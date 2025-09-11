New book details life of Georgia Tech football great Eddie Lee Ivery

A new biography about the life of former Georgia Tech running back Eddie Lee Ivery has been published.

Author Jerry Gentry writes about Ivery in the book “Deceptive Speed” that tells the story of Ivery’s journey from a home with no plumbing, to becoming a student at Tech, to joining one of the NFL’s storied franchises — where he played for the Green Bay Packers’ former superstar Bart Starr when he was the team’s head coach.

After two injuries to the same knee, the book explores how Ivery willed his way to a nine-year NFL career, became homeless and climbed out of drug addiction. Ivery broke almost every Tech rushing record, including his single-game rushing mark of 356 yards against Air Force in 1978.

