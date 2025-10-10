Sports Kennesaw State starts slow, finishes strong Four TD passes by Dexter Williams II leads Owls to 35-7 romp over Louisiana Tech Kennesaw State quarterback Dexter Williams II, here against Wake Forest earlier this season, threw for four touchdowns to lead the Owls to a 35-7 victory over Louisiana Tech on Thursday, October 9, 2025. (AP)

Thanks to a career night from Dexter Williams II, Kennesaw State rebounded from a slow start to deliver its highest-scoring game of the season in a convincing 35-7 victory over Louisiana Tech Thursday night at Fifth Third Stadium. The Owls, who started the season 0-2, have now won four in a row. Kennesaw State, in its second season at the Football Bowl Subdivision, had won just two of its first 14 FBS games before this current win streak.

Williams, back in the lineup after missing two games with an injury, threw for 284 yards and four touchdowns, both career highs. Coleman Bennett added 73 yards rushing and a 50-yard touchdown reception for the Owls. Kennesaw State trailed 7-0 midway through the first quarter before scoring 35 straight points. The Owls made a fourth-down stop at the goal line on Louisiana’s Tech’s final possession. Williams had a touchdown throw in the second, third and fourth quarters. Bennett caught a short pass in the fourth quarter and broke a couple of tackles along the right sideline before racing for a long touchdown to cap the scoring with 4:45 remaining. Williams found Clayton Coppock from 6-yards out to end a 15-play, 92-yard drive to tie it at 7-all. Jordan Jackson added a 29-yard touchdown reception and Lyndon Ravare had a 7-yard score.

Kody Jones and Antonio Stevens each made an interception for Kennesaw State (4-2, 2-0 Conference USA), which is in its second season at the FBS level after starting its football program in 2015.