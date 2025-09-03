AJC Varsity Thomasville coach says county rivalry ‘really is intense at all levels’ Jonathan DeLay explains how Thomasville and Thomas County Central both continue to thrive despite fierce competition. Thomasville, ranked No. 3 in Class A Division I, will take on Thomas County Central, No. 3 in Class 5A, Friday night.

"The one word that describes the rivalry is intense. It really is intense at all levels. The football game is the big one, but it doesn't matter what the sport is. It could be tiddlywinks and you'd have Thomasville on one side and Central on the other. Sometimes a household is split. One graduated from Thomasville and the other Central. I've got people who go to my church who are Thomasville people and Central people. There are both in the same community. That's what makes it unique." 2. In many counties, the success of one program saps the success of the other. How are both teams able to thrive? "One thing is that we're two separate school systems. We're our own in Thomasville City Schools, and likewise for them. We're not splitting resources. And there are a lot of good football players here. Thomasville has a club team called the Rose City Legends. They practice at our stadium. It's from 6 years old to 12 years old and rolls into middle school. The kids here start playing early. The importance placed on football by the people in the city leads to having successful programs." 3. Your most well-known player might be your quarterback, Cam Hill, who is committed to Mercer. Can you talk about Cam's skill set and what he brings to your team?

“Cam is a true dual-threat quarterback. He’s 6-3, probably right at 205 pounds, and he can make all the throws. But the biggest thing is he’s a leader. He commands the offense and commands the team. He gets guys around him to be successful. That’s a leader’s job. This is his fourth year as a starter, and each year he’s gotten better. We’ve freed him up to change the plays. We trust him to do that. When you throw in running back Lavonte Cole beside him, who’s going to South Alabama, you can’t ask for two better guys to help your team go.”