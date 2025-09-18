Report: Connor Shaw, Georgia native and ex-SEC QB, hospitalized after collapse

Flowery Branch High School football coach Lee Shaw (right) talks with his son, Connor, during practice. Connor Shaw was the AJC’s 2009 Class 3A Offensive Player of the Year. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

Shaw, 33, reportedly collapsed at his 9-year-old son’s football game. He was transported to a hospital in Greenville.

Connor Shaw, a former star quarterback at Flowery Branch High School and the University of South Carolina, was hospitalized Wednesday night, according to The State .

Shaw’s condition has not been publicly stated.

A three-star prospect, Shaw is the highest-rated quarterback to come out of Flowery Branch. He led the Flowery Branch High Falcons — coached by his dad Lee Shaw (now at Metter) — to the Class 3A state championship game in 2008 and the semifinal in 2009.

Connor Shaw was the AJC’s 2009 Class 3A Offensive Player of the Year.

Connor Shaw’s brother, Jaybo Shaw, is the head coach at Dawson County. Previously, Jaybo led Rabun County, which featured Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton, to three consecutive region championships from 2019 to 2021.