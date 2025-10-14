Atlanta United’s Brad Guzan announces retirement

Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan announced on Tuesday that he will retire after the season's final match on Saturday. Guzan has been with the team since its inaugural season in 2017. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Guzan is expected to play Saturday, and it would be the 41-year-old’s 304th appearance for the club, continuing his franchise-leading streak. His career included winning the MLS Cup in 2018 and U.S. Open Cup in 2019. It would be his 547th appearance across all competitions for five clubs. He also made 64 appearances for the U.S, which he helped win three Gold Cups.

Guzan signed with Atlanta United during its inaugural 2017 season after spending a season at Middlesbrough in the Premier League. Guzan signed with Atlanta United during its inaugural 2017 season after spending a season at Middlesbrough in the Premier League.

Guzan couldn’t play until the summer transfer window opened. He made his first appearance July 21 in a 1-0 win against Orlando. It was Guzan’s first appearance in MLS since 2008 when he was with Chivas USA, just before he was sold to Aston Villa in the EPL.

Guzan became Atlanta United’s captain following Michael Parkhurst’s retirement after the 2019 season.