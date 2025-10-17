Falcons injury report: Key defensive rusher to miss Sunday’s 49ers game

Left tackle Jake Matthews (ankle) returned to practice after missing Wednesday and Thursday. He was deemed questionable for the game, along with receiver Darnell Mooney (hamstring). Matthews has started 183 consecutive games.

Cornerback Clark Phillips III (triceps/illness), nickel back Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring), safety Jordan Fuller and receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (not injury-related) were also declared out.

He has played in five games and made one start, totaling 133 snaps on defense (48%) and 29 on special teams (23%).

Walker was the Falcons’ top pick, taken 15th overall in the draft. He has 12 tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and two quarterback hits in five games.

The Falcons (3-2) are set to play the 49ers (4-2) at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons outside linebacker Jalon Walker, who has been dealing with a groin injury, will miss Sunday night’s matchup, according to the injury report released Friday afternoon.

Mooney missed the Bills game, but Morris seemed optimistic about the receiver’s return.

“Feel good about that as well,” he said.

It will be the second game in a row that McCloud has been a healthy scratch.

“I sent him home, excused absence,” Morris said. “He’s working through some things right now that are private with my young man. We’ll figure those things out as we go.”

McCloud was close to former receivers coach Ike Hilliard, who was fired after the 30-0 loss to Carolina on Sept. 21.

“Not related at all,” Morris said. “This is between Ray-Ray, the organization and us. Dealing with those things … I was close to Ike.”

Morris wouldn’t say if it’s a disciplinary issue.

“It’s just more of a football thing that we’ve got to get straightened out … just one of those things we are working through,” Morris said.

The coach was asked if he expected McCloud back with the team.

“Don’t know,” Morris said. “We’ve got to work through those things. It’s a private matter for the organization and the player.”

McCloud played in the first four games and had six catches for 64 yards and four first downs. Last season, he had career highs in catches (62) and receiving yards (686).

