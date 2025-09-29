AJC Varsity

Maxwell summary after Week 7: Valdosta, Lowndes move into 6A top 5

Winnersville Classic is now the highest-rated matchup in the state.
The Maxwell Ratings have been updated for Week 7 of the Georgia high school football season. Valdosta and Lowndes — who will face off Oct. 31 in the Winnersville Classic — moved into the top five in Class 6A. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
The Maxwell Ratings have been updated for Week 7 of the Georgia high school football season. Valdosta and Lowndes — who will face off Oct. 31 in the Winnersville Classic — moved into the top five in Class 6A. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago

Throughout the 2025 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 459 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA football ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

Friday football recap: Hart County, North Clayton deliver upsets

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,223 of 1,281 total games including 0 tie(s) (95.47%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.48 points and all game margins within 12.21 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home advantage: 1.12

By class

AAAAAA AAAAA
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(2)Grayson6-0 108.141(1)Hughes6-098.78
2(1)Buford5-0 103.152(2)Thomas County Central6-096.46
3(3)Carrollton6-0 96.983(3)Milton5-189.83
4(9)Valdosta6-0 96.764(4)Roswell4-185.79
5(8)Lowndes6-0 93.905(5)Gainesville5-183.50
6(4)Douglas County4-2 89.636(6)Houston County6-079.01
7(5)North Gwinnett5-1 88.867(8)Rome3-278.80
8(6)McEachern5-0 85.038(7)Lee County4-276.98
9(7)Colquitt County4-2 83.149(9)Sequoyah5-175.96
10(11)Hillgrove5-0 79.4610(13)Jackson County5-175.09
11(22)Richmond Hill5-1 79.3511(10)Brunswick5-174.14
12(10)Camden County5-1 77.4412(12)Woodward Academy4-273.42
13(12)Newton3-3 77.3813(15)Northgate6-070.97
14(13)North Cobb4-2 76.9914(14)River Ridge5-168.99
15(18)Peachtree Ridge5-1 76.3315(11)Coffee3-368.69



AAAA AAA
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)North Oconee6-099.291(2)Jefferson5-182.36
2(2)Creekside6-092.672(1)Sandy Creek5-079.88
3(3)Cartersville6-083.503(3)Troup5-073.59
4(5)Benedictine3-281.654(4)LaGrange5-172.51
5(7)Central (Carrollton)6-081.105(5)Peach County6-070.41
6(6)Marist4-179.506(7)Jenkins4-168.94
7(4)Ware County5-176.497(10)North Hall6-068.86
8(8)Blessed Trinity4-271.878(6)Calhoun3-268.80
9(9)Jonesboro3-371.689(8)Cairo3-266.04
10(11)Cambridge5-171.1710(12)West Laurens6-064.26
11(10)Cass6-170.1311(16)Oconee County4-261.27
12(12)Kell4-267.2512(9)Douglass3-261.18
13(14)Ola5-165.1013(11)Stephenson5-160.10
14(17)Locust Grove5-164.7314(21)Northwest Whitfield5-159.77
15(13)Stockbridge4-264.4015(15)Whitewater3-259.59



AA A Divison I
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Carver (Columbus)6-074.001(1)Thomasville5-173.85
2(2)Carver (Atlanta)6-071.832(2)Worth County6-067.66
3(3)Pierce County6-069.943(3)Toombs County5-164.16
4(4)Morgan County6-068.444(4)Swainsboro6-064.09
5(5)Sumter County6-066.605(5)Northeast5-161.99
6(6)Rockmart5-163.156(6)Rabun County6-059.00
7(10)Appling County3-360.547(9)Heard County5-057.67
8(7)Callaway4-259.898(7)Fitzgerald2-356.32
9(9)Hapeville Charter1-458.959(8)Dublin4-255.93
10(8)Burke County5-158.4810(10)Bleckley County5-153.72
11(12)North Murray5-058.3111(14)Dodge County5-151.68
12(14)Thomson3-356.5312(12)Jeff Davis4-150.64
13(11)Cook4-256.0213(11)Lamar County5-048.77
14(17)Stephens County3-352.3214(16)Jasper County6-047.86
15(15)East Jackson5-151.9815(19)Bremen4-247.73



A Division II Smaller Private
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(2)Bowdon4-257.801(1)Hebron Christian4-177.55
2(3)Lincoln County6-056.722(2)Fellowship Christian5-170.86
3(1)Brooks County2-456.443(4)Calvary Day4-164.80
4(4)Clinch County6-055.004(3)Prince Avenue Christian4-260.72
5(5)Early County4-249.425(7)Holy Innocents5-158.98
6(7)Johnson County6-047.896(5)Savannah Christian3-358.46
7(14)Screven County5-047.267(6)Athens Academy5-156.44
8(11)Wheeler County6-046.818(10)Greater Atlanta Christian5-155.54
9(10)Emanuel County Institute4-246.769(13)Whitefield Academy5-153.24
10(12)Wilcox County4-244.4510(9)Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)2-452.65
11(8)Seminole County4-142.6511(8)Aquinas4-152.55
12(6)Metter3-240.6712(11)Lovett4-252.43
13(9)Manchester2-438.9413(12)Wesleyan4-252.08
14(13)Irwin County1-538.3914(14)Landmark Christian5-048.61
15(17)Charlton County3-337.5815(15)North Cobb Christian3-245.61



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA-A
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(2)John Milledge Academy5-153.391(1)Brentwood School6-143.41
2(4)Deerfield-Windsor6-048.082(2)Southland Academy5-233.39
3(1)Stratford Academy5-146.783(3)Southwest Georgia Academy4-230.10
4(3)Brookstone6-145.874(5)Edmund Burke Academy4-223.39
5(7)Bulloch Academy5-143.425(6)Flint River Academy4-223.00



GAPPS
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Lanier Christian4-124.61
2(2)Creekside Christian4-23.06
3(3)Cherokee Christian1-4-4.42
4(4)Skipstone Academy0-5-30.46



West Laurens senior rushes for state-record 615 yards Friday

All-class

Classification rankings are shown in brackets. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Grayson4-AAAAAA6-0108.1468.3820 [13]44.83-19.89
2 [2]Buford8-AAAAAA5-0103.1573.657 [4]44.68-15.05
3 [1]North Oconee8-AAAA6-099.2954.73120 [18]40.35-15.52
4 [1]Hughes3-AAAAA6-098.7858.2980 [20]46.05-9.31
5 [3]Carrollton2-AAAAAA6-096.9865.0232 [20]40.25-13.31
6 [4]Valdosta1-AAAAAA6-096.7655.12117 [44]41.99-11.35
7 [2]Thomas County Central2-AAAAA6-096.4662.0051 [8]37.90-15.14
8 [5]Lowndes1-AAAAAA6-093.9064.3538 [21]37.02-13.46
9 [2]Creekside4-AAAA6-092.6747.36200 [42]39.94-9.31
10 [3]Milton7-AAAAA5-189.8359.9265 [12]28.72-17.69
11 [6]Douglas County2-AAAAAA4-289.6381.442 [2]32.36-13.85
12 [7]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAA5-188.8667.1025 [16]31.96-13.48
13 [4]Roswell7-AAAAA4-185.7975.755 [1]36.26-6.11
14 [8]McEachern3-AAAAAA5-085.0362.3646 [27]30.84-10.77
15 [5]Gainesville7-AAAAA5-183.5065.6230 [4]33.84-6.24
16 [3]Cartersville7-AAAA6-083.5051.98144 [31]34.77-5.31
17 [9]Colquitt County1-AAAAAA4-283.1477.573 [3]32.02-7.70
18 [1]Jefferson8-AAA5-182.3664.3736 [3]28.77-10.16
19 [4]Benedictine1-AAAA3-281.6573.906 [1]30.95-7.29
20 [5]Central (Carrollton)3-AAAA6-081.1051.67149 [32]31.66-6.03
21 [2]Sandy Creek2-AAA5-079.8858.3379 [8]28.86-7.60
22 [6]Marist5-AAAA4-179.5053.49130 [22]27.72-8.36
23 [10]Hillgrove3-AAAAAA5-079.4644.86223 [53]28.90-7.14
24 [11]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAA5-179.3555.51110 [42]26.00-9.93
25 [6]Houston County2-AAAAA6-079.0159.7466 [13]31.10-4.50
26 [7]Rome5-AAAAA3-278.8071.7410 [2]31.39-3.99
27 [1]Hebron Christian8-AA #4-177.5563.4243 [1]29.72-4.41
28 [12]Camden County1-AAAAAA5-177.4485.451 [1]30.85-3.17
29 [13]Newton4-AAAAAA3-377.3869.9517 [10]32.09-1.88
30 [14]North Cobb5-AAAAAA4-276.9970.7712 [8]27.15-6.42
31 [8]Lee County2-AAAAA4-276.9870.5714 [3]32.28-1.27
32 [7]Ware County1-AAAA5-176.4964.3935 [5]30.26-2.82
33 [15]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAA5-176.3357.5392 [38]27.54-5.36
34 [9]Sequoyah6-AAAAA5-175.9659.0574 [17]28.89-3.65
35 [10]Jackson County8-AAAAA5-175.0955.66108 [32]26.55-5.12
36 [16]Collins Hill8-AAAAAA4-274.8963.8742 [24]23.99-7.48
37 [17]Mill Creek8-AAAAAA4-274.5664.0341 [23]28.23-2.91
38 [18]Harrison3-AAAAAA5-074.3653.95126 [46]26.92-4.02
39 [19]West Forsyth6-AAAAAA4-174.2364.1740 [22]28.21-2.60
40 [11]Brunswick1-AAAAA5-174.1455.77106 [31]29.32-1.40
41 [1]Carver (Columbus)1-AA6-074.0039.96284 [27]27.68-2.89
42 [1]Thomasville1-A Division I5-173.8555.36113 [1]30.13-0.30
43 [3]Troup2-AAA5-073.5948.89185 [24]30.520.34
44 [12]Woodward Academy4-AAAAA4-273.4264.5734 [6]26.05-3.96
45 [4]LaGrange2-AAA5-172.5152.76138 [14]25.24-3.85
46 [20]Brookwood7-AAAAAA4-272.4362.0249 [30]25.34-3.67
47 [21]Norcross7-AAAAAA4-272.2862.9744 [25]26.02-2.84
48 [8]Blessed Trinity6-AAAA4-271.8760.9955 [9]25.22-3.23
49 [2]Carver (Atlanta)5-AA6-071.8344.72225 [15]24.34-4.07
50 [22]Westlake2-AAAAAA3-371.7369.2718 [11]26.46-1.85
51 [9]Jonesboro3-AAAA3-371.6860.4459 [11]25.05-3.21
52 [23]Walton5-AAAAAA3-371.5473.028 [5]26.05-2.07
53 [10]Cambridge6-AAAA5-171.1751.45152 [34]27.08-0.67
54 [13]Northgate3-AAAAA6-070.9748.70188 [50]24.71-2.84
55 [2]Fellowship Christian5-A Division I #5-170.8647.45199 [5]26.96-0.48
56 [5]Peach County1-AAA6-070.4147.93191 [26]25.24-1.75
57 [11]Cass7-AAAA6-170.1347.89192 [41]27.360.65
58 [3]Pierce County3-AA6-069.9440.29283 [26]24.11-2.41
59 [14]River Ridge6-AAAAA5-168.9954.55124 [37]21.87-3.71
60 [6]Jenkins3-AAA4-168.9450.65161 [17]27.381.86
61 [7]North Hall6-AAA6-068.8646.88206 [31]27.231.79
62 [8]Calhoun7-AAA3-268.8059.7367 [6]26.350.97
63 [15]Coffee2-AAAAA3-368.6955.14116 [33]22.03-3.24
64 [24]North Paulding5-AAAAAA4-268.5562.1148 [29]25.890.76
65 [4]Morgan County2-AA6-068.4438.79289 [28]29.114.09
66 [25]Archer4-AAAAAA2-368.2169.2419 [12]26.661.87
67 [16]Lovejoy3-AAAAA6-067.7543.10239 [56]22.68-1.65
68 [17]Lanier7-AAAAA4-267.7456.8199 [28]24.19-0.13
69 [26]Marietta5-AAAAAA2-467.6771.869 [6]22.11-2.14
70 [2]Worth County1-A Division I6-067.6637.78296 [25]26.362.12
71 [27]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAA4-267.5262.2347 [28]19.51-4.59
72 [28]Denmark6-AAAAAA2-367.2867.1324 [15]21.66-2.21
73 [12]Kell6-AAAA4-267.2561.5952 [8]24.400.58
74 [5]Sumter County1-AA6-066.6028.36381 [43]22.06-1.12
75 [18]Sprayberry6-AAAAA5-166.4847.87193 [52]24.511.45
76 [9]Cairo1-AAA3-266.0468.2521 [2]23.761.14
77 [13]Ola2-AAAA5-165.1049.45172 [38]22.230.55
78 [19]Newnan3-AAAAA4-264.8358.7976 [19]23.662.25
79 [3]Calvary Day3-AAA #4-164.8042.81244 [8]24.793.41
80 [14]Locust Grove2-AAAA5-164.7352.67139 [28]22.070.76
81 [15]Stockbridge2-AAAA4-264.4054.27125 [19]24.233.24
82 [16]Jones County2-AAAA4-264.2850.29166 [36]22.872.01
83 [10]West Laurens4-AAA6-064.2635.49321 [54]24.683.85
84 [3]Toombs County3-A Division I5-164.1644.83224 [9]21.180.44
85 [4]Swainsboro3-A Division I6-064.0951.72148 [3]21.230.56
86 [20]New Manchester5-AAAAA5-063.5234.93330 [60]19.50-0.60
87 [17]Flowery Branch8-AAAA5-163.1953.06135 [25]23.804.03
88 [6]Rockmart7-AA5-163.1548.90184 [10]22.743.01
89 [29]Lambert6-AAAAAA2-363.1065.6229 [19]23.954.27
90 [18]Southwest DeKalb5-AAAA4-262.5243.04240 [47]20.060.95
91 [5]Northeast2-A Division I5-161.9944.60226 [10]19.360.79
92 [30]Parkview7-AAAAAA2-461.6366.7026 [17]24.776.56
93 [19]Perry1-AAAA3-361.4359.5670 [13]20.272.26
94 [20]Eastside8-AAAA3-361.2955.50111 [17]20.722.85
95 [11]Oconee County8-AAA4-261.2760.1063 [5]18.360.51
96 [21]Villa Rica5-AAAAA3-361.2660.2461 [11]18.780.94
97 [12]Douglass5-AAA3-261.1858.3578 [7]18.700.93
98 [31]East Coweta2-AAAAAA1-561.1370.3415 [9]24.877.15
99 [32]Tift County1-AAAAAA3-360.7867.6722 [14]23.115.75
100 [33]Dacula8-AAAAAA3-260.7550.37165 [49]23.546.21
101 [4]Prince Avenue Christian8-AA #4-260.7249.17179 [4]22.985.69
102 [22]Effingham County1-AAAAA4-260.5654.90119 [35]22.935.79
103 [7]Appling County3-AA3-360.5455.27115 [6]18.991.88
104 [23]East Paulding5-AAAAA2-360.3459.6568 [14]21.464.54
105 [24]Glynn Academy1-AAAAA3-360.2857.0497 [26]21.654.79
106 [13]Stephenson5-AAA5-160.1048.97183 [23]20.894.22
107 [8]Callaway2-AA4-259.8945.24218 [14]18.391.92
108 [14]Northwest Whitfield7-AAA5-159.7740.47279 [46]20.193.84
109 [15]Whitewater2-AAA3-259.5960.4260 [4]22.546.36
110 [34]North Forsyth6-AAAAAA3-259.0957.6389 [37]17.832.16
111 [6]Rabun County8-A Division I6-059.0037.21304 [26]18.883.30
112 [35]North Atlanta6-AAAAAA4-258.9948.85186 [50]19.203.63
113 [5]Holy Innocents5-AA #5-158.9840.63278 [13]17.521.97
114 [9]Hapeville Charter5-AA1-458.9567.4123 [2]14.49-1.04
115 [16]Cherokee Bluff8-AAA4-258.6149.56171 [18]20.965.77
116 [10]Burke County4-AA5-158.4834.70336 [37]21.136.07
117 [6]Savannah Christian3-A Division I #3-358.4655.70107 [3]19.964.93
118 [21]Hampton2-AAAA4-258.3453.82128 [21]19.134.21
119 [11]North Murray7-AA5-058.3143.20236 [18]20.035.14
120 [17]North Clayton5-AAA5-158.2836.46310 [52]20.795.93
121 [36]Campbell3-AAAAAA3-257.9957.9588 [36]18.373.80
122 [1]Bowdon7-A Division II4-257.8048.99182 [4]20.526.14
123 [18]Westside (Augusta)4-AAA5-057.7836.32313 [53]14.740.38
124 [7]Heard County6-A Division I5-057.6732.90347 [34]19.134.88
125 [19]Harlem4-AAA4-157.4345.08221 [35]15.831.81
126 [25]Creekview6-AAAAA3-357.2956.56102 [30]17.323.45
127 [20]Monroe Area8-AAA5-157.1741.15269 [42]19.776.02
128 [2]Lincoln County8-A Division II6-056.7241.00272 [9]17.804.51
129 [22]Lithonia5-AAAA5-056.5932.88348 [56]17.394.22
130 [12]Thomson4-AA3-356.5350.81158 [9]19.916.80
131 [21]Pickens6-AAA5-156.5147.79197 [27]17.494.40
132 [3]Brooks County2-A Division II2-456.4459.9964 [1]16.593.57
133 [7]Athens Academy8-A Division I #5-156.4441.74256 [11]20.837.82
134 [8]Fitzgerald1-A Division I2-356.3254.59123 [2]16.203.30
135 [23]Griffin3-AAAA3-256.3153.44131 [23]19.436.54
136 [26]Woodstock6-AAAAA4-256.0345.37216 [55]17.244.64
137 [13]Cook3-AA4-256.0250.85157 [8]15.983.38
138 [37]Duluth7-AAAAAA3-356.0256.32105 [41]19.877.27
139 [27]Seckinger7-AAAAA3-355.9959.1373 [16]18.245.67
140 [9]Dublin2-A Division I4-255.9344.20229 [11]16.183.67
141 [22]Upson-Lee2-AAA4-255.6150.92156 [15]16.844.65
142 [24]Walnut Grove8-AAAA5-055.6135.80317 [52]13.501.31
143 [8]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAA #5-155.5442.79245 [9]18.426.30
144 [4]Clinch County2-A Division II6-055.0038.04293 [13]17.866.28
145 [38]Wheeler5-AAAAAA1-554.9666.4827 [18]21.329.78
146 [23]Lumpkin County6-AAA4-254.3347.09204 [30]18.547.63
147 [39]Etowah5-AAAAAA3-353.9854.70121 [45]19.609.04
148 [28]Shiloh4-AAAAA2-453.8455.07118 [34]13.863.44
149 [10]Bleckley County2-A Division I5-153.7235.05329 [31]19.298.99
150 [25]Warner Robins1-AAAA3-353.5453.20133 [24]16.396.27
151 [29]Habersham Central8-AAAAA4-253.5046.60208 [53]15.615.52
152 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA5-153.3941.54262 [1]16.146.17
153 [24]Mary Persons2-AAA3-253.3239.85285 [48]15.795.89
154 [30]Clarke Central8-AAAAA2-453.2764.9633 [5]16.226.38
155 [9]Whitefield Academy5-A Division I #5-153.2437.96295 [15]19.629.80
156 [26]Tucker5-AAAA3-253.1342.59249 [49]17.427.71
157 [40]Grovetown4-AAAAAA3-352.8658.4577 [34]15.706.26
158 [10]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)2-AAA #2-452.6556.53103 [2]17.578.34
159 [25]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAA3-352.6149.44173 [19]14.945.75
160 [11]Aquinas4-AAA #4-152.5542.72247 [10]18.209.07
161 [12]Lovett5-AA #4-252.4347.04205 [6]12.903.89
162 [14]Stephens County8-AA3-352.3255.31114 [5]16.537.63
163 [27]Wayne County1-AAAA1-552.3066.3028 [3]16.857.97
164 [13]Wesleyan5-A Division I #4-252.0831.84355 [20]15.406.74
165 [15]East Jackson8-AA5-151.9845.55215 [13]16.738.16
166 [28]Madison County8-AAAA3-251.9151.31154 [35]17.128.63
167 [16]Hart County8-AA2-451.7955.54109 [4]14.375.99
168 [11]Dodge County2-A Division I5-151.6835.57320 [27]15.577.31
169 [29]Harris County3-AAAA3-351.3558.0485 [15]14.566.63
170 [26]Liberty County3-AAA5-151.3341.13271 [43]13.535.61
171 [27]Luella5-AAA3-251.2646.53209 [32]12.694.86
172 [31]Statesboro1-AAAAA3-251.1450.07168 [46]16.128.39
173 [32]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA2-350.8753.32132 [39]18.5211.07
174 [28]Westover1-AAA3-250.7650.71160 [16]15.668.32
175 [29]Gilmer7-AAA3-250.7448.47189 [25]17.7210.40
176 [33]South Paulding5-AAAAA2-350.6657.3694 [24]17.189.94
177 [12]Jeff Davis1-A Division I4-150.6439.66287 [24]15.338.11
178 [17]Ringgold7-AA4-250.4242.57250 [19]16.149.13
179 [41]Rockdale County4-AAAAAA4-150.1438.36291 [55]16.349.62
180 [18]Crisp County3-AA1-549.9159.5571 [3]15.539.04
181 [30]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAA4-249.8545.20220 [34]13.917.48
182 [19]Laney4-AA4-249.8141.48263 [22]14.207.81
183 [30]Hiram7-AAAA2-449.8159.5769 [12]14.137.74
184 [42]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAA2-349.8055.46112 [43]14.738.36
185 [34]McIntosh3-AAAAA2-449.7556.9698 [27]12.846.51
186 [35]Veterans2-AAAAA2-449.7059.2772 [15]14.087.79
187 [5]Early County1-A Division II4-249.4239.79286 [12]14.198.19
188 [31]M.L. King4-AAAA5-149.3442.13253 [50]14.918.99
189 [20]Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-AA3-249.1844.30228 [16]15.149.38
190 [32]Allatoona7-AAAA2-449.1451.49151 [33]12.887.16
191 [21]Columbia6-AA0-648.7976.404 [1]11.075.69
192 [13]Lamar County4-A Division I5-048.7731.26362 [37]11.335.98
193 [33]Mays4-AAAA2-448.7060.7956 [10]13.117.83
194 [43]Cherokee5-AAAAAA1-548.6760.1462 [33]18.6713.42
195 [34]New Hampstead1-AAAA1-548.6762.0050 [7]14.138.88
196 [36]Lassiter6-AAAAA4-248.6638.49290 [59]17.7312.50
197 [14]Landmark Christian5-A Division I #5-048.6130.95365 [21]13.618.42
198 [35]Eagle's Landing2-AAAA3-348.5952.46141 [29]14.138.96
199 [31]Baldwin4-AAA2-348.4447.61198 [28]17.1112.09
200 [22]Franklin County8-AA5-148.2930.29372 [40]12.297.42
201 [32]Cedar Grove5-AAA3-348.2849.21178 [21]16.6011.74
202 [36]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA2-448.2458.0982 [14]12.477.64
203 [2]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA6-048.0821.85411 [17]12.647.98
204 [37]St. Pius X5-AAAA5-147.9134.60338 [55]14.319.82
205 [6]Johnson County5-A Division II6-047.8924.71400 [44]13.468.99
206 [14]Jasper County4-A Division I6-047.8620.80415 [42]13.529.08
207 [15]Bremen6-A Division I4-247.7332.65349 [35]11.337.02
208 [23]Sonoraville7-AA4-247.6841.24268 [24]17.5013.24
209 [33]Dougherty1-AAA2-447.4453.07134 [13]14.6110.59
210 [37]Dutchtown3-AAAAA1-547.3664.3439 [7]14.3010.35
211 [7]Screven County3-A Division II5-047.2627.13390 [37]12.038.19
212 [38]Dalton7-AAAA1-646.9865.5431 [4]20.5116.95
213 [38]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAA2-346.8853.78129 [38]15.4111.95
214 [8]Wheeler County4-A Division II6-046.8125.75395 [40]12.719.32
215 [3]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA5-146.7835.24325 [3]14.7811.42
216 [9]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II4-246.7641.61260 [7]13.6510.32
217 [34]Bainbridge1-AAA0-646.6770.7513 [1]13.2710.01
218 [35]Richmond Academy4-AAA2-446.5245.21219 [33]14.5811.48
219 [36]Monroe1-AAA2-446.4357.6190 [11]10.987.97
220 [39]Starr's Mill3-AAAA1-546.2452.98137 [27]12.449.62
221 [37]Southeast Bulloch3-AAA3-346.1838.25292 [49]11.558.78
222 [16]Haralson County6-A Division I4-246.0533.59346 [33]9.476.84
223 [17]Elbert County8-A Division I2-445.9547.81196 [7]11.268.72
224 [4]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA6-145.8733.97343 [5]13.5111.06
225 [18]Gordon Lee7-A Division I4-145.7435.38322 [28]13.1310.81
226 [15]North Cobb Christian7-AA #3-245.6137.14305 [16]14.3412.15
227 [38]Spalding2-AAA1-545.5358.0983 [9]9.387.28
228 [44]Alpharetta6-AAAAAA1-545.3060.7257 [32]11.749.86
229 [39]Decatur4-AAAAA2-445.2951.87145 [41]10.979.10
230 [45]South Forsyth6-AAAAAA2-345.0447.85194 [51]12.7711.15
231 [19]Social Circle4-A Division I4-245.0131.83356 [36]14.9213.34
232 [40]Cedartown7-AAAA2-444.8648.81187 [40]13.3111.87
233 [20]Pepperell6-A Division I3-344.6841.45264 [21]12.5811.32
234 [40]Alexander5-AAAAA1-544.5660.5958 [10]11.8510.71
235 [10]Wilcox County4-A Division II4-244.4535.87316 [18]11.0610.03
236 [21]Bacon County1-A Division I4-244.1642.18252 [20]9.098.34
237 [41]East Forsyth8-AAAA3-344.0353.04136 [26]9.448.83
238 [16]Savannah Country Day3-A Division I #2-343.6945.28217 [7]10.009.73
239 [24]Miller Grove6-AA5-143.6927.41389 [44]12.0811.80
240 [5]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA5-143.4226.10394 [14]12.2912.29
241 [1]Brentwood SchoolGIAA District 4-AA-A6-143.4122.79406 [2]14.1514.16
242 [41]Greenbrier1-AAAAA1-443.3057.2995 [25]11.5011.62
243 [42]Centennial6-AAAA5-143.0831.93353 [57]10.1010.44
244 [39]Long County3-AAA4-143.0230.49369 [58]14.0214.42
245 [25]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-AA4-242.9135.71319 [35]9.8010.31
246 [26]Spencer1-AA3-342.8136.61308 [32]10.8111.41
247 [11]Seminole County1-A Division II4-142.6529.36374 [32]9.9310.70
248 [43]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAA1-442.5953.92127 [20]13.1113.94
249 [44]McDonough2-AAAA2-442.3249.34176 [39]9.0510.15
250 [42]South Effingham1-AAAAA2-342.2849.72170 [47]9.2010.34
251 [43]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA3-442.2741.71257 [57]14.0315.18
252 [44]Northside (Warner Robins)2-AAAAA0-642.2758.0286 [21]6.767.91
253 [45]Maynard Jackson4-AAAA5-142.2225.44397 [60]10.3611.56
254 [22]Washington County2-A Division I2-442.1642.39251 [19]10.0511.31
255 [46]Mountain View8-AAAAAA0-641.9571.4911 [7]10.8612.34
256 [6]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA3-241.8832.13352 [6]13.4014.94
257 [23]ACE Charter2-A Division I4-241.7635.26324 [29]9.5111.17
258 [24]Fannin County7-A Division I4-241.6635.19326 [30]11.7713.53
259 [45]Dunwoody4-AAAAA3-341.5839.07288 [58]9.8611.70
260 [46]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA2-441.5750.39164 [45]11.6913.53
261 [25]Putnam County4-A Division I3-341.5642.94243 [17]10.6912.55
262 [47]Pebblebrook3-AAAAAA1-441.3958.1581 [35]9.9311.96
263 [47]Evans1-AAAAA1-440.7652.05143 [40]7.7210.37
264 [12]Metter3-A Division II3-240.6734.81331 [22]8.1410.89
265 [48]Chamblee4-AAAAA1-540.6254.60122 [36]12.3815.18
266 [49]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA1-540.5958.9675 [18]11.4214.26
267 [40]Chestatee6-AAA3-340.5341.00273 [44]10.8213.71
268 [46]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-640.4664.3537 [6]6.589.54
269 [41]Dawson County6-AAA1-440.2747.23202 [29]10.5013.64
270 [7]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA5-240.0328.00383 [11]9.7513.14
271 [26]Commerce8-A Division I0-639.6951.60150 [4]10.4514.17
272 [27]East Laurens2-A Division I2-439.6143.46234 [13]10.0313.84
273 [47]Pace Academy4-AAAA2-439.4040.79276 [51]6.0310.05
274 [8]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA4-239.3830.49370 [10]9.2813.31
275 [17]Christian Heritage7-A Division I #3-339.3237.99294 [14]12.0216.12
276 [27]Pike County2-AA3-339.1541.70258 [21]10.4214.70
277 [9]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA7-039.119.07451 [25]8.8313.13
278 [28]Jackson2-AA2-439.0937.55299 [30]10.8615.18
279 [42]East Hall8-AAA2-439.0440.69277 [45]15.3119.68
280 [13]Manchester7-A Division II2-438.9441.27267 [8]9.9914.47
281 [43]Adairsville7-AAA2-438.4648.99181 [22]9.8614.81
282 [14]Irwin County2-A Division II1-538.3949.99169 [3]8.7913.82
283 [29]Columbus1-AA4-138.3829.28377 [42]6.3211.37
284 [30]Westside (Macon)2-AA1-538.3452.48140 [7]10.4415.52
285 [48]Eagle's Landing Christian2-AAAA2-438.1946.06212 [43]10.1615.39
286 [44]Hephzibah4-AAA3-337.9937.34302 [50]10.2215.65
287 [28]Berrien1-A Division I2-337.6641.14270 [22]11.6317.40
288 [48]Paulding County3-AAAAAA1-437.5956.35104 [40]9.4815.31
289 [15]Charlton County2-A Division II3-337.5835.10328 [21]13.2919.13
290 [16]Hawkinsville4-A Division II4-137.1725.07398 [42]10.4816.72
291 [29]Temple6-A Division I4-237.0430.66366 [38]10.0916.47
292 [17]Mitchell County1-A Division II2-236.4635.31323 [19]7.3914.35
293 [50]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAA3-336.2333.84344 [61]8.2715.46
294 [18]Trion7-A Division II3-336.2034.80332 [23]8.5515.77
295 [19]Schley County6-A Division II4-336.1833.84345 [26]6.1913.43
296 [20]Turner County2-A Division II1-336.1751.25155 [2]7.7815.03
297 [31]Union County7-AA1-536.1647.83195 [11]8.1315.39
298 [21]Jenkins County3-A Division II3-336.0531.88354 [28]10.2217.59
299 [22]Treutlen4-A Division II3-236.0531.69358 [30]7.4914.86
300 [18]King's Ridge Christian5-A Division I #5-135.9916.73433 [23]7.4414.86
301 [45]LaFayette7-AAA4-235.9931.07364 [56]5.2612.68
302 [49]Woodland (Stockbridge)2-AAAA3-335.9443.81232 [46]5.2212.70
303 [51]Riverwood6-AAAAA1-535.5951.86146 [42]6.8114.63
304 [46]Beach3-AAA1-335.4749.35174 [20]6.3314.28
305 [23]Taylor County6-A Division II3-235.4225.48396 [41]8.1116.11
306 [30]Southwest2-A Division I2-435.1043.91231 [12]7.4015.72
307 [47]White County6-AAA0-634.4957.3693 [12]5.6714.60
308 [52]Lakeside (Evans)1-AAAAA0-634.4551.35153 [44]8.5417.51
309 [10]Calvary ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA5-134.3618.39426 [21]5.5314.60
310 [31]Oglethorpe County8-A Division I2-434.2743.19238 [15]5.8815.04
311 [32]Tattnall County3-AA2-434.1240.86275 [25]8.3817.68
312 [11]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA5-234.0718.73424 [20]9.3018.66
313 [24]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II6-134.0218.73423 [52]5.0914.48
314 [19]Mount Paran Christian5-A Division I #3-333.8536.40311 [17]5.2914.85
315 [32]Vidalia3-A Division I1-533.4642.77246 [18]5.4015.36
316 [2]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A5-233.3922.83405 [1]7.5717.59
317 [49]Heritage (Conyers)4-AAAAAA0-433.0250.53162 [48]6.1516.54
318 [25]Bryan County3-A Division II4-233.0127.56387 [36]6.0016.41
319 [50]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAA0-532.6750.76159 [47]6.9717.73
320 [20]Darlington6-A Division I #2-432.4941.28266 [12]9.6820.61
321 [12]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-332.1026.18392 [13]5.1616.47
322 [26]Telfair County4-A Division II2-431.7934.68337 [25]6.8018.43
323 [51]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAA0-531.6261.3553 [31]6.3118.11
324 [27]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II2-331.3732.24350 [27]4.1216.17
325 [21]Mount Vernon5-A Division I #2-431.3534.52339 [19]5.8217.89
326 [52]Chapel Hill2-AAAAAA1-531.3344.56227 [54]3.5815.66
327 [28]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II2-2-131.3217.09432 [55]7.0019.10
328 [53]Apalachee8-AAAAA2-531.3145.56214 [54]4.2216.33
329 [29]Atkinson County2-A Division II †5-131.209.88450 [57]8.7520.97
330 [33]Coahulla Creek7-AA1-430.8046.35210 [12]4.4017.01
331 [50]Druid Hills5-AAAA2-430.4544.99222 [45]5.3318.30
332 [30]Macon County6-A Division II2-530.3434.74333 [24]6.8019.87
333 [31]Warren County8-A Division II2-430.3240.47280 [11]4.2217.31
334 [54]Pope6-AAAAA0-630.2357.5991 [23]4.5417.73
335 [13]Bethlehem ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA5-230.1422.40408 [16]3.1716.45
336 [3]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A4-230.1016.00435 [7]4.9018.22
337 [51]Mundy's Mill3-AAAA0-630.0770.3316 [2]6.3819.74
338 [14]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-329.0334.04342 [4]4.3418.73
339 [32]Dooly County4-A Division II1-428.7746.26211 [6]3.7518.40
340 [55]Loganville8-AAAAA0-628.6951.79147 [43]0.7315.45
341 [48]Howard4-AAA1-528.3843.19237 [37]8.2223.26
342 [52]Union Grove2-AAAA0-628.2650.24167 [37]2.8317.99
343 [33]Banks County8-A Division I0-528.1049.04180 [6]3.2318.55
344 [53]South Cobb3-AAAAAA2-327.5927.83385 [56]3.0518.88
345 [34]McNair4-A Division I1-527.5640.35281 [23]5.8821.74
346 [56]Banneker3-AAAAA1-527.5156.66101 [29]3.0518.97
347 [34]South Atlanta6-AA2-427.4834.73334 [36]1.2517.19
348 [35]Therrell5-AA1-527.4444.07230 [17]0.2616.24
349 [35]Model6-A Division I1-427.4143.42235 [14]5.1321.14
350 [15]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-427.2531.68359 [7]2.2118.38
351 [33]Miller County1-A Division II2-427.1436.15315 [17]4.7621.03
352 [36]Shaw1-AA1-526.8341.81255 [20]1.5318.12
353 [49]Ridgeland7-AAA2-426.7830.61367 [57]3.1419.78
354 [50]West Hall8-AAA2-426.7641.60261 [41]4.9721.63
355 [16]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA2-426.6231.67360 [8]4.1520.95
356 [34]Wilkinson County5-A Division II1-526.2337.71297 [14]6.3323.52
357 [36]Gordon Central7-A Division I5-126.1815.49437 [45]2.4719.72
358 [35]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II2-425.6829.29376 [33]-0.4517.29
359 [36]Crawford County6-A Division II3-325.4919.78418 [51]5.7523.68
360 [53]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAA0-525.2056.81100 [16]5.9924.21
361 [37]Salem6-AA3-225.0423.42402 [45]4.4522.83
362 [57]Morrow3-AAAAA1-524.7749.35175 [48]1.9220.57
363 [1]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA4-124.6113.52443 [1]-1.5517.26
364 [51]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA2-324.4729.41373 [59]1.6120.57
365 [22]Providence Christian8-A Division I #1-424.3036.16314 [18]3.0022.12
366 [17]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA4-324.2722.96404 [15]2.5621.71
367 [54]Midtown4-AAAA2-424.1227.82386 [59]-2.7516.55
368 [58]Johns Creek7-AAAAA0-523.9761.0754 [9]1.9721.42
369 [38]Murray County7-AA2-423.9337.03306 [31]-0.0119.48
370 [37]Dade County7-A Division I1-523.7134.06341 [32]-1.2118.51
371 [54]Osborne3-AAAAAA1-423.5747.35201 [52]1.1320.98
372 [37]Towns County8-A Division II †3-323.4918.42425 [53]0.8220.75
373 [4]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA District 4-AA-A4-223.3914.03440 [11]-3.3316.71
374 [59]Chattahoochee7-AAAAA1-523.3148.15190 [51]2.3022.41
375 [5]Flint River AcademyGIAA District 1-AA-A4-223.0012.67445 [12]1.9922.41
376 [38]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II2-422.8835.11327 [20]4.3324.88
377 [60]Alcovy8-AAAAA0-622.5057.9687 [22]1.0822.00
378 [6]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A3-322.3419.01421 [4]2.5623.65
379 [38]Jefferson County2-A Division I0-622.2450.47163 [5]0.7221.90
380 [39]Redan6-AA2-421.5434.22340 [38]1.5923.47
381 [55]Discovery8-AAAAAA0-521.3657.1896 [39]2.2824.33
382 [56]Berkmar7-AAAAAA0-621.2362.4045 [26]2.3824.57
383 [39]Portal3-A Division II2-421.0226.16393 [39]4.0826.48
384 [40]Greene County8-A Division II1-520.7740.88274 [10]4.0026.65
385 [52]Windsor Forest3-AAA1-420.6641.68259 [40]2.7825.54
386 [61]Tri-Cities4-AAAAA0-620.4149.29177 [49]0.2223.22
387 [40]Washington5-AA2-520.2337.61298 [29]-2.4220.77
388 [7]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA District 3-AA-A5-220.0415.06439 [10]-0.9922.38
389 [41]Rutland2-AA0-519.5141.43265 [23]-5.5518.36
390 [39]Towers4-A Division I3-219.3423.16403 [41]2.4526.53
391 [18]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA3-319.3218.11428 [22]-0.3623.74
392 [53]Fayette County2-AAA0-618.9358.0484 [10]1.1425.62
393 [41]Lanier County2-A Division II0-618.7437.47301 [16]-0.4124.27
394 [55]Northview5-AAAA0-618.6952.09142 [30]-1.5623.17
395 [42]Pelham1-A Division II0-618.4247.23203 [5]-0.4124.59
396 [43]Greenville7-A Division II3-218.1612.33447 [56]1.2026.46
397 [56]North Springs5-AAAA1-518.1142.70248 [48]-4.7620.55
398 [19]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA3-317.6720.53416 [18]-0.2725.48
399 [54]Islands3-AAA1-417.1032.22351 [55]-0.6925.63
400 [55]Riverdale5-AAA1-516.5740.29282 [47]-6.1820.67
401 [8]Gatewood SchoolGIAA District 4-AA-A2-416.3918.99422 [5]-3.7723.26
402 [44]Hancock Central5-A Division II2-416.0024.79399 [43]-3.1424.28
403 [40]Chattooga7-A Division I1-515.5228.92378 [39]-1.4626.43
404 [41]Coosa7-A Division I1-515.3427.91384 [40]-0.9327.15
405 [20]Athens ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA3-414.7617.27431 [23]-4.2824.38
406 [21]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA1-614.5727.53388 [12]-2.6326.22
407 [45]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II2-414.3322.38409 [47]-5.6623.43
408 [46]Montgomery County4-A Division II1-514.2828.51379 [34]-2.8326.31
409 [47]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II2-413.4222.41407 [46]-5.0025.00
410 [22]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-613.2937.24303 [2]-5.0325.10
411 [56]Cross Creek4-AAA1-512.6842.99241 [38]-4.8325.92
412 [57]Forest Park4-AAAA1-412.5935.79318 [53]-5.1325.70
413 [48]Claxton3-A Division II0-612.5137.54300 [15]-5.3525.56
414 [9]Briarwood AcademyGIAA District 4-AA-A3-312.3915.16438 [9]-4.1526.87
415 [10]Rock Springs ChristianGIAA District 1-AA-A4-112.13-11.39459 [15]-5.0726.22
416 [42]Butler4-AA1-512.0029.34375 [41]-5.4325.99
417 [11]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA District 1-AA-A3-411.9316.69434 [6]-5.0526.44
418 [23]Piedmont AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA4-211.676.26456 [27]-6.6525.10
419 [43]Kendrick1-AA3-310.8520.86414 [46]-7.7624.80
420 [42]Brantley County1-A Division I0-610.6046.66207 [8]-10.5522.28
421 [23]Mount Pisgah Christian5-A Division I #1-59.9030.40371 [22]-8.6524.88
422 [43]Central (Macon)2-A Division I0-69.7942.96242 [16]-5.1828.45
423 [49]Terrell County1-A Division II1-49.4728.50380 [35]-8.1025.85
424 [44]Mount Bethel Christian5-A Division I †4-18.3310.61449 [47]-9.2125.88
425 [50]Savannah3-A Division II0-48.0731.70357 [29]-11.2324.12
426 [57]Groves3-AAA0-57.7343.56233 [36]-3.1332.56
427 [51]Glascock County5-A Division II1-56.9821.18412 [48]-4.5531.88
428 [12]Thomas JeffersonGIAA District 4-AA-A1-66.4621.90410 [3]-6.6330.33
429 [58]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA †1-66.1328.28382 [58]-9.9327.36
430 [59]Drew4-AAAA0-65.4334.70335 [54]-4.4433.55
431 [13]Windsor AcademyGIAA District 1-AA-A2-45.188.13452 [14]-6.6731.57
432 [24]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-65.1430.53368 [9]-7.3530.94
433 [44]Hardaway1-AA0-65.0731.53361 [39]-9.3429.01
434 [25]Riverside PrepGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-44.607.26455 [26]-9.3629.46
435 [52]Marion County6-A Division II0-64.1231.10363 [31]-4.5534.75
436 [53]Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II †2-34.1120.87413 [49]-3.3136.01
437 [58]Johnson (Gainesville)6-AAA0-53.7542.03254 [39]-7.0132.66
438 [2]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA4-23.06-1.58458 [4]-7.3633.00
439 [59]Stone Mountain5-AAA †0-72.6236.81307 [51]-8.2632.54
440 [45]Josey4-AA1-52.2612.51446 [47]-9.4131.75
441 [26]King's AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-51.4819.26420 [19]-7.2534.69
442 [27]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA2-41.1313.74442 [24]-7.2435.05
443 [45]Armuchee7-A Division I0-40.8018.03429 [44]-8.2434.38
444 [60]Clarkston5-AAAA0-50.2945.69213 [44]-8.9434.19
445 [14]Augusta PrepGIAA District 4-AA-A1-5-1.3210.75448 [13]-11.7732.97
446 [54]Baconton Charter1-A Division II †0-5-3.9927.01391 [38]-18.3629.05
447 [55]Twiggs County5-A Division II0-6-4.2923.54401 [45]-8.1239.59
448 [3]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA1-4-4.4212.74444 [2]-11.7236.12
449 [46]B.E.S.T. Academy5-A Division I1-5-5.2213.88441 [46]-17.6830.96
450 [46]Glenn Hills4-AA0-6-5.2636.60309 [33]-14.2734.41
451 [56]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †1-4-8.087.29454 [58]-16.4435.06
452 [24]Walker5-A Division I #2-4-9.584.07457 [24]-12.9040.10
453 [15]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 1-AA-A1-6-9.9615.83436 [8]-11.8841.50
454 [47]Utopian Academy4-A Division I1-5-11.3018.13427 [43]-18.3636.35
455 [57]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-3-12.1920.26417 [50]-23.8731.73
456 [47]Jordan1-AA0-6-12.8936.40312 [34]-10.5745.74
457 [58]Calhoun County1-A Division II †0-4-24.8917.88430 [54]-23.4844.83
458 [4]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA0-5-30.467.59453 [3]-24.8549.03
459 [61]Cross Keys5-AAAA †0-6-35.3019.71419 [61]-34.9043.82

† - Plays a nonregion schedule / # - Qualifies for the smaller private school playoffs

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11-AAAAAA688.0281.90
22-AAAAAA581.3270.16
32-AAAAA678.1568.85
44-AAAAAA777.1665.33
57-AAAAA774.3261.45
68-AAAAAA773.5360.92
77-AAAAAA870.3060.05
88-AAAA769.6259.40
91-AAAA668.9262.35
103-AAAAA868.6456.46
115-AAAAAA768.3963.19
126-AAAA566.1960.32
132-AAA865.1057.37
143-AAAAAA864.7353.37
158-AAA663.3454.20
168-AA462.7551.10
173-AAAA762.5354.19
186-AAAAA862.3554.90
195-AAAAA862.2255.83
206-AAAAAA862.0555.71
211-AAA659.8754.63
223-AA559.8554.11
233-A Division I358.5353.90
247-AAAA758.3052.80
251-A Division I758.1648.70
262-AAAA1057.5451.01
271-AAAAA957.2050.87
285-AA555.8644.27
297-AAA754.1247.20
304-AAAA853.1139.31
315-AAA752.9249.75
328-AAAAA752.7643.81
336-AAA752.7642.68
344-AAA852.6944.18
352-AA652.6844.07
364-AAAAA851.7144.12
377-AA850.9244.95
382-A Division I1048.5841.40
395-AAAA948.3040.80
403-AAA947.9934.99
418-A Division I547.5841.40
426-A Division I647.0543.43
431-AA845.6531.46
442-A Division II645.5140.39
457-A Division II543.6137.02
465-A Division I142.28-5.22
474-AA642.1128.97
48GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA541.7033.61
494-A Division I740.2831.26
50GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA539.4836.06
516-AA539.2533.31
524-A Division II738.9934.19
533-A Division II937.3730.75
548-A Division II537.2031.27
55GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA536.1628.36
567-A Division I733.2724.14
57GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA433.1925.97
58GIAA District 3-AA-A429.2926.47
591-A Division II727.5430.70
606-A Division II727.0318.97
615-A Division II626.7217.86
62GIAA District 4-AA-A624.8216.79
63GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA824.3618.17
64GIAA District 1-AA-A513.708.46
65GAPPS Region 1-AA48.16-1.80
Prince Avenue coach Jon Richt: His dad ‘definitely much calmer’ on sideline

Least likely results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Highest-rated matchups

These are the highest-rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
95.4310/31ValdostaLowndes - 3.9861.6%
92.0308/14BufordMilton20 - 1314.4384.8%
91.9709/05HughesDouglas County44 - 3110.2777.2%
91.9010/31CarrolltonDouglas County - 8.4673.2%
91.8109/12BufordDouglas County34 - 2614.6385.1%
89.2308/16Douglas CountyNorth Gwinnett21 - 70.7752.3%
88.1110/31MiltonRoswell - 2.9358.6%
87.6309/05BufordRoswell65 - 2118.4890.0%
86.9309/12CarrolltonGainesville43 - 2112.3681.3%
86.5710/03ValdostaColquitt County - 12.5081.6%
85.6710/10MiltonGainesville - 7.4570.8%
85.5609/12North OconeeJefferson35 - 015.8286.8%
85.4709/26LowndesColquitt County31 - 1411.8780.4%
85.2408/29North GwinnettColquitt County21 - 76.8369.3%
85.1610/24RoswellGainesville - 1.1753.5%

