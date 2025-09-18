Report: Connor Shaw, Georgia native and ex-SEC QB, hospitalized after collapse

Connor Shaw, a former star quarterback at Flowery Branch High School and the University of South Carolina, was hospitalized Wednesday night, according to The State.
Shaw, 33, reportedly collapsed at his 9-year-old son’s football game. He was transported to a hospital in Greenville.
Shaw’s condition has not been publicly stated.
A three-star prospect, Shaw is the highest-rated quarterback to come out of Flowery Branch. He led the Flowery Branch High Falcons — coached by his dad Lee Shaw (now at Metter) — to the Class 3A state championship game in 2008 and the semifinal in 2009.
Connor Shaw was the AJC’s 2009 Class 3A Offensive Player of the Year.
Connor Shaw’s brother, Jaybo Shaw, is the head coach at Dawson County. Previously, Jaybo led Rabun County, which featured Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton, to three consecutive region championships from 2019 to 2021.
Connor Shaw is nationally known for his success at South Carolina, where he started from 2011-13.
Often recognized for his toughness, Shaw has the best record of a South Carolina quarterback at 27-5. He was a perfect 17-0 at home.
He had a brief stint in the NFL, playing in one game for the Cleveland Browns in 2014.
Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.
