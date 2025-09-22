AJC Varsity

Maxwell summary after Week 6: Hebron Christian rises to private schools No. 1

Computer impressed with Lions push past 4A Blessed Trinity.
The Maxwell Ratings have been updated for Week 5 of the Georgia high school football season. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
By Loren Maxwell
7 hours ago

Throughout the 2025 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 459 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA football ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,050 of 1,098 total games including 0 tie(s) (95.63%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.47 points and all game margins within 12.33 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home advantage: 1.02

By class

AAAAAA AAAAA
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Buford5-0 105.251(1)Hughes5-0100.84
2(2)Grayson5-0 102.742(2)Thomas County Central5-098.36
3(3)Carrollton6-0 98.413(3)Milton4-193.81
4(4)Douglas County3-2 93.074(4)Roswell4-187.47
5(5)North Gwinnett4-1 91.195(6)Gainesville4-185.03
6(9)McEachern5-0 87.206(7)Houston County5-081.38
7(6)Colquitt County4-1 87.057(8)Lee County4-180.78
8(7)Lowndes5-0 86.598(9)Rome3-279.71
9(8)Valdosta5-0 85.089(5)Sequoyah5-178.24
10(10)Camden County5-0 84.9610(12)Brunswick4-177.10
11(13)Hillgrove5-0 81.4911(11)Coffee2-374.95
12(12)Newton3-2 79.4712(10)Woodward Academy3-274.85
13(14)North Cobb4-2 79.4113(13)Jackson County4-173.67
14(11)Collins Hill3-2 77.8514(18)River Ridge5-171.36
15(19)West Forsyth4-1 76.8715(17)Northgate5-070.83



AAAA AAA
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)North Oconee5-097.071(2)Sandy Creek5-082.65
2(2)Creekside5-091.802(1)Jefferson4-181.16
3(4)Cartersville6-084.793(5)Troup5-074.96
4(3)Ware County5-083.884(4)LaGrange5-174.90
5(6)Benedictine2-281.685(3)Peach County5-070.69
6(7)Marist3-179.146(6)Calhoun2-269.85
7(8)Central (Carrollton)5-078.377(10)Jenkins4-168.56
8(5)Blessed Trinity3-276.508(8)Cairo2-265.70
9(15)Jonesboro3-272.229(11)Douglass3-264.75
10(9)Cass5-171.7710(9)North Hall5-064.36
11(10)Cambridge4-170.1911(7)Stephenson5-063.70
12(12)Kell4-268.2912(20)West Laurens5-061.30
13(13)Stockbridge4-167.0713(16)Pickens5-060.43
14(14)Ola4-165.8414(15)Cherokee Bluff4-160.31
15(22)Southwest DeKalb4-165.2715(17)Whitewater2-259.25



AA A Divison I
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Carver (Columbus)5-074.711(1)Thomasville4-174.32
2(3)Carver (Atlanta)5-071.892(4)Worth County5-068.69
3(2)Pierce County5-071.893(2)Toombs County4-165.84
4(4)Morgan County5-066.894(3)Swainsboro6-065.42
5(7)Sumter County5-066.605(6)Northeast4-162.25
6(5)Rockmart4-164.766(8)Rabun County5-061.08
7(6)Callaway3-263.147(5)Fitzgerald2-260.11
8(8)Burke County4-161.068(7)Dublin4-159.51
9(10)Hapeville Charter1-360.989(9)Heard County4-055.46
10(9)Appling County2-359.7710(11)Bleckley County4-153.72
11(12)Cook4-259.3311(12)Lamar County4-052.32
12(16)North Murray5-058.8012(10)Jeff Davis4-051.56
13(13)Laney4-155.8513(21)Haralson County4-150.67
14(14)Thomson2-355.5514(13)Dodge County4-150.32
15(15)East Jackson5-054.0915(14)ACE Charter4-148.71



A Division II Smaller Private
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Brooks County1-459.081(2)Hebron Christian3-178.66
2(2)Bowdon3-258.872(4)Fellowship Christian4-171.97
3(3)Lincoln County5-057.563(1)Prince Avenue Christian4-171.34
4(4)Clinch County5-054.774(3)Calvary Day4-166.05
5(5)Early County3-250.645(5)Savannah Christian3-260.13
6(7)Metter3-148.016(7)Athens Academy4-158.80
7(11)Johnson County5-047.547(6)Holy Innocents4-158.76
8(8)Seminole County4-046.478(11)Aquinas4-058.30
9(10)Manchester2-346.269(8)Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)2-357.02
10(12)Emanuel County Institute3-245.0710(10)Greater Atlanta Christian4-156.63
11(21)Wheeler County5-044.9711(9)Lovett4-156.10
12(9)Wilcox County3-244.1712(12)Wesleyan3-253.16
13(6)Irwin County1-444.0813(13)Whitefield Academy4-153.06
14(18)Screven County4-044.0114(15)Landmark Christian5-050.76
15(13)Hawkinsville4-041.6015(14)North Cobb Christian3-248.13



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA-A
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(5)Stratford Academy5-053.251(1)Brentwood School5-145.87
2(3)John Milledge Academy4-151.212(5)Southland Academy4-233.97
3(1)Brookstone5-149.263(2)Southwest Georgia Academy3-233.20
4(6)Deerfield-Windsor5-048.894(4)Trinity Christian (Dublin)5-131.38
5(4)Valwood School3-246.155(3)Edmund Burke Academy3-228.40



GAPPS
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Lanier Christian3-124.49
2(2)Creekside Christian3-26.75
3(3)Cherokee Christian1-4-2.90
4(4)Skipstone Academy0-4-19.75



All-class

Classification rankings are shown in brackets. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Buford8-AAAAAA5-0105.2576.149 [5]44.09-15.48
2 [2]Grayson4-AAAAAA5-0102.7466.6644 [22]43.85-13.21
3 [1]Hughes3-AAAAA5-0100.8460.8273 [17]46.43-8.73
4 [3]Carrollton2-AAAAAA6-098.4166.1646 [23]40.04-12.69
5 [2]Thomas County Central2-AAAAA5-098.3662.8260 [13]38.36-14.32
6 [1]North Oconee8-AAAA5-097.0758.04105 [16]37.70-13.69
7 [3]Milton7-AAAAA4-193.8164.8452 [11]31.22-16.91
8 [4]Douglas County2-AAAAAA3-293.0789.801 [1]34.08-13.31
9 [2]Creekside4-AAAA5-091.8049.82193 [39]37.89-8.23
10 [5]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAA4-191.1978.712 [2]31.06-14.45
11 [4]Roswell7-AAAAA4-187.4777.316 [2]36.06-5.73
12 [6]McEachern3-AAAAAA5-087.2064.3455 [26]30.82-10.70
13 [7]Colquitt County1-AAAAAA4-187.0578.073 [3]33.86-7.51
14 [8]Lowndes1-AAAAAA5-086.5958.7296 [37]32.86-8.05
15 [9]Valdosta1-AAAAAA5-085.0848.86203 [52]35.61-3.79
16 [5]Gainesville7-AAAAA4-185.0377.724 [1]33.36-5.99
17 [10]Camden County1-AAAAAA5-084.9677.107 [4]36.64-2.64
18 [3]Cartersville7-AAAA6-084.7954.50137 [26]34.25-4.86
19 [4]Ware County1-AAAA5-083.8862.4462 [9]32.69-5.52
20 [1]Sandy Creek2-AAA5-082.6561.4171 [10]28.72-8.25
21 [5]Benedictine1-AAAA2-281.6875.9110 [1]29.59-6.41
22 [11]Hillgrove3-AAAAAA5-081.4947.78213 [54]28.99-6.82
23 [6]Houston County2-AAAAA5-081.3865.0850 [10]30.70-5.00
24 [2]Jefferson8-AAA4-181.1670.8422 [3]27.33-8.15
25 [7]Lee County2-AAAAA4-180.7869.3030 [7]32.21-2.88
26 [8]Rome5-AAAAA3-279.7172.6019 [4]30.65-3.37
27 [12]Newton4-AAAAAA3-279.4762.2065 [29]31.95-1.85
28 [13]North Cobb5-AAAAAA4-279.4173.2715 [8]27.25-6.48
29 [6]Marist5-AAAA3-179.1452.38160 [33]26.28-7.17
30 [1]Hebron Christian8-AA #3-178.6670.0428 [1]29.77-3.21
31 [7]Central (Carrollton)3-AAAA5-078.3747.85210 [44]29.88-2.82
32 [9]Sequoyah6-AAAAA5-178.2461.7868 [15]28.90-3.66
33 [14]Collins Hill8-AAAAAA3-277.8570.4925 [14]24.15-8.02
34 [10]Brunswick1-AAAAA4-177.1057.22110 [32]27.63-3.78
35 [15]West Forsyth6-AAAAAA4-176.8767.1041 [21]28.36-2.83
36 [16]Harrison3-AAAAAA5-076.5855.85125 [43]26.99-3.91
37 [8]Blessed Trinity6-AAAA3-276.5066.5245 [6]24.24-6.58
38 [17]Mill Creek8-AAAAAA3-276.1569.3429 [15]28.10-2.36
39 [18]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAA4-175.8660.2379 [31]26.54-3.64
40 [3]Troup2-AAA5-074.9651.86164 [18]30.160.88
41 [11]Coffee2-AAAAA2-374.9568.2438 [8]23.81-5.45
42 [4]LaGrange2-AAA5-174.9056.38117 [13]25.57-3.64
43 [12]Woodward Academy4-AAAAA3-274.8570.3426 [5]25.35-3.82
44 [1]Carver (Columbus)1-AA5-074.7149.05201 [14]26.96-2.07
45 [1]Thomasville1-A Division I4-174.3259.8083 [1]27.76-0.88
46 [19]Westlake2-AAAAAA3-373.8972.6318 [10]26.25-1.96
47 [20]Norcross7-AAAAAA3-273.8670.5324 [13]25.61-2.57
48 [21]Walton5-AAAAAA3-373.6875.1312 [6]25.98-2.01
49 [13]Jackson County8-AAAAA4-173.6762.1166 [14]24.88-3.11
50 [22]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAA4-172.6350.99175 [49]22.88-4.07
51 [9]Jonesboro3-AAAA3-272.2256.27120 [23]24.74-1.81
52 [2]Fellowship Christian5-A Division I #4-171.9751.79165 [5]26.430.14
53 [2]Carver (Atlanta)5-AA5-071.8942.36276 [24]23.76-2.45
54 [3]Pierce County3-AA5-071.8942.11279 [25]25.10-1.11
55 [10]Cass7-AAAA5-171.7753.50149 [29]26.660.58
56 [14]River Ridge6-AAAAA5-171.3657.47109 [31]21.80-3.87
57 [3]Prince Avenue Christian8-AA #4-171.3453.14152 [4]27.461.80
58 [23]North Paulding5-AAAAAA4-271.3465.1249 [24]26.050.39
59 [24]Brookwood7-AAAAAA3-271.0063.3359 [28]24.42-0.89
60 [15]Northgate3-AAAAA5-070.8352.08162 [45]22.87-2.27
61 [16]Lovejoy3-AAAAA5-070.7750.08189 [49]22.82-2.27
62 [5]Peach County1-AAA5-070.6950.05190 [23]24.18-0.83
63 [11]Cambridge6-AAAA4-170.1952.43159 [32]26.081.57
64 [6]Calhoun7-AAA2-269.8565.9347 [6]25.601.43
65 [25]Archer4-AAAAAA2-369.7670.7323 [12]26.172.09
66 [26]Marietta5-AAAAAA2-469.4573.5513 [7]21.77-2.00
67 [27]Denmark6-AAAAAA2-369.1669.2831 [16]21.49-1.99
68 [17]Lanier7-AAAAA3-269.1265.5448 [9]24.120.67
69 [2]Worth County1-A Division I5-068.6945.67236 [12]25.562.55
70 [7]Jenkins3-AAA4-168.5649.46197 [24]25.572.69
71 [12]Kell6-AAAA4-268.2962.2564 [11]23.350.74
72 [18]Sprayberry6-AAAAA5-168.1349.86192 [50]24.241.79
73 [13]Stockbridge2-AAAA4-167.0751.72167 [35]22.791.41
74 [4]Morgan County2-AA5-066.8941.96282 [26]26.305.09
75 [5]Sumter County1-AA5-066.6039.90301 [31]21.060.14
76 [19]Newnan3-AAAAA4-166.5953.11153 [43]23.943.03
77 [28]Parkview7-AAAAAA2-366.2968.5733 [17]26.355.74
78 [4]Calvary Day3-AAA #4-166.0544.28255 [12]24.153.78
79 [29]East Coweta2-AAAAAA1-465.9172.7317 [9]26.536.30
80 [3]Toombs County3-A Division I4-165.8446.72225 [10]21.641.48
81 [30]Lambert6-AAAAAA2-365.8468.5634 [18]24.033.87
82 [14]Ola2-AAAA4-165.8455.82126 [24]21.130.98
83 [8]Cairo1-AAA2-265.7077.345 [1]23.133.11
84 [31]Tift County1-AAAAAA3-265.5368.4735 [19]23.974.13
85 [4]Swainsboro3-A Division I6-065.4253.20151 [4]20.981.24
86 [32]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAA3-265.3861.4769 [30]17.36-2.34
87 [15]Southwest DeKalb5-AAAA4-165.2738.15316 [51]20.030.43
88 [6]Rockmart7-AA4-164.7651.41170 [12]21.792.71
89 [9]Douglass5-AAA3-264.7561.9767 [9]19.170.11
90 [10]North Hall6-AAA5-064.3646.45227 [32]24.195.51
91 [16]Perry1-AAAA2-364.2264.3356 [7]19.911.37
92 [17]Locust Grove2-AAAA4-163.7855.63129 [25]21.903.79
93 [11]Stephenson5-AAA5-063.7047.51216 [28]20.292.27
94 [18]Warner Robins1-AAAA3-263.6657.86108 [17]20.332.35
95 [20]New Manchester5-AAAAA4-063.1732.86363 [61]19.381.89
96 [7]Callaway2-AA3-263.1451.90163 [11]18.541.08
97 [5]Northeast2-A Division I4-162.2545.65237 [13]19.042.47
98 [19]Jones County2-AAAA3-262.1349.75194 [40]19.843.39
99 [33]North Atlanta6-AAAAAA3-261.6651.69168 [47]19.133.15
100 [20]Flowery Branch8-AAAA4-161.6354.41139 [27]20.844.89
101 [34]Dacula8-AAAAAA2-261.6158.55100 [39]21.956.02
102 [21]East Paulding5-AAAAA2-361.3660.6276 [19]20.534.85
103 [12]West Laurens4-AAA5-061.3033.53353 [54]20.194.57
104 [22]Villa Rica5-AAAAA2-361.2364.3754 [12]17.952.39
105 [35]North Forsyth6-AAAAAA3-261.1359.6185 [33]17.662.21
106 [6]Rabun County8-A Division I5-061.0842.10280 [23]18.382.97
107 [8]Burke County4-AA4-161.0645.21239 [18]21.105.72
108 [23]Effingham County1-AAAAA3-261.0059.5486 [23]22.977.66
109 [9]Hapeville Charter5-AA1-360.9868.9132 [2]15.15-0.15
110 [21]Eastside8-AAAA2-360.7557.08111 [18]20.024.96
111 [13]Pickens6-AAA5-060.4345.74235 [35]19.534.78
112 [14]Cherokee Bluff8-AAA4-160.3147.42218 [30]19.444.81
113 [5]Savannah Christian3-A Division I #3-260.1353.69144 [3]18.674.22
114 [7]Fitzgerald1-A Division I2-260.1155.78127 [2]17.262.83
115 [10]Appling County3-AA2-359.7756.12121 [4]17.543.45
116 [36]Campbell3-AAAAAA3-259.6160.1680 [32]17.873.94
117 [8]Dublin2-A Division I4-159.5141.68287 [25]17.263.43
118 [11]Cook3-AA4-259.3354.37140 [7]16.422.77
119 [15]Whitewater2-AAA2-259.2563.8458 [8]20.717.14
120 [22]Griffin3-AAAA3-259.1256.38116 [21]19.826.39
121 [1]Brooks County2-A Division II1-459.0866.8742 [1]16.953.55
122 [16]Oconee County8-AAA3-259.0759.7884 [11]16.342.95
123 [2]Bowdon7-A Division II3-258.8750.49185 [5]19.456.27
124 [12]North Murray7-AA5-058.8044.52249 [22]19.095.97
125 [6]Athens Academy8-A Division I #4-158.8046.43229 [9]20.036.92
126 [7]Holy Innocents5-AA #4-158.7642.84270 [14]17.144.06
127 [17]Monroe1-AAA2-358.6466.8643 [5]17.254.28
128 [18]Mary Persons2-AAA3-158.5738.25314 [48]18.535.63
129 [24]Creekview6-AAAAA3-358.4957.93107 [30]16.854.04
130 [8]Aquinas4-AAA #4-058.3047.10221 [8]19.416.80
131 [25]Seckinger7-AAAAA3-257.8755.60130 [37]18.206.00
132 [37]Duluth7-AAAAAA3-257.8753.87142 [44]19.877.68
133 [19]Harlem4-AAA3-157.7346.14232 [33]16.664.61
134 [3]Lincoln County8-A Division II5-057.5643.26267 [11]16.764.88
135 [20]Monroe Area8-AAA4-157.3742.29277 [43]18.707.01
136 [26]Woodstock6-AAAAA4-257.2247.58215 [55]16.665.12
137 [27]Glynn Academy1-AAAAA3-257.2051.18171 [46]17.936.41
138 [9]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)2-AAA #2-357.0258.8595 [2]18.336.99
139 [38]Wheeler5-AAAAAA1-556.9968.4736 [20]21.3710.06
140 [21]Northwest Whitfield7-AAA4-156.9041.09290 [45]17.356.13
141 [23]Walnut Grove8-AAAA5-056.8037.59323 [52]13.122.01
142 [10]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAA #4-156.6344.88245 [11]18.507.55
143 [24]Hampton2-AAAA3-256.6356.55114 [20]16.915.97
144 [22]Upson-Lee2-AAA3-256.3953.75143 [15]16.916.20
145 [23]Cedar Grove5-AAA3-256.1853.65146 [16]19.048.54
146 [11]Lovett5-AA #4-156.1047.28220 [7]13.733.31
147 [13]Laney4-AA4-155.8541.86285 [28]16.676.51
148 [14]Thomson4-AA2-355.5553.52148 [9]18.348.48
149 [39]Grovetown4-AAAAAA3-255.4758.35101 [40]15.685.90
150 [9]Heard County6-A Division I4-055.4630.21383 [38]17.777.99
151 [40]Cherokee5-AAAAAA1-454.9764.1957 [27]20.7211.43
152 [24]Lumpkin County6-AAA3-254.9751.04174 [19]17.698.41
153 [25]Westside (Augusta)4-AAA4-154.9739.69302 [47]12.503.21
154 [4]Clinch County2-A Division II5-054.7739.24306 [18]15.666.57
155 [26]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAA4-154.1144.34253 [38]14.816.39
156 [15]East Jackson8-AA5-054.0941.87284 [27]16.468.05
157 [25]Lithonia5-AAAA4-053.9835.69342 [55]14.396.09
158 [26]Madison County8-AAAA3-153.7849.28199 [42]17.209.10
159 [41]Etowah5-AAAAAA2-353.7558.02106 [42]18.6810.62
160 [10]Bleckley County2-A Division I4-153.7238.93310 [28]18.2710.23
161 [27]Westover1-AAA3-153.6147.98207 [26]15.727.79
162 [27]Tucker5-AAAA2-253.2846.32230 [46]16.879.27
163 [1]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA5-053.2536.45331 [5]16.699.12
164 [28]Habersham Central8-AAAAA3-253.1748.43206 [52]15.137.65
165 [12]Wesleyan5-A Division I #3-253.1637.61321 [17]14.186.70
166 [29]Shiloh4-AAAAA1-453.1159.8382 [22]11.434.00
167 [30]Veterans2-AAAAA2-353.1158.28102 [28]14.767.33
168 [28]Harris County3-AAAA2-353.1062.6361 [8]13.015.59
169 [13]Whitefield Academy5-A Division I #4-153.0642.23278 [15]18.2710.89
170 [29]Mays4-AAAA1-453.0672.8516 [2]14.336.95
171 [31]McIntosh3-AAAAA2-352.8558.26103 [29]12.965.79
172 [28]Bainbridge1-AAA0-552.6076.418 [2]15.658.73
173 [29]Luella5-AAA2-252.5855.47131 [14]12.015.11
174 [30]Gilmer7-AAA3-252.5150.48186 [21]17.3610.54
175 [16]Ringgold7-AA4-252.4244.64248 [21]16.039.29
176 [42]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAA2-252.3951.11172 [48]14.347.64
177 [32]Clarke Central8-AAAAA1-452.3870.3027 [6]14.567.85
178 [11]Lamar County4-A Division I4-052.3236.42332 [30]11.985.34
179 [33]Statesboro1-AAAAA3-252.1050.96176 [47]15.709.28
180 [34]South Paulding5-AAAAA2-352.1058.6697 [27]16.7310.31
181 [30]M.L. King4-AAAA5-052.0736.38335 [53]14.508.11
182 [31]St. Pius X5-AAAA4-152.0041.00291 [50]15.549.21
183 [17]Stephens County8-AA2-351.9556.02122 [5]14.608.33
184 [12]Jeff Davis1-A Division I4-051.5633.24358 [35]13.978.09
185 [18]Crisp County3-AA1-551.2860.6674 [3]14.899.29
186 [2]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA4-151.2142.50274 [1]14.488.95
187 [32]Allatoona7-AAAA2-451.1053.56147 [28]12.707.27
188 [35]Dutchtown3-AAAAA0-550.7973.5514 [3]15.2710.17
189 [14]Landmark Christian5-A Division I #5-050.7633.07360 [19]13.948.86
190 [33]Dalton7-AAAA1-550.7268.2937 [4]20.5815.54
191 [13]Haralson County6-A Division I4-150.6734.57348 [33]11.926.94
192 [19]Franklin County8-AA5-050.6427.03405 [44]12.117.15
193 [5]Early County1-A Division II3-250.6442.81271 [13]14.099.13
194 [31]Baldwin4-AAA2-250.5547.10222 [31]15.3110.44
195 [34]New Hampstead1-AAAA1-450.5061.4270 [12]13.048.23
196 [36]Lassiter6-AAAAA4-250.3840.37295 [60]17.1112.41
197 [14]Dodge County2-A Division I4-150.3236.19336 [31]13.538.89
198 [35]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA2-450.2659.9981 [13]12.187.60
199 [36]Eagle's Landing2-AAAA3-250.2451.72166 [34]14.489.92
200 [37]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAA1-349.9759.2192 [14]13.028.73
201 [20]Columbia6-AA0-549.8475.8811 [1]12.017.85
202 [21]Sonoraville7-AA4-149.7639.42304 [32]16.4712.39
203 [43]Alpharetta6-AAAAAA1-449.7564.6253 [25]12.968.89
204 [38]Hiram7-AAAA1-449.3262.3663 [10]13.139.49
205 [39]Starr's Mill3-AAAA0-549.3158.9894 [15]12.769.14
206 [3]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA5-149.2638.48313 [4]14.3810.80
207 [32]Southeast Bulloch3-AAA3-249.2137.03327 [51]12.579.04
208 [33]Spalding2-AAA0-549.0767.4940 [4]10.407.02
209 [34]North Clayton5-AAA4-149.0632.51365 [57]14.0010.63
210 [4]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA5-048.8929.42392 [14]12.409.19
211 [22]Hart County8-AA1-448.7954.78134 [6]11.318.20
212 [35]Liberty County3-AAA4-148.7740.03300 [46]12.229.13
213 [23]Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-AA2-248.7248.97202 [15]14.1211.08
214 [15]ACE Charter2-A Division I4-148.7135.94339 [32]12.589.55
215 [37]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAA2-348.6655.95123 [35]14.7711.79
216 [16]Jasper County4-A Division I5-048.5929.81387 [39]13.4110.51
217 [15]North Cobb Christian7-AA #3-248.1340.34297 [16]14.6712.22
218 [6]Metter3-A Division II3-148.0134.41349 [28]10.378.04
219 [38]Greenbrier1-AAAAA1-347.9960.6077 [20]12.229.91
220 [39]Dunwoody4-AAAAA3-247.8241.91283 [58]11.619.47
221 [17]Gordon Lee7-A Division I3-147.7642.64273 [22]12.6410.56
222 [44]South Forsyth6-AAAAAA2-347.5950.51183 [51]13.0911.18
223 [18]Putnam County4-A Division I3-247.5546.79224 [9]11.9910.12
224 [7]Johnson County5-A Division II5-047.5427.00406 [44]11.839.96
225 [40]Maynard Jackson4-AAAA4-147.3929.54391 [59]13.2711.56
226 [45]Rockdale County4-AAAAAA3-147.3740.14298 [55]13.2611.57
227 [19]Bremen6-A Division I3-247.3033.66352 [34]10.819.19
228 [40]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA1-347.3054.77135 [40]15.1213.50
229 [41]Centennial6-AAAA4-147.2435.95338 [54]12.1610.61
230 [41]Northside (Warner Robins)2-AAAAA0-546.9059.2491 [25]8.307.07
231 [24]Spencer1-AA2-346.8845.21240 [19]11.8910.69
232 [42]Evans1-AAAAA1-346.8756.68113 [33]10.209.02
233 [42]East Forsyth8-AAAA3-246.8452.51157 [31]9.358.19
234 [43]Cedartown7-AAAA2-446.7150.83180 [38]13.2012.18
235 [8]Seminole County1-A Division II4-046.4727.97399 [42]10.779.98
236 [36]Richmond Academy4-AAA2-346.3344.65247 [37]13.9313.28
237 [9]Manchester7-A Division II2-346.2645.46238 [8]11.6411.06
238 [20]Pepperell6-A Division I2-346.1746.32231 [11]11.8111.33
239 [21]Elbert County8-A Division I1-446.1649.34198 [8]11.5811.10
240 [5]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA3-246.1538.82312 [3]14.0213.55
241 [46]Mountain View8-AAAAAA0-546.0572.1020 [11]11.2810.91
242 [44]Eagle's Landing Christian2-AAAA2-345.9549.47196 [41]12.9412.68
243 [16]Savannah Country Day3-A Division I #2-345.9247.41219 [6]10.209.96
244 [1]Brentwood SchoolGIAA District 4-AA-A5-145.8728.80397 [1]13.2513.06
245 [37]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAA2-345.6250.90179 [20]10.1910.25
246 [43]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA3-345.5842.40275 [57]14.4314.52
247 [44]Alexander5-AAAAA1-445.5861.2372 [16]11.9212.01
248 [45]Wayne County1-AAAA0-545.2767.7239 [5]12.5812.99
249 [45]Decatur4-AAAAA1-445.1355.67128 [36]10.1410.69
250 [10]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II3-245.0743.21268 [12]11.3411.95
251 [38]Dougherty1-AAA1-445.0153.28150 [17]12.6613.33
252 [11]Wheeler County4-A Division II5-044.9725.96412 [47]10.7111.42
253 [22]Fannin County7-A Division I3-244.9439.52303 [27]11.6112.36
254 [25]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-AA4-244.8337.90318 [35]9.6610.51
255 [26]Miller Grove6-AA4-144.8231.42373 [41]11.9112.77
256 [6]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA4-244.5736.39334 [6]10.8912.00
257 [12]Wilcox County4-A Division II3-244.1738.09317 [20]9.7411.25
258 [13]Irwin County2-A Division II1-444.0851.06173 [4]10.0411.64
259 [7]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA4-144.0530.57379 [12]10.6412.27
260 [23]Commerce8-A Division I0-544.0554.48138 [3]12.4514.08
261 [14]Screven County3-A Division II4-044.0126.90407 [45]9.5611.23
262 [24]Social Circle4-A Division I3-243.9131.76372 [37]12.5914.36
263 [25]Washington County2-A Division I1-443.8950.49184 [7]9.7911.59
264 [26]Bacon County1-A Division I3-243.8145.21241 [14]9.9111.78
265 [39]Long County3-AAA4-143.2530.79376 [59]12.5514.98
266 [46]Chamblee4-AAAAA1-443.2156.33118 [34]10.9913.47
267 [46]Pace Academy4-AAAA1-443.1450.94177 [36]7.329.87
268 [47]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA2-342.9447.80212 [54]10.8213.56
269 [47]Pebblebrook3-AAAAAA1-442.6659.3589 [35]8.9511.98
270 [40]Dawson County6-AAA1-342.6147.81211 [27]11.1114.18
271 [27]Westside (Macon)2-AA1-442.4353.66145 [8]11.7114.96
272 [17]Christian Heritage7-A Division I #2-342.2544.91244 [10]11.9515.39
273 [28]Pike County2-AA3-242.1640.80292 [29]9.8913.41
274 [41]Adairsville7-AAA2-341.6947.43217 [29]10.5914.59
275 [42]Chestatee6-AAA2-341.6549.19200 [25]10.1914.22
276 [47]Woodland (Stockbridge)2-AAAA3-241.6344.14257 [48]7.0311.08
277 [27]Berrien1-A Division I2-241.6143.50262 [20]13.8617.93
278 [15]Hawkinsville4-A Division II4-041.6026.24409 [46]10.5114.60
279 [48]South Effingham1-AAAAA1-341.4453.98141 [42]7.8912.14
280 [49]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA1-441.3559.1693 [26]11.2015.53
281 [48]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-540.5457.08112 [19]5.8711.01
282 [28]Temple6-A Division I4-140.5428.87394 [40]11.4516.60
283 [43]Hephzibah4-AAA2-340.5345.20242 [36]10.8716.02
284 [16]Jenkins County3-A Division II3-240.3630.94374 [34]11.0016.33
285 [8]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA3-240.0533.52354 [10]8.3313.96
286 [29]Union County7-AA1-439.8849.47195 [13]9.3615.15
287 [30]Jackson2-AA1-439.7544.30254 [23]8.9714.90
288 [48]Paulding County3-AAAAAA1-439.5758.18104 [41]9.2415.35
289 [29]Southwest2-A Division I2-339.5544.37252 [17]7.9014.03
290 [44]East Hall8-AAA2-339.4638.20315 [49]14.1520.37
291 [17]Charlton County2-A Division II2-339.4440.74293 [15]12.4418.68
292 [18]Mount Paran Christian5-A Division I #3-239.2136.84329 [18]7.2213.70
293 [18]Schley County6-A Division II3-339.1737.38326 [23]8.0914.59
294 [50]Riverwood6-AAAAA1-538.7754.60136 [41]6.8913.79
295 [9]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA6-038.6310.60455 [26]8.0315.08
296 [51]Lakeside (Evans)1-AAAAA0-538.5950.24187 [48]9.3416.43
297 [52]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAA2-338.3740.73294 [59]8.1115.42
298 [19]Taylor County6-A Division II3-237.9829.68389 [39]8.1515.86
299 [45]White County6-AAA0-537.6558.6398 [12]5.6513.68
300 [10]Calvary ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA5-037.5617.23440 [23]6.8514.96
301 [19]Darlington6-A Division I #2-337.4643.47264 [13]10.0518.27
302 [46]LaFayette7-AAA3-237.2634.25350 [53]5.4013.82
303 [49]McDonough2-AAAA1-437.1850.90178 [37]6.0914.60
304 [20]Turner County2-A Division II1-237.0949.86191 [6]7.8716.46
305 [21]Treutlen4-A Division II3-237.0733.29357 [30]6.8315.44
306 [22]Trion7-A Division II2-336.9336.06337 [26]7.3316.08
307 [23]Telfair County4-A Division II2-336.7336.39333 [25]7.1816.13
308 [47]Beach3-AAA1-336.7250.12188 [22]6.1115.07
309 [24]Mitchell County1-A Division II2-236.7235.47343 [27]6.0615.02
310 [31]Therrell5-AA1-436.7152.15161 [10]5.1014.07
311 [49]Heritage (Conyers)4-AAAAAA0-336.1852.62156 [46]6.4815.98
312 [25]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II5-136.1221.10425 [53]6.5216.08
313 [32]Columbus1-AA3-136.0430.34382 [42]4.6414.28
314 [33]Tattnall County3-AA2-336.0339.14308 [34]8.3418.00
315 [50]Chapel Hill2-AAAAAA1-435.6747.98208 [53]5.7715.78
316 [51]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAA0-535.6653.09154 [45]7.4517.47
317 [26]Macon County6-A Division II2-435.2837.42325 [22]9.7620.17
318 [30]Oglethorpe County8-A Division I2-335.2142.02281 [24]4.6115.08
319 [11]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-335.1630.04385 [13]5.5616.08
320 [20]Mount Vernon5-A Division I #2-334.9330.07384 [21]6.5817.34
321 [53]Apalachee8-AAAAA2-434.7346.43228 [56]4.7915.74
322 [12]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA2-334.7134.80346 [7]6.6917.66
323 [13]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA4-234.3021.13424 [19]8.4019.78
324 [54]Pope6-AAAAA0-634.1560.4878 [21]5.5317.06
325 [27]Bryan County3-A Division II3-234.1133.10359 [31]5.0416.60
326 [31]East Laurens2-A Division I1-434.1144.44251 [16]6.1717.75
327 [2]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A4-233.9727.48402 [2]6.8318.55
328 [14]Bethlehem ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA4-233.6926.37408 [16]4.0115.99
329 [52]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAA0-433.5559.5087 [34]6.7018.83
330 [21]King's Ridge Christian5-A Division I #4-133.3719.34435 [23]2.5514.86
331 [32]Vidalia3-A Division I1-433.3237.44324 [29]4.9417.30
332 [55]Banneker3-AAAAA1-433.2960.6375 [18]4.5816.97
333 [34]Coahulla Creek7-AA1-433.2347.73214 [16]4.8617.32
334 [3]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A3-233.2025.71413 [6]5.3017.78
335 [28]Atkinson County2-A Division II †4-132.9013.44448 [58]7.9320.71
336 [35]Shaw1-AA1-432.6545.95233 [17]5.0018.03
337 [15]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-332.5234.69347 [8]3.7616.92
338 [50]Druid Hills5-AAAA2-332.4944.46250 [47]3.8517.04
339 [48]Howard4-AAA1-432.1743.48263 [41]7.3920.90
340 [29]Pelham1-A Division II0-532.0556.40115 [2]6.3920.02
341 [30]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II2-331.9832.77364 [32]3.7117.41
342 [51]Mundy's Mill3-AAAA0-531.7771.0321 [3]4.0817.99
343 [31]Warren County8-A Division II2-431.6341.44288 [14]4.0818.14
344 [52]Union Grove2-AAAA0-531.5248.66204 [43]3.0717.23
345 [4]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA District 3-AA-A5-131.3819.41433 [8]2.9017.20
346 [53]South Cobb3-AAAAAA2-331.3631.78371 [56]4.0718.39
347 [32]Greene County8-A Division II1-431.0244.26256 [9]6.9521.61
348 [53]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAA0-430.8656.33119 [22]6.5221.34
349 [56]Loganville8-AAAAA0-630.6252.49158 [44]0.7815.84
350 [33]Wilkinson County5-A Division II0-530.6146.52226 [7]5.6720.74
351 [49]Ridgeland7-AAA2-330.5433.32356 [55]4.6219.76
352 [57]Johns Creek7-AAAAA0-430.5159.3688 [24]3.7918.96
353 [16]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-330.1033.77351 [9]3.7719.35
354 [58]Tri-Cities4-AAAAA0-530.0454.87133 [39]4.8820.52
355 [34]Miller County1-A Division II1-429.9143.41265 [10]5.1820.95
356 [33]Banks County8-A Division I0-529.8750.82181 [6]2.8518.66
357 [34]McNair4-A Division I1-429.5141.19289 [26]4.5620.73
358 [35]Gordon Central7-A Division I5-029.4913.69446 [47]2.7218.91
359 [59]Morrow3-AAAAA1-429.2648.46205 [51]2.6619.09
360 [50]West Hall8-AAA2-329.1335.73341 [52]5.0221.57
361 [36]Model6-A Division I1-428.9544.82246 [15]5.0021.73
362 [22]Providence Christian8-A Division I #1-328.8232.17367 [20]3.6620.52
363 [35]Crawford County6-A Division II2-328.7929.77388 [38]5.3422.24
364 [36]South Atlanta6-AA2-428.7435.93340 [38]-0.3616.59
365 [36]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II2-428.4831.93369 [33]-0.1317.06
366 [5]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA District 4-AA-A3-228.4020.46429 [7]-1.3115.96
367 [37]Dooly County4-A Division II0-428.0055.90124 [3]2.2019.88
368 [54]Osborne3-AAAAAA1-427.9050.76182 [50]1.8919.67
369 [60]Chattahoochee7-AAAAA1-427.8847.85209 [53]4.0321.83
370 [17]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA4-227.6522.75419 [17]3.1021.13
371 [51]Fayette County2-AAA0-527.1464.9951 [7]3.2321.78
372 [37]Redan6-AA2-427.0837.89319 [36]2.0920.69
373 [38]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II1-2-126.8624.01415 [48]4.6823.50
374 [38]Rutland2-AA0-426.7844.95243 [20]-2.0616.85
375 [39]Murray County7-AA2-426.3639.19307 [33]0.2419.56
376 [6]Flint River AcademyGIAA District 1-AA-A4-126.0510.13456 [14]1.2020.83
377 [52]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA2-325.9630.84375 [58]1.2921.01
378 [37]Dade County7-A Division I0-525.7742.76272 [21]-1.1418.77
379 [54]Midtown4-AAAA2-325.7227.92400 [60]-1.0618.90
380 [55]Berkmar7-AAAAAA0-525.5958.6199 [38]2.6322.72
381 [39]Portal3-A Division II1-425.5933.37355 [29]5.5325.62
382 [38]Jefferson County2-A Division I0-525.4251.67169 [5]1.2921.55
383 [61]Alcovy8-AAAAA0-525.2155.22132 [38]1.2421.72
384 [40]Salem6-AA2-225.1528.49398 [43]3.3923.93
385 [7]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A2-324.8426.02411 [5]3.0423.88
386 [40]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II2-424.7136.77330 [24]4.1725.13
387 [56]Discovery8-AAAAAA0-424.7059.2990 [36]1.5622.55
388 [1]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA3-124.4915.22442 [1]-0.9820.21
389 [41]Towns County8-A Division II †3-224.1019.16436 [56]-0.0221.55
390 [42]Lanier County2-A Division II0-523.1840.09299 [16]0.7523.25
391 [18]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA3-223.0720.18430 [21]1.3323.95
392 [53]Windsor Forest3-AAA1-422.6142.87269 [42]2.2025.27
393 [43]Greenville7-A Division II3-121.8115.50441 [57]3.5027.37
394 [54]Riverdale5-AAA1-421.7837.86320 [50]-3.7020.20
395 [39]Towers4-A Division I2-221.0432.21366 [36]-1.1723.47
396 [44]Montgomery County4-A Division II1-421.0430.60378 [35]-0.8623.78
397 [55]Northview5-AAAA0-521.0352.93155 [30]-1.6223.03
398 [56]North Springs5-AAAA1-420.6443.35266 [49]-2.8822.16
399 [19]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-319.9421.86421 [18]-1.1924.55
400 [8]Gatewood SchoolGIAA District 4-AA-A1-419.9027.18404 [3]-3.5822.21
401 [45]Hancock Central5-A Division II2-319.6723.15418 [51]-2.4023.61
402 [55]Cross Creek4-AAA1-419.5345.77234 [34]-2.7523.41
403 [40]Chattooga7-A Division I1-419.1128.81396 [42]-1.5325.04
404 [20]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-518.7738.89311 [2]-3.7923.13
405 [56]Islands3-AAA1-418.4333.02362 [56]-1.3225.93
406 [41]Coosa7-A Division I1-418.3628.82395 [41]-1.0226.30
407 [46]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II1-417.9830.46381 [37]-4.1823.52
408 [21]Athens ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA3-317.8918.54437 [22]-3.1424.65
409 [41]Washington5-AA1-517.0740.37296 [30]-4.5124.10
410 [47]Claxton3-A Division II0-516.8939.29305 [17]-4.6224.17
411 [22]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA1-516.8327.59401 [15]-2.5726.27
412 [57]Forest Park4-AAAA1-316.6835.21344 [56]-4.5424.46
413 [48]Terrell County1-A Division II1-316.4630.56380 [36]-3.4925.73
414 [49]Marion County6-A Division II0-515.8437.60322 [21]-2.0227.83
415 [23]Mount Pisgah Christian5-A Division I #1-414.6829.90386 [22]-7.6623.35
416 [42]Kendrick1-AA3-214.2819.73432 [46]-7.1624.25
417 [23]Piedmont AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA3-213.9212.13451 [25]-7.1524.62
418 [9]Briarwood AcademyGIAA District 4-AA-A3-213.9011.01454 [13]-5.0426.74
419 [42]Brantley County1-A Division I0-513.5943.76259 [18]-9.6322.46
420 [50]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II1-412.7029.38393 [41]-8.0024.99
421 [10]Rock Springs ChristianGIAA District 1-AA-A4-012.20-16.03459 [15]-3.2630.22
422 [43]Mount Bethel Christian5-A Division I †4-112.1514.28443 [45]-9.2224.31
423 [11]Thomas JeffersonGIAA District 4-AA-A1-511.2226.12410 [4]-5.0229.43
424 [43]Butler4-AA0-511.1636.89328 [37]-6.9827.54
425 [44]Central (Macon)2-A Division I0-511.0843.54260 [19]-5.9828.62
426 [51]Savannah3-A Division II0-310.6039.09309 [19]-9.5425.54
427 [58]Drew4-AAAA0-510.5335.06345 [57]-4.4430.71
428 [24]Riverside PrepGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-310.469.58458 [27]-6.8828.34
429 [59]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA †1-510.1930.78377 [58]-9.2726.22
430 [25]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-510.0833.06361 [11]-5.8029.81
431 [44]Josey4-AA1-49.6117.26439 [47]-6.5629.52
432 [52]Glascock County5-A Division II1-49.5723.44417 [50]-4.8131.30
433 [57]Groves3-AAA0-59.1843.50261 [40]-3.4533.06
434 [12]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA District 1-AA-A2-48.4918.18438 [10]-8.0529.14
435 [45]Hardaway1-AA0-58.4125.11414 [45]-9.3927.88
436 [13]Windsor AcademyGIAA District 1-AA-A2-48.1711.87452 [12]-6.4231.10
437 [53]Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II †2-28.0420.69426 [54]-2.5635.08
438 [45]Armuchee7-A Division I0-37.9319.95431 [44]-6.0331.72
439 [58]Johnson (Gainesville)6-AAA0-47.4543.96258 [39]-6.8231.40
440 [2]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA3-26.7511.37453 [4]-6.6532.29
441 [59]Stone Mountain5-AAA †0-64.3441.82286 [44]-5.9235.43
442 [26]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA2-33.9913.43449 [24]-5.9035.80
443 [27]King's AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-53.9820.58427 [20]-6.6235.09
444 [60]Clarkston5-AAAA0-53.0247.04223 [45]-10.1332.53
445 [14]Augusta PrepGIAA District 4-AA-A1-42.9114.20444 [11]-12.0230.75
446 [54]Twiggs County5-A Division II0-50.3329.65390 [40]-6.0239.33
447 [55]Calhoun County1-A Division II †0-3-0.7227.29403 [43]-14.0632.34
448 [24]Walker5-A Division I #2-3-1.019.75457 [24]-8.6038.10
449 [56]Baconton Charter1-A Division II †0-4-2.1523.69416 [49]-18.1429.69
450 [46]Glenn Hills4-AA0-5-2.5732.07368 [39]-14.1734.08
451 [15]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 1-AA-A1-5-2.7319.34434 [9]-10.5037.91
452 [3]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA1-4-2.9013.56447 [2]-13.4435.14
453 [46]B.E.S.T. Academy5-A Division I0-5-4.1322.22420 [43]-17.9031.91
454 [47]Utopian Academy4-A Division I1-4-5.9413.86445 [46]-17.0234.60
455 [57]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †0-4-8.1221.38423 [52]-17.5836.21
456 [58]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-2-8.7020.47428 [55]-23.2731.11
457 [47]Jordan1-AA0-5-10.1331.87370 [40]-10.5445.27
458 [4]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA0-4-19.7512.20450 [3]-19.2646.17
459 [61]Cross Keys5-AAAA †0-6-25.4521.84422 [61]-29.3641.76

† - Plays a nonregion schedule / # - Qualifies for the smaller private school playoffs

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11-AAAAAA684.6880.31
22-AAAAAA584.0573.39
32-AAAAA681.3972.58
47-AAAAA776.7964.53
54-AAAAAA776.1065.20
68-AAAAAA775.8263.43
71-AAAA672.1564.87
87-AAAAAA871.9361.90
93-AAAAA871.2059.40
105-AAAAAA770.7965.65
118-AAAA769.1659.63
126-AAAA568.4662.50
132-AAA867.6760.37
143-AAAAAA866.9655.80
158-AA465.5851.37
166-AAAAAA864.6358.46
176-AAAAA864.3857.09
183-AAAA763.5956.27
198-AAA663.0054.42
205-AAAAA862.8556.65
211-AAA662.0957.71
223-AA561.4355.66
237-AAAA760.2555.04
243-A Division I359.9854.86
251-A Division I759.5450.53
261-AAAAA958.3852.17
272-AAAA1058.1152.20
285-AA557.4246.30
294-AAAA855.4442.55
307-AAA755.3648.98
312-AA654.4246.86
324-AAAAA853.8246.94
335-AAA753.6950.53
346-AAA753.3244.16
358-AAAAA753.1845.05
364-AAA853.0845.39
377-AA852.4746.74
382-A Division I1049.9242.86
398-A Division I549.7143.28
405-AAAA949.7142.32
413-AAA948.5335.85
426-A Division I648.1044.85
432-A Division II647.5742.94
441-AA847.2933.68
457-A Division II546.2640.00
464-AA644.6831.78
47GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA544.5636.93
485-A Division I144.26-4.13
494-A Division I742.5433.85
50GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA542.2939.18
516-AA540.6335.12
524-A Division II740.0436.22
538-A Division II539.5934.68
543-A Division II939.0532.96
55GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA538.8531.66
567-A Division I736.2527.62
57GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA435.6928.93
58GIAA District 3-AA-A432.8230.85
591-A Division II731.1434.16
606-A Division II730.6923.01
615-A Division II629.0020.95
62GIAA District 4-AA-A628.0420.37
63GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA826.4920.77
64GIAA District 1-AA-A515.3810.44
65GAPPS Region 1-AA410.312.15

Least likely results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/22Jones CountyWoodland (Stockbridge)16 - 2019.4891.0%0.218
09/12Cherokee BluffBanks County24 - 2129.4197.1%0.230
09/05North HallEast Hall51 - 4923.8894.5%0.270
08/29West ForsythParkview45 - 599.5675.7%0.291
09/05Lamar CountyRutland19 - 1426.5695.9%0.312
09/05River RidgeWoodstock10 - 1413.1182.7%0.315
09/12Woodward AcademyShiloh17 - 1420.7292.2%0.334
09/04Bulloch AcademyRobert Toombs Academy38 - 3618.1989.7%0.345
09/05North CobbCass27 - 358.6773.7%0.350
09/05Glynn AcademyBradwell Institute28 - 358.8874.2%0.355
08/22Walnut GroveLoganville7 - 027.2096.2%0.361
08/29Irwin CountySchley County6 - 205.9366.9%0.370
09/19Walnut GroveCedar Shoals9 - 617.2888.7%0.380
09/19Briarwood AcademyWindsor Academy15 - 344.7163.7%0.383
08/29McEachernMarietta16 - 1316.7388.0%0.388

Highest rated matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
96.1208/14BufordMilton20 - 1312.4681.5%
95.3509/05HughesDouglas County44 - 318.8074.0%
95.3409/12BufordDouglas County34 - 2613.2182.8%
95.1010/31CarrolltonDouglas County - 6.3668.1%
92.0308/16Douglas CountyNorth Gwinnett21 - 71.8755.6%
90.3410/31MiltonRoswell - 5.3265.3%
89.2809/05BufordRoswell65 - 2118.8090.4%
88.8708/29North GwinnettColquitt County21 - 75.1664.9%
88.3609/12CarrolltonGainesville43 - 2112.3681.3%
87.3510/10MiltonGainesville - 9.8176.3%
87.2709/26Colquitt CountyLowndes - 1.4854.4%
86.7010/24RoswellGainesville - 1.4254.2%
86.3410/31LowndesValdosta - 0.4951.5%
86.3110/03Colquitt CountyValdosta - 3.0058.8%
86.2810/10LowndesCamden County - 0.6151.8%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell

