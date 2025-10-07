Auburn gets a rest advantage this week that Kirby Smart’s teams rarely do

“If you’re asking me do I wish I had Brock Bowers still? Yeah. I mean, it’d be great, right?” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Monday. “Could be a generational player for all I know.”

Georgia needed a Herculean effort from Brock Bowers the last time it went down to Auburn back in 2023.

ATHENS — Playing on the road at Auburn is already enough of a challenge. It’s one of the more intimidating venues in the SEC.

While Georgia was slugging it out with Kentucky, Auburn was able to focus on itself before putting in some early prep work on Georgia.

Georgia saw starting left tackle Monroe Freeling exit the game with an ankle injury in the first quarter. Defensive tackle Jordan Hall left in the second quarter. At this point, it sounds like Freeling’s status for Saturday’s game is very much in question .

But perhaps the biggest edge Auburn possesses over Georgia going into Saturday comes on the rest front. The Tigers were off last week, while Georgia played a physical Kentucky team.

Georgia won’t have the benefits of bringing out Brock Bowers on Saturday. Another advantage for Auburn.

Operating at a rest disadvantage isn’t exactly uncharted territory for Smart and the Bulldogs. In Georgia’s 2019 season, three opponents had off weeks before facing Georgia, while the Bulldogs had a game. One of those was Auburn. The Bulldogs narrowly pulled out a 21-14 road win, leading to one of the more profane celebrations from Smart in the postgame news conference.

“We definitely self-scouted everything, to see where we’re heavy tendency-wise on things,” Auburn coach Hugh Freeze said. “We had plenty of time, so it was both. We got a jump-start on Georgia, also.”

Georgia’s two off weeks that season came before games against Florida and Tennessee, who were also off at the same time.

Because of Georgia’s rivalry with Florida, the Bulldogs rarely have operated with any sort of rest advantage when it comes to their schedule. In the last two seasons, when the Bulldogs have had two off-weeks, their opponents coming out of the bye were also were off.

“You can’t look at that and try to make any excuse for it,” Smart said. “So it is what it is. We’ve gotta go play well.”

Smart is now in his 10th season at Georgia. Only twice in his tenure has Georgia gotten to operate with a rest advantage that Auburn will enjoy this week. Both came during the 2020 season, when games were shuffled around at the last minute because of COVID-19.

“I don’t know (of) anything I can do to mitigate that because this is going to be a physical game,” Smart said. “You have to practice football to get good at football. They’ll practice this week, just like we’ll practice this week.”