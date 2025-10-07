Facility expansion should benefit Atlanta United 2, academy players

Among the new amenities that are part of the expansion at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground in Marietta is a new gym. (Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

The elements within the expansion — a new gym, hydrotherapy, classrooms, meeting spaces — wasn’t just about giving the first team more space in the original part of the building. They were put in to give Atlanta United 2 and the academy teams their own spaces, free from scheduling issues and other complications.

Finding the next George Bello, the next Caleb Wiley or the next George Campbell is in part why Atlanta United committed $25 million to expanding its training ground , which had its ribbon-cutting last week.

It's those players who could one day step into the first team, help it win and then possibly be sold for millions of dollars, just like Campbell, Wiley and Bello. They are the reason for the investment because the returns could dwarf the expansion's price tag.

Javier Perez, Atlanta United’s director of methodology, sitting in his new office with ideas written or taped to all open spaces on his white walls, said the 2s and the Academy will be helped in two ways: centralization and recruitment.

“Not many clubs — I’m not even saying about youth level, but club’s first team — have the resources that we have here and now with the school here,” he said.