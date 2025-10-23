AJC Varsity

Georgia high school football live updates: What to know before Week 11

Follow the AJC’s live blog for score updates and more.
Roswell’s Nykahi Davenport looks for yardage against the Gainesville defense during a 2022 state semifinal game. Gainesville, fresh off a program-building upset of Milton, can win Region 7-5A against fellow unbeaten Roswell this Friday. (Jamie Spaar for the AJC)
By
55 minutes ago

Region titans are set to clash all over Georgia in Week 11 of the high school football season.

Houston County visits Thomas County Central for Region 2-5A supremacy, Kell hosts Cambridge in a Class 4A top-10 battle and North Gwinnett can win Region 7-6A by beating second-place team Norcross.

Gainesville, fresh off a program-building upset of Milton, can win Region 7-5A against fellow unbeaten Roswell.

Follow below for the latest highlights, notable moments and other standout information from the games.

To submit entries for consideration — highlights, notable moments or impressive stats — tag @theleoreport on X.

You can also follow live scores on AJC.com.

Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.

Roswell quarterback Trey Smith carries the ball for a touchdown against Walton early in the first half on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, at Walton High School. This week, Roswell heads to Gainesville. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

