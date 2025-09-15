AJC Varsity

Maxwell summary after Week 5: North Oconee claims top spot in AAAA

Titans roll over AAA top-ranked Jefferson, 35-0.
The Maxwell Ratings have been updated for Week 5 of the Georgia high school football season. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago

Throughout the 2025 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 459 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association, and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA football ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

Georgia HS football rankings: New No. 1 emerges; Sequoyah has biggest jump

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 873 of 914 total games including 0 tie(s) (95.51%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.62 points and all game margins within 12.69 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home advantage: 0.95

By class

AAAAAA AAAAA
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(2)Buford4-0 105.881(1)Hughes4-0100.64
2(1)Grayson4-0 104.072(2)Thomas County Central5-098.77
3(3)Carrollton5-0 100.133(3)Milton3-196.92
4(4)Douglas County3-2 93.064(5)Roswell3-187.28
5(5)North Gwinnett3-1 91.115(7)Sequoyah5-086.93
6(6)Colquitt County2-1 87.546(4)Gainesville3-185.83
7(14)Lowndes5-0 86.767(8)Houston County5-083.68
8(12)Valdosta5-0 86.278(6)Lee County3-181.95
9(7)McEachern4-0 85.709(11)Rome2-281.47
10(8)Camden County4-0 83.4910(9)Woodward Academy2-278.13
11(9)Collins Hill2-2 81.0211(10)Coffee2-277.83
12(11)Newton2-2 79.8012(12)Brunswick3-176.40
13(19)Hillgrove4-0 78.7713(18)Jackson County3-171.57
14(22)North Cobb3-2 78.1814(13)Sprayberry4-171.53
15(15)Mill Creek2-2 77.7315(14)Lanier3-171.10



AAAA AAA
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(5)North Oconee4-097.111(1)Jefferson4-182.39
2(1)Creekside4-091.482(4)Sandy Creek4-080.71
3(3)Ware County4-085.883(3)Peach County4-075.21
4(2)Cartersville5-085.694(6)LaGrange4-174.30
5(4)Blessed Trinity3-184.425(5)Troup3-072.91
6(7)Benedictine1-282.216(2)Calhoun2-271.39
7(6)Marist2-182.137(7)Stephenson5-066.08
8(8)Central (Carrollton)4-076.958(17)Cairo2-265.97
9(12)Cass4-171.579(15)North Hall4-063.79
10(15)Cambridge4-171.5510(16)Jenkins3-163.65
11(9)Perry2-271.1711(10)Douglass2-262.94
12(10)Kell3-270.1412(8)Cedar Grove3-162.09
13(11)Stockbridge4-169.7613(12)Oconee County3-261.91
14(18)Ola4-168.4514(21)Harlem3-060.72
15(13)Jonesboro2-268.3815(13)Cherokee Bluff4-160.71



AA A Divison I
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Carver (Columbus)4-075.641(1)Thomasville3-174.03
2(2)Pierce County4-072.652(4)Toombs County4-168.15
3(3)Carver (Atlanta)4-069.443(3)Swainsboro5-067.20
4(4)Morgan County5-068.964(5)Worth County4-065.73
5(5)Rockmart3-167.595(2)Fitzgerald2-164.34
6(6)Callaway2-264.776(6)Northeast3-162.85
7(11)Sumter County4-063.137(7)Dublin3-162.14
8(9)Burke County4-162.698(8)Rabun County4-061.35
9(7)Appling County1-362.449(12)Heard County4-057.53
10(8)Hapeville Charter1-261.3510(9)Jeff Davis3-053.95
11(13)Ringgold4-159.3811(10)Bleckley County3-153.83
12(10)Cook3-258.3512(11)Lamar County3-052.36
13(16)Laney4-157.3913(15)Dodge County3-151.28
14(12)Thomson2-356.7014(17)ACE Charter4-050.22
15(15)East Jackson4-054.8515(14)Fannin County2-249.79



A Division II Smaller Private
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(2)Brooks County1-360.631(1)Prince Avenue Christian3-175.76
2(1)Bowdon3-260.592(3)Hebron Christian2-173.46
3(3)Lincoln County4-058.873(2)Calvary Day4-072.74
4(4)Clinch County5-057.424(4)Fellowship Christian3-171.09
5(7)Early County2-252.925(5)Savannah Christian3-261.88
6(6)Irwin County1-351.216(6)Holy Innocents3-160.00
7(8)Metter2-151.037(7)Athens Academy3-159.21
8(12)Seminole County4-049.818(12)Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)2-258.55
9(9)Wilcox County3-149.779(8)Lovett3-158.00
10(5)Manchester1-347.6610(9)Greater Atlanta Christian3-157.19
11(11)Johnson County5-047.2011(10)Aquinas3-056.35
12(13)Emanuel County Institute2-246.7212(11)Wesleyan3-155.26
13(17)Hawkinsville4-044.4013(13)Whitefield Academy3-154.93
14(16)Schley County2-343.1114(14)North Cobb Christian3-251.37
15(14)Jenkins County2-242.6615(17)Landmark Christian4-049.64



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA-A
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Brookstone5-056.271(1)Brentwood School5-047.11
2(2)First Presbyterian4-151.902(2)Southwest Georgia Academy2-234.70
3(5)John Milledge Academy3-150.653(4)Edmund Burke Academy3-134.02
4(3)Valwood School2-249.194(5)Trinity Christian (Dublin)4-133.10
5(7)Stratford Academy4-048.175(6)Southland Academy3-230.32



GAPPS
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Lanier Christian2-123.46
2(2)Creekside Christian3-214.99
3(3)Cherokee Christian1-32.93
4(4)Skipstone Academy0-2-8.86



All-class

Classification rankings are shown in brackets. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank L/W Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1](2 [2])Buford8-AAAAAA4-0105.8889.871 [1]42.79-15.65
2 [2](1 [1])Grayson4-AAAAAA4-0104.0781.028 [5]42.53-14.10
3 [1](3 [1])Hughes3-AAAAA4-0100.6465.0166 [15]43.57-9.64
4 [3](4 [3])Carrollton2-AAAAAA5-0100.1368.7041 [23]41.84-10.85
5 [2](5 [2])Thomas County Central2-AAAAA5-098.7761.9680 [21]37.92-13.42
6 [1](16 [5])North Oconee8-AAAA4-097.1161.7881 [12]36.54-13.14
7 [3](6 [3])Milton7-AAAAA3-196.9281.037 [2]33.23-16.25
8 [4](7 [4])Douglas County2-AAAAAA3-293.0689.162 [2]34.11-11.52
9 [2](8 [1])Creekside4-AAAA4-091.4851.29198 [43]36.75-7.29
10 [5](9 [5])North Gwinnett7-AAAAAA3-191.1182.595 [4]29.96-13.71
11 [6](19 [6])Colquitt County1-AAAAAA2-187.5485.094 [3]33.15-6.95
12 [4](11 [5])Roswell7-AAAAA3-187.2880.999 [3]34.99-4.85
13 [5](20 [7])Sequoyah6-AAAAA5-086.9362.4777 [20]31.71-7.79
14 [7](33 [14])Lowndes1-AAAAAA5-086.7657.89121 [38]32.50-6.82
15 [8](30 [12])Valdosta1-AAAAAA5-086.2750.16211 [50]34.79-4.05
16 [3](13 [3])Ware County1-AAAA4-085.8864.4767 [10]32.41-6.04
17 [6](10 [4])Gainesville7-AAAAA3-185.8380.4610 [4]30.08-8.32
18 [9](22 [7])McEachern3-AAAAAA4-085.7070.4330 [18]28.83-9.43
19 [4](12 [2])Cartersville7-AAAA5-085.6959.8397 [17]33.45-4.80
20 [5](15 [4])Blessed Trinity6-AAAA3-184.4266.6654 [8]27.16-9.82
21 [7](21 [8])Houston County2-AAAAA5-083.6867.4449 [11]31.22-5.02
22 [10](23 [8])Camden County1-AAAAAA4-083.4976.4018 [9]33.68-2.37
23 [1](17 [1])Jefferson8-AAA4-182.3972.3226 [4]27.35-7.60
24 [6](25 [7])Benedictine1-AAAA1-282.2185.373 [1]28.78-5.99
25 [7](18 [6])Marist5-AAAA2-182.1361.4185 [13]27.10-7.59
26 [8](14 [6])Lee County2-AAAAA3-181.9570.2231 [7]31.65-2.87
27 [9](32 [11])Rome5-AAAAA2-281.4781.516 [1]29.86-4.17
28 [11](24 [9])Collins Hill8-AAAAAA2-281.0278.3913 [7]25.71-7.88
29 [2](42 [4])Sandy Creek2-AAA4-080.7162.3579 [11]27.59-5.69
30 [12](29 [11])Newton4-AAAAAA2-279.8063.8969 [30]29.69-2.68
31 [13](44 [19])Hillgrove3-AAAAAA4-078.7748.96222 [52]26.24-5.10
32 [14](53 [22])North Cobb5-AAAAAA3-278.1873.2425 [15]26.55-4.20
33 [10](26 [9])Woodward Academy4-AAAAA2-278.1378.9911 [5]24.82-5.88
34 [11](27 [10])Coffee2-AAAAA2-277.8369.5136 [8]24.70-5.69
35 [15](34 [15])Mill Creek8-AAAAAA2-277.7376.0519 [10]28.38-1.91
36 [16](31 [13])Norcross7-AAAAAA3-177.5370.4829 [17]26.56-3.53
37 [17](37 [16])Harrison3-AAAAAA4-077.2856.73139 [41]26.76-3.09
38 [8](36 [8])Central (Carrollton)3-AAAA4-076.9554.34167 [32]27.75-1.76
39 [12](45 [12])Brunswick1-AAAAA3-176.4060.2194 [26]27.03-1.94
40 [1](35 [1])Prince Avenue Christian8-AA #3-175.7656.99137 [3]28.810.49
41 [1](41 [1])Carver (Columbus)1-AA4-075.6453.35179 [13]26.14-2.06
42 [18](43 [18])North Paulding5-AAAAAA4-175.4365.4562 [28]27.84-0.15
43 [3](40 [3])Peach County1-AAA4-075.2154.41165 [19]26.98-0.79
44 [19](56 [23])West Forsyth6-AAAAAA3-174.3765.8558 [27]26.72-0.22
45 [4](57 [6])LaGrange2-AAA4-174.3058.52116 [13]23.94-2.91
46 [20](39 [17])Westlake2-AAAAAA2-374.1375.4320 [11]27.100.41
47 [1](58 [1])Thomasville1-A Division I3-174.0365.5261 [1]25.98-0.60
48 [21](52 [21])Richmond Hill1-AAAAAA4-073.9552.76184 [47]22.95-3.56
49 [22](28 [10])Walton5-AAAAAA2-373.8978.5512 [6]25.45-1.00
50 [2](49 [3])Hebron Christian8-AA #2-173.4666.9152 [1]25.73-0.29
51 [5](48 [5])Troup2-AAA3-072.9158.14118 [14]25.960.49
52 [3](47 [2])Calvary Day3-AAA #4-072.7438.30333 [19]26.311.01
53 [2](55 [2])Pierce County3-AA4-072.6538.82327 [36]24.10-1.12
54 [23](46 [20])Brookwood7-AAAAAA2-272.0273.4424 [14]23.83-0.75
55 [9](63 [12])Cass7-AAAA4-171.5756.40140 [27]24.990.86
56 [13](82 [18])Jackson County8-AAAAA3-171.5765.0964 [14]21.89-2.24
57 [10](81 [15])Cambridge6-AAAA4-171.5554.60161 [30]25.681.57
58 [14](50 [13])Sprayberry6-AAAAA4-171.5355.91145 [42]25.481.39
59 [24](60 [24])Archer4-AAAAAA2-271.5270.1732 [19]25.661.57
60 [6](38 [2])Calhoun7-AAA2-271.3967.0751 [6]25.551.60
61 [25](70 [28])Denmark6-AAAAAA2-271.3769.8134 [20]22.10-1.83
62 [11](51 [9])Perry1-AAAA2-271.1767.4548 [7]21.34-2.39
63 [15](66 [14])Lanier7-AAAAA3-171.1063.5672 [18]23.34-0.33
64 [4](68 [4])Fellowship Christian5-A Division I #3-171.0956.12143 [4]24.711.06
65 [16](78 [16])Lovejoy3-AAAAA4-070.2650.98203 [49]23.100.28
66 [12](54 [10])Kell6-AAAA3-270.1468.3245 [6]23.200.50
67 [26](65 [26])Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAA3-170.0657.35131 [39]23.010.39
68 [13](62 [11])Stockbridge2-AAAA4-169.7654.30168 [33]23.391.07
69 [3](59 [3])Carver (Atlanta)5-AA4-069.4448.37228 [16]21.78-0.22
70 [27](61 [25])Parkview7-AAAAAA2-269.2565.4263 [29]25.513.69
71 [17](105 [21])Northgate3-AAAAA4-069.0357.26133 [36]21.12-0.48
72 [4](71 [4])Morgan County2-AA5-068.9644.25273 [24]26.294.76
73 [14](90 [18])Ola2-AAAA4-168.4558.46117 [23]21.610.59
74 [15](72 [13])Jonesboro3-AAAA2-268.3857.94119 [24]20.81-0.13
75 [2](84 [4])Toombs County3-A Division I4-168.1549.78214 [10]22.051.33
76 [18](83 [19])River Ridge6-AAAAA4-167.9557.36130 [35]19.42-1.10
77 [5](75 [5])Rockmart7-AA3-167.5959.42102 [6]22.342.18
78 [3](80 [3])Swainsboro3-A Division I5-067.2055.81146 [2]21.591.83
79 [28](104 [34])Marietta5-AAAAAA1-467.1376.5717 [8]20.110.42
80 [16](109 [19])Locust Grove2-AAAA4-166.6658.70114 [21]22.293.07
81 [19](67 [15])Newnan3-AAAAA3-166.5359.43101 [29]23.134.04
82 [17](85 [16])Eastside8-AAAA2-266.3859.05110 [20]21.432.48
83 [20](79 [17])East Paulding5-AAAAA2-266.2963.3973 [19]21.832.97
84 [29](69 [27])South Gwinnett4-AAAAAA2-266.2966.2557 [26]17.58-1.27
85 [7](64 [7])Stephenson5-AAA5-066.0849.49216 [30]20.521.88
86 [18](77 [14])Warner Robins1-AAAA2-266.0861.0887 [14]20.481.84
87 [8](119 [17])Cairo1-AAA2-265.9777.0516 [2]22.544.00
88 [30](76 [30])Tift County1-AAAAAA3-265.9268.7240 [22]23.404.92
89 [4](87 [5])Worth County1-A Division I4-065.7346.52247 [17]23.615.31
90 [31](93 [31])North Forsyth6-AAAAAA3-165.5359.6998 [33]18.05-0.05
91 [19](89 [17])Jones County2-AAAA3-264.9952.69185 [39]20.282.73
92 [6](88 [6])Callaway2-AA2-264.7762.3678 [4]18.561.23
93 [5](74 [2])Fitzgerald1-A Division I2-164.3454.88156 [4]18.841.94
94 [32](73 [29])Lambert6-AAAAAA1-364.0670.8727 [16]20.613.98
95 [9](115 [15])North Hall6-AAA4-063.7950.45206 [28]22.005.65
96 [10](116 [16])Jenkins3-AAA3-163.6545.73258 [38]20.844.63
97 [33](108 [35])East Coweta2-AAAAAA0-463.5073.9223 [13]22.676.61
98 [7](133 [11])Sumter County1-AA4-063.1340.51310 [32]18.272.58
99 [11](98 [10])Douglass5-AAA2-262.9464.3868 [8]16.751.25
100 [6](97 [6])Northeast2-A Division I3-162.8546.60246 [16]18.523.11
101 [34](94 [32])North Atlanta6-AAAAAA2-262.7353.63177 [45]19.454.16
102 [35](114 [37])Dacula8-AAAAAA2-262.7259.5599 [34]22.116.83
103 [8](107 [9])Burke County4-AA4-162.6946.80243 [19]20.845.59
104 [36](102 [33])Campbell3-AAAAAA3-162.5259.41103 [35]18.833.75
105 [9](95 [7])Appling County3-AA1-362.4466.7053 [3]17.512.51
106 [7](99 [7])Dublin2-A Division I3-162.1447.27236 [13]17.522.82
107 [12](92 [8])Cedar Grove5-AAA3-162.0954.20171 [20]20.946.29
108 [21](101 [20])Effingham County1-AAAAA2-262.0265.6160 [13]21.256.67
109 [13](103 [12])Oconee County8-AAA3-261.9163.0374 [9]17.022.54
110 [5](86 [5])Savannah Christian3-A Division I #3-261.8855.16153 [5]18.934.48
111 [10](106 [8])Hapeville Charter5-AA1-261.3568.3744 [2]15.831.92
112 [8](110 [8])Rabun County8-A Division I4-061.3545.73257 [20]18.074.16
113 [22](120 [22])Woodstock6-AAAAA4-161.3346.43248 [56]17.243.35
114 [14](148 [21])Harlem4-AAA3-060.7243.62283 [44]16.903.63
115 [15](112 [13])Cherokee Bluff8-AAA4-160.7147.45232 [34]18.945.66
116 [1](129 [2])Brooks County2-A Division II1-360.6365.6159 [1]16.523.33
117 [2](91 [1])Bowdon7-A Division II3-260.5951.01202 [8]19.296.13
118 [16](167 [26])Pickens6-AAA4-060.5147.58231 [33]18.675.60
119 [17](113 [14])Whitewater2-AAA1-260.0167.7947 [5]19.156.57
120 [6](118 [6])Holy Innocents5-AA #3-160.0048.70225 [9]16.093.53
121 [18](100 [11])Upson-Lee2-AAA3-159.8553.66176 [22]16.674.26
122 [20](124 [20])Flowery Branch8-AAAA3-159.4153.96173 [35]18.186.21
123 [11](146 [13])Ringgold7-AA4-159.3846.06251 [20]18.296.35
124 [7](127 [7])Athens Academy8-A Division I #3-159.2147.26237 [11]18.907.12
125 [21](130 [24])Hampton2-AAAA3-259.2059.07108 [19]17.225.46
126 [37](143 [41])Duluth7-AAAAAA2-259.1960.5891 [31]18.987.23
127 [23](158 [30])Glynn Academy1-AAAAA2-259.1556.00144 [41]16.865.15
128 [22](151 [28])Southwest DeKalb5-AAAA3-158.9636.03352 [57]16.124.60
129 [3](136 [3])Lincoln County8-A Division II4-058.8745.50262 [12]16.695.26
130 [8](163 [12])Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)2-AAA #2-258.5554.74158 [7]17.726.60
131 [19](122 [18])Mary Persons2-AAA3-058.4427.89400 [59]16.295.29
132 [24](142 [25])Seckinger7-AAAAA3-158.3949.98213 [52]17.776.81
133 [12](117 [10])Cook3-AA3-258.3557.68128 [9]14.693.77
134 [38](123 [38])Etowah5-AAAAAA2-258.2259.30105 [36]19.608.81
135 [39](111 [36])Wheeler5-AAAAAA1-458.1768.5643 [24]20.8310.09
136 [23](126 [22])St. Pius X5-AAAA4-058.1737.54336 [54]16.475.73
137 [25](170 [31])Villa Rica5-AAAAA1-358.0266.2856 [12]16.035.44
138 [9](137 [8])Lovett5-AA #3-158.0050.07212 [8]14.584.02
139 [26](182 [34])New Manchester5-AAAAA3-057.9025.61412 [61]16.175.71
140 [20](156 [22])West Laurens4-AAA4-057.6629.51391 [58]17.457.22
141 [27](147 [26])Creekview6-AAAAA2-357.5859.8496 [27]14.924.78
142 [9](194 [12])Heard County6-A Division I4-057.5334.06363 [37]17.917.82
143 [40](134 [39])Cherokee5-AAAAAA1-457.4867.1950 [25]21.1011.06
144 [28](121 [23])Veterans2-AAAAA2-257.4460.9588 [23]16.116.11
145 [4](144 [4])Clinch County2-A Division II5-057.4242.06299 [19]16.196.20
146 [21](96 [9])Monroe Area8-AAA3-157.4242.30295 [45]17.237.25
147 [13](168 [16])Laney4-AA4-157.3943.93280 [25]16.296.34
148 [10](139 [9])Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAA #3-157.1954.91155 [6]17.407.65
149 [29](149 [27])Clarke Central8-AAAAA1-356.9970.7328 [6]15.075.52
150 [30](154 [28])South Paulding5-AAAAA2-256.9361.4284 [22]17.828.33
151 [14](138 [12])Thomson4-AA2-356.7054.41166 [12]17.838.57
152 [24](132 [25])Harris County3-AAAA2-256.3860.8090 [15]13.694.74
153 [22](201 [31])Westside (Augusta)4-AAA4-056.3836.71346 [50]12.803.86
154 [11](152 [10])Aquinas4-AAA #3-056.3545.84255 [12]17.388.47
155 [1](174 [1])BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA5-056.2739.10324 [5]17.488.64
156 [25](235 [43])Griffin3-AAAA2-256.1057.92120 [25]17.258.59
157 [26](145 [26])Mays4-AAAA1-356.0669.0837 [3]15.126.50
158 [27](218 [39])Walnut Grove8-AAAA4-056.0339.28319 [51]12.984.38
159 [23](207 [33])Gilmer7-AAA3-155.9651.68194 [25]17.388.86
160 [28](150 [27])Madison County8-AAAA3-155.8552.03190 [41]17.449.02
161 [24](135 [20])Westover1-AAA2-155.2952.22189 [24]14.376.51
162 [12](160 [11])Wesleyan5-A Division I #3-155.2639.80317 [17]14.666.84
163 [41](141 [40])Grovetown4-AAAAAA3-155.2448.96221 [51]14.987.18
164 [25](193 [30])Luella5-AAA2-255.0957.71126 [16]12.494.83
165 [29](186 [33])Allatoona7-AAAA2-355.0555.18152 [29]14.016.40
166 [13](176 [13])Whitefield Academy5-A Division I #3-154.9347.30234 [10]17.259.76
167 [15](164 [15])East Jackson8-AA4-054.8544.28272 [23]15.838.42
168 [30](125 [21])Starr's Mill3-AAAA0-454.8360.3993 [16]14.627.22
169 [26](169 [27])Monroe1-AAA1-254.6974.2222 [3]13.986.73
170 [27](183 [28])Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAA3-154.6648.16230 [32]14.737.50
171 [31](185 [35])Habersham Central8-AAAAA3-254.5350.39207 [50]14.917.82
172 [16](192 [18])North Murray7-AA4-054.5241.60303 [29]15.428.34
173 [28](165 [25])Lumpkin County6-AAA2-254.2254.65160 [18]16.339.54
174 [32](140 [24])Dutchtown3-AAAAA0-454.0468.1046 [10]15.338.73
175 [10](173 [9])Jeff Davis1-A Division I3-053.9542.64293 [27]14.267.74
176 [42](232 [45])Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAA2-153.8545.96253 [53]14.247.83
177 [11](178 [10])Bleckley County2-A Division I3-153.8339.21321 [29]15.969.57
178 [17](153 [14])Stephens County8-AA2-353.7857.73125 [8]14.317.96
179 [29](131 [19])Baldwin4-AAA2-253.4850.97204 [27]15.819.77
180 [31](128 [23])Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA2-353.4857.84122 [26]12.896.85
181 [32](189 [35])Tucker5-AAAA2-253.3647.41233 [46]16.1010.18
182 [30](162 [24])Bainbridge1-AAA0-553.1477.3515 [1]14.999.29
183 [18](179 [17])Columbia6-AA0-452.9878.3814 [1]13.007.46
184 [5](190 [7])Early County1-A Division II2-252.9251.61195 [6]14.338.85
185 [33](155 [29])Statesboro1-AAAAA2-252.8154.46163 [45]15.019.63
186 [43](184 [43])Alpharetta6-AAAAAA0-452.8175.1321 [12]13.728.35
187 [19](199 [19])Crisp County3-AA1-452.7961.5383 [5]14.699.34
188 [33](159 [29])Eagle's Landing2-AAAA3-252.7354.28169 [34]14.519.22
189 [34](209 [38])Shiloh4-AAAAA0-452.6868.9139 [9]10.295.04
190 [34](187 [34])Hiram7-AAAA1-452.6365.0465 [9]13.998.79
191 [31](157 [23])Spalding2-AAA0-452.3766.4055 [7]11.456.51
192 [12](188 [11])Lamar County4-A Division I3-052.3636.93344 [34]11.766.83
193 [32](191 [29])Southeast Bulloch3-AAA2-252.2644.16275 [43]13.038.21
194 [35](180 [32])New Hampstead1-AAAA1-452.1362.7675 [11]13.118.42
195 [2](205 [2])First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA4-151.9039.15323 [4]12.948.47
196 [44](181 [42])South Forsyth6-AAAAAA2-251.9051.92192 [48]14.8710.41
197 [35](222 [42])McIntosh3-AAAAA2-251.7455.16154 [44]12.998.69
198 [36](200 [36])Lithonia5-AAAA3-051.6742.70292 [49]12.448.21
199 [33](203 [32])Northwest Whitfield7-AAA3-151.6137.50337 [49]13.489.30
200 [14](196 [14])North Cobb Christian7-AA #3-251.3743.94279 [16]15.6711.74
201 [37](301 [48])M.L. King4-AAAA4-051.2837.02342 [55]13.149.30
202 [13](210 [15])Dodge County2-A Division I3-151.2838.19334 [32]13.129.28
203 [6](172 [6])Irwin County2-A Division II1-351.2151.94191 [5]12.308.53
204 [7](195 [8])Metter3-A Division II2-151.0339.64318 [27]11.417.82
205 [20](227 [22])Sonoraville7-AA3-150.9845.44263 [21]14.9811.44
206 [21](202 [20])Hart County8-AA1-350.8854.46164 [11]11.868.42
207 [3](240 [5])John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA3-150.6543.22287 [2]12.969.75
208 [36](244 [45])Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA1-250.2356.85138 [39]15.5512.76
209 [14](225 [17])ACE Charter2-A Division I4-050.2229.65390 [40]13.0310.24
210 [38](166 [30])Maynard Jackson4-AAAA3-150.1036.55347 [56]13.7311.07
211 [37](171 [32])Northside (Warner Robins)2-AAAAA0-449.8658.74113 [32]9.807.38
212 [8](251 [12])Seminole County1-A Division II4-049.8133.74366 [30]11.479.09
213 [38](216 [40])Dunwoody4-AAAAA2-249.8146.98240 [54]12.3710.00
214 [15](208 [14])Fannin County7-A Division I2-249.7946.03252 [19]13.6411.29
215 [9](233 [9])Wilcox County4-A Division II3-149.7740.47311 [23]12.179.84
216 [39](175 [31])Cedartown7-AAAA2-349.6848.67226 [45]13.4511.21
217 [40](214 [38])Northside (Columbus)3-AAAA1-349.6758.69115 [22]12.2410.01
218 [15](278 [17])Landmark Christian5-A Division I #4-049.6437.10340 [20]12.3910.19
219 [41](204 [37])Centennial6-AAAA4-149.3838.33332 [53]12.4110.46
220 [34](258 [37])Liberty County3-AAA3-149.3746.12250 [36]11.759.82
221 [42](270 [46])Eagle's Landing Christian2-AAAA2-349.3353.07182 [37]13.7311.84
222 [4](217 [3])Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-249.1943.37285 [1]14.3212.57
223 [39](215 [39])Greenbrier1-AAAAA1-249.0156.25142 [40]11.7410.17
224 [43](219 [40])East Forsyth8-AAAA3-148.9143.44284 [48]10.118.64
225 [40](229 [44])Lassiter6-AAAAA3-248.8843.25286 [58]16.0414.60
226 [35](253 [36])North Clayton5-AAA4-148.6533.95364 [54]13.4512.24
227 [45](238 [46])Mountain View8-AAAAAA0-448.4469.5835 [21]11.6910.68
228 [16](206 [13])Elbert County8-A Division I0-448.3554.70159 [5]11.8310.92
229 [41](197 [36])Evans1-AAAAA1-348.3157.54129 [34]10.229.35
230 [17](228 [18])Putnam County4-A Division I2-248.2552.54187 [6]12.1311.32
231 [5](260 [7])Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA4-048.1733.57367 [9]13.2212.49
232 [18](211 [16])Temple6-A Division I4-048.0528.48398 [41]14.2113.60
233 [42](256 [49])Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA2-248.0251.72193 [47]12.6012.02
234 [46](239 [47])Rockdale County4-AAAAAA3-047.8735.18357 [56]12.2411.80
235 [22](264 [25])Franklin County8-AA4-047.8429.16393 [43]9.759.35
236 [10](161 [5])Manchester7-A Division II1-347.6648.70224 [11]10.9810.75
237 [23](212 [21])Westside (Macon)2-AA1-347.6657.34132 [10]13.6013.38
238 [19](230 [19])Bremen6-A Division I2-247.5737.12339 [33]9.989.84
239 [20](243 [22])Commerce8-A Division I0-447.3655.26151 [3]12.3712.44
240 [24](299 [29])Spencer1-AA1-347.3559.35104 [7]11.0311.11
241 [11](248 [11])Johnson County5-A Division II5-047.2026.38409 [46]10.3610.60
242 [1](266 [1])Brentwood SchoolGIAA District 4-AA-A5-047.1125.25416 [7]12.3112.64
243 [21](237 [20])Haralson County6-A Division I3-147.1036.17350 [36]10.0810.42
244 [44](236 [44])Wayne County1-AAAA0-547.0268.9238 [4]12.8113.23
245 [36](213 [34])Dougherty1-AAA1-446.9755.62148 [17]12.7313.20
246 [37](286 [41])Richmond Academy4-AAA1-346.9053.37178 [23]12.7413.28
247 [6](234 [4])Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA4-046.7929.30392 [15]10.9111.55
248 [25](257 [23])Miller Grove6-AA4-146.7833.93365 [41]12.2212.88
249 [47](231 [44])Pebblebrook3-AAAAAA1-346.7556.34141 [42]10.4411.13
250 [12](254 [13])Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II2-246.7249.20217 [9]11.1811.90
251 [45](223 [42])Pace Academy4-AAAA1-346.6752.64186 [40]8.128.89
252 [22](283 [28])Jasper County4-A Division I4-046.6730.92380 [39]11.8012.57
253 [23](242 [21])Washington County2-A Division I1-346.6251.08201 [8]9.7010.51
254 [16](247 [15])Savannah Country Day3-A Division I #1-346.6159.21107 [2]8.889.70
255 [43](198 [37])Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAA1-346.5759.45100 [28]12.0312.90
256 [24](246 [23])Gordon Lee7-A Division I2-146.4345.60261 [21]10.5211.53
257 [44](221 [41])Alexander5-AAAAA1-346.2557.03136 [38]10.8912.08
258 [45](252 [47])Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA2-345.9946.88242 [55]13.5915.03
259 [46](250 [45])Dalton7-AAAA0-545.8270.0633 [2]16.6918.30
260 [26](261 [24])KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-AA4-145.4636.32349 [37]9.9611.94
261 [46](177 [33])Decatur4-AAAAA0-445.4158.94111 [30]10.5412.57
262 [25](263 [24])Social Circle4-A Division I2-245.3542.88291 [26]11.7313.81
263 [38](224 [35])Long County3-AAA3-145.2530.79382 [57]12.8114.99
264 [17](282 [18])Christian Heritage7-A Division I #2-245.1844.33271 [14]11.5213.78
265 [47](255 [48])Lithia Springs5-AAAAA1-345.0763.8770 [16]11.6213.98
266 [39](272 [38])Chestatee6-AAA2-244.9048.63227 [31]11.0813.61
267 [47](220 [41])Woodland (Stockbridge)2-AAAA3-244.4547.01239 [47]7.7110.70
268 [13](284 [17])Hawkinsville4-A Division II4-044.4029.81388 [38]10.5913.63
269 [48](276 [49])Paulding County3-AAAAAA1-344.0354.87157 [43]10.3813.78
270 [40](273 [39])Dawson County6-AAA1-244.0145.03268 [41]9.7213.15
271 [41](293 [43])Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAA1-343.9461.2786 [12]7.8111.30
272 [26](269 [25])Bacon County1-A Division I3-143.9338.42331 [31]8.3811.89
273 [27](271 [26])Berrien1-A Division I2-243.8745.43264 [22]13.8417.41
274 [28](281 [27])Pepperell6-A Division I1-343.6249.17218 [11]10.0813.90
275 [48](300 [54])South Effingham1-AAAAA1-243.3254.04172 [46]8.1012.22
276 [18](267 [16])Darlington6-A Division I #2-243.2444.42269 [13]11.5715.76
277 [7](259 [6])Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-143.1831.72376 [12]9.2813.54
278 [14](277 [16])Schley County6-A Division II2-343.1143.95277 [15]9.5413.87
279 [49](327 [56])Chamblee4-AAAAA1-343.0351.10199 [48]9.2013.60
280 [27](280 [27])Union County7-AA1-342.9350.16210 [15]9.3113.82
281 [15](262 [14])Jenkins County3-A Division II2-242.6637.38338 [29]10.5215.30
282 [16](315 [24])Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II5-042.6418.78438 [53]8.2513.05
283 [17](268 [15])Charlton County2-A Division II2-342.5544.15276 [14]12.9417.83
284 [19](302 [19])Mount Paran Christian5-A Division I #2-242.5143.95278 [15]6.9511.88
285 [50](249 [46])Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAA2-242.0642.06298 [59]9.6715.04
286 [49](241 [48])Chapel Hill2-AAAAAA1-341.8450.78205 [49]7.2112.81
287 [51](226 [43])Lakeside (Evans)1-AAAAA0-441.8348.95223 [53]8.7714.37
288 [52](265 [50])Riverwood6-AAAAA1-441.8255.46149 [43]7.4313.05
289 [28](294 [28])Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-AA1-241.6647.27235 [17]9.7115.49
290 [53](274 [51])Pope6-AAAAA0-541.5763.6671 [17]9.0414.91
291 [42](337 [48])LaFayette7-AAA3-141.4934.29362 [53]7.1113.05
292 [48](288 [47])Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-441.4959.29106 [18]6.4112.36
293 [43](296 [45])Adairsville7-AAA1-341.3251.09200 [26]9.4615.58
294 [18](290 [18])Screven County3-A Division II3-040.9526.59407 [44]7.3913.87
295 [44](308 [46])East Hall8-AAA2-240.9136.15351 [51]12.1118.65
296 [19](245 [10])Trion7-A Division II2-340.6540.19312 [24]8.2515.04
297 [20](298 [19])Telfair County4-A Division II1-340.5441.39304 [21]8.2215.11
298 [21](324 [28])Wheeler County4-A Division II4-040.4722.83423 [50]7.3614.32
299 [29](313 [31])Therrell5-AA1-340.4653.17180 [14]5.5012.48
300 [45](295 [44])Hephzibah4-AAA1-340.0749.62215 [29]9.0516.42
301 [30](279 [26])Jackson2-AA1-339.9643.05289 [27]6.2213.70
302 [8](347 [12])Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA4-139.8918.88437 [22]10.4518.00
303 [46](287 [42])White County6-AAA0-439.7657.81123 [15]5.8813.56
304 [22](311 [22])Turner County2-A Division II1-239.6451.50197 [7]8.1115.90
305 [9](319 [9])George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA5-039.3612.24452 [26]6.5014.57
306 [29](291 [29])Southwest2-A Division I1-339.1852.51188 [7]7.6715.92
307 [23](314 [23])Mitchell County1-A Division II1-238.9840.82308 [22]5.4113.86
308 [49](318 [50])McDonough2-AAAA1-438.8652.85183 [38]5.9214.49
309 [50](292 [50])Forsyth Central6-AAAAAA0-438.8654.26170 [44]7.5916.17
310 [31](312 [30])Tattnall County3-AA2-238.7639.85316 [34]7.7716.45
311 [20](307 [20])Mount Vernon5-A Division I #1-338.7338.54329 [18]7.2815.99
312 [32](331 [33])Pike County2-AA2-238.3941.79301 [28]6.9215.97
313 [54](289 [53])Loganville8-AAAAA0-538.3157.15134 [37]5.3914.52
314 [30](323 [31])Oglethorpe County8-A Division I2-238.2543.01290 [25]6.6115.79
315 [24](320 [27])Bryan County3-A Division II3-138.2331.61378 [35]6.0815.29
316 [51](297 [51])South Cobb3-AAAAAA2-237.8237.02341 [55]6.2315.85
317 [47](285 [40])Howard4-AAA1-337.7145.63260 [39]7.7717.49
318 [10](326 [10])St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA2-237.5632.58373 [10]6.2116.08
319 [52](344 [53])Heritage (Conyers)4-AAAAAA0-337.4753.14181 [46]5.9815.95
320 [48](335 [47])Beach3-AAA1-237.2853.92174 [21]7.0717.22
321 [25](316 [25])McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II2-237.1832.61371 [32]5.0115.27
322 [11](328 [11])Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA2-337.1336.40348 [7]5.4415.75
323 [12](353 [14])Calvary ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA4-037.0420.65432 [20]6.5316.93
324 [55](303 [55])Banneker3-AAAAA1-336.8058.84112 [31]6.2416.88
325 [26](383 [38])Crawford County6-A Division II3-136.7926.52408 [45]6.4217.07
326 [27](305 [21])Greene County8-A Division II0-436.7355.43150 [4]6.4217.13
327 [28](317 [26])Pelham1-A Division II0-436.7057.68127 [3]7.5418.28
328 [13](309 [8])Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA2-236.4630.66383 [13]5.1616.14
329 [53](322 [52])Meadowcreek7-AAAAAA0-336.3359.8495 [32]6.3917.50
330 [33](352 [36])Columbus1-AA3-036.3118.93436 [46]5.4316.56
331 [31](341 [34])East Laurens2-A Division I1-336.0744.41270 [23]6.4417.81
332 [32](330 [33])Model6-A Division I1-335.5946.77244 [14]6.6018.45
333 [29](359 [31])Taylor County6-A Division II2-235.4931.64377 [34]5.5717.52
334 [34](336 [34])Shaw1-AA1-335.4241.21305 [30]4.8316.85
335 [14](351 [13])Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-235.3035.76355 [8]5.2817.43
336 [15](377 [15])Bethlehem ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA3-235.1828.89397 [16]4.3116.56
337 [21](321 [21])King's Ridge Christian5-A Division I #4-034.7710.52454 [24]2.0914.75
338 [2](338 [2])Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A2-234.7034.43360 [1]5.0317.77
339 [30](350 [30])Dooly County4-A Division II0-334.5961.7082 [2]3.9416.79
340 [50](348 [53])Druid Hills5-AAAA2-234.5838.83326 [52]3.6916.55
341 [35](342 [35])Coahulla Creek7-AA1-334.3043.67282 [26]5.0918.23
342 [33](329 [32])Vidalia3-A Division I1-434.2038.71328 [30]4.5617.80
343 [51](343 [52])Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAA0-334.1149.04219 [44]6.3119.64
344 [3](358 [4])Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA District 4-AA-A3-134.0222.57424 [10]1.0714.48
345 [52](310 [49])Mundy's Mill3-AAAA0-434.0168.6542 [5]3.6017.03
346 [49](360 [50])West Hall8-AAA2-233.9734.56359 [52]5.9719.44
347 [56](275 [52])Tri-Cities4-AAAAA0-433.9657.74124 [33]4.4317.91
348 [53](340 [51])Union Grove2-AAAA0-533.9051.50196 [42]3.2916.83
349 [31](345 [29])Miller County1-A Division II1-333.7341.77302 [20]4.9518.65
350 [57](333 [58])Apalachee8-AAAAA1-433.3750.34208 [51]3.0917.15
351 [4](361 [5])Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA District 3-AA-A4-133.1021.05430 [11]2.4416.78
352 [36](325 [32])South Atlanta6-AA1-432.9345.26265 [22]1.1815.68
353 [32](365 [33])Warren County8-A Division II1-432.9049.00220 [10]4.1718.72
354 [50](356 [49])Ridgeland7-AAA2-232.6331.39379 [56]4.9419.74
355 [58](332 [57])Morrow3-AAAAA1-332.3345.74256 [57]3.1218.23
356 [59](364 [61])Alcovy8-AAAAA0-432.2360.5292 [25]3.9619.17
357 [16](381 [17])Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA2-332.1437.00343 [6]2.7418.04
358 [22](369 [22])Providence Christian8-A Division I #1-331.8035.96353 [21]4.0119.65
359 [34](366 [36])McNair4-A Division I1-331.6742.12297 [28]4.8920.65
360 [60](334 [59])Chattahoochee7-AAAAA1-331.5238.15335 [60]5.1821.10
361 [35](371 [37])Banks County8-A Division I0-431.3348.37229 [12]3.6019.71
362 [33](379 [37])Atkinson County2-A Division II †3-131.2216.60444 [56]5.1921.41
363 [34](304 [20])Macon County6-A Division II0-531.2145.26266 [13]5.3421.57
364 [61](339 [60])Johns Creek7-AAAAA0-431.1060.8289 [24]3.2419.58
365 [36](306 [30])Mount Bethel Christian5-A Division I †5-030.9917.57440 [45]-0.2616.19
366 [54](346 [54])Berkmar7-AAAAAA0-430.8459.05109 [37]3.4220.02
367 [35](376 [36])Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II2-330.4930.45384 [36]0.3217.26
368 [17](382 [18])Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA4-130.3321.74426 [18]3.7720.88
369 [36](367 [34])Treutlen4-A Division II2-230.3228.93396 [39]3.4920.60
370 [5](370 [6])Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A3-230.3226.81405 [4]3.0320.15
371 [37](357 [37])Rutland2-AA0-430.3147.08238 [18]-0.2316.91
372 [51](363 [51])Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA1-330.0839.18322 [48]1.4818.84
373 [38](384 [38])Redan6-AA2-329.6635.07358 [40]2.3520.13
374 [37](354 [35])Dade County7-A Division I0-429.3946.68245 [15]0.5218.57
375 [38](386 [38])Gordon Central7-A Division I4-029.2015.13446 [46]2.9521.19
376 [6](405 [8])Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A2-328.9929.04395 [2]3.9722.42
377 [52](374 [53])Fayette County2-AAA0-428.8462.6476 [10]3.0021.60
378 [55](349 [55])Osborne3-AAAAAA0-428.5357.12135 [40]0.4919.40
379 [37](372 [35])Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II2-328.3738.48330 [28]2.7321.79
380 [38](389 [40])Randolph-Clay1-A Division II1-1-128.2017.53441 [55]0.4619.71
381 [56](373 [56])Discovery8-AAAAAA0-328.0245.65259 [54]1.8321.25
382 [7](375 [7])Flint River AcademyGIAA District 1-AA-A3-127.8225.32415 [6]-1.5418.07
383 [39](388 [39])Wilkinson County5-A Division II0-527.4543.17288 [16]2.8022.79
384 [54](399 [55])Midtown4-AAAA1-327.3832.62370 [59]-0.8719.18
385 [39](385 [39])Murray County7-AA2-327.3039.03325 [35]-0.6019.54
386 [40](362 [32])Portal3-A Division II1-327.0630.30386 [37]6.1526.53
387 [8](355 [3])Briarwood AcademyGIAA District 4-AA-A3-127.0018.99435 [12]0.8821.32
388 [40](393 [40])Salem6-AA1-226.5440.05314 [33]2.7723.66
389 [41](395 [41])Lanier County2-A Division II0-525.3942.34294 [17]1.3223.37
390 [39](392 [39])Jefferson County2-A Division I0-425.3750.16209 [9]-0.1221.95
391 [53](391 [54])Windsor Forest3-AAA1-325.3744.17274 [42]0.8722.94
392 [40](415 [42])Towers4-A Division I2-124.8126.76406 [42]-1.0121.62
393 [18](378 [16])Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA3-124.5111.79453 [27]0.9323.85
394 [41](401 [40])Coosa7-A Division I1-323.8833.35368 [38]1.1124.67
395 [54](368 [52])Riverdale5-AAA1-423.8639.23320 [47]-3.0720.51
396 [55](408 [58])Northview5-AAAA0-423.7055.79147 [28]-1.1922.55
397 [1](380 [1])Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA2-123.4620.34433 [2]-2.6921.28
398 [56](400 [56])North Springs5-AAAA0-423.0053.72175 [36]-1.8322.61
399 [42](404 [43])Towns County8-A Division II †2-222.9422.53425 [51]-1.5422.96
400 [55](403 [55])Cross Creek4-AAA1-322.1545.84254 [37]-3.1022.18
401 [43](436 [51])Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II1-421.7033.12369 [31]-1.9423.80
402 [44](411 [45])Chattahoochee County6-A Division II1-321.4332.60372 [33]-3.2222.79
403 [23](409 [23])Mount Pisgah Christian5-A Division I #1-321.3330.28387 [22]-5.0021.11
404 [57](406 [57])Forest Park4-AAAA1-221.1040.82307 [50]-2.8723.47
405 [19](394 [19])Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-521.0042.03300 [3]-3.3923.05
406 [56](413 [56])Islands3-AAA1-320.9932.26374 [55]-0.1626.28
407 [41](398 [41])Washington5-AA1-420.9935.52356 [39]-3.5922.86
408 [45](407 [44])Hancock Central5-A Division II2-320.7924.41418 [47]-3.5523.10
409 [42](402 [41])Chattooga7-A Division I0-420.7236.91345 [35]-3.5223.20
410 [46](416 [47])Marion County6-A Division II0-420.4240.09313 [25]-0.0726.95
411 [20](426 [24])Athens ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA3-220.3117.51442 [23]-4.0023.13
412 [47](417 [48])Claxton3-A Division II0-420.2040.02315 [26]-3.4423.80
413 [48](396 [42])Greenville7-A Division II2-220.1520.72431 [52]0.9928.28
414 [9](420 [10])Gatewood SchoolGIAA District 4-AA-A1-420.1127.46401 [3]-4.0223.30
415 [10](419 [9])Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA District 1-AA-A1-318.8125.36414 [5]-4.6523.97
416 [49](430 [50])Terrell County1-A Division II1-218.0827.22402 [41]-4.8224.54
417 [21](414 [21])Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-317.7719.50434 [21]-2.9826.68
418 [50](418 [49])Montgomery County4-A Division II1-317.7327.92399 [40]-2.6527.06
419 [43](423 [43])Brantley County1-A Division I0-417.3043.69281 [24]-7.3322.81
420 [51](412 [46])Glascock County5-A Division II1-316.8527.15403 [42]-2.7727.81
421 [44](429 [44])Armuchee7-A Division I0-216.7624.01421 [44]-5.0525.62
422 [11](449 [13])Rock Springs ChristianGIAA District 1-AA-A3-016.15-8.00458 [15]-2.8028.48
423 [22](425 [23])Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-515.7231.76375 [11]-3.2328.49
424 [58](431 [59])Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA †1-415.3829.75389 [60]-6.8625.20
425 [59](387 [54])Drew4-AAAA0-415.3534.43361 [58]-3.3528.73
426 [2](390 [2])Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA3-214.9921.18429 [1]-4.9227.53
427 [42](422 [43])Butler4-AA0-414.8840.80309 [31]-5.1527.41
428 [43](428 [44])Kendrick1-AA2-214.7725.88410 [45]-6.7425.92
429 [44](410 [42])Hardaway1-AA0-414.7429.13394 [44]-6.3026.40
430 [45](434 [45])Central (Macon)2-A Division I0-414.4946.14249 [18]-5.1927.76
431 [52](442 [54])Savannah3-A Division II0-312.9642.13296 [18]-9.3025.18
432 [23](432 [26])Piedmont AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-212.6613.69449 [25]-8.2126.57
433 [24](437 [27])St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA2-311.3321.19428 [19]-3.0533.06
434 [57](433 [58])Johnson (Gainesville)6-AAA0-311.2440.91306 [46]-5.3830.81
435 [25](427 [25])King's AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-410.8525.45413 [17]-2.1234.47
436 [26](424 [22])Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-410.2530.43385 [14]-6.5930.59
437 [53](441 [53])Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II †2-110.1414.00448 [57]-3.7533.55
438 [45](444 [45])Josey4-AA1-39.5317.32443 [47]-6.1831.72
439 [58](421 [57])Groves3-AAA0-49.5346.89241 [35]-6.0431.87
440 [59](439 [59])Stone Mountain5-AAA †0-59.2745.15267 [40]-5.5532.62
441 [12](443 [11])Thomas JeffersonGIAA District 4-AA-A1-48.8523.99422 [9]-6.4632.12
442 [60](447 [60])Clarkston5-AAAA0-48.6654.47162 [31]-5.6933.08
443 [27](397 [20])Riverside PrepGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-38.4915.01447 [24]-7.7831.16
444 [13](445 [12])Augusta PrepGIAA District 4-AA-A1-44.9316.13445 [13]-11.4031.10
445 [24](435 [24])Walker5-A Division I #2-33.9013.02451 [23]-8.1835.36
446 [14](457 [15])Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 1-AA-A1-43.8924.74417 [8]-7.1136.44
447 [3](438 [3])Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA1-32.9313.50450 [3]-12.1332.38
448 [46](446 [46])Glenn Hills4-AA0-42.4835.89354 [38]-11.1333.83
449 [46](451 [47])B.E.S.T. Academy5-A Division I0-5-0.3025.75411 [43]-17.3630.37
450 [15](454 [14])Windsor AcademyGIAA District 1-AA-A1-4-0.9410.23455 [14]-12.6635.72
451 [54](448 [55])Calhoun County1-A Division II †0-2-1.2524.17420 [49]-13.6635.02
452 [47](450 [46])Utopian Academy4-A Division I1-3-1.348.23457 [47]-15.0333.74
453 [55](453 [56])Baconton Charter1-A Division II †0-3-2.2124.34419 [48]-18.0131.64
454 [56](440 [52])Twiggs County5-A Division II0-4-2.8526.85404 [43]-11.6638.63
455 [47](455 [47])Jordan1-AA0-4-5.1530.85381 [42]-9.8342.76
456 [57](456 [57])Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-1-6.7010.14456 [58]-21.7332.41
457 [4](452 [4])Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA0-2-8.86-18.5637.74
458 [58](458 [58])Pataula Charter1-A Division II †0-4-13.4918.26439 [54]-20.8840.05
459 [61](459 [61])Cross Keys5-AAAA †0-5-18.9221.33427 [61]-25.5140.85

† - Plays a nonregion schedule / # - Qualifies for the smaller private school playoffs

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
12-AAAAAA584.8274.53
21-AAAAAA684.6580.65
32-AAAAA683.1374.92
47-AAAAA778.0966.02
58-AAAAAA777.4365.38
64-AAAAAA776.8866.04
71-AAAA674.5467.41
87-AAAAAA872.5963.29
96-AAAA572.5165.79
105-AAAAAA771.4566.93
113-AAAAA871.1160.17
128-AAAA769.9960.74
133-AAAAAA867.6757.67
146-AAAAA867.4759.70
152-AAA867.3860.93
166-AAAAAA865.5460.20
178-AA465.4551.84
188-AAA664.3356.22
191-AAA663.6258.55
205-AAAAA863.5357.31
213-AAAA763.0256.62
223-AA562.5257.00
233-A Division I361.7656.52
247-AAAA761.4856.37
252-AAAA1060.8054.83
261-A Division I760.2551.88
271-AAAAA959.3553.68
285-AA557.8147.54
294-AAAA857.1144.93
304-AAAAA856.1249.14
317-AAA756.0549.87
322-AA656.0348.34
335-AAA755.2651.81
348-AAAAA754.6347.57
356-AAA753.8345.49
367-AA853.6747.33
374-AAA853.5346.88
382-A Division I1051.1644.21
398-A Division I551.1045.33
405-AAAA950.8943.80
412-A Division II650.2746.14
423-AAA950.1437.09
436-A Division I649.5646.58
447-A Division II548.7042.34
451-AA847.8935.28
465-A Division I146.89-0.30
474-AA646.4533.94
48GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA545.8041.44
49GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA544.9737.49
506-AA543.2837.78
514-A Division I743.1835.40
528-A Division II541.4537.47
534-A Division II741.3836.83
543-A Division II941.0535.22
55GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA540.1633.21
567-A Division I738.8230.88
57GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA436.4330.94
58GIAA District 3-AA-A433.3931.77
591-A Division II733.2836.92
606-A Division II732.8125.96
61GIAA District 4-AA-A631.2623.67
625-A Division II629.4121.86
63GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA827.7221.87
64GIAA District 1-AA-A518.8113.14
65GAPPS Region 1-AA414.188.13

Least likely results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/22Jones CountyWoodland (Stockbridge)16 - 2019.5990.9%0.221
09/12Cherokee BluffBanks County24 - 2128.4496.6%0.243
09/12Woodward AcademyShiloh17 - 1424.5094.7%0.289
09/05North HallEast Hall51 - 4921.9392.9%0.298
08/29Irwin CountySchley County6 - 209.0574.3%0.305
09/05ManchesterMacon County47 - 4617.4088.5%0.338
09/05Lamar CountyRutland19 - 1423.0093.7%0.357
09/05North CobbCass27 - 357.5670.8%0.374
09/05Glynn AcademyBradwell Institute28 - 357.9771.8%0.375
09/05Calvary DaySoutheast Bulloch28 - 2419.5390.8%0.376
08/29McEachernMarietta16 - 1317.6288.8%0.378
09/05Peach CountyCrisp County30 - 2423.3794.0%0.379
08/16Clarke CentralCedar Shoals13 - 1214.5584.7%0.379
09/12StephensonMount Zion (Jonesboro)22 - 1721.1992.3%0.380
08/15Loganville ChristianMount de Sales28 - 2615.5686.1%0.384

Highest rated matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
99.2808/14BufordMilton20 - 139.9076.2%
95.3509/05HughesDouglas County44 - 318.5373.1%
95.3409/12BufordDouglas County34 - 2613.7683.4%
95.3110/31CarrolltonDouglas County - 8.0171.9%
91.9708/16Douglas CountyNorth Gwinnett21 - 71.9655.7%
90.5310/31MiltonRoswell - 8.7073.5%
89.2108/29North GwinnettColquitt County21 - 74.5263.0%
89.0909/12CarrolltonGainesville43 - 2113.3482.7%
89.0709/05BufordRoswell65 - 2119.5590.8%
88.1910/10MiltonGainesville - 12.0480.4%
87.5309/26Colquitt CountyLowndes - 1.7355.0%
87.2410/03Colquitt CountyValdosta - 2.2156.5%
87.0210/24RoswellGainesville - 0.5051.5%
86.9810/31ValdostaLowndes - 0.4651.4%
86.7209/12MiltonBlessed Trinity21 - 1013.4582.9%

