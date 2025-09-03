Georgia Bulldogs QB Ryan Puglisi makes the most of his first game action with Georgia ‘He’s a really good quarterback,’ cornerback Ellis Robinson says of Puglisi. Georgia quarterback Ryan Puglisi attempts a pass during the second half against Marshall in their season opener at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Athens. Georgia won 45-7. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Georgia continues to make sure Gunner Stockton, Ryan Puglisi are prepared Puglisi committed to Georgia in October 2022, when Todd Monken was still Georgia's offensive coordinator. Despite offers to go elsewhere, and Georgia having the commitment for fellow 2024 quarterback prospect Dylan Raiola, Puglisi remained loyal to Georgia throughout the process. At the 11th hour, Raiola flipped his commitment to Nebraska. He started every game as a freshman, along with the 2025 season-opening win against Cincinnati. Puglisi didn't play at all in his first season in Georgia. He dealt with a knee injury as he arrived on campus, limiting the number of practice reps he could've received in his first spring.

He nearly got on the field in the SEC championship game last season when Gunner Stockton’s helmet went flying, but Kirby Smart opted to insert an injured Carson Beck back into the game instead of the green Puglisi.

He nearly got on the field in the SEC championship game last season when Gunner Stockton's helmet went flying, but Kirby Smart opted to insert an injured Carson Beck back into the game instead of the green Puglisi.

The game against Marshall showed that Puglisi is the clear backup to Stockton. The redshirt freshman quarterback didn't enter the game until the score was 38-0 in the third quarter. Stockton carried the ball 10 times Saturday in his first start inside Sanford Stadium. As that game, along with the Texas showing, displays, Stockton is going to open himself up to opposing defenders. That is why it is critical that Puglisi be ready while he continues his own development path. "Yeah, that's what we've seen really in camp practices with him," Smart said of Puglisi's performance. "He does a nice job in the pocket. He's got really good arm talent. He understands the game. He's taking more and more reps. I think the plays that we're called with him in there, he's very comfortable with, and he does a good job. When given the opportunity, we're gonna continue to develop him." Puglisi may operate best from the pocket, but his performance against Marshall showed he is not exactly a statue either. Puglisi picked up 13 yards on the ground, scrambling when the play broke down.