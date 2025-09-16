Nick Chubb continues latest injury comeback; James Cook proving his value

Nick Chubb is doing it again in the NFL, making yet another successful comeback from a major injury.
The former Georgia football star and Cedartown High School standout remains relevant in the NFL after signing as a free agent in Houston.
Chubb’s latest highlight, a 25-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown run, gave his Texans a 19-14 lead that Tampa Bay overcame with a touchdown in the final seconds of the Buccaneers’ 20-19 victory Monday night.
Chubb noted in the postgame that his effort wasn’t enough, as he was stopped on a first-and-goal from the 1-yard line in a series that saw Houston turn the ball over on downs, but he remains optimistic the Texans can overcome their 0-2 start.
“There’s a lot of football left. I still feel great about this season and this team,” Chubb said. “We’re not going to let this stop us from achieving all our goals this year.”
If anyone knows about setting goals and achieving them, it’s Chubb. Chubb’s ability to comeback from major injuries in his career is as much a familiar sight for those who have followed his career as his success when the ball is in his hands.
This, from Chubb’s high school years, when he led the state in rushing as a junior (2,721 yards) and rushed for 2,960 yards and 41 touchdowns as senior.
At Georgia, Chubb posted three seasons rushing for more than 1,000 yards, making an immediate impact as a freshman with 1,547 yards in a Mike Bobo offense that set the current school mark for most points per game (41.7).
Chubb overcame the gruesome knee injury he suffered six games into his sophomore season at UGA and posted back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons before being drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft.
Chubb quickly reached superstar status in the NFL, rushing for 996 yards as a rookie before posting four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, peaking in 2022 with a 1,525-yard rushing campaign that also featured 27 catches for 239 yards.
But then came Week 2 of the 2023 season, when Chubb suffered a major knee injury that required surgery to the MCL, meniscus and ACL and knocked him out for the season.
The degree of injury was the sort that has ended several others’ NFL careers.
Chubb returned midway through the 2024 season, only to suffer a broken foot in his eighth game back, ending a campaign that saw him average only 3.3 yards per carry.
The Texans signed Chubb in June to a one-year, $2.5 million contract as a measure of adding veteran depth behind projected starter Joe Mixon. But there was a degree of skepticism that Chubb’s days of NFL relevance were over.
Chubb, noted as a man of few words, said otherwise last summer.
“That’s all behind me. Injuries happen,” Chubb told NFL.com in June. “With what I did (injury-wise), it takes about two years to really get back. So, I’m over the hump. Now, I’m feeling as good as I have been in a long time.”
Chubb has backed up his words by seizing the moment with Mixon sidelined by injury and Chubb overcoming the concussion he suffered in fall camp to take over the Texans’ starting role.
Chubb through two games has 25 carries for 104 yards, ahead of younger, more noted NFL backs Chase Brown, Chuba Hubbard and De’Von Achane.
Former Georgia star Tykee Smith led the Tampa Bay defense with six tackles, while Kamari Lassiter had five tackles from his cornerback position for the Texans.
James Cook is the latest to hold up Georgia’s claim to “RBU,” rushing for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, showing merit in the $48 million contract he landed in the preseason as Buffalo improved to 2-0 with the 30-10 win over the New York Jets.
Receiver Arian Smith had a catch for 8 yards for New York.
Roquan Smith continues making an early case for himself as an NFL Defensive MVP candidate as he had 15 tackles, including three tackles for loss, in addition to a 63-yard fumble return for a touchdown in Baltimore’s 41-17 win over Cleveland.
Former All-American safety Malaki Starks also had seven stops for the Ravens.
Jordan Davis help lead the Philadelphia defense in a 20-17 road win at Kansas City, making five tackles from his defensive tackle position. Nolan Smith had three stops for the Eagles and defensive tackle Jalen Carter had two, including a tackle for loss.
Jalon Walker recorded his first NFL sack among his two tackles in the Falcons’ 22-6 win over Minnesota. Veteran Leonard Floyd also flashed with a tackle and sack.
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins had two tackles for the Vikings from his defensive line position.
Linebacker Quay Walker had eight tackles, safety Javon Bullard had five stops and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt had two tackles and a sack for the Packers as they improved to 2-0 with a 27-18 win over Washington.
Former overall No. 1 pick Travon Walker had five tackles and a sack for Jacksonville in a 31-27 loss to Cincinnati
George Pickens scored his first touchdown with the Dallas Cowboys, hauling in a 34-yard pass from Dak Prescott in his team’s come-from-behind 40-37 overtime win over the New York Giants. Pickens finished with five catches for 68 yards.
D’Andre Swift had 12 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 6 yards in Chicago’s 52-21 loss to Detroit.
Matthew Stafford continued his successful comeback from offseason back issues, throwing for 298 yards on 23-of-33 passing with two touchdowns and an interception in the Rams’ 33-19 win at Tennessee.
First-round NFL rookie Mykel Williams had a breakout game of sorts for San Francisco, recording five tackles and two tackles for loss in the 49ers’ 26-21 win at New Orleans.
Cornerback Derion Kendrick had a tackle and picked off future Pro Football Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers to help Seattle beat Pittsburgh 31-17.
Ladd McConkey had five catches for 48 yards in the Chargers’ 20-9 win over Las Vegas.
Brock Bowers had five catches for 38 yards for the Raiders. Cornerback Eric Stokes had two tackles and safety Chris Smith one for Las Vegas.