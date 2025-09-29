Maxwell summary after Week 7: Valdosta, Lowndes move into 6A top 5

AJC Varsity Winnersville Classic is now the highest-rated matchup in the state.
The Maxwell Ratings have been updated for Week 7 of the Georgia high school football season. Valdosta and Lowndes — who will face off Oct. 31 in the Winnersville Classic — moved into the top five in Class 6A. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
By Loren Maxwell 1 hour ago
Throughout the 2025 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 459 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA football ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,223 of 1,281 total games including 0 tie(s) (95.47%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.48 points and all game margins within 12.21 points.
Home advantage: 1.12
By class All-class
Rank
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Sch Str
Rank
Offense
Defense
1 [1] Grayson 4-AAAAAA 6-0 108.14 68.38 20 [13] 44.83 -19.89
2 [2] Buford 8-AAAAAA 5-0 103.15 73.65 7 [4] 44.68 -15.05
3 [1] North Oconee 8-AAAA 6-0 99.29 54.73 120 [18] 40.35 -15.52
4 [1] Hughes 3-AAAAA 6-0 98.78 58.29 80 [20] 46.05 -9.31
5 [3] Carrollton 2-AAAAAA 6-0 96.98 65.02 32 [20] 40.25 -13.31
6 [4] Valdosta 1-AAAAAA 6-0 96.76 55.12 117 [44] 41.99 -11.35
7 [2] Thomas County Central 2-AAAAA 6-0 96.46 62.00 51 [8] 37.90 -15.14
8 [5] Lowndes 1-AAAAAA 6-0 93.90 64.35 38 [21] 37.02 -13.46
9 [2] Creekside 4-AAAA 6-0 92.67 47.36 200 [42] 39.94 -9.31
10 [3] Milton 7-AAAAA 5-1 89.83 59.92 65 [12] 28.72 -17.69
11 [6] Douglas County 2-AAAAAA 4-2 89.63 81.44 2 [2] 32.36 -13.85
12 [7] North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAA 5-1 88.86 67.10 25 [16] 31.96 -13.48
13 [4] Roswell 7-AAAAA 4-1 85.79 75.75 5 [1] 36.26 -6.11
14 [8] McEachern 3-AAAAAA 5-0 85.03 62.36 46 [27] 30.84 -10.77
15 [5] Gainesville 7-AAAAA 5-1 83.50 65.62 30 [4] 33.84 -6.24
16 [3] Cartersville 7-AAAA 6-0 83.50 51.98 144 [31] 34.77 -5.31
17 [9] Colquitt County 1-AAAAAA 4-2 83.14 77.57 3 [3] 32.02 -7.70
18 [1] Jefferson 8-AAA 5-1 82.36 64.37 36 [3] 28.77 -10.16
19 [4] Benedictine 1-AAAA 3-2 81.65 73.90 6 [1] 30.95 -7.29
20 [5] Central (Carrollton) 3-AAAA 6-0 81.10 51.67 149 [32] 31.66 -6.03
21 [2] Sandy Creek 2-AAA 5-0 79.88 58.33 79 [8] 28.86 -7.60
22 [6] Marist 5-AAAA 4-1 79.50 53.49 130 [22] 27.72 -8.36
23 [10] Hillgrove 3-AAAAAA 5-0 79.46 44.86 223 [53] 28.90 -7.14
24 [11] Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAA 5-1 79.35 55.51 110 [42] 26.00 -9.93
25 [6] Houston County 2-AAAAA 6-0 79.01 59.74 66 [13] 31.10 -4.50
26 [7] Rome 5-AAAAA 3-2 78.80 71.74 10 [2] 31.39 -3.99
27 [1] Hebron Christian 8-AA # 4-1 77.55 63.42 43 [1] 29.72 -4.41
28 [12] Camden County 1-AAAAAA 5-1 77.44 85.45 1 [1] 30.85 -3.17
29 [13] Newton 4-AAAAAA 3-3 77.38 69.95 17 [10] 32.09 -1.88
30 [14] North Cobb 5-AAAAAA 4-2 76.99 70.77 12 [8] 27.15 -6.42
31 [8] Lee County 2-AAAAA 4-2 76.98 70.57 14 [3] 32.28 -1.27
32 [7] Ware County 1-AAAA 5-1 76.49 64.39 35 [5] 30.26 -2.82
33 [15] Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAA 5-1 76.33 57.53 92 [38] 27.54 -5.36
34 [9] Sequoyah 6-AAAAA 5-1 75.96 59.05 74 [17] 28.89 -3.65
35 [10] Jackson County 8-AAAAA 5-1 75.09 55.66 108 [32] 26.55 -5.12
36 [16] Collins Hill 8-AAAAAA 4-2 74.89 63.87 42 [24] 23.99 -7.48
37 [17] Mill Creek 8-AAAAAA 4-2 74.56 64.03 41 [23] 28.23 -2.91
38 [18] Harrison 3-AAAAAA 5-0 74.36 53.95 126 [46] 26.92 -4.02
39 [19] West Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 4-1 74.23 64.17 40 [22] 28.21 -2.60
40 [11] Brunswick 1-AAAAA 5-1 74.14 55.77 106 [31] 29.32 -1.40
41 [1] Carver (Columbus) 1-AA 6-0 74.00 39.96 284 [27] 27.68 -2.89
42 [1] Thomasville 1-A Division I 5-1 73.85 55.36 113 [1] 30.13 -0.30
43 [3] Troup 2-AAA 5-0 73.59 48.89 185 [24] 30.52 0.34
44 [12] Woodward Academy 4-AAAAA 4-2 73.42 64.57 34 [6] 26.05 -3.96
45 [4] LaGrange 2-AAA 5-1 72.51 52.76 138 [14] 25.24 -3.85
46 [20] Brookwood 7-AAAAAA 4-2 72.43 62.02 49 [30] 25.34 -3.67
47 [21] Norcross 7-AAAAAA 4-2 72.28 62.97 44 [25] 26.02 -2.84
48 [8] Blessed Trinity 6-AAAA 4-2 71.87 60.99 55 [9] 25.22 -3.23
49 [2] Carver (Atlanta) 5-AA 6-0 71.83 44.72 225 [15] 24.34 -4.07
50 [22] Westlake 2-AAAAAA 3-3 71.73 69.27 18 [11] 26.46 -1.85
51 [9] Jonesboro 3-AAAA 3-3 71.68 60.44 59 [11] 25.05 -3.21
52 [23] Walton 5-AAAAAA 3-3 71.54 73.02 8 [5] 26.05 -2.07
53 [10] Cambridge 6-AAAA 5-1 71.17 51.45 152 [34] 27.08 -0.67
54 [13] Northgate 3-AAAAA 6-0 70.97 48.70 188 [50] 24.71 -2.84
55 [2] Fellowship Christian 5-A Division I # 5-1 70.86 47.45 199 [5] 26.96 -0.48
56 [5] Peach County 1-AAA 6-0 70.41 47.93 191 [26] 25.24 -1.75
57 [11] Cass 7-AAAA 6-1 70.13 47.89 192 [41] 27.36 0.65
58 [3] Pierce County 3-AA 6-0 69.94 40.29 283 [26] 24.11 -2.41
59 [14] River Ridge 6-AAAAA 5-1 68.99 54.55 124 [37] 21.87 -3.71
60 [6] Jenkins 3-AAA 4-1 68.94 50.65 161 [17] 27.38 1.86
61 [7] North Hall 6-AAA 6-0 68.86 46.88 206 [31] 27.23 1.79
62 [8] Calhoun 7-AAA 3-2 68.80 59.73 67 [6] 26.35 0.97
63 [15] Coffee 2-AAAAA 3-3 68.69 55.14 116 [33] 22.03 -3.24
64 [24] North Paulding 5-AAAAAA 4-2 68.55 62.11 48 [29] 25.89 0.76
65 [4] Morgan County 2-AA 6-0 68.44 38.79 289 [28] 29.11 4.09
66 [25] Archer 4-AAAAAA 2-3 68.21 69.24 19 [12] 26.66 1.87
67 [16] Lovejoy 3-AAAAA 6-0 67.75 43.10 239 [56] 22.68 -1.65
68 [17] Lanier 7-AAAAA 4-2 67.74 56.81 99 [28] 24.19 -0.13
69 [26] Marietta 5-AAAAAA 2-4 67.67 71.86 9 [6] 22.11 -2.14
70 [2] Worth County 1-A Division I 6-0 67.66 37.78 296 [25] 26.36 2.12
71 [27] South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAA 4-2 67.52 62.23 47 [28] 19.51 -4.59
72 [28] Denmark 6-AAAAAA 2-3 67.28 67.13 24 [15] 21.66 -2.21
73 [12] Kell 6-AAAA 4-2 67.25 61.59 52 [8] 24.40 0.58
74 [5] Sumter County 1-AA 6-0 66.60 28.36 381 [43] 22.06 -1.12
75 [18] Sprayberry 6-AAAAA 5-1 66.48 47.87 193 [52] 24.51 1.45
76 [9] Cairo 1-AAA 3-2 66.04 68.25 21 [2] 23.76 1.14
77 [13] Ola 2-AAAA 5-1 65.10 49.45 172 [38] 22.23 0.55
78 [19] Newnan 3-AAAAA 4-2 64.83 58.79 76 [19] 23.66 2.25
79 [3] Calvary Day 3-AAA # 4-1 64.80 42.81 244 [8] 24.79 3.41
80 [14] Locust Grove 2-AAAA 5-1 64.73 52.67 139 [28] 22.07 0.76
81 [15] Stockbridge 2-AAAA 4-2 64.40 54.27 125 [19] 24.23 3.24
82 [16] Jones County 2-AAAA 4-2 64.28 50.29 166 [36] 22.87 2.01
83 [10] West Laurens 4-AAA 6-0 64.26 35.49 321 [54] 24.68 3.85
84 [3] Toombs County 3-A Division I 5-1 64.16 44.83 224 [9] 21.18 0.44
85 [4] Swainsboro 3-A Division I 6-0 64.09 51.72 148 [3] 21.23 0.56
86 [20] New Manchester 5-AAAAA 5-0 63.52 34.93 330 [60] 19.50 -0.60
87 [17] Flowery Branch 8-AAAA 5-1 63.19 53.06 135 [25] 23.80 4.03
88 [6] Rockmart 7-AA 5-1 63.15 48.90 184 [10] 22.74 3.01
89 [29] Lambert 6-AAAAAA 2-3 63.10 65.62 29 [19] 23.95 4.27
90 [18] Southwest DeKalb 5-AAAA 4-2 62.52 43.04 240 [47] 20.06 0.95
91 [5] Northeast 2-A Division I 5-1 61.99 44.60 226 [10] 19.36 0.79
92 [30] Parkview 7-AAAAAA 2-4 61.63 66.70 26 [17] 24.77 6.56
93 [19] Perry 1-AAAA 3-3 61.43 59.56 70 [13] 20.27 2.26
94 [20] Eastside 8-AAAA 3-3 61.29 55.50 111 [17] 20.72 2.85
95 [11] Oconee County 8-AAA 4-2 61.27 60.10 63 [5] 18.36 0.51
96 [21] Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 3-3 61.26 60.24 61 [11] 18.78 0.94
97 [12] Douglass 5-AAA 3-2 61.18 58.35 78 [7] 18.70 0.93
98 [31] East Coweta 2-AAAAAA 1-5 61.13 70.34 15 [9] 24.87 7.15
99 [32] Tift County 1-AAAAAA 3-3 60.78 67.67 22 [14] 23.11 5.75
100 [33] Dacula 8-AAAAAA 3-2 60.75 50.37 165 [49] 23.54 6.21
101 [4] Prince Avenue Christian 8-AA # 4-2 60.72 49.17 179 [4] 22.98 5.69
102 [22] Effingham County 1-AAAAA 4-2 60.56 54.90 119 [35] 22.93 5.79
103 [7] Appling County 3-AA 3-3 60.54 55.27 115 [6] 18.99 1.88
104 [23] East Paulding 5-AAAAA 2-3 60.34 59.65 68 [14] 21.46 4.54
105 [24] Glynn Academy 1-AAAAA 3-3 60.28 57.04 97 [26] 21.65 4.79
106 [13] Stephenson 5-AAA 5-1 60.10 48.97 183 [23] 20.89 4.22
107 [8] Callaway 2-AA 4-2 59.89 45.24 218 [14] 18.39 1.92
108 [14] Northwest Whitfield 7-AAA 5-1 59.77 40.47 279 [46] 20.19 3.84
109 [15] Whitewater 2-AAA 3-2 59.59 60.42 60 [4] 22.54 6.36
110 [34] North Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 3-2 59.09 57.63 89 [37] 17.83 2.16
111 [6] Rabun County 8-A Division I 6-0 59.00 37.21 304 [26] 18.88 3.30
112 [35] North Atlanta 6-AAAAAA 4-2 58.99 48.85 186 [50] 19.20 3.63
113 [5] Holy Innocents 5-AA # 5-1 58.98 40.63 278 [13] 17.52 1.97
114 [9] Hapeville Charter 5-AA 1-4 58.95 67.41 23 [2] 14.49 -1.04
115 [16] Cherokee Bluff 8-AAA 4-2 58.61 49.56 171 [18] 20.96 5.77
116 [10] Burke County 4-AA 5-1 58.48 34.70 336 [37] 21.13 6.07
117 [6] Savannah Christian 3-A Division I # 3-3 58.46 55.70 107 [3] 19.96 4.93
118 [21] Hampton 2-AAAA 4-2 58.34 53.82 128 [21] 19.13 4.21
119 [11] North Murray 7-AA 5-0 58.31 43.20 236 [18] 20.03 5.14
120 [17] North Clayton 5-AAA 5-1 58.28 36.46 310 [52] 20.79 5.93
121 [36] Campbell 3-AAAAAA 3-2 57.99 57.95 88 [36] 18.37 3.80
122 [1] Bowdon 7-A Division II 4-2 57.80 48.99 182 [4] 20.52 6.14
123 [18] Westside (Augusta) 4-AAA 5-0 57.78 36.32 313 [53] 14.74 0.38
124 [7] Heard County 6-A Division I 5-0 57.67 32.90 347 [34] 19.13 4.88
125 [19] Harlem 4-AAA 4-1 57.43 45.08 221 [35] 15.83 1.81
126 [25] Creekview 6-AAAAA 3-3 57.29 56.56 102 [30] 17.32 3.45
127 [20] Monroe Area 8-AAA 5-1 57.17 41.15 269 [42] 19.77 6.02
128 [2] Lincoln County 8-A Division II 6-0 56.72 41.00 272 [9] 17.80 4.51
129 [22] Lithonia 5-AAAA 5-0 56.59 32.88 348 [56] 17.39 4.22
130 [12] Thomson 4-AA 3-3 56.53 50.81 158 [9] 19.91 6.80
131 [21] Pickens 6-AAA 5-1 56.51 47.79 197 [27] 17.49 4.40
132 [3] Brooks County 2-A Division II 2-4 56.44 59.99 64 [1] 16.59 3.57
133 [7] Athens Academy 8-A Division I # 5-1 56.44 41.74 256 [11] 20.83 7.82
134 [8] Fitzgerald 1-A Division I 2-3 56.32 54.59 123 [2] 16.20 3.30
135 [23] Griffin 3-AAAA 3-2 56.31 53.44 131 [23] 19.43 6.54
136 [26] Woodstock 6-AAAAA 4-2 56.03 45.37 216 [55] 17.24 4.64
137 [13] Cook 3-AA 4-2 56.02 50.85 157 [8] 15.98 3.38
138 [37] Duluth 7-AAAAAA 3-3 56.02 56.32 105 [41] 19.87 7.27
139 [27] Seckinger 7-AAAAA 3-3 55.99 59.13 73 [16] 18.24 5.67
140 [9] Dublin 2-A Division I 4-2 55.93 44.20 229 [11] 16.18 3.67
141 [22] Upson-Lee 2-AAA 4-2 55.61 50.92 156 [15] 16.84 4.65
142 [24] Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 5-0 55.61 35.80 317 [52] 13.50 1.31
143 [8] Greater Atlanta Christian 6-AAA # 5-1 55.54 42.79 245 [9] 18.42 6.30
144 [4] Clinch County 2-A Division II 6-0 55.00 38.04 293 [13] 17.86 6.28
145 [38] Wheeler 5-AAAAAA 1-5 54.96 66.48 27 [18] 21.32 9.78
146 [23] Lumpkin County 6-AAA 4-2 54.33 47.09 204 [30] 18.54 7.63
147 [39] Etowah 5-AAAAAA 3-3 53.98 54.70 121 [45] 19.60 9.04
148 [28] Shiloh 4-AAAAA 2-4 53.84 55.07 118 [34] 13.86 3.44
149 [10] Bleckley County 2-A Division I 5-1 53.72 35.05 329 [31] 19.29 8.99
150 [25] Warner Robins 1-AAAA 3-3 53.54 53.20 133 [24] 16.39 6.27
151 [29] Habersham Central 8-AAAAA 4-2 53.50 46.60 208 [53] 15.61 5.52
152 [1] John Milledge Academy GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 5-1 53.39 41.54 262 [1] 16.14 6.17
153 [24] Mary Persons 2-AAA 3-2 53.32 39.85 285 [48] 15.79 5.89
154 [30] Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 2-4 53.27 64.96 33 [5] 16.22 6.38
155 [9] Whitefield Academy 5-A Division I # 5-1 53.24 37.96 295 [15] 19.62 9.80
156 [26] Tucker 5-AAAA 3-2 53.13 42.59 249 [49] 17.42 7.71
157 [40] Grovetown 4-AAAAAA 3-3 52.86 58.45 77 [34] 15.70 6.26
158 [10] Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 2-AAA # 2-4 52.65 56.53 103 [2] 17.57 8.34
159 [25] Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAA 3-3 52.61 49.44 173 [19] 14.94 5.75
160 [11] Aquinas 4-AAA # 4-1 52.55 42.72 247 [10] 18.20 9.07
161 [12] Lovett 5-AA # 4-2 52.43 47.04 205 [6] 12.90 3.89
162 [14] Stephens County 8-AA 3-3 52.32 55.31 114 [5] 16.53 7.63
163 [27] Wayne County 1-AAAA 1-5 52.30 66.30 28 [3] 16.85 7.97
164 [13] Wesleyan 5-A Division I # 4-2 52.08 31.84 355 [20] 15.40 6.74
165 [15] East Jackson 8-AA 5-1 51.98 45.55 215 [13] 16.73 8.16
166 [28] Madison County 8-AAAA 3-2 51.91 51.31 154 [35] 17.12 8.63
167 [16] Hart County 8-AA 2-4 51.79 55.54 109 [4] 14.37 5.99
168 [11] Dodge County 2-A Division I 5-1 51.68 35.57 320 [27] 15.57 7.31
169 [29] Harris County 3-AAAA 3-3 51.35 58.04 85 [15] 14.56 6.63
170 [26] Liberty County 3-AAA 5-1 51.33 41.13 271 [43] 13.53 5.61
171 [27] Luella 5-AAA 3-2 51.26 46.53 209 [32] 12.69 4.86
172 [31] Statesboro 1-AAAAA 3-2 51.14 50.07 168 [46] 16.12 8.39
173 [32] Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 2-3 50.87 53.32 132 [39] 18.52 11.07
174 [28] Westover 1-AAA 3-2 50.76 50.71 160 [16] 15.66 8.32
175 [29] Gilmer 7-AAA 3-2 50.74 48.47 189 [25] 17.72 10.40
176 [33] South Paulding 5-AAAAA 2-3 50.66 57.36 94 [24] 17.18 9.94
177 [12] Jeff Davis 1-A Division I 4-1 50.64 39.66 287 [24] 15.33 8.11
178 [17] Ringgold 7-AA 4-2 50.42 42.57 250 [19] 16.14 9.13
179 [41] Rockdale County 4-AAAAAA 4-1 50.14 38.36 291 [55] 16.34 9.62
180 [18] Crisp County 3-AA 1-5 49.91 59.55 71 [3] 15.53 9.04
181 [30] Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAA 4-2 49.85 45.20 220 [34] 13.91 7.48
182 [19] Laney 4-AA 4-2 49.81 41.48 263 [22] 14.20 7.81
183 [30] Hiram 7-AAAA 2-4 49.81 59.57 69 [12] 14.13 7.74
184 [42] Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAA 2-3 49.80 55.46 112 [43] 14.73 8.36
185 [34] McIntosh 3-AAAAA 2-4 49.75 56.96 98 [27] 12.84 6.51
186 [35] Veterans 2-AAAAA 2-4 49.70 59.27 72 [15] 14.08 7.79
187 [5] Early County 1-A Division II 4-2 49.42 39.79 286 [12] 14.19 8.19
188 [31] M.L. King 4-AAAA 5-1 49.34 42.13 253 [50] 14.91 8.99
189 [20] Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 7-AA 3-2 49.18 44.30 228 [16] 15.14 9.38
190 [32] Allatoona 7-AAAA 2-4 49.14 51.49 151 [33] 12.88 7.16
191 [21] Columbia 6-AA 0-6 48.79 76.40 4 [1] 11.07 5.69
192 [13] Lamar County 4-A Division I 5-0 48.77 31.26 362 [37] 11.33 5.98
193 [33] Mays 4-AAAA 2-4 48.70 60.79 56 [10] 13.11 7.83
194 [43] Cherokee 5-AAAAAA 1-5 48.67 60.14 62 [33] 18.67 13.42
195 [34] New Hampstead 1-AAAA 1-5 48.67 62.00 50 [7] 14.13 8.88
196 [36] Lassiter 6-AAAAA 4-2 48.66 38.49 290 [59] 17.73 12.50
197 [14] Landmark Christian 5-A Division I # 5-0 48.61 30.95 365 [21] 13.61 8.42
198 [35] Eagle's Landing 2-AAAA 3-3 48.59 52.46 141 [29] 14.13 8.96
199 [31] Baldwin 4-AAA 2-3 48.44 47.61 198 [28] 17.11 12.09
200 [22] Franklin County 8-AA 5-1 48.29 30.29 372 [40] 12.29 7.42
201 [32] Cedar Grove 5-AAA 3-3 48.28 49.21 178 [21] 16.60 11.74
202 [36] Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 2-4 48.24 58.09 82 [14] 12.47 7.64
203 [2] Deerfield-Windsor GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 6-0 48.08 21.85 411 [17] 12.64 7.98
204 [37] St. Pius X 5-AAAA 5-1 47.91 34.60 338 [55] 14.31 9.82
205 [6] Johnson County 5-A Division II 6-0 47.89 24.71 400 [44] 13.46 8.99
206 [14] Jasper County 4-A Division I 6-0 47.86 20.80 415 [42] 13.52 9.08
207 [15] Bremen 6-A Division I 4-2 47.73 32.65 349 [35] 11.33 7.02
208 [23] Sonoraville 7-AA 4-2 47.68 41.24 268 [24] 17.50 13.24
209 [33] Dougherty 1-AAA 2-4 47.44 53.07 134 [13] 14.61 10.59
210 [37] Dutchtown 3-AAAAA 1-5 47.36 64.34 39 [7] 14.30 10.35
211 [7] Screven County 3-A Division II 5-0 47.26 27.13 390 [37] 12.03 8.19
212 [38] Dalton 7-AAAA 1-6 46.98 65.54 31 [4] 20.51 16.95
213 [38] Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAA 2-3 46.88 53.78 129 [38] 15.41 11.95
214 [8] Wheeler County 4-A Division II 6-0 46.81 25.75 395 [40] 12.71 9.32
215 [3] Stratford Academy GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 5-1 46.78 35.24 325 [3] 14.78 11.42
216 [9] Emanuel County Institute 3-A Division II 4-2 46.76 41.61 260 [7] 13.65 10.32
217 [34] Bainbridge 1-AAA 0-6 46.67 70.75 13 [1] 13.27 10.01
218 [35] Richmond Academy 4-AAA 2-4 46.52 45.21 219 [33] 14.58 11.48
219 [36] Monroe 1-AAA 2-4 46.43 57.61 90 [11] 10.98 7.97
220 [39] Starr's Mill 3-AAAA 1-5 46.24 52.98 137 [27] 12.44 9.62
221 [37] Southeast Bulloch 3-AAA 3-3 46.18 38.25 292 [49] 11.55 8.78
222 [16] Haralson County 6-A Division I 4-2 46.05 33.59 346 [33] 9.47 6.84
223 [17] Elbert County 8-A Division I 2-4 45.95 47.81 196 [7] 11.26 8.72
224 [4] Brookstone GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 6-1 45.87 33.97 343 [5] 13.51 11.06
225 [18] Gordon Lee 7-A Division I 4-1 45.74 35.38 322 [28] 13.13 10.81
226 [15] North Cobb Christian 7-AA # 3-2 45.61 37.14 305 [16] 14.34 12.15
227 [38] Spalding 2-AAA 1-5 45.53 58.09 83 [9] 9.38 7.28
228 [44] Alpharetta 6-AAAAAA 1-5 45.30 60.72 57 [32] 11.74 9.86
229 [39] Decatur 4-AAAAA 2-4 45.29 51.87 145 [41] 10.97 9.10
230 [45] South Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 2-3 45.04 47.85 194 [51] 12.77 11.15
231 [19] Social Circle 4-A Division I 4-2 45.01 31.83 356 [36] 14.92 13.34
232 [40] Cedartown 7-AAAA 2-4 44.86 48.81 187 [40] 13.31 11.87
233 [20] Pepperell 6-A Division I 3-3 44.68 41.45 264 [21] 12.58 11.32
234 [40] Alexander 5-AAAAA 1-5 44.56 60.59 58 [10] 11.85 10.71
235 [10] Wilcox County 4-A Division II 4-2 44.45 35.87 316 [18] 11.06 10.03
236 [21] Bacon County 1-A Division I 4-2 44.16 42.18 252 [20] 9.09 8.34
237 [41] East Forsyth 8-AAAA 3-3 44.03 53.04 136 [26] 9.44 8.83
238 [16] Savannah Country Day 3-A Division I # 2-3 43.69 45.28 217 [7] 10.00 9.73
239 [24] Miller Grove 6-AA 5-1 43.69 27.41 389 [44] 12.08 11.80
240 [5] Bulloch Academy GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 5-1 43.42 26.10 394 [14] 12.29 12.29
241 [1] Brentwood School GIAA District 4-AA-A 6-1 43.41 22.79 406 [2] 14.15 14.16
242 [41] Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 1-4 43.30 57.29 95 [25] 11.50 11.62
243 [42] Centennial 6-AAAA 5-1 43.08 31.93 353 [57] 10.10 10.44
244 [39] Long County 3-AAA 4-1 43.02 30.49 369 [58] 14.02 14.42
245 [25] KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 5-AA 4-2 42.91 35.71 319 [35] 9.80 10.31
246 [26] Spencer 1-AA 3-3 42.81 36.61 308 [32] 10.81 11.41
247 [11] Seminole County 1-A Division II 4-1 42.65 29.36 374 [32] 9.93 10.70
248 [43] Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAA 1-4 42.59 53.92 127 [20] 13.11 13.94
249 [44] McDonough 2-AAAA 2-4 42.32 49.34 176 [39] 9.05 10.15
250 [42] South Effingham 1-AAAAA 2-3 42.28 49.72 170 [47] 9.20 10.34
251 [43] Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 3-4 42.27 41.71 257 [57] 14.03 15.18
252 [44] Northside (Warner Robins) 2-AAAAA 0-6 42.27 58.02 86 [21] 6.76 7.91
253 [45] Maynard Jackson 4-AAAA 5-1 42.22 25.44 397 [60] 10.36 11.56
254 [22] Washington County 2-A Division I 2-4 42.16 42.39 251 [19] 10.05 11.31
255 [46] Mountain View 8-AAAAAA 0-6 41.95 71.49 11 [7] 10.86 12.34
256 [6] Valwood School GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 3-2 41.88 32.13 352 [6] 13.40 14.94
257 [23] ACE Charter 2-A Division I 4-2 41.76 35.26 324 [29] 9.51 11.17
258 [24] Fannin County 7-A Division I 4-2 41.66 35.19 326 [30] 11.77 13.53
259 [45] Dunwoody 4-AAAAA 3-3 41.58 39.07 288 [58] 9.86 11.70
260 [46] Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 2-4 41.57 50.39 164 [45] 11.69 13.53
261 [25] Putnam County 4-A Division I 3-3 41.56 42.94 243 [17] 10.69 12.55
262 [47] Pebblebrook 3-AAAAAA 1-4 41.39 58.15 81 [35] 9.93 11.96
263 [47] Evans 1-AAAAA 1-4 40.76 52.05 143 [40] 7.72 10.37
264 [12] Metter 3-A Division II 3-2 40.67 34.81 331 [22] 8.14 10.89
265 [48] Chamblee 4-AAAAA 1-5 40.62 54.60 122 [36] 12.38 15.18
266 [49] Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 1-5 40.59 58.96 75 [18] 11.42 14.26
267 [40] Chestatee 6-AAA 3-3 40.53 41.00 273 [44] 10.82 13.71
268 [46] Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-6 40.46 64.35 37 [6] 6.58 9.54
269 [41] Dawson County 6-AAA 1-4 40.27 47.23 202 [29] 10.50 13.64
270 [7] First Presbyterian GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 5-2 40.03 28.00 383 [11] 9.75 13.14
271 [26] Commerce 8-A Division I 0-6 39.69 51.60 150 [4] 10.45 14.17
272 [27] East Laurens 2-A Division I 2-4 39.61 43.46 234 [13] 10.03 13.84
273 [47] Pace Academy 4-AAAA 2-4 39.40 40.79 276 [51] 6.03 10.05
274 [8] Westfield School GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 4-2 39.38 30.49 370 [10] 9.28 13.31
275 [17] Christian Heritage 7-A Division I # 3-3 39.32 37.99 294 [14] 12.02 16.12
276 [27] Pike County 2-AA 3-3 39.15 41.70 258 [21] 10.42 14.70
277 [9] George Walton Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 7-0 39.11 9.07 451 [25] 8.83 13.13
278 [28] Jackson 2-AA 2-4 39.09 37.55 299 [30] 10.86 15.18
279 [42] East Hall 8-AAA 2-4 39.04 40.69 277 [45] 15.31 19.68
280 [13] Manchester 7-A Division II 2-4 38.94 41.27 267 [8] 9.99 14.47
281 [43] Adairsville 7-AAA 2-4 38.46 48.99 181 [22] 9.86 14.81
282 [14] Irwin County 2-A Division II 1-5 38.39 49.99 169 [3] 8.79 13.82
283 [29] Columbus 1-AA 4-1 38.38 29.28 377 [42] 6.32 11.37
284 [30] Westside (Macon) 2-AA 1-5 38.34 52.48 140 [7] 10.44 15.52
285 [48] Eagle's Landing Christian 2-AAAA 2-4 38.19 46.06 212 [43] 10.16 15.39
286 [44] Hephzibah 4-AAA 3-3 37.99 37.34 302 [50] 10.22 15.65
287 [28] Berrien 1-A Division I 2-3 37.66 41.14 270 [22] 11.63 17.40
288 [48] Paulding County 3-AAAAAA 1-4 37.59 56.35 104 [40] 9.48 15.31
289 [15] Charlton County 2-A Division II 3-3 37.58 35.10 328 [21] 13.29 19.13
290 [16] Hawkinsville 4-A Division II 4-1 37.17 25.07 398 [42] 10.48 16.72
291 [29] Temple 6-A Division I 4-2 37.04 30.66 366 [38] 10.09 16.47
292 [17] Mitchell County 1-A Division II 2-2 36.46 35.31 323 [19] 7.39 14.35
293 [50] Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAA 3-3 36.23 33.84 344 [61] 8.27 15.46
294 [18] Trion 7-A Division II 3-3 36.20 34.80 332 [23] 8.55 15.77
295 [19] Schley County 6-A Division II 4-3 36.18 33.84 345 [26] 6.19 13.43
296 [20] Turner County 2-A Division II 1-3 36.17 51.25 155 [2] 7.78 15.03
297 [31] Union County 7-AA 1-5 36.16 47.83 195 [11] 8.13 15.39
298 [21] Jenkins County 3-A Division II 3-3 36.05 31.88 354 [28] 10.22 17.59
299 [22] Treutlen 4-A Division II 3-2 36.05 31.69 358 [30] 7.49 14.86
300 [18] King's Ridge Christian 5-A Division I # 5-1 35.99 16.73 433 [23] 7.44 14.86
301 [45] LaFayette 7-AAA 4-2 35.99 31.07 364 [56] 5.26 12.68
302 [49] Woodland (Stockbridge) 2-AAAA 3-3 35.94 43.81 232 [46] 5.22 12.70
303 [51] Riverwood 6-AAAAA 1-5 35.59 51.86 146 [42] 6.81 14.63
304 [46] Beach 3-AAA 1-3 35.47 49.35 174 [20] 6.33 14.28
305 [23] Taylor County 6-A Division II 3-2 35.42 25.48 396 [41] 8.11 16.11
306 [30] Southwest 2-A Division I 2-4 35.10 43.91 231 [12] 7.40 15.72
307 [47] White County 6-AAA 0-6 34.49 57.36 93 [12] 5.67 14.60
308 [52] Lakeside (Evans) 1-AAAAA 0-6 34.45 51.35 153 [44] 8.54 17.51
309 [10] Calvary Christian GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 5-1 34.36 18.39 426 [21] 5.53 14.60
310 [31] Oglethorpe County 8-A Division I 2-4 34.27 43.19 238 [15] 5.88 15.04
311 [32] Tattnall County 3-AA 2-4 34.12 40.86 275 [25] 8.38 17.68
312 [11] Strong Rock Christian GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 5-2 34.07 18.73 424 [20] 9.30 18.66
313 [24] Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-A Division II 6-1 34.02 18.73 423 [52] 5.09 14.48
314 [19] Mount Paran Christian 5-A Division I # 3-3 33.85 36.40 311 [17] 5.29 14.85
315 [32] Vidalia 3-A Division I 1-5 33.46 42.77 246 [18] 5.40 15.36
316 [2] Southland Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 5-2 33.39 22.83 405 [1] 7.57 17.59
317 [49] Heritage (Conyers) 4-AAAAAA 0-4 33.02 50.53 162 [48] 6.15 16.54
318 [25] Bryan County 3-A Division II 4-2 33.01 27.56 387 [36] 6.00 16.41
319 [50] Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAA 0-5 32.67 50.76 159 [47] 6.97 17.73
320 [20] Darlington 6-A Division I # 2-4 32.49 41.28 266 [12] 9.68 20.61
321 [12] Frederica Academy GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 3-3 32.10 26.18 392 [13] 5.16 16.47
322 [26] Telfair County 4-A Division II 2-4 31.79 34.68 337 [25] 6.80 18.43
323 [51] Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAA 0-5 31.62 61.35 53 [31] 6.31 18.11
324 [27] McIntosh County Academy 3-A Division II 2-3 31.37 32.24 350 [27] 4.12 16.17
325 [21] Mount Vernon 5-A Division I # 2-4 31.35 34.52 339 [19] 5.82 17.89
326 [52] Chapel Hill 2-AAAAAA 1-5 31.33 44.56 227 [54] 3.58 15.66
327 [28] Randolph-Clay 1-A Division II 2-2-1 31.32 17.09 432 [55] 7.00 19.10
328 [53] Apalachee 8-AAAAA 2-5 31.31 45.56 214 [54] 4.22 16.33
329 [29] Atkinson County 2-A Division II † 5-1 31.20 9.88 450 [57] 8.75 20.97
330 [33] Coahulla Creek 7-AA 1-4 30.80 46.35 210 [12] 4.40 17.01
331 [50] Druid Hills 5-AAAA 2-4 30.45 44.99 222 [45] 5.33 18.30
332 [30] Macon County 6-A Division II 2-5 30.34 34.74 333 [24] 6.80 19.87
333 [31] Warren County 8-A Division II 2-4 30.32 40.47 280 [11] 4.22 17.31
334 [54] Pope 6-AAAAA 0-6 30.23 57.59 91 [23] 4.54 17.73
335 [13] Bethlehem Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 5-2 30.14 22.40 408 [16] 3.17 16.45
336 [3] Southwest Georgia Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 4-2 30.10 16.00 435 [7] 4.90 18.22
337 [51] Mundy's Mill 3-AAAA 0-6 30.07 70.33 16 [2] 6.38 19.74
338 [14] Tiftarea Academy GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 2-3 29.03 34.04 342 [4] 4.34 18.73
339 [32] Dooly County 4-A Division II 1-4 28.77 46.26 211 [6] 3.75 18.40
340 [55] Loganville 8-AAAAA 0-6 28.69 51.79 147 [43] 0.73 15.45
341 [48] Howard 4-AAA 1-5 28.38 43.19 237 [37] 8.22 23.26
342 [52] Union Grove 2-AAAA 0-6 28.26 50.24 167 [37] 2.83 17.99
343 [33] Banks County 8-A Division I 0-5 28.10 49.04 180 [6] 3.23 18.55
344 [53] South Cobb 3-AAAAAA 2-3 27.59 27.83 385 [56] 3.05 18.88
345 [34] McNair 4-A Division I 1-5 27.56 40.35 281 [23] 5.88 21.74
346 [56] Banneker 3-AAAAA 1-5 27.51 56.66 101 [29] 3.05 18.97
347 [34] South Atlanta 6-AA 2-4 27.48 34.73 334 [36] 1.25 17.19
348 [35] Therrell 5-AA 1-5 27.44 44.07 230 [17] 0.26 16.24
349 [35] Model 6-A Division I 1-4 27.41 43.42 235 [14] 5.13 21.14
350 [15] Pinewood Christian GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 3-4 27.25 31.68 359 [7] 2.21 18.38
351 [33] Miller County 1-A Division II 2-4 27.14 36.15 315 [17] 4.76 21.03
352 [36] Shaw 1-AA 1-5 26.83 41.81 255 [20] 1.53 18.12
353 [49] Ridgeland 7-AAA 2-4 26.78 30.61 367 [57] 3.14 19.78
354 [50] West Hall 8-AAA 2-4 26.76 41.60 261 [41] 4.97 21.63
355 [16] St. Anne-Pacelli GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 2-4 26.62 31.67 360 [8] 4.15 20.95
356 [34] Wilkinson County 5-A Division II 1-5 26.23 37.71 297 [14] 6.33 23.52
357 [36] Gordon Central 7-A Division I 5-1 26.18 15.49 437 [45] 2.47 19.72
358 [35] Lake Oconee Academy 8-A Division II 2-4 25.68 29.29 376 [33] -0.45 17.29
359 [36] Crawford County 6-A Division II 3-3 25.49 19.78 418 [51] 5.75 23.68
360 [53] Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAA 0-5 25.20 56.81 100 [16] 5.99 24.21
361 [37] Salem 6-AA 3-2 25.04 23.42 402 [45] 4.45 22.83
362 [57] Morrow 3-AAAAA 1-5 24.77 49.35 175 [48] 1.92 20.57
363 [1] Lanier Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 4-1 24.61 13.52 443 [1] -1.55 17.26
364 [51] Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 2-3 24.47 29.41 373 [59] 1.61 20.57
365 [22] Providence Christian 8-A Division I # 1-4 24.30 36.16 314 [18] 3.00 22.12
366 [17] Loganville Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 4-3 24.27 22.96 404 [15] 2.56 21.71
367 [54] Midtown 4-AAAA 2-4 24.12 27.82 386 [59] -2.75 16.55
368 [58] Johns Creek 7-AAAAA 0-5 23.97 61.07 54 [9] 1.97 21.42
369 [38] Murray County 7-AA 2-4 23.93 37.03 306 [31] -0.01 19.48
370 [37] Dade County 7-A Division I 1-5 23.71 34.06 341 [32] -1.21 18.51
371 [54] Osborne 3-AAAAAA 1-4 23.57 47.35 201 [52] 1.13 20.98
372 [37] Towns County 8-A Division II † 3-3 23.49 18.42 425 [53] 0.82 20.75
373 [4] Edmund Burke Academy GIAA District 4-AA-A 4-2 23.39 14.03 440 [11] -3.33 16.71
374 [59] Chattahoochee 7-AAAAA 1-5 23.31 48.15 190 [51] 2.30 22.41
375 [5] Flint River Academy GIAA District 1-AA-A 4-2 23.00 12.67 445 [12] 1.99 22.41
376 [38] Washington-Wilkes 8-A Division II 2-4 22.88 35.11 327 [20] 4.33 24.88
377 [60] Alcovy 8-AAAAA 0-6 22.50 57.96 87 [22] 1.08 22.00
378 [6] Robert Toombs Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 3-3 22.34 19.01 421 [4] 2.56 23.65
379 [38] Jefferson County 2-A Division I 0-6 22.24 50.47 163 [5] 0.72 21.90
380 [39] Redan 6-AA 2-4 21.54 34.22 340 [38] 1.59 23.47
381 [55] Discovery 8-AAAAAA 0-5 21.36 57.18 96 [39] 2.28 24.33
382 [56] Berkmar 7-AAAAAA 0-6 21.23 62.40 45 [26] 2.38 24.57
383 [39] Portal 3-A Division II 2-4 21.02 26.16 393 [39] 4.08 26.48
384 [40] Greene County 8-A Division II 1-5 20.77 40.88 274 [10] 4.00 26.65
385 [52] Windsor Forest 3-AAA 1-4 20.66 41.68 259 [40] 2.78 25.54
386 [61] Tri-Cities 4-AAAAA 0-6 20.41 49.29 177 [49] 0.22 23.22
387 [40] Washington 5-AA 2-5 20.23 37.61 298 [29] -2.42 20.77
388 [7] Trinity Christian (Dublin) GIAA District 3-AA-A 5-2 20.04 15.06 439 [10] -0.99 22.38
389 [41] Rutland 2-AA 0-5 19.51 41.43 265 [23] -5.55 18.36
390 [39] Towers 4-A Division I 3-2 19.34 23.16 403 [41] 2.45 26.53
391 [18] Lakeview Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 3-3 19.32 18.11 428 [22] -0.36 23.74
392 [53] Fayette County 2-AAA 0-6 18.93 58.04 84 [10] 1.14 25.62
393 [41] Lanier County 2-A Division II 0-6 18.74 37.47 301 [16] -0.41 24.27
394 [55] Northview 5-AAAA 0-6 18.69 52.09 142 [30] -1.56 23.17
395 [42] Pelham 1-A Division II 0-6 18.42 47.23 203 [5] -0.41 24.59
396 [43] Greenville 7-A Division II 3-2 18.16 12.33 447 [56] 1.20 26.46
397 [56] North Springs 5-AAAA 1-5 18.11 42.70 248 [48] -4.76 20.55
398 [19] Terrell Academy GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 3-3 17.67 20.53 416 [18] -0.27 25.48
399 [54] Islands 3-AAA 1-4 17.10 32.22 351 [55] -0.69 25.63
400 [55] Riverdale 5-AAA 1-5 16.57 40.29 282 [47] -6.18 20.67
401 [8] Gatewood School GIAA District 4-AA-A 2-4 16.39 18.99 422 [5] -3.77 23.26
402 [44] Hancock Central 5-A Division II 2-4 16.00 24.79 399 [43] -3.14 24.28
403 [40] Chattooga 7-A Division I 1-5 15.52 28.92 378 [39] -1.46 26.43
404 [41] Coosa 7-A Division I 1-5 15.34 27.91 384 [40] -0.93 27.15
405 [20] Athens Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 3-4 14.76 17.27 431 [23] -4.28 24.38
406 [21] Mount de Sales GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 1-6 14.57 27.53 388 [12] -2.63 26.22
407 [45] Georgia Military Prep 5-A Division II 2-4 14.33 22.38 409 [47] -5.66 23.43
408 [46] Montgomery County 4-A Division II 1-5 14.28 28.51 379 [34] -2.83 26.31
409 [47] Chattahoochee County 6-A Division II 2-4 13.42 22.41 407 [46] -5.00 25.00
410 [22] Tattnall Square GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 0-6 13.29 37.24 303 [2] -5.03 25.10
411 [56] Cross Creek 4-AAA 1-5 12.68 42.99 241 [38] -4.83 25.92
412 [57] Forest Park 4-AAAA 1-4 12.59 35.79 318 [53] -5.13 25.70
413 [48] Claxton 3-A Division II 0-6 12.51 37.54 300 [15] -5.35 25.56
414 [9] Briarwood Academy GIAA District 4-AA-A 3-3 12.39 15.16 438 [9] -4.15 26.87
415 [10] Rock Springs Christian GIAA District 1-AA-A 4-1 12.13 -11.39 459 [15] -5.07 26.22
416 [42] Butler 4-AA 1-5 12.00 29.34 375 [41] -5.43 25.99
417 [11] Central Fellowship Christian GIAA District 1-AA-A 3-4 11.93 16.69 434 [6] -5.05 26.44
418 [23] Piedmont Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 4-2 11.67 6.26 456 [27] -6.65 25.10
419 [43] Kendrick 1-AA 3-3 10.85 20.86 414 [46] -7.76 24.80
420 [42] Brantley County 1-A Division I 0-6 10.60 46.66 207 [8] -10.55 22.28
421 [23] Mount Pisgah Christian 5-A Division I # 1-5 9.90 30.40 371 [22] -8.65 24.88
422 [43] Central (Macon) 2-A Division I 0-6 9.79 42.96 242 [16] -5.18 28.45
423 [49] Terrell County 1-A Division II 1-4 9.47 28.50 380 [35] -8.10 25.85
424 [44] Mount Bethel Christian 5-A Division I † 4-1 8.33 10.61 449 [47] -9.21 25.88
425 [50] Savannah 3-A Division II 0-4 8.07 31.70 357 [29] -11.23 24.12
426 [57] Groves 3-AAA 0-5 7.73 43.56 233 [36] -3.13 32.56
427 [51] Glascock County 5-A Division II 1-5 6.98 21.18 412 [48] -4.55 31.88
428 [12] Thomas Jefferson GIAA District 4-AA-A 1-6 6.46 21.90 410 [3] -6.63 30.33
429 [58] Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA † 1-6 6.13 28.28 382 [58] -9.93 27.36
430 [59] Drew 4-AAAA 0-6 5.43 34.70 335 [54] -4.44 33.55
431 [13] Windsor Academy GIAA District 1-AA-A 2-4 5.18 8.13 452 [14] -6.67 31.57
432 [24] Brookwood School GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 1-6 5.14 30.53 368 [9] -7.35 30.94
433 [44] Hardaway 1-AA 0-6 5.07 31.53 361 [39] -9.34 29.01
434 [25] Riverside Prep GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 2-4 4.60 7.26 455 [26] -9.36 29.46
435 [52] Marion County 6-A Division II 0-6 4.12 31.10 363 [31] -4.55 34.75
436 [53] Southwest Georgia STEM 1-A Division II † 2-3 4.11 20.87 413 [49] -3.31 36.01
437 [58] Johnson (Gainesville) 6-AAA 0-5 3.75 42.03 254 [39] -7.01 32.66
438 [2] Creekside Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 4-2 3.06 -1.58 458 [4] -7.36 33.00
439 [59] Stone Mountain 5-AAA † 0-7 2.62 36.81 307 [51] -8.26 32.54
440 [45] Josey 4-AA 1-5 2.26 12.51 446 [47] -9.41 31.75
441 [26] King's Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 1-5 1.48 19.26 420 [19] -7.25 34.69
442 [27] St. Andrew's School GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 2-4 1.13 13.74 442 [24] -7.24 35.05
443 [45] Armuchee 7-A Division I 0-4 0.80 18.03 429 [44] -8.24 34.38
444 [60] Clarkston 5-AAAA 0-5 0.29 45.69 213 [44] -8.94 34.19
445 [14] Augusta Prep GIAA District 4-AA-A 1-5 -1.32 10.75 448 [13] -11.77 32.97
446 [54] Baconton Charter 1-A Division II † 0-5 -3.99 27.01 391 [38] -18.36 29.05
447 [55] Twiggs County 5-A Division II 0-6 -4.29 23.54 401 [45] -8.12 39.59
448 [3] Cherokee Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 1-4 -4.42 12.74 444 [2] -11.72 36.12
449 [46] B.E.S.T. Academy 5-A Division I 1-5 -5.22 13.88 441 [46] -17.68 30.96
450 [46] Glenn Hills 4-AA 0-6 -5.26 36.60 309 [33] -14.27 34.41
451 [56] Pataula Charter 1-A Division II † 1-4 -8.08 7.29 454 [58] -16.44 35.06
452 [24] Walker 5-A Division I # 2-4 -9.58 4.07 457 [24] -12.90 40.10
453 [15] Heritage (Newnan) GIAA District 1-AA-A 1-6 -9.96 15.83 436 [8] -11.88 41.50
454 [47] Utopian Academy 4-A Division I 1-5 -11.30 18.13 427 [43] -18.36 36.35
455 [57] Central (Talbotton) 6-A Division II 0-3 -12.19 20.26 417 [50] -23.87 31.73
456 [47] Jordan 1-AA 0-6 -12.89 36.40 312 [34] -10.57 45.74
457 [58] Calhoun County 1-A Division II † 0-4 -24.89 17.88 430 [54] -23.48 44.83
458 [4] Skipstone Academy GAPPS Region 1-AA 0-5 -30.46 7.59 453 [3] -24.85 49.03
459 [61] Cross Keys 5-AAAA † 0-6 -35.30 19.71 419 [61] -34.90 43.82
† - Plays a nonregion schedule / # - Qualifies for the smaller private school playoffs
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
Rank
Region
Teams
Comp Rating
Avg Rating
1 1-AAAAAA 6 88.02 81.90
2 2-AAAAAA 5 81.32 70.16
3 2-AAAAA 6 78.15 68.85
4 4-AAAAAA 7 77.16 65.33
5 7-AAAAA 7 74.32 61.45
6 8-AAAAAA 7 73.53 60.92
7 7-AAAAAA 8 70.30 60.05
8 8-AAAA 7 69.62 59.40
9 1-AAAA 6 68.92 62.35
10 3-AAAAA 8 68.64 56.46
11 5-AAAAAA 7 68.39 63.19
12 6-AAAA 5 66.19 60.32
13 2-AAA 8 65.10 57.37
14 3-AAAAAA 8 64.73 53.37
15 8-AAA 6 63.34 54.20
16 8-AA 4 62.75 51.10
17 3-AAAA 7 62.53 54.19
18 6-AAAAA 8 62.35 54.90
19 5-AAAAA 8 62.22 55.83
20 6-AAAAAA 8 62.05 55.71
21 1-AAA 6 59.87 54.63
22 3-AA 5 59.85 54.11
23 3-A Division I 3 58.53 53.90
24 7-AAAA 7 58.30 52.80
25 1-A Division I 7 58.16 48.70
26 2-AAAA 10 57.54 51.01
27 1-AAAAA 9 57.20 50.87
28 5-AA 5 55.86 44.27
29 7-AAA 7 54.12 47.20
30 4-AAAA 8 53.11 39.31
31 5-AAA 7 52.92 49.75
32 8-AAAAA 7 52.76 43.81
33 6-AAA 7 52.76 42.68
34 4-AAA 8 52.69 44.18
35 2-AA 6 52.68 44.07
36 4-AAAAA 8 51.71 44.12
37 7-AA 8 50.92 44.95
38 2-A Division I 10 48.58 41.40
39 5-AAAA 9 48.30 40.80
40 3-AAA 9 47.99 34.99
41 8-A Division I 5 47.58 41.40
42 6-A Division I 6 47.05 43.43
43 1-AA 8 45.65 31.46
44 2-A Division II 6 45.51 40.39
45 7-A Division II 5 43.61 37.02
46 5-A Division I 1 42.28 -5.22
47 4-AA 6 42.11 28.97
48 GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 5 41.70 33.61
49 4-A Division I 7 40.28 31.26
50 GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 5 39.48 36.06
51 6-AA 5 39.25 33.31
52 4-A Division II 7 38.99 34.19
53 3-A Division II 9 37.37 30.75
54 8-A Division II 5 37.20 31.27
55 GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 5 36.16 28.36
56 7-A Division I 7 33.27 24.14
57 GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 4 33.19 25.97
58 GIAA District 3-AA-A 4 29.29 26.47
59 1-A Division II 7 27.54 30.70
60 6-A Division II 7 27.03 18.97
61 5-A Division II 6 26.72 17.86
62 GIAA District 4-AA-A 6 24.82 16.79
63 GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 8 24.36 18.17
64 GIAA District 1-AA-A 5 13.70 8.46
65 GAPPS Region 1-AA 4 8.16 -1.80 Least likely results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team and the likelihood of the on-field result.
Highest-rated matchups
These are the highest-rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
Game Rating
Date
Team
Opponent
Score
Diff
Prob
95.43 10/31 Valdosta Lowndes - 3.98 61.6%
92.03 08/14 Buford Milton 20 - 13 14.43 84.8%
91.97 09/05 Hughes Douglas County 44 - 31 10.27 77.2%
91.90 10/31 Carrollton Douglas County - 8.46 73.2%
91.81 09/12 Buford Douglas County 34 - 26 14.63 85.1%
89.23 08/16 Douglas County North Gwinnett 21 - 7 0.77 52.3%
88.11 10/31 Milton Roswell - 2.93 58.6%
87.63 09/05 Buford Roswell 65 - 21 18.48 90.0%
86.93 09/12 Carrollton Gainesville 43 - 21 12.36 81.3%
86.57 10/03 Valdosta Colquitt County - 12.50 81.6%
85.67 10/10 Milton Gainesville - 7.45 70.8%
85.56 09/12 North Oconee Jefferson 35 - 0 15.82 86.8%
85.47 09/26 Lowndes Colquitt County 31 - 14 11.87 80.4%
85.24 08/29 North Gwinnett Colquitt County 21 - 7 6.83 69.3%
85.16 10/24 Roswell Gainesville - 1.17 53.5%