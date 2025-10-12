Falcons Logo
Falcons’ pass rush has improved, but it must get better

Atlanta, which was next-to-last in the NFL in sacks last year, expects ‘elite and dominant games coming.’
Falcons defensive end Zach Harrison — pictured pressuring Titans quarterback Trevor Siemian (bottom) in an exhibition game in August — leads Atlanta with 2.5 sacks this season. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
39 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons have generated pressure, but are still hunting for more sacks.

The pass rush will be on the hot seat when the Falcons (2-2) face dual-threat quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills (4-1) at 7:15 p.m. Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd is the Falcons’ top pressure player, according to Pro Football Reference’s advanced stats. He has 1½ sacks, four quarterback knockdowns and a hurry.

Falcons running backs Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier give offense an identity

The Falcons have augmented their pass rush by blitzing inside linebackers Kaden Elliss and Divine Deablo 23 and 10 times, respectively. Defensive tackle Zach Harrison leads the team with 2½ sacks.

Rookies Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. were drafted in the first round to help improve the pass rush. Walker has a sack and a knockdown. Pearce has two hurries, a knockdown and half-sack.

“Just keep working,” Elliss said. “Just keep doing your thing. Whoever gets the opportunity to pass rush, go and just get the quarterback down when you get there.”

The Falcons had one sack and two quarterback hits in their most recent outing, against Washington.

“Marcus Mariota is an amazing athlete, right?” Elliss said. “He’s been good since he was at Oregon. He made us miss sometimes … but don’t let that slow you down. Keep attacking the (offensive) linemen. When you get back there, make a play.”

Allen has been sacked eight times this season.

“There’s so much cool stuff that we’ve put on the field,” Elliss said. “There’s so many great plays that guys have made. We’ve had great games, good games, but man, I see elite and dominant games coming our way if we can continue to work and attack the process every single week.”

The Falcons have 10 sacks this season and are on pace for 42½, which would have ranked 15th in the league in 2024. That would be a big leap from the 31 sacks — 31st in the NFL — they had last season.

“We have to continue to look in the mirror,” Elliss said. “The vision that we have for this defense is getting closer to what we want to do. It will be special.”

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

