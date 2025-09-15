Maxwell summary after Week 5: North Oconee claims top spot in AAAA

AJC Varsity Titans roll over AAA top-ranked Jefferson, 35-0.
The Maxwell Ratings have been updated for Week 5 of the Georgia high school football season. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
By Loren Maxwell 1 hour ago
Throughout the 2025 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 459 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association, and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA football ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 873 of 914 total games including 0 tie(s) (95.51%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.62 points and all game margins within 12.69 points.
Home advantage: 0.95
By class All-class
Rank
L/W
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Sch Str
Rank
Offense
Defense
1 [1] (2 [2]) Buford 8-AAAAAA 4-0 105.88 89.87 1 [1] 42.79 -15.65
2 [2] (1 [1]) Grayson 4-AAAAAA 4-0 104.07 81.02 8 [5] 42.53 -14.10
3 [1] (3 [1]) Hughes 3-AAAAA 4-0 100.64 65.01 66 [15] 43.57 -9.64
4 [3] (4 [3]) Carrollton 2-AAAAAA 5-0 100.13 68.70 41 [23] 41.84 -10.85
5 [2] (5 [2]) Thomas County Central 2-AAAAA 5-0 98.77 61.96 80 [21] 37.92 -13.42
6 [1] (16 [5]) North Oconee 8-AAAA 4-0 97.11 61.78 81 [12] 36.54 -13.14
7 [3] (6 [3]) Milton 7-AAAAA 3-1 96.92 81.03 7 [2] 33.23 -16.25
8 [4] (7 [4]) Douglas County 2-AAAAAA 3-2 93.06 89.16 2 [2] 34.11 -11.52
9 [2] (8 [1]) Creekside 4-AAAA 4-0 91.48 51.29 198 [43] 36.75 -7.29
10 [5] (9 [5]) North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAA 3-1 91.11 82.59 5 [4] 29.96 -13.71
11 [6] (19 [6]) Colquitt County 1-AAAAAA 2-1 87.54 85.09 4 [3] 33.15 -6.95
12 [4] (11 [5]) Roswell 7-AAAAA 3-1 87.28 80.99 9 [3] 34.99 -4.85
13 [5] (20 [7]) Sequoyah 6-AAAAA 5-0 86.93 62.47 77 [20] 31.71 -7.79
14 [7] (33 [14]) Lowndes 1-AAAAAA 5-0 86.76 57.89 121 [38] 32.50 -6.82
15 [8] (30 [12]) Valdosta 1-AAAAAA 5-0 86.27 50.16 211 [50] 34.79 -4.05
16 [3] (13 [3]) Ware County 1-AAAA 4-0 85.88 64.47 67 [10] 32.41 -6.04
17 [6] (10 [4]) Gainesville 7-AAAAA 3-1 85.83 80.46 10 [4] 30.08 -8.32
18 [9] (22 [7]) McEachern 3-AAAAAA 4-0 85.70 70.43 30 [18] 28.83 -9.43
19 [4] (12 [2]) Cartersville 7-AAAA 5-0 85.69 59.83 97 [17] 33.45 -4.80
20 [5] (15 [4]) Blessed Trinity 6-AAAA 3-1 84.42 66.66 54 [8] 27.16 -9.82
21 [7] (21 [8]) Houston County 2-AAAAA 5-0 83.68 67.44 49 [11] 31.22 -5.02
22 [10] (23 [8]) Camden County 1-AAAAAA 4-0 83.49 76.40 18 [9] 33.68 -2.37
23 [1] (17 [1]) Jefferson 8-AAA 4-1 82.39 72.32 26 [4] 27.35 -7.60
24 [6] (25 [7]) Benedictine 1-AAAA 1-2 82.21 85.37 3 [1] 28.78 -5.99
25 [7] (18 [6]) Marist 5-AAAA 2-1 82.13 61.41 85 [13] 27.10 -7.59
26 [8] (14 [6]) Lee County 2-AAAAA 3-1 81.95 70.22 31 [7] 31.65 -2.87
27 [9] (32 [11]) Rome 5-AAAAA 2-2 81.47 81.51 6 [1] 29.86 -4.17
28 [11] (24 [9]) Collins Hill 8-AAAAAA 2-2 81.02 78.39 13 [7] 25.71 -7.88
29 [2] (42 [4]) Sandy Creek 2-AAA 4-0 80.71 62.35 79 [11] 27.59 -5.69
30 [12] (29 [11]) Newton 4-AAAAAA 2-2 79.80 63.89 69 [30] 29.69 -2.68
31 [13] (44 [19]) Hillgrove 3-AAAAAA 4-0 78.77 48.96 222 [52] 26.24 -5.10
32 [14] (53 [22]) North Cobb 5-AAAAAA 3-2 78.18 73.24 25 [15] 26.55 -4.20
33 [10] (26 [9]) Woodward Academy 4-AAAAA 2-2 78.13 78.99 11 [5] 24.82 -5.88
34 [11] (27 [10]) Coffee 2-AAAAA 2-2 77.83 69.51 36 [8] 24.70 -5.69
35 [15] (34 [15]) Mill Creek 8-AAAAAA 2-2 77.73 76.05 19 [10] 28.38 -1.91
36 [16] (31 [13]) Norcross 7-AAAAAA 3-1 77.53 70.48 29 [17] 26.56 -3.53
37 [17] (37 [16]) Harrison 3-AAAAAA 4-0 77.28 56.73 139 [41] 26.76 -3.09
38 [8] (36 [8]) Central (Carrollton) 3-AAAA 4-0 76.95 54.34 167 [32] 27.75 -1.76
39 [12] (45 [12]) Brunswick 1-AAAAA 3-1 76.40 60.21 94 [26] 27.03 -1.94
40 [1] (35 [1]) Prince Avenue Christian 8-AA # 3-1 75.76 56.99 137 [3] 28.81 0.49
41 [1] (41 [1]) Carver (Columbus) 1-AA 4-0 75.64 53.35 179 [13] 26.14 -2.06
42 [18] (43 [18]) North Paulding 5-AAAAAA 4-1 75.43 65.45 62 [28] 27.84 -0.15
43 [3] (40 [3]) Peach County 1-AAA 4-0 75.21 54.41 165 [19] 26.98 -0.79
44 [19] (56 [23]) West Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 3-1 74.37 65.85 58 [27] 26.72 -0.22
45 [4] (57 [6]) LaGrange 2-AAA 4-1 74.30 58.52 116 [13] 23.94 -2.91
46 [20] (39 [17]) Westlake 2-AAAAAA 2-3 74.13 75.43 20 [11] 27.10 0.41
47 [1] (58 [1]) Thomasville 1-A Division I 3-1 74.03 65.52 61 [1] 25.98 -0.60
48 [21] (52 [21]) Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAA 4-0 73.95 52.76 184 [47] 22.95 -3.56
49 [22] (28 [10]) Walton 5-AAAAAA 2-3 73.89 78.55 12 [6] 25.45 -1.00
50 [2] (49 [3]) Hebron Christian 8-AA # 2-1 73.46 66.91 52 [1] 25.73 -0.29
51 [5] (48 [5]) Troup 2-AAA 3-0 72.91 58.14 118 [14] 25.96 0.49
52 [3] (47 [2]) Calvary Day 3-AAA # 4-0 72.74 38.30 333 [19] 26.31 1.01
53 [2] (55 [2]) Pierce County 3-AA 4-0 72.65 38.82 327 [36] 24.10 -1.12
54 [23] (46 [20]) Brookwood 7-AAAAAA 2-2 72.02 73.44 24 [14] 23.83 -0.75
55 [9] (63 [12]) Cass 7-AAAA 4-1 71.57 56.40 140 [27] 24.99 0.86
56 [13] (82 [18]) Jackson County 8-AAAAA 3-1 71.57 65.09 64 [14] 21.89 -2.24
57 [10] (81 [15]) Cambridge 6-AAAA 4-1 71.55 54.60 161 [30] 25.68 1.57
58 [14] (50 [13]) Sprayberry 6-AAAAA 4-1 71.53 55.91 145 [42] 25.48 1.39
59 [24] (60 [24]) Archer 4-AAAAAA 2-2 71.52 70.17 32 [19] 25.66 1.57
60 [6] (38 [2]) Calhoun 7-AAA 2-2 71.39 67.07 51 [6] 25.55 1.60
61 [25] (70 [28]) Denmark 6-AAAAAA 2-2 71.37 69.81 34 [20] 22.10 -1.83
62 [11] (51 [9]) Perry 1-AAAA 2-2 71.17 67.45 48 [7] 21.34 -2.39
63 [15] (66 [14]) Lanier 7-AAAAA 3-1 71.10 63.56 72 [18] 23.34 -0.33
64 [4] (68 [4]) Fellowship Christian 5-A Division I # 3-1 71.09 56.12 143 [4] 24.71 1.06
65 [16] (78 [16]) Lovejoy 3-AAAAA 4-0 70.26 50.98 203 [49] 23.10 0.28
66 [12] (54 [10]) Kell 6-AAAA 3-2 70.14 68.32 45 [6] 23.20 0.50
67 [26] (65 [26]) Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAA 3-1 70.06 57.35 131 [39] 23.01 0.39
68 [13] (62 [11]) Stockbridge 2-AAAA 4-1 69.76 54.30 168 [33] 23.39 1.07
69 [3] (59 [3]) Carver (Atlanta) 5-AA 4-0 69.44 48.37 228 [16] 21.78 -0.22
70 [27] (61 [25]) Parkview 7-AAAAAA 2-2 69.25 65.42 63 [29] 25.51 3.69
71 [17] (105 [21]) Northgate 3-AAAAA 4-0 69.03 57.26 133 [36] 21.12 -0.48
72 [4] (71 [4]) Morgan County 2-AA 5-0 68.96 44.25 273 [24] 26.29 4.76
73 [14] (90 [18]) Ola 2-AAAA 4-1 68.45 58.46 117 [23] 21.61 0.59
74 [15] (72 [13]) Jonesboro 3-AAAA 2-2 68.38 57.94 119 [24] 20.81 -0.13
75 [2] (84 [4]) Toombs County 3-A Division I 4-1 68.15 49.78 214 [10] 22.05 1.33
76 [18] (83 [19]) River Ridge 6-AAAAA 4-1 67.95 57.36 130 [35] 19.42 -1.10
77 [5] (75 [5]) Rockmart 7-AA 3-1 67.59 59.42 102 [6] 22.34 2.18
78 [3] (80 [3]) Swainsboro 3-A Division I 5-0 67.20 55.81 146 [2] 21.59 1.83
79 [28] (104 [34]) Marietta 5-AAAAAA 1-4 67.13 76.57 17 [8] 20.11 0.42
80 [16] (109 [19]) Locust Grove 2-AAAA 4-1 66.66 58.70 114 [21] 22.29 3.07
81 [19] (67 [15]) Newnan 3-AAAAA 3-1 66.53 59.43 101 [29] 23.13 4.04
82 [17] (85 [16]) Eastside 8-AAAA 2-2 66.38 59.05 110 [20] 21.43 2.48
83 [20] (79 [17]) East Paulding 5-AAAAA 2-2 66.29 63.39 73 [19] 21.83 2.97
84 [29] (69 [27]) South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAA 2-2 66.29 66.25 57 [26] 17.58 -1.27
85 [7] (64 [7]) Stephenson 5-AAA 5-0 66.08 49.49 216 [30] 20.52 1.88
86 [18] (77 [14]) Warner Robins 1-AAAA 2-2 66.08 61.08 87 [14] 20.48 1.84
87 [8] (119 [17]) Cairo 1-AAA 2-2 65.97 77.05 16 [2] 22.54 4.00
88 [30] (76 [30]) Tift County 1-AAAAAA 3-2 65.92 68.72 40 [22] 23.40 4.92
89 [4] (87 [5]) Worth County 1-A Division I 4-0 65.73 46.52 247 [17] 23.61 5.31
90 [31] (93 [31]) North Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 3-1 65.53 59.69 98 [33] 18.05 -0.05
91 [19] (89 [17]) Jones County 2-AAAA 3-2 64.99 52.69 185 [39] 20.28 2.73
92 [6] (88 [6]) Callaway 2-AA 2-2 64.77 62.36 78 [4] 18.56 1.23
93 [5] (74 [2]) Fitzgerald 1-A Division I 2-1 64.34 54.88 156 [4] 18.84 1.94
94 [32] (73 [29]) Lambert 6-AAAAAA 1-3 64.06 70.87 27 [16] 20.61 3.98
95 [9] (115 [15]) North Hall 6-AAA 4-0 63.79 50.45 206 [28] 22.00 5.65
96 [10] (116 [16]) Jenkins 3-AAA 3-1 63.65 45.73 258 [38] 20.84 4.63
97 [33] (108 [35]) East Coweta 2-AAAAAA 0-4 63.50 73.92 23 [13] 22.67 6.61
98 [7] (133 [11]) Sumter County 1-AA 4-0 63.13 40.51 310 [32] 18.27 2.58
99 [11] (98 [10]) Douglass 5-AAA 2-2 62.94 64.38 68 [8] 16.75 1.25
100 [6] (97 [6]) Northeast 2-A Division I 3-1 62.85 46.60 246 [16] 18.52 3.11
101 [34] (94 [32]) North Atlanta 6-AAAAAA 2-2 62.73 53.63 177 [45] 19.45 4.16
102 [35] (114 [37]) Dacula 8-AAAAAA 2-2 62.72 59.55 99 [34] 22.11 6.83
103 [8] (107 [9]) Burke County 4-AA 4-1 62.69 46.80 243 [19] 20.84 5.59
104 [36] (102 [33]) Campbell 3-AAAAAA 3-1 62.52 59.41 103 [35] 18.83 3.75
105 [9] (95 [7]) Appling County 3-AA 1-3 62.44 66.70 53 [3] 17.51 2.51
106 [7] (99 [7]) Dublin 2-A Division I 3-1 62.14 47.27 236 [13] 17.52 2.82
107 [12] (92 [8]) Cedar Grove 5-AAA 3-1 62.09 54.20 171 [20] 20.94 6.29
108 [21] (101 [20]) Effingham County 1-AAAAA 2-2 62.02 65.61 60 [13] 21.25 6.67
109 [13] (103 [12]) Oconee County 8-AAA 3-2 61.91 63.03 74 [9] 17.02 2.54
110 [5] (86 [5]) Savannah Christian 3-A Division I # 3-2 61.88 55.16 153 [5] 18.93 4.48
111 [10] (106 [8]) Hapeville Charter 5-AA 1-2 61.35 68.37 44 [2] 15.83 1.92
112 [8] (110 [8]) Rabun County 8-A Division I 4-0 61.35 45.73 257 [20] 18.07 4.16
113 [22] (120 [22]) Woodstock 6-AAAAA 4-1 61.33 46.43 248 [56] 17.24 3.35
114 [14] (148 [21]) Harlem 4-AAA 3-0 60.72 43.62 283 [44] 16.90 3.63
115 [15] (112 [13]) Cherokee Bluff 8-AAA 4-1 60.71 47.45 232 [34] 18.94 5.66
116 [1] (129 [2]) Brooks County 2-A Division II 1-3 60.63 65.61 59 [1] 16.52 3.33
117 [2] (91 [1]) Bowdon 7-A Division II 3-2 60.59 51.01 202 [8] 19.29 6.13
118 [16] (167 [26]) Pickens 6-AAA 4-0 60.51 47.58 231 [33] 18.67 5.60
119 [17] (113 [14]) Whitewater 2-AAA 1-2 60.01 67.79 47 [5] 19.15 6.57
120 [6] (118 [6]) Holy Innocents 5-AA # 3-1 60.00 48.70 225 [9] 16.09 3.53
121 [18] (100 [11]) Upson-Lee 2-AAA 3-1 59.85 53.66 176 [22] 16.67 4.26
122 [20] (124 [20]) Flowery Branch 8-AAAA 3-1 59.41 53.96 173 [35] 18.18 6.21
123 [11] (146 [13]) Ringgold 7-AA 4-1 59.38 46.06 251 [20] 18.29 6.35
124 [7] (127 [7]) Athens Academy 8-A Division I # 3-1 59.21 47.26 237 [11] 18.90 7.12
125 [21] (130 [24]) Hampton 2-AAAA 3-2 59.20 59.07 108 [19] 17.22 5.46
126 [37] (143 [41]) Duluth 7-AAAAAA 2-2 59.19 60.58 91 [31] 18.98 7.23
127 [23] (158 [30]) Glynn Academy 1-AAAAA 2-2 59.15 56.00 144 [41] 16.86 5.15
128 [22] (151 [28]) Southwest DeKalb 5-AAAA 3-1 58.96 36.03 352 [57] 16.12 4.60
129 [3] (136 [3]) Lincoln County 8-A Division II 4-0 58.87 45.50 262 [12] 16.69 5.26
130 [8] (163 [12]) Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 2-AAA # 2-2 58.55 54.74 158 [7] 17.72 6.60
131 [19] (122 [18]) Mary Persons 2-AAA 3-0 58.44 27.89 400 [59] 16.29 5.29
132 [24] (142 [25]) Seckinger 7-AAAAA 3-1 58.39 49.98 213 [52] 17.77 6.81
133 [12] (117 [10]) Cook 3-AA 3-2 58.35 57.68 128 [9] 14.69 3.77
134 [38] (123 [38]) Etowah 5-AAAAAA 2-2 58.22 59.30 105 [36] 19.60 8.81
135 [39] (111 [36]) Wheeler 5-AAAAAA 1-4 58.17 68.56 43 [24] 20.83 10.09
136 [23] (126 [22]) St. Pius X 5-AAAA 4-0 58.17 37.54 336 [54] 16.47 5.73
137 [25] (170 [31]) Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 1-3 58.02 66.28 56 [12] 16.03 5.44
138 [9] (137 [8]) Lovett 5-AA # 3-1 58.00 50.07 212 [8] 14.58 4.02
139 [26] (182 [34]) New Manchester 5-AAAAA 3-0 57.90 25.61 412 [61] 16.17 5.71
140 [20] (156 [22]) West Laurens 4-AAA 4-0 57.66 29.51 391 [58] 17.45 7.22
141 [27] (147 [26]) Creekview 6-AAAAA 2-3 57.58 59.84 96 [27] 14.92 4.78
142 [9] (194 [12]) Heard County 6-A Division I 4-0 57.53 34.06 363 [37] 17.91 7.82
143 [40] (134 [39]) Cherokee 5-AAAAAA 1-4 57.48 67.19 50 [25] 21.10 11.06
144 [28] (121 [23]) Veterans 2-AAAAA 2-2 57.44 60.95 88 [23] 16.11 6.11
145 [4] (144 [4]) Clinch County 2-A Division II 5-0 57.42 42.06 299 [19] 16.19 6.20
146 [21] (96 [9]) Monroe Area 8-AAA 3-1 57.42 42.30 295 [45] 17.23 7.25
147 [13] (168 [16]) Laney 4-AA 4-1 57.39 43.93 280 [25] 16.29 6.34
148 [10] (139 [9]) Greater Atlanta Christian 6-AAA # 3-1 57.19 54.91 155 [6] 17.40 7.65
149 [29] (149 [27]) Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 1-3 56.99 70.73 28 [6] 15.07 5.52
150 [30] (154 [28]) South Paulding 5-AAAAA 2-2 56.93 61.42 84 [22] 17.82 8.33
151 [14] (138 [12]) Thomson 4-AA 2-3 56.70 54.41 166 [12] 17.83 8.57
152 [24] (132 [25]) Harris County 3-AAAA 2-2 56.38 60.80 90 [15] 13.69 4.74
153 [22] (201 [31]) Westside (Augusta) 4-AAA 4-0 56.38 36.71 346 [50] 12.80 3.86
154 [11] (152 [10]) Aquinas 4-AAA # 3-0 56.35 45.84 255 [12] 17.38 8.47
155 [1] (174 [1]) Brookstone GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 5-0 56.27 39.10 324 [5] 17.48 8.64
156 [25] (235 [43]) Griffin 3-AAAA 2-2 56.10 57.92 120 [25] 17.25 8.59
157 [26] (145 [26]) Mays 4-AAAA 1-3 56.06 69.08 37 [3] 15.12 6.50
158 [27] (218 [39]) Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 4-0 56.03 39.28 319 [51] 12.98 4.38
159 [23] (207 [33]) Gilmer 7-AAA 3-1 55.96 51.68 194 [25] 17.38 8.86
160 [28] (150 [27]) Madison County 8-AAAA 3-1 55.85 52.03 190 [41] 17.44 9.02
161 [24] (135 [20]) Westover 1-AAA 2-1 55.29 52.22 189 [24] 14.37 6.51
162 [12] (160 [11]) Wesleyan 5-A Division I # 3-1 55.26 39.80 317 [17] 14.66 6.84
163 [41] (141 [40]) Grovetown 4-AAAAAA 3-1 55.24 48.96 221 [51] 14.98 7.18
164 [25] (193 [30]) Luella 5-AAA 2-2 55.09 57.71 126 [16] 12.49 4.83
165 [29] (186 [33]) Allatoona 7-AAAA 2-3 55.05 55.18 152 [29] 14.01 6.40
166 [13] (176 [13]) Whitefield Academy 5-A Division I # 3-1 54.93 47.30 234 [10] 17.25 9.76
167 [15] (164 [15]) East Jackson 8-AA 4-0 54.85 44.28 272 [23] 15.83 8.42
168 [30] (125 [21]) Starr's Mill 3-AAAA 0-4 54.83 60.39 93 [16] 14.62 7.22
169 [26] (169 [27]) Monroe 1-AAA 1-2 54.69 74.22 22 [3] 13.98 6.73
170 [27] (183 [28]) Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAA 3-1 54.66 48.16 230 [32] 14.73 7.50
171 [31] (185 [35]) Habersham Central 8-AAAAA 3-2 54.53 50.39 207 [50] 14.91 7.82
172 [16] (192 [18]) North Murray 7-AA 4-0 54.52 41.60 303 [29] 15.42 8.34
173 [28] (165 [25]) Lumpkin County 6-AAA 2-2 54.22 54.65 160 [18] 16.33 9.54
174 [32] (140 [24]) Dutchtown 3-AAAAA 0-4 54.04 68.10 46 [10] 15.33 8.73
175 [10] (173 [9]) Jeff Davis 1-A Division I 3-0 53.95 42.64 293 [27] 14.26 7.74
176 [42] (232 [45]) Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAA 2-1 53.85 45.96 253 [53] 14.24 7.83
177 [11] (178 [10]) Bleckley County 2-A Division I 3-1 53.83 39.21 321 [29] 15.96 9.57
178 [17] (153 [14]) Stephens County 8-AA 2-3 53.78 57.73 125 [8] 14.31 7.96
179 [29] (131 [19]) Baldwin 4-AAA 2-2 53.48 50.97 204 [27] 15.81 9.77
180 [31] (128 [23]) Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 2-3 53.48 57.84 122 [26] 12.89 6.85
181 [32] (189 [35]) Tucker 5-AAAA 2-2 53.36 47.41 233 [46] 16.10 10.18
182 [30] (162 [24]) Bainbridge 1-AAA 0-5 53.14 77.35 15 [1] 14.99 9.29
183 [18] (179 [17]) Columbia 6-AA 0-4 52.98 78.38 14 [1] 13.00 7.46
184 [5] (190 [7]) Early County 1-A Division II 2-2 52.92 51.61 195 [6] 14.33 8.85
185 [33] (155 [29]) Statesboro 1-AAAAA 2-2 52.81 54.46 163 [45] 15.01 9.63
186 [43] (184 [43]) Alpharetta 6-AAAAAA 0-4 52.81 75.13 21 [12] 13.72 8.35
187 [19] (199 [19]) Crisp County 3-AA 1-4 52.79 61.53 83 [5] 14.69 9.34
188 [33] (159 [29]) Eagle's Landing 2-AAAA 3-2 52.73 54.28 169 [34] 14.51 9.22
189 [34] (209 [38]) Shiloh 4-AAAAA 0-4 52.68 68.91 39 [9] 10.29 5.04
190 [34] (187 [34]) Hiram 7-AAAA 1-4 52.63 65.04 65 [9] 13.99 8.79
191 [31] (157 [23]) Spalding 2-AAA 0-4 52.37 66.40 55 [7] 11.45 6.51
192 [12] (188 [11]) Lamar County 4-A Division I 3-0 52.36 36.93 344 [34] 11.76 6.83
193 [32] (191 [29]) Southeast Bulloch 3-AAA 2-2 52.26 44.16 275 [43] 13.03 8.21
194 [35] (180 [32]) New Hampstead 1-AAAA 1-4 52.13 62.76 75 [11] 13.11 8.42
195 [2] (205 [2]) First Presbyterian GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 4-1 51.90 39.15 323 [4] 12.94 8.47
196 [44] (181 [42]) South Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 2-2 51.90 51.92 192 [48] 14.87 10.41
197 [35] (222 [42]) McIntosh 3-AAAAA 2-2 51.74 55.16 154 [44] 12.99 8.69
198 [36] (200 [36]) Lithonia 5-AAAA 3-0 51.67 42.70 292 [49] 12.44 8.21
199 [33] (203 [32]) Northwest Whitfield 7-AAA 3-1 51.61 37.50 337 [49] 13.48 9.30
200 [14] (196 [14]) North Cobb Christian 7-AA # 3-2 51.37 43.94 279 [16] 15.67 11.74
201 [37] (301 [48]) M.L. King 4-AAAA 4-0 51.28 37.02 342 [55] 13.14 9.30
202 [13] (210 [15]) Dodge County 2-A Division I 3-1 51.28 38.19 334 [32] 13.12 9.28
203 [6] (172 [6]) Irwin County 2-A Division II 1-3 51.21 51.94 191 [5] 12.30 8.53
204 [7] (195 [8]) Metter 3-A Division II 2-1 51.03 39.64 318 [27] 11.41 7.82
205 [20] (227 [22]) Sonoraville 7-AA 3-1 50.98 45.44 263 [21] 14.98 11.44
206 [21] (202 [20]) Hart County 8-AA 1-3 50.88 54.46 164 [11] 11.86 8.42
207 [3] (240 [5]) John Milledge Academy GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 3-1 50.65 43.22 287 [2] 12.96 9.75
208 [36] (244 [45]) Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 1-2 50.23 56.85 138 [39] 15.55 12.76
209 [14] (225 [17]) ACE Charter 2-A Division I 4-0 50.22 29.65 390 [40] 13.03 10.24
210 [38] (166 [30]) Maynard Jackson 4-AAAA 3-1 50.10 36.55 347 [56] 13.73 11.07
211 [37] (171 [32]) Northside (Warner Robins) 2-AAAAA 0-4 49.86 58.74 113 [32] 9.80 7.38
212 [8] (251 [12]) Seminole County 1-A Division II 4-0 49.81 33.74 366 [30] 11.47 9.09
213 [38] (216 [40]) Dunwoody 4-AAAAA 2-2 49.81 46.98 240 [54] 12.37 10.00
214 [15] (208 [14]) Fannin County 7-A Division I 2-2 49.79 46.03 252 [19] 13.64 11.29
215 [9] (233 [9]) Wilcox County 4-A Division II 3-1 49.77 40.47 311 [23] 12.17 9.84
216 [39] (175 [31]) Cedartown 7-AAAA 2-3 49.68 48.67 226 [45] 13.45 11.21
217 [40] (214 [38]) Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAA 1-3 49.67 58.69 115 [22] 12.24 10.01
218 [15] (278 [17]) Landmark Christian 5-A Division I # 4-0 49.64 37.10 340 [20] 12.39 10.19
219 [41] (204 [37]) Centennial 6-AAAA 4-1 49.38 38.33 332 [53] 12.41 10.46
220 [34] (258 [37]) Liberty County 3-AAA 3-1 49.37 46.12 250 [36] 11.75 9.82
221 [42] (270 [46]) Eagle's Landing Christian 2-AAAA 2-3 49.33 53.07 182 [37] 13.73 11.84
222 [4] (217 [3]) Valwood School GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 2-2 49.19 43.37 285 [1] 14.32 12.57
223 [39] (215 [39]) Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 1-2 49.01 56.25 142 [40] 11.74 10.17
224 [43] (219 [40]) East Forsyth 8-AAAA 3-1 48.91 43.44 284 [48] 10.11 8.64
225 [40] (229 [44]) Lassiter 6-AAAAA 3-2 48.88 43.25 286 [58] 16.04 14.60
226 [35] (253 [36]) North Clayton 5-AAA 4-1 48.65 33.95 364 [54] 13.45 12.24
227 [45] (238 [46]) Mountain View 8-AAAAAA 0-4 48.44 69.58 35 [21] 11.69 10.68
228 [16] (206 [13]) Elbert County 8-A Division I 0-4 48.35 54.70 159 [5] 11.83 10.92
229 [41] (197 [36]) Evans 1-AAAAA 1-3 48.31 57.54 129 [34] 10.22 9.35
230 [17] (228 [18]) Putnam County 4-A Division I 2-2 48.25 52.54 187 [6] 12.13 11.32
231 [5] (260 [7]) Stratford Academy GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 4-0 48.17 33.57 367 [9] 13.22 12.49
232 [18] (211 [16]) Temple 6-A Division I 4-0 48.05 28.48 398 [41] 14.21 13.60
233 [42] (256 [49]) Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 2-2 48.02 51.72 193 [47] 12.60 12.02
234 [46] (239 [47]) Rockdale County 4-AAAAAA 3-0 47.87 35.18 357 [56] 12.24 11.80
235 [22] (264 [25]) Franklin County 8-AA 4-0 47.84 29.16 393 [43] 9.75 9.35
236 [10] (161 [5]) Manchester 7-A Division II 1-3 47.66 48.70 224 [11] 10.98 10.75
237 [23] (212 [21]) Westside (Macon) 2-AA 1-3 47.66 57.34 132 [10] 13.60 13.38
238 [19] (230 [19]) Bremen 6-A Division I 2-2 47.57 37.12 339 [33] 9.98 9.84
239 [20] (243 [22]) Commerce 8-A Division I 0-4 47.36 55.26 151 [3] 12.37 12.44
240 [24] (299 [29]) Spencer 1-AA 1-3 47.35 59.35 104 [7] 11.03 11.11
241 [11] (248 [11]) Johnson County 5-A Division II 5-0 47.20 26.38 409 [46] 10.36 10.60
242 [1] (266 [1]) Brentwood School GIAA District 4-AA-A 5-0 47.11 25.25 416 [7] 12.31 12.64
243 [21] (237 [20]) Haralson County 6-A Division I 3-1 47.10 36.17 350 [36] 10.08 10.42
244 [44] (236 [44]) Wayne County 1-AAAA 0-5 47.02 68.92 38 [4] 12.81 13.23
245 [36] (213 [34]) Dougherty 1-AAA 1-4 46.97 55.62 148 [17] 12.73 13.20
246 [37] (286 [41]) Richmond Academy 4-AAA 1-3 46.90 53.37 178 [23] 12.74 13.28
247 [6] (234 [4]) Deerfield-Windsor GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 4-0 46.79 29.30 392 [15] 10.91 11.55
248 [25] (257 [23]) Miller Grove 6-AA 4-1 46.78 33.93 365 [41] 12.22 12.88
249 [47] (231 [44]) Pebblebrook 3-AAAAAA 1-3 46.75 56.34 141 [42] 10.44 11.13
250 [12] (254 [13]) Emanuel County Institute 3-A Division II 2-2 46.72 49.20 217 [9] 11.18 11.90
251 [45] (223 [42]) Pace Academy 4-AAAA 1-3 46.67 52.64 186 [40] 8.12 8.89
252 [22] (283 [28]) Jasper County 4-A Division I 4-0 46.67 30.92 380 [39] 11.80 12.57
253 [23] (242 [21]) Washington County 2-A Division I 1-3 46.62 51.08 201 [8] 9.70 10.51
254 [16] (247 [15]) Savannah Country Day 3-A Division I # 1-3 46.61 59.21 107 [2] 8.88 9.70
255 [43] (198 [37]) Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAA 1-3 46.57 59.45 100 [28] 12.03 12.90
256 [24] (246 [23]) Gordon Lee 7-A Division I 2-1 46.43 45.60 261 [21] 10.52 11.53
257 [44] (221 [41]) Alexander 5-AAAAA 1-3 46.25 57.03 136 [38] 10.89 12.08
258 [45] (252 [47]) Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 2-3 45.99 46.88 242 [55] 13.59 15.03
259 [46] (250 [45]) Dalton 7-AAAA 0-5 45.82 70.06 33 [2] 16.69 18.30
260 [26] (261 [24]) KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 5-AA 4-1 45.46 36.32 349 [37] 9.96 11.94
261 [46] (177 [33]) Decatur 4-AAAAA 0-4 45.41 58.94 111 [30] 10.54 12.57
262 [25] (263 [24]) Social Circle 4-A Division I 2-2 45.35 42.88 291 [26] 11.73 13.81
263 [38] (224 [35]) Long County 3-AAA 3-1 45.25 30.79 382 [57] 12.81 14.99
264 [17] (282 [18]) Christian Heritage 7-A Division I # 2-2 45.18 44.33 271 [14] 11.52 13.78
265 [47] (255 [48]) Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 1-3 45.07 63.87 70 [16] 11.62 13.98
266 [39] (272 [38]) Chestatee 6-AAA 2-2 44.90 48.63 227 [31] 11.08 13.61
267 [47] (220 [41]) Woodland (Stockbridge) 2-AAAA 3-2 44.45 47.01 239 [47] 7.71 10.70
268 [13] (284 [17]) Hawkinsville 4-A Division II 4-0 44.40 29.81 388 [38] 10.59 13.63
269 [48] (276 [49]) Paulding County 3-AAAAAA 1-3 44.03 54.87 157 [43] 10.38 13.78
270 [40] (273 [39]) Dawson County 6-AAA 1-2 44.01 45.03 268 [41] 9.72 13.15
271 [41] (293 [43]) Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAA 1-3 43.94 61.27 86 [12] 7.81 11.30
272 [26] (269 [25]) Bacon County 1-A Division I 3-1 43.93 38.42 331 [31] 8.38 11.89
273 [27] (271 [26]) Berrien 1-A Division I 2-2 43.87 45.43 264 [22] 13.84 17.41
274 [28] (281 [27]) Pepperell 6-A Division I 1-3 43.62 49.17 218 [11] 10.08 13.90
275 [48] (300 [54]) South Effingham 1-AAAAA 1-2 43.32 54.04 172 [46] 8.10 12.22
276 [18] (267 [16]) Darlington 6-A Division I # 2-2 43.24 44.42 269 [13] 11.57 15.76
277 [7] (259 [6]) Bulloch Academy GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 3-1 43.18 31.72 376 [12] 9.28 13.54
278 [14] (277 [16]) Schley County 6-A Division II 2-3 43.11 43.95 277 [15] 9.54 13.87
279 [49] (327 [56]) Chamblee 4-AAAAA 1-3 43.03 51.10 199 [48] 9.20 13.60
280 [27] (280 [27]) Union County 7-AA 1-3 42.93 50.16 210 [15] 9.31 13.82
281 [15] (262 [14]) Jenkins County 3-A Division II 2-2 42.66 37.38 338 [29] 10.52 15.30
282 [16] (315 [24]) Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-A Division II 5-0 42.64 18.78 438 [53] 8.25 13.05
283 [17] (268 [15]) Charlton County 2-A Division II 2-3 42.55 44.15 276 [14] 12.94 17.83
284 [19] (302 [19]) Mount Paran Christian 5-A Division I # 2-2 42.51 43.95 278 [15] 6.95 11.88
285 [50] (249 [46]) Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAA 2-2 42.06 42.06 298 [59] 9.67 15.04
286 [49] (241 [48]) Chapel Hill 2-AAAAAA 1-3 41.84 50.78 205 [49] 7.21 12.81
287 [51] (226 [43]) Lakeside (Evans) 1-AAAAA 0-4 41.83 48.95 223 [53] 8.77 14.37
288 [52] (265 [50]) Riverwood 6-AAAAA 1-4 41.82 55.46 149 [43] 7.43 13.05
289 [28] (294 [28]) Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 7-AA 1-2 41.66 47.27 235 [17] 9.71 15.49
290 [53] (274 [51]) Pope 6-AAAAA 0-5 41.57 63.66 71 [17] 9.04 14.91
291 [42] (337 [48]) LaFayette 7-AAA 3-1 41.49 34.29 362 [53] 7.11 13.05
292 [48] (288 [47]) Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-4 41.49 59.29 106 [18] 6.41 12.36
293 [43] (296 [45]) Adairsville 7-AAA 1-3 41.32 51.09 200 [26] 9.46 15.58
294 [18] (290 [18]) Screven County 3-A Division II 3-0 40.95 26.59 407 [44] 7.39 13.87
295 [44] (308 [46]) East Hall 8-AAA 2-2 40.91 36.15 351 [51] 12.11 18.65
296 [19] (245 [10]) Trion 7-A Division II 2-3 40.65 40.19 312 [24] 8.25 15.04
297 [20] (298 [19]) Telfair County 4-A Division II 1-3 40.54 41.39 304 [21] 8.22 15.11
298 [21] (324 [28]) Wheeler County 4-A Division II 4-0 40.47 22.83 423 [50] 7.36 14.32
299 [29] (313 [31]) Therrell 5-AA 1-3 40.46 53.17 180 [14] 5.50 12.48
300 [45] (295 [44]) Hephzibah 4-AAA 1-3 40.07 49.62 215 [29] 9.05 16.42
301 [30] (279 [26]) Jackson 2-AA 1-3 39.96 43.05 289 [27] 6.22 13.70
302 [8] (347 [12]) Strong Rock Christian GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 4-1 39.89 18.88 437 [22] 10.45 18.00
303 [46] (287 [42]) White County 6-AAA 0-4 39.76 57.81 123 [15] 5.88 13.56
304 [22] (311 [22]) Turner County 2-A Division II 1-2 39.64 51.50 197 [7] 8.11 15.90
305 [9] (319 [9]) George Walton Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 5-0 39.36 12.24 452 [26] 6.50 14.57
306 [29] (291 [29]) Southwest 2-A Division I 1-3 39.18 52.51 188 [7] 7.67 15.92
307 [23] (314 [23]) Mitchell County 1-A Division II 1-2 38.98 40.82 308 [22] 5.41 13.86
308 [49] (318 [50]) McDonough 2-AAAA 1-4 38.86 52.85 183 [38] 5.92 14.49
309 [50] (292 [50]) Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAA 0-4 38.86 54.26 170 [44] 7.59 16.17
310 [31] (312 [30]) Tattnall County 3-AA 2-2 38.76 39.85 316 [34] 7.77 16.45
311 [20] (307 [20]) Mount Vernon 5-A Division I # 1-3 38.73 38.54 329 [18] 7.28 15.99
312 [32] (331 [33]) Pike County 2-AA 2-2 38.39 41.79 301 [28] 6.92 15.97
313 [54] (289 [53]) Loganville 8-AAAAA 0-5 38.31 57.15 134 [37] 5.39 14.52
314 [30] (323 [31]) Oglethorpe County 8-A Division I 2-2 38.25 43.01 290 [25] 6.61 15.79
315 [24] (320 [27]) Bryan County 3-A Division II 3-1 38.23 31.61 378 [35] 6.08 15.29
316 [51] (297 [51]) South Cobb 3-AAAAAA 2-2 37.82 37.02 341 [55] 6.23 15.85
317 [47] (285 [40]) Howard 4-AAA 1-3 37.71 45.63 260 [39] 7.77 17.49
318 [10] (326 [10]) St. Anne-Pacelli GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 2-2 37.56 32.58 373 [10] 6.21 16.08
319 [52] (344 [53]) Heritage (Conyers) 4-AAAAAA 0-3 37.47 53.14 181 [46] 5.98 15.95
320 [48] (335 [47]) Beach 3-AAA 1-2 37.28 53.92 174 [21] 7.07 17.22
321 [25] (316 [25]) McIntosh County Academy 3-A Division II 2-2 37.18 32.61 371 [32] 5.01 15.27
322 [11] (328 [11]) Frederica Academy GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 2-3 37.13 36.40 348 [7] 5.44 15.75
323 [12] (353 [14]) Calvary Christian GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 4-0 37.04 20.65 432 [20] 6.53 16.93
324 [55] (303 [55]) Banneker 3-AAAAA 1-3 36.80 58.84 112 [31] 6.24 16.88
325 [26] (383 [38]) Crawford County 6-A Division II 3-1 36.79 26.52 408 [45] 6.42 17.07
326 [27] (305 [21]) Greene County 8-A Division II 0-4 36.73 55.43 150 [4] 6.42 17.13
327 [28] (317 [26]) Pelham 1-A Division II 0-4 36.70 57.68 127 [3] 7.54 18.28
328 [13] (309 [8]) Westfield School GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 2-2 36.46 30.66 383 [13] 5.16 16.14
329 [53] (322 [52]) Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAA 0-3 36.33 59.84 95 [32] 6.39 17.50
330 [33] (352 [36]) Columbus 1-AA 3-0 36.31 18.93 436 [46] 5.43 16.56
331 [31] (341 [34]) East Laurens 2-A Division I 1-3 36.07 44.41 270 [23] 6.44 17.81
332 [32] (330 [33]) Model 6-A Division I 1-3 35.59 46.77 244 [14] 6.60 18.45
333 [29] (359 [31]) Taylor County 6-A Division II 2-2 35.49 31.64 377 [34] 5.57 17.52
334 [34] (336 [34]) Shaw 1-AA 1-3 35.42 41.21 305 [30] 4.83 16.85
335 [14] (351 [13]) Tiftarea Academy GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 2-2 35.30 35.76 355 [8] 5.28 17.43
336 [15] (377 [15]) Bethlehem Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 3-2 35.18 28.89 397 [16] 4.31 16.56
337 [21] (321 [21]) King's Ridge Christian 5-A Division I # 4-0 34.77 10.52 454 [24] 2.09 14.75
338 [2] (338 [2]) Southwest Georgia Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 2-2 34.70 34.43 360 [1] 5.03 17.77
339 [30] (350 [30]) Dooly County 4-A Division II 0-3 34.59 61.70 82 [2] 3.94 16.79
340 [50] (348 [53]) Druid Hills 5-AAAA 2-2 34.58 38.83 326 [52] 3.69 16.55
341 [35] (342 [35]) Coahulla Creek 7-AA 1-3 34.30 43.67 282 [26] 5.09 18.23
342 [33] (329 [32]) Vidalia 3-A Division I 1-4 34.20 38.71 328 [30] 4.56 17.80
343 [51] (343 [52]) Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAA 0-3 34.11 49.04 219 [44] 6.31 19.64
344 [3] (358 [4]) Edmund Burke Academy GIAA District 4-AA-A 3-1 34.02 22.57 424 [10] 1.07 14.48
345 [52] (310 [49]) Mundy's Mill 3-AAAA 0-4 34.01 68.65 42 [5] 3.60 17.03
346 [49] (360 [50]) West Hall 8-AAA 2-2 33.97 34.56 359 [52] 5.97 19.44
347 [56] (275 [52]) Tri-Cities 4-AAAAA 0-4 33.96 57.74 124 [33] 4.43 17.91
348 [53] (340 [51]) Union Grove 2-AAAA 0-5 33.90 51.50 196 [42] 3.29 16.83
349 [31] (345 [29]) Miller County 1-A Division II 1-3 33.73 41.77 302 [20] 4.95 18.65
350 [57] (333 [58]) Apalachee 8-AAAAA 1-4 33.37 50.34 208 [51] 3.09 17.15
351 [4] (361 [5]) Trinity Christian (Dublin) GIAA District 3-AA-A 4-1 33.10 21.05 430 [11] 2.44 16.78
352 [36] (325 [32]) South Atlanta 6-AA 1-4 32.93 45.26 265 [22] 1.18 15.68
353 [32] (365 [33]) Warren County 8-A Division II 1-4 32.90 49.00 220 [10] 4.17 18.72
354 [50] (356 [49]) Ridgeland 7-AAA 2-2 32.63 31.39 379 [56] 4.94 19.74
355 [58] (332 [57]) Morrow 3-AAAAA 1-3 32.33 45.74 256 [57] 3.12 18.23
356 [59] (364 [61]) Alcovy 8-AAAAA 0-4 32.23 60.52 92 [25] 3.96 19.17
357 [16] (381 [17]) Pinewood Christian GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 2-3 32.14 37.00 343 [6] 2.74 18.04
358 [22] (369 [22]) Providence Christian 8-A Division I # 1-3 31.80 35.96 353 [21] 4.01 19.65
359 [34] (366 [36]) McNair 4-A Division I 1-3 31.67 42.12 297 [28] 4.89 20.65
360 [60] (334 [59]) Chattahoochee 7-AAAAA 1-3 31.52 38.15 335 [60] 5.18 21.10
361 [35] (371 [37]) Banks County 8-A Division I 0-4 31.33 48.37 229 [12] 3.60 19.71
362 [33] (379 [37]) Atkinson County 2-A Division II † 3-1 31.22 16.60 444 [56] 5.19 21.41
363 [34] (304 [20]) Macon County 6-A Division II 0-5 31.21 45.26 266 [13] 5.34 21.57
364 [61] (339 [60]) Johns Creek 7-AAAAA 0-4 31.10 60.82 89 [24] 3.24 19.58
365 [36] (306 [30]) Mount Bethel Christian 5-A Division I † 5-0 30.99 17.57 440 [45] -0.26 16.19
366 [54] (346 [54]) Berkmar 7-AAAAAA 0-4 30.84 59.05 109 [37] 3.42 20.02
367 [35] (376 [36]) Lake Oconee Academy 8-A Division II 2-3 30.49 30.45 384 [36] 0.32 17.26
368 [17] (382 [18]) Loganville Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 4-1 30.33 21.74 426 [18] 3.77 20.88
369 [36] (367 [34]) Treutlen 4-A Division II 2-2 30.32 28.93 396 [39] 3.49 20.60
370 [5] (370 [6]) Southland Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 3-2 30.32 26.81 405 [4] 3.03 20.15
371 [37] (357 [37]) Rutland 2-AA 0-4 30.31 47.08 238 [18] -0.23 16.91
372 [51] (363 [51]) Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 1-3 30.08 39.18 322 [48] 1.48 18.84
373 [38] (384 [38]) Redan 6-AA 2-3 29.66 35.07 358 [40] 2.35 20.13
374 [37] (354 [35]) Dade County 7-A Division I 0-4 29.39 46.68 245 [15] 0.52 18.57
375 [38] (386 [38]) Gordon Central 7-A Division I 4-0 29.20 15.13 446 [46] 2.95 21.19
376 [6] (405 [8]) Robert Toombs Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 2-3 28.99 29.04 395 [2] 3.97 22.42
377 [52] (374 [53]) Fayette County 2-AAA 0-4 28.84 62.64 76 [10] 3.00 21.60
378 [55] (349 [55]) Osborne 3-AAAAAA 0-4 28.53 57.12 135 [40] 0.49 19.40
379 [37] (372 [35]) Washington-Wilkes 8-A Division II 2-3 28.37 38.48 330 [28] 2.73 21.79
380 [38] (389 [40]) Randolph-Clay 1-A Division II 1-1-1 28.20 17.53 441 [55] 0.46 19.71
381 [56] (373 [56]) Discovery 8-AAAAAA 0-3 28.02 45.65 259 [54] 1.83 21.25
382 [7] (375 [7]) Flint River Academy GIAA District 1-AA-A 3-1 27.82 25.32 415 [6] -1.54 18.07
383 [39] (388 [39]) Wilkinson County 5-A Division II 0-5 27.45 43.17 288 [16] 2.80 22.79
384 [54] (399 [55]) Midtown 4-AAAA 1-3 27.38 32.62 370 [59] -0.87 19.18
385 [39] (385 [39]) Murray County 7-AA 2-3 27.30 39.03 325 [35] -0.60 19.54
386 [40] (362 [32]) Portal 3-A Division II 1-3 27.06 30.30 386 [37] 6.15 26.53
387 [8] (355 [3]) Briarwood Academy GIAA District 4-AA-A 3-1 27.00 18.99 435 [12] 0.88 21.32
388 [40] (393 [40]) Salem 6-AA 1-2 26.54 40.05 314 [33] 2.77 23.66
389 [41] (395 [41]) Lanier County 2-A Division II 0-5 25.39 42.34 294 [17] 1.32 23.37
390 [39] (392 [39]) Jefferson County 2-A Division I 0-4 25.37 50.16 209 [9] -0.12 21.95
391 [53] (391 [54]) Windsor Forest 3-AAA 1-3 25.37 44.17 274 [42] 0.87 22.94
392 [40] (415 [42]) Towers 4-A Division I 2-1 24.81 26.76 406 [42] -1.01 21.62
393 [18] (378 [16]) Terrell Academy GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 3-1 24.51 11.79 453 [27] 0.93 23.85
394 [41] (401 [40]) Coosa 7-A Division I 1-3 23.88 33.35 368 [38] 1.11 24.67
395 [54] (368 [52]) Riverdale 5-AAA 1-4 23.86 39.23 320 [47] -3.07 20.51
396 [55] (408 [58]) Northview 5-AAAA 0-4 23.70 55.79 147 [28] -1.19 22.55
397 [1] (380 [1]) Lanier Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 2-1 23.46 20.34 433 [2] -2.69 21.28
398 [56] (400 [56]) North Springs 5-AAAA 0-4 23.00 53.72 175 [36] -1.83 22.61
399 [42] (404 [43]) Towns County 8-A Division II † 2-2 22.94 22.53 425 [51] -1.54 22.96
400 [55] (403 [55]) Cross Creek 4-AAA 1-3 22.15 45.84 254 [37] -3.10 22.18
401 [43] (436 [51]) Georgia Military Prep 5-A Division II 1-4 21.70 33.12 369 [31] -1.94 23.80
402 [44] (411 [45]) Chattahoochee County 6-A Division II 1-3 21.43 32.60 372 [33] -3.22 22.79
403 [23] (409 [23]) Mount Pisgah Christian 5-A Division I # 1-3 21.33 30.28 387 [22] -5.00 21.11
404 [57] (406 [57]) Forest Park 4-AAAA 1-2 21.10 40.82 307 [50] -2.87 23.47
405 [19] (394 [19]) Tattnall Square GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 0-5 21.00 42.03 300 [3] -3.39 23.05
406 [56] (413 [56]) Islands 3-AAA 1-3 20.99 32.26 374 [55] -0.16 26.28
407 [41] (398 [41]) Washington 5-AA 1-4 20.99 35.52 356 [39] -3.59 22.86
408 [45] (407 [44]) Hancock Central 5-A Division II 2-3 20.79 24.41 418 [47] -3.55 23.10
409 [42] (402 [41]) Chattooga 7-A Division I 0-4 20.72 36.91 345 [35] -3.52 23.20
410 [46] (416 [47]) Marion County 6-A Division II 0-4 20.42 40.09 313 [25] -0.07 26.95
411 [20] (426 [24]) Athens Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 3-2 20.31 17.51 442 [23] -4.00 23.13
412 [47] (417 [48]) Claxton 3-A Division II 0-4 20.20 40.02 315 [26] -3.44 23.80
413 [48] (396 [42]) Greenville 7-A Division II 2-2 20.15 20.72 431 [52] 0.99 28.28
414 [9] (420 [10]) Gatewood School GIAA District 4-AA-A 1-4 20.11 27.46 401 [3] -4.02 23.30
415 [10] (419 [9]) Central Fellowship Christian GIAA District 1-AA-A 1-3 18.81 25.36 414 [5] -4.65 23.97
416 [49] (430 [50]) Terrell County 1-A Division II 1-2 18.08 27.22 402 [41] -4.82 24.54
417 [21] (414 [21]) Lakeview Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 2-3 17.77 19.50 434 [21] -2.98 26.68
418 [50] (418 [49]) Montgomery County 4-A Division II 1-3 17.73 27.92 399 [40] -2.65 27.06
419 [43] (423 [43]) Brantley County 1-A Division I 0-4 17.30 43.69 281 [24] -7.33 22.81
420 [51] (412 [46]) Glascock County 5-A Division II 1-3 16.85 27.15 403 [42] -2.77 27.81
421 [44] (429 [44]) Armuchee 7-A Division I 0-2 16.76 24.01 421 [44] -5.05 25.62
422 [11] (449 [13]) Rock Springs Christian GIAA District 1-AA-A 3-0 16.15 -8.00 458 [15] -2.80 28.48
423 [22] (425 [23]) Mount de Sales GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 0-5 15.72 31.76 375 [11] -3.23 28.49
424 [58] (431 [59]) Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA † 1-4 15.38 29.75 389 [60] -6.86 25.20
425 [59] (387 [54]) Drew 4-AAAA 0-4 15.35 34.43 361 [58] -3.35 28.73
426 [2] (390 [2]) Creekside Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 3-2 14.99 21.18 429 [1] -4.92 27.53
427 [42] (422 [43]) Butler 4-AA 0-4 14.88 40.80 309 [31] -5.15 27.41
428 [43] (428 [44]) Kendrick 1-AA 2-2 14.77 25.88 410 [45] -6.74 25.92
429 [44] (410 [42]) Hardaway 1-AA 0-4 14.74 29.13 394 [44] -6.30 26.40
430 [45] (434 [45]) Central (Macon) 2-A Division I 0-4 14.49 46.14 249 [18] -5.19 27.76
431 [52] (442 [54]) Savannah 3-A Division II 0-3 12.96 42.13 296 [18] -9.30 25.18
432 [23] (432 [26]) Piedmont Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 2-2 12.66 13.69 449 [25] -8.21 26.57
433 [24] (437 [27]) St. Andrew's School GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 2-3 11.33 21.19 428 [19] -3.05 33.06
434 [57] (433 [58]) Johnson (Gainesville) 6-AAA 0-3 11.24 40.91 306 [46] -5.38 30.81
435 [25] (427 [25]) King's Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 1-4 10.85 25.45 413 [17] -2.12 34.47
436 [26] (424 [22]) Brookwood School GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 1-4 10.25 30.43 385 [14] -6.59 30.59
437 [53] (441 [53]) Southwest Georgia STEM 1-A Division II † 2-1 10.14 14.00 448 [57] -3.75 33.55
438 [45] (444 [45]) Josey 4-AA 1-3 9.53 17.32 443 [47] -6.18 31.72
439 [58] (421 [57]) Groves 3-AAA 0-4 9.53 46.89 241 [35] -6.04 31.87
440 [59] (439 [59]) Stone Mountain 5-AAA † 0-5 9.27 45.15 267 [40] -5.55 32.62
441 [12] (443 [11]) Thomas Jefferson GIAA District 4-AA-A 1-4 8.85 23.99 422 [9] -6.46 32.12
442 [60] (447 [60]) Clarkston 5-AAAA 0-4 8.66 54.47 162 [31] -5.69 33.08
443 [27] (397 [20]) Riverside Prep GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 1-3 8.49 15.01 447 [24] -7.78 31.16
444 [13] (445 [12]) Augusta Prep GIAA District 4-AA-A 1-4 4.93 16.13 445 [13] -11.40 31.10
445 [24] (435 [24]) Walker 5-A Division I # 2-3 3.90 13.02 451 [23] -8.18 35.36
446 [14] (457 [15]) Heritage (Newnan) GIAA District 1-AA-A 1-4 3.89 24.74 417 [8] -7.11 36.44
447 [3] (438 [3]) Cherokee Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 1-3 2.93 13.50 450 [3] -12.13 32.38
448 [46] (446 [46]) Glenn Hills 4-AA 0-4 2.48 35.89 354 [38] -11.13 33.83
449 [46] (451 [47]) B.E.S.T. Academy 5-A Division I 0-5 -0.30 25.75 411 [43] -17.36 30.37
450 [15] (454 [14]) Windsor Academy GIAA District 1-AA-A 1-4 -0.94 10.23 455 [14] -12.66 35.72
451 [54] (448 [55]) Calhoun County 1-A Division II † 0-2 -1.25 24.17 420 [49] -13.66 35.02
452 [47] (450 [46]) Utopian Academy 4-A Division I 1-3 -1.34 8.23 457 [47] -15.03 33.74
453 [55] (453 [56]) Baconton Charter 1-A Division II † 0-3 -2.21 24.34 419 [48] -18.01 31.64
454 [56] (440 [52]) Twiggs County 5-A Division II 0-4 -2.85 26.85 404 [43] -11.66 38.63
455 [47] (455 [47]) Jordan 1-AA 0-4 -5.15 30.85 381 [42] -9.83 42.76
456 [57] (456 [57]) Central (Talbotton) 6-A Division II 0-1 -6.70 10.14 456 [58] -21.73 32.41
457 [4] (452 [4]) Skipstone Academy GAPPS Region 1-AA 0-2 -8.86 -18.56 37.74
458 [58] (458 [58]) Pataula Charter 1-A Division II † 0-4 -13.49 18.26 439 [54] -20.88 40.05
459 [61] (459 [61]) Cross Keys 5-AAAA † 0-5 -18.92 21.33 427 [61] -25.51 40.85
† - Plays a nonregion schedule / # - Qualifies for the smaller private school playoffs
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
Rank
Region
Teams
Comp Rating
Avg Rating
1 2-AAAAAA 5 84.82 74.53
2 1-AAAAAA 6 84.65 80.65
3 2-AAAAA 6 83.13 74.92
4 7-AAAAA 7 78.09 66.02
5 8-AAAAAA 7 77.43 65.38
6 4-AAAAAA 7 76.88 66.04
7 1-AAAA 6 74.54 67.41
8 7-AAAAAA 8 72.59 63.29
9 6-AAAA 5 72.51 65.79
10 5-AAAAAA 7 71.45 66.93
11 3-AAAAA 8 71.11 60.17
12 8-AAAA 7 69.99 60.74
13 3-AAAAAA 8 67.67 57.67
14 6-AAAAA 8 67.47 59.70
15 2-AAA 8 67.38 60.93
16 6-AAAAAA 8 65.54 60.20
17 8-AA 4 65.45 51.84
18 8-AAA 6 64.33 56.22
19 1-AAA 6 63.62 58.55
20 5-AAAAA 8 63.53 57.31
21 3-AAAA 7 63.02 56.62
22 3-AA 5 62.52 57.00
23 3-A Division I 3 61.76 56.52
24 7-AAAA 7 61.48 56.37
25 2-AAAA 10 60.80 54.83
26 1-A Division I 7 60.25 51.88
27 1-AAAAA 9 59.35 53.68
28 5-AA 5 57.81 47.54
29 4-AAAA 8 57.11 44.93
30 4-AAAAA 8 56.12 49.14
31 7-AAA 7 56.05 49.87
32 2-AA 6 56.03 48.34
33 5-AAA 7 55.26 51.81
34 8-AAAAA 7 54.63 47.57
35 6-AAA 7 53.83 45.49
36 7-AA 8 53.67 47.33
37 4-AAA 8 53.53 46.88
38 2-A Division I 10 51.16 44.21
39 8-A Division I 5 51.10 45.33
40 5-AAAA 9 50.89 43.80
41 2-A Division II 6 50.27 46.14
42 3-AAA 9 50.14 37.09
43 6-A Division I 6 49.56 46.58
44 7-A Division II 5 48.70 42.34
45 1-AA 8 47.89 35.28
46 5-A Division I 1 46.89 -0.30
47 4-AA 6 46.45 33.94
48 GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 5 45.80 41.44
49 GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 5 44.97 37.49
50 6-AA 5 43.28 37.78
51 4-A Division I 7 43.18 35.40
52 8-A Division II 5 41.45 37.47
53 4-A Division II 7 41.38 36.83
54 3-A Division II 9 41.05 35.22
55 GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 5 40.16 33.21
56 7-A Division I 7 38.82 30.88
57 GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 4 36.43 30.94
58 GIAA District 3-AA-A 4 33.39 31.77
59 1-A Division II 7 33.28 36.92
60 6-A Division II 7 32.81 25.96
61 GIAA District 4-AA-A 6 31.26 23.67
62 5-A Division II 6 29.41 21.86
63 GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 8 27.72 21.87
64 GIAA District 1-AA-A 5 18.81 13.14
65 GAPPS Region 1-AA 4 14.18 8.13 Least likely results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team and the likelihood of the on-field result.
Date
Favorite
Underdog
Score
Diff
Prob
Likelihood
08/22 Jones County Woodland (Stockbridge) 16 - 20 19.59 90.9% 0.221
09/12 Cherokee Bluff Banks County 24 - 21 28.44 96.6% 0.243
09/12 Woodward Academy Shiloh 17 - 14 24.50 94.7% 0.289
09/05 North Hall East Hall 51 - 49 21.93 92.9% 0.298
08/29 Irwin County Schley County 6 - 20 9.05 74.3% 0.305
09/05 Manchester Macon County 47 - 46 17.40 88.5% 0.338
09/05 Lamar County Rutland 19 - 14 23.00 93.7% 0.357
09/05 North Cobb Cass 27 - 35 7.56 70.8% 0.374
09/05 Glynn Academy Bradwell Institute 28 - 35 7.97 71.8% 0.375
09/05 Calvary Day Southeast Bulloch 28 - 24 19.53 90.8% 0.376
08/29 McEachern Marietta 16 - 13 17.62 88.8% 0.378
09/05 Peach County Crisp County 30 - 24 23.37 94.0% 0.379
08/16 Clarke Central Cedar Shoals 13 - 12 14.55 84.7% 0.379
09/12 Stephenson Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 22 - 17 21.19 92.3% 0.380
08/15 Loganville Christian Mount de Sales 28 - 26 15.56 86.1% 0.384 Highest rated matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
Game Rating
Date
Team
Opponent
Score
Diff
Prob
99.28 08/14 Buford Milton 20 - 13 9.90 76.2%
95.35 09/05 Hughes Douglas County 44 - 31 8.53 73.1%
95.34 09/12 Buford Douglas County 34 - 26 13.76 83.4%
95.31 10/31 Carrollton Douglas County - 8.01 71.9%
91.97 08/16 Douglas County North Gwinnett 21 - 7 1.96 55.7%
90.53 10/31 Milton Roswell - 8.70 73.5%
89.21 08/29 North Gwinnett Colquitt County 21 - 7 4.52 63.0%
89.09 09/12 Carrollton Gainesville 43 - 21 13.34 82.7%
89.07 09/05 Buford Roswell 65 - 21 19.55 90.8%
88.19 10/10 Milton Gainesville - 12.04 80.4%
87.53 09/26 Colquitt County Lowndes - 1.73 55.0%
87.24 10/03 Colquitt County Valdosta - 2.21 56.5%
87.02 10/24 Roswell Gainesville - 0.50 51.5%
86.98 10/31 Valdosta Lowndes - 0.46 51.4%
86.72 09/12 Milton Blessed Trinity 21 - 10 13.45 82.9%