Georgia high school football live updates: What to know before Week 11

Region titans are set to clash all over Georgia in Week 11 of the high school football season.
Houston County visits Thomas County Central for Region 2-5A supremacy, Kell hosts Cambridge in a Class 4A top-10 battle and North Gwinnett can win Region 7-6A by beating second-place team Norcross.
Gainesville, fresh off a program-building upset of Milton, can win Region 7-5A against fellow unbeaten Roswell.
Follow below for the latest highlights, notable moments and other standout information from the games.