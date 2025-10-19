Atlanta United sends Brad Guzan out with a draw

Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan played in his final match on Saturday after his 616th professional appearance. Atlanta United drew 1-1 with D.C. United. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Guzan, making his 616th appearance as a professional, including his 262nd for Atlanta United, announced earlier in the week that he was retiring after Saturday’s season finale.

Guzan, making his 616th appearance as a professional, including his 262nd for Atlanta United, announced earlier in the week that he was retiring after Saturday’s season finale.

Atlanta United failed to send goalkeeper Brad Guzan out with a win in his final match, instead settling for a 1-1 draw with D.C. United on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta United had one goal going into the match: win for Guzan, which would also ensure the club didn’t finish as the worst in MLS this season.

Though Atlanta United (5-16-13) didn’t get just its second league victory since Memorial Day, the draw was enough for it to finish with 28 points, leaving D.C. United to finish at the bottom of the 30-team standings.

The match’s announced attendance was 44,098, some of whom wore bald caps and Guzan jerseys as an homage, to see the team finish with an average announced attendance of 43,991 or league matches this season.

Guzan, wearing a reddish-pink kit, was honored on the field before the match by team owner Arthur Blank. Guzan, wearing the captain’s armband, received a framed green jersey with “Thank You Brad” in black lettering above a black number 1.