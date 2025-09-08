AJC Varsity

Rockmart win puts program at No. 6 of GHSA region all-time win streaks

5 streaks are still active.
By
30 minutes ago

Rockmart won its 60th consecutive region game last week with a 38-32 overtime victory over Ringgold. Here are all the region winning streaks of 30 games or more in GHSA history. Five streaks (in bold) are active. The list includes only games that counted in region standings.

119 - Calhoun (2001-2019)

102 - McEachern (1986-1999)

91 - Camden County (1999-2012)

79 - Lincoln County (1983-1999)

62 - Cartersville (2011-2021)

60 - Rockmart (2016-2025)

59 - ELCA (2009-2018)

58 - Buford (2001-2008)

53 - Carver-Columbus (2006-2014)

50 - Rabun County (2013-2022)

47 - Lovett (1982-1991)

47 - Buford (2012-2019)

46 - Hart County (1996-2002)

46 - Lincoln County (1973-1980)

45 - Benedictine (1976-1983)

45 - Marietta (1989-1997)

44 - Sandy Creek (2007-2014)

44 - GAC (2014-2020)

44 - Valdosta (1967-1972)

43 - Charlton County (1995-2001)

43 - Woodward Academy (1978-1986)

41 - Shaw (1999-2004)

40 - Parkview (1999-2005)

39 - Benedictine (2014-2019)

39 - Milton (2017-2025)

39 - Lincolnton (1959-1964)

37 - Harrison (1997-2002)

37 - Fellowship Christian (2017-2025)

37 - Commerce (1980-1989)

37 - LaGrange (2000-2005)

36 - Clarke Central (1981-1986)

36 - Lovejoy (2009-2014)

36 - Valdosta (1949-1958)

35 - Marist (1995-2002)

35 - Peach County (2015-2021)

34 - Warner Robins (1979-1984)

34 - Ware County (2010-2015)

33 - Clinch County (2005-2010)

33 - Woodward Academy (1970-1975)

33 - Gainesville (1966-1971)

33 - Jasper County (1962-1968)

33 - Thomasville (1954-1960)

32 - Marist (1989-1993)

32 - Thomson (2002-2006)

31 - Cartersville (1974-1979)

31 - Adairsville (1967-1974)

31 - Avondale (1961-1967)

31 - Gainesville (1973-1980)

31 - Warner Robins (1990-1994)

31 - Prince Avenue (2014-2017)

31 - Washington-Wilkes (1983-1988)

30 - Clarke Central (1988-1993)

30 - Calvary Day (2020-2025)

30 - Thomson (1966-1970)

30 - Greenville (1983-1986)

30 - North Oconee (2020-2025)

