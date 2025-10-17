Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons injury report: Key defensive rusher to miss Sunday’s 49ers game

Jake Matthews, Darnell Mooney likely to play; Ray-Ray McCloud sent home over private matter
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Jalon Walker looks on moments before the Atlanta Falcons face the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Jalon Walker looks on moments before the Atlanta Falcons face the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
58 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons outside linebacker Jalon Walker, who has been dealing with a groin injury, will miss Sunday night’s matchup, according to the injury report released Friday afternoon.

The Falcons (3-2) are set to play the 49ers (4-2) at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Walker was the Falcons’ top pick, taken 15th overall in the draft. He has 12 tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and two quarterback hits in five games.

He has played in five games and made one start, totaling 133 snaps on defense (48%) and 29 on special teams (23%).

Cornerback Clark Phillips III (triceps/illness), nickel back Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring), safety Jordan Fuller and receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (not injury-related) were also declared out.

Left tackle Jake Matthews (ankle) returned to practice after missing Wednesday and Thursday. He was deemed questionable for the game, along with receiver Darnell Mooney (hamstring). Matthews has started 183 consecutive games.

“I’m expecting 184,” Morris said.

RELATED
Cris Collinsworth on Falcons: ‘Win over Buffalo is like seismic for the organization’

Mooney missed the Bills game, but Morris seemed optimistic about the receiver’s return.

“Feel good about that as well,” he said.

It will be the second game in a row that McCloud has been a healthy scratch.

“I sent him home, excused absence,” Morris said. “He’s working through some things right now that are private with my young man. We’ll figure those things out as we go.”

McCloud was close to former receivers coach Ike Hilliard, who was fired after the 30-0 loss to Carolina on Sept. 21.

“Not related at all,” Morris said. “This is between Ray-Ray, the organization and us. Dealing with those things … I was close to Ike.”

Morris wouldn’t say if it’s a disciplinary issue.

“It’s just more of a football thing that we’ve got to get straightened out … just one of those things we are working through,” Morris said.

The coach was asked if he expected McCloud back with the team.

“Don’t know,” Morris said. “We’ve got to work through those things. It’s a private matter for the organization and the player.”

McCloud played in the first four games and had six catches for 64 yards and four first downs. Last season, he had career highs in catches (62) and receiving yards (686).

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris gives instructions to Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris gives instructions to Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

More Stories

The Latest

Atlanta Falcons vs Buffalo Bills

Praiseworthy in all regards, Bijan Robinson could be all-time Atlanta athlete

1h ago

Falcons’ special teams, including ace DeAngelo Malone, looking to make jump

2h ago

Sizing up the NFC South — and where the Falcons stand

Keep Reading

Next up for the Falcons: the injury-riddled 49ers

Falcons’ estimated injury report: Matthews would not have practiced

Falcons lineman Michael Jerrell ready to answer the bell when it rings

Featured

100325 Arena Logistics

Inside the team that transforms State Farm Arena overnight, from games to concerts

Some ‘No Kings’ protests may snarl traffic Saturday. Here’s how to get around.

Georgia students still outpacing national average on ACT. See results by school.