Falcons’ Zac Robinson declines to comment about Oklahoma State opening

Atlanta’s offensive coordinator played quarterback for the Cowboys from 2005-09.
Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson — pictured coaching against the Commanders on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 — has been rumored as a candidate for the head coaching position at Oklahoma State, where he played college football. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson declined to comment about being a candidate for the head coaching position at Oklahoma State, his alma mater.

Robinson was asked if he had been contacted about the opening.

“I’ll kind of leave that … honestly, just focus on today and progressing (through) this week,” Robinson said when asked about the opening.

Coach Raheem Morris, on Sept. 29, acknowledged that the Falcons have heard the rumor about Oklahoma State being interested in Robinson.

“I don’t know if he’s been contacted by anybody from Oklahoma State, but we have heard the rumors,” Morris said. “That’s great for him. I was fortunate enough to be a part of those rumors when I was assistant for those years. Those are all really good moments for us in this profession.”

Former Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy was fired Sept. 23 after 21 years at the helm. Robinson played quarterback at Oklahoma State from 2005-09. He was a three-year starter and led the Cowboys to two bowls (Insight and Holiday).

“I want my guys to go,” Morris said. “I think I said that in my opening news conference. I want to have the ability to go out here and make people want our guys, want our people. That is something that’s awesome for him. Something that’s awesome for his family.”

If talks get serious, the Falcons would support Robinson.

“We live in that world, and we embrace distractions instead of trying to duck those things,” Morris said.

Doug Meacham, the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator, is serving as Oklahoma State’s interim head coach.

In addition to Robinson, Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, Texas State coach G.J. Kinne, Texas A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein, Tulane coach Jon Sumrall and South Florida coach Alex Golesh were listed as the top candidates by the Stillwater (Oklahoma) News Press.

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

