AJC Varsity

Four new teams claim No. 1 spots in Maxwell summary after Week 8

Worth County outlasts Thomasville in overtime to take over top spot in 1A Division I.
The Maxwell Ratings have been updated for Week 8 of the Georgia high school football season, and Creekside, Sandy Creek, Carver-Atlanta and Worth County moved from No. 2 to No. 1 in their respective classes. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
The Maxwell Ratings have been updated for Week 8 of the Georgia high school football season, and Creekside, Sandy Creek, Carver-Atlanta and Worth County moved from No. 2 to No. 1 in their respective classes. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
By Loren Maxwell
35 minutes ago

Throughout the 2025 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 459 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA football ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

RELATED
High school football rankings: Unranked teams rewarded for beating top-10s

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,420 of 1,483 total games including 0 tie(s) (95.75%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.37 points and all game margins within 11.93 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home advantage: 1.20

By class

AAAAAA AAAAA
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Grayson7-0 106.901(1)Hughes7-097.86
2(2)Buford6-0 101.592(2)Thomas County Central7-095.02
3(3)Carrollton7-0 99.263(3)Milton6-189.06
4(5)Lowndes7-0 96.824(4)Roswell5-184.53
5(7)North Gwinnett6-1 90.555(5)Gainesville6-184.06
6(6)Douglas County5-2 88.886(7)Rome4-283.07
7(8)McEachern6-0 86.427(8)Lee County5-278.34
8(9)Colquitt County5-2 86.308(6)Houston County7-077.52
9(4)Valdosta6-1 85.349(9)Sequoyah6-175.85
10(10)Hillgrove6-0 84.2810(10)Jackson County6-172.34
11(11)Richmond Hill6-1 78.9811(12)Woodward Academy5-271.62
12(13)Newton4-3 77.3012(11)Brunswick6-171.22
13(14)North Cobb4-2 76.0413(13)Northgate7-071.15
14(17)Mill Creek5-2 74.7414(14)River Ridge6-167.77
15(19)West Forsyth5-1 73.9915(16)Lovejoy7-066.61



AAAA AAA
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(2)Creekside7-097.271(2)Sandy Creek6-080.30
2(1)North Oconee7-095.572(1)Jefferson6-178.29
3(3)Cartersville7-084.923(3)Troup6-073.59
4(4)Benedictine4-280.594(4)LaGrange6-172.91
5(5)Central (Carrollton)7-080.245(6)Jenkins5-169.75
6(6)Marist5-177.606(5)Peach County7-068.80
7(7)Ware County6-172.747(8)Calhoun4-267.09
8(10)Cambridge6-170.368(7)North Hall6-065.88
9(12)Kell5-270.079(10)West Laurens6-062.81
10(9)Jonesboro3-369.8410(9)Cairo4-262.37
11(11)Cass6-269.2311(12)Douglass4-260.71
12(8)Blessed Trinity4-367.1912(14)Northwest Whitfield6-160.03
13(18)Southwest DeKalb5-264.5113(13)Stephenson6-159.17
14(15)Stockbridge5-263.4414(18)Westside (Augusta)6-058.91
15(14)Locust Grove6-163.3115(17)North Clayton6-158.13



AA A Divison I
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(2)Carver (Atlanta)7-072.181(2)Worth County7-071.61
2(1)Carver (Columbus)7-071.192(3)Toombs County6-171.36
3(3)Pierce County7-069.243(1)Thomasville5-269.25
4(5)Sumter County7-069.154(4)Swainsboro6-160.76
5(4)Morgan County7-065.185(7)Heard County6-057.68
6(9)Hapeville Charter2-460.856(5)Northeast5-257.60
7(6)Rockmart5-160.707(10)Bleckley County6-155.96
8(11)North Murray6-060.448(6)Rabun County7-053.74
9(8)Callaway5-257.299(8)Fitzgerald3-353.74
10(7)Appling County3-357.1510(9)Dublin5-253.30
11(12)Thomson4-356.6711(11)Dodge County6-152.19
12(10)Burke County5-253.1812(12)Jeff Davis5-149.45
13(22)Franklin County6-152.6813(13)Lamar County6-047.40
14(13)Cook4-351.8514(14)Jasper County7-046.96
15(20)Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe4-249.6415(18)Gordon Lee5-145.73



A Division II Smaller Private
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Bowdon5-255.621(1)Hebron Christian5-175.47
2(3)Brooks County3-454.842(2)Fellowship Christian5-168.61
3(2)Lincoln County6-053.773(3)Calvary Day5-164.08
4(4)Clinch County7-052.234(4)Prince Avenue Christian5-259.48
5(5)Early County5-248.665(6)Savannah Christian4-356.50
6(6)Johnson County7-047.776(7)Athens Academy6-153.82
7(8)Wheeler County7-047.037(5)Holy Innocents5-253.72
8(7)Screven County6-046.268(8)Greater Atlanta Christian5-153.38
9(9)Emanuel County Institute5-244.029(11)Aquinas5-151.91
10(10)Wilcox County5-243.4510(9)Whitefield Academy5-150.85
11(11)Seminole County5-140.7711(12)Lovett5-249.71
12(20)Turner County2-338.0512(14)Landmark Christian6-048.64
13(23)Taylor County4-237.7413(13)Wesleyan5-247.31
14(12)Metter4-237.0614(10)Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)2-546.95
15(24)Mount Zion (Carroll)7-136.1115(15)North Cobb Christian4-242.04



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA-A
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)John Milledge Academy5-149.861(1)Brentwood School7-140.49
2(2)Deerfield-Windsor7-046.742(2)Southland Academy5-230.69
3(4)Brookstone6-142.103(3)Southwest Georgia Academy4-324.37
4(3)Stratford Academy5-240.994(5)Flint River Academy4-218.72
5(7)First Presbyterian6-240.965(4)Edmund Burke Academy4-317.32



GAPPS
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Lanier Christian5-123.79
2(2)Creekside Christian5-2-0.32
3(3)Cherokee Christian2-4-5.21
4(4)Skipstone Academy0-6-39.77



RELATED
Chattahoochee County football coach Mike Nash dies

All-class

Classification rankings are shown in brackets. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Grayson4-AAAAAA7-0106.9059.1058 [31]45.74-20.13
2 [2]Buford8-AAAAAA6-0101.5972.346 [6]44.66-15.91
3 [3]Carrollton2-AAAAAA7-099.2665.6121 [16]42.67-15.57
4 [1]Hughes3-AAAAA7-097.8655.6793 [26]47.14-9.70
5 [1]Creekside4-AAAA7-097.2745.90189 [43]44.22-12.02
6 [4]Lowndes1-AAAAAA7-096.8264.1527 [18]40.09-15.71
7 [2]North Oconee8-AAAA7-095.5750.59138 [26]41.03-13.52
8 [2]Thomas County Central2-AAAAA7-095.0256.8276 [17]37.96-16.04
9 [5]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAA6-190.5566.9616 [12]34.80-14.72
10 [3]Milton7-AAAAA6-189.0659.4254 [12]30.40-17.63
11 [6]Douglas County2-AAAAAA5-288.8877.973 [3]33.41-14.44
12 [7]McEachern3-AAAAAA6-086.4262.7138 [22]33.18-12.22
13 [8]Colquitt County1-AAAAAA5-286.3079.201 [1]33.58-11.70
14 [9]Valdosta1-AAAAAA6-185.3456.8474 [37]33.84-10.48
15 [3]Cartersville7-AAAA7-084.9253.61112 [21]37.79-6.11
16 [4]Roswell7-AAAAA5-184.5364.4424 [3]36.36-7.14
17 [10]Hillgrove3-AAAAAA6-084.2841.58242 [53]31.27-11.99
18 [5]Gainesville7-AAAAA6-184.0663.1831 [4]34.87-8.17
19 [6]Rome5-AAAAA4-283.0772.218 [1]34.42-7.63
20 [4]Benedictine1-AAAA4-280.5967.9014 [1]32.05-7.51
21 [1]Sandy Creek2-AAA6-080.3054.24101 [8]30.11-9.16
22 [5]Central (Carrollton)3-AAAA7-080.2448.05164 [35]32.73-6.49
23 [11]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAA6-178.9856.8375 [38]26.27-11.69
24 [7]Lee County2-AAAAA5-278.3468.8713 [2]34.75-2.56
25 [2]Jefferson8-AAA6-178.2959.9550 [4]26.39-10.88
26 [6]Marist5-AAAA5-177.6046.35184 [41]28.55-8.03
27 [8]Houston County2-AAAAA7-077.5254.7897 [28]31.57-4.93
28 [12]Newton4-AAAAAA4-377.3066.4217 [13]32.20-4.07
29 [13]North Cobb5-AAAAAA4-276.0470.1611 [10]27.42-7.59
30 [9]Sequoyah6-AAAAA6-175.8556.4082 [21]29.72-5.10
31 [1]Hebron Christian8-AA #5-175.4757.6165 [1]31.33-3.12
32 [14]Mill Creek8-AAAAAA5-274.7462.0341 [23]29.52-4.19
33 [15]West Forsyth6-AAAAAA5-173.9958.8259 [32]29.24-3.73
34 [3]Troup2-AAA6-073.5947.81166 [18]31.68-0.89
35 [16]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAA5-273.0060.7444 [24]28.69-3.29
36 [17]Collins Hill8-AAAAAA4-372.9467.3815 [11]24.14-7.77
37 [4]LaGrange2-AAA6-172.9151.22132 [14]26.62-5.26
38 [7]Ware County1-AAAA6-172.7457.7964 [10]30.27-1.44
39 [10]Jackson County8-AAAAA6-172.3448.54159 [45]26.97-4.35
40 [1]Carver (Atlanta)5-AA7-072.1842.72225 [16]25.52-5.63
41 [11]Woodward Academy4-AAAAA5-271.6256.6180 [19]26.11-4.49
42 [1]Worth County1-A Division I7-071.6139.80264 [18]30.20-0.39
43 [2]Toombs County3-A Division I6-171.3646.02187 [6]28.27-2.07
44 [18]Westlake2-AAAAAA3-471.3573.064 [4]27.48-2.84
45 [19]Harrison3-AAAAAA5-171.3156.6979 [39]28.48-1.81
46 [20]Brookwood7-AAAAAA5-271.3155.4395 [40]25.77-4.51
47 [21]Camden County1-AAAAAA5-271.2378.512 [2]30.390.18
48 [12]Brunswick1-AAAAA6-171.2251.63130 [36]28.33-1.87
49 [2]Carver (Columbus)1-AA7-071.1935.23301 [30]27.52-2.65
50 [13]Northgate3-AAAAA7-071.1543.24224 [54]26.32-3.80
51 [22]Marietta5-AAAAAA3-471.0272.149 [8]26.69-3.31
52 [8]Cambridge6-AAAA6-170.3648.82158 [32]27.90-1.44
53 [9]Kell6-AAAA5-270.0762.9534 [6]26.22-2.82
54 [23]Norcross7-AAAAAA5-270.0060.5345 [25]24.28-4.70
55 [10]Jonesboro3-AAAA3-369.8457.8363 [9]24.99-3.83
56 [5]Jenkins3-AAA5-169.7544.51211 [29]29.600.88
57 [3]Thomasville1-A Division I5-269.2555.8490 [1]28.980.75
58 [3]Pierce County3-AA7-069.2439.87262 [24]25.88-2.34
59 [11]Cass7-AAAA6-269.2351.01133 [25]28.290.09
60 [4]Sumter County1-AA7-069.1528.10370 [41]25.57-2.56
61 [24]Archer4-AAAAAA3-369.0565.6420 [15]28.060.03
62 [6]Peach County1-AAA7-068.8044.89203 [28]26.70-1.08
63 [25]Walton5-AAAAAA3-468.6872.257 [7]27.27-0.39
64 [2]Fellowship Christian5-A Division I #5-168.6144.79206 [6]26.13-1.46
65 [14]River Ridge6-AAAAA6-167.7749.79147 [42]22.30-4.45
66 [12]Blessed Trinity6-AAAA4-367.1960.0949 [7]21.96-4.21
67 [26]Denmark6-AAAAAA3-367.1265.4022 [17]22.43-3.67
68 [7]Calhoun7-AAA4-267.0952.92116 [10]26.720.66
69 [27]North Paulding5-AAAAAA5-267.0159.2757 [30]25.97-0.02
70 [15]Lovejoy3-AAAAA7-066.6137.60281 [57]22.76-2.83
71 [8]North Hall6-AAA6-065.8844.33215 [31]26.751.89
72 [16]Lanier7-AAAAA4-365.4859.3555 [13]25.581.12
73 [17]Sprayberry6-AAAAA6-165.3046.92176 [49]26.722.44
74 [5]Morgan County2-AA7-065.1832.61327 [35]30.466.30
75 [18]Newnan3-AAAAA5-264.9354.65100 [29]24.300.40
76 [13]Southwest DeKalb5-AAAA5-264.5144.06216 [48]22.29-1.19
77 [28]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAA4-264.3858.7560 [33]20.03-3.33
78 [3]Calvary Day3-AAA #5-164.0841.04248 [8]25.612.56
79 [14]Stockbridge2-AAAA5-263.4453.42114 [22]24.061.64
80 [15]Locust Grove2-AAAA6-163.3147.98165 [36]23.010.73
81 [9]West Laurens4-AAA6-062.8133.47319 [55]24.692.91
82 [16]Eastside8-AAAA4-362.4953.99107 [19]23.311.85
83 [10]Cairo1-AAA4-262.3764.3026 [2]23.352.01
84 [19]Coffee2-AAAAA3-462.3157.2169 [15]19.54-1.74
85 [17]Flowery Branch8-AAAA5-162.2552.20123 [23]24.022.80
86 [29]Lambert6-AAAAAA3-361.4762.8636 [21]24.984.54
87 [20]New Manchester5-AAAAA6-061.3735.04305 [60]20.500.15
88 [18]Perry1-AAAA4-361.2855.9486 [15]20.840.59
89 [19]Ola2-AAAA5-260.8749.19153 [30]20.000.16
90 [6]Hapeville Charter5-AA2-460.8565.8018 [2]17.11-2.71
91 [4]Swainsboro3-A Division I6-160.7652.53120 [2]21.171.43
92 [11]Douglass5-AAA4-260.7149.85144 [15]19.860.17
93 [7]Rockmart7-AA5-160.7047.11172 [10]22.973.30
94 [30]East Coweta2-AAAAAA1-660.6072.635 [5]26.506.92
95 [31]Parkview7-AAAAAA2-560.5965.6719 [14]24.715.14
96 [21]East Paulding5-AAAAA3-360.5655.5194 [27]22.763.22
97 [20]Jones County2-AAAA5-260.4847.20169 [37]23.103.64
98 [8]North Murray7-AA6-060.4442.68227 [17]22.122.71
99 [22]Villa Rica5-AAAAA3-460.2262.4740 [8]19.280.08
100 [32]Tift County1-AAAAAA3-460.0571.9210 [9]24.255.22
101 [12]Northwest Whitfield7-AAA6-160.0338.92271 [47]22.093.09
102 [4]Prince Avenue Christian8-AA #5-259.4845.92188 [5]24.075.61
103 [13]Stephenson5-AAA6-159.1746.23185 [21]21.203.06
104 [23]Effingham County1-AAAAA4-259.0853.45113 [31]23.485.43
105 [14]Westside (Augusta)4-AAA6-058.9132.70324 [56]15.76-2.12
106 [21]Griffin3-AAAA4-258.7651.69129 [24]21.693.96
107 [15]North Clayton5-AAA6-158.1335.30300 [51]24.377.27
108 [24]Glynn Academy1-AAAAA4-357.9752.07124 [34]22.525.58
109 [33]Dacula8-AAAAAA3-357.7151.98125 [45]22.505.82
110 [5]Heard County6-A Division I6-057.6831.14340 [33]19.322.66
111 [6]Northeast2-A Division I5-257.6044.58209 [8]16.640.07
112 [9]Callaway2-AA5-257.2941.72238 [20]17.731.47
113 [10]Appling County3-AA3-357.1551.76127 [7]18.282.15
114 [34]North Forsyth6-AAAAAA3-357.1457.2868 [35]17.321.20
115 [16]Oconee County8-AAA5-256.9052.67119 [12]16.180.31
116 [22]Hampton2-AAAA5-256.7348.49161 [33]19.403.70
117 [35]North Atlanta6-AAAAAA4-356.7049.44151 [49]19.834.15
118 [11]Thomson4-AA4-356.6750.22141 [8]20.284.64
119 [17]Harlem4-AAA5-156.5142.07233 [37]16.160.67
120 [5]Savannah Christian3-A Division I #4-356.5050.59137 [3]21.025.55
121 [18]Cherokee Bluff8-AAA5-256.3443.91218 [32]21.516.20
122 [36]Wheeler5-AAAAAA2-556.2562.9833 [20]20.915.68
123 [19]Whitewater2-AAA3-356.2460.1948 [3]22.737.51
124 [7]Bleckley County2-A Division I6-155.9637.81280 [24]21.106.16
125 [25]Seckinger7-AAAAA3-455.6261.7843 [10]19.464.86
126 [1]Bowdon7-A Division II5-255.6244.03217 [6]21.116.51
127 [26]Creekview6-AAAAA3-455.0655.8787 [22]18.424.38
128 [20]Mary Persons2-AAA4-255.0640.35261 [45]18.504.47
129 [2]Brooks County2-A Division II3-454.8452.75117 [1]16.572.75
130 [37]Campbell3-AAAAAA4-253.9549.71149 [48]16.303.38
131 [21]Monroe Area8-AAA5-253.9342.12231 [35]18.215.31
132 [6]Athens Academy8-A Division I #6-153.8237.02287 [12]20.407.60
133 [3]Lincoln County8-A Division II6-053.7738.13277 [8]17.855.10
134 [8]Rabun County8-A Division I7-053.7432.93323 [28]18.886.17
135 [9]Fitzgerald1-A Division I3-353.7444.83205 [7]16.233.51
136 [7]Holy Innocents5-AA #5-253.7240.88251 [9]17.484.78
137 [38]Duluth7-AAAAAA4-353.5747.81167 [50]20.147.59
138 [22]Pickens6-AAA5-153.5345.01200 [26]17.274.77
139 [23]Upson-Lee2-AAA4-353.4852.31121 [13]16.233.78
140 [27]Shiloh4-AAAAA3-453.4451.70128 [35]14.642.22
141 [8]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAA #5-153.3840.74253 [10]18.696.34
142 [23]Lithonia5-AAAA5-153.3736.00298 [53]18.235.88
143 [10]Dublin2-A Division I5-253.3041.77237 [11]17.635.35
144 [28]Habersham Central8-AAAAA5-253.1943.63222 [53]17.154.98
145 [12]Burke County4-AA5-253.1835.05304 [32]18.155.99
146 [13]Franklin County8-AA6-152.6831.52337 [37]15.623.96
147 [29]Woodstock6-AAAAA5-252.6241.84236 [56]15.724.12
148 [24]Lumpkin County6-AAA4-252.5545.37194 [24]18.677.15
149 [4]Clinch County2-A Division II7-052.2334.70308 [14]17.446.23
150 [11]Dodge County2-A Division I6-152.1935.03306 [27]18.086.92
151 [9]Aquinas4-AAA #5-151.9136.17295 [14]19.618.73
152 [39]Grovetown4-AAAAAA3-451.8559.4353 [28]15.664.83
153 [14]Cook3-AA4-351.8549.83146 [9]15.304.48
154 [25]Westover1-AAA4-251.6849.16154 [17]17.136.48
155 [26]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAA5-251.4944.99201 [27]15.324.85
156 [27]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAA4-351.4140.99250 [41]15.785.39
157 [40]Etowah5-AAAAAA3-451.2754.6998 [41]19.919.66
158 [24]Madison County8-AAAA3-350.9356.2884 [13]17.237.32
159 [25]Tucker5-AAAA4-250.9137.96278 [50]16.106.21
160 [10]Whitefield Academy5-A Division I #5-150.8536.21294 [13]19.409.57
161 [26]Hiram7-AAAA3-450.8356.1985 [14]15.765.95
162 [30]McIntosh3-AAAAA2-550.4262.6239 [7]14.645.24
163 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA5-149.8638.14276 [1]15.796.95
164 [11]Lovett5-AA #5-249.7141.61240 [7]12.413.71
165 [15]Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-AA4-249.6441.64239 [21]17.538.92
166 [16]Hart County8-AA2-549.5856.7677 [3]14.936.37
167 [12]Jeff Davis1-A Division I5-149.4535.56299 [26]15.617.18
168 [17]Ringgold7-AA5-249.2839.81263 [25]15.997.73
169 [31]South Paulding5-AAAAA2-449.1556.5681 [20]18.7210.60
170 [28]Luella5-AAA3-349.1146.37182 [20]13.645.56
171 [18]Laney4-AA5-248.7533.45320 [34]15.337.60
172 [27]Warner Robins1-AAAA3-448.6954.6699 [18]15.337.67
173 [5]Early County1-A Division II5-248.6636.37291 [12]14.616.98
174 [12]Landmark Christian5-A Division I #6-048.6422.11395 [22]14.276.65
175 [19]Stephens County8-AA3-448.5153.90108 [4]15.798.31
176 [28]M.L. King4-AAAA6-148.4337.93279 [51]16.028.61
177 [29]Mays4-AAAA3-448.4357.4966 [11]13.756.34
178 [29]Liberty County3-AAA6-148.2736.40290 [49]13.686.44
179 [30]Walnut Grove8-AAAA5-148.2436.05297 [52]11.894.68
180 [20]Crisp County3-AA2-548.1753.87111 [5]15.298.15
181 [32]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA2-448.0953.88110 [30]17.8010.74
182 [21]Columbia6-AA1-648.0469.2112 [1]11.854.83
183 [30]Richmond Academy4-AAA3-447.9143.71221 [33]17.3810.50
184 [31]New Hampstead1-AAAA1-647.8263.0232 [5]14.797.99
185 [6]Johnson County5-A Division II7-047.7718.71408 [46]15.939.18
186 [41]Rockdale County4-AAAAAA4-247.6641.36244 [54]16.389.75
187 [33]Statesboro1-AAAAA4-247.5544.49212 [52]15.799.27
188 [13]Lamar County4-A Division I6-047.4028.72361 [38]11.605.22
189 [34]Lassiter6-AAAAA4-347.3342.52228 [55]18.0511.75
190 [42]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAA2-347.3254.17102 [42]14.678.37
191 [43]Alpharetta6-AAAAAA2-547.3256.9772 [36]14.348.05
192 [32]Eagle's Landing2-AAAA4-347.3148.19162 [34]15.148.85
193 [13]Wesleyan5-A Division I #5-247.3128.25368 [19]14.217.92
194 [33]Wayne County1-AAAA1-647.0563.5029 [4]15.319.28
195 [7]Wheeler County4-A Division II7-047.0322.72393 [42]13.157.14
196 [14]Jasper County4-A Division I7-046.9620.63402 [41]13.357.42
197 [14]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)2-AAA #2-546.9554.04106 [2]16.5710.65
198 [2]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA7-046.7416.66420 [19]13.177.46
199 [35]Veterans2-AAAAA2-546.3361.9442 [9]13.418.10
200 [8]Screven County3-A Division II6-046.2625.45386 [37]12.757.51
201 [22]East Jackson8-AA5-245.9644.46213 [15]14.679.73
202 [44]Cherokee5-AAAAAA1-645.9358.6061 [34]16.2411.33
203 [34]Harris County3-AAAA3-445.8255.8688 [16]12.808.01
204 [31]Gilmer7-AAA3-345.8145.62193 [23]16.4111.62
205 [35]St. Pius X5-AAAA6-145.7728.52363 [56]14.549.79
206 [15]Gordon Lee7-A Division I5-145.7332.47328 [29]14.9110.20
207 [36]Dalton7-AAAA1-645.5364.3925 [2]20.7116.20
208 [32]Cedar Grove5-AAA3-445.5249.49150 [16]16.3111.82
209 [37]Allatoona7-AAAA3-445.1745.29196 [44]12.288.14
210 [23]Sonoraville7-AA4-345.0341.91235 [19]17.2113.20
211 [33]Dougherty1-AAA2-544.9752.68118 [11]15.5311.59
212 [38]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA2-544.9057.8662 [8]12.238.35
213 [36]Clarke Central8-AAAAA2-544.8459.5451 [11]14.3810.56
214 [37]Alexander5-AAAAA2-544.5756.7378 [18]12.619.06
215 [16]Pepperell6-A Division I4-344.3339.24268 [20]13.6810.37
216 [9]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II5-244.0234.06314 [16]14.0911.09
217 [17]Haralson County6-A Division I5-243.6228.89358 [37]9.887.28
218 [34]Monroe1-AAA2-443.5856.3983 [7]10.317.76
219 [39]East Forsyth8-AAAA4-343.5648.93157 [31]10.918.37
220 [35]Baldwin4-AAA2-443.4545.89190 [22]16.7814.36
221 [10]Wilcox County4-A Division II5-243.4533.79317 [17]11.909.47
222 [38]South Effingham1-AAAAA3-343.3448.17163 [46]11.439.12
223 [18]Social Circle4-A Division I4-243.0629.71352 [36]15.3213.28
224 [40]Starr's Mill3-AAAA1-643.0555.0196 [17]11.929.89
225 [39]Dutchtown3-AAAAA1-642.9262.7437 [6]13.1611.27
226 [19]Elbert County8-A Division I3-442.6941.03249 [15]10.598.93
227 [36]Southeast Bulloch3-AAA4-342.6831.33339 [57]10.929.27
228 [40]Decatur4-AAAAA2-542.6150.85135 [39]10.528.93
229 [41]McDonough2-AAAA2-542.2949.85145 [28]9.968.70
230 [41]Chamblee4-AAAAA2-542.1050.18142 [41]14.3513.27
231 [3]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA6-142.1029.23355 [6]13.3112.23
232 [15]North Cobb Christian7-AA #4-242.0433.03322 [18]13.8212.80
233 [24]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-AA4-341.8838.98270 [26]10.8510.00
234 [20]Bremen6-A Division I4-341.3830.81343 [34]8.718.36
235 [21]Bacon County1-A Division I4-241.1838.89272 [21]9.309.14
236 [37]Spalding2-AAA1-641.1159.5152 [5]7.627.53
237 [38]Bainbridge1-AAA0-741.0865.1523 [1]10.8310.78
238 [25]Jackson2-AA3-441.0737.23284 [28]12.6912.64
239 [42]Dunwoody4-AAAAA4-341.0536.08296 [59]10.7810.75
240 [4]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA5-240.9933.85316 [2]12.0812.12
241 [5]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA6-240.9627.61376 [10]10.6110.68
242 [11]Seminole County1-A Division II5-140.7726.45382 [35]10.8711.13
243 [43]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA4-440.7137.18285 [58]14.6014.91
244 [1]Brentwood SchoolGIAA District 4-AA-A7-140.4918.16411 [2]14.3014.84
245 [26]Miller Grove6-AA6-140.4423.46391 [43]10.6311.22
246 [39]Chestatee6-AAA3-340.4040.58255 [42]11.7512.37
247 [27]Spencer1-AA3-440.3738.75273 [27]11.3712.03
248 [40]Long County3-AAA4-240.3434.35312 [53]13.8114.50
249 [22]ACE Charter2-A Division I4-340.3336.30292 [25]11.9512.64
250 [6]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA6-140.1321.22401 [14]12.0912.99
251 [23]East Laurens2-A Division I3-440.0441.09247 [14]9.7210.70
252 [42]Cedartown7-AAAA2-540.0446.96175 [39]12.4913.47
253 [44]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAA2-439.7949.07156 [44]12.9714.20
254 [24]Washington County2-A Division I2-539.7142.25230 [10]10.6411.96
255 [7]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA4-239.5828.36366 [8]13.1414.59
256 [43]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAA2-439.2146.59180 [40]12.6614.47
257 [16]Christian Heritage7-A Division I #4-339.2135.19302 [15]12.9114.72
258 [45]Greenbrier1-AAAAA1-539.1753.09115 [32]12.2314.08
259 [25]Putnam County4-A Division I4-339.0131.88333 [31]10.3512.37
260 [44]Centennial6-AAAA5-139.0027.59377 [58]9.1411.17
261 [46]Evans1-AAAAA1-538.8552.30122 [33]8.1810.35
262 [17]Savannah Country Day3-A Division I #2-438.3346.76178 [4]8.8711.56
263 [45]South Forsyth6-AAAAAA2-438.3045.05199 [51]11.2113.93
264 [8]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA5-238.1628.54362 [7]9.1912.05
265 [46]Mountain View8-AAAAAA1-638.1563.4530 [19]10.0312.91
266 [45]Pace Academy4-AAAA2-538.1147.08173 [38]6.589.49
267 [12]Turner County2-A Division II2-338.0547.16171 [2]10.1613.13
268 [28]Columbus1-AA5-137.9124.21390 [42]6.729.83
269 [46]Maynard Jackson4-AAAA5-237.8725.78385 [60]9.1112.26
270 [13]Taylor County6-A Division II4-237.7425.45387 [38]12.4215.70
271 [41]Dawson County6-AAA2-437.5437.30283 [48]10.3913.88
272 [14]Metter3-A Division II4-237.0627.83372 [32]7.4511.41
273 [42]Adairsville7-AAA2-437.0347.25168 [19]9.9213.92
274 [43]East Hall8-AAA2-536.9540.38260 [44]15.1619.23
275 [47]Pebblebrook3-AAAAAA2-436.7449.99143 [47]9.0713.36
276 [47]Northside (Warner Robins)2-AAAAA0-736.6957.3267 [14]4.919.25
277 [29]Westside (Macon)2-AA1-636.6051.97126 [6]10.0814.51
278 [47]Eagle's Landing Christian2-AAAA2-536.4345.07197 [45]11.0615.65
279 [26]Commerce8-A Division I0-736.3749.08155 [3]10.7515.41
280 [44]Hephzibah4-AAA3-436.1639.47267 [46]10.5515.42
281 [15]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II7-136.1119.53406 [45]8.3613.28
282 [30]Pike County2-AA3-435.8740.72254 [22]8.8714.02
283 [48]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA1-635.5057.0171 [16]9.6615.19
284 [9]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA8-035.494.25455 [27]7.5913.12
285 [16]Hawkinsville4-A Division II4-235.4526.62381 [34]11.2516.83
286 [17]Treutlen4-A Division II4-235.3929.29354 [28]7.0212.65
287 [48]Paulding County3-AAAAAA1-535.2760.4646 [26]9.7015.45
288 [18]Mitchell County1-A Division II3-235.2227.79374 [33]7.9513.75
289 [45]Beach3-AAA2-334.6941.13246 [40]6.7813.11
290 [49]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA2-534.6046.97174 [48]9.6716.09
291 [19]Charlton County2-A Division II3-434.5637.05286 [10]14.4120.88
292 [48]Woodland (Stockbridge)2-AAAA3-434.3344.93202 [46]4.7711.47
293 [49]Heritage (Conyers)4-AAAAAA1-534.3054.16103 [43]8.9115.63
294 [18]King's Ridge Christian5-A Division I #6-134.1212.49434 [23]8.7115.62
295 [49]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-734.0457.1270 [12]4.8411.83
296 [46]LaFayette7-AAA4-333.8834.05315 [54]5.4312.57
297 [20]Jenkins County3-A Division II4-333.5728.36365 [30]8.8816.34
298 [21]Manchester7-A Division II2-533.4539.78265 [7]8.5216.10
299 [27]Berrien1-A Division I2-433.3439.64266 [19]10.6918.38
300 [28]Temple6-A Division I4-332.7931.85334 [32]9.1117.34
301 [50]Lakeside (Evans)1-AAAAA0-732.7349.77148 [43]9.5317.83
302 [29]Oglethorpe County8-A Division I2-432.6341.37243 [13]6.3114.70
303 [31]Union County7-AA1-632.5545.77191 [12]6.6115.09
304 [30]Southwest2-A Division I2-532.4241.60241 [12]6.0514.66
305 [22]Atkinson County2-A Division II †6-132.303.95456 [58]12.3621.09
306 [50]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAA0-632.0254.09105 [44]7.8016.81
307 [23]Schley County6-A Division II4-431.5831.69336 [23]5.1414.58
308 [47]White County6-AAA0-631.4754.14104 [9]5.2114.77
309 [51]Riverwood6-AAAAA1-631.2551.52131 [37]5.4815.26
310 [31]Fannin County7-A Division I4-331.2329.97351 [35]7.5517.35
311 [32]Vidalia3-A Division I1-531.1040.76252 [16]5.2915.21
312 [24]Bryan County3-A Division II4-330.8828.13369 [31]5.1115.26
313 [10]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA5-330.8618.63409 [16]8.0518.22
314 [32]Coahulla Creek7-AA1-530.8446.50181 [11]6.4016.58
315 [19]Mount Paran Christian5-A Division I #4-330.7326.39384 [21]5.0915.38
316 [20]Darlington6-A Division I #2-430.7039.21269 [11]9.8920.22
317 [2]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A5-230.6920.14404 [1]7.7318.07
318 [25]Irwin County2-A Division II1-630.6846.36183 [4]6.2416.58
319 [52]Pope6-AAAAA0-730.6255.7791 [24]5.5115.91
320 [53]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAA3-430.0531.46338 [61]5.8016.77
321 [33]Tattnall County3-AA2-529.9740.56256 [23]7.2618.32
322 [26]Trion7-A Division II3-429.7631.92332 [21]6.8218.08
323 [11]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA4-329.7321.62399 [13]5.1516.45
324 [27]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II2-3-129.4521.85396 [43]7.4919.06
325 [21]Mount Vernon5-A Division I #2-529.1533.57318 [17]5.3417.21
326 [28]Warren County8-A Division II3-429.0233.21321 [18]3.4815.48
327 [50]Druid Hills5-AAAA2-528.7343.73220 [49]4.8917.18
328 [12]Bethlehem ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA6-228.2419.75405 [15]3.4516.23
329 [51]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAA0-627.6560.3947 [27]5.5818.95
330 [29]Telfair County4-A Division II2-527.6332.66325 [19]5.1118.50
331 [30]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II2-427.2030.09350 [27]1.4215.24
332 [13]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA3-427.1427.51378 [11]5.6919.57
333 [48]Howard4-AAA1-627.1345.06198 [25]8.9122.81
334 [52]Chapel Hill2-AAAAAA1-526.9740.48258 [55]2.4216.47
335 [49]West Hall8-AAA2-526.8943.30223 [34]6.6720.80
336 [31]Macon County6-A Division II2-526.4630.99341 [24]6.2120.77
337 [51]Union Grove2-AAAA0-726.4549.23152 [29]3.3317.90
338 [54]Apalachee8-AAAAA2-626.4444.63208 [51]3.1417.72
339 [14]Calvary ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA5-226.2012.43435 [22]2.2917.11
340 [33]McNair4-A Division I1-626.1438.63275 [23]5.9720.85
341 [34]Banks County8-A Division I0-625.4848.51160 [4]2.8718.42
342 [32]Dooly County4-A Division II1-425.4546.62179 [3]3.2218.79
343 [50]Ridgeland7-AAA2-525.2634.69309 [52]3.8319.59
344 [15]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-425.1832.64326 [3]2.9818.82
345 [34]Shaw1-AA1-624.5445.63192 [13]1.4717.95
346 [33]Miller County1-A Division II2-524.4934.49310 [15]5.5222.05
347 [3]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A4-324.3712.72433 [8]3.4720.12
348 [35]Therrell5-AA1-624.1442.29229 [18]0.5817.47
349 [53]South Cobb3-AAAAAA2-423.9527.81373 [56]1.8918.96
350 [52]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAA0-623.8053.88109 [20]9.3726.59
351 [1]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA5-123.793.68457 [3]-1.4315.80
352 [34]Wilkinson County5-A Division II2-523.7131.78335 [22]7.2724.58
353 [35]Gordon Central7-A Division I5-223.7117.15414 [44]2.3519.67
354 [16]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-423.4327.87371 [9]1.6819.28
355 [36]South Atlanta6-AA2-523.3634.46311 [33]0.5018.17
356 [37]Murray County7-AA2-523.2936.56289 [29]0.7118.45
357 [53]Mundy's Mill3-AAAA0-723.2663.5428 [3]3.0820.85
358 [35]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II3-422.9430.83342 [25]5.3623.45
359 [55]Banneker3-AAAAA1-622.7955.7492 [25]1.8020.03
360 [36]Crawford County6-A Division II4-322.7011.39440 [54]5.5623.89
361 [36]Model6-A Division I1-522.5540.41259 [17]4.7523.22
362 [51]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA2-422.4830.23348 [58]2.4921.03
363 [37]Towns County8-A Division II †4-322.1417.05415 [48]1.0419.92
364 [56]Morrow3-AAAAA1-622.0850.88134 [38]1.8120.75
365 [37]Jefferson County2-A Division I1-621.5642.69226 [9]0.8920.36
366 [38]Chattooga7-A Division I2-521.5528.30367 [39]1.8521.32
367 [57]Loganville8-AAAAA0-721.3147.19170 [47]-2.4217.29
368 [38]Rutland2-AA0-621.1545.37195 [14]-2.6817.20
369 [54]Midtown4-AAAA2-521.0128.38364 [57]-2.6417.38
370 [39]Salem6-AA3-320.6621.82397 [45]4.2324.59
371 [17]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA5-320.6118.30410 [17]2.8723.28
372 [39]Towers4-A Division I3-319.7127.08379 [40]3.0224.33
373 [58]Alcovy8-AAAAA0-619.3355.8589 [23]0.5722.26
374 [59]Chattahoochee7-AAAAA1-519.3344.88204 [50]1.3423.03
375 [22]Providence Christian8-A Division I #1-519.0534.32313 [16]1.7423.71
376 [40]Dade County7-A Division I1-618.9632.24329 [30]-2.1819.88
377 [4]Flint River AcademyGIAA District 1-AA-A4-218.727.45448 [12]0.7923.09
378 [40]Redan6-AA2-518.4632.04330 [36]-0.1122.46
379 [38]Portal3-A Division II2-418.3023.19392 [41]4.5327.26
380 [54]Discovery8-AAAAAA0-618.0750.67136 [46]2.6125.56
381 [39]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II2-517.9924.83388 [39]-4.4618.57
382 [55]Northview5-AAAA0-617.8950.31140 [27]-0.8422.30
383 [55]Osborne3-AAAAAA1-517.8743.89219 [52]0.0123.16
384 [52]Windsor Forest3-AAA1-517.7544.33214 [30]3.0926.37
385 [5]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA District 4-AA-A4-317.3213.24430 [6]-5.4218.29
386 [56]North Springs5-AAAA1-617.0446.18186 [42]-3.3120.68
387 [18]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA3-416.9117.62413 [18]0.2024.31
388 [41]Washington5-AA2-516.8235.15303 [31]-3.4720.73
389 [6]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A3-416.4916.34421 [4]0.5125.04
390 [40]Pelham1-A Division II0-616.4444.52210 [5]-0.2524.34
391 [60]Johns Creek7-AAAAA0-616.3662.8735 [5]-0.5524.11
392 [61]Tri-Cities4-AAAAA0-716.3250.52139 [40]-0.5624.14
393 [53]Fayette County2-AAA0-616.0656.9673 [6]1.2326.20
394 [41]Lanier County2-A Division II0-715.4937.46282 [9]-1.0524.49
395 [42]Greenville7-A Division II3-315.1214.76425 [51]1.7627.66
396 [7]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA District 3-AA-A5-215.1010.36443 [10]-2.3123.62
397 [19]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA4-314.7014.64426 [21]-0.5625.76
398 [56]Berkmar7-AAAAAA0-713.8859.2756 [29]1.0628.21
399 [54]Islands3-AAA1-513.7230.13349 [59]-1.0726.24
400 [43]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II3-413.7117.93412 [47]-5.0722.24
401 [41]Coosa7-A Division I2-513.4420.43403 [42]-1.5026.08
402 [8]Gatewood SchoolGIAA District 4-AA-A3-413.2812.95432 [7]-3.7623.98
403 [20]Athens ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA4-413.0012.36436 [23]-4.5423.49
404 [44]Montgomery County4-A Division II1-612.4030.43346 [26]-2.3026.32
405 [55]Riverdale5-AAA1-611.7940.49257 [43]-6.9622.27
406 [21]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-611.6621.71398 [12]-3.4525.91
407 [45]Greene County8-A Division II1-611.5436.86288 [11]1.5130.99
408 [57]Forest Park4-AAAA2-411.4528.73360 [55]-4.4225.15
409 [46]Hancock Central5-A Division II2-511.1721.30400 [44]-3.1826.67
410 [47]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II3-411.0911.28441 [55]-4.5525.38
411 [9]Rock Springs ChristianGIAA District 1-AA-A4-110.99-16.34459 [15]-4.4425.60
412 [42]Butler4-AA2-510.9522.18394 [44]-4.2725.80
413 [56]Cross Creek4-AAA1-610.1242.10232 [36]-5.3425.57
414 [22]Piedmont AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA4-38.857.74447 [25]-7.1025.07
415 [43]Kendrick1-AA4-38.5313.10431 [47]-8.2924.21
416 [48]Claxton3-A Division II0-78.4235.01307 [13]-5.0227.59
417 [10]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA District 1-AA-A3-47.7812.29437 [9]-5.5927.65
418 [11]Briarwood AcademyGIAA District 4-AA-A4-37.207.74446 [11]-6.1627.67
419 [42]Brantley County1-A Division I0-76.5546.78177 [5]-11.9622.51
420 [43]Central (Macon)2-A Division I0-75.6838.75274 [22]-6.4028.95
421 [49]Savannah3-A Division II0-55.5432.00331 [20]-11.5523.93
422 [57]Groves3-AAA0-65.4741.96234 [38]-2.7532.80
423 [44]Mount Bethel Christian5-A Division I †5-15.157.40449 [47]-10.4525.42
424 [23]Riverside PrepGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-55.056.63450 [26]-6.5929.38
425 [23]Mount Pisgah Christian5-A Division I #1-64.8927.78375 [20]-10.0426.10
426 [58]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA †1-64.4326.88380 [59]-8.9427.65
427 [50]Terrell County1-A Division II1-53.7326.41383 [36]-9.0928.20
428 [24]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-73.3730.51345 [5]-10.8826.77
429 [44]Hardaway1-AA0-62.4829.55353 [39]-9.3329.22
430 [25]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-71.9330.73344 [4]-7.9631.13
431 [58]Johnson (Gainesville)6-AAA0-61.8841.31245 [39]-6.9732.17
432 [51]Marion County6-A Division II0-71.0029.02356 [29]-5.2034.82
433 [12]Thomas JeffersonGIAA District 4-AA-A1-70.6816.84417 [3]-7.7932.55
434 [52]Glascock County5-A Division II1-60.5816.82418 [50]-5.3535.09
435 [59]Clarkston5-AAAA0-60.3244.78207 [47]-8.8331.87
436 [13]Windsor AcademyGIAA District 1-AA-A2-5-0.235.02453 [14]-8.1133.14
437 [2]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA5-2-0.32-13.53458 [4]-7.0834.26
438 [59]Stone Mountain5-AAA †0-8-0.6436.27293 [50]-8.3533.31
439 [45]Josey4-AA1-6-0.7416.11423 [46]-9.9031.87
440 [60]Drew4-AAAA0-7-1.3328.90357 [54]-6.4035.95
441 [26]King's AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-6-2.5816.31422 [20]-8.8434.76
442 [45]Armuchee7-A Division I0-5-3.4016.73419 [45]-10.2634.17
443 [27]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-4-4.118.40444 [24]-8.2036.93
444 [53]Baconton Charter1-A Division II †1-5-4.9116.87416 [49]-19.2126.72
445 [3]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA2-4-5.2110.74442 [2]-10.8435.39
446 [14]Augusta PrepGIAA District 4-AA-A1-6-6.816.40451 [13]-14.2733.56
447 [54]Twiggs County5-A Division II0-7-8.0124.72389 [40]-9.3039.73
448 [46]B.E.S.T. Academy5-A Division I1-6-9.4915.63424 [46]-18.6931.82
449 [15]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 1-AA-A1-6-12.0213.94429 [5]-11.8041.25
450 [55]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †1-4-12.664.45454 [57]-18.3135.37
451 [24]Walker5-A Division I #2-5-14.006.13452 [24]-13.7241.30
452 [47]Utopian Academy4-A Division I1-6-15.1019.50407 [43]-19.3236.80
453 [46]Glenn Hills4-AA0-7-15.6428.81359 [40]-17.1439.52
454 [47]Jordan1-AA0-7-19.5330.31347 [38]-13.8546.70
455 [56]Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II †2-4-19.738.10445 [56]-10.1450.61
456 [57]Calhoun County1-A Division II †0-5-28.9714.07427 [52]-22.9947.00
457 [58]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-4-37.4411.59438 [53]-39.8638.60
458 [4]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA0-6-39.7711.49439 [1]-28.7052.10
459 [61]Cross Keys5-AAAA †0-7-44.1613.99428 [61]-38.7346.46

† - Plays a nonregion schedule / # - Qualifies for the smaller private school playoffs

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11-AAAAAA685.8679.79
22-AAAAAA581.4569.41
32-AAAAA676.2066.04
44-AAAAAA776.1564.49
57-AAAAA772.8559.21
68-AAAAAA771.6158.65
77-AAAAAA868.7757.57
85-AAAAAA767.5762.31
93-AAAAA867.5454.84
108-AAAA766.9456.73
111-AAAA666.6259.69
126-AAAA564.9158.30
132-AAA864.1256.09
143-AAAAAA864.0251.22
155-AAAAA861.9954.28
168-AA461.0649.18
176-AAAAA861.0453.22
186-AAAAAA860.9954.26
193-AAAA760.6351.45
208-AAA660.3751.55
213-A Division I358.9454.41
221-AAA657.5652.08
233-AA557.5251.27
247-AAAA757.4351.36
251-A Division I756.5446.45
262-AAAA1055.5049.16
271-AAAAA954.8248.67
285-AA554.5643.17
294-AAAA852.9637.66
307-AAA752.9145.80
314-AAA851.9142.87
325-AAA751.6647.98
332-AA651.1942.86
346-AAA750.4040.47
357-AA849.8843.97
364-AAAAA849.5741.48
378-AAAAA749.1539.74
382-A Division I1047.2439.88
395-AAAA946.7339.57
403-AAA946.4132.79
416-A Division I644.7640.39
421-AA844.2529.33
438-A Division I544.0338.18
442-A Division II643.6737.64
457-A Division II540.8234.01
465-A Division I139.59-9.49
474-AA639.3725.53
484-A Division I738.7729.60
49GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA538.1229.37
504-A Division II737.7832.40
516-AA536.6330.19
52GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA536.3232.89
533-A Division II934.8127.92
548-A Division II533.9927.05
55GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA533.7625.63
567-A Division I730.9221.60
57GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA429.8722.29
58GIAA District 3-AA-A424.9821.66
595-A Division II624.5214.82
601-A Division II724.5228.39
616-A Division II723.8913.30
62GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA821.7415.70
63GIAA District 4-AA-A620.5612.03
64GIAA District 1-AA-A510.145.05
65GAPPS Region 1-AA45.97-5.38
RELATED
Friday football recap: No. 1 team survives in overtime after trailing 34-14

Least likely results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/22Jones CountyWoodland (Stockbridge)16 - 2024.9595.4%0.147
09/26Douglas CountyColumbia6 - 042.0399.4%0.189
09/05North HallEast Hall51 - 4927.7396.6%0.221
09/12Cherokee BluffBanks County24 - 2129.6697.3%0.223
08/29West ForsythParkview45 - 5912.2081.4%0.233
09/04Bulloch AcademyRobert Toombs Academy38 - 3622.4493.8%0.284
10/03Fannin CountyChattooga10 - 278.4873.7%0.296
09/05River RidgeWoodstock10 - 1413.9584.4%0.297
09/05Dodge CountyACE Charter15 - 2013.0683.0%0.298
09/05Lamar CountyRutland19 - 1427.4596.5%0.298
08/15NorthgateStarr's Mill27 - 2126.9096.3%0.333
09/05KIPP Atlanta CollegiateTri-Cities25 - 2024.3595.0%0.335
10/03Loganville ChristianRiverside Prep34 - 3316.7788.4%0.340
09/19Briarwood AcademyWindsor Academy15 - 346.2368.0%0.343
10/03Jasper CountyMcNair21 - 1819.6391.5%0.345

Highest-rated matchups

These are the highest-rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
91.2508/14BufordMilton20 - 1313.7384.1%
91.1709/05HughesDouglas County44 - 3110.1877.5%
91.1610/31CarrolltonDouglas County - 11.5880.3%
91.0509/12BufordDouglas County34 - 2613.9284.4%
89.6308/16North GwinnettDouglas County7 - 211.6755.0%
88.8410/31LowndesValdosta - 10.2877.7%
88.5809/26LowndesColquitt County31 - 1411.7280.5%
88.1608/29North GwinnettColquitt County21 - 75.4465.9%
87.4309/12CarrolltonGainesville43 - 2114.0084.5%
87.0610/31MiltonRoswell - 3.3360.0%
86.5008/15CreeksideRome48 - 2813.0082.9%
86.3708/29CarrolltonRome28 - 2114.9986.0%
86.3309/05BufordRoswell65 - 2118.2790.1%
86.2810/03Colquitt CountyValdosta18 - 172.1656.5%
86.0510/10MiltonGainesville - 6.2067.9%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell

More Stories

The Latest

091925 glascock county hsfb

High school football rankings: Unranked teams rewarded for beating top-10s

Chattahoochee County football coach Mike Nash dies

Bowdon avenges last season’s key region loss to Manchester with a rout

Keep Reading

GHSA to vote on major change in playoff selection, seeding

Challenging schedule casts doubt on Georgia football path to playoff

Maxwell Week 8 projections: South Georgia powerhouses clash in top matchup

Featured

Pastor Raphael Grant (right) delivers the message during a service in front of the burned-out Prayer City Eagles Chapel International Ministries in Austell on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

‘A new day’: Cobb church holds service in parking lot after devastating fire

GBI announces new charges against South Georgia funeral home director

Cute pics from Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park Aquatic Center