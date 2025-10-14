Clinch County DB’s game-changing efforts lead HS football top performances

Causey later intercepted a pass to clinch the victory. It was his seventh interception of the season. Causey, a GACA all-state safety, also had eight tackles in the game.

Beach RB/LB Jordan Newton rushed for 212 yards and five touchdowns on 14 carries and had seven tackles and two tackles for losses in a 42-7 victory over Johnson of Savannah.

Bowdon RB Connor Daniel rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and threw a 65-yard TD pass in a 44-7 victory over Mount Zion of Carroll County.

Briarwood Academy QB Cutler Fleming rushed for 188 yards and a touchdown on 36 carries and was 12-of-20 passing for 139 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-14 victory over Gatewood.

Buford QB Dayton Raiola was 9-of-11 passing for 184 yards and four touchdowns and scored on a 26-yard run in a 58-7 victory over Dacula.

Calhoun RB Hudson Chadwick rushed for 195 yards on 13 carries in a 42-20 victory over Northwest Whitfield.

Cartersville QB Nate Russell was 13-of-16 passing for 380 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-24 victory over Allatoona.

Central Gwinnett DB Corneil Mills intercepted three passes, broke up two passes and made two tackles in a 47-17 victory over Mountain View.

Christian Heritage freshman QB Charlie Baxter was 16-of-21 passing for 289 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-0 victory over Chattooga.

Colquitt County QB Cohen Lawson was 16-of-20 passing for 275 yards and three touchdowns in a 39-20 victory over Tift County.

Creekside RB Ced Kelley rushed for 108 yards and five touchdowns on seven carries and returned the second-half kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown in a 91-0 victory over Drew.

Edmund Burke Academy RB/DB Sam Hickman rushed for 105 yards and four touchdowns, intercepted two passes and had five tackles in a 35-0 victory over Augusta Prep.

Fitzgerald RB/LB Tyson King rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown and had five tackles in a 24-21 victory over Thomasville.

Gainesville RB Nigel Newkirk ran for 162 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries in a 28-16 victory over Milton.

Glynn Academy QB Max Noonan ran for 171 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries and completed his only pass attempt for 27 yards in a 28-2 victory over South Effingham.

Habersham Central RB Donovan Warren had 20 carries for 212 yards and three touchdowns and caught three passes for 27 yards in a 40-15 victory over Alcovy.

Hampton QB Tristan Parks was 9-of-13 passing for 245 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-21 victory over Eagle’s Landing.

Haralson County QB Paxton Ray rushed for 235 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries in a 26-6 victory over Temple.

Hephzibah ATH Dextavion Reese had two receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns, 10 tackles, two pass breakups and a forced fumble in a 27-25 loss to Baldwin.

Jonesboro WR/DB Jontavius Wyman, an AJC Super 11 selection, recorded 5 touchdowns in a 49-0 shutout of Mundy’s Mill.

LaGrange LB Cornelius Brown had 13 tackles, three tackles for losses, three QB pressures and a fumble recovery in a 28-21 victory over Mary Persons.

Lakeview Fort-Oglethorpe WR Jared Mitchell had seven receptions for 143 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-14 victory over Sonoraville.

Lambert QB Ethan Daughtery was 22-of-34 passing for 322 yards and a touchdown in a 34-17 victory over Alpharetta.

Landmark Christian MLB/TE Brady Robinson had nine tackles, two tackles for losses, two QB hurries, and two forced and recovered fumbles in a 53-7 victory over Walker.

Lincoln County RB/DB John Norman rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns on five carries, had two solo tackles and one assist, and forced and recovered a fumble in a 42-7 victory over Washington-Wilkes.

Lowndes RB Mason Woods rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns on 39 carries in a 35-14 victory over Camden County.

Marist QB James Lasco rushed for 148 yards on 30 carries and was 9-of-11 passing for 123 yards in a 28-21 victory over St. Pius.

Mary Persons QB Mac Nelson was 37-of-50 passing for 343 yards and a touchdown in a 28-21 loss to LaGrange.

McIntosh County Academy LB/WR Lorinzo Reed caught the winning touchdown pass for 29 yards, had two carries for 23 yards and made five tackles in a 7-0 victory over Bryan County.

Mill Creek DL/OL Eli Richards had seven tackles, four QB hurries, a sack, a tackle for a loss and two pancake blocks in a 20-14 overtime victory over Collins Hill.

Monroe Area QB Cooper Shumate rushed for 258 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries and was 8-of-16 passing for 110 yards in a 28-16 victory over Cherokee Bluff.

Mount Vernon ATH Keon Clealand rushed for 183 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries and was 9-of-12 passing for 177 yards and three touchdowns in a 66-20 victory over Greenville.

North Hall RB Parker Carlton rushed for 179 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries, intercepted a pass and had two solo tackles and six assists in a 49-38 victory over Greater Atlanta Christian.

Oglethorpe County QB Caden Hartrum was 7-of-9 passing for 202 yards and two touchdowns and scored a touchdown in a 28-19 victory over Rabun County. Nicah Pass had four receptions for 166 yards.

Savannah Christian LB John Gross had 14 tackles in a 37-14 victory over Vidalia.

Screven County QB DeMarko Ward rushed for 210 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in a 27-7 victory over Metter.

Social Circle RB Christian Padgett rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns in a 56-17 victory over McNair.

South Gwinnett WR Desmont’e Brown had five receptions for 94 yards and three touchdowns and 62 return yards in a 47-14 victory over Heritage of Conyers.

Swainsboro WR/DB Marco Danford had three receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns and returned a blocked punt 22 yards for a touchdown in a 42-14 victory over Savannah Country Day.

Thomson ATH Jaris Sinkfield scored touchdowns rushing, receiving and returning a kickoff and finished with 148 all-purpose yards in a 64-0 victory over Glenn Hills.

Tift County WR Dai’jon Hayes had seven receptions for 96 yards in a 39-20 loss to Colquitt County.

Towns County RB Alex Baert rushed for 222 yards and two touchdowns in a 29-22 victory over Spartanburg Christian of South Carolina.

Trinity Christian RB Bakari Hamilton rushed for 237 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries and caught three passes for 49 yards in a 38-21 loss to Troup.

Turner County RB Curtis Grant rushed for 197 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries, caught two passes for 74 yards and a touchdown and returned a fumble that he forced for a touchdown in a 34-30 loss to Lanier County.

Valdosta QB Tyrieke Wade was 14-of-18 passing for 332 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown in a 41-0 victory over Richmond Hill.

Washington-Wilkes freshman QB Mayson Mingle was 24-of-31 passing for 266 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 42 yards in a 42-7 loss to Lincoln County.

West Laurens RB Ty Cummings rushed for 158 yards on 23 carries, caught a TD pass and threw a 23-yard pass in a 21-7 victory over Richmond Hill.

Westside-Augusta RB Tamari Curry rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries and caught a 35-yard pass in a 56-0 victory over Cross Creek.

Wheeler RB Brock Adams rushed for 97 yards and three touchdowns, caught three passes for 17 yards and intercepted a pass in a 34-24 victory over Etowah.

Whitefield Academy QB Landon Ryan was 7-of-9 passing for 132 yards and four touchdowns in 42-8 victory over B.E.S.T. Academy.

Woodward Academy QB Ryan Harrigan was 17-of-28 passing for 351 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-13 victory over Dunwoody.

Worth County LB Brady Weaver had 16 tackles, four tackles for losses, two sacks and an interception in a 54-16 victory over Berrien.

