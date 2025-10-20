Atlanta Hawks A look at the Hawks roster ahead of season opener Wednesday They’ve built what could be one of the team’s more robust rosters. Atlanta Hawks forward/center Onyeka Okongwu (from left), guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, forward Zaccharie Risacher and guard Luke Kennard react during a preseason game at State Farm Arena, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Hawks made some moves over the weekend to bring their roster as close to its final iteration as possible. They’ve built what could be one of the team’s more robust rosters, with enough versatility to bolster its depth at multiple positions. The Hawks have multiple players who can handle the ball, taking pressure off star guard Trae Young.

With defenses looking to pick up the 27-year-old four-time All-Star full court while sending multiple actions at him once the Hawks cross the midpoint, the team will need as many options as possible to open up its offense. With defenses looking to pick up the 27-year-old four-time All-Star full court while sending multiple actions at him once the Hawks cross the midpoint, the team will need as many options as possible to open up its offense. Since Hawks forward Jalen Johnson has returned to the lineup fully healthy, the team has one of its best weapons to push its pace. The Hawks also added Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard to the rotation to give the team even more spacing. Here’s a look at the Hawks’ roster this season, where the asterisk denotes the team’s starters. Guards Trae Young* (2024-25 stats: 24.2 ppg, 11.6 apg, 34% 3FG in 76 games. Age 27. 2025-26 salary: $45.9 million)

The Hawks guard finished last season as the NBA’s leader in assists. Young has more help with the Hawks playmaking, which opens the floor for him to not only attack the basket but also find openings to knock down 3-pointers.

This season has some big implications with a contract extension for Young not so quietly looming. But the Hawks guard has said that his focus remains on the court. RELATED Hawks extend Dyson Daniels’ contract Dyson Daniels* (2024-25 stats: 14.1 ppg, 3 steals, 34% 3FG in 76 games. Age 22. 2025-26 salary: $7.7 million) The Hawks guard, who received a contract extension Monday, took a big step forward last season, winning the NBA’s Most Improved Player award. He showed his offensive tools, getting to his floater and attacking in space. Defensively, he helped to elevate the roster from one of the worst in the league to one that’s just shy of the middle. The Hawks guard, who received a contract extension Monday, took a big step forward last season, winning the NBA’s Most Improved Player award. He showed his offensive tools, getting to his floater and attacking in space. Defensively, he helped to elevate the roster from one of the worst in the league to one that’s just shy of the middle. But Daniels has even more help this season, and the Hawks look for continued improvement on that end of the floor. On top of that, Daniels worked on his midrange game this summer, and the Hawks will continue to use his skills as a cutter.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (2024-25 stats: 9.4 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.7 apg, 38.1% 3FG in 82 games. Age 27. 2025-26 salary: $15.1 million) Alexander-Walker will have a more expanded role with the Hawks this season, especially on offense. Though he's gained a reputation as one of the league's elite defenders, the Hawks will look to him to help take some of the pressure off Young. He looked to get downhill quickly to take defenses by surprise, averaging 13.5 points per game during the exhibition season. Luke Kennard (2024-25 stats: 8.9 ppg, 3.3 apg, 43.3% 3FG in 65 games. Age 29. 2025-26 salary: $11 million) With Kennard in the mix, the Hawks gain one of the NBA's most premier shooters. But the Hawks believe Kennard has more to his game beyond shooting. Like Alexander-Walker, Kennard will take some of the pressure off Young as the one of the Hawks' playmakers. Keaton Wallace (2024-25 stats: 8.9 ppg, 3.3 apg, 43.3% 3FG in 65 games. Age 26. 2025-26 salary: $2.3 million) The Hawks converted Wallace to a standard contract over the weekend, adding another ball handler to the mix. Wallace had some solid minutes in the exhibition season, with the Hawks playing him in lineups that included the main rotational players. Vit Krejci (2024-25 stats: 7.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 43.7% 3FG in 57 games. Age 24. 2025-26 salary: $2.2 million) The Hawks wing provides the team with versatility with his ability to move up and down the lineup. He adds a combination of size and playmaking with his ability to make passes that thread the needle. But the Hawks will look to Krejci to be more aggressive with his scoring. Nikola Đurišić (2024-25 stats: N/A. Age 21. 2025-26 salary: $1.3 million) The Hawks guard spent much of his rookie season in the G League with the College Park Skyhawks, where he averaged 10.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 22.8 minutes. Now, the No. 43 overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft officially enters his rookie season.

RELATED Hawks’ Zaccharie Risacher doesn’t feel like the same player from a year ago Forwards Zaccharie Risacher* (2024-25 stats: 12.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg per game, 35.5% 3FG in 75 games. Age 20. 2025-26 salary: $13.2 million) The second-year forward looked comfortable in the exhibition season and showed off his skills as a creator for his teammates. Risacher, though, thrived in transition. With the Hawks looking to push the pace, they’ll lean on Risacher’s ability to beat defenders down the floor for quick layups or dunks. Jalen Johnson* (2024-25 stats: 18.9 ppg, 10 rpg, 50% FG in 36 games. Age 23. 2025-25 salary: $30 million) With Johnson back and healthy, the Hawks ability to play with pace rises exponentially. Johnson’s athletic ability and speed transforms the Hawks’ offense, and his crashing of the boards opens up more of those opportunities for the team.

Asa Newell (2024-25 stats: N/A. Age: 20. 2025-26 salary: $3.2 million) The Hawks rookie may spend the majority of season with the Skyhawks should the team remain healthy. But Newell has a nose for the glass, and that intensity would make the Hawks’ transition game far easier. Mouhamed Gueye (2024-25 stats: 6 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 42.1% FG in 33 games. Age 22. 2025-26 salary: $2.2 million) Gueye did not play many minutes during the exhibition season. But he does add size to the Hawks’ lineups, as well as another stopper on the defensive end. But the Hawks will likely look to continue developing Gueye’s skillset this season. Jacob Toppin (2024-25 stats: N/A. Age 25. 2025-26 salary: Two-way contract)

Toppin can play a maximum of 50 games with the Hawks since he is on a two-way contract. But the Hawks forward adds additional depth and can knock down shots in big moments. Eli Ndiaye (2024-25 stats: N/A. Age 21. 2025-26 salary: Two-way contract) Like Toppin, Ndiaye can play a maximum of 50 games because of the rules governing two-way players. Despite minimal minutes in the exhibition season, Ndiaye has shown he has a high motor and adds size to any lineup. Caleb Houstan (2024-25 stats: 4.1 ppg and 1.3 rpg, 40% 3FG. Age 22. 2025-26 salary: Two-way contract) The Hawks converted Houstan from an Exhibit 10 contract to the open two-way roster spot created when they converted Wallace. Though Houstan also will be available for only 50 games with the Hawks, his ability to find the bottom of the net from deep opens space for the Hawks.

Centers Kristaps Porzingis* (2024-25 stats: 9.5 points, 6.8 rpg, 2.1 apg, 41.2% 3FG in 42 games. Age 30. 2025-26 salary: $30.7 million) When the Hawks acquired Porzingis, the Hawks added a center that could further stretch the floor. That opens up the lane for Young to get to the basket or more space to knock down 3s. Porzingis also has the passing skills to find cutters, which could put defenses off-balance. He also flashed his skills as a shot blocker, shoring up the Hawks’ rim protection. He also flashed his skills as a shot blocker, shoring up the Hawks’ rim protection. Onyeka Okongwu (2024-25 stats: 13.4 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 56.7% FG in 74 games. Age 24. 2025-26 salary: $15 million) While Okongwu moves to the bench after earning the starting center role last season, his minutes will even out. The Hawks will play Okongwu in tandem with Porzingis, allowing them to match the size that teams have thrown at them.