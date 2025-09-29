Falcons have heard the Zac Robinson to Oklahoma State rumors

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Zac Robinson yells instructions to linebacker Divine Deablo during warmups as the team prepares to face the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

‘I want to have the ability to go out here and make people want our guys, want our people.’

“I don’t know if he’s been contacted by anybody from Oklahoma State, but we have heard the rumors,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Monday. “That’s great for him. I was fortunate enough to be a part of those rumors when I was assistant for those years. Those are all really good moments for us in this profession.”

FLOWERY BRANCH — There have not been any substantive reports, but the Falcons have heard the rumor about Oklahoma State being interested in offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.

Former Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy was fired Tuesday after 21 years at the helm. Robinson played quarterback at Oklahoma State from 2005-09. He was a three-year starter and led the Cowboys to two bowls (Insight and Holiday).

“I want my guys to go,” Morris said. “I think I said that in my opening press conference. I want to have the ability to go out here and make people want our guys, want our people. That is something that’s awesome for him. Something that’s awesome for his family.”

If talks get serious, the Falcons would support Robinson.

“We live in that world, and we embrace distractions instead of trying to duck those things,” Morris said.