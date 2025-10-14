AJC Varsity

Clinch County DB’s game-changing efforts lead HS football top performances

A blocked kick returned for a touchdown was only score in win over Brooks County.
Friday night lights are more than just a TV show. They signal it's high school football time. (Jason Getz/AJC)
54 minutes ago

In a scoreless game, a 33-yard field goal attempt with 2:12 left is a priceless opportunity. Sometimes for the other team.

On Friday night, Clinch County’s Fred Causey blocked the field goal, and Jakyri Posley returned it 80 yards for a touchdown in a 6-0 victory over Brooks County in a game that decided first place in Region 2-A Division II.

Causey later intercepted a pass to clinch the victory. It was his seventh interception of the season. Causey, a GACA all-state safety, also had eight tackles in the game.

Top five performances Week 9

Athens Academy ATH Keyon Standifer had seven receptions for 210 yards and scored six touchdowns in the first half — four receiving, one rushing and one returning a lateral interception — in a 69-13 victory over Providence Christian.

Clinch County DB Fred Causey blocked a field-goal attempt that was returned for the game’s only score, intercepted a pass and made eight tackles in a 6-0 victory over Brooks County.

Coahulla Creek WR/DB Kobe King had five receptions for 207 yards and three touchdowns, intercepted a pass, recovered a fumble and had five solo tackles and three tackles for losses in a 45-0 victory over Murray County.

Kell QB Kaleb Narcisse was 12-of-12 passing for 370 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-0 victory over Westminster.

Stockbridge QB Joshua Scott was 26-of-39 passing for 345 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on six carries in a 60-28 victory over Union Grove.

Best of the rest

Beach RB/LB Jordan Newton rushed for 212 yards and five touchdowns on 14 carries and had seven tackles and two tackles for losses in a 42-7 victory over Johnson of Savannah.

Bowdon RB Connor Daniel rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and threw a 65-yard TD pass in a 44-7 victory over Mount Zion of Carroll County.

Briarwood Academy QB Cutler Fleming rushed for 188 yards and a touchdown on 36 carries and was 12-of-20 passing for 139 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-14 victory over Gatewood.

Buford QB Dayton Raiola was 9-of-11 passing for 184 yards and four touchdowns and scored on a 26-yard run in a 58-7 victory over Dacula.

Calhoun RB Hudson Chadwick rushed for 195 yards on 13 carries in a 42-20 victory over Northwest Whitfield.

Cartersville QB Nate Russell was 13-of-16 passing for 380 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-24 victory over Allatoona.

Central Gwinnett DB Corneil Mills intercepted three passes, broke up two passes and made two tackles in a 47-17 victory over Mountain View.

Christian Heritage freshman QB Charlie Baxter was 16-of-21 passing for 289 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-0 victory over Chattooga.

Colquitt County QB Cohen Lawson was 16-of-20 passing for 275 yards and three touchdowns in a 39-20 victory over Tift County.

Creekside RB Ced Kelley rushed for 108 yards and five touchdowns on seven carries and returned the second-half kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown in a 91-0 victory over Drew.

Edmund Burke Academy RB/DB Sam Hickman rushed for 105 yards and four touchdowns, intercepted two passes and had five tackles in a 35-0 victory over Augusta Prep.

Fitzgerald RB/LB Tyson King rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown and had five tackles in a 24-21 victory over Thomasville.

Gainesville RB Nigel Newkirk ran for 162 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries in a 28-16 victory over Milton.

Glynn Academy QB Max Noonan ran for 171 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries and completed his only pass attempt for 27 yards in a 28-2 victory over South Effingham.

Habersham Central RB Donovan Warren had 20 carries for 212 yards and three touchdowns and caught three passes for 27 yards in a 40-15 victory over Alcovy.

Hampton QB Tristan Parks was 9-of-13 passing for 245 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-21 victory over Eagle’s Landing.

Haralson County QB Paxton Ray rushed for 235 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries in a 26-6 victory over Temple.

Hephzibah ATH Dextavion Reese had two receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns, 10 tackles, two pass breakups and a forced fumble in a 27-25 loss to Baldwin.

Jonesboro WR/DB Jontavius Wyman, an AJC Super 11 selection, recorded 5 touchdowns in a 49-0 shutout of Mundy’s Mill.

LaGrange LB Cornelius Brown had 13 tackles, three tackles for losses, three QB pressures and a fumble recovery in a 28-21 victory over Mary Persons.

Lakeview Fort-Oglethorpe WR Jared Mitchell had seven receptions for 143 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-14 victory over Sonoraville.

Lambert QB Ethan Daughtery was 22-of-34 passing for 322 yards and a touchdown in a 34-17 victory over Alpharetta.

Landmark Christian MLB/TE Brady Robinson had nine tackles, two tackles for losses, two QB hurries, and two forced and recovered fumbles in a 53-7 victory over Walker.

Lincoln County RB/DB John Norman rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns on five carries, had two solo tackles and one assist, and forced and recovered a fumble in a 42-7 victory over Washington-Wilkes.

Lowndes RB Mason Woods rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns on 39 carries in a 35-14 victory over Camden County.

Marist QB James Lasco rushed for 148 yards on 30 carries and was 9-of-11 passing for 123 yards in a 28-21 victory over St. Pius.

Mary Persons QB Mac Nelson was 37-of-50 passing for 343 yards and a touchdown in a 28-21 loss to LaGrange.

McIntosh County Academy LB/WR Lorinzo Reed caught the winning touchdown pass for 29 yards, had two carries for 23 yards and made five tackles in a 7-0 victory over Bryan County.

Mill Creek DL/OL Eli Richards had seven tackles, four QB hurries, a sack, a tackle for a loss and two pancake blocks in a 20-14 overtime victory over Collins Hill.

Monroe Area QB Cooper Shumate rushed for 258 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries and was 8-of-16 passing for 110 yards in a 28-16 victory over Cherokee Bluff.

Mount Vernon ATH Keon Clealand rushed for 183 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries and was 9-of-12 passing for 177 yards and three touchdowns in a 66-20 victory over Greenville.

North Hall RB Parker Carlton rushed for 179 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries, intercepted a pass and had two solo tackles and six assists in a 49-38 victory over Greater Atlanta Christian.

Oglethorpe County QB Caden Hartrum was 7-of-9 passing for 202 yards and two touchdowns and scored a touchdown in a 28-19 victory over Rabun County. Nicah Pass had four receptions for 166 yards.

Savannah Christian LB John Gross had 14 tackles in a 37-14 victory over Vidalia.

Screven County QB DeMarko Ward rushed for 210 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in a 27-7 victory over Metter.

Social Circle RB Christian Padgett rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns in a 56-17 victory over McNair.

South Gwinnett WR Desmont’e Brown had five receptions for 94 yards and three touchdowns and 62 return yards in a 47-14 victory over Heritage of Conyers.

Swainsboro WR/DB Marco Danford had three receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns and returned a blocked punt 22 yards for a touchdown in a 42-14 victory over Savannah Country Day.

Thomson ATH Jaris Sinkfield scored touchdowns rushing, receiving and returning a kickoff and finished with 148 all-purpose yards in a 64-0 victory over Glenn Hills.

Tift County WR Dai’jon Hayes had seven receptions for 96 yards in a 39-20 loss to Colquitt County.

Towns County RB Alex Baert rushed for 222 yards and two touchdowns in a 29-22 victory over Spartanburg Christian of South Carolina.

Trinity Christian RB Bakari Hamilton rushed for 237 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries and caught three passes for 49 yards in a 38-21 loss to Troup.

Turner County RB Curtis Grant rushed for 197 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries, caught two passes for 74 yards and a touchdown and returned a fumble that he forced for a touchdown in a 34-30 loss to Lanier County.

Valdosta QB Tyrieke Wade was 14-of-18 passing for 332 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown in a 41-0 victory over Richmond Hill.

Washington-Wilkes freshman QB Mayson Mingle was 24-of-31 passing for 266 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 42 yards in a 42-7 loss to Lincoln County.

West Laurens RB Ty Cummings rushed for 158 yards on 23 carries, caught a TD pass and threw a 23-yard pass in a 21-7 victory over Richmond Hill.

Westside-Augusta RB Tamari Curry rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries and caught a 35-yard pass in a 56-0 victory over Cross Creek.

Wheeler RB Brock Adams rushed for 97 yards and three touchdowns, caught three passes for 17 yards and intercepted a pass in a 34-24 victory over Etowah.

Whitefield Academy QB Landon Ryan was 7-of-9 passing for 132 yards and four touchdowns in 42-8 victory over B.E.S.T. Academy.

Woodward Academy QB Ryan Harrigan was 17-of-28 passing for 351 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-13 victory over Dunwoody.

Worth County LB Brady Weaver had 16 tackles, four tackles for losses, two sacks and an interception in a 54-16 victory over Berrien.

Lines of distinction

Charlton County’s offensive line of Joseph Zetmeir, Aiden Glover, Gabe Huling, Devoan Hawkins, Jordan Robinson, Jordan Hamilton and Hunter Spradley paved the way for 382 yards of total offense in a 27-23 victory over Irwin County.

Pickens’ offensive line of Jeremiah Johns, Christian Rasco, Kiptyn Rasco, Ben Wigington and David Kirby blocked for two 100-yard rushers — Cal Morrison (138) and Ike Wyngaard (121) — in a 45-28 victory over Chestatee.

Wesleyan‘s offense line of Eli Rickell, Campbell Hilton, Wiley Koch, Emerson Nail and David Chamberlain with tight ends Brice Gillis, William Wright and Tab Butler paved the way for 300 rushing yards for the second consecutive week in a 49-7 victory over King’s Ridge Christian.

