On the hot seat: Zac Robinson’s Falcons offense needs to score points

FLOWERY BRANCH — Maybe it was former wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard’s idea not to play the Falcons starters in the exhibition season and that’s why he was fired.

Whoever came up with the notion not to use regular starters in the exhibition games in August might deserve to be fired.

The operational problems the Falcons are having could have been worked out in those games. But no, we all had to sit through and watch the backups, practice-squad players and players who now are free agents.

FLOWERY BRANCH — Maybe it was former wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard’s idea not to play the Falcons starters in the exhibition season and that’s why he was fired.

Whoever came up with the notion not to use regular starters in the exhibition games in August might deserve to be fired.