How the new top-10 teams in each GHSA classification fared in Week 8

McEachern quarterback Calvin Pittman Jr (12) looks for a receiver during the first half of play Friday, August 22, 2025 at McEachern. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Here’s how each ranked Georgia high school football team fared in Week 8, with a look ahead to their Week 9 opponent. The numbers on the far left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses next to those numbers are last week’s rankings.

Last week: Beat Collins Hill 34-3. Buford held Collins Hill to 147 total yards. Bryce Perry-Wright had two tackles for losses and blocked a field-goal attempt. Dylan McCoy rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Dayton Raiola was 8-of-19 passing for 144 yards. Next: Thursday at Dacula (3-3)

Last week: Beat Heritage-Conyers 41-0. Saif Bin-Wahad returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, and Grayson led 41-0 in the second quarter and opened up the game to its reserves. Next: Thursday vs. Rockdale County (4-2)

Last week: Beat Westlake 48-9. Carrollton held Westlake to 137 total yards. Keontay Kidd had three tackles for losses. Cam Wood rushed for 120 yards and three touchdowns. Peyton Zachary had 10 receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns. C.J. Cypher was 16-of-19 passing for 218 yards and three touchdowns. Mason Holtzclaw was 10-of-13 passing for 121 yards. Next: Friday vs. Chapel Hill (1-5)

Last week: Beat Harrison 48-21. McEachern had 586 total yards. Calvin Pittman Jr. was 13-of-22 passing for 233 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Henry Pullen rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Zavion Harris had seven receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Pebblebrook (2-4)

Last week: Beat Tift County 35-0. Jayce Johnson was 13-of-26 passing for 86 yards and rushed for 124 yards on 10 carries. Malik Martin had 10 tackles. Knyon Simmons had four solo tackles and intercepted a pass. It was Lowndes’ fifth game of holding its opponent to seven points or less. Next: Friday at Camden County (5-2)

Last week: Beat Valdosta 18-17. Colquitt County rallied from a 14-3 deficit with two fourth-down stops and two forced fumbles against a team that was averaging 50.0 points per game. McKenzie Graham had three tackles for losses and forced a fumble. Josh Scroggins kicked field goals of 31 and 34 yards. Cohen Lawson was 16-of-26 passing for 154 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore Jason Stephenson rushed for 93 yards on 14 carries. Jae Lamar, a Georgia-committed running back and Colquitt County’s leading rusher, did not play. Next: Friday vs. Tift County (3-4)

Last week: Beat Peachtree Ridge 45-14. North Gwinnett took a 20-0 lead and didn’t let Peachtree Ridge back in the game. Elan Rahman was 9-of-10 passing for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Kalil Mazone rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Evan Hawkins had 101 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on seven touches. Jake Godfree returned a fumble for a touchdown and had two sacks. Next: Oct. 17 vs. Meadowcreek (0-6)

Last week: Beat East Coweta 42-17. Mike Johnson was 13-of-17 passing for 354 yards and two touchdowns. Aaron Gregory had six receptions for 156 yards. Rah’Keith Kelly had three receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown. Jordan Carter and Semaj Flueylin had four tackles for losses each. Next: Friday at Westlake (3-4)

Last week: Beat Paulding County 52-0. Hillgrove shut out its fourth opponent. Jaiden Moore rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Donovan Mack was 7-of-10 passing for 115 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown on four attempts. Jaden Fisher had four receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Campbell (4-2)

Last week: Lost to Colquitt County 18-17. Valdosta took a 14-3 lead with 9:36 left in the first half but did not score another touchdown. Valdosta lost two fumbles, missed a 36-yard field goal and was stopped in the second half on a fourth down from its 24-yard line, setting up Colquitt County’s go ahead touchdown. Deron Foster rushed for 202 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries. Marquis Fennell had 58 yards from scrimmage on 11 touches. Tyrieke Wade was 9-of-15 passing for 120 yards. Prince Jean had four receptions for 107 yards and scored two touchdowns. Valdosta led 431-272 in total yards. Next: Friday vs. Richmond Hill (6-1)

Last week: Beat Lanier 40-7. Bentley Hickman rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Ben Halevi was 9-of-17 passing for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Billy Wedova had 2.5 tackles for losses, and Christian Hunter had two. Next: Friday vs. Gainesville (6-1)

Last week: Beat Veterans 48-0. Deuce Lawrence rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 50 yards and two touchdowns. J.B. Watkins had five receptions for 91 yards. Thomas County Central outgained Veterans 460-19 unofficially. Next: Oct. 17 vs. Northside-Warner Robins (0-7)

Last week: Beat McIntosh 68-13. Hughes led 48-6 at halftime. Darnell Kelly and Prince Amari Aminu each were 6-of-10 passing, Kelly for 188 yards and three touchdowns and Aminu for 170 yards and two touchdowns. Jamarion McKinney had three receptions for two touchdowns. Next: Oct. 17 vs. Northgate (7-0)

Last week: Beat Northside-Warner Robins 48-0. Ryan Maxwell was 13-of-18 passing for 181 yards and two touchdowns. Colin Anderson rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns. M.J. Mathis had nine receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Oct. 17 vs. Coffee (3-4)

Last week: Beat Seckinger 41-14. Gainesville led 27-0 at halftime. Kharim Hugley was 8-of-13 passing for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Nigel Newkirk rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Kobe Haven returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Milton (6-1)

Last week: Beat Villa Rica 49-7. Aidan McPherson was 10-of-14 passing for 126 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 55 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Rome held Villa Rica to 120 yards, forced five turnovers and blocked a kick. Jayden Worsham intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble. Next: Friday at Lithia Springs (1-6)

Last week: Beat Coffee 35-14. Jaden Upshaw had five receptions for 134 yards and three touchdowns. Jordan Bush passed for 139 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 48 yards. Dominique Ball had two rushing touchdowns. Lee County moved to 9-0 all-time against Coffee. Next: Oct. 17 vs. Veterans (2-5)

Last week: Beat Johns Creek 60-0. Roswell led 54-0 at halftime. Trey Smith was 9-of-16 passing for 142 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 50 yards on three carries. Nick Peal rushed for 86 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries. Wills Campbell had four receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown. Dre Cousey returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Josh Emerson returned a punt for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Chattahoochee (1-5)

Last week: Beat Morrow 39-6. Woody Schettini rushed for 149 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries. Trevon Gill had five receptions for 109 yards and 62 other all-purpose yards. Ledger Clements was 7-of-13 passing for 154 yards. Northgate scored 26 points in the second quarter. Next: Oct. 17 at Hughes (7-0)

Last week: Beat Lassiter 32-0. Kolby Martin was 11-of-18 passing for 256 yards and three touchdowns, all longer than 45 yards. Brooks Darling had five receptions for 106 yards and one touchdown. Will Rajecki, who has 999 yards rushing on the season, did not play. Next: Friday at Woodstock (5-2)

Last week: Beat Cass 56-28. Nate Russell was 11-of-16 passing for 213 yards and touchdowns to four receivers. Braylon Hill had one touchdown receiving and one rushing. Next: Friday vs. Allatoona (3-4)

Last week: Beat Pace Academy 55-0. Cayden Benson was 15-of-24 passing for 454 yards and six touchdowns, two each to Bam Henderson (four receptions, 140 yards), Armani Hill (2-138) and Eric Paul (4-104). Cassius Burch had two sacks. It was Creekside’s fourth straight shutout. Next: Friday vs. Drew (0-7)

Last week: Beat Madison County 35-6. Maddox Brice rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Brooks Benton, playing for resting starter Harrison Faulkner, was 8-of-13 passing for 102 yards. Next: Friday at Eastside (4-3)

Last week: Beat New Hampstead 57-19. Tayshaun Franklin rushed for 134 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries. Isaiah White was 9-of-11 passing for 177 yards and a touchdown. Jamario Rice had five receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown. Next: Oct. 17 vs. Perry (4-3)

Last week: Beat Warner Robins 61-0. Stephen Cannon, playing just the first half, was 5-of-7 passing for 117 yards and three touchdowns. Bubba Frazier had three catches for 105 yards and three touchdowns. LaDamion Guyton had four tackles for losses. Next: Oct. 17 vs. Wayne County (1-6)

Last week: Beat Westminster 46-14. Connor Langford was 11-of-12 passing for 250 yards and three touchdowns, two to Craig Dandridge, who had four receptions for 130 yards. Hudson Cocchiara had five receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown. Cambridge led 31-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Centennial (5-1)

Last week: Beat Starr’s Mill 49-7. Jonaz Walton had 281 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns on nine touches. J.R. Harris had four touchdown passes, two to Alanson Simmons. Next: Oct. 17 at Harris County (3-4)

Last week: Beat North Springs 43-0. Marist led 43-0 at halftime. James Lasco scored on three short runs. Marist held North Springs to 62 total yards. The victory was Alan Chadwick’s 450th as a head coach. Next: Friday vs. St. Pius (6-1)

Last week: Lost to Kell 3-0. Blessed Trinity led 137-122 in total yards but suffered three interceptions and forced no turnovers. Christian Wolfe had 12 solo tackles. Next: Oct. 17 at Westminster (2-5)

Last week: Beat Blessed Trinity 3-0. Fernando Tavares kicked a 40-yard field goal with 3:46 left. Blessed Trinity missed a 40-yard field goal attempt. Kell held Blessed Trinity to 137 total yards, intercepted three passes and had five sacks. Kell’s Moonie Gipson rushed for 62 yards on 22 carries. Next: Friday vs. Westminster (2-5)

Class 3A

1. (1) Sandy Creek (6-0)

Last week: Beat Spalding 39-9. Amari Latimer rushed for 104 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries. Cam Hill was 9-of-14 passing for 137 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 29 yards. Noah Reid returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Fayette County (0-6)

2. (2) Peach County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Dougherty 52-20. Ashton Barton rushed for 230 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries and returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. Caden Ivory was 11-of-26 passing for 132 yards. Zion Hudson returned a punt 41 yards for a touchdown. Bryson Hughley had eight tackles, a tackle for a loss and an interception. Peach County needed both return touchdowns to lead 31-20 at halftime but broke the game open in the third quarter. Next: Oct. 17 vs. Bainbridge (0-7)

3. (3) Calhoun (4-2)

Last week: Beat Ridgeland 49-0. Trace Hawkins was 12-of-15 passing for 192 yards and a touchdown. Three other passers were 4-of-5 for 138 yards. Justin Beasley had six receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Northwest Whitfield (6-1)

4. (4) Jefferson (6-1)

Last week: Beat Monroe Area 22-7. Dalton Dye’s 11-yard touchdown, his only carry of the game, gave Jefferson a 22-7 lead with 1:25 left. Freshman Christopher Hays rushed for 208 yards on 27 carries. Jefferson led 369-116 in total yards. Next: Friday at East Hall (2-5)

5. (5) North Hall (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Greater Atlanta Christian (5-1)

6. (6) LaGrange (6-1)

Last week: Beat Whitewater 45-20. LaGrange led only 24-20 late in the third quarter but forced a fumble and scored on a short run and made a rout of it in the fourth quarter. Dylan Barber was 9-of-20 passing for 153 yards and a touchdown and scored twice. Antonio Parks rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Jamarion Johnson rushed for 89 yards. Next: Friday at Mary Persons (4-2)

7. (7) Troup (6-0)

Last week: Beat Upson-Lee 35-7. Garrison Edwards was 14-of-19 passing for 121 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. Troup outgained Upson-Lee 318-187. Next: Friday at Trinity Christian (2-5)

8. (8) Jenkins (5-1)

Last week: Beat Windsor Forest 48-6. Jenkins led 35-0 at halftime, had 231 yards on 18 offensive snaps and scored on a fumble return (Tyler Rhodes) and a kickoff return (Dominique Johnson). Next: Friday vs. Southeast Bulloch (4-3)

9. (9) West Laurens (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Richmond Academy (3-4)

10. (10) Westside-Augusta (6-0)

Last week: Beat Howard 49-7. Tamari Curry rushed for 124 yards and five touchdowns on 23 carries and scored a sixth touchdown on a pass reception. Next: Friday vs. Cross Creek (1-6)

Class 2A

1. (1) Carver-Columbus (7-0)

Last week: Beat Shaw 40-0. Kelston Tarver rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Jakobe Caslin had four receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown and scored a rushing touchdown. Sebastian Heard was 7-of-15 passing for 153 yards and a touchdown. The shutout was Carver’s fourth this season. Carver has won 42 consecutive games against Muscogee County opponents. Next: Friday at Sumter County (7-0)

2. (2) Pierce County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Cook 34-13. Drake Dowling rushed for 144 yards on 18 carries and was 6-of-9 passing for 104 yards and three touchdowns. Jae’Veon Williams rushed for 189 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Williams’ 46-yard run tied the game 13-13 going into halftime. Pierce County controlled the second half and led 417-223 in total yards. Next: Oct. 17 vs. Crisp County (2-5)

3. (3) Carver-Atlanta (7-0)

Last week: Beat KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 35-14. Gavin Hill rushed for 86 yards and caught a 32-yard pass. Michael Johnson returned a fumble 87 yards for a touchdown and had four tackles for losses. Corey Fletcher was 12-of-17 passing for 183 yards and a touchdown. Terrious Favors intercepted two passes, threw a 21-yard TD pass and caught eight passes for 90 yards. Next: Thursday vs. Holy Innocents’ (5-2)

4. (4) Morgan County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Rutland 60-27. Christian Monfort rushed for 239 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries and caught two passes for 21 yards. Davis Strickland was 14-of-22 passing for 208 yards and four touchdowns, two each to Ty Tillery and Drew Anslie. Morgan County allowed 457 total yards but led comfortably most of the game. Next: Oct. 17 at Jackson (3-4)

5. (5) Rockmart (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at North Cobb Christian (4-2)

6. (6) Callaway (5-2)

Last week: Beat Westside-Macon 26-0. Callaway shut out its third consecutive opponent, a feat matched only once in school history (2019). Christon Kennedy rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Callaway rushed for 316 yards as a team. Next: Friday vs. Rutland (0-6)

7. (8) Sumter County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Spencer 51-14. Sumter County led 30-0 at halftime. Aaron Kearse rushed for 31 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns and two defensive touchdowns (fumble, interception). Ishmael Jones was 7-of-12 passing for 125 yards and a touchdown. Freshman Ayden Robinson had four receptions for 95 yards. Next: Friday vs. Carver-Columbus (7-0)

8. (9) Hapeville Charter (2-4)

Last week: Beat Holy Innocents’ 20-17. Traeven Jones rushed for 98 yards. Anthony Brooks returned a punt for the tying touchdown in the fourth quarter, intercepted two passes and returned one to set up Hapeville’s other touchdown. Hapeville Charter won on Keylan Pope’s sneak after Holy Innocents’ kicked a field goal in overtime. Next: Thursday vs. Washington (2-5)

9. (10) North Murray (6-0)

Last week: Beat Sonoraville 49-21. It was a 21-21 game at halftime, but North Murray won the second half 28-0. Hudson Hulett was 4-of-6 passing for 80 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 242 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries and had 11 tackles. Layten Myers rushed for 92 yards on 12 carries. Next: Friday at Ringgold (5-2)

10. (NR) Thomson (4-3)

Last week: Beat Burke County 24-14. Markevion Jones rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown on eight carries and was 7-of-10 passing for 65 yards and an interception. His 66-yard scramble on a third-and-17 in the fourth quarter gave Thomson its final margin. Thomson trailed 14-3 in the third quarter. Next: Friday at Glenn Hills (0-7)

Out: No. 7 Burke County (5-2)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Worth County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Thomasville 41-40. Worth County trailed 34-14 late in the third quarter and won in overtime when Chance Sims intercepted a two-point pass attempt at the goal line. It was Sims’ second interception. Kaden Chester rushed for 65 yards and five touchdowns, including the game-winner in the extra period. Lyndon Worthy was 19-of-32 passing for 200 yards and a touchdown, a 6-yard throw to Jayden Farley to tie the game in the final two minutes. Worth County missed the extra point that might’ve won the game in regulation. Farley had six receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Berrien (2-4)

2. (2) Toombs County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Swainsboro 47-20. Alex Scott returned a fumble 99 yards for a 26-14 lead late in the first half. Swainsboro got within 26-20 by halftime, but Toombs County scored all the points in the second half. Joseph Owens was 16-of-30 passing for 248 yards and three touchdowns. Nick Carroll had five receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown and intercepted a pass. Justin Powell rushed for 67 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries and forced a fumble. Gavin Fletcher had 109 all-purpose yards. Next: Oct. 17 vs. Savannah Country Day (2-4)

3. (3) Thomasville (5-2)

Last week: Lost to Worth County 41-40. Thomasville led 27-7 at halftime and 34-14 in the fourth quarter but didn’t score again until trailing 41-34 in overtime. Thomasville went for two and was intercepted. Cam Hill was 18-of-29 passing for 201 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Nigel Pittman had seven receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Lavonte Cole, a South Alabama commit, was limited to 27 yards rushing on 14 carries. Next: Friday vs. Fitzgerald (3-3)

4. (5) Heard County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Temple 35-0. Ethan Tisdale was 15-of-18 passing for 195 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 45 yards on eight carries. Tripp Curbow had nine receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown. Max Lasseter had five tackles for losses. Heard County held Temple to 99 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Darlington (2-4)

5. (7) Rabun County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Commerce 55-28. Reid Giles rushed for 243 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries, caught a TD pass and returned a punt 47 yards for a touchdown. Lake Evans rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Rabun County pulled away after leading 27-20 at halftime. Ethan Hopper returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Oglethorpe County (2-4)

6. (NR) Bleckley County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Northeast 14-13. Deondrez Robertson scored on a 29-yard run with about five minutes left for the winning touchdown. Northeast had missed an extra point. Northeast got as deep as the Bleckley County 32 on its final drive but turned the ball over on downs. Brody Fleming was 12-of-21 passing for 138 yards. Next: Oct. 17 at Dublin (5-2)

7. (4) Northeast (5-2)

Last week: Lost to Bleckley County 14-13. Kortnei Williams rushed for 110 yards on 19 carries. Jordan Wiggins was 13-of-22 passing for 192 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted twice. Tavares Tinsley had four receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown. Northeast missed an extra point. Northeast led 347-215 in total yards. Next: Oct. 16 vs. Central-Macon (0-7)

8. (6) Swainsboro (6-1)

Last week: Lost to Toombs County 47-20. Swainsboro was within 26-20 at halftime but didn’t score again. Joshua Gray was 16-of-24 passing for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Swainsboro’s leading rusher, Ja’Bios Smith, did not play. Next: Friday at Savannah Country Day (2-4)

9. (10) Dodge County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Washington County 38-19. Jeremiah Alston rushed for 173 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. He scored on runs of 69 and 54 yards in the first quarter. Jeremiah Burns had three receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Kain Mincey was 9-of-15 passing for 169 yards. Next: Oct. 17 at Jefferson County (1-6)

10. (8) Lamar County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Towers 27-0. Lamar County scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to ice the game and won with 225 yards of total offense. Ross Hamrick was 7-of-9 passing for 65 yards and rushed for 37 yards. Next: Friday at Utopian Academy (1-6)

Out: No. 9 Dublin (5-2)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Lincoln County (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Washington-Wilkes (3-4)

2. (2) Clinch County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Charlton County 42-27. Jaiden Reed rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns, and his 29-yard run early in the fourth quarter gave Clinch County a 35-21 lead. Charlton County got no closer from there. Malik McNair rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. A week after passing for 400 yards, Traviion Miller passed for 26, but Clinch County finished with 351 rushing yards. Next: Friday at Brooks County (3-4)

3. (3) Bowdon (5-2)

Last week: Beat Manchester 49-13. Joshua Hopkins was 17-of-21 passing for 214 yards and three touchdowns. Connor Daniel had 124 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 14 touches, and his 7-yard run late in the first half gave Bowdon a 28-0 lead. Next: Friday vs. Mount Zion-Carroll (7-1)

4. (4) Johnson County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Twiggs County 42-0. Johnson County rushed for 415 yards and won without completing a pass. Tayshawn Norris rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Cory King, Jeremiah Scott and Jacaden Webb each rushed for more than 60 yards with at least one touchdown. Jeremiah Taylor had 11 tackles. Next: Friday vs. Wilkinson County (2-5)

5. (5) Brooks County (3-4)

Last week: Beat Lanier County 37-0. Damari Baynard rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. Junior Burrus was 9-of-15 passing for 168 yards and three touchdowns. Anton Graham had three receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Demarrion Washington had two tackles for losses and returned a fumble for a touchdown. Star wide receiver George Lamons sat out with a minor injury. Next: Friday vs. Clinch County (7-0)

6. (6) Early County (5-2)

Last week: Beat Randolph-Clay 43-8. Devonis Lee rushed for 190 yards and scored three touchdowns. Early County led 405-80 in total yards. Chandler Means had 10 tackles. Next: Oct. 17 at Pelham (0-6)

7. (7) Wheeler County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Montgomery County 62-14. Nate Wright returned a fumble for a touchdown for a 48-7 lead just before halftime. Alvin Rucks rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries and passed for 38 yards. Reco Wooten threw a 90-yard TD pass to Jah Dinkins. Next: Oct. 17 at Telfair County (2-5)

8. (8) Screven County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Bryan County 19-9. Drayton Roberts returned a missed field goal 92 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the first half for a 12-3 lead. Demarko Ward rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and was 3-of-9 passing for 59 yards. AB Hilton rushed for 52 yards on 15 carries. Next: Friday vs. Metter (4-2)

9. (9) Seminole County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Miller County 35-21. Kamauri Smith rushed for 208 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries and returned a kickoff 80 yards that put Seminole County ahead 35-14 early in the fourth quarter. Zymir Chrispen returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown and a 14-7 lead midway in the third quarter. Next: Oct. 17 at Terrell County (1-5)

10. (10) Emanuel County Institute (5-2)

Last week: Beat Savannah 37-0. ECI led 22-0 at halftime and scored on the first play of the second half, a 50-yard pass from Jackson Kennedy to Daon Bethea. Tyler Forman rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Next: Friday vs. Portal (2-4)

Class 3A-A Private

1. (1) Hebron Christian (5-1)

Last week: Beat Hart County 54-10. Jordan Greene was 5-of-6 passing for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Jarvis Mathurin had four receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Hebron Christian led 423-101 in total yards. Hart County was coming off an upset region victory over Prince Avenue Christian. Next: Oct. 17 vs. Stephens County (3-4)

2. (2) Fellowship Christian (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Mount Pisgah Christian (1-6)

3. (3) Calvary Day (5-1)

Last week: Beat Long County 47-13. James Mobley was 15-of-21 passing for 331 yards and two touchdowns. Zay Middleton rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Next: Thursday at Islands (1-5)

4. (4) Aquinas (5-1)

Last week: Beat Cross Creek 41-0. Aquinas led 34-0 at halftime. Freshman Colin Nixon, playing for injured starter Turner Stevenson, was 11-of-15 passing for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Christian Kates rushed for 110 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries. Jack Rhodes had four catches for 89 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Harlem (5-1)

5. (5) Savannah Christian (4-3)

Last week: Beat Savannah Country Day 42-7. Blaise Thomas was 11-of-13 passing for 286 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 65 yards. Weston Hughes had five receptions for 144 yards and intercepted a pass. Cam Yeldell had four receptions for 126 yards. Next: Friday at Vidalia (1-5)

6. (6) Prince Avenue Christian (5-2)

Last week: Beat Stephens County 55-17. Ben Musser threw four TD passes and scored on a 49-yard run. Prince Avenue Christian led 41-10 at halftime. Andrew Beard and Hudson Hill scored two touchdowns apiece. Stephens County’s Luke Waters kicked a 53-yard field goal. Next: Oct. 17 at Franklin County (6-1)

7. (7) Athens Academy (6-1)

Last week: Beat Banks County 49-0. PayTon Prince rushed for 202 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries. Chap Chapman was 8-of-9 passing for 141 yards and a touchdown. Athens Academy led 42-0 at halftime. Next: Friday at Providence Christian (1-5)

8. (8) Holy Innocents’ (5-2)

Last week: Lost to Hapeville Charter 20-17. Holy Innocents’ took a 14-0 lead into the fourth quarter, scoring on A.J. Donnelly’s interception return and a short run after Preston Massie’s blocked punt, but was held to less than 100 yards of offense, surrendered a punt return for a touchdown and lost in overtime. Jordan Mays also intercepted a pass deep in Holy Innocents’ territory that staved off defeat in regulation. This was the first night game played at Holy Innocents’, as the school brought in temporary lights. Next: Thursday at Carver-Atlanta (7-0)

9. (9) Wesleyan (5-2)

Last week: Beat Mount Vernon 25-19. Wesleyan won in overtime after trailing 19-3 in the third quarter. Wesleyan tied the game on Jameson Hilton’s 10-yard run, plus a two-point conversion, with 7:13 left. Later in the fourth quarter, Mount Vernon stopped Wesleyan on a fourth-and-goal from the 1. In overtime, Wesleyan stopped Mount Vernon on a fourth-and-goal from the 1. Maddox Gartland later scored on an 8-yard run to win the game. Gartland rushed for 188 yards on 31 carries. Next: Friday vs. King’s Ridge Christian (6-1)

10. (10) Greater Atlanta Christian (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. North Hall (6-0)