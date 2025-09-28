QB corner: Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. on the Commanders

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had to say about the Commanders, who his team will face at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Q: Will the strong performance against the Washington Commanders last season translate to this game?

A: “I didn’t think so. I feel like I missed a lot of opportunities in that game last year. Obviously, that was (my) second game starting with the (first-team) receivers. So, it was a lot of chemistry stuff that was still (being) built. So, I don’t know. It was good at the end, you know, to be able to put us in an opportunity to win at the end of the game. But I feel like that game could have been better.”

Q: How has Washington played from what you see on tape?

A: “Yeah, good defense. I feel like they showed a lot of different things. I feel like between last year and this year, they’re a pretty similar structure. I feel like they have an identity. They’ve been doing good with it. It’s going to be a good game.”

Q: How is 10-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner looking?

A: “Yeah, he looks good. He’s still moving good, being in the (NFL) for so long. He’s still a great player and a highly respected player. Last year, whenever I was out there on the field against him, it was cool to see because like I remember watching him growing up. I’m like, dang, it’s crazy. I’m actually on the field with him.”

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had to say about the Commanders, who his team will face at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Q: Will the strong performance against the Washington Commanders last season translate to this game?

A: “I didn’t think so. I feel like I missed a lot of opportunities in that game last year. Obviously, that was (my) second game starting with the (first-team) receivers. So, it was a lot of chemistry stuff that was still (being) built. So, I don’t know. It was good at the end, you know, to be able to put us in an opportunity to win at the end of the game. But I feel like that game could have been better.”

Q: How has Washington played from what you see on tape?

A: “Yeah, good defense. I feel like they showed a lot of different things. I feel like between last year and this year, they’re a pretty similar structure. I feel like they have an identity. They’ve been doing good with it. It’s going to be a good game.”

Q: How is 10-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner looking?