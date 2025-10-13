Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. talks about the Bills

Penix: ‘We want to make sure that we protect the ball and don’t cause any self-inflicted wounds.’
Michael Penix Jr. talked about preparing to face the Buffalo Bills on Monday night and what he expects to see. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Michael Penix Jr. talked about preparing to face the Buffalo Bills on Monday night and what he expects to see. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
2 hours ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had to say about the Buffalo Bills, his team’s opponent at 7:15 p.m. Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Q: What do you see in Buffalo’s defense?

A: “I see a group that, you can tell those guys have been together for a while. They have an identity. They’ve got a lot of great players over there as well. It’s definitely going to be a good matchup. I can’t wait for it. I’m excited to see it. They definitely show a lot of great things on film.”

RELATED
As the Falcons unveil those iconic red helmets once more, an ode

Q: What would Bills DT Ed Oliver add if he is healthy?

A: “When he’s healthy, he’s definitely a special player. He definitely makes a lot of plays. If he’s back, we’re going to play our football. If he’s not back, we’re still going to play our football. But, best wishes to him as far as his injuries or whatever he’s going through. That’s something that you never want to see anybody go through, especially me, going through all of the injuries I’ve been through. I hope he’s healthy.”

RELATED
Falcons’ Washington, McCloud could combine to replace Mooney’s production

Q: Did you pick up anything from Patriots QB Drake Maye having success against the Bills’ defense last week?

A: “Being smart with the ball. I feel like Drake Maye protected the ball. He had a very high completion percentage. He was just finding his checkdowns whenever they weren’t giving up the big shot. He was just playing smart football and controlling the game. That was the biggest thing. We want to make sure that we protect the ball and don’t cause any self-inflicted wounds.”

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

More Stories

The Latest

Patriots Bills Football

Falcons have plan for Bills’ reigning MVP, Josh Allen: Rush, then chase

Falcons’ injury report: Cornerback A.J. Terrell set to return vs. Bills

Falcons’ injury report: Mooney, Phillips remain out

Keep Reading

Falcons’ Washington, McCloud could combine to replace Mooney’s production

Falcons’ injury report: Cornerback A.J. Terrell set to return vs. Bills

Falcons’ X factor vs. Bills: Xavier Watts is a vital cog in the defense  

Featured

HBCU alumni: Arts, entertainment and sports

High Museum to showcase Amy Sherald’s uncensored retrospective next summer

Police, GBI investigating off-duty officer killing man near Buckhead bar

Monday madness guide: Falcons, Hawks to bring traffic to downtown Atlanta