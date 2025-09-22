Region front-runners emerge, long losing streaks end in high school football Week 6

3. Jackson County 64, Clarke Central 14: Jackson County, an 18-point favorite, further established itself as the team to beat in Region 8-5A with a rout of defending champion Clarke Central in the teams’ region opener. Jackson County has been playing football since 1980 but is still seeking its first region championship. Clarke Central won the first nine games in the series, including 27-11 last year.

4. Treutlen 17, Wilcox County 12: Treutlen, a 20-point underdog, ended a nine-game losing streak against then-No. 6 Wilcox County in the teams’ Region 4-A Division II opener. Wilcox County had won 14 of the previous 15 games in the series, including 36-7 last season. Treutlen is 3-2 overall and has not won more than three games in a season since going 4-6 in 2019. The Vikings are seeking their first playoff berth since 2009.

5. Peachtree Ridge 24, Norcross 22: Peachtree Ridge emerged as the top challenger to seventh-ranked North Gwinnett in Region 7-6A with a victory over 11-point favorite Norcross. Peachtree Ridge and North Gwinnett are the only remaining unbeaten teams in 7-6A games, and they will meet on Oct. 3. Norcross beat Peachtree Ridge 27-26 last year in a game that decided third and fourth place in the region.

