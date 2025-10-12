Falcons’ pass rush has improved, but it must get better

Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd is the Falcons’ top pressure player, according to Pro Football Reference’s advanced stats. He has 1½ sacks, four quarterback knockdowns and a hurry.

The pass rush will be on the hot seat when the Falcons (2-2) face dual-threat quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills (4-1) at 7:15 p.m. Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons have generated pressure, but are still hunting for more sacks.

Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd is the Falcons’ top pressure player, according to Pro Football Reference’s advanced stats. He has 1½ sacks, four quarterback knockdowns and a hurry.

The pass rush will be on the hot seat when the Falcons (2-2) face dual-threat quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills (4-1) at 7:15 p.m. Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons have generated pressure, but are still hunting for more sacks.

The Falcons have augmented their pass rush by blitzing inside linebackers Kaden Elliss and Divine Deablo 23 and 10 times, respectively. Defensive tackle Zach Harrison leads the team with 2½ sacks.

Rookies Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. were drafted in the first round to help improve the pass rush. Walker has a sack and a knockdown. Pearce has two hurries, a knockdown and half-sack.

“Just keep working,” Elliss said. “Just keep doing your thing. Whoever gets the opportunity to pass rush, go and just get the quarterback down when you get there.”

The Falcons had one sack and two quarterback hits in their most recent outing, against Washington.

“Marcus Mariota is an amazing athlete, right?” Elliss said. “He’s been good since he was at Oregon. He made us miss sometimes … but don’t let that slow you down. Keep attacking the (offensive) linemen. When you get back there, make a play.”

The Falcons have augmented their pass rush by blitzing inside linebackers Kaden Elliss and Divine Deablo 23 and 10 times, respectively. Defensive tackle Zach Harrison leads the team with 2½ sacks.

Rookies Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. were drafted in the first round to help improve the pass rush. Walker has a sack and a knockdown. Pearce has two hurries, a knockdown and half-sack.

“Just keep working,” Elliss said. “Just keep doing your thing. Whoever gets the opportunity to pass rush, go and just get the quarterback down when you get there.”

The Falcons had one sack and two quarterback hits in their most recent outing, against Washington.