Maxwell summary after Week 6: Hebron Christian rises to private schools No. 1

The Maxwell Ratings have been updated for Week 5 of the Georgia high school football season. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
By Loren Maxwell 7 hours ago
Throughout the 2025 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 459 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA football ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,050 of 1,098 total games including 0 tie(s) (95.63%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.47 points and all game margins within 12.33 points.
Home advantage: 1.02
By class All-class
Rank
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Sch Str
Rank
Offense
Defense
1 [1] Buford 8-AAAAAA 5-0 105.25 76.14 9 [5] 44.09 -15.48
2 [2] Grayson 4-AAAAAA 5-0 102.74 66.66 44 [22] 43.85 -13.21
3 [1] Hughes 3-AAAAA 5-0 100.84 60.82 73 [17] 46.43 -8.73
4 [3] Carrollton 2-AAAAAA 6-0 98.41 66.16 46 [23] 40.04 -12.69
5 [2] Thomas County Central 2-AAAAA 5-0 98.36 62.82 60 [13] 38.36 -14.32
6 [1] North Oconee 8-AAAA 5-0 97.07 58.04 105 [16] 37.70 -13.69
7 [3] Milton 7-AAAAA 4-1 93.81 64.84 52 [11] 31.22 -16.91
8 [4] Douglas County 2-AAAAAA 3-2 93.07 89.80 1 [1] 34.08 -13.31
9 [2] Creekside 4-AAAA 5-0 91.80 49.82 193 [39] 37.89 -8.23
10 [5] North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAA 4-1 91.19 78.71 2 [2] 31.06 -14.45
11 [4] Roswell 7-AAAAA 4-1 87.47 77.31 6 [2] 36.06 -5.73
12 [6] McEachern 3-AAAAAA 5-0 87.20 64.34 55 [26] 30.82 -10.70
13 [7] Colquitt County 1-AAAAAA 4-1 87.05 78.07 3 [3] 33.86 -7.51
14 [8] Lowndes 1-AAAAAA 5-0 86.59 58.72 96 [37] 32.86 -8.05
15 [9] Valdosta 1-AAAAAA 5-0 85.08 48.86 203 [52] 35.61 -3.79
16 [5] Gainesville 7-AAAAA 4-1 85.03 77.72 4 [1] 33.36 -5.99
17 [10] Camden County 1-AAAAAA 5-0 84.96 77.10 7 [4] 36.64 -2.64
18 [3] Cartersville 7-AAAA 6-0 84.79 54.50 137 [26] 34.25 -4.86
19 [4] Ware County 1-AAAA 5-0 83.88 62.44 62 [9] 32.69 -5.52
20 [1] Sandy Creek 2-AAA 5-0 82.65 61.41 71 [10] 28.72 -8.25
21 [5] Benedictine 1-AAAA 2-2 81.68 75.91 10 [1] 29.59 -6.41
22 [11] Hillgrove 3-AAAAAA 5-0 81.49 47.78 213 [54] 28.99 -6.82
23 [6] Houston County 2-AAAAA 5-0 81.38 65.08 50 [10] 30.70 -5.00
24 [2] Jefferson 8-AAA 4-1 81.16 70.84 22 [3] 27.33 -8.15
25 [7] Lee County 2-AAAAA 4-1 80.78 69.30 30 [7] 32.21 -2.88
26 [8] Rome 5-AAAAA 3-2 79.71 72.60 19 [4] 30.65 -3.37
27 [12] Newton 4-AAAAAA 3-2 79.47 62.20 65 [29] 31.95 -1.85
28 [13] North Cobb 5-AAAAAA 4-2 79.41 73.27 15 [8] 27.25 -6.48
29 [6] Marist 5-AAAA 3-1 79.14 52.38 160 [33] 26.28 -7.17
30 [1] Hebron Christian 8-AA # 3-1 78.66 70.04 28 [1] 29.77 -3.21
31 [7] Central (Carrollton) 3-AAAA 5-0 78.37 47.85 210 [44] 29.88 -2.82
32 [9] Sequoyah 6-AAAAA 5-1 78.24 61.78 68 [15] 28.90 -3.66
33 [14] Collins Hill 8-AAAAAA 3-2 77.85 70.49 25 [14] 24.15 -8.02
34 [10] Brunswick 1-AAAAA 4-1 77.10 57.22 110 [32] 27.63 -3.78
35 [15] West Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 4-1 76.87 67.10 41 [21] 28.36 -2.83
36 [16] Harrison 3-AAAAAA 5-0 76.58 55.85 125 [43] 26.99 -3.91
37 [8] Blessed Trinity 6-AAAA 3-2 76.50 66.52 45 [6] 24.24 -6.58
38 [17] Mill Creek 8-AAAAAA 3-2 76.15 69.34 29 [15] 28.10 -2.36
39 [18] Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAA 4-1 75.86 60.23 79 [31] 26.54 -3.64
40 [3] Troup 2-AAA 5-0 74.96 51.86 164 [18] 30.16 0.88
41 [11] Coffee 2-AAAAA 2-3 74.95 68.24 38 [8] 23.81 -5.45
42 [4] LaGrange 2-AAA 5-1 74.90 56.38 117 [13] 25.57 -3.64
43 [12] Woodward Academy 4-AAAAA 3-2 74.85 70.34 26 [5] 25.35 -3.82
44 [1] Carver (Columbus) 1-AA 5-0 74.71 49.05 201 [14] 26.96 -2.07
45 [1] Thomasville 1-A Division I 4-1 74.32 59.80 83 [1] 27.76 -0.88
46 [19] Westlake 2-AAAAAA 3-3 73.89 72.63 18 [10] 26.25 -1.96
47 [20] Norcross 7-AAAAAA 3-2 73.86 70.53 24 [13] 25.61 -2.57
48 [21] Walton 5-AAAAAA 3-3 73.68 75.13 12 [6] 25.98 -2.01
49 [13] Jackson County 8-AAAAA 4-1 73.67 62.11 66 [14] 24.88 -3.11
50 [22] Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAA 4-1 72.63 50.99 175 [49] 22.88 -4.07
51 [9] Jonesboro 3-AAAA 3-2 72.22 56.27 120 [23] 24.74 -1.81
52 [2] Fellowship Christian 5-A Division I # 4-1 71.97 51.79 165 [5] 26.43 0.14
53 [2] Carver (Atlanta) 5-AA 5-0 71.89 42.36 276 [24] 23.76 -2.45
54 [3] Pierce County 3-AA 5-0 71.89 42.11 279 [25] 25.10 -1.11
55 [10] Cass 7-AAAA 5-1 71.77 53.50 149 [29] 26.66 0.58
56 [14] River Ridge 6-AAAAA 5-1 71.36 57.47 109 [31] 21.80 -3.87
57 [3] Prince Avenue Christian 8-AA # 4-1 71.34 53.14 152 [4] 27.46 1.80
58 [23] North Paulding 5-AAAAAA 4-2 71.34 65.12 49 [24] 26.05 0.39
59 [24] Brookwood 7-AAAAAA 3-2 71.00 63.33 59 [28] 24.42 -0.89
60 [15] Northgate 3-AAAAA 5-0 70.83 52.08 162 [45] 22.87 -2.27
61 [16] Lovejoy 3-AAAAA 5-0 70.77 50.08 189 [49] 22.82 -2.27
62 [5] Peach County 1-AAA 5-0 70.69 50.05 190 [23] 24.18 -0.83
63 [11] Cambridge 6-AAAA 4-1 70.19 52.43 159 [32] 26.08 1.57
64 [6] Calhoun 7-AAA 2-2 69.85 65.93 47 [6] 25.60 1.43
65 [25] Archer 4-AAAAAA 2-3 69.76 70.73 23 [12] 26.17 2.09
66 [26] Marietta 5-AAAAAA 2-4 69.45 73.55 13 [7] 21.77 -2.00
67 [27] Denmark 6-AAAAAA 2-3 69.16 69.28 31 [16] 21.49 -1.99
68 [17] Lanier 7-AAAAA 3-2 69.12 65.54 48 [9] 24.12 0.67
69 [2] Worth County 1-A Division I 5-0 68.69 45.67 236 [12] 25.56 2.55
70 [7] Jenkins 3-AAA 4-1 68.56 49.46 197 [24] 25.57 2.69
71 [12] Kell 6-AAAA 4-2 68.29 62.25 64 [11] 23.35 0.74
72 [18] Sprayberry 6-AAAAA 5-1 68.13 49.86 192 [50] 24.24 1.79
73 [13] Stockbridge 2-AAAA 4-1 67.07 51.72 167 [35] 22.79 1.41
74 [4] Morgan County 2-AA 5-0 66.89 41.96 282 [26] 26.30 5.09
75 [5] Sumter County 1-AA 5-0 66.60 39.90 301 [31] 21.06 0.14
76 [19] Newnan 3-AAAAA 4-1 66.59 53.11 153 [43] 23.94 3.03
77 [28] Parkview 7-AAAAAA 2-3 66.29 68.57 33 [17] 26.35 5.74
78 [4] Calvary Day 3-AAA # 4-1 66.05 44.28 255 [12] 24.15 3.78
79 [29] East Coweta 2-AAAAAA 1-4 65.91 72.73 17 [9] 26.53 6.30
80 [3] Toombs County 3-A Division I 4-1 65.84 46.72 225 [10] 21.64 1.48
81 [30] Lambert 6-AAAAAA 2-3 65.84 68.56 34 [18] 24.03 3.87
82 [14] Ola 2-AAAA 4-1 65.84 55.82 126 [24] 21.13 0.98
83 [8] Cairo 1-AAA 2-2 65.70 77.34 5 [1] 23.13 3.11
84 [31] Tift County 1-AAAAAA 3-2 65.53 68.47 35 [19] 23.97 4.13
85 [4] Swainsboro 3-A Division I 6-0 65.42 53.20 151 [4] 20.98 1.24
86 [32] South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAA 3-2 65.38 61.47 69 [30] 17.36 -2.34
87 [15] Southwest DeKalb 5-AAAA 4-1 65.27 38.15 316 [51] 20.03 0.43
88 [6] Rockmart 7-AA 4-1 64.76 51.41 170 [12] 21.79 2.71
89 [9] Douglass 5-AAA 3-2 64.75 61.97 67 [9] 19.17 0.11
90 [10] North Hall 6-AAA 5-0 64.36 46.45 227 [32] 24.19 5.51
91 [16] Perry 1-AAAA 2-3 64.22 64.33 56 [7] 19.91 1.37
92 [17] Locust Grove 2-AAAA 4-1 63.78 55.63 129 [25] 21.90 3.79
93 [11] Stephenson 5-AAA 5-0 63.70 47.51 216 [28] 20.29 2.27
94 [18] Warner Robins 1-AAAA 3-2 63.66 57.86 108 [17] 20.33 2.35
95 [20] New Manchester 5-AAAAA 4-0 63.17 32.86 363 [61] 19.38 1.89
96 [7] Callaway 2-AA 3-2 63.14 51.90 163 [11] 18.54 1.08
97 [5] Northeast 2-A Division I 4-1 62.25 45.65 237 [13] 19.04 2.47
98 [19] Jones County 2-AAAA 3-2 62.13 49.75 194 [40] 19.84 3.39
99 [33] North Atlanta 6-AAAAAA 3-2 61.66 51.69 168 [47] 19.13 3.15
100 [20] Flowery Branch 8-AAAA 4-1 61.63 54.41 139 [27] 20.84 4.89
101 [34] Dacula 8-AAAAAA 2-2 61.61 58.55 100 [39] 21.95 6.02
102 [21] East Paulding 5-AAAAA 2-3 61.36 60.62 76 [19] 20.53 4.85
103 [12] West Laurens 4-AAA 5-0 61.30 33.53 353 [54] 20.19 4.57
104 [22] Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 2-3 61.23 64.37 54 [12] 17.95 2.39
105 [35] North Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 3-2 61.13 59.61 85 [33] 17.66 2.21
106 [6] Rabun County 8-A Division I 5-0 61.08 42.10 280 [23] 18.38 2.97
107 [8] Burke County 4-AA 4-1 61.06 45.21 239 [18] 21.10 5.72
108 [23] Effingham County 1-AAAAA 3-2 61.00 59.54 86 [23] 22.97 7.66
109 [9] Hapeville Charter 5-AA 1-3 60.98 68.91 32 [2] 15.15 -0.15
110 [21] Eastside 8-AAAA 2-3 60.75 57.08 111 [18] 20.02 4.96
111 [13] Pickens 6-AAA 5-0 60.43 45.74 235 [35] 19.53 4.78
112 [14] Cherokee Bluff 8-AAA 4-1 60.31 47.42 218 [30] 19.44 4.81
113 [5] Savannah Christian 3-A Division I # 3-2 60.13 53.69 144 [3] 18.67 4.22
114 [7] Fitzgerald 1-A Division I 2-2 60.11 55.78 127 [2] 17.26 2.83
115 [10] Appling County 3-AA 2-3 59.77 56.12 121 [4] 17.54 3.45
116 [36] Campbell 3-AAAAAA 3-2 59.61 60.16 80 [32] 17.87 3.94
117 [8] Dublin 2-A Division I 4-1 59.51 41.68 287 [25] 17.26 3.43
118 [11] Cook 3-AA 4-2 59.33 54.37 140 [7] 16.42 2.77
119 [15] Whitewater 2-AAA 2-2 59.25 63.84 58 [8] 20.71 7.14
120 [22] Griffin 3-AAAA 3-2 59.12 56.38 116 [21] 19.82 6.39
121 [1] Brooks County 2-A Division II 1-4 59.08 66.87 42 [1] 16.95 3.55
122 [16] Oconee County 8-AAA 3-2 59.07 59.78 84 [11] 16.34 2.95
123 [2] Bowdon 7-A Division II 3-2 58.87 50.49 185 [5] 19.45 6.27
124 [12] North Murray 7-AA 5-0 58.80 44.52 249 [22] 19.09 5.97
125 [6] Athens Academy 8-A Division I # 4-1 58.80 46.43 229 [9] 20.03 6.92
126 [7] Holy Innocents 5-AA # 4-1 58.76 42.84 270 [14] 17.14 4.06
127 [17] Monroe 1-AAA 2-3 58.64 66.86 43 [5] 17.25 4.28
128 [18] Mary Persons 2-AAA 3-1 58.57 38.25 314 [48] 18.53 5.63
129 [24] Creekview 6-AAAAA 3-3 58.49 57.93 107 [30] 16.85 4.04
130 [8] Aquinas 4-AAA # 4-0 58.30 47.10 221 [8] 19.41 6.80
131 [25] Seckinger 7-AAAAA 3-2 57.87 55.60 130 [37] 18.20 6.00
132 [37] Duluth 7-AAAAAA 3-2 57.87 53.87 142 [44] 19.87 7.68
133 [19] Harlem 4-AAA 3-1 57.73 46.14 232 [33] 16.66 4.61
134 [3] Lincoln County 8-A Division II 5-0 57.56 43.26 267 [11] 16.76 4.88
135 [20] Monroe Area 8-AAA 4-1 57.37 42.29 277 [43] 18.70 7.01
136 [26] Woodstock 6-AAAAA 4-2 57.22 47.58 215 [55] 16.66 5.12
137 [27] Glynn Academy 1-AAAAA 3-2 57.20 51.18 171 [46] 17.93 6.41
138 [9] Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 2-AAA # 2-3 57.02 58.85 95 [2] 18.33 6.99
139 [38] Wheeler 5-AAAAAA 1-5 56.99 68.47 36 [20] 21.37 10.06
140 [21] Northwest Whitfield 7-AAA 4-1 56.90 41.09 290 [45] 17.35 6.13
141 [23] Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 5-0 56.80 37.59 323 [52] 13.12 2.01
142 [10] Greater Atlanta Christian 6-AAA # 4-1 56.63 44.88 245 [11] 18.50 7.55
143 [24] Hampton 2-AAAA 3-2 56.63 56.55 114 [20] 16.91 5.97
144 [22] Upson-Lee 2-AAA 3-2 56.39 53.75 143 [15] 16.91 6.20
145 [23] Cedar Grove 5-AAA 3-2 56.18 53.65 146 [16] 19.04 8.54
146 [11] Lovett 5-AA # 4-1 56.10 47.28 220 [7] 13.73 3.31
147 [13] Laney 4-AA 4-1 55.85 41.86 285 [28] 16.67 6.51
148 [14] Thomson 4-AA 2-3 55.55 53.52 148 [9] 18.34 8.48
149 [39] Grovetown 4-AAAAAA 3-2 55.47 58.35 101 [40] 15.68 5.90
150 [9] Heard County 6-A Division I 4-0 55.46 30.21 383 [38] 17.77 7.99
151 [40] Cherokee 5-AAAAAA 1-4 54.97 64.19 57 [27] 20.72 11.43
152 [24] Lumpkin County 6-AAA 3-2 54.97 51.04 174 [19] 17.69 8.41
153 [25] Westside (Augusta) 4-AAA 4-1 54.97 39.69 302 [47] 12.50 3.21
154 [4] Clinch County 2-A Division II 5-0 54.77 39.24 306 [18] 15.66 6.57
155 [26] Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAA 4-1 54.11 44.34 253 [38] 14.81 6.39
156 [15] East Jackson 8-AA 5-0 54.09 41.87 284 [27] 16.46 8.05
157 [25] Lithonia 5-AAAA 4-0 53.98 35.69 342 [55] 14.39 6.09
158 [26] Madison County 8-AAAA 3-1 53.78 49.28 199 [42] 17.20 9.10
159 [41] Etowah 5-AAAAAA 2-3 53.75 58.02 106 [42] 18.68 10.62
160 [10] Bleckley County 2-A Division I 4-1 53.72 38.93 310 [28] 18.27 10.23
161 [27] Westover 1-AAA 3-1 53.61 47.98 207 [26] 15.72 7.79
162 [27] Tucker 5-AAAA 2-2 53.28 46.32 230 [46] 16.87 9.27
163 [1] Stratford Academy GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 5-0 53.25 36.45 331 [5] 16.69 9.12
164 [28] Habersham Central 8-AAAAA 3-2 53.17 48.43 206 [52] 15.13 7.65
165 [12] Wesleyan 5-A Division I # 3-2 53.16 37.61 321 [17] 14.18 6.70
166 [29] Shiloh 4-AAAAA 1-4 53.11 59.83 82 [22] 11.43 4.00
167 [30] Veterans 2-AAAAA 2-3 53.11 58.28 102 [28] 14.76 7.33
168 [28] Harris County 3-AAAA 2-3 53.10 62.63 61 [8] 13.01 5.59
169 [13] Whitefield Academy 5-A Division I # 4-1 53.06 42.23 278 [15] 18.27 10.89
170 [29] Mays 4-AAAA 1-4 53.06 72.85 16 [2] 14.33 6.95
171 [31] McIntosh 3-AAAAA 2-3 52.85 58.26 103 [29] 12.96 5.79
172 [28] Bainbridge 1-AAA 0-5 52.60 76.41 8 [2] 15.65 8.73
173 [29] Luella 5-AAA 2-2 52.58 55.47 131 [14] 12.01 5.11
174 [30] Gilmer 7-AAA 3-2 52.51 50.48 186 [21] 17.36 10.54
175 [16] Ringgold 7-AA 4-2 52.42 44.64 248 [21] 16.03 9.29
176 [42] Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAA 2-2 52.39 51.11 172 [48] 14.34 7.64
177 [32] Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 1-4 52.38 70.30 27 [6] 14.56 7.85
178 [11] Lamar County 4-A Division I 4-0 52.32 36.42 332 [30] 11.98 5.34
179 [33] Statesboro 1-AAAAA 3-2 52.10 50.96 176 [47] 15.70 9.28
180 [34] South Paulding 5-AAAAA 2-3 52.10 58.66 97 [27] 16.73 10.31
181 [30] M.L. King 4-AAAA 5-0 52.07 36.38 335 [53] 14.50 8.11
182 [31] St. Pius X 5-AAAA 4-1 52.00 41.00 291 [50] 15.54 9.21
183 [17] Stephens County 8-AA 2-3 51.95 56.02 122 [5] 14.60 8.33
184 [12] Jeff Davis 1-A Division I 4-0 51.56 33.24 358 [35] 13.97 8.09
185 [18] Crisp County 3-AA 1-5 51.28 60.66 74 [3] 14.89 9.29
186 [2] John Milledge Academy GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 4-1 51.21 42.50 274 [1] 14.48 8.95
187 [32] Allatoona 7-AAAA 2-4 51.10 53.56 147 [28] 12.70 7.27
188 [35] Dutchtown 3-AAAAA 0-5 50.79 73.55 14 [3] 15.27 10.17
189 [14] Landmark Christian 5-A Division I # 5-0 50.76 33.07 360 [19] 13.94 8.86
190 [33] Dalton 7-AAAA 1-5 50.72 68.29 37 [4] 20.58 15.54
191 [13] Haralson County 6-A Division I 4-1 50.67 34.57 348 [33] 11.92 6.94
192 [19] Franklin County 8-AA 5-0 50.64 27.03 405 [44] 12.11 7.15
193 [5] Early County 1-A Division II 3-2 50.64 42.81 271 [13] 14.09 9.13
194 [31] Baldwin 4-AAA 2-2 50.55 47.10 222 [31] 15.31 10.44
195 [34] New Hampstead 1-AAAA 1-4 50.50 61.42 70 [12] 13.04 8.23
196 [36] Lassiter 6-AAAAA 4-2 50.38 40.37 295 [60] 17.11 12.41
197 [14] Dodge County 2-A Division I 4-1 50.32 36.19 336 [31] 13.53 8.89
198 [35] Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 2-4 50.26 59.99 81 [13] 12.18 7.60
199 [36] Eagle's Landing 2-AAAA 3-2 50.24 51.72 166 [34] 14.48 9.92
200 [37] Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAA 1-3 49.97 59.21 92 [14] 13.02 8.73
201 [20] Columbia 6-AA 0-5 49.84 75.88 11 [1] 12.01 7.85
202 [21] Sonoraville 7-AA 4-1 49.76 39.42 304 [32] 16.47 12.39
203 [43] Alpharetta 6-AAAAAA 1-4 49.75 64.62 53 [25] 12.96 8.89
204 [38] Hiram 7-AAAA 1-4 49.32 62.36 63 [10] 13.13 9.49
205 [39] Starr's Mill 3-AAAA 0-5 49.31 58.98 94 [15] 12.76 9.14
206 [3] Brookstone GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 5-1 49.26 38.48 313 [4] 14.38 10.80
207 [32] Southeast Bulloch 3-AAA 3-2 49.21 37.03 327 [51] 12.57 9.04
208 [33] Spalding 2-AAA 0-5 49.07 67.49 40 [4] 10.40 7.02
209 [34] North Clayton 5-AAA 4-1 49.06 32.51 365 [57] 14.00 10.63
210 [4] Deerfield-Windsor GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 5-0 48.89 29.42 392 [14] 12.40 9.19
211 [22] Hart County 8-AA 1-4 48.79 54.78 134 [6] 11.31 8.20
212 [35] Liberty County 3-AAA 4-1 48.77 40.03 300 [46] 12.22 9.13
213 [23] Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 7-AA 2-2 48.72 48.97 202 [15] 14.12 11.08
214 [15] ACE Charter 2-A Division I 4-1 48.71 35.94 339 [32] 12.58 9.55
215 [37] Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAA 2-3 48.66 55.95 123 [35] 14.77 11.79
216 [16] Jasper County 4-A Division I 5-0 48.59 29.81 387 [39] 13.41 10.51
217 [15] North Cobb Christian 7-AA # 3-2 48.13 40.34 297 [16] 14.67 12.22
218 [6] Metter 3-A Division II 3-1 48.01 34.41 349 [28] 10.37 8.04
219 [38] Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 1-3 47.99 60.60 77 [20] 12.22 9.91
220 [39] Dunwoody 4-AAAAA 3-2 47.82 41.91 283 [58] 11.61 9.47
221 [17] Gordon Lee 7-A Division I 3-1 47.76 42.64 273 [22] 12.64 10.56
222 [44] South Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 2-3 47.59 50.51 183 [51] 13.09 11.18
223 [18] Putnam County 4-A Division I 3-2 47.55 46.79 224 [9] 11.99 10.12
224 [7] Johnson County 5-A Division II 5-0 47.54 27.00 406 [44] 11.83 9.96
225 [40] Maynard Jackson 4-AAAA 4-1 47.39 29.54 391 [59] 13.27 11.56
226 [45] Rockdale County 4-AAAAAA 3-1 47.37 40.14 298 [55] 13.26 11.57
227 [19] Bremen 6-A Division I 3-2 47.30 33.66 352 [34] 10.81 9.19
228 [40] Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 1-3 47.30 54.77 135 [40] 15.12 13.50
229 [41] Centennial 6-AAAA 4-1 47.24 35.95 338 [54] 12.16 10.61
230 [41] Northside (Warner Robins) 2-AAAAA 0-5 46.90 59.24 91 [25] 8.30 7.07
231 [24] Spencer 1-AA 2-3 46.88 45.21 240 [19] 11.89 10.69
232 [42] Evans 1-AAAAA 1-3 46.87 56.68 113 [33] 10.20 9.02
233 [42] East Forsyth 8-AAAA 3-2 46.84 52.51 157 [31] 9.35 8.19
234 [43] Cedartown 7-AAAA 2-4 46.71 50.83 180 [38] 13.20 12.18
235 [8] Seminole County 1-A Division II 4-0 46.47 27.97 399 [42] 10.77 9.98
236 [36] Richmond Academy 4-AAA 2-3 46.33 44.65 247 [37] 13.93 13.28
237 [9] Manchester 7-A Division II 2-3 46.26 45.46 238 [8] 11.64 11.06
238 [20] Pepperell 6-A Division I 2-3 46.17 46.32 231 [11] 11.81 11.33
239 [21] Elbert County 8-A Division I 1-4 46.16 49.34 198 [8] 11.58 11.10
240 [5] Valwood School GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 3-2 46.15 38.82 312 [3] 14.02 13.55
241 [46] Mountain View 8-AAAAAA 0-5 46.05 72.10 20 [11] 11.28 10.91
242 [44] Eagle's Landing Christian 2-AAAA 2-3 45.95 49.47 196 [41] 12.94 12.68
243 [16] Savannah Country Day 3-A Division I # 2-3 45.92 47.41 219 [6] 10.20 9.96
244 [1] Brentwood School GIAA District 4-AA-A 5-1 45.87 28.80 397 [1] 13.25 13.06
245 [37] Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAA 2-3 45.62 50.90 179 [20] 10.19 10.25
246 [43] Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 3-3 45.58 42.40 275 [57] 14.43 14.52
247 [44] Alexander 5-AAAAA 1-4 45.58 61.23 72 [16] 11.92 12.01
248 [45] Wayne County 1-AAAA 0-5 45.27 67.72 39 [5] 12.58 12.99
249 [45] Decatur 4-AAAAA 1-4 45.13 55.67 128 [36] 10.14 10.69
250 [10] Emanuel County Institute 3-A Division II 3-2 45.07 43.21 268 [12] 11.34 11.95
251 [38] Dougherty 1-AAA 1-4 45.01 53.28 150 [17] 12.66 13.33
252 [11] Wheeler County 4-A Division II 5-0 44.97 25.96 412 [47] 10.71 11.42
253 [22] Fannin County 7-A Division I 3-2 44.94 39.52 303 [27] 11.61 12.36
254 [25] KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 5-AA 4-2 44.83 37.90 318 [35] 9.66 10.51
255 [26] Miller Grove 6-AA 4-1 44.82 31.42 373 [41] 11.91 12.77
256 [6] First Presbyterian GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 4-2 44.57 36.39 334 [6] 10.89 12.00
257 [12] Wilcox County 4-A Division II 3-2 44.17 38.09 317 [20] 9.74 11.25
258 [13] Irwin County 2-A Division II 1-4 44.08 51.06 173 [4] 10.04 11.64
259 [7] Bulloch Academy GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 4-1 44.05 30.57 379 [12] 10.64 12.27
260 [23] Commerce 8-A Division I 0-5 44.05 54.48 138 [3] 12.45 14.08
261 [14] Screven County 3-A Division II 4-0 44.01 26.90 407 [45] 9.56 11.23
262 [24] Social Circle 4-A Division I 3-2 43.91 31.76 372 [37] 12.59 14.36
263 [25] Washington County 2-A Division I 1-4 43.89 50.49 184 [7] 9.79 11.59
264 [26] Bacon County 1-A Division I 3-2 43.81 45.21 241 [14] 9.91 11.78
265 [39] Long County 3-AAA 4-1 43.25 30.79 376 [59] 12.55 14.98
266 [46] Chamblee 4-AAAAA 1-4 43.21 56.33 118 [34] 10.99 13.47
267 [46] Pace Academy 4-AAAA 1-4 43.14 50.94 177 [36] 7.32 9.87
268 [47] Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 2-3 42.94 47.80 212 [54] 10.82 13.56
269 [47] Pebblebrook 3-AAAAAA 1-4 42.66 59.35 89 [35] 8.95 11.98
270 [40] Dawson County 6-AAA 1-3 42.61 47.81 211 [27] 11.11 14.18
271 [27] Westside (Macon) 2-AA 1-4 42.43 53.66 145 [8] 11.71 14.96
272 [17] Christian Heritage 7-A Division I # 2-3 42.25 44.91 244 [10] 11.95 15.39
273 [28] Pike County 2-AA 3-2 42.16 40.80 292 [29] 9.89 13.41
274 [41] Adairsville 7-AAA 2-3 41.69 47.43 217 [29] 10.59 14.59
275 [42] Chestatee 6-AAA 2-3 41.65 49.19 200 [25] 10.19 14.22
276 [47] Woodland (Stockbridge) 2-AAAA 3-2 41.63 44.14 257 [48] 7.03 11.08
277 [27] Berrien 1-A Division I 2-2 41.61 43.50 262 [20] 13.86 17.93
278 [15] Hawkinsville 4-A Division II 4-0 41.60 26.24 409 [46] 10.51 14.60
279 [48] South Effingham 1-AAAAA 1-3 41.44 53.98 141 [42] 7.89 12.14
280 [49] Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 1-4 41.35 59.16 93 [26] 11.20 15.53
281 [48] Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-5 40.54 57.08 112 [19] 5.87 11.01
282 [28] Temple 6-A Division I 4-1 40.54 28.87 394 [40] 11.45 16.60
283 [43] Hephzibah 4-AAA 2-3 40.53 45.20 242 [36] 10.87 16.02
284 [16] Jenkins County 3-A Division II 3-2 40.36 30.94 374 [34] 11.00 16.33
285 [8] Westfield School GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 3-2 40.05 33.52 354 [10] 8.33 13.96
286 [29] Union County 7-AA 1-4 39.88 49.47 195 [13] 9.36 15.15
287 [30] Jackson 2-AA 1-4 39.75 44.30 254 [23] 8.97 14.90
288 [48] Paulding County 3-AAAAAA 1-4 39.57 58.18 104 [41] 9.24 15.35
289 [29] Southwest 2-A Division I 2-3 39.55 44.37 252 [17] 7.90 14.03
290 [44] East Hall 8-AAA 2-3 39.46 38.20 315 [49] 14.15 20.37
291 [17] Charlton County 2-A Division II 2-3 39.44 40.74 293 [15] 12.44 18.68
292 [18] Mount Paran Christian 5-A Division I # 3-2 39.21 36.84 329 [18] 7.22 13.70
293 [18] Schley County 6-A Division II 3-3 39.17 37.38 326 [23] 8.09 14.59
294 [50] Riverwood 6-AAAAA 1-5 38.77 54.60 136 [41] 6.89 13.79
295 [9] George Walton Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 6-0 38.63 10.60 455 [26] 8.03 15.08
296 [51] Lakeside (Evans) 1-AAAAA 0-5 38.59 50.24 187 [48] 9.34 16.43
297 [52] Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAA 2-3 38.37 40.73 294 [59] 8.11 15.42
298 [19] Taylor County 6-A Division II 3-2 37.98 29.68 389 [39] 8.15 15.86
299 [45] White County 6-AAA 0-5 37.65 58.63 98 [12] 5.65 13.68
300 [10] Calvary Christian GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 5-0 37.56 17.23 440 [23] 6.85 14.96
301 [19] Darlington 6-A Division I # 2-3 37.46 43.47 264 [13] 10.05 18.27
302 [46] LaFayette 7-AAA 3-2 37.26 34.25 350 [53] 5.40 13.82
303 [49] McDonough 2-AAAA 1-4 37.18 50.90 178 [37] 6.09 14.60
304 [20] Turner County 2-A Division II 1-2 37.09 49.86 191 [6] 7.87 16.46
305 [21] Treutlen 4-A Division II 3-2 37.07 33.29 357 [30] 6.83 15.44
306 [22] Trion 7-A Division II 2-3 36.93 36.06 337 [26] 7.33 16.08
307 [23] Telfair County 4-A Division II 2-3 36.73 36.39 333 [25] 7.18 16.13
308 [47] Beach 3-AAA 1-3 36.72 50.12 188 [22] 6.11 15.07
309 [24] Mitchell County 1-A Division II 2-2 36.72 35.47 343 [27] 6.06 15.02
310 [31] Therrell 5-AA 1-4 36.71 52.15 161 [10] 5.10 14.07
311 [49] Heritage (Conyers) 4-AAAAAA 0-3 36.18 52.62 156 [46] 6.48 15.98
312 [25] Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-A Division II 5-1 36.12 21.10 425 [53] 6.52 16.08
313 [32] Columbus 1-AA 3-1 36.04 30.34 382 [42] 4.64 14.28
314 [33] Tattnall County 3-AA 2-3 36.03 39.14 308 [34] 8.34 18.00
315 [50] Chapel Hill 2-AAAAAA 1-4 35.67 47.98 208 [53] 5.77 15.78
316 [51] Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAA 0-5 35.66 53.09 154 [45] 7.45 17.47
317 [26] Macon County 6-A Division II 2-4 35.28 37.42 325 [22] 9.76 20.17
318 [30] Oglethorpe County 8-A Division I 2-3 35.21 42.02 281 [24] 4.61 15.08
319 [11] Frederica Academy GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 3-3 35.16 30.04 385 [13] 5.56 16.08
320 [20] Mount Vernon 5-A Division I # 2-3 34.93 30.07 384 [21] 6.58 17.34
321 [53] Apalachee 8-AAAAA 2-4 34.73 46.43 228 [56] 4.79 15.74
322 [12] St. Anne-Pacelli GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 2-3 34.71 34.80 346 [7] 6.69 17.66
323 [13] Strong Rock Christian GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 4-2 34.30 21.13 424 [19] 8.40 19.78
324 [54] Pope 6-AAAAA 0-6 34.15 60.48 78 [21] 5.53 17.06
325 [27] Bryan County 3-A Division II 3-2 34.11 33.10 359 [31] 5.04 16.60
326 [31] East Laurens 2-A Division I 1-4 34.11 44.44 251 [16] 6.17 17.75
327 [2] Southland Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 4-2 33.97 27.48 402 [2] 6.83 18.55
328 [14] Bethlehem Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 4-2 33.69 26.37 408 [16] 4.01 15.99
329 [52] Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAA 0-4 33.55 59.50 87 [34] 6.70 18.83
330 [21] King's Ridge Christian 5-A Division I # 4-1 33.37 19.34 435 [23] 2.55 14.86
331 [32] Vidalia 3-A Division I 1-4 33.32 37.44 324 [29] 4.94 17.30
332 [55] Banneker 3-AAAAA 1-4 33.29 60.63 75 [18] 4.58 16.97
333 [34] Coahulla Creek 7-AA 1-4 33.23 47.73 214 [16] 4.86 17.32
334 [3] Southwest Georgia Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 3-2 33.20 25.71 413 [6] 5.30 17.78
335 [28] Atkinson County 2-A Division II † 4-1 32.90 13.44 448 [58] 7.93 20.71
336 [35] Shaw 1-AA 1-4 32.65 45.95 233 [17] 5.00 18.03
337 [15] Pinewood Christian GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 3-3 32.52 34.69 347 [8] 3.76 16.92
338 [50] Druid Hills 5-AAAA 2-3 32.49 44.46 250 [47] 3.85 17.04
339 [48] Howard 4-AAA 1-4 32.17 43.48 263 [41] 7.39 20.90
340 [29] Pelham 1-A Division II 0-5 32.05 56.40 115 [2] 6.39 20.02
341 [30] McIntosh County Academy 3-A Division II 2-3 31.98 32.77 364 [32] 3.71 17.41
342 [51] Mundy's Mill 3-AAAA 0-5 31.77 71.03 21 [3] 4.08 17.99
343 [31] Warren County 8-A Division II 2-4 31.63 41.44 288 [14] 4.08 18.14
344 [52] Union Grove 2-AAAA 0-5 31.52 48.66 204 [43] 3.07 17.23
345 [4] Trinity Christian (Dublin) GIAA District 3-AA-A 5-1 31.38 19.41 433 [8] 2.90 17.20
346 [53] South Cobb 3-AAAAAA 2-3 31.36 31.78 371 [56] 4.07 18.39
347 [32] Greene County 8-A Division II 1-4 31.02 44.26 256 [9] 6.95 21.61
348 [53] Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAA 0-4 30.86 56.33 119 [22] 6.52 21.34
349 [56] Loganville 8-AAAAA 0-6 30.62 52.49 158 [44] 0.78 15.84
350 [33] Wilkinson County 5-A Division II 0-5 30.61 46.52 226 [7] 5.67 20.74
351 [49] Ridgeland 7-AAA 2-3 30.54 33.32 356 [55] 4.62 19.76
352 [57] Johns Creek 7-AAAAA 0-4 30.51 59.36 88 [24] 3.79 18.96
353 [16] Tiftarea Academy GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 2-3 30.10 33.77 351 [9] 3.77 19.35
354 [58] Tri-Cities 4-AAAAA 0-5 30.04 54.87 133 [39] 4.88 20.52
355 [34] Miller County 1-A Division II 1-4 29.91 43.41 265 [10] 5.18 20.95
356 [33] Banks County 8-A Division I 0-5 29.87 50.82 181 [6] 2.85 18.66
357 [34] McNair 4-A Division I 1-4 29.51 41.19 289 [26] 4.56 20.73
358 [35] Gordon Central 7-A Division I 5-0 29.49 13.69 446 [47] 2.72 18.91
359 [59] Morrow 3-AAAAA 1-4 29.26 48.46 205 [51] 2.66 19.09
360 [50] West Hall 8-AAA 2-3 29.13 35.73 341 [52] 5.02 21.57
361 [36] Model 6-A Division I 1-4 28.95 44.82 246 [15] 5.00 21.73
362 [22] Providence Christian 8-A Division I # 1-3 28.82 32.17 367 [20] 3.66 20.52
363 [35] Crawford County 6-A Division II 2-3 28.79 29.77 388 [38] 5.34 22.24
364 [36] South Atlanta 6-AA 2-4 28.74 35.93 340 [38] -0.36 16.59
365 [36] Lake Oconee Academy 8-A Division II 2-4 28.48 31.93 369 [33] -0.13 17.06
366 [5] Edmund Burke Academy GIAA District 4-AA-A 3-2 28.40 20.46 429 [7] -1.31 15.96
367 [37] Dooly County 4-A Division II 0-4 28.00 55.90 124 [3] 2.20 19.88
368 [54] Osborne 3-AAAAAA 1-4 27.90 50.76 182 [50] 1.89 19.67
369 [60] Chattahoochee 7-AAAAA 1-4 27.88 47.85 209 [53] 4.03 21.83
370 [17] Loganville Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 4-2 27.65 22.75 419 [17] 3.10 21.13
371 [51] Fayette County 2-AAA 0-5 27.14 64.99 51 [7] 3.23 21.78
372 [37] Redan 6-AA 2-4 27.08 37.89 319 [36] 2.09 20.69
373 [38] Randolph-Clay 1-A Division II 1-2-1 26.86 24.01 415 [48] 4.68 23.50
374 [38] Rutland 2-AA 0-4 26.78 44.95 243 [20] -2.06 16.85
375 [39] Murray County 7-AA 2-4 26.36 39.19 307 [33] 0.24 19.56
376 [6] Flint River Academy GIAA District 1-AA-A 4-1 26.05 10.13 456 [14] 1.20 20.83
377 [52] Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 2-3 25.96 30.84 375 [58] 1.29 21.01
378 [37] Dade County 7-A Division I 0-5 25.77 42.76 272 [21] -1.14 18.77
379 [54] Midtown 4-AAAA 2-3 25.72 27.92 400 [60] -1.06 18.90
380 [55] Berkmar 7-AAAAAA 0-5 25.59 58.61 99 [38] 2.63 22.72
381 [39] Portal 3-A Division II 1-4 25.59 33.37 355 [29] 5.53 25.62
382 [38] Jefferson County 2-A Division I 0-5 25.42 51.67 169 [5] 1.29 21.55
383 [61] Alcovy 8-AAAAA 0-5 25.21 55.22 132 [38] 1.24 21.72
384 [40] Salem 6-AA 2-2 25.15 28.49 398 [43] 3.39 23.93
385 [7] Robert Toombs Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 2-3 24.84 26.02 411 [5] 3.04 23.88
386 [40] Washington-Wilkes 8-A Division II 2-4 24.71 36.77 330 [24] 4.17 25.13
387 [56] Discovery 8-AAAAAA 0-4 24.70 59.29 90 [36] 1.56 22.55
388 [1] Lanier Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 3-1 24.49 15.22 442 [1] -0.98 20.21
389 [41] Towns County 8-A Division II † 3-2 24.10 19.16 436 [56] -0.02 21.55
390 [42] Lanier County 2-A Division II 0-5 23.18 40.09 299 [16] 0.75 23.25
391 [18] Terrell Academy GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 3-2 23.07 20.18 430 [21] 1.33 23.95
392 [53] Windsor Forest 3-AAA 1-4 22.61 42.87 269 [42] 2.20 25.27
393 [43] Greenville 7-A Division II 3-1 21.81 15.50 441 [57] 3.50 27.37
394 [54] Riverdale 5-AAA 1-4 21.78 37.86 320 [50] -3.70 20.20
395 [39] Towers 4-A Division I 2-2 21.04 32.21 366 [36] -1.17 23.47
396 [44] Montgomery County 4-A Division II 1-4 21.04 30.60 378 [35] -0.86 23.78
397 [55] Northview 5-AAAA 0-5 21.03 52.93 155 [30] -1.62 23.03
398 [56] North Springs 5-AAAA 1-4 20.64 43.35 266 [49] -2.88 22.16
399 [19] Lakeview Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 2-3 19.94 21.86 421 [18] -1.19 24.55
400 [8] Gatewood School GIAA District 4-AA-A 1-4 19.90 27.18 404 [3] -3.58 22.21
401 [45] Hancock Central 5-A Division II 2-3 19.67 23.15 418 [51] -2.40 23.61
402 [55] Cross Creek 4-AAA 1-4 19.53 45.77 234 [34] -2.75 23.41
403 [40] Chattooga 7-A Division I 1-4 19.11 28.81 396 [42] -1.53 25.04
404 [20] Tattnall Square GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 0-5 18.77 38.89 311 [2] -3.79 23.13
405 [56] Islands 3-AAA 1-4 18.43 33.02 362 [56] -1.32 25.93
406 [41] Coosa 7-A Division I 1-4 18.36 28.82 395 [41] -1.02 26.30
407 [46] Georgia Military Prep 5-A Division II 1-4 17.98 30.46 381 [37] -4.18 23.52
408 [21] Athens Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 3-3 17.89 18.54 437 [22] -3.14 24.65
409 [41] Washington 5-AA 1-5 17.07 40.37 296 [30] -4.51 24.10
410 [47] Claxton 3-A Division II 0-5 16.89 39.29 305 [17] -4.62 24.17
411 [22] Mount de Sales GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 1-5 16.83 27.59 401 [15] -2.57 26.27
412 [57] Forest Park 4-AAAA 1-3 16.68 35.21 344 [56] -4.54 24.46
413 [48] Terrell County 1-A Division II 1-3 16.46 30.56 380 [36] -3.49 25.73
414 [49] Marion County 6-A Division II 0-5 15.84 37.60 322 [21] -2.02 27.83
415 [23] Mount Pisgah Christian 5-A Division I # 1-4 14.68 29.90 386 [22] -7.66 23.35
416 [42] Kendrick 1-AA 3-2 14.28 19.73 432 [46] -7.16 24.25
417 [23] Piedmont Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 3-2 13.92 12.13 451 [25] -7.15 24.62
418 [9] Briarwood Academy GIAA District 4-AA-A 3-2 13.90 11.01 454 [13] -5.04 26.74
419 [42] Brantley County 1-A Division I 0-5 13.59 43.76 259 [18] -9.63 22.46
420 [50] Chattahoochee County 6-A Division II 1-4 12.70 29.38 393 [41] -8.00 24.99
421 [10] Rock Springs Christian GIAA District 1-AA-A 4-0 12.20 -16.03 459 [15] -3.26 30.22
422 [43] Mount Bethel Christian 5-A Division I † 4-1 12.15 14.28 443 [45] -9.22 24.31
423 [11] Thomas Jefferson GIAA District 4-AA-A 1-5 11.22 26.12 410 [4] -5.02 29.43
424 [43] Butler 4-AA 0-5 11.16 36.89 328 [37] -6.98 27.54
425 [44] Central (Macon) 2-A Division I 0-5 11.08 43.54 260 [19] -5.98 28.62
426 [51] Savannah 3-A Division II 0-3 10.60 39.09 309 [19] -9.54 25.54
427 [58] Drew 4-AAAA 0-5 10.53 35.06 345 [57] -4.44 30.71
428 [24] Riverside Prep GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 2-3 10.46 9.58 458 [27] -6.88 28.34
429 [59] Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA † 1-5 10.19 30.78 377 [58] -9.27 26.22
430 [25] Brookwood School GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 1-5 10.08 33.06 361 [11] -5.80 29.81
431 [44] Josey 4-AA 1-4 9.61 17.26 439 [47] -6.56 29.52
432 [52] Glascock County 5-A Division II 1-4 9.57 23.44 417 [50] -4.81 31.30
433 [57] Groves 3-AAA 0-5 9.18 43.50 261 [40] -3.45 33.06
434 [12] Central Fellowship Christian GIAA District 1-AA-A 2-4 8.49 18.18 438 [10] -8.05 29.14
435 [45] Hardaway 1-AA 0-5 8.41 25.11 414 [45] -9.39 27.88
436 [13] Windsor Academy GIAA District 1-AA-A 2-4 8.17 11.87 452 [12] -6.42 31.10
437 [53] Southwest Georgia STEM 1-A Division II † 2-2 8.04 20.69 426 [54] -2.56 35.08
438 [45] Armuchee 7-A Division I 0-3 7.93 19.95 431 [44] -6.03 31.72
439 [58] Johnson (Gainesville) 6-AAA 0-4 7.45 43.96 258 [39] -6.82 31.40
440 [2] Creekside Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 3-2 6.75 11.37 453 [4] -6.65 32.29
441 [59] Stone Mountain 5-AAA † 0-6 4.34 41.82 286 [44] -5.92 35.43
442 [26] St. Andrew's School GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 2-3 3.99 13.43 449 [24] -5.90 35.80
443 [27] King's Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 1-5 3.98 20.58 427 [20] -6.62 35.09
444 [60] Clarkston 5-AAAA 0-5 3.02 47.04 223 [45] -10.13 32.53
445 [14] Augusta Prep GIAA District 4-AA-A 1-4 2.91 14.20 444 [11] -12.02 30.75
446 [54] Twiggs County 5-A Division II 0-5 0.33 29.65 390 [40] -6.02 39.33
447 [55] Calhoun County 1-A Division II † 0-3 -0.72 27.29 403 [43] -14.06 32.34
448 [24] Walker 5-A Division I # 2-3 -1.01 9.75 457 [24] -8.60 38.10
449 [56] Baconton Charter 1-A Division II † 0-4 -2.15 23.69 416 [49] -18.14 29.69
450 [46] Glenn Hills 4-AA 0-5 -2.57 32.07 368 [39] -14.17 34.08
451 [15] Heritage (Newnan) GIAA District 1-AA-A 1-5 -2.73 19.34 434 [9] -10.50 37.91
452 [3] Cherokee Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 1-4 -2.90 13.56 447 [2] -13.44 35.14
453 [46] B.E.S.T. Academy 5-A Division I 0-5 -4.13 22.22 420 [43] -17.90 31.91
454 [47] Utopian Academy 4-A Division I 1-4 -5.94 13.86 445 [46] -17.02 34.60
455 [57] Pataula Charter 1-A Division II † 0-4 -8.12 21.38 423 [52] -17.58 36.21
456 [58] Central (Talbotton) 6-A Division II 0-2 -8.70 20.47 428 [55] -23.27 31.11
457 [47] Jordan 1-AA 0-5 -10.13 31.87 370 [40] -10.54 45.27
458 [4] Skipstone Academy GAPPS Region 1-AA 0-4 -19.75 12.20 450 [3] -19.26 46.17
459 [61] Cross Keys 5-AAAA † 0-6 -25.45 21.84 422 [61] -29.36 41.76
† - Plays a nonregion schedule / # - Qualifies for the smaller private school playoffs
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
Rank
Region
Teams
Comp Rating
Avg Rating
1 1-AAAAAA 6 84.68 80.31
2 2-AAAAAA 5 84.05 73.39
3 2-AAAAA 6 81.39 72.58
4 7-AAAAA 7 76.79 64.53
5 4-AAAAAA 7 76.10 65.20
6 8-AAAAAA 7 75.82 63.43
7 1-AAAA 6 72.15 64.87
8 7-AAAAAA 8 71.93 61.90
9 3-AAAAA 8 71.20 59.40
10 5-AAAAAA 7 70.79 65.65
11 8-AAAA 7 69.16 59.63
12 6-AAAA 5 68.46 62.50
13 2-AAA 8 67.67 60.37
14 3-AAAAAA 8 66.96 55.80
15 8-AA 4 65.58 51.37
16 6-AAAAAA 8 64.63 58.46
17 6-AAAAA 8 64.38 57.09
18 3-AAAA 7 63.59 56.27
19 8-AAA 6 63.00 54.42
20 5-AAAAA 8 62.85 56.65
21 1-AAA 6 62.09 57.71
22 3-AA 5 61.43 55.66
23 7-AAAA 7 60.25 55.04
24 3-A Division I 3 59.98 54.86
25 1-A Division I 7 59.54 50.53
26 1-AAAAA 9 58.38 52.17
27 2-AAAA 10 58.11 52.20
28 5-AA 5 57.42 46.30
29 4-AAAA 8 55.44 42.55
30 7-AAA 7 55.36 48.98
31 2-AA 6 54.42 46.86
32 4-AAAAA 8 53.82 46.94
33 5-AAA 7 53.69 50.53
34 6-AAA 7 53.32 44.16
35 8-AAAAA 7 53.18 45.05
36 4-AAA 8 53.08 45.39
37 7-AA 8 52.47 46.74
38 2-A Division I 10 49.92 42.86
39 8-A Division I 5 49.71 43.28
40 5-AAAA 9 49.71 42.32
41 3-AAA 9 48.53 35.85
42 6-A Division I 6 48.10 44.85
43 2-A Division II 6 47.57 42.94
44 1-AA 8 47.29 33.68
45 7-A Division II 5 46.26 40.00
46 4-AA 6 44.68 31.78
47 GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 5 44.56 36.93
48 5-A Division I 1 44.26 -4.13
49 4-A Division I 7 42.54 33.85
50 GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 5 42.29 39.18
51 6-AA 5 40.63 35.12
52 4-A Division II 7 40.04 36.22
53 8-A Division II 5 39.59 34.68
54 3-A Division II 9 39.05 32.96
55 GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 5 38.85 31.66
56 7-A Division I 7 36.25 27.62
57 GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 4 35.69 28.93
58 GIAA District 3-AA-A 4 32.82 30.85
59 1-A Division II 7 31.14 34.16
60 6-A Division II 7 30.69 23.01
61 5-A Division II 6 29.00 20.95
62 GIAA District 4-AA-A 6 28.04 20.37
63 GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 8 26.49 20.77
64 GIAA District 1-AA-A 5 15.38 10.44
65 GAPPS Region 1-AA 4 10.31 2.15 Least likely results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team and the likelihood of the on-field result.
Date
Favorite
Underdog
Score
Diff
Prob
Likelihood
08/22 Jones County Woodland (Stockbridge) 16 - 20 19.48 91.0% 0.218
09/12 Cherokee Bluff Banks County 24 - 21 29.41 97.1% 0.230
09/05 North Hall East Hall 51 - 49 23.88 94.5% 0.270
08/29 West Forsyth Parkview 45 - 59 9.56 75.7% 0.291
09/05 Lamar County Rutland 19 - 14 26.56 95.9% 0.312
09/05 River Ridge Woodstock 10 - 14 13.11 82.7% 0.315
09/12 Woodward Academy Shiloh 17 - 14 20.72 92.2% 0.334
09/04 Bulloch Academy Robert Toombs Academy 38 - 36 18.19 89.7% 0.345
09/05 North Cobb Cass 27 - 35 8.67 73.7% 0.350
09/05 Glynn Academy Bradwell Institute 28 - 35 8.88 74.2% 0.355
08/22 Walnut Grove Loganville 7 - 0 27.20 96.2% 0.361
08/29 Irwin County Schley County 6 - 20 5.93 66.9% 0.370
09/19 Walnut Grove Cedar Shoals 9 - 6 17.28 88.7% 0.380
09/19 Briarwood Academy Windsor Academy 15 - 34 4.71 63.7% 0.383
08/29 McEachern Marietta 16 - 13 16.73 88.0% 0.388 Highest rated matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
Game Rating
Date
Team
Opponent
Score
Diff
Prob
96.12 08/14 Buford Milton 20 - 13 12.46 81.5%
95.35 09/05 Hughes Douglas County 44 - 31 8.80 74.0%
95.34 09/12 Buford Douglas County 34 - 26 13.21 82.8%
95.10 10/31 Carrollton Douglas County - 6.36 68.1%
92.03 08/16 Douglas County North Gwinnett 21 - 7 1.87 55.6%
90.34 10/31 Milton Roswell - 5.32 65.3%
89.28 09/05 Buford Roswell 65 - 21 18.80 90.4%
88.87 08/29 North Gwinnett Colquitt County 21 - 7 5.16 64.9%
88.36 09/12 Carrollton Gainesville 43 - 21 12.36 81.3%
87.35 10/10 Milton Gainesville - 9.81 76.3%
87.27 09/26 Colquitt County Lowndes - 1.48 54.4%
86.70 10/24 Roswell Gainesville - 1.42 54.2%
86.34 10/31 Lowndes Valdosta - 0.49 51.5%
86.31 10/03 Colquitt County Valdosta - 3.00 58.8%
86.28 10/10 Lowndes Camden County - 0.61 51.8%