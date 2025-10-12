Georgia moves up to No. 9 in AP poll after beating Auburn

Bulldogs can move higher with victory over No. 5 Ole Miss in Athens on Saturday.

Bulldogs can move higher with victory over No. 5 Ole Miss in Athens on Saturday.

The performance, a 20-10 road win , moves Georgia up in this week’s AP Poll Top 25. Georgia is now ranked No. 9 after the win.

The performance, a 20-10 road win , moves Georgia up in this week’s AP Poll Top 25. Georgia is now ranked No. 9 after the win.

ATHENS — Georgia is coming out of a physical, draining and emotional win over the rival Auburn Tigers on Saturday.

If it can beat the No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels this week, it has the chance to climb even higher.

But beating Ole Miss at home will be no easy task. The Rebels enter the game with an unbeaten record, one of just two SEC teams without a loss to this point.

Ole Miss has also had some time to prepare for Saturday’s game. The game against Georgia will be Ole Miss’s first SEC game since Sept. 27, when it picked up a home win over LSU.

The Rebels were off the week of Oct. 4 and then squeezed out a 24-21 home win over Washington State on Saturday.