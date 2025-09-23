Georgia Bulldogs Tyson Campbell forced fumble among top plays by former Georgia players in NFL Campbell making rich contract extension pay off in Jacksonville. Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson, right, is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (John Raoux/AP)

Jacksonville showed Tyson Campbell how much they valued him with a significant contract extension last year, and the former Georgia star is doing his part to make that decision pay off. Campbell, in his fifth NFL season, came up with a pivotal forced fumble in the fourth quarter of the Jaguars’ 17-10 win over Houston on Sunday.

“Just as a defense, you emphasize creating turnovers and trying to make plays on the ball to score yourself or give your offense an opportunity to put points on the ball,” said Campbell who had seven tackles in the game in addition to stripping Nick Collins on an open-field hit at the Jacksonville 22 with 3:47 left in a 10-10 game. “We’re just having fun playing for one another, not pointing any fingers, having each other’s back and trusting that each player on the field’s going to do their job,” Campbell said at the podium in his postgame interview. “After that it becomes easy, just playing ball after that. So, I think that’s really what it comes down to, everybody playing one play at a time and fighting until the end of the whistle.” Trevor Lawrence led the Jaguars on a seven-play, 83-yard drive for the game-winning touchdown after Campbell’s big play, helping Jacksonville improve to 2-1 this season.

Jacksonville made Campbell the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history to have not yet made a Pro Bowl when it awarded him a four-year contract extension worth $76.5 million that included $53.4 million guaranteed with $16 million of that in a signing bonus on July 24, 2024.

"Tyson is a young, talented player who is an integral part of our defense and core member of our locker room," general manager Trent Baalke said in a statement at the time of the record deal. "He is a consummate professional on and off the field and we are confident that his best lies ahead. We have consistently messaged the importance of extending our core players and this is another step forward in honoring that commitment." Other Week 3 performances by former Georgia players in the NFL included: Travon Walker, a former No. 1 overall pick of the Jaguars in 2022, had three tackles and a sack. Nick Chubb led Houston rushers with nine carries for 38 yards in addition to his three catches for 2 yards, while Kamari Lassiter had five tackles from his cornerback position for the 0-3 Texans. James Cook is another former Georgia star who continues to pay off, proving the value of his new $48 million deal in Buffalo with a 19-carry, 108-yard rushing performance that included a touchdown in the Bills' 31-21 win over Miami. Cook, who also had three catches for 10 yards, is second in the NFL with 284 yards rushing on 53 carries for 3-0 Buffalo.

Chaz Chambliss is another UGA success story in the NFL, albeit one faced to go the free agent route after not getting selected in the NFL draft. Chambliss, a rookie in Minnesota, had four tackles and a sack for the Vikings in their 48-10 win over Cincinnati. Ty Ingram-Dawkins, like Chambliss a rookie in Minnesota, also had a tackle in the win. Jordan Davis made all the NFL highlight reels with his blocked field goal and 61-yard, walk-off touchdown return in Philadelphia's 33-26 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. "I don't know what mph I hit," said Davis, who also had five tackles and a sack in the game, "but I'm pretty sure it was something crazy." Davis hit 18.59 mph, the fastest by a player weighing at least 330 pounds since 2017, per Next Gen Stats.