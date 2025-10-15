Georgia State ready to play rival, but who’ll play quarterback?

Georgia State quarterback TJ Finley — pictured looking to pass against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 — has thrown for 816 yards and four touchdowns this season. Cameran Brown has passed for 602 yards and seven TDs. (George Walker IV/AP)

TJ Finley and Cameran Brown are the front-runners, though coach Dell McGee says any of the Panthers’ QBs could start.

The Panthers, who play at Georgia Southern on Saturday for the Commissioner’s Cup in the Georgia Grown Bowl, were still weighing their options in the middle of the week. GSU coach Dell McGee said it could be anyone on the depth chart.

Nearing the eve of the game against its biggest rival, Georgia State has not named a starting quarterback.

Whoever gets the nod will not have an easy task.

“They all bring different things to the table,” center Alex Johnson said. “They’re all great competitors. It’s just adjusting and figuring out what works best for us as our team goes forward.”

The decision likely will come down to either TJ Finley and Cameran Brown, who have shared all of the minutes since the second game. Christian Veilleux, who started the opener and hasn’t played since, and freshman PJ. Hatter are long shots.

Georgia State (1-5, 0-2 Sun Belt) will go into a hostile, packed Paulson Stadium in Statesboro — it’s homecoming week, plus they’re hosting a “whiteout” game — to face a Georgia Southern team that’s 2-4 and lost two in a row.

“We’re not going to build the game up and create anxiety for our kids, but you’ve got to go out and perform on the road in a hostile environment,” McGee said. “I can’t wait to see our guys accept that challenge and play well for 60 minutes.”

The series has been relatively even since its inception in 2014. Georgia State leads the series 6-5, but Georgia Southern has won the past two games — including 38-21 in Atlanta in 2024 — and currently controls the #SouthernNotState hashtag.

The quarterback will be at the center of hostilities.

Finley, who has the bigger arm, started last week’s game against Appalachian State and completed 13 of 26 passes for 91 yards with one interception. Brown, who is the more mobile of the two, played the second half and completed 19 of 35 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Brown ran for 30 yards and one touchdown.

For the season, Finley has thrown for 816 yards and four touchdowns, and Brown has thrown for 602 yards and seven touchdowns.