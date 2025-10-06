Four new teams claim No. 1 spots in Maxwell summary after Week 8

AJC Varsity Worth County outlasts Thomasville in overtime to take over top spot in 1A Division I.
The Maxwell Ratings have been updated for Week 8 of the Georgia high school football season, and Creekside, Sandy Creek, Carver-Atlanta and Worth County moved from No. 2 to No. 1 in their respective classes. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
By Loren Maxwell 35 minutes ago
Throughout the 2025 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 459 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA football ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,420 of 1,483 total games including 0 tie(s) (95.75%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.37 points and all game margins within 11.93 points.
Home advantage: 1.20
By class All-class
Rank
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Sch Str
Rank
Offense
Defense
1 [1] Grayson 4-AAAAAA 7-0 106.90 59.10 58 [31] 45.74 -20.13
2 [2] Buford 8-AAAAAA 6-0 101.59 72.34 6 [6] 44.66 -15.91
3 [3] Carrollton 2-AAAAAA 7-0 99.26 65.61 21 [16] 42.67 -15.57
4 [1] Hughes 3-AAAAA 7-0 97.86 55.67 93 [26] 47.14 -9.70
5 [1] Creekside 4-AAAA 7-0 97.27 45.90 189 [43] 44.22 -12.02
6 [4] Lowndes 1-AAAAAA 7-0 96.82 64.15 27 [18] 40.09 -15.71
7 [2] North Oconee 8-AAAA 7-0 95.57 50.59 138 [26] 41.03 -13.52
8 [2] Thomas County Central 2-AAAAA 7-0 95.02 56.82 76 [17] 37.96 -16.04
9 [5] North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAA 6-1 90.55 66.96 16 [12] 34.80 -14.72
10 [3] Milton 7-AAAAA 6-1 89.06 59.42 54 [12] 30.40 -17.63
11 [6] Douglas County 2-AAAAAA 5-2 88.88 77.97 3 [3] 33.41 -14.44
12 [7] McEachern 3-AAAAAA 6-0 86.42 62.71 38 [22] 33.18 -12.22
13 [8] Colquitt County 1-AAAAAA 5-2 86.30 79.20 1 [1] 33.58 -11.70
14 [9] Valdosta 1-AAAAAA 6-1 85.34 56.84 74 [37] 33.84 -10.48
15 [3] Cartersville 7-AAAA 7-0 84.92 53.61 112 [21] 37.79 -6.11
16 [4] Roswell 7-AAAAA 5-1 84.53 64.44 24 [3] 36.36 -7.14
17 [10] Hillgrove 3-AAAAAA 6-0 84.28 41.58 242 [53] 31.27 -11.99
18 [5] Gainesville 7-AAAAA 6-1 84.06 63.18 31 [4] 34.87 -8.17
19 [6] Rome 5-AAAAA 4-2 83.07 72.21 8 [1] 34.42 -7.63
20 [4] Benedictine 1-AAAA 4-2 80.59 67.90 14 [1] 32.05 -7.51
21 [1] Sandy Creek 2-AAA 6-0 80.30 54.24 101 [8] 30.11 -9.16
22 [5] Central (Carrollton) 3-AAAA 7-0 80.24 48.05 164 [35] 32.73 -6.49
23 [11] Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAA 6-1 78.98 56.83 75 [38] 26.27 -11.69
24 [7] Lee County 2-AAAAA 5-2 78.34 68.87 13 [2] 34.75 -2.56
25 [2] Jefferson 8-AAA 6-1 78.29 59.95 50 [4] 26.39 -10.88
26 [6] Marist 5-AAAA 5-1 77.60 46.35 184 [41] 28.55 -8.03
27 [8] Houston County 2-AAAAA 7-0 77.52 54.78 97 [28] 31.57 -4.93
28 [12] Newton 4-AAAAAA 4-3 77.30 66.42 17 [13] 32.20 -4.07
29 [13] North Cobb 5-AAAAAA 4-2 76.04 70.16 11 [10] 27.42 -7.59
30 [9] Sequoyah 6-AAAAA 6-1 75.85 56.40 82 [21] 29.72 -5.10
31 [1] Hebron Christian 8-AA # 5-1 75.47 57.61 65 [1] 31.33 -3.12
32 [14] Mill Creek 8-AAAAAA 5-2 74.74 62.03 41 [23] 29.52 -4.19
33 [15] West Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 5-1 73.99 58.82 59 [32] 29.24 -3.73
34 [3] Troup 2-AAA 6-0 73.59 47.81 166 [18] 31.68 -0.89
35 [16] Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAA 5-2 73.00 60.74 44 [24] 28.69 -3.29
36 [17] Collins Hill 8-AAAAAA 4-3 72.94 67.38 15 [11] 24.14 -7.77
37 [4] LaGrange 2-AAA 6-1 72.91 51.22 132 [14] 26.62 -5.26
38 [7] Ware County 1-AAAA 6-1 72.74 57.79 64 [10] 30.27 -1.44
39 [10] Jackson County 8-AAAAA 6-1 72.34 48.54 159 [45] 26.97 -4.35
40 [1] Carver (Atlanta) 5-AA 7-0 72.18 42.72 225 [16] 25.52 -5.63
41 [11] Woodward Academy 4-AAAAA 5-2 71.62 56.61 80 [19] 26.11 -4.49
42 [1] Worth County 1-A Division I 7-0 71.61 39.80 264 [18] 30.20 -0.39
43 [2] Toombs County 3-A Division I 6-1 71.36 46.02 187 [6] 28.27 -2.07
44 [18] Westlake 2-AAAAAA 3-4 71.35 73.06 4 [4] 27.48 -2.84
45 [19] Harrison 3-AAAAAA 5-1 71.31 56.69 79 [39] 28.48 -1.81
46 [20] Brookwood 7-AAAAAA 5-2 71.31 55.43 95 [40] 25.77 -4.51
47 [21] Camden County 1-AAAAAA 5-2 71.23 78.51 2 [2] 30.39 0.18
48 [12] Brunswick 1-AAAAA 6-1 71.22 51.63 130 [36] 28.33 -1.87
49 [2] Carver (Columbus) 1-AA 7-0 71.19 35.23 301 [30] 27.52 -2.65
50 [13] Northgate 3-AAAAA 7-0 71.15 43.24 224 [54] 26.32 -3.80
51 [22] Marietta 5-AAAAAA 3-4 71.02 72.14 9 [8] 26.69 -3.31
52 [8] Cambridge 6-AAAA 6-1 70.36 48.82 158 [32] 27.90 -1.44
53 [9] Kell 6-AAAA 5-2 70.07 62.95 34 [6] 26.22 -2.82
54 [23] Norcross 7-AAAAAA 5-2 70.00 60.53 45 [25] 24.28 -4.70
55 [10] Jonesboro 3-AAAA 3-3 69.84 57.83 63 [9] 24.99 -3.83
56 [5] Jenkins 3-AAA 5-1 69.75 44.51 211 [29] 29.60 0.88
57 [3] Thomasville 1-A Division I 5-2 69.25 55.84 90 [1] 28.98 0.75
58 [3] Pierce County 3-AA 7-0 69.24 39.87 262 [24] 25.88 -2.34
59 [11] Cass 7-AAAA 6-2 69.23 51.01 133 [25] 28.29 0.09
60 [4] Sumter County 1-AA 7-0 69.15 28.10 370 [41] 25.57 -2.56
61 [24] Archer 4-AAAAAA 3-3 69.05 65.64 20 [15] 28.06 0.03
62 [6] Peach County 1-AAA 7-0 68.80 44.89 203 [28] 26.70 -1.08
63 [25] Walton 5-AAAAAA 3-4 68.68 72.25 7 [7] 27.27 -0.39
64 [2] Fellowship Christian 5-A Division I # 5-1 68.61 44.79 206 [6] 26.13 -1.46
65 [14] River Ridge 6-AAAAA 6-1 67.77 49.79 147 [42] 22.30 -4.45
66 [12] Blessed Trinity 6-AAAA 4-3 67.19 60.09 49 [7] 21.96 -4.21
67 [26] Denmark 6-AAAAAA 3-3 67.12 65.40 22 [17] 22.43 -3.67
68 [7] Calhoun 7-AAA 4-2 67.09 52.92 116 [10] 26.72 0.66
69 [27] North Paulding 5-AAAAAA 5-2 67.01 59.27 57 [30] 25.97 -0.02
70 [15] Lovejoy 3-AAAAA 7-0 66.61 37.60 281 [57] 22.76 -2.83
71 [8] North Hall 6-AAA 6-0 65.88 44.33 215 [31] 26.75 1.89
72 [16] Lanier 7-AAAAA 4-3 65.48 59.35 55 [13] 25.58 1.12
73 [17] Sprayberry 6-AAAAA 6-1 65.30 46.92 176 [49] 26.72 2.44
74 [5] Morgan County 2-AA 7-0 65.18 32.61 327 [35] 30.46 6.30
75 [18] Newnan 3-AAAAA 5-2 64.93 54.65 100 [29] 24.30 0.40
76 [13] Southwest DeKalb 5-AAAA 5-2 64.51 44.06 216 [48] 22.29 -1.19
77 [28] South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAA 4-2 64.38 58.75 60 [33] 20.03 -3.33
78 [3] Calvary Day 3-AAA # 5-1 64.08 41.04 248 [8] 25.61 2.56
79 [14] Stockbridge 2-AAAA 5-2 63.44 53.42 114 [22] 24.06 1.64
80 [15] Locust Grove 2-AAAA 6-1 63.31 47.98 165 [36] 23.01 0.73
81 [9] West Laurens 4-AAA 6-0 62.81 33.47 319 [55] 24.69 2.91
82 [16] Eastside 8-AAAA 4-3 62.49 53.99 107 [19] 23.31 1.85
83 [10] Cairo 1-AAA 4-2 62.37 64.30 26 [2] 23.35 2.01
84 [19] Coffee 2-AAAAA 3-4 62.31 57.21 69 [15] 19.54 -1.74
85 [17] Flowery Branch 8-AAAA 5-1 62.25 52.20 123 [23] 24.02 2.80
86 [29] Lambert 6-AAAAAA 3-3 61.47 62.86 36 [21] 24.98 4.54
87 [20] New Manchester 5-AAAAA 6-0 61.37 35.04 305 [60] 20.50 0.15
88 [18] Perry 1-AAAA 4-3 61.28 55.94 86 [15] 20.84 0.59
89 [19] Ola 2-AAAA 5-2 60.87 49.19 153 [30] 20.00 0.16
90 [6] Hapeville Charter 5-AA 2-4 60.85 65.80 18 [2] 17.11 -2.71
91 [4] Swainsboro 3-A Division I 6-1 60.76 52.53 120 [2] 21.17 1.43
92 [11] Douglass 5-AAA 4-2 60.71 49.85 144 [15] 19.86 0.17
93 [7] Rockmart 7-AA 5-1 60.70 47.11 172 [10] 22.97 3.30
94 [30] East Coweta 2-AAAAAA 1-6 60.60 72.63 5 [5] 26.50 6.92
95 [31] Parkview 7-AAAAAA 2-5 60.59 65.67 19 [14] 24.71 5.14
96 [21] East Paulding 5-AAAAA 3-3 60.56 55.51 94 [27] 22.76 3.22
97 [20] Jones County 2-AAAA 5-2 60.48 47.20 169 [37] 23.10 3.64
98 [8] North Murray 7-AA 6-0 60.44 42.68 227 [17] 22.12 2.71
99 [22] Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 3-4 60.22 62.47 40 [8] 19.28 0.08
100 [32] Tift County 1-AAAAAA 3-4 60.05 71.92 10 [9] 24.25 5.22
101 [12] Northwest Whitfield 7-AAA 6-1 60.03 38.92 271 [47] 22.09 3.09
102 [4] Prince Avenue Christian 8-AA # 5-2 59.48 45.92 188 [5] 24.07 5.61
103 [13] Stephenson 5-AAA 6-1 59.17 46.23 185 [21] 21.20 3.06
104 [23] Effingham County 1-AAAAA 4-2 59.08 53.45 113 [31] 23.48 5.43
105 [14] Westside (Augusta) 4-AAA 6-0 58.91 32.70 324 [56] 15.76 -2.12
106 [21] Griffin 3-AAAA 4-2 58.76 51.69 129 [24] 21.69 3.96
107 [15] North Clayton 5-AAA 6-1 58.13 35.30 300 [51] 24.37 7.27
108 [24] Glynn Academy 1-AAAAA 4-3 57.97 52.07 124 [34] 22.52 5.58
109 [33] Dacula 8-AAAAAA 3-3 57.71 51.98 125 [45] 22.50 5.82
110 [5] Heard County 6-A Division I 6-0 57.68 31.14 340 [33] 19.32 2.66
111 [6] Northeast 2-A Division I 5-2 57.60 44.58 209 [8] 16.64 0.07
112 [9] Callaway 2-AA 5-2 57.29 41.72 238 [20] 17.73 1.47
113 [10] Appling County 3-AA 3-3 57.15 51.76 127 [7] 18.28 2.15
114 [34] North Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 3-3 57.14 57.28 68 [35] 17.32 1.20
115 [16] Oconee County 8-AAA 5-2 56.90 52.67 119 [12] 16.18 0.31
116 [22] Hampton 2-AAAA 5-2 56.73 48.49 161 [33] 19.40 3.70
117 [35] North Atlanta 6-AAAAAA 4-3 56.70 49.44 151 [49] 19.83 4.15
118 [11] Thomson 4-AA 4-3 56.67 50.22 141 [8] 20.28 4.64
119 [17] Harlem 4-AAA 5-1 56.51 42.07 233 [37] 16.16 0.67
120 [5] Savannah Christian 3-A Division I # 4-3 56.50 50.59 137 [3] 21.02 5.55
121 [18] Cherokee Bluff 8-AAA 5-2 56.34 43.91 218 [32] 21.51 6.20
122 [36] Wheeler 5-AAAAAA 2-5 56.25 62.98 33 [20] 20.91 5.68
123 [19] Whitewater 2-AAA 3-3 56.24 60.19 48 [3] 22.73 7.51
124 [7] Bleckley County 2-A Division I 6-1 55.96 37.81 280 [24] 21.10 6.16
125 [25] Seckinger 7-AAAAA 3-4 55.62 61.78 43 [10] 19.46 4.86
126 [1] Bowdon 7-A Division II 5-2 55.62 44.03 217 [6] 21.11 6.51
127 [26] Creekview 6-AAAAA 3-4 55.06 55.87 87 [22] 18.42 4.38
128 [20] Mary Persons 2-AAA 4-2 55.06 40.35 261 [45] 18.50 4.47
129 [2] Brooks County 2-A Division II 3-4 54.84 52.75 117 [1] 16.57 2.75
130 [37] Campbell 3-AAAAAA 4-2 53.95 49.71 149 [48] 16.30 3.38
131 [21] Monroe Area 8-AAA 5-2 53.93 42.12 231 [35] 18.21 5.31
132 [6] Athens Academy 8-A Division I # 6-1 53.82 37.02 287 [12] 20.40 7.60
133 [3] Lincoln County 8-A Division II 6-0 53.77 38.13 277 [8] 17.85 5.10
134 [8] Rabun County 8-A Division I 7-0 53.74 32.93 323 [28] 18.88 6.17
135 [9] Fitzgerald 1-A Division I 3-3 53.74 44.83 205 [7] 16.23 3.51
136 [7] Holy Innocents 5-AA # 5-2 53.72 40.88 251 [9] 17.48 4.78
137 [38] Duluth 7-AAAAAA 4-3 53.57 47.81 167 [50] 20.14 7.59
138 [22] Pickens 6-AAA 5-1 53.53 45.01 200 [26] 17.27 4.77
139 [23] Upson-Lee 2-AAA 4-3 53.48 52.31 121 [13] 16.23 3.78
140 [27] Shiloh 4-AAAAA 3-4 53.44 51.70 128 [35] 14.64 2.22
141 [8] Greater Atlanta Christian 6-AAA # 5-1 53.38 40.74 253 [10] 18.69 6.34
142 [23] Lithonia 5-AAAA 5-1 53.37 36.00 298 [53] 18.23 5.88
143 [10] Dublin 2-A Division I 5-2 53.30 41.77 237 [11] 17.63 5.35
144 [28] Habersham Central 8-AAAAA 5-2 53.19 43.63 222 [53] 17.15 4.98
145 [12] Burke County 4-AA 5-2 53.18 35.05 304 [32] 18.15 5.99
146 [13] Franklin County 8-AA 6-1 52.68 31.52 337 [37] 15.62 3.96
147 [29] Woodstock 6-AAAAA 5-2 52.62 41.84 236 [56] 15.72 4.12
148 [24] Lumpkin County 6-AAA 4-2 52.55 45.37 194 [24] 18.67 7.15
149 [4] Clinch County 2-A Division II 7-0 52.23 34.70 308 [14] 17.44 6.23
150 [11] Dodge County 2-A Division I 6-1 52.19 35.03 306 [27] 18.08 6.92
151 [9] Aquinas 4-AAA # 5-1 51.91 36.17 295 [14] 19.61 8.73
152 [39] Grovetown 4-AAAAAA 3-4 51.85 59.43 53 [28] 15.66 4.83
153 [14] Cook 3-AA 4-3 51.85 49.83 146 [9] 15.30 4.48
154 [25] Westover 1-AAA 4-2 51.68 49.16 154 [17] 17.13 6.48
155 [26] Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAA 5-2 51.49 44.99 201 [27] 15.32 4.85
156 [27] Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAA 4-3 51.41 40.99 250 [41] 15.78 5.39
157 [40] Etowah 5-AAAAAA 3-4 51.27 54.69 98 [41] 19.91 9.66
158 [24] Madison County 8-AAAA 3-3 50.93 56.28 84 [13] 17.23 7.32
159 [25] Tucker 5-AAAA 4-2 50.91 37.96 278 [50] 16.10 6.21
160 [10] Whitefield Academy 5-A Division I # 5-1 50.85 36.21 294 [13] 19.40 9.57
161 [26] Hiram 7-AAAA 3-4 50.83 56.19 85 [14] 15.76 5.95
162 [30] McIntosh 3-AAAAA 2-5 50.42 62.62 39 [7] 14.64 5.24
163 [1] John Milledge Academy GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 5-1 49.86 38.14 276 [1] 15.79 6.95
164 [11] Lovett 5-AA # 5-2 49.71 41.61 240 [7] 12.41 3.71
165 [15] Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 7-AA 4-2 49.64 41.64 239 [21] 17.53 8.92
166 [16] Hart County 8-AA 2-5 49.58 56.76 77 [3] 14.93 6.37
167 [12] Jeff Davis 1-A Division I 5-1 49.45 35.56 299 [26] 15.61 7.18
168 [17] Ringgold 7-AA 5-2 49.28 39.81 263 [25] 15.99 7.73
169 [31] South Paulding 5-AAAAA 2-4 49.15 56.56 81 [20] 18.72 10.60
170 [28] Luella 5-AAA 3-3 49.11 46.37 182 [20] 13.64 5.56
171 [18] Laney 4-AA 5-2 48.75 33.45 320 [34] 15.33 7.60
172 [27] Warner Robins 1-AAAA 3-4 48.69 54.66 99 [18] 15.33 7.67
173 [5] Early County 1-A Division II 5-2 48.66 36.37 291 [12] 14.61 6.98
174 [12] Landmark Christian 5-A Division I # 6-0 48.64 22.11 395 [22] 14.27 6.65
175 [19] Stephens County 8-AA 3-4 48.51 53.90 108 [4] 15.79 8.31
176 [28] M.L. King 4-AAAA 6-1 48.43 37.93 279 [51] 16.02 8.61
177 [29] Mays 4-AAAA 3-4 48.43 57.49 66 [11] 13.75 6.34
178 [29] Liberty County 3-AAA 6-1 48.27 36.40 290 [49] 13.68 6.44
179 [30] Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 5-1 48.24 36.05 297 [52] 11.89 4.68
180 [20] Crisp County 3-AA 2-5 48.17 53.87 111 [5] 15.29 8.15
181 [32] Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 2-4 48.09 53.88 110 [30] 17.80 10.74
182 [21] Columbia 6-AA 1-6 48.04 69.21 12 [1] 11.85 4.83
183 [30] Richmond Academy 4-AAA 3-4 47.91 43.71 221 [33] 17.38 10.50
184 [31] New Hampstead 1-AAAA 1-6 47.82 63.02 32 [5] 14.79 7.99
185 [6] Johnson County 5-A Division II 7-0 47.77 18.71 408 [46] 15.93 9.18
186 [41] Rockdale County 4-AAAAAA 4-2 47.66 41.36 244 [54] 16.38 9.75
187 [33] Statesboro 1-AAAAA 4-2 47.55 44.49 212 [52] 15.79 9.27
188 [13] Lamar County 4-A Division I 6-0 47.40 28.72 361 [38] 11.60 5.22
189 [34] Lassiter 6-AAAAA 4-3 47.33 42.52 228 [55] 18.05 11.75
190 [42] Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAA 2-3 47.32 54.17 102 [42] 14.67 8.37
191 [43] Alpharetta 6-AAAAAA 2-5 47.32 56.97 72 [36] 14.34 8.05
192 [32] Eagle's Landing 2-AAAA 4-3 47.31 48.19 162 [34] 15.14 8.85
193 [13] Wesleyan 5-A Division I # 5-2 47.31 28.25 368 [19] 14.21 7.92
194 [33] Wayne County 1-AAAA 1-6 47.05 63.50 29 [4] 15.31 9.28
195 [7] Wheeler County 4-A Division II 7-0 47.03 22.72 393 [42] 13.15 7.14
196 [14] Jasper County 4-A Division I 7-0 46.96 20.63 402 [41] 13.35 7.42
197 [14] Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 2-AAA # 2-5 46.95 54.04 106 [2] 16.57 10.65
198 [2] Deerfield-Windsor GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 7-0 46.74 16.66 420 [19] 13.17 7.46
199 [35] Veterans 2-AAAAA 2-5 46.33 61.94 42 [9] 13.41 8.10
200 [8] Screven County 3-A Division II 6-0 46.26 25.45 386 [37] 12.75 7.51
201 [22] East Jackson 8-AA 5-2 45.96 44.46 213 [15] 14.67 9.73
202 [44] Cherokee 5-AAAAAA 1-6 45.93 58.60 61 [34] 16.24 11.33
203 [34] Harris County 3-AAAA 3-4 45.82 55.86 88 [16] 12.80 8.01
204 [31] Gilmer 7-AAA 3-3 45.81 45.62 193 [23] 16.41 11.62
205 [35] St. Pius X 5-AAAA 6-1 45.77 28.52 363 [56] 14.54 9.79
206 [15] Gordon Lee 7-A Division I 5-1 45.73 32.47 328 [29] 14.91 10.20
207 [36] Dalton 7-AAAA 1-6 45.53 64.39 25 [2] 20.71 16.20
208 [32] Cedar Grove 5-AAA 3-4 45.52 49.49 150 [16] 16.31 11.82
209 [37] Allatoona 7-AAAA 3-4 45.17 45.29 196 [44] 12.28 8.14
210 [23] Sonoraville 7-AA 4-3 45.03 41.91 235 [19] 17.21 13.20
211 [33] Dougherty 1-AAA 2-5 44.97 52.68 118 [11] 15.53 11.59
212 [38] Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 2-5 44.90 57.86 62 [8] 12.23 8.35
213 [36] Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 2-5 44.84 59.54 51 [11] 14.38 10.56
214 [37] Alexander 5-AAAAA 2-5 44.57 56.73 78 [18] 12.61 9.06
215 [16] Pepperell 6-A Division I 4-3 44.33 39.24 268 [20] 13.68 10.37
216 [9] Emanuel County Institute 3-A Division II 5-2 44.02 34.06 314 [16] 14.09 11.09
217 [17] Haralson County 6-A Division I 5-2 43.62 28.89 358 [37] 9.88 7.28
218 [34] Monroe 1-AAA 2-4 43.58 56.39 83 [7] 10.31 7.76
219 [39] East Forsyth 8-AAAA 4-3 43.56 48.93 157 [31] 10.91 8.37
220 [35] Baldwin 4-AAA 2-4 43.45 45.89 190 [22] 16.78 14.36
221 [10] Wilcox County 4-A Division II 5-2 43.45 33.79 317 [17] 11.90 9.47
222 [38] South Effingham 1-AAAAA 3-3 43.34 48.17 163 [46] 11.43 9.12
223 [18] Social Circle 4-A Division I 4-2 43.06 29.71 352 [36] 15.32 13.28
224 [40] Starr's Mill 3-AAAA 1-6 43.05 55.01 96 [17] 11.92 9.89
225 [39] Dutchtown 3-AAAAA 1-6 42.92 62.74 37 [6] 13.16 11.27
226 [19] Elbert County 8-A Division I 3-4 42.69 41.03 249 [15] 10.59 8.93
227 [36] Southeast Bulloch 3-AAA 4-3 42.68 31.33 339 [57] 10.92 9.27
228 [40] Decatur 4-AAAAA 2-5 42.61 50.85 135 [39] 10.52 8.93
229 [41] McDonough 2-AAAA 2-5 42.29 49.85 145 [28] 9.96 8.70
230 [41] Chamblee 4-AAAAA 2-5 42.10 50.18 142 [41] 14.35 13.27
231 [3] Brookstone GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 6-1 42.10 29.23 355 [6] 13.31 12.23
232 [15] North Cobb Christian 7-AA # 4-2 42.04 33.03 322 [18] 13.82 12.80
233 [24] KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 5-AA 4-3 41.88 38.98 270 [26] 10.85 10.00
234 [20] Bremen 6-A Division I 4-3 41.38 30.81 343 [34] 8.71 8.36
235 [21] Bacon County 1-A Division I 4-2 41.18 38.89 272 [21] 9.30 9.14
236 [37] Spalding 2-AAA 1-6 41.11 59.51 52 [5] 7.62 7.53
237 [38] Bainbridge 1-AAA 0-7 41.08 65.15 23 [1] 10.83 10.78
238 [25] Jackson 2-AA 3-4 41.07 37.23 284 [28] 12.69 12.64
239 [42] Dunwoody 4-AAAAA 4-3 41.05 36.08 296 [59] 10.78 10.75
240 [4] Stratford Academy GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 5-2 40.99 33.85 316 [2] 12.08 12.12
241 [5] First Presbyterian GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 6-2 40.96 27.61 376 [10] 10.61 10.68
242 [11] Seminole County 1-A Division II 5-1 40.77 26.45 382 [35] 10.87 11.13
243 [43] Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 4-4 40.71 37.18 285 [58] 14.60 14.91
244 [1] Brentwood School GIAA District 4-AA-A 7-1 40.49 18.16 411 [2] 14.30 14.84
245 [26] Miller Grove 6-AA 6-1 40.44 23.46 391 [43] 10.63 11.22
246 [39] Chestatee 6-AAA 3-3 40.40 40.58 255 [42] 11.75 12.37
247 [27] Spencer 1-AA 3-4 40.37 38.75 273 [27] 11.37 12.03
248 [40] Long County 3-AAA 4-2 40.34 34.35 312 [53] 13.81 14.50
249 [22] ACE Charter 2-A Division I 4-3 40.33 36.30 292 [25] 11.95 12.64
250 [6] Bulloch Academy GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 6-1 40.13 21.22 401 [14] 12.09 12.99
251 [23] East Laurens 2-A Division I 3-4 40.04 41.09 247 [14] 9.72 10.70
252 [42] Cedartown 7-AAAA 2-5 40.04 46.96 175 [39] 12.49 13.47
253 [44] Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAA 2-4 39.79 49.07 156 [44] 12.97 14.20
254 [24] Washington County 2-A Division I 2-5 39.71 42.25 230 [10] 10.64 11.96
255 [7] Valwood School GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 4-2 39.58 28.36 366 [8] 13.14 14.59
256 [43] Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAA 2-4 39.21 46.59 180 [40] 12.66 14.47
257 [16] Christian Heritage 7-A Division I # 4-3 39.21 35.19 302 [15] 12.91 14.72
258 [45] Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 1-5 39.17 53.09 115 [32] 12.23 14.08
259 [25] Putnam County 4-A Division I 4-3 39.01 31.88 333 [31] 10.35 12.37
260 [44] Centennial 6-AAAA 5-1 39.00 27.59 377 [58] 9.14 11.17
261 [46] Evans 1-AAAAA 1-5 38.85 52.30 122 [33] 8.18 10.35
262 [17] Savannah Country Day 3-A Division I # 2-4 38.33 46.76 178 [4] 8.87 11.56
263 [45] South Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 2-4 38.30 45.05 199 [51] 11.21 13.93
264 [8] Westfield School GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 5-2 38.16 28.54 362 [7] 9.19 12.05
265 [46] Mountain View 8-AAAAAA 1-6 38.15 63.45 30 [19] 10.03 12.91
266 [45] Pace Academy 4-AAAA 2-5 38.11 47.08 173 [38] 6.58 9.49
267 [12] Turner County 2-A Division II 2-3 38.05 47.16 171 [2] 10.16 13.13
268 [28] Columbus 1-AA 5-1 37.91 24.21 390 [42] 6.72 9.83
269 [46] Maynard Jackson 4-AAAA 5-2 37.87 25.78 385 [60] 9.11 12.26
270 [13] Taylor County 6-A Division II 4-2 37.74 25.45 387 [38] 12.42 15.70
271 [41] Dawson County 6-AAA 2-4 37.54 37.30 283 [48] 10.39 13.88
272 [14] Metter 3-A Division II 4-2 37.06 27.83 372 [32] 7.45 11.41
273 [42] Adairsville 7-AAA 2-4 37.03 47.25 168 [19] 9.92 13.92
274 [43] East Hall 8-AAA 2-5 36.95 40.38 260 [44] 15.16 19.23
275 [47] Pebblebrook 3-AAAAAA 2-4 36.74 49.99 143 [47] 9.07 13.36
276 [47] Northside (Warner Robins) 2-AAAAA 0-7 36.69 57.32 67 [14] 4.91 9.25
277 [29] Westside (Macon) 2-AA 1-6 36.60 51.97 126 [6] 10.08 14.51
278 [47] Eagle's Landing Christian 2-AAAA 2-5 36.43 45.07 197 [45] 11.06 15.65
279 [26] Commerce 8-A Division I 0-7 36.37 49.08 155 [3] 10.75 15.41
280 [44] Hephzibah 4-AAA 3-4 36.16 39.47 267 [46] 10.55 15.42
281 [15] Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-A Division II 7-1 36.11 19.53 406 [45] 8.36 13.28
282 [30] Pike County 2-AA 3-4 35.87 40.72 254 [22] 8.87 14.02
283 [48] Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 1-6 35.50 57.01 71 [16] 9.66 15.19
284 [9] George Walton Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 8-0 35.49 4.25 455 [27] 7.59 13.12
285 [16] Hawkinsville 4-A Division II 4-2 35.45 26.62 381 [34] 11.25 16.83
286 [17] Treutlen 4-A Division II 4-2 35.39 29.29 354 [28] 7.02 12.65
287 [48] Paulding County 3-AAAAAA 1-5 35.27 60.46 46 [26] 9.70 15.45
288 [18] Mitchell County 1-A Division II 3-2 35.22 27.79 374 [33] 7.95 13.75
289 [45] Beach 3-AAA 2-3 34.69 41.13 246 [40] 6.78 13.11
290 [49] Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 2-5 34.60 46.97 174 [48] 9.67 16.09
291 [19] Charlton County 2-A Division II 3-4 34.56 37.05 286 [10] 14.41 20.88
292 [48] Woodland (Stockbridge) 2-AAAA 3-4 34.33 44.93 202 [46] 4.77 11.47
293 [49] Heritage (Conyers) 4-AAAAAA 1-5 34.30 54.16 103 [43] 8.91 15.63
294 [18] King's Ridge Christian 5-A Division I # 6-1 34.12 12.49 434 [23] 8.71 15.62
295 [49] Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-7 34.04 57.12 70 [12] 4.84 11.83
296 [46] LaFayette 7-AAA 4-3 33.88 34.05 315 [54] 5.43 12.57
297 [20] Jenkins County 3-A Division II 4-3 33.57 28.36 365 [30] 8.88 16.34
298 [21] Manchester 7-A Division II 2-5 33.45 39.78 265 [7] 8.52 16.10
299 [27] Berrien 1-A Division I 2-4 33.34 39.64 266 [19] 10.69 18.38
300 [28] Temple 6-A Division I 4-3 32.79 31.85 334 [32] 9.11 17.34
301 [50] Lakeside (Evans) 1-AAAAA 0-7 32.73 49.77 148 [43] 9.53 17.83
302 [29] Oglethorpe County 8-A Division I 2-4 32.63 41.37 243 [13] 6.31 14.70
303 [31] Union County 7-AA 1-6 32.55 45.77 191 [12] 6.61 15.09
304 [30] Southwest 2-A Division I 2-5 32.42 41.60 241 [12] 6.05 14.66
305 [22] Atkinson County 2-A Division II † 6-1 32.30 3.95 456 [58] 12.36 21.09
306 [50] Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAA 0-6 32.02 54.09 105 [44] 7.80 16.81
307 [23] Schley County 6-A Division II 4-4 31.58 31.69 336 [23] 5.14 14.58
308 [47] White County 6-AAA 0-6 31.47 54.14 104 [9] 5.21 14.77
309 [51] Riverwood 6-AAAAA 1-6 31.25 51.52 131 [37] 5.48 15.26
310 [31] Fannin County 7-A Division I 4-3 31.23 29.97 351 [35] 7.55 17.35
311 [32] Vidalia 3-A Division I 1-5 31.10 40.76 252 [16] 5.29 15.21
312 [24] Bryan County 3-A Division II 4-3 30.88 28.13 369 [31] 5.11 15.26
313 [10] Strong Rock Christian GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 5-3 30.86 18.63 409 [16] 8.05 18.22
314 [32] Coahulla Creek 7-AA 1-5 30.84 46.50 181 [11] 6.40 16.58
315 [19] Mount Paran Christian 5-A Division I # 4-3 30.73 26.39 384 [21] 5.09 15.38
316 [20] Darlington 6-A Division I # 2-4 30.70 39.21 269 [11] 9.89 20.22
317 [2] Southland Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 5-2 30.69 20.14 404 [1] 7.73 18.07
318 [25] Irwin County 2-A Division II 1-6 30.68 46.36 183 [4] 6.24 16.58
319 [52] Pope 6-AAAAA 0-7 30.62 55.77 91 [24] 5.51 15.91
320 [53] Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAA 3-4 30.05 31.46 338 [61] 5.80 16.77
321 [33] Tattnall County 3-AA 2-5 29.97 40.56 256 [23] 7.26 18.32
322 [26] Trion 7-A Division II 3-4 29.76 31.92 332 [21] 6.82 18.08
323 [11] Frederica Academy GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 4-3 29.73 21.62 399 [13] 5.15 16.45
324 [27] Randolph-Clay 1-A Division II 2-3-1 29.45 21.85 396 [43] 7.49 19.06
325 [21] Mount Vernon 5-A Division I # 2-5 29.15 33.57 318 [17] 5.34 17.21
326 [28] Warren County 8-A Division II 3-4 29.02 33.21 321 [18] 3.48 15.48
327 [50] Druid Hills 5-AAAA 2-5 28.73 43.73 220 [49] 4.89 17.18
328 [12] Bethlehem Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 6-2 28.24 19.75 405 [15] 3.45 16.23
329 [51] Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAA 0-6 27.65 60.39 47 [27] 5.58 18.95
330 [29] Telfair County 4-A Division II 2-5 27.63 32.66 325 [19] 5.11 18.50
331 [30] McIntosh County Academy 3-A Division II 2-4 27.20 30.09 350 [27] 1.42 15.24
332 [13] St. Anne-Pacelli GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 3-4 27.14 27.51 378 [11] 5.69 19.57
333 [48] Howard 4-AAA 1-6 27.13 45.06 198 [25] 8.91 22.81
334 [52] Chapel Hill 2-AAAAAA 1-5 26.97 40.48 258 [55] 2.42 16.47
335 [49] West Hall 8-AAA 2-5 26.89 43.30 223 [34] 6.67 20.80
336 [31] Macon County 6-A Division II 2-5 26.46 30.99 341 [24] 6.21 20.77
337 [51] Union Grove 2-AAAA 0-7 26.45 49.23 152 [29] 3.33 17.90
338 [54] Apalachee 8-AAAAA 2-6 26.44 44.63 208 [51] 3.14 17.72
339 [14] Calvary Christian GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 5-2 26.20 12.43 435 [22] 2.29 17.11
340 [33] McNair 4-A Division I 1-6 26.14 38.63 275 [23] 5.97 20.85
341 [34] Banks County 8-A Division I 0-6 25.48 48.51 160 [4] 2.87 18.42
342 [32] Dooly County 4-A Division II 1-4 25.45 46.62 179 [3] 3.22 18.79
343 [50] Ridgeland 7-AAA 2-5 25.26 34.69 309 [52] 3.83 19.59
344 [15] Tiftarea Academy GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 2-4 25.18 32.64 326 [3] 2.98 18.82
345 [34] Shaw 1-AA 1-6 24.54 45.63 192 [13] 1.47 17.95
346 [33] Miller County 1-A Division II 2-5 24.49 34.49 310 [15] 5.52 22.05
347 [3] Southwest Georgia Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 4-3 24.37 12.72 433 [8] 3.47 20.12
348 [35] Therrell 5-AA 1-6 24.14 42.29 229 [18] 0.58 17.47
349 [53] South Cobb 3-AAAAAA 2-4 23.95 27.81 373 [56] 1.89 18.96
350 [52] Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAA 0-6 23.80 53.88 109 [20] 9.37 26.59
351 [1] Lanier Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 5-1 23.79 3.68 457 [3] -1.43 15.80
352 [34] Wilkinson County 5-A Division II 2-5 23.71 31.78 335 [22] 7.27 24.58
353 [35] Gordon Central 7-A Division I 5-2 23.71 17.15 414 [44] 2.35 19.67
354 [16] Pinewood Christian GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 3-4 23.43 27.87 371 [9] 1.68 19.28
355 [36] South Atlanta 6-AA 2-5 23.36 34.46 311 [33] 0.50 18.17
356 [37] Murray County 7-AA 2-5 23.29 36.56 289 [29] 0.71 18.45
357 [53] Mundy's Mill 3-AAAA 0-7 23.26 63.54 28 [3] 3.08 20.85
358 [35] Washington-Wilkes 8-A Division II 3-4 22.94 30.83 342 [25] 5.36 23.45
359 [55] Banneker 3-AAAAA 1-6 22.79 55.74 92 [25] 1.80 20.03
360 [36] Crawford County 6-A Division II 4-3 22.70 11.39 440 [54] 5.56 23.89
361 [36] Model 6-A Division I 1-5 22.55 40.41 259 [17] 4.75 23.22
362 [51] Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 2-4 22.48 30.23 348 [58] 2.49 21.03
363 [37] Towns County 8-A Division II † 4-3 22.14 17.05 415 [48] 1.04 19.92
364 [56] Morrow 3-AAAAA 1-6 22.08 50.88 134 [38] 1.81 20.75
365 [37] Jefferson County 2-A Division I 1-6 21.56 42.69 226 [9] 0.89 20.36
366 [38] Chattooga 7-A Division I 2-5 21.55 28.30 367 [39] 1.85 21.32
367 [57] Loganville 8-AAAAA 0-7 21.31 47.19 170 [47] -2.42 17.29
368 [38] Rutland 2-AA 0-6 21.15 45.37 195 [14] -2.68 17.20
369 [54] Midtown 4-AAAA 2-5 21.01 28.38 364 [57] -2.64 17.38
370 [39] Salem 6-AA 3-3 20.66 21.82 397 [45] 4.23 24.59
371 [17] Loganville Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 5-3 20.61 18.30 410 [17] 2.87 23.28
372 [39] Towers 4-A Division I 3-3 19.71 27.08 379 [40] 3.02 24.33
373 [58] Alcovy 8-AAAAA 0-6 19.33 55.85 89 [23] 0.57 22.26
374 [59] Chattahoochee 7-AAAAA 1-5 19.33 44.88 204 [50] 1.34 23.03
375 [22] Providence Christian 8-A Division I # 1-5 19.05 34.32 313 [16] 1.74 23.71
376 [40] Dade County 7-A Division I 1-6 18.96 32.24 329 [30] -2.18 19.88
377 [4] Flint River Academy GIAA District 1-AA-A 4-2 18.72 7.45 448 [12] 0.79 23.09
378 [40] Redan 6-AA 2-5 18.46 32.04 330 [36] -0.11 22.46
379 [38] Portal 3-A Division II 2-4 18.30 23.19 392 [41] 4.53 27.26
380 [54] Discovery 8-AAAAAA 0-6 18.07 50.67 136 [46] 2.61 25.56
381 [39] Lake Oconee Academy 8-A Division II 2-5 17.99 24.83 388 [39] -4.46 18.57
382 [55] Northview 5-AAAA 0-6 17.89 50.31 140 [27] -0.84 22.30
383 [55] Osborne 3-AAAAAA 1-5 17.87 43.89 219 [52] 0.01 23.16
384 [52] Windsor Forest 3-AAA 1-5 17.75 44.33 214 [30] 3.09 26.37
385 [5] Edmund Burke Academy GIAA District 4-AA-A 4-3 17.32 13.24 430 [6] -5.42 18.29
386 [56] North Springs 5-AAAA 1-6 17.04 46.18 186 [42] -3.31 20.68
387 [18] Lakeview Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 3-4 16.91 17.62 413 [18] 0.20 24.31
388 [41] Washington 5-AA 2-5 16.82 35.15 303 [31] -3.47 20.73
389 [6] Robert Toombs Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 3-4 16.49 16.34 421 [4] 0.51 25.04
390 [40] Pelham 1-A Division II 0-6 16.44 44.52 210 [5] -0.25 24.34
391 [60] Johns Creek 7-AAAAA 0-6 16.36 62.87 35 [5] -0.55 24.11
392 [61] Tri-Cities 4-AAAAA 0-7 16.32 50.52 139 [40] -0.56 24.14
393 [53] Fayette County 2-AAA 0-6 16.06 56.96 73 [6] 1.23 26.20
394 [41] Lanier County 2-A Division II 0-7 15.49 37.46 282 [9] -1.05 24.49
395 [42] Greenville 7-A Division II 3-3 15.12 14.76 425 [51] 1.76 27.66
396 [7] Trinity Christian (Dublin) GIAA District 3-AA-A 5-2 15.10 10.36 443 [10] -2.31 23.62
397 [19] Terrell Academy GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 4-3 14.70 14.64 426 [21] -0.56 25.76
398 [56] Berkmar 7-AAAAAA 0-7 13.88 59.27 56 [29] 1.06 28.21
399 [54] Islands 3-AAA 1-5 13.72 30.13 349 [59] -1.07 26.24
400 [43] Georgia Military Prep 5-A Division II 3-4 13.71 17.93 412 [47] -5.07 22.24
401 [41] Coosa 7-A Division I 2-5 13.44 20.43 403 [42] -1.50 26.08
402 [8] Gatewood School GIAA District 4-AA-A 3-4 13.28 12.95 432 [7] -3.76 23.98
403 [20] Athens Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 4-4 13.00 12.36 436 [23] -4.54 23.49
404 [44] Montgomery County 4-A Division II 1-6 12.40 30.43 346 [26] -2.30 26.32
405 [55] Riverdale 5-AAA 1-6 11.79 40.49 257 [43] -6.96 22.27
406 [21] Mount de Sales GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 2-6 11.66 21.71 398 [12] -3.45 25.91
407 [45] Greene County 8-A Division II 1-6 11.54 36.86 288 [11] 1.51 30.99
408 [57] Forest Park 4-AAAA 2-4 11.45 28.73 360 [55] -4.42 25.15
409 [46] Hancock Central 5-A Division II 2-5 11.17 21.30 400 [44] -3.18 26.67
410 [47] Chattahoochee County 6-A Division II 3-4 11.09 11.28 441 [55] -4.55 25.38
411 [9] Rock Springs Christian GIAA District 1-AA-A 4-1 10.99 -16.34 459 [15] -4.44 25.60
412 [42] Butler 4-AA 2-5 10.95 22.18 394 [44] -4.27 25.80
413 [56] Cross Creek 4-AAA 1-6 10.12 42.10 232 [36] -5.34 25.57
414 [22] Piedmont Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 4-3 8.85 7.74 447 [25] -7.10 25.07
415 [43] Kendrick 1-AA 4-3 8.53 13.10 431 [47] -8.29 24.21
416 [48] Claxton 3-A Division II 0-7 8.42 35.01 307 [13] -5.02 27.59
417 [10] Central Fellowship Christian GIAA District 1-AA-A 3-4 7.78 12.29 437 [9] -5.59 27.65
418 [11] Briarwood Academy GIAA District 4-AA-A 4-3 7.20 7.74 446 [11] -6.16 27.67
419 [42] Brantley County 1-A Division I 0-7 6.55 46.78 177 [5] -11.96 22.51
420 [43] Central (Macon) 2-A Division I 0-7 5.68 38.75 274 [22] -6.40 28.95
421 [49] Savannah 3-A Division II 0-5 5.54 32.00 331 [20] -11.55 23.93
422 [57] Groves 3-AAA 0-6 5.47 41.96 234 [38] -2.75 32.80
423 [44] Mount Bethel Christian 5-A Division I † 5-1 5.15 7.40 449 [47] -10.45 25.42
424 [23] Riverside Prep GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 2-5 5.05 6.63 450 [26] -6.59 29.38
425 [23] Mount Pisgah Christian 5-A Division I # 1-6 4.89 27.78 375 [20] -10.04 26.10
426 [58] Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA † 1-6 4.43 26.88 380 [59] -8.94 27.65
427 [50] Terrell County 1-A Division II 1-5 3.73 26.41 383 [36] -9.09 28.20
428 [24] Tattnall Square GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 0-7 3.37 30.51 345 [5] -10.88 26.77
429 [44] Hardaway 1-AA 0-6 2.48 29.55 353 [39] -9.33 29.22
430 [25] Brookwood School GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 1-7 1.93 30.73 344 [4] -7.96 31.13
431 [58] Johnson (Gainesville) 6-AAA 0-6 1.88 41.31 245 [39] -6.97 32.17
432 [51] Marion County 6-A Division II 0-7 1.00 29.02 356 [29] -5.20 34.82
433 [12] Thomas Jefferson GIAA District 4-AA-A 1-7 0.68 16.84 417 [3] -7.79 32.55
434 [52] Glascock County 5-A Division II 1-6 0.58 16.82 418 [50] -5.35 35.09
435 [59] Clarkston 5-AAAA 0-6 0.32 44.78 207 [47] -8.83 31.87
436 [13] Windsor Academy GIAA District 1-AA-A 2-5 -0.23 5.02 453 [14] -8.11 33.14
437 [2] Creekside Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 5-2 -0.32 -13.53 458 [4] -7.08 34.26
438 [59] Stone Mountain 5-AAA † 0-8 -0.64 36.27 293 [50] -8.35 33.31
439 [45] Josey 4-AA 1-6 -0.74 16.11 423 [46] -9.90 31.87
440 [60] Drew 4-AAAA 0-7 -1.33 28.90 357 [54] -6.40 35.95
441 [26] King's Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 1-6 -2.58 16.31 422 [20] -8.84 34.76
442 [45] Armuchee 7-A Division I 0-5 -3.40 16.73 419 [45] -10.26 34.17
443 [27] St. Andrew's School GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 3-4 -4.11 8.40 444 [24] -8.20 36.93
444 [53] Baconton Charter 1-A Division II † 1-5 -4.91 16.87 416 [49] -19.21 26.72
445 [3] Cherokee Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 2-4 -5.21 10.74 442 [2] -10.84 35.39
446 [14] Augusta Prep GIAA District 4-AA-A 1-6 -6.81 6.40 451 [13] -14.27 33.56
447 [54] Twiggs County 5-A Division II 0-7 -8.01 24.72 389 [40] -9.30 39.73
448 [46] B.E.S.T. Academy 5-A Division I 1-6 -9.49 15.63 424 [46] -18.69 31.82
449 [15] Heritage (Newnan) GIAA District 1-AA-A 1-6 -12.02 13.94 429 [5] -11.80 41.25
450 [55] Pataula Charter 1-A Division II † 1-4 -12.66 4.45 454 [57] -18.31 35.37
451 [24] Walker 5-A Division I # 2-5 -14.00 6.13 452 [24] -13.72 41.30
452 [47] Utopian Academy 4-A Division I 1-6 -15.10 19.50 407 [43] -19.32 36.80
453 [46] Glenn Hills 4-AA 0-7 -15.64 28.81 359 [40] -17.14 39.52
454 [47] Jordan 1-AA 0-7 -19.53 30.31 347 [38] -13.85 46.70
455 [56] Southwest Georgia STEM 1-A Division II † 2-4 -19.73 8.10 445 [56] -10.14 50.61
456 [57] Calhoun County 1-A Division II † 0-5 -28.97 14.07 427 [52] -22.99 47.00
457 [58] Central (Talbotton) 6-A Division II 0-4 -37.44 11.59 438 [53] -39.86 38.60
458 [4] Skipstone Academy GAPPS Region 1-AA 0-6 -39.77 11.49 439 [1] -28.70 52.10
459 [61] Cross Keys 5-AAAA † 0-7 -44.16 13.99 428 [61] -38.73 46.46
† - Plays a nonregion schedule / # - Qualifies for the smaller private school playoffs
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
Rank
Region
Teams
Comp Rating
Avg Rating
1 1-AAAAAA 6 85.86 79.79
2 2-AAAAAA 5 81.45 69.41
3 2-AAAAA 6 76.20 66.04
4 4-AAAAAA 7 76.15 64.49
5 7-AAAAA 7 72.85 59.21
6 8-AAAAAA 7 71.61 58.65
7 7-AAAAAA 8 68.77 57.57
8 5-AAAAAA 7 67.57 62.31
9 3-AAAAA 8 67.54 54.84
10 8-AAAA 7 66.94 56.73
11 1-AAAA 6 66.62 59.69
12 6-AAAA 5 64.91 58.30
13 2-AAA 8 64.12 56.09
14 3-AAAAAA 8 64.02 51.22
15 5-AAAAA 8 61.99 54.28
16 8-AA 4 61.06 49.18
17 6-AAAAA 8 61.04 53.22
18 6-AAAAAA 8 60.99 54.26
19 3-AAAA 7 60.63 51.45
20 8-AAA 6 60.37 51.55
21 3-A Division I 3 58.94 54.41
22 1-AAA 6 57.56 52.08
23 3-AA 5 57.52 51.27
24 7-AAAA 7 57.43 51.36
25 1-A Division I 7 56.54 46.45
26 2-AAAA 10 55.50 49.16
27 1-AAAAA 9 54.82 48.67
28 5-AA 5 54.56 43.17
29 4-AAAA 8 52.96 37.66
30 7-AAA 7 52.91 45.80
31 4-AAA 8 51.91 42.87
32 5-AAA 7 51.66 47.98
33 2-AA 6 51.19 42.86
34 6-AAA 7 50.40 40.47
35 7-AA 8 49.88 43.97
36 4-AAAAA 8 49.57 41.48
37 8-AAAAA 7 49.15 39.74
38 2-A Division I 10 47.24 39.88
39 5-AAAA 9 46.73 39.57
40 3-AAA 9 46.41 32.79
41 6-A Division I 6 44.76 40.39
42 1-AA 8 44.25 29.33
43 8-A Division I 5 44.03 38.18
44 2-A Division II 6 43.67 37.64
45 7-A Division II 5 40.82 34.01
46 5-A Division I 1 39.59 -9.49
47 4-AA 6 39.37 25.53
48 4-A Division I 7 38.77 29.60
49 GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 5 38.12 29.37
50 4-A Division II 7 37.78 32.40
51 6-AA 5 36.63 30.19
52 GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 5 36.32 32.89
53 3-A Division II 9 34.81 27.92
54 8-A Division II 5 33.99 27.05
55 GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 5 33.76 25.63
56 7-A Division I 7 30.92 21.60
57 GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 4 29.87 22.29
58 GIAA District 3-AA-A 4 24.98 21.66
59 5-A Division II 6 24.52 14.82
60 1-A Division II 7 24.52 28.39
61 6-A Division II 7 23.89 13.30
62 GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 8 21.74 15.70
63 GIAA District 4-AA-A 6 20.56 12.03
64 GIAA District 1-AA-A 5 10.14 5.05
65 GAPPS Region 1-AA 4 5.97 -5.38 Least likely results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team and the likelihood of the on-field result.
Date
Favorite
Underdog
Score
Diff
Prob
Likelihood
08/22 Jones County Woodland (Stockbridge) 16 - 20 24.95 95.4% 0.147
09/26 Douglas County Columbia 6 - 0 42.03 99.4% 0.189
09/05 North Hall East Hall 51 - 49 27.73 96.6% 0.221
09/12 Cherokee Bluff Banks County 24 - 21 29.66 97.3% 0.223
08/29 West Forsyth Parkview 45 - 59 12.20 81.4% 0.233
09/04 Bulloch Academy Robert Toombs Academy 38 - 36 22.44 93.8% 0.284
10/03 Fannin County Chattooga 10 - 27 8.48 73.7% 0.296
09/05 River Ridge Woodstock 10 - 14 13.95 84.4% 0.297
09/05 Dodge County ACE Charter 15 - 20 13.06 83.0% 0.298
09/05 Lamar County Rutland 19 - 14 27.45 96.5% 0.298
08/15 Northgate Starr's Mill 27 - 21 26.90 96.3% 0.333
09/05 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate Tri-Cities 25 - 20 24.35 95.0% 0.335
10/03 Loganville Christian Riverside Prep 34 - 33 16.77 88.4% 0.340
09/19 Briarwood Academy Windsor Academy 15 - 34 6.23 68.0% 0.343
10/03 Jasper County McNair 21 - 18 19.63 91.5% 0.345 Highest-rated matchups
These are the highest-rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
Game Rating
Date
Team
Opponent
Score
Diff
Prob
91.25 08/14 Buford Milton 20 - 13 13.73 84.1%
91.17 09/05 Hughes Douglas County 44 - 31 10.18 77.5%
91.16 10/31 Carrollton Douglas County - 11.58 80.3%
91.05 09/12 Buford Douglas County 34 - 26 13.92 84.4%
89.63 08/16 North Gwinnett Douglas County 7 - 21 1.67 55.0%
88.84 10/31 Lowndes Valdosta - 10.28 77.7%
88.58 09/26 Lowndes Colquitt County 31 - 14 11.72 80.5%
88.16 08/29 North Gwinnett Colquitt County 21 - 7 5.44 65.9%
87.43 09/12 Carrollton Gainesville 43 - 21 14.00 84.5%
87.06 10/31 Milton Roswell - 3.33 60.0%
86.50 08/15 Creekside Rome 48 - 28 13.00 82.9%
86.37 08/29 Carrollton Rome 28 - 21 14.99 86.0%
86.33 09/05 Buford Roswell 65 - 21 18.27 90.1%
86.28 10/03 Colquitt County Valdosta 18 - 17 2.16 56.5%
86.05 10/10 Milton Gainesville - 6.20 67.9%