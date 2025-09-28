Falcons Logo
QB corner: Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. on the Commanders

Penix Jr. shares thoughts on Washington’s defense, Bobby Wagner and how last year’s game shaped his growth.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will lead the team in a Sunday matchup against the Washington Commanders. (Rusty Jones/AP)
FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had to say about the Commanders, who his team will face at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Q: Will the strong performance against the Washington Commanders last season translate to this game?

A: “I didn’t think so. I feel like I missed a lot of opportunities in that game last year. Obviously, that was (my) second game starting with the (first-team) receivers. So, it was a lot of chemistry stuff that was still (being) built. So, I don’t know. It was good at the end, you know, to be able to put us in an opportunity to win at the end of the game. But I feel like that game could have been better.”

Q: How has Washington played from what you see on tape?

A: “Yeah, good defense. I feel like they showed a lot of different things. I feel like between last year and this year, they’re a pretty similar structure. I feel like they have an identity. They’ve been doing good with it. It’s going to be a good game.”

Q: How is 10-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner looking?

A: “Yeah, he looks good. He’s still moving good, being in the (NFL) for so long. He’s still a great player and a highly respected player. Last year, whenever I was out there on the field against him, it was cool to see because like I remember watching him growing up. I’m like, dang, it’s crazy. I’m actually on the field with him.”

