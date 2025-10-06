AJC Varsity

Grayson ranked top-5 in 6 national polls; Buford, Carrollton continue to climb

Carrollton football players run onto the field before their game against Grayson in the GHSA Class 6A State Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Wednesday, December 18, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
54 minutes ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls (as of Oct. 3). The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

3. (3) Grayson

9. (10) Buford

14. (16) Carrollton

30. (31) Milton

42. (42) Hughes

46. (45) Gainesville

48. (58) Thomas County Central

53. (51) McEachern

59. (60) Douglas County

60. (61) Creekside

67. (68) North Gwinnett

71. (72) North Oconee

74. (82) Lowndes

89. (75) Colquitt County

USA Today

(Top 25)

7. (7) Grayson

8. (8) Buford

14. (17) Carrollton

22. (NR) Milton

High School Football America

(Top 100)

2. (2) Grayson

8. (9) Buford

13. (15) Milton

37. (40) Hughes

43. (43) Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

44. (44) Douglas County

46. (46) North Gwinnett

58. (63) Creekside

63. (65) Carrollton

65. (NR) Lowndes

67. (70) Thomas County Central

73. (67) Colquitt County

84. (69) Lee County

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

3. (3) Grayson

8. (6) Buford

10. (9) Carrollton

12. (12) Thomas County Central

27. (35) Creekside

43. (36) Hughes

48. (67) Lowndes

56. (91) Valdosta

62. (57) North Gwinnett

63. (73) North Oconee

65. (70) Milton

67. (64) McEachern

86. (74) Douglas County

92. (94) Gainesville

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

4. (4) Grayson

5. (5) Buford

14. (17) Milton

16. (19) Carrollton

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

5. (6) Grayson

10. (13) Buford

19. (18) Milton

20. (19) Creekside

21. (20) Hughes

24. (23) Carrollton

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

5. (5) Grayson

6. (6) Buford

13. (14) Carrollton

18. (18) Milton

About the Author

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

