Which teams are favorites in Georgia HS football Week 6 | Maxwell projections

AJC Varsity Maxwell gives North Cobb a slight edge against North Paulding in top rated contest.
Creekview won at Lassiter on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, and the Grizzlies will be a heavy favorite to beat Riverwood on Friday, according to the Maxwell projections. (Oscar Guevara Saenz for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By Loren Maxwell 20 minutes ago
These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5 and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round-robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or less, and at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and, thus, the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated.
Favorite
Projection
Underdog
Date
Game Rating
Class
Team
Pct
Median Scores
Median Margin
Team
Class
45919.00 77.18 AAAAAA North Cobb 0.553 24 - 21 3 North Paulding AAAAAA
45919.00 75.82 AAAA Blessed Trinity 0.802 26 - 13 13 Hebron Christian Smaller Private
45919.00 74.33 AAAAA Gainesville 0.835 28 - 13 15 Lanier AAAAA
45919.00 73.85 AAAAAA Newton 0.747 30 - 21 9 Archer AAAAAA
45918.00 72.89 AAAAAA West Forsyth 0.614 23 - 20 3 Denmark AAAAAA
45919.00 72.34 AAAAAA Norcross 0.729 27 - 16 11 Peachtree Ridge AAAAAA
45919.00 71.86 AAAAAA North Gwinnett 0.921 31 - 7 24 Parkview AAAAAA
45919.00 70.84 AAAAA Sequoyah 0.893 28 - 7 21 River Ridge AAAAA
45919.00 66.86 Smaller Private Calvary Day 0.722 28 - 21 7 Jenkins AAA Public
45919.00 66.55 AAAA Perry 0.688 27 - 19 8 East Coweta AAAAAA
45919.00 65.75 AAAAAA Harrison 0.835 28 - 14 14 Campbell AAAAAA
45919.00 65.35 A Division I Public Worth County 0.568 24 - 21 3 Fitzgerald A Division I Public
45918.00 65.1 AAAAAA North Forsyth 0.571 21 - 18 3 Lambert AAAAAA
45919.00 64.66 AAAAAA Westlake 0.8 27 - 14 13 Hapeville Charter AA Public
45919.00 62.95 AA Public Pierce County 0.821 27 - 13 14 Brooks County A Division II
45919.00 62.9 AAA Public Douglass 0.552 21 - 20 1 Cedar Grove AAA Public
45919.00 62.34 AAAA Eastside 0.67 26 - 20 6 Flowery Branch AAAA
45919.00 61.04 AAAAA East Paulding 0.706 26 - 17 9 New Manchester AAAAA
45919.00 60.61 AAAA Warner Robins 0.711 24 - 15 9 Veterans AAAAA
45919.00 60.58 AAAAAA Marietta 0.761 28 - 17 11 Etowah AAAAAA
45919.00 60.37 AAA Public Whitewater 0.532 21 - 21 0 Upson-Lee AAA Public
45919.00 60.36 AAAAA Roswell 0.964 39 - 9 30 Seckinger AAAAA
45919.00 60.24 AAAAAA Walton 0.876 34 - 17 17 Wheeler AAAAAA
45919.00 60.23 AAAAA Jackson County 0.832 26 - 8 18 Clarke Central AAAAA
45919.00 59.99 AAA Public Sandy Creek 0.938 34 - 7 27 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Smaller Private
45919.00 59.7 AAAA Jonesboro 0.785 23 - 11 12 Harris County AAAA
45919.00 59.3 AAAAA Woodstock 0.635 21 - 14 7 Creekview AAAAA
45919.00 59.2 AAA Public Harlem 0.615 22 - 19 3 West Laurens AAA Public
45919.00 59.04 AAAA St. Pius X 0.505 20 - 20 0 Southwest DeKalb AAAA
45919.00 57.95 AAAAA Villa Rica 0.504 21 - 21 0 South Paulding AAAAA
45919.00 57.6 AAAA Creekside 0.983 41 - 0 41 Mays AAAA
45919.00 56.81 Smaller Private Aquinas 0.527 20 - 19 1 Westside (Augusta) AAA Public
45919.00 56.36 AAAAAA Grayson 0.996 44 - 0 44 Grovetown AAAAAA
45919.00 55.95 AAAAAA Collins Hill 0.956 31 - 0 31 Central Gwinnett AAAAAA
45919.00 55.94 AAAA Griffin 0.509 21 - 21 0 Starr's Mill AAAA
45919.00 55.45 AAAA Benedictine 0.963 34 - 0 34 Westminster (Atlanta) AAAA
45919.00 55.2 AAAAA Hughes 0.995 46 - 0 46 Dutchtown AAAAA
45919.00 54.96 A Division I Public Swainsboro 0.858 29 - 14 15 Crisp County AA Public
45919.00 54.91 AAAA Kell 0.893 28 - 8 20 Columbia AA Public
45919.00 54.26 AAAAAA North Atlanta 0.799 28 - 15 13 South Forsyth AAAAAA
45919.00 54.18 AA Public Cook 0.674 21 - 14 7 Irwin County A Division II
45919.00 53.84 AAA Public LaGrange 0.936 28 - 0 28 Spalding AAA Public
45919.00 53.54 AAAAA Lovejoy 0.908 30 - 7 23 McIntosh AAAAA
45919.00 53.53 A Division I Public Northeast 0.797 27 - 14 13 ACE Charter A Division I Public
45919.00 53.46 AAA Public Gilmer 0.651 26 - 20 6 Northwest Whitfield AAA Public
45919.00 53.07 AAA Public Monroe Area 0.707 24 - 16 8 Hart County AA Public
45919.00 52.12 AAA Public Peach County 0.946 32 - 0 32 Northside (Warner Robins) AAAAA
45919.00 51.92 AAAAA Statesboro 0.548 26 - 24 2 Bradwell Institute AAAAA
45919.00 51.28 GIAA AAAA-AAA Brookstone 0.698 28 - 21 7 Stratford Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA
45919.00 51.15 AAAA Cass 0.936 35 - 10 25 Cedartown AAAA
45919.00 50.81 AAAAAA South Gwinnett 0.886 28 - 7 21 Rockdale County AAAAAA
45919.00 50.08 A Division I Public Lamar County 0.608 22 - 20 2 Westside (Macon) AA Public
45919.00 49.99 AAAAA Brunswick 0.965 35 - 0 35 Greenbrier AAAAA
45919.00 49.69 Smaller Private Athens Academy 0.818 30 - 16 14 Commerce A Division I Public
45919.00 49.28 AAAAAA Mill Creek 0.972 37 - 0 37 Mountain View AAAAAA
45919.00 49.06 AAAA North Oconee 0.997 42 - 0 42 East Forsyth AAAA
45919.00 49.06 AAAA M.L. King 0.606 20 - 14 6 Pace Academy AAAA
45919.00 49.04 AAAA Allatoona 0.726 30 - 21 9 Dalton AAAA
45919.00 48.89 A Division I Public Bleckley County 0.723 26 - 16 10 Washington County A Division I Public
45919.00 48.78 GIAA AAAA-AAA John Milledge Academy 0.629 24 - 20 4 Brentwood School GIAA AA-A
45919.00 48.13 AAA Public Lumpkin County 0.728 28 - 20 8 Chestatee AAA Public
45919.00 47.76 Smaller Private Lovett 0.83 26 - 10 16 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate AA Public
45919.00 47.42 AAAAAA Hillgrove 0.98 35 - 0 35 Pebblebrook AAAAAA
45919.00 47.11 AAAAA Arabia Mountain 0.548 22 - 21 1 Decatur AAAAA
45919.00 46.76 AAAAA Rome 0.986 40 - 0 40 Alexander AAAAA
45919.00 46.29 AAAAA Kennesaw Mountain 0.516 24 - 23 1 Lithia Springs AAAAA
45919.00 46.23 AAAAA Effingham County 0.889 31 - 13 18 South Effingham AAAAA
45919.00 46.14 A Division I Public Gordon Lee 0.564 22 - 21 1 Christian Heritage Smaller Private
45919.00 46 AAA Public Pickens 0.886 30 - 13 17 Dawson County AAA Public
45919.00 45.8 A Division I Public Thomasville 0.968 35 - 0 35 Bacon County A Division I Public
45919.00 45.49 A Division I Public Temple 0.653 27 - 21 6 Pepperell A Division I Public
45919.00 45.4 A Division I Public Haralson County 0.585 23 - 21 2 Darlington Smaller Private
45919.00 45.27 AA Public North Murray 0.813 28 - 14 14 Union County AA Public
45919.00 44.87 AAAAA Glynn Academy 0.872 28 - 12 16 Lakeside (Evans) AAAAA
45919.00 44.67 AA Public Ringgold 0.877 31 - 14 17 Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe AA Public
45919.00 44.56 AAAAA Lassiter 0.679 28 - 21 7 Pope AAAAA
45919.00 44.37 AAAAA Dunwoody 0.735 27 - 17 10 Lakeside (Atlanta) AAAAA
45919.00 44.31 AAAAAA McEachern 0.993 41 - 0 41 Paulding County AAAAAA
45919.00 44.18 AA Public East Jackson 0.821 33 - 20 13 East Hall AAA Public
45919.00 43.95 A Division II Manchester 0.689 21 - 14 7 Chapel Hill AAAAAA
45919.00 43.66 AAAA Walnut Grove 0.86 24 - 6 18 Cedar Shoals AAAA
45919.00 43.55 AAAAA Woodward Academy 0.986 36 - 0 36 Chamblee AAAAA
45919.00 43.15 AAA Public Westover 0.844 27 - 8 19 Jackson AA Public
45919.00 42.64 AAAAA Sprayberry 0.973 36 - 0 36 Riverwood AAAAA
45919.00 42.16 Smaller Private Holy Innocents 0.917 28 - 0 28 Therrell AA Public
45919.00 41.85 GIAA AAAA-AAA Bulloch Academy 0.568 26 - 22 4 Strong Rock Christian GIAA AAAA-AAA
45919.00 41.85 AAA Public LaFayette 0.533 21 - 20 1 Adairsville AAA Public
45919.00 41.38 A Division II Emanuel County Institute 0.708 24 - 15 9 Bryan County A Division II
45919.00 41.07 AAAAAA Alpharetta 0.852 28 - 13 15 Forsyth Central AAAAAA
45919.00 41.07 Smaller Private Savannah Country Day 0.738 24 - 14 10 Tattnall County AA Public
45919.00 41.02 AAA Public North Hall 0.949 34 - 6 28 White County AAA Public
45919.00 40.67 A Division II Mount Zion (Carroll) 0.596 21 - 19 2 Pike County AA Public
45919.00 40.62 A Division I Public Elbert County 0.785 27 - 14 13 Oglethorpe County A Division I Public
45919.00 39.64 GIAA AAAA-AAA First Presbyterian 0.846 27 - 12 15 Westfield School GIAA AAAA-AAA
45919.00 39.6 AAA Public Long County 0.74 28 - 20 8 Beach AAA Public
45919.00 39.6 A Division II Schley County 0.653 24 - 19 5 Crawford County A Division II
45919.00 39.48 Smaller Private Whitefield Academy 0.896 32 - 13 19 St. Anne-Pacelli GIAA AAAA-AAA
45919.00 39.31 A Division II Screven County 0.582 20 - 17 3 McIntosh County Academy A Division II
45918.00 39.3 AAA Public Hephzibah 0.541 24 - 22 2 Howard AAA Public
45918.00 38.91 A Division I Public Bremen 0.785 27 - 14 13 Model A Division I Public
45919.00 38.55 AAA Public Monroe 0.902 31 - 10 21 Pelham A Division II
45919.00 38.18 A Division I Public Dodge County 0.869 29 - 13 16 East Laurens A Division I Public
45919.00 37.7 AAAAAA Duluth 0.942 35 - 8 27 Meadowcreek AAAAAA
45919.00 37.46 AAAAA Northgate 0.98 35 - 0 35 Banneker AAAAA
45919.00 37.31 A Division II Wheeler County 0.641 21 - 16 5 Dooly County A Division II
45919.00 36.66 AA Public Carver (Columbus) 0.991 41 - 0 41 Columbus AA Public
45919.00 36.38 AA Public Sumter County 0.967 34 - 0 34 Shaw AA Public
45919.00 36.27 Smaller Private Fellowship Christian 0.984 36 - 0 36 King's Ridge Christian Smaller Private
45919.00 36.19 AA Public Franklin County 0.851 28 - 13 15 West Hall AAA Public
45919.00 35.74 AAAAA Shiloh 0.91 27 - 0 27 Tri-Cities AAAAA
45919.00 35.72 AAAA Marist 0.996 41 - 0 41 Druid Hills AAAA
45919.00 35.34 AAAAA Loganville 0.666 21 - 14 7 Apalachee AAAAA
45919.00 34.9 AA Public Rockmart 0.982 38 - 0 38 Coahulla Creek AA Public
45919.00 34.62 AA Public Appling County 0.97 35 - 0 35 Miller County A Division II
45919.00 34.45 AAAAA Winder-Barrow 0.849 31 - 15 16 Alcovy AAAAA
45919.00 34.26 AAAA Central (Carrollton) 0.994 42 - 0 42 Mundy's Mill AAAA
45919.00 34.22 AAAA Cartersville 0.998 48 - 0 48 Woodland (Cartersville) AAAA
45919.00 34.08 AAA Public Heritage (Ringgold) 0.937 34 - 7 27 Ridgeland AAA Public
45919.00 33.66 A Division I Public Putnam County 0.887 31 - 13 18 McNair A Division I Public
45919.00 33.53 GIAA AA-A Edmund Burke Academy 0.527 16 - 14 2 Pinewood Christian GIAA AAAA-AAA
45919.00 33.36 Smaller Private Landmark Christian 0.894 28 - 6 22 Lake Oconee Academy A Division II
45919.00 33.17 A Division II Wilcox County 0.898 30 - 10 20 Treutlen A Division II
45919.00 32.88 AAAAA Newnan 0.984 40 - 0 40 Morrow AAAAA
45919.00 32.81 GIAA AAAA-AAA Tiftarea Academy 0.616 23 - 20 3 Southland Academy GIAA AA-A
45919.00 32.79 GIAA AAAA-AAA Bethlehem Christian 0.613 22 - 19 3 Loganville Christian GIAA AAAA-AAA
45919.00 32.5 AAAAA Milton 0.999 48 - 0 48 Chattahoochee AAAAA
45919.00 32.14 AAAAAA Brookwood 0.991 41 - 0 41 Berkmar AAAAAA
45919.00 32.13 A Division I Public Rabun County 0.974 35 - 0 35 Banks County A Division I Public
45919.00 31.75 AAAAAA South Cobb 0.727 23 - 14 9 Osborne AAAAAA
45919.00 31.64 Smaller Private Mount Paran Christian 0.825 27 - 13 14 Washington-Wilkes A Division II
45918.00 31.5 A Division II Mitchell County 0.76 22 - 13 9 Randolph-Clay A Division II
45919.00 31 A Division I Public Fannin County 0.925 31 - 7 24 Dade County A Division I Public
45918.00 30.18 AA Public Callaway 0.986 36 - 0 36 Redan AA Public
45919.00 30.06 AAA Public Troup 0.994 42 - 0 42 Fayette County AAA Public
45919.00 29.72 AA Public Sonoraville 0.935 33 - 7 26 Murray County AA Public
45919.00 28.33 A Division II Metter 0.949 35 - 9 26 Portal A Division II
45919.00 28.02 AAAAAA Buford 1 54 - 0 54 Discovery AAAAAA
45919.00 27.41 A Division I Public Jasper County 0.921 31 - 7 24 Towers A Division I Public
45919.00 27.08 GIAA AAAA-AAA Deerfield-Windsor 0.924 33 - 7 26 Terrell Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA
45919.00 26.46 A Division I Public Gordon Central 0.626 26 - 21 5 Coosa A Division I Public
45919.00 26.39 AAA Public Southeast Bulloch 0.963 35 - 0 35 Windsor Forest AAA Public
45919.00 25.81 A Division I Public Dublin 0.988 38 - 0 38 Jefferson County A Division I Public
45919.00 24.69 A Division II Macon County 0.738 27 - 16 11 Chattahoochee County A Division II
45919.00 24.64 AAAA Lithonia 0.967 34 - 0 34 Northview AAAA
45919.00 24.47 AAA Public Richmond Academy 0.942 33 - 6 27 Cross Creek AAA Public
45919.00 23.27 AAAA Midtown 0.7 21 - 14 7 Forest Park AAAA
45919.00 23.24 Smaller Private Mount Vernon 0.896 28 - 6 22 Mount Pisgah Christian Smaller Private
45919.00 23 AAA Public Liberty County 0.962 35 - 6 29 Islands AAA Public
45919.00 22.54 A Division II Taylor County 0.868 31 - 14 17 Marion County A Division II
45918.00 22.12 AA Public Carver (Atlanta) 0.996 41 - 0 41 Washington AA Public
45919.00 22.05 GIAA AAAA-AAA George Walton Academy 0.913 28 - 6 22 Athens Christian GIAA AAAA-AAA
45919.00 21.61 A Division II Jenkins County 0.94 34 - 7 27 Claxton A Division II
45919.00 19.99 A Division II Warren County 0.855 29 - 14 15 Glascock County A Division II
45919.00 19.65 A Division II Early County 0.982 35 - 0 35 Terrell County A Division II
45919.00 19.1 A Division II Telfair County 0.942 34 - 7 27 Montgomery County A Division II
45919.00 18.95 A Division I Public Chattooga 0.587 20 - 16 4 Armuchee A Division I Public
45919.00 17.98 A Division II Towns County 0.697 23 - 15 8 Butler AA Public
45919.00 17.75 A Division I Public Jeff Davis 0.988 35 - 0 35 Brantley County A Division I Public
45919.00 17.37 AAA Public Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 0.962 31 - 0 31 Southeast Whitfield AAAA
45919.00 17.27 GIAA AA-A Central Fellowship Christian 0.616 22 - 18 4 Mount de Sales GIAA AAAA-AAA
45919.00 16.93 AAAA Maynard Jackson 0.981 40 - 0 40 Drew AAAA
45919.00 16.82 A Division I Public Southwest 0.942 34 - 7 27 Central (Macon) A Division I Public
45919.00 15.21 AA Public Hardaway 0.527 18 - 17 1 Kendrick AA Public
45919.00 12.42 Smaller Private Greater Atlanta Christian 0.995 43 - 0 43 Johnson (Gainesville) AAA Public
45919.00 12.01 GIAA AAAA-AAA Piedmont Academy 0.58 26 - 21 5 King's Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA
45918.00 11.69 AA Public South Atlanta 0.935 31 - 6 25 Stone Mountain AAA Public
45919.00 11.27 GIAA AAAA-AAA Frederica Academy 0.963 35 - 0 35 Brookwood School GIAA AAAA-AAA
45919.00 11.22 GIAA AA-A Trinity Christian (Dublin) 0.939 33 - 6 27 Thomas Jefferson GIAA AA-A
45919.00 11.16 GIAA AAAA-AAA Calvary Christian 0.963 38 - 7 31 Southwest Georgia STEM A Division II
45919.00 11.12 AAA Public Johnson (Savannah) 0.926 32 - 7 25 Groves AAA Public
45919.00 10.84 AAAA North Springs 0.857 30 - 14 16 Clarkston AAAA
45919.00 6.27 GIAA AAAA-AAA Riverside Prep 0.606 27 - 22 5 Heritage (Newnan) GIAA AA-A
45919.00 5.66 GAPPS AA Lanier Christian 0.909 28 - 0 28 Cherokee Christian GAPPS AA
45919.00 3.74 AA Public Salem 0.95 35 - 7 28 Glenn Hills AA Public
45919.00 1.09 GIAA AA-A Briarwood Academy 0.96 35 - 0 35 Windsor Academy GIAA AA-A
45919.00 -0.18 A Division I Public Social Circle 0.995 42 - 0 42 Utopian Academy A Division I Public
45919.00 -0.77 GIAA AA-A Southwest Georgia Academy 0.987 38 - 0 38 Calhoun County A Division II
45919.00 -2.51 A Division II Greene County 0.991 42 - 0 42 Twiggs County A Division II
45919.00 -4.08 AA Public Spencer 0.998 48 - 0 48 Jordan AA Public
45919.00 -6.3 A Division II Atkinson County 0.99 35 - 0 35 Central (Talbotton) A Division II
45919.00 -7.68 GIAA AA-A Rock Springs Christian 0.955 34 - 0 34 Skipstone Academy GAPPS AA
45919.00 -18.74 GIAA AA-A Flint River Academy 0.996 37 - 0 37 Cross Keys AAAA