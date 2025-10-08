Georgia Bulldogs Hugh Freeze cites ‘faith’ when asked if his job is on the line against Georgia The third-year Auburn head coach said he’s not paying attention to rumors about his job security. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze shake hands after Georgia beat Auburn in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Athens. Georgia won 31-13 over Auburn. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

ATHENS — Hugh Freeze said Wednesday he’s not paying attention to rumblings that he is “coaching for his job” when Auburn plays host to Georgia on Saturday. “No, I don’t pay attention to any of that,” Freeze said on the SEC coaches teleconference, when asked if he has heard rumors of his job coming under immediate fire. “I know that, of course, I’m a person of faith, and I know that my story is being written way above my pay grade. And I know we’re doing things the right way here, and we’re getting closer each game.”

The Tigers (3-2, 0-2 SEC) are a 3½-point home underdog against the No. 10-ranked Bulldogs (4-1, 2-1) in the 7:30 p.m. kick at Jordan-Hare Stadium. RELATED Is Georgia football still winning the transfer portal? Georgia, which has won eight consecutive games in the annual rivalry series, is the third consecutive team currently ranked in the AP top 10 that Auburn has faced. The Tigers have lost at current No. 6-ranked Oklahoma 24-17 on Sept. 20 before falling to current No. 5-ranked Texas A&M 16-10 on Sept. 27, leading into the bye they had Saturday. The Tigers have lost at current No. 6-ranked Oklahoma 24-17 on Sept. 20 before falling to current No. 5-ranked Texas A&M 16-10 on Sept. 27, leading into the bye they had Saturday. A loss to Georgia would mark the second consecutive season Auburn opened the SEC portion of its schedule 0-3.

“You’re playing three top-10 teams in a row, and we’ve got an opportunity to knock them off. That’s our sole focus,” said Freeze, who is 14-16 overall and 5-13 in the SEC through his first 2½ seasons as Auburn’s head coach.