Top 10 Georgia high school football games of Week 4

When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Phillip Beard Stadium, Buford
Records, rankings: Roswell is 2-0 and No. 6 in Class 5A; Buford is 2-0 and No. 2 in 6A.
Last meeting: Buford won 52-17 in 2024.
Things to know: Roswell lost only to Class 5A finalists Milton and Hughes and to 6A power Buford last season, so the Hornets’ second-round defeat and region runner-up finish were unfair reflections of their talents. They beat No. 5 Gainesville to get the region’s second seed. Buford won last year’s game after returning two interceptions for touchdowns and going up 38-3 in the first half. It was a breakout game for Tyriq Green, whose interception return covered 107 yards. He rushed for 45 yards. His is an AJC Super 11 pick committed to Georgia. Green is among 10 Buford seniors committed to Power 4 programs. They include QB Dayton Raiola (Nebraska) and RB Dylan McCoy (NC State). Roswell’s main weapons are QB Trey Smith (406 yards passing, 212 rushing in two games), RB Nick Peal (237 rushing, 73 receiving) and Wills Campbell (166 receiving). Balint Vorosmarty, who is committed to Georgia State, kicked a 26-yard field goal on the final play to beat Walton 30-28 last week. Roswell has a new coach, Jonathan Thompson, who was Lee County’s record-setting offensive coordinator last season.
When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Eagle’s Landing Stadium, McDonough
Records, rankings: Stockbridge is 2-1 overall, 1-1 in Region 2-4A and unranked; Eagle’s Landing is 3-0, 2-0 and unranked.
Last meeting: Stockbridge won 24-14 in 2024, although the victory was later overturned by forfeit.
Things to know: Eagle’s Landing is 2-0 in a 10-team region that shows eight other teams with 1-1 region records. The team’s path to a first region title in history goes through Stockbridge, when went 9-0 in region play last season but forfeited the nine because of an ineligible player. At 31-7 in non-forfeits over the past three seasons, Stockbridge is the standard in this region and Henry County. These schools are about 7 miles apart. In the 2024 game between these two, Stockbridge freshmen receivers Mason Freeman, Zyon Robinson and Gavin Kinchen had 11 receptions for 101 yards. All are back. Robinson is a top-150 national prospect with offers from Georgia Tech, Florida State, Tennessee and others. Joshua Scott, also a returning starter, has thrown eight TD passes this season. A freshman, Dominic Turner, is the team’s leading rusher with 205 yards. Eagle’s Landing is 3-0 for the first time since 2015, largely on the strength of its defense, which has allowed 40 points total compared to 78 against the same three opponents last season. Ronald Isidore has rushed for 310 yards and four touchdowns. Sophomore QB Tyler Fletcher has thrown for 250 yards.
When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Jackets’ Nest, Thomasville
Records, rankings: Thomasville is 3-0 and No. 3 in Class A Division I; Thomas County Central is 3-0 and No. 3 in 5A.
Last meeting: Thomas County Central won 48-10 in 2024.
Things to know: This is the 58th meeting in a rivalry between schools with stadiums less than 2 miles apart. Thomas County Central leads the series 29-28. This is the first time they’ve met when both had top-three rankings since a famous 1987 game that pitted quarterbacks that would lead teams to national titles — Central’s Charlie Ward at Florida State and Thomasville’s Shawn Jones at Georgia Tech. Thomasville won, but Thomas Central and the future Heisman Trophy winner got revenge in the playoffs. (The losing team was ranked No. 1 each time.) In those days, the schools were similar in size. Thomas Central has twice the enrollment today and has won the past three games, each no closer than 31 points, but Thomasville won four of five meetings from 2017 to 2021. In the 2024 game, Thomas Central outrushed Thomasville 357-22. Thomas Central has been putting up video-game numbers during its 3-0 start, averaging 10.7 yards per play. Central’s Power 4-committed players are DE Cam Brooks (California), WR Jaydon Dunbar (Pittsburgh), RB Deuce Lawrence (Wake Forest) and OL Artem Korchagin (California). QB Jaylen Johnson has about 10 mid-major offers. Thomasville has a pair of Division I-committed players in the backfield. They are QB Cam Hill (Mercer) and RB Lavonte Cole (South Alabama). Hill, a four-year starter, has passed for 400 yards and five touchdowns without an interception this season. Cole has rushed for 286 yards.
When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Barron Stadium, Rome
Records, rankings: Toombs County is 3-0 and No. 1 in Class A Division I; Rome is 0-2 and unranked in 5A.
Last meeting: Toombs County won 33-29 in 2024.
Things to know: Toombs County was ranked No. 1 before this game last year, but the victory stamped the Bulldogs as the no-doubt favorites to win Class A Division I, which they did for their first state championship. Rome, a much bigger school, was a 28-point favorite. Toombs’ TJ Stanley passed for two touchdowns and ran for two. He’s at Georgia State now, and his chief partner in crime, Lagonza Hayward, is at Florida. The new quarterback is junior Joseph Owens (500 yards passing in three games). Three of his targets have more than 100 yards receiving. Justin Powell has rushed for 208 yards and seven touchdowns in a balanced offense. This year’s team is notable for its defense, as seven of its 12 leading tacklers last season were sophomores. Rome played last year’s game four weeks after a bus filled with players overturned on the way back from a scrimmage. There were no serious injuries, but Rome was banged up and started 0-2, then won eight straight games and a region title and reached the Class 5A second round. This year’s Wolves have lost to No. 2 Creekside of Class 4A and No. 4 Carrollton of 6A, the latter by 7 points last week. Aidan McPherson has thrown for 340 yards and three touchdowns without an interception against the advanced competition. Wide receivers Darnell Collins and Jeremy Winston — both 6 feet, 3 inches — are committed to Georgia Tech. Collins also plays strong safety.
When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Callaway Stadium, LaGrange
Records, rankings: Whitewater is 1-1 overall, 0-0 in Region 2-3A and unranked; Troup is 2-0, 0-0 and No. 9.
Last meeting: Whitewater won 28-10 in 2024.
Things to know: Six of Class 3A’s best 15 public-school teams reside in Region 2, according to the Maxwell Ratings. Maxwell has Troup at No. 7 and Whitewater at No. 9. They trail No. 3 Sandy Creek and No. 5 LaGrange. The Troup-Whitewater game was for a playoff berth in 2024, and Whitewater won as a 13-point underdog for coach Chad Frazier’s 100th victory. Troup had won 56-7 the season before. Troup gets about 70% of its offense rushing this season. Its offensive leaders are QB Garrison Edwards (320 yards passing, 82 rushing, five total touchdowns), RB Javarris Warner (223 rushing) and WR Davis Moncus (115 receiving). Whitewater gets 80% of its offense rushing and has three backs with more than 100 yards, all sophomores — QB Case Roberts (200), CJ Nesmith (127) and Jacob Ross (103). Roberts has completed only five passes, but three have gone for touchdowns. Whitewater DB KJ Deriso is committed to Michigan State.
