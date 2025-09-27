On the hot seat: Zac Robinson’s Falcons offense needs to score points

FLOWERY BRANCH — Maybe it was former wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard’s idea not to play the Falcons starters in the exhibition season and that’s why he was fired.
Whoever came up with the notion not to use regular starters in the exhibition games in August might deserve to be fired.
The operational problems the Falcons are having could have been worked out in those games. But no, we all had to sit through and watch the backups, practice-squad players and players who now are free agents.
Because the Falcons waited until the regular season to work out things, the offense has looked sloppy at times. That’s why Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson will be in the hot seat when the Falcons (1-2) face the Commanders (2-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Falcons certainly could have figured out how to get the plays called in a timely manner. Could have wasted timeouts in games that didn’t matter and worked on the continuity that they say is lacking.
The notion of mitigating injuries was cited as the reason not to risk the starters.