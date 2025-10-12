UGA Logo
Georgia moves up to No. 9 in AP poll after beating Auburn

Bulldogs can move higher with victory over No. 5 Ole Miss in Athens on Saturday.
26 minutes ago

ATHENS — Georgia is coming out of a physical, draining and emotional win over the rival Auburn Tigers on Saturday.

The performance, a 20-10 road win, moves Georgia up in this week’s AP Poll Top 25. Georgia is now ranked No. 9 after the win.

If it can beat the No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels this week, it has the chance to climb even higher.

But beating Ole Miss at home will be no easy task. The Rebels enter the game with an unbeaten record, one of just two SEC teams without a loss to this point.

Kirby Smart avoids getting ‘reprimanded by (his) mother’ after Auburn victory

Ole Miss has also had some time to prepare for Saturday’s game. The game against Georgia will be Ole Miss’s first SEC game since Sept. 27, when it picked up a home win over LSU.

The Rebels were off the week of Oct. 4 and then squeezed out a 24-21 home win over Washington State on Saturday.

Georgia knows it is going to have its hands full against Ole Miss. The Rebels beat Georgia 28-10 in Oxford, Mississippi, last season. This is a wildly different Ole Miss team, yet still one that has surpassed preseason expectations.

After the win over Auburn, head coach Kirby Smart wasted little time in turning the page to Saturday’s game.

Georgia was lucky, then good in victory at Auburn

“Really proud of this team, guys. That’s the message. Nothing else needs to be said. And then how hard these guys played in the face of a tough crowd and tough adversity. We need a better atmosphere than that next week by our fans,” Smart said.

Georgia’s lone loss this season did come at home to Alabama, with the Bulldogs falling 24-21 back on Sept. 27. The loss snapped Georgia’s 33-game home winning streak, which had been the longest in the country.

ESPN’s College GameDay will be on hand to preview Saturday’s game. This is one of three matchups this weekend featuring two ranked SEC teams. Alabama hosts Tennessee, while LSU travels to Vanderbilt.

Kickoff for the Ole Miss-Georgia game is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

You can see the full AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 8 below. Georgia came in at No. 7 in the Coaches Poll this week.

AP Top 25 Poll rankings for Week 8

  1. Ohio State
  2. Miami
  3. Indiana
  4. Texas A&M
  5. Ole Miss
  6. Alabama
  7. Texas Tech
  8. Oregon
  9. Georgia
  10. LSU
  11. Tennessee
  12. Georgia Tech
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Oklahoma
  15. BYU
  16. Missouri
  17. Vanderbilt
  18. Virginia
  19. South Florida
  20. USC
  21. Texas
  22. Memphis
  23. Utah
  24. Cincinnati
  25. Nebraska

