Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. talks about the Bills

A: “I see a group that, you can tell those guys have been together for a while. They have an identity. They’ve got a lot of great players over there as well. It’s definitely going to be a good matchup. I can’t wait for it. I’m excited to see it. They definitely show a lot of great things on film.”

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had to say about the Buffalo Bills, his team’s opponent at 7:15 p.m. Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Q: What would Bills DT Ed Oliver add if he is healthy?

A: “When he’s healthy, he’s definitely a special player. He definitely makes a lot of plays. If he’s back, we’re going to play our football. If he’s not back, we’re still going to play our football. But, best wishes to him as far as his injuries or whatever he’s going through. That’s something that you never want to see anybody go through, especially me, going through all of the injuries I’ve been through. I hope he’s healthy.”

