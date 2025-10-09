A case of the Mondays: Falcons fly into NFL prime-time spotlight vs. Buffalo

This is where things get tough for the Falcons, where they can make their mark on national TV against the AFC-powerhouse Buffalo Bills — or they can fall back into anonymity in the NFC race.
The Falcons (2-2) are trying to claw their way back to the playoffs, and a win Monday would go a long way in showing that they’re for real. The Bills lost to the Patriots on Sunday night and are looking to avoid a losing streak, while the Falcons are looking to win consecutive home games for the first time in more than a calendar year.