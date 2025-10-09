Falcons Logo
A case of the Mondays: Falcons fly into NFL prime-time spotlight vs. Buffalo

Falcons looking for rare back-to-back home wins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Falcons are looking to hand the Buffalo Bills their second straight loss in the Monday Night Football matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By AJC Sports
38 minutes ago

This is where things get tough for the Falcons, where they can make their mark on national TV against the AFC-powerhouse Buffalo Bills — or they can fall back into anonymity in the NFC race.

The Falcons (2-2) are trying to claw their way back to the playoffs, and a win Monday would go a long way in showing that they’re for real. The Bills lost to the Patriots on Sunday night and are looking to avoid a losing streak, while the Falcons are looking to win consecutive home games for the first time in more than a calendar year.

Bills at Falcons

Kickoff: Monday, 7:15 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TV: ESPN

Records: Bills 4-1, Falcons 2-2

Line: Bills -4.5

Outlook: The Falcons are coming off their most impressive win of the season, a 34-27 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 4. Running back Bijan Robinson has been productive in each game and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. diversified the offense with his downfield passing to Drake London and Kyle Pitts.

