Rabun County senior’s all-around big night leads top performances in Week 4

His 22-yard run in the final two minutes broke a 42-42 tie. He also was in on five tackles. Absent only on the kickoff team, Giles hardly left the field.

“He’s never going to be out-toughed,” Rabun County coach Rance Gillespie said. “He’s as tough a football player as I’ve coached in the 30-odd years I’ve been doing this, and one of the most talented as well. The kid deserves to play football at the next level, and he’s going to be a great asset for somebody.”

Rabun County RB/DB Reid Giles rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries, caught seven passes for 204 yards, returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and made five total tackles in a 49-42 victory over Dalton.

Clinch County QB Traviian Miller was 13-of-22 passing for 294 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries in a 48-43 victory over Berrien. Miller led an 85-yard drive that ended with his 18-yard pass with 37 seconds left for the game-winning touchdown.

Cartersville WR Brady Marchese had nine receptions for 194 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-35 victory over Calhoun.

Buford ATH Tyriq Green scored on a 22-yard run, a 30-yard interception return and a 66-yard punt return in a 65-21 victory over Roswell. He finished with 88 rushing yards on four carries and returned a kickoff 46 yards.

Aquinas QB Turner Stevenson was 22-of-23 passing for 292 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-20 victory over Hephzibah. Stevenson has completed 50 of his 58 attempts (86.2%) this season.

Rabun County RB/DB Reid Giles rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries, caught seven passes for 204 yards, returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and made five total tackles in a 49-42 victory over Dalton.

Clinch County QB Traviian Miller was 13-of-22 passing for 294 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries in a 48-43 victory over Berrien. Miller led an 85-yard drive that ended with his 18-yard pass with 37 seconds left for the game-winning touchdown.

Cartersville WR Brady Marchese had nine receptions for 194 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-35 victory over Calhoun.

Buford ATH Tyriq Green scored on a 22-yard run, a 30-yard interception return and a 66-yard punt return in a 65-21 victory over Roswell. He finished with 88 rushing yards on four carries and returned a kickoff 46 yards.

Aquinas QB Turner Stevenson was 22-of-23 passing for 292 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-20 victory over Hephzibah. Stevenson has completed 50 of his 58 attempts (86.2%) this season.

Adairsville DB/WR Colton Sanford had four receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown and had four solo tackles and a tackle for a loss in a 36-30 victory over Woodland of Cartersville.

Archer QB Jordan Do was 16-of-26 passing for 314 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns in a 44-20 victory over Eastside.

Athens Academy WR/DB Keyon Standifer had six receptions for 159 yards and two touchdowns and intercepted a pass in a 28-14 victory over John Milledge Academy.

Beach RB/DB Ke’juan Ferguson had five receptions for 138 yards and three touchdowns, six carries for 30 yards, five tackles and one interception in a 49-18 victory over Windsor Forest.

Bowdon QB Josh Hopkins was 12-of-18 passing for 115 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in a 42-22 victory over Westside of Macon.

Bradwell Institute QB Jahbari Felix was 14-of-26 passing for 324 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-28 victory over Glynn Academy that ended a 13-game losing streak in the series.

Bremen WR/DB Justin Faulkner had five receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown and returned an interception 101 yards for a score in a 38-12 victory over McNair.

Briarwood Academy WR Banks DeMore had eight receptions for 142 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-22 victory over St. Andrew’s.

Brooks County ATH Trae Stevenson had three receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns, one for 80 yards, returned a kickoff 44 yards and threw a 37-yard TD pass in a 44-25 loss to Worth County.

Callaway LB Xae Anderson had 11 tackles, two tackles for losses, a strip fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup in a 17-3 victory over Cook.

Cass QB Brodie McWhorter was 17-of-22 passing for 210 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions and rushed for 22 yards in a 35-27 victory over North Cobb.

Cedar Grove WR/DB Desean Hendrix had four receptions for 93 yards and two touchdowns, five tackles, three tackles for losses and a sack in a 27-21 victory over Alpharetta.

Cherokee WR Jack Ruban had 12 receptions for 156 yards and two touchdowns in a 50-40 loss to Lambert.

Dacula QB Garrison Cantrell was 14-of-21 passing for 201 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 94 yards in a 47-21 victory over Duluth.

Douglas County WR Aaron Gregory had 11 receptions for 210 yards and a touchdown in a 44-31 loss to Hughes.

Druid Hills RB/DB Jackson Hampton rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, had two receptions for 20 yards, made two tackles and returned a fumble 33 yards for a touchdown in a 27-10 victory over North Springs.

Dublin RB Dontavious Cannon rushed for 188 yards on 16 carries, and his 59-yard run late in the third quarter broke a 7-7 tie in a 14-7 victory over Washington County.

Early County RB/LB Devonis Lee rushed for 148 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries, made 10 tackles and intercepted a pass in a 33-6 victory over Schley County.

East Hall QB Jamarcus Harrison passed for 257 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 97 yards in a 51-49 loss to North Hall.

East Paulding DB Gabe Thompson-Fields had seven tackles, two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, and a pass breakup in a 45-3 victory over Hiram.

Evans QB Tripp Furgeison threw for 112 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 47 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-12 victory over Lakeside of Evans.

Grayson QB Deuce Smith was 19-of-25 passing for 244 yards and three touchdowns in a 63-13 victory over Mallard Creek of North Carolina.

Greater Atlanta Christian QB Michael Miller rushed for 113 yards and passed for 158 and two touchdowns in a 31-14 victory over Westminster.

Griffin QB K.J. Johnson was 6-of-10 passing for 121 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown in a 41-13 victory over Spencer.

Jenkins DE Camren Shingleton had 14 tackles, three tackles for losses and a fumble recovery in a 45-7 victory over Liberty County.

Kennesaw Mountain LB Kamari Butler had 12 tackles, five tackles for losses and three sacks in a 59-0 victory over Johns Creek.

Lamar County QB Tyson White was 11-of-20 passing for 152 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries in a 19-14 victory over Rutland.

Lambert RB Kayson Ochoa rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and returned four kickoffs for 146 yards in a 50-40 victory over Cherokee.

Lanier Christian LB Isaiah Hrenuic had 10 solo tackles, seven tackles for losses, five assists and two forced fumbles in a 35-12 victory over Riverside Prep.

Lee County LB Jaylon Carolina had 13 tackles and five tackles for losses in a 28-13 victory over Hapeville Charter.

Loganville Christian QB/DB Kylan Fryar rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns, passed for 209 yards and a touchdown, made three tackles and intercepted a pass in a 28-6 victory over Athens Christian.

Long County RB Cortney Charles rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns on five carries in a 50-20 victory over Groves.

Lovejoy QB Ryan Henson was 9-of-15 passing for 187 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-31 victory over East Coweta.

Lumpkin County RB Nolan Matthews had 158 rushing yards and 96 receiving yards and scored five touchdowns in a 32-14 victory over Dunwoody.

Macon County RB Jakeyveon Parker rushed for 215 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries and made five tackles in a 47-46 loss to Manchester.

Manchester RB Darrius Favors rushed for 235 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries in a 47-46 victory over Macon County.

McIntosh County Academy LB Wade Buckley had three solo tackles, three tackles for losses and six assists in a 20-6 loss to Emanuel County Institute.

McNair RB Keyuntae Phillips rushed for 316 yards and two touchdowns and was 4-of-7 passing for 72 yards in a 38-12 loss to Bremen.

Monroe Area RB Jitt Carr had seven receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown and rushed for three touchdowns in a 55-0 victory over Apalachee.

Mount Bethel Christian QB Ronin Thompson rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown, passed for 95 yards and a touchdown, punted three times for a 48.7-yard average and blocked a punt in a 28-21 victory over IMG Academy State.

North Hall QB Alex Schlieman was 23-of-32 passing for 416 yards and three touchdowns in a 51-49 victory over East Hall.

North Murray QB Hudson Hulett was 7-of-11 passing for 94 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries in a 31-28 victory over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.

Northeast QB Jordan Wiggins, a freshman, threw six TD passes and was 18-of-24 for 266 yards and rushed for 53 yards on five carries in a 38-0 victory over Jefferson County.

Ola QB Caden Worley was 23-of-30 passing for 339 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 21 yards and a touchdown in a 28-27 victory over Jones County.

Peachtree Ridge QB RayShaun Parks, in a game called at halftime because of lightning, was 10-of-10 passing for 286 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 38 yards and a touchdown on three carries in a 49-0 victory over Mountain View.

Richmond Hill LB Jaylon Deal had 10 tackles and two sacks in a 38-14 victory over New Hampstead.

Ridgeland LB Jaxson Sivley had eight tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in a 40-7 victory over Coosa.

Ringgold RB/LB Haddon Fries rushed for 85 yards on five carries and had 10 solo tackles and four tackles for losses in a 38-32 overtime loss to Rockmart.

Rockmart LB/RB Nate Davis rushed for 179 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, caught three passes for 64 yards and a touchdown and had 13 tackles, one for a loss, in a 38-32 victory over Ringgold.

Rome QB Aiden McPherson was 19-of-23 passing for 345 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-28 victory over Toombs County.

Screven County RB Abram Hilton had 105 yards on 12 carries for three touchdowns in a 33-3 win over Claxton.

Seckinger DB Mel Baggett had seven solo tackles, two assists and a tackle for a loss in a 43-22 victory over Winder-Barrow.

Sonoraville QB Chaz Pate was 14-of-17 passing for 266 yards and three touchdowns in a 47-45 victory over North Cobb Christian.

Statesboro QB Beckham Jarrard was 13-of-15 passing for 156 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 134 yards on 13 carries in a 42-28 victory over Greenbrier.

Stephenson RB Jayden Johnson rushed for 254 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries in a 27-17 victory over Decatur.

Toombs County QB Joseph Owens was 20-of-33 passing for 391 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-28 loss to Rome.

Towns County WR Tucker Engert had 10 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown in a 28-0 victory over Greenville Hurricanes of South Carolina.

Union County RB Bentley Rich rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns and had five tackles and two sacks in 15 defensive plays in a 27-7 victory over Murray County.

Valdosta ATH Marquis Fennell had nine receptions for 121 yards, rushed for 81 yards on 10 carries and had 29 return yards in a 21-14 victory over Jesuit of Florida.

Wesleyan DB James Hilton returned interceptions 15 and 30 yards for touchdowns in a 55-0 victory over B.E.S.T. Academy.

Westside (Augusta) WR Elliot Jackson had seven receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown in a 17-9 victory over Richmond Academy.

Wheeler backup QB Brock Adams was 6-of-7 passing for 153 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown on six carries in a 42-28 loss to Kell.

Woodland of Cartersville DL Sebastian Garcia had eight tackles, two tackles for losses and two forced fumbles in a 36-20 loss to Adairsville.

Worth County WR Kaden Chester had five receptions for 111 yards, rushed for 72 yards on 17 carries and scored two touchdowns in a 44-25 victory over Brooks County.

Adairsville DB/WR Colton Sanford had four receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown and had four solo tackles and a tackle for a loss in a 36-30 victory over Woodland of Cartersville.

Archer QB Jordan Do was 16-of-26 passing for 314 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns in a 44-20 victory over Eastside.

Athens Academy WR/DB Keyon Standifer had six receptions for 159 yards and two touchdowns and intercepted a pass in a 28-14 victory over John Milledge Academy.

Beach RB/DB Ke’juan Ferguson had five receptions for 138 yards and three touchdowns, six carries for 30 yards, five tackles and one interception in a 49-18 victory over Windsor Forest.

Bowdon QB Josh Hopkins was 12-of-18 passing for 115 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in a 42-22 victory over Westside of Macon.

Bradwell Institute QB Jahbari Felix was 14-of-26 passing for 324 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-28 victory over Glynn Academy that ended a 13-game losing streak in the series.

Bremen WR/DB Justin Faulkner had five receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown and returned an interception 101 yards for a score in a 38-12 victory over McNair.

Briarwood Academy WR Banks DeMore had eight receptions for 142 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-22 victory over St. Andrew’s.

Brooks County ATH Trae Stevenson had three receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns, one for 80 yards, returned a kickoff 44 yards and threw a 37-yard TD pass in a 44-25 loss to Worth County.

Callaway LB Xae Anderson had 11 tackles, two tackles for losses, a strip fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup in a 17-3 victory over Cook.

Cass QB Brodie McWhorter was 17-of-22 passing for 210 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions and rushed for 22 yards in a 35-27 victory over North Cobb.

Cedar Grove WR/DB Desean Hendrix had four receptions for 93 yards and two touchdowns, five tackles, three tackles for losses and a sack in a 27-21 victory over Alpharetta.

Cherokee WR Jack Ruban had 12 receptions for 156 yards and two touchdowns in a 50-40 loss to Lambert.

Dacula QB Garrison Cantrell was 14-of-21 passing for 201 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 94 yards in a 47-21 victory over Duluth.

Douglas County WR Aaron Gregory had 11 receptions for 210 yards and a touchdown in a 44-31 loss to Hughes.

Druid Hills RB/DB Jackson Hampton rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, had two receptions for 20 yards, made two tackles and returned a fumble 33 yards for a touchdown in a 27-10 victory over North Springs.

Dublin RB Dontavious Cannon rushed for 188 yards on 16 carries, and his 59-yard run late in the third quarter broke a 7-7 tie in a 14-7 victory over Washington County.

Early County RB/LB Devonis Lee rushed for 148 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries, made 10 tackles and intercepted a pass in a 33-6 victory over Schley County.

East Hall QB Jamarcus Harrison passed for 257 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 97 yards in a 51-49 loss to North Hall.

East Paulding DB Gabe Thompson-Fields had seven tackles, two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, and a pass breakup in a 45-3 victory over Hiram.

Evans QB Tripp Furgeison threw for 112 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 47 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-12 victory over Lakeside of Evans.

Grayson QB Deuce Smith was 19-of-25 passing for 244 yards and three touchdowns in a 63-13 victory over Mallard Creek of North Carolina.

Greater Atlanta Christian QB Michael Miller rushed for 113 yards and passed for 158 and two touchdowns in a 31-14 victory over Westminster.

Griffin QB K.J. Johnson was 6-of-10 passing for 121 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown in a 41-13 victory over Spencer.

Jenkins DE Camren Shingleton had 14 tackles, three tackles for losses and a fumble recovery in a 45-7 victory over Liberty County.

Kennesaw Mountain LB Kamari Butler had 12 tackles, five tackles for losses and three sacks in a 59-0 victory over Johns Creek.

Lamar County QB Tyson White was 11-of-20 passing for 152 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries in a 19-14 victory over Rutland.

Lambert RB Kayson Ochoa rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and returned four kickoffs for 146 yards in a 50-40 victory over Cherokee.

Lanier Christian LB Isaiah Hrenuic had 10 solo tackles, seven tackles for losses, five assists and two forced fumbles in a 35-12 victory over Riverside Prep.

Lee County LB Jaylon Carolina had 13 tackles and five tackles for losses in a 28-13 victory over Hapeville Charter.

Loganville Christian QB/DB Kylan Fryar rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns, passed for 209 yards and a touchdown, made three tackles and intercepted a pass in a 28-6 victory over Athens Christian.

Long County RB Cortney Charles rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns on five carries in a 50-20 victory over Groves.

Lovejoy QB Ryan Henson was 9-of-15 passing for 187 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-31 victory over East Coweta.

Lumpkin County RB Nolan Matthews had 158 rushing yards and 96 receiving yards and scored five touchdowns in a 32-14 victory over Dunwoody.

Macon County RB Jakeyveon Parker rushed for 215 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries and made five tackles in a 47-46 loss to Manchester.

Manchester RB Darrius Favors rushed for 235 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries in a 47-46 victory over Macon County.

McIntosh County Academy LB Wade Buckley had three solo tackles, three tackles for losses and six assists in a 20-6 loss to Emanuel County Institute.

McNair RB Keyuntae Phillips rushed for 316 yards and two touchdowns and was 4-of-7 passing for 72 yards in a 38-12 loss to Bremen.

Monroe Area RB Jitt Carr had seven receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown and rushed for three touchdowns in a 55-0 victory over Apalachee.

Mount Bethel Christian QB Ronin Thompson rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown, passed for 95 yards and a touchdown, punted three times for a 48.7-yard average and blocked a punt in a 28-21 victory over IMG Academy State.

North Hall QB Alex Schlieman was 23-of-32 passing for 416 yards and three touchdowns in a 51-49 victory over East Hall.

North Murray QB Hudson Hulett was 7-of-11 passing for 94 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries in a 31-28 victory over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.

Northeast QB Jordan Wiggins, a freshman, threw six TD passes and was 18-of-24 for 266 yards and rushed for 53 yards on five carries in a 38-0 victory over Jefferson County.

Ola QB Caden Worley was 23-of-30 passing for 339 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 21 yards and a touchdown in a 28-27 victory over Jones County.

Peachtree Ridge QB RayShaun Parks, in a game called at halftime because of lightning, was 10-of-10 passing for 286 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 38 yards and a touchdown on three carries in a 49-0 victory over Mountain View.

Richmond Hill LB Jaylon Deal had 10 tackles and two sacks in a 38-14 victory over New Hampstead.

Ridgeland LB Jaxson Sivley had eight tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in a 40-7 victory over Coosa.

Ringgold RB/LB Haddon Fries rushed for 85 yards on five carries and had 10 solo tackles and four tackles for losses in a 38-32 overtime loss to Rockmart.

Rockmart LB/RB Nate Davis rushed for 179 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, caught three passes for 64 yards and a touchdown and had 13 tackles, one for a loss, in a 38-32 victory over Ringgold.

Rome QB Aiden McPherson was 19-of-23 passing for 345 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-28 victory over Toombs County.

Screven County RB Abram Hilton had 105 yards on 12 carries for three touchdowns in a 33-3 win over Claxton.

Seckinger DB Mel Baggett had seven solo tackles, two assists and a tackle for a loss in a 43-22 victory over Winder-Barrow.

Sonoraville QB Chaz Pate was 14-of-17 passing for 266 yards and three touchdowns in a 47-45 victory over North Cobb Christian.

Statesboro QB Beckham Jarrard was 13-of-15 passing for 156 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 134 yards on 13 carries in a 42-28 victory over Greenbrier.

Stephenson RB Jayden Johnson rushed for 254 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries in a 27-17 victory over Decatur.

Toombs County QB Joseph Owens was 20-of-33 passing for 391 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-28 loss to Rome.

Towns County WR Tucker Engert had 10 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown in a 28-0 victory over Greenville Hurricanes of South Carolina.

Union County RB Bentley Rich rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns and had five tackles and two sacks in 15 defensive plays in a 27-7 victory over Murray County.

Valdosta ATH Marquis Fennell had nine receptions for 121 yards, rushed for 81 yards on 10 carries and had 29 return yards in a 21-14 victory over Jesuit of Florida.

Wesleyan DB James Hilton returned interceptions 15 and 30 yards for touchdowns in a 55-0 victory over B.E.S.T. Academy.

Westside (Augusta) WR Elliot Jackson had seven receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown in a 17-9 victory over Richmond Academy.

Wheeler backup QB Brock Adams was 6-of-7 passing for 153 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown on six carries in a 42-28 loss to Kell.

Woodland of Cartersville DL Sebastian Garcia had eight tackles, two tackles for losses and two forced fumbles in a 36-20 loss to Adairsville.