Grayson ranked top-5 in 6 national polls; Buford, Carrollton continue to climb

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls (as of Oct. 3). The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
MaxPreps
(Top 100)
(Top 100)
3. (3) Grayson
9. (10) Buford
14. (16) Carrollton
30. (31) Milton
42. (42) Hughes
46. (45) Gainesville
48. (58) Thomas County Central
53. (51) McEachern
59. (60) Douglas County
60. (61) Creekside
67. (68) North Gwinnett
71. (72) North Oconee
74. (82) Lowndes
89. (75) Colquitt County
(Top 25)
7. (7) Grayson
8. (8) Buford
14. (17) Carrollton
22. (NR) Milton
(Top 100)
2. (2) Grayson
8. (9) Buford
13. (15) Milton
37. (40) Hughes
43. (43) Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
44. (44) Douglas County
46. (46) North Gwinnett
58. (63) Creekside
63. (65) Carrollton
65. (NR) Lowndes
67. (70) Thomas County Central
73. (67) Colquitt County
84. (69) Lee County
(Top 100)
3. (3) Grayson
8. (6) Buford
10. (9) Carrollton
12. (12) Thomas County Central
27. (35) Creekside
43. (36) Hughes
48. (67) Lowndes
56. (91) Valdosta
62. (57) North Gwinnett
63. (73) North Oconee
65. (70) Milton
67. (64) McEachern
86. (74) Douglas County
92. (94) Gainesville
(Top 25)
4. (4) Grayson
5. (5) Buford
14. (17) Milton
16. (19) Carrollton
NationalHSFB.com
(Top 25)
5. (6) Grayson
10. (13) Buford
19. (18) Milton
20. (19) Creekside
21. (20) Hughes
24. (23) Carrollton
(Top 25)
5. (5) Grayson
6. (6) Buford
13. (14) Carrollton
18. (18) Milton