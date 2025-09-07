Maxwell summary after Week 4: Hughes on top of 5A

AJC Varsity The Panthers powered past 6A Douglas County.
The Maxwell Ratings have been updated for Week 4 of the Georgia high school football season. (Jason Getz / AJC 2024)
By Loren Maxwell 1 hour ago
Throughout the 2025 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 459 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association, and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA football ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 693 of 735 total games including 0 tie(s) (94.29%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.98 points and all game margins within 13.36 points.
Home Advantage: 1.15
By class All-class
Rank
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Sch Str
Rank
Offense
Defense
1 [1] Grayson 4-AAAAAA 4-0 107.22 83.80 12 [5] 43.55 -14.90
2 [2] Buford 8-AAAAAA 3-0 106.36 89.38 1 [1] 40.85 -16.75
3 [1] Hughes 3-AAAAA 3-0 100.33 76.23 24 [5] 42.35 -9.21
4 [3] Carrollton 2-AAAAAA 4-0 96.87 66.03 73 [28] 37.88 -10.22
5 [2] Thomas County Central 2-AAAAA 4-0 96.50 63.34 89 [22] 36.16 -11.57
6 [3] Milton 7-AAAAA 2-1 96.22 80.65 16 [4] 32.58 -14.88
7 [4] Douglas County 2-AAAAAA 3-1 92.25 84.99 8 [4] 32.45 -11.04
8 [1] Creekside 4-AAAA 3-0 90.24 80.18 18 [3] 34.39 -7.09
9 [5] North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAA 2-1 89.61 85.68 6 [3] 28.30 -12.55
10 [4] Gainesville 7-AAAAA 3-0 89.46 70.44 44 [11] 31.48 -9.22
11 [5] Roswell 7-AAAAA 2-1 89.27 85.93 5 [2] 34.91 -5.60
12 [2] Cartersville 7-AAAA 4-0 89.15 66.37 71 [9] 34.51 -5.88
13 [3] Ware County 1-AAAA 4-0 89.01 67.66 60 [8] 33.18 -7.07
14 [6] Lee County 2-AAAAA 3-0 88.13 66.97 66 [17] 33.46 -5.90
15 [4] Blessed Trinity 6-AAAA 3-0 87.92 61.71 103 [17] 27.23 -11.93
16 [5] North Oconee 8-AAAA 3-0 87.52 56.30 156 [31] 30.88 -7.87
17 [1] Jefferson 8-AAA 4-0 86.64 67.47 63 [7] 28.31 -9.57
18 [6] Marist 5-AAAA 1-1 86.05 84.26 11 [2] 28.08 -9.20
19 [6] Colquitt County 1-AAAAAA 1-1 85.54 86.13 4 [2] 30.66 -6.12
20 [7] Sequoyah 6-AAAAA 4-0 85.45 62.15 94 [25] 28.85 -7.83
21 [8] Houston County 2-AAAAA 4-0 84.80 70.50 43 [10] 31.73 -4.31
22 [7] McEachern 3-AAAAAA 3-0 84.31 72.62 34 [17] 27.59 -7.95
23 [8] Camden County 1-AAAAAA 4-0 83.86 75.67 25 [13] 33.05 -2.04
24 [9] Collins Hill 8-AAAAAA 2-2 83.80 81.37 14 [6] 26.17 -8.87
25 [7] Benedictine 1-AAAA 1-2 82.65 84.99 7 [1] 28.70 -5.18
26 [9] Woodward Academy 4-AAAAA 1-2 81.87 88.90 2 [1] 26.82 -6.28
27 [10] Coffee 2-AAAAA 1-2 81.42 72.73 33 [6] 25.99 -6.66
28 [10] Walton 5-AAAAAA 2-2 80.77 80.83 15 [7] 28.27 -3.74
29 [11] Newton 4-AAAAAA 2-2 80.52 64.09 87 [31] 29.47 -2.29
30 [12] Valdosta 1-AAAAAA 4-0 80.41 48.74 239 [51] 29.75 -1.90
31 [13] Norcross 7-AAAAAA 2-1 80.36 76.76 23 [12] 27.02 -4.58
32 [11] Rome 5-AAAAA 1-2 80.18 84.95 9 [3] 29.22 -2.19
33 [14] Lowndes 1-AAAAAA 4-0 79.50 51.21 219 [48] 29.19 -1.55
34 [15] Mill Creek 8-AAAAAA 2-2 79.24 77.76 22 [11] 28.48 -2.00
35 [1] Prince Avenue Christian 8-AA # 2-1 78.70 68.45 55 [1] 29.79 -0.15
36 [8] Central (Carrollton) 3-AAAA 4-0 78.58 55.86 161 [32] 27.27 -2.55
37 [16] Harrison 3-AAAAAA 3-0 78.54 64.35 85 [30] 26.60 -3.18
38 [2] Calhoun 7-AAA 2-1 78.18 69.17 49 [6] 26.88 -2.53
39 [17] Westlake 2-AAAAAA 2-2 77.51 73.84 29 [15] 27.38 -1.36
40 [3] Peach County 1-AAA 4-0 77.45 56.96 146 [19] 27.52 -1.17
41 [1] Carver (Columbus) 1-AA 3-0 77.28 54.61 175 [13] 25.74 -2.78
42 [4] Sandy Creek 2-AAA 3-0 77.28 61.92 96 [11] 24.74 -3.77
43 [18] North Paulding 5-AAAAAA 3-1 77.24 68.97 51 [23] 27.48 -1.00
44 [19] Hillgrove 3-AAAAAA 3-0 75.78 54.05 184 [43] 23.63 -3.38
45 [12] Brunswick 1-AAAAA 2-1 75.67 65.47 74 [19] 25.98 -0.92
46 [20] Brookwood 7-AAAAAA 2-1 75.43 68.90 53 [25] 23.38 -3.28
47 [2] Calvary Day 3-AAA # 3-0 74.79 45.62 275 [15] 26.34 0.32
48 [5] Troup 2-AAA 3-0 74.66 59.41 123 [16] 25.80 -0.10
49 [3] Hebron Christian 8-AA # 2-1 74.64 67.59 61 [2] 25.78 -0.09
50 [13] Sprayberry 6-AAAAA 4-0 74.58 52.17 207 [51] 25.37 -0.45
51 [9] Perry 1-AAAA 1-2 74.03 74.01 27 [5] 22.05 -3.21
52 [21] Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAA 3-0 73.99 55.98 160 [38] 22.04 -3.19
53 [22] North Cobb 5-AAAAAA 2-2 73.71 72.43 36 [19] 23.55 -1.40
54 [10] Kell 6-AAAA 3-1 73.30 65.11 76 [10] 25.13 0.60
55 [2] Pierce County 3-AA 3-0 73.17 34.11 369 [41] 23.03 -1.38
56 [23] West Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 2-1 72.94 66.43 69 [27] 24.28 0.11
57 [6] LaGrange 2-AAA 3-1 72.90 64.68 81 [9] 22.82 -1.31
58 [1] Thomasville 1-A Division I 3-1 72.87 64.38 84 [1] 24.95 0.85
59 [3] Carver (Atlanta) 5-AA 4-0 71.93 52.09 209 [15] 22.03 -1.13
60 [24] Archer 4-AAAAAA 2-2 71.72 69.91 47 [21] 24.98 2.03
61 [25] Parkview 7-AAAAAA 1-2 71.16 77.99 21 [10] 25.35 2.96
62 [11] Stockbridge 2-AAAA 3-1 71.13 59.56 122 [21] 23.72 1.35
63 [12] Cass 7-AAAA 3-1 70.80 56.65 150 [30] 23.42 1.39
64 [7] Stephenson 5-AAA 4-0 70.79 55.12 173 [23] 22.35 0.33
65 [26] Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAA 2-1 70.67 69.03 50 [22] 22.59 0.69
66 [14] Lanier 7-AAAAA 2-1 70.26 64.78 80 [21] 21.46 -0.03
67 [15] Newnan 3-AAAAA 3-0 70.23 56.34 154 [41] 24.06 2.60
68 [4] Fellowship Christian 5-A Division I # 2-1 70.03 58.29 132 [5] 22.56 1.29
69 [27] South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAA 2-1 69.97 62.18 93 [34] 19.25 -1.96
70 [28] Denmark 6-AAAAAA 1-2 69.92 73.95 28 [14] 20.87 -0.29
71 [4] Morgan County 2-AA 4-0 69.61 46.62 265 [23] 25.17 4.32
72 [13] Jonesboro 3-AAAA 2-2 69.49 58.69 129 [23] 20.64 -0.08
73 [29] Lambert 6-AAAAAA 1-2 69.36 73.22 32 [16] 22.36 1.76
74 [2] Fitzgerald 1-A Division I 2-0 69.29 54.53 178 [6] 20.79 0.26
75 [5] Rockmart 7-AA 2-1 68.96 67.81 58 [5] 22.36 2.16
76 [30] Tift County 1-AAAAAA 3-1 68.92 64.52 82 [29] 25.02 4.87
77 [14] Warner Robins 1-AAAA 2-2 68.91 64.80 79 [13] 21.19 1.04
78 [16] Lovejoy 3-AAAAA 3-0 68.90 53.70 188 [49] 21.06 0.92
79 [17] East Paulding 5-AAAAA 2-1 68.72 58.84 128 [34] 22.61 2.66
80 [3] Swainsboro 3-A Division I 4-0 68.58 57.51 141 [2] 20.32 0.50
81 [15] Cambridge 6-AAAA 3-1 68.42 52.54 203 [37] 21.91 2.26
82 [18] Jackson County 8-AAAAA 2-1 68.18 69.74 48 [13] 19.68 0.26
83 [19] River Ridge 6-AAAAA 3-1 67.99 61.26 107 [28] 18.50 -0.72
84 [4] Toombs County 3-A Division I 3-1 67.75 51.85 212 [11] 21.21 2.22
85 [16] Eastside 8-AAAA 2-2 67.61 59.76 121 [20] 21.20 2.35
86 [5] Savannah Christian 3-A Division I # 3-1 67.32 50.77 225 [11] 20.26 1.70
87 [5] Worth County 1-A Division I 4-0 67.29 47.88 248 [16] 23.32 4.79
88 [6] Callaway 2-AA 1-2 66.46 70.21 45 [3] 19.25 1.56
89 [17] Jones County 2-AAAA 2-2 65.79 59.07 127 [22] 20.38 3.35
90 [18] Ola 2-AAAA 3-1 65.64 57.59 139 [26] 19.61 2.74
91 [1] Bowdon 7-A Division II 3-1 65.28 52.97 196 [11] 20.85 4.34
92 [8] Cedar Grove 5-AAA 2-1 65.23 59.84 119 [14] 21.97 5.51
93 [31] North Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 2-1 65.17 63.77 88 [32] 17.95 1.55
94 [32] North Atlanta 6-AAAAAA 1-2 65.15 60.72 111 [36] 20.19 3.80
95 [7] Appling County 3-AA 1-2 65.11 68.83 54 [4] 18.42 2.07
96 [9] Monroe Area 8-AAA 3-0 64.84 40.93 314 [46] 19.42 3.35
97 [6] Northeast 2-A Division I 3-1 64.78 48.65 240 [14] 18.72 2.70
98 [10] Douglass 5-AAA 2-2 64.76 66.15 72 [8] 17.04 1.05
99 [7] Dublin 2-A Division I 2-1 64.40 53.11 193 [8] 18.37 2.74
100 [11] Upson-Lee 2-AAA 3-0 64.33 50.14 230 [32] 17.55 1.98
101 [20] Effingham County 1-AAAAA 1-2 63.65 71.90 38 [8] 20.21 5.33
102 [33] Campbell 3-AAAAAA 3-0 63.62 54.59 176 [42] 18.35 3.50
103 [12] Oconee County 8-AAA 2-2 63.38 64.51 83 [10] 16.51 1.89
104 [34] Marietta 5-AAAAAA 0-4 63.37 80.62 17 [8] 17.61 3.00
105 [21] Northgate 3-AAAAA 3-0 63.34 55.67 164 [45] 17.02 2.44
106 [8] Hapeville Charter 5-AA 0-2 63.09 88.64 3 [1] 16.22 1.89
107 [9] Burke County 4-AA 3-1 63.06 45.47 278 [28] 20.02 5.72
108 [35] East Coweta 2-AAAAAA 0-4 62.89 72.53 35 [18] 21.74 7.62
109 [19] Locust Grove 2-AAAA 3-1 62.69 57.90 136 [24] 18.97 5.04
110 [8] Rabun County 8-A Division I 3-0 62.67 47.45 254 [18] 19.18 5.28
111 [36] Wheeler 5-AAAAAA 1-3 62.62 70.54 42 [20] 21.06 7.20
112 [13] Cherokee Bluff 8-AAA 3-1 62.52 52.58 201 [26] 19.20 5.45
113 [14] Whitewater 2-AAA 1-2 62.51 70.70 39 [4] 19.67 5.92
114 [37] Dacula 8-AAAAAA 2-1 62.33 55.40 169 [41] 19.94 6.38
115 [15] North Hall 6-AAA 3-0 62.01 53.41 190 [24] 19.89 6.65
116 [16] Jenkins 3-AAA 2-1 61.92 48.58 242 [34] 18.55 5.39
117 [10] Cook 3-AA 3-1 61.71 57.00 144 [10] 15.58 2.63
118 [6] Holy Innocents 5-AA # 3-1 61.51 51.26 217 [9] 15.86 3.11
119 [17] Cairo 1-AAA 1-2 61.11 84.69 10 [1] 17.92 5.58
120 [22] Woodstock 6-AAAAA 3-1 60.85 47.34 256 [56] 16.50 4.42
121 [23] Veterans 2-AAAAA 2-1 60.55 61.11 109 [30] 16.42 4.63
122 [18] Mary Persons 2-AAA 3-0 60.52 31.51 381 [58] 16.73 4.97
123 [38] Etowah 5-AAAAAA 2-2 60.41 61.81 99 [35] 20.19 8.55
124 [20] Flowery Branch 8-AAAA 3-1 60.25 54.57 177 [33] 17.85 6.36
125 [21] Starr's Mill 3-AAAA 0-3 60.16 62.13 95 [15] 17.26 5.87
126 [22] St. Pius X 5-AAAA 3-0 60.04 40.19 320 [51] 16.10 4.83
127 [7] Athens Academy 8-A Division I # 3-1 60.03 47.74 250 [13] 18.68 7.41
128 [23] Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 2-2 59.94 61.71 102 [16] 15.94 4.77
129 [2] Brooks County 2-A Division II 0-3 59.91 67.29 65 [2] 15.76 4.61
130 [24] Hampton 2-AAAA 3-1 59.81 57.64 138 [25] 15.61 4.57
131 [19] Baldwin 4-AAA 2-1 59.77 51.24 218 [28] 17.09 6.08
132 [25] Harris County 3-AAAA 2-2 59.71 64.83 78 [12] 15.29 4.34
133 [11] Sumter County 1-AA 3-0 59.68 46.64 263 [22] 16.27 5.36
134 [39] Cherokee 5-AAAAAA 1-3 59.66 66.95 67 [26] 20.48 9.59
135 [20] Westover 1-AAA 2-0 59.61 52.59 200 [25] 16.08 5.23
136 [3] Lincoln County 8-A Division II 3-0 59.55 46.14 268 [16] 16.60 5.82
137 [8] Lovett 5-AA # 3-1 59.42 51.16 221 [10] 14.76 4.10
138 [12] Thomson 4-AA 2-2 59.36 51.98 211 [16] 17.23 6.64
139 [9] Greater Atlanta Christian 6-AAA # 2-1 59.31 61.90 97 [3] 16.70 6.15
140 [24] Dutchtown 3-AAAAA 0-3 59.19 70.63 40 [9] 16.84 6.41
141 [40] Grovetown 4-AAAAAA 3-1 59.19 53.33 191 [44] 16.50 6.08
142 [25] Seckinger 7-AAAAA 3-1 59.09 50.16 229 [54] 17.47 7.15
143 [41] Duluth 7-AAAAAA 2-1 59.02 55.60 166 [40] 17.78 7.53
144 [4] Clinch County 2-A Division II 4-0 58.97 43.98 288 [17] 16.96 6.75
145 [26] Mays 4-AAAA 0-3 58.92 78.63 19 [4] 15.73 5.58
146 [13] Ringgold 7-AA 3-1 58.51 46.46 266 [24] 16.47 6.72
147 [26] Creekview 6-AAAAA 1-3 58.42 65.32 75 [20] 15.12 5.46
148 [21] Harlem 4-AAA 2-0 58.28 40.61 317 [47] 14.51 4.99
149 [27] Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 1-3 58.15 70.11 46 [12] 15.04 5.66
150 [27] Madison County 8-AAAA 3-0 58.05 47.91 247 [46] 17.46 8.17
151 [28] Southwest DeKalb 5-AAAA 2-1 57.98 38.91 332 [53] 15.34 6.13
152 [10] Aquinas 4-AAA # 3-0 57.82 47.19 258 [14] 17.49 8.44
153 [14] Stephens County 8-AA 2-2 57.52 59.12 125 [9] 14.68 5.93
154 [28] South Paulding 5-AAAAA 1-2 57.44 68.38 56 [14] 16.72 8.04
155 [29] Statesboro 1-AAAAA 2-1 57.40 55.15 172 [46] 16.44 7.80
156 [22] West Laurens 4-AAA 3-0 57.39 36.64 349 [51] 16.41 7.78
157 [23] Spalding 2-AAA 0-3 57.21 70.61 41 [5] 14.74 6.30
158 [30] Glynn Academy 1-AAAAA 1-2 56.75 56.98 145 [40] 15.25 7.27
159 [29] Eagle's Landing 2-AAAA 3-1 56.55 54.30 182 [36] 15.44 7.66
160 [11] Wesleyan 5-A Division I # 3-1 56.49 41.85 309 [17] 14.52 6.79
161 [5] Manchester 7-A Division II 1-2 56.47 55.16 171 [8] 14.51 6.81
162 [24] Bainbridge 1-AAA 0-4 56.46 75.27 26 [2] 15.68 7.98
163 [12] Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 2-AAA # 1-2 56.42 56.72 148 [6] 16.47 8.82
164 [15] East Jackson 8-AA 4-0 56.41 45.83 272 [26] 15.86 8.21
165 [25] Lumpkin County 6-AAA 2-1 56.38 55.31 170 [22] 16.02 8.40
166 [30] Maynard Jackson 4-AAAA 3-0 56.23 34.76 363 [57] 15.24 7.77
167 [26] Pickens 6-AAA 3-0 56.22 48.65 241 [33] 15.83 8.37
168 [16] Laney 4-AA 3-1 56.22 45.87 271 [25] 14.86 7.41
169 [27] Monroe 1-AAA 1-2 56.05 73.67 31 [3] 13.75 6.46
170 [31] Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 0-3 56.00 72.20 37 [7] 15.02 7.79
171 [32] Northside (Warner Robins) 2-AAAAA 0-3 55.92 61.74 100 [26] 12.54 5.39
172 [6] Irwin County 2-A Division II 0-3 55.89 60.45 112 [4] 14.38 7.25
173 [9] Jeff Davis 1-A Division I 3-0 55.87 44.93 282 [23] 14.56 7.45
174 [1] Brookstone GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 4-0 55.86 42.51 304 [2] 15.92 8.82
175 [31] Cedartown 7-AAAA 2-2 55.77 49.77 233 [44] 16.40 9.40
176 [13] Whitefield Academy 5-A Division I # 2-1 55.58 51.54 214 [8] 15.71 8.89
177 [33] Decatur 4-AAAAA 0-3 55.55 67.34 64 [16] 15.13 8.35
178 [10] Bleckley County 2-A Division I 3-1 55.50 41.10 312 [29] 16.11 9.37
179 [17] Columbia 6-AA 0-3 55.24 83.59 13 [2] 14.04 7.57
180 [32] New Hampstead 1-AAAA 1-3 55.22 61.63 104 [18] 14.34 7.88
181 [42] South Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 2-1 55.18 50.41 227 [49] 15.86 9.45
182 [34] New Manchester 5-AAAAA 2-0 54.97 17.79 438 [61] 13.26 7.06
183 [28] Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAA 3-1 54.94 48.02 245 [36] 14.32 8.14
184 [43] Alpharetta 6-AAAAAA 0-3 54.93 78.25 20 [9] 13.30 7.14
185 [35] Habersham Central 8-AAAAA 2-2 54.81 55.81 163 [44] 14.26 8.21
186 [33] Allatoona 7-AAAA 1-3 54.61 57.25 142 [27] 14.18 8.34
187 [34] Hiram 7-AAAA 1-3 54.38 64.95 77 [11] 14.54 8.93
188 [11] Lamar County 4-A Division I 3-0 54.29 39.91 327 [31] 11.99 6.46
189 [35] Tucker 5-AAAA 1-2 54.28 57.19 143 [28] 15.89 10.37
190 [7] Early County 1-A Division II 1-2 54.23 59.09 126 [5] 13.65 8.19
191 [29] Southeast Bulloch 3-AAA 1-2 54.16 51.18 220 [29] 12.79 7.39
192 [18] North Murray 7-AA 3-0 54.00 47.45 253 [20] 14.31 9.07
193 [30] Luella 5-AAA 1-2 53.81 59.97 117 [13] 11.81 6.77
194 [12] Heard County 6-A Division I 3-0 53.66 22.58 427 [44] 14.95 10.06
195 [8] Metter 3-A Division II 1-1 53.60 54.75 174 [9] 12.07 7.24
196 [14] North Cobb Christian 7-AA # 3-1 53.49 40.68 315 [18] 15.69 10.96
197 [36] Evans 1-AAAAA 1-2 53.46 56.10 158 [43] 12.12 7.43
198 [37] Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAA 1-2 53.18 63.32 91 [24] 13.76 9.34
199 [19] Crisp County 3-AA 0-4 53.18 66.46 68 [6] 12.36 7.95
200 [36] Lithonia 5-AAAA 3-0 52.96 43.10 296 [49] 12.25 8.06
201 [31] Westside (Augusta) 4-AAA 3-0 52.86 35.41 358 [54] 10.34 6.24
202 [20] Hart County 8-AA 1-3 52.77 56.71 149 [11] 12.23 8.22
203 [32] Northwest Whitfield 7-AAA 2-1 52.74 45.92 269 [38] 13.56 9.59
204 [37] Centennial 6-AAAA 3-1 52.57 43.01 298 [50] 13.38 9.58
205 [2] First Presbyterian GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 3-1 52.28 40.20 319 [5] 13.04 9.52
206 [13] Elbert County 8-A Division I 0-3 52.16 55.59 167 [5] 13.28 9.88
207 [33] Gilmer 7-AAA 2-1 52.16 50.89 224 [30] 14.51 11.12
208 [14] Fannin County 7-A Division I 1-2 52.02 53.08 194 [9] 13.83 10.57
209 [38] Shiloh 4-AAAAA 0-3 51.92 68.14 57 [15] 10.25 7.09
210 [15] Dodge County 2-A Division I 2-1 51.88 40.03 325 [30] 12.53 9.42
211 [16] Temple 6-A Division I 4-0 51.59 31.27 386 [36] 15.40 12.58
212 [21] Westside (Macon) 2-AA 1-3 50.95 61.74 101 [8] 14.59 12.40
213 [34] Dougherty 1-AAA 1-3 50.92 55.65 165 [21] 11.29 9.13
214 [38] Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAA 1-2 50.84 52.16 208 [40] 12.54 10.46
215 [39] Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 1-2 50.74 58.29 133 [36] 11.94 9.97
216 [40] Dunwoody 4-AAAAA 1-2 50.63 53.80 187 [48] 12.05 10.19
217 [3] Valwood School GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 2-1 50.31 44.68 283 [1] 14.08 12.54
218 [39] Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 3-0 50.30 36.79 348 [55] 10.25 8.71
219 [40] East Forsyth 8-AAAA 3-1 50.29 44.95 281 [48] 10.08 8.56
220 [41] Woodland (Stockbridge) 2-AAAA 3-1 50.29 48.77 238 [45] 10.84 9.31
221 [41] Alexander 5-AAAAA 1-2 50.08 59.95 118 [32] 12.26 10.95
222 [42] McIntosh 3-AAAAA 1-2 49.98 61.14 108 [29] 11.38 10.16
223 [42] Pace Academy 4-AAAA 1-2 49.94 52.52 204 [38] 9.01 7.84
224 [35] Long County 3-AAA 3-0 49.89 30.15 393 [59] 12.57 11.44
225 [17] ACE Charter 2-A Division I 3-0 49.87 30.99 387 [37] 12.01 10.91
226 [43] Lakeside (Evans) 1-AAAAA 0-3 49.76 56.32 155 [42] 12.17 11.17
227 [22] Sonoraville 7-AA 2-1 49.60 49.21 236 [18] 13.44 12.61
228 [18] Putnam County 4-A Division I 2-2 49.56 54.01 185 [7] 12.20 11.41
229 [44] Lassiter 6-AAAAA 3-1 49.52 39.03 331 [59] 15.18 14.43
230 [19] Bremen 6-A Division I 2-1 49.47 30.51 391 [38] 11.30 10.60
231 [44] Pebblebrook 3-AAAAAA 1-2 49.39 49.52 234 [50] 10.59 9.96
232 [45] Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAA 1-1 49.33 45.00 280 [53] 10.16 9.59
233 [9] Wilcox County 4-A Division II 2-1 49.28 40.94 313 [22] 10.89 10.37
234 [4] Deerfield-Windsor GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 4-0 49.16 31.83 379 [12] 11.19 10.79
235 [43] Griffin 3-AAAA 1-2 48.98 56.73 147 [29] 12.60 12.38
236 [44] Wayne County 1-AAAA 0-4 48.89 67.68 59 [7] 12.09 11.96
237 [20] Haralson County 6-A Division I 3-1 48.84 37.69 344 [35] 10.32 10.24
238 [46] Mountain View 8-AAAAAA 0-4 48.79 68.95 52 [24] 11.23 11.20
239 [47] Rockdale County 4-AAAAAA 3-0 48.55 35.16 361 [56] 11.88 12.10
240 [5] John Milledge Academy GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 2-1 48.51 41.51 310 [4] 11.17 11.42
241 [48] Chapel Hill 2-AAAAAA 1-2 48.19 53.00 195 [46] 9.15 9.73
242 [21] Washington County 2-A Division I 1-3 48.19 52.86 198 [10] 9.59 10.17
243 [22] Commerce 8-A Division I 0-4 48.16 56.19 157 [4] 11.99 12.59
244 [45] Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 1-1 48.06 51.69 213 [53] 13.26 13.96
245 [10] Trion 7-A Division II 2-2 47.88 42.74 302 [20] 10.73 11.61
246 [23] Gordon Lee 7-A Division I 2-1 47.58 46.62 264 [21] 10.39 11.57
247 [15] Savannah Country Day 3-A Division I # 1-3 47.56 60.03 116 [4] 8.52 9.72
248 [11] Johnson County 5-A Division II 4-0 47.37 27.31 408 [43] 9.55 10.95
249 [46] Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAA 2-1 47.36 45.78 273 [58] 11.66 13.06
250 [45] Dalton 7-AAAA 0-4 47.36 64.23 86 [14] 15.35 16.75
251 [12] Seminole County 1-A Division II 3-0 47.28 33.23 373 [37] 8.80 10.29
252 [47] Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 1-3 47.12 52.07 210 [52] 13.22 14.86
253 [36] North Clayton 5-AAA 3-1 46.92 39.09 330 [49] 11.54 13.38
254 [13] Emanuel County Institute 3-A Division II 1-2 46.90 52.64 199 [13] 9.66 11.52
255 [48] Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 1-2 46.84 66.41 70 [18] 11.86 13.78
256 [49] Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 1-2 46.82 57.80 137 [38] 11.18 13.12
257 [23] Miller Grove 6-AA 3-1 46.77 40.07 324 [36] 11.27 13.27
258 [37] Liberty County 3-AAA 2-1 46.63 45.51 276 [40] 8.49 10.62
259 [6] Bulloch Academy GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 3-0 46.45 25.71 415 [18] 9.84 12.15
260 [7] Stratford Academy GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 3-0 46.41 31.36 384 [14] 11.31 13.67
261 [24] KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 5-AA 3-1 46.40 41.94 308 [33] 9.85 12.21
262 [14] Jenkins County 3-A Division II 2-1 46.14 37.96 341 [29] 10.60 13.23
263 [24] Social Circle 4-A Division I 2-2 46.04 43.28 294 [27] 11.52 14.24
264 [25] Franklin County 8-AA 3-0 45.78 30.21 392 [44] 8.47 11.45
265 [50] Riverwood 6-AAAAA 1-3 45.72 57.58 140 [39] 8.60 11.65
266 [1] Brentwood School GIAA District 4-AA-A 4-0 45.70 25.69 416 [8] 10.95 14.01
267 [16] Darlington 6-A Division I # 2-1 45.70 42.81 299 [16] 11.09 14.15
268 [15] Charlton County 2-A Division II 2-2 45.69 38.42 335 [26] 13.35 16.42
269 [25] Bacon County 1-A Division I 2-1 45.55 44.18 284 [24] 8.31 11.53
270 [46] Eagle's Landing Christian 2-AAAA 1-3 45.44 54.34 181 [35] 11.10 14.42
271 [26] Berrien 1-A Division I 2-2 45.16 47.16 259 [20] 13.81 17.42
272 [38] Chestatee 6-AAA 2-1 45.13 43.02 297 [43] 10.67 14.30
273 [39] Dawson County 6-AAA 1-2 45.07 45.78 274 [39] 9.58 13.27
274 [51] Pope 6-AAAAA 0-4 44.99 63.32 90 [23] 9.91 13.68
275 [52] Tri-Cities 4-AAAAA 1-2 44.92 58.62 130 [35] 8.58 12.43
276 [49] Paulding County 3-AAAAAA 0-3 44.91 62.75 92 [33] 9.85 13.71
277 [16] Schley County 6-A Division II 1-3 44.76 50.22 228 [14] 10.32 14.32
278 [17] Landmark Christian 5-A Division I # 3-0 44.75 37.06 346 [20] 8.88 12.89
279 [26] Jackson 2-AA 1-2 44.69 45.51 277 [27] 7.38 11.46
280 [27] Union County 7-AA 1-2 44.43 44.07 286 [30] 9.61 13.94
281 [27] Pepperell 6-A Division I 1-3 44.19 49.44 235 [13] 9.62 14.20
282 [18] Christian Heritage 7-A Division I # 1-2 43.73 47.96 246 [12] 9.90 14.94
283 [28] Jasper County 4-A Division I 3-0 43.64 27.72 405 [40] 8.52 13.64
284 [17] Hawkinsville 4-A Division II 3-0 43.48 30.63 389 [39] 9.14 14.42
285 [40] Howard 4-AAA 1-2 43.39 47.20 257 [37] 9.25 14.62
286 [41] Richmond Academy 4-AAA 0-3 43.30 58.43 131 [17] 9.64 15.11
287 [42] White County 6-AAA 0-3 42.96 57.96 135 [18] 7.19 12.99
288 [47] Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-3 42.88 60.17 115 [19] 6.39 12.27
289 [53] Loganville 8-AAAAA 0-4 42.78 59.14 124 [33] 7.38 13.36
290 [18] Screven County 3-A Division II 3-0 42.73 28.48 402 [41] 7.38 13.42
291 [29] Southwest 2-A Division I 1-3 42.56 56.53 151 [3] 8.54 14.74
292 [50] Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAA 0-3 42.50 52.55 202 [47] 8.52 14.78
293 [43] Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAA 1-2 42.39 60.21 113 [12] 6.36 12.74
294 [28] Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 7-AA 1-2 42.26 47.54 251 [19] 9.21 15.71
295 [44] Hephzibah 4-AAA 1-2 42.11 48.17 244 [35] 8.81 15.47
296 [45] Adairsville 7-AAA 1-3 42.06 51.40 215 [27] 8.99 15.69
297 [51] South Cobb 3-AAAAAA 2-1 41.89 41.36 311 [55] 7.81 14.68
298 [19] Telfair County 4-A Division II 1-3 41.78 42.79 300 [19] 8.17 15.15
299 [29] Spencer 1-AA 0-3 41.59 61.90 98 [7] 7.35 14.52
300 [54] South Effingham 1-AAAAA 0-2 41.57 61.49 106 [27] 7.28 14.47
301 [48] M.L. King 4-AAAA 2-1 41.55 35.72 353 [56] 7.01 14.23
302 [19] Mount Paran Christian 5-A Division I # 2-1 41.50 39.83 328 [19] 6.05 13.31
303 [55] Banneker 3-AAAAA 1-2 41.45 48.78 237 [55] 7.91 15.22
304 [20] Macon County 6-A Division II 0-4 41.44 52.92 197 [12] 9.80 17.12
305 [21] Greene County 8-A Division II 0-3 41.36 56.00 159 [7] 7.56 14.96
306 [30] Mount Bethel Christian 5-A Division I † 4-0 41.31 26.90 410 [41] 1.45 8.91
307 [20] Mount Vernon 5-A Division I # 0-3 41.27 52.38 206 [7] 8.46 15.96
308 [46] East Hall 8-AAA 2-2 41.23 36.62 350 [52] 11.89 19.42
309 [8] Westfield School GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 2-1 41.20 32.96 374 [11] 7.21 14.77
310 [49] Mundy's Mill 3-AAAA 0-3 41.01 73.75 30 [6] 6.49 14.24
311 [22] Turner County 2-A Division II 1-1 40.98 53.85 186 [10] 8.00 15.78
312 [30] Tattnall County 3-AA 2-2 40.92 42.13 306 [32] 8.00 15.85
313 [31] Therrell 5-AA 1-3 40.79 54.42 179 [14] 4.84 12.81
314 [23] Mitchell County 1-A Division II 1-1 40.40 33.57 371 [35] 6.28 14.65
315 [24] Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-A Division II 4-0 40.35 25.40 417 [48] 6.50 14.92
316 [25] McIntosh County Academy 3-A Division II 1-2 40.06 37.98 340 [28] 5.83 14.53
317 [26] Pelham 1-A Division II 0-3 39.99 61.59 105 [3] 8.28 17.06
318 [50] McDonough 2-AAAA 1-3 39.84 50.01 231 [42] 6.15 15.07
319 [9] George Walton Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 4-0 39.61 12.54 452 [25] 5.68 14.83
320 [27] Bryan County 3-A Division II 2-1 39.42 33.34 372 [36] 5.19 14.54
321 [21] King's Ridge Christian 5-A Division I # 4-0 39.05 13.14 450 [24] 3.91 13.62
322 [52] Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAA 0-2 39.01 55.86 162 [39] 7.26 17.01
323 [31] Oglethorpe County 8-A Division I 2-2 38.96 43.49 290 [26] 6.21 16.01
324 [28] Wheeler County 4-A Division II 3-0 38.89 23.42 425 [50] 5.76 15.63
325 [32] South Atlanta 6-AA 1-3 38.55 46.64 262 [21] 3.61 13.82
326 [10] St. Anne-Pacelli GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 2-2 38.53 33.84 370 [10] 5.80 16.03
327 [56] Chamblee 4-AAAAA 0-3 38.19 54.06 183 [47] 5.76 16.33
328 [11] Frederica Academy GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 2-2 38.18 31.50 382 [13] 5.38 15.97
329 [32] Vidalia 3-A Division I 1-3 38.14 38.21 337 [33] 5.93 16.55
330 [33] Model 6-A Division I 1-3 37.93 48.25 243 [15] 7.27 18.11
331 [33] Pike County 2-AA 2-2 37.75 40.68 316 [34] 5.48 16.50
332 [57] Morrow 3-AAAAA 1-2 37.55 47.02 260 [57] 4.86 16.07
333 [58] Apalachee 8-AAAAA 1-3 37.11 53.69 189 [50] 4.73 16.38
334 [59] Chattahoochee 7-AAAAA 1-2 37.11 37.77 343 [60] 7.39 19.04
335 [47] Beach 3-AAA 1-1 37.07 50.67 226 [31] 5.42 17.11
336 [34] Shaw 1-AA 0-3 37.07 55.44 168 [12] 4.03 15.73
337 [48] LaFayette 7-AAA 2-1 37.03 35.38 360 [55] 3.72 15.45
338 [2] Southwest Georgia Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 2-1 36.84 29.71 394 [3] 5.62 17.55
339 [60] Johns Creek 7-AAAAA 0-3 36.83 58.06 134 [37] 5.64 17.57
340 [51] Union Grove 2-AAAA 0-4 36.74 49.98 232 [43] 3.49 15.51
341 [34] East Laurens 2-A Division I 1-2 36.71 39.20 329 [32] 5.81 17.86
342 [35] Coahulla Creek 7-AA 1-2 36.38 43.64 289 [31] 5.00 17.38
343 [52] Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAA 0-3 36.01 51.07 222 [41] 6.24 19.00
344 [53] Heritage (Conyers) 4-AAAAAA 0-2 35.93 44.16 285 [54] 4.76 17.59
345 [29] Miller County 1-A Division II 1-2 35.92 38.20 338 [27] 4.22 17.06
346 [54] Berkmar 7-AAAAAA 0-3 35.87 60.19 114 [37] 4.07 16.96
347 [12] Strong Rock Christian GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 3-1 35.09 12.68 451 [24] 7.53 21.20
348 [53] Druid Hills 5-AAAA 2-1 35.01 32.25 377 [58] 2.97 16.72
349 [55] Osborne 3-AAAAAA 0-3 34.97 53.22 192 [45] 2.71 16.51
350 [30] Dooly County 4-A Division II 0-2 34.74 67.52 62 [1] 3.93 17.95
351 [13] Tiftarea Academy GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 1-2 34.70 35.76 352 [7] 4.69 18.75
352 [36] Columbus 1-AA 2-0 34.66 31.42 383 [43] 4.34 18.45
353 [14] Calvary Christian GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 3-0 34.38 20.57 433 [21] 3.82 18.20
354 [35] Dade County 7-A Division I 0-3 33.88 47.81 249 [17] 2.79 17.68
355 [3] Briarwood Academy GIAA District 4-AA-A 3-0 33.75 17.71 439 [11] 3.48 18.50
356 [49] Ridgeland 7-AAA 2-2 33.67 32.45 376 [57] 5.04 20.14
357 [37] Rutland 2-AA 0-3 33.26 51.06 223 [17] 1.63 17.14
358 [4] Edmund Burke Academy GIAA District 4-AA-A 2-1 33.17 22.42 428 [9] 0.31 15.91
359 [31] Taylor County 6-A Division II 1-2 32.99 31.28 385 [38] 3.74 19.51
360 [50] West Hall 8-AAA 2-2 32.99 35.42 356 [53] 3.89 19.66
361 [5] Trinity Christian (Dublin) GIAA District 3-AA-A 3-1 32.79 26.56 411 [7] 0.32 16.29
362 [32] Portal 3-A Division II 1-2 32.78 34.30 367 [33] 5.71 21.70
363 [51] Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 1-2 32.72 36.88 347 [50] 1.84 17.88
364 [61] Alcovy 8-AAAAA 0-4 32.40 60.88 110 [31] 3.33 19.69
365 [33] Warren County 8-A Division II 0-4 32.16 56.52 152 [6] 3.21 19.81
366 [36] McNair 4-A Division I 1-3 32.04 43.12 295 [28] 4.09 20.81
367 [34] Treutlen 4-A Division II 2-1 31.79 27.61 406 [42] 3.47 20.45
368 [52] Riverdale 5-AAA 1-3 31.64 43.30 292 [41] 1.68 18.81
369 [22] Providence Christian 8-A Division I # 1-3 31.06 35.14 362 [21] 3.25 20.96
370 [6] Southland Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 2-2 30.70 32.95 375 [1] 1.86 19.93
371 [37] Banks County 8-A Division I 0-3 30.63 44.03 287 [25] 1.89 20.02
372 [35] Washington-Wilkes 8-A Division II 1-3 30.48 46.45 267 [15] 2.78 21.07
373 [56] Discovery 8-AAAAAA 0-3 30.47 46.66 261 [52] 2.61 20.90
374 [53] Fayette County 2-AAA 0-3 30.35 59.81 120 [15] 2.85 21.27
375 [7] Flint River Academy GIAA District 1-AA-A 3-0 30.34 20.52 434 [10] -0.95 17.48
376 [36] Lake Oconee Academy 8-A Division II 1-3 30.08 37.50 345 [30] -1.01 17.68
377 [15] Bethlehem Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 1-3 29.81 36.25 351 [6] -0.12 18.83
378 [16] Terrell Academy GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 2-1 29.70 24.81 420 [19] 1.88 20.94
379 [37] Atkinson County 2-A Division II † 3-0 29.68 5.37 456 [58] 3.36 22.45
380 [1] Lanier Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 2-1 29.31 28.45 403 [2] -0.23 19.22
381 [17] Pinewood Christian GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 2-2 28.58 30.80 388 [15] 1.46 21.64
382 [18] Loganville Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 3-1 28.44 22.93 426 [20] 1.25 21.57
383 [38] Crawford County 6-A Division II 2-1 28.44 22.08 429 [51] 3.26 23.59
384 [38] Redan 6-AA 1-3 28.18 40.12 323 [35] 0.97 21.55
385 [39] Murray County 7-AA 2-2 28.05 35.59 354 [39] -0.93 19.79
386 [38] Gordon Central 7-A Division I 3-0 27.97 14.08 448 [47] 2.42 23.21
387 [54] Drew 4-AAAA 0-3 27.47 40.15 322 [52] 0.39 21.68
388 [39] Wilkinson County 5-A Division II 0-4 26.96 40.18 321 [24] 1.40 23.20
389 [40] Randolph-Clay 1-A Division II 0-1-1 26.91 34.66 364 [31] -1.46 20.40
390 [2] Creekside Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 3-1 26.90 29.32 396 [1] 0.35 22.22
391 [54] Windsor Forest 3-AAA 1-2 26.55 34.34 366 [56] 1.07 23.29
392 [39] Jefferson County 2-A Division I 0-4 26.37 51.39 216 [12] -0.27 22.12
393 [40] Salem 6-AA 1-2 26.31 38.39 336 [37] 2.00 24.46
394 [19] Tattnall Square GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 0-4 26.19 42.10 307 [3] -0.40 22.18
395 [41] Lanier County 2-A Division II 0-4 26.15 42.71 303 [21] 0.37 22.98
396 [42] Greenville 7-A Division II 2-1 25.76 21.95 430 [52] 1.91 24.91
397 [20] Riverside Prep GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 2-1 25.09 11.89 453 [26] 0.17 23.84
398 [41] Washington 5-AA 1-3 25.09 35.38 359 [40] -2.45 21.23
399 [55] Midtown 4-AAAA 0-3 25.04 38.86 333 [54] -2.70 21.03
400 [56] North Springs 5-AAAA 0-3 24.94 52.46 205 [39] -1.54 22.29
401 [40] Coosa 7-A Division I 1-2 24.72 29.10 398 [39] 0.43 24.47
402 [41] Chattooga 7-A Division I 0-3 24.68 37.92 342 [34] -0.72 23.36
403 [55] Cross Creek 4-AAA 1-2 23.78 43.30 293 [42] -2.67 22.32
404 [43] Towns County 8-A Division II † 2-1 23.73 24.62 422 [49] -1.90 23.14
405 [8] Robert Toombs Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 1-3 23.45 28.96 400 [4] -0.58 24.74
406 [57] Forest Park 4-AAAA 1-1 23.31 21.42 432 [61] -2.39 23.06
407 [44] Hancock Central 5-A Division II 2-2 23.20 21.87 431 [53] -2.33 23.24
408 [58] Northview 5-AAAA 0-3 22.59 47.52 252 [47] -2.15 24.03
409 [23] Mount Pisgah Christian 5-A Division I # 1-3 22.11 31.62 380 [22] -5.16 21.50
410 [42] Hardaway 1-AA 0-3 21.70 31.85 378 [42] -3.28 23.78
411 [45] Chattahoochee County 6-A Division II 1-2 21.70 27.28 409 [44] -2.65 24.42
412 [46] Glascock County 5-A Division II 1-2 21.54 28.93 401 [40] -1.89 25.33
413 [56] Islands 3-AAA 0-3 21.34 42.31 305 [45] -0.59 26.83
414 [21] Lakeview Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 2-2 21.19 16.31 442 [22] -1.88 25.69
415 [42] Towers 4-A Division I 2-1 21.06 18.37 436 [45] -3.05 24.66
416 [47] Marion County 6-A Division II 0-4 20.98 40.60 318 [23] 0.05 27.83
417 [48] Claxton 3-A Division II 0-3 20.91 43.37 291 [18] -3.20 24.65
418 [49] Montgomery County 4-A Division II 1-2 20.89 25.93 413 [46] -0.98 26.90
419 [9] Central Fellowship Christian GIAA District 1-AA-A 1-3 20.57 27.45 407 [6] -5.13 23.06
420 [10] Gatewood School GIAA District 4-AA-A 0-4 20.46 30.57 390 [2] -2.81 25.50
421 [57] Groves 3-AAA 0-3 19.60 56.40 153 [20] 0.97 30.14
422 [43] Butler 4-AA 0-3 19.48 45.29 279 [29] -4.62 24.67
423 [43] Brantley County 1-A Division I 0-4 19.32 45.89 270 [22] -7.30 22.14
424 [22] Brookwood School GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 1-3 19.02 35.45 355 [8] -1.96 27.78
425 [23] Mount de Sales GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 0-4 18.58 35.42 357 [9] -0.53 29.66
426 [24] Athens Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 2-2 17.61 15.61 445 [23] -5.64 25.52
427 [25] King's Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 1-3 17.32 29.06 399 [17] -0.84 30.60
428 [44] Kendrick 1-AA 2-1 17.16 15.83 444 [47] -5.92 25.68
429 [44] Armuchee 7-A Division I 0-2 17.11 24.68 421 [43] -5.68 25.98
430 [50] Terrell County 1-A Division II 1-2 16.94 25.95 412 [45] -5.68 26.15
431 [59] Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA † 1-3 15.70 24.46 423 [59] -7.66 25.40
432 [26] Piedmont Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 2-1 15.00 9.85 455 [27] -7.74 26.02
433 [58] Johnson (Gainesville) 6-AAA 0-3 14.88 40.00 326 [48] -6.81 27.08
434 [45] Central (Macon) 2-A Division I 0-4 14.73 47.34 255 [19] -5.58 28.45
435 [24] Walker 5-A Division I # 2-2 13.96 20.50 435 [23] -4.93 29.87
436 [51] Georgia Military Prep 5-A Division II 0-4 11.31 34.20 368 [34] -9.99 27.46
437 [27] St. Andrew's School GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 1-3 11.02 29.16 397 [16] -2.41 35.34
438 [3] Cherokee Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 1-2 10.68 17.32 440 [3] -8.83 29.26
439 [59] Stone Mountain 5-AAA † 0-4 10.50 42.75 301 [44] -5.75 32.52
440 [52] Twiggs County 5-A Division II 0-3 10.32 34.48 365 [32] -4.90 33.54
441 [53] Southwest Georgia STEM 1-A Division II † 1-1 10.26 14.95 446 [55] -4.52 33.98
442 [54] Savannah 3-A Division II 0-2 9.49 38.80 334 [25] -11.72 27.56
443 [11] Thomas Jefferson GIAA District 4-AA-A 1-3 7.64 16.06 443 [13] -7.20 33.93
444 [45] Josey 4-AA 0-3 7.06 24.98 419 [46] -7.79 33.91
445 [12] Augusta Prep GIAA District 4-AA-A 1-3 6.91 17.29 441 [12] -9.04 32.82
446 [46] Glenn Hills 4-AA 0-3 6.71 38.03 339 [38] -11.30 30.75
447 [60] Clarkston 5-AAAA 0-3 6.61 54.41 180 [34] -8.78 33.37
448 [55] Calhoun County 1-A Division II † 0-1 6.41 25.76 414 [47] -11.69 30.67
449 [13] Rock Springs Christian GIAA District 1-AA-A 1-0 5.77 -23.43 458 [15] -10.82 32.18
450 [46] Utopian Academy 4-A Division I 1-2 5.28 14.12 447 [46] -11.73 31.75
451 [47] B.E.S.T. Academy 5-A Division I 0-4 5.08 25.26 418 [42] -15.11 28.57
452 [4] Skipstone Academy GAPPS Region 1-AA 0-2 1.24 -14.57 32.95
453 [56] Baconton Charter 1-A Division II † 0-2 0.73 17.95 437 [54] -16.90 31.14
454 [14] Windsor Academy GIAA District 1-AA-A 1-3 -2.78 4.91 457 [14] -17.54 34.01
455 [47] Jordan 1-AA 0-3 -5.80 29.37 395 [45] -11.83 42.73
456 [57] Central (Talbotton) 6-A Division II 0-1 -6.95 10.26 454 [57] -22.70 33.02
457 [15] Heritage (Newnan) GIAA District 1-AA-A 0-4 -8.01 28.20 404 [5] -15.24 41.54
458 [58] Pataula Charter 1-A Division II † 0-3 -16.11 13.45 449 [56] -17.56 47.32
459 [61] Cross Keys 5-AAAA † 0-4 -23.43 23.49 424 [60] -24.41 47.79
† - Plays a nonregion schedule / # - Qualifies for the smaller private school playoffs
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
Rank
Region
Teams
Comp Rating
Avg Rating
1 2-AAAAA 6 85.05 77.89
2 2-AAAAAA 5 84.45 75.54
3 1-AAAAAA 6 81.93 78.70
4 7-AAAAA 7 79.65 68.32
5 4-AAAAAA 7 78.81 67.59
6 8-AAAAAA 7 78.01 65.76
7 1-AAAA 6 76.82 69.78
8 6-AAAA 5 75.06 68.43
9 7-AAAAAA 8 73.86 65.14
10 5-AAAAAA 7 72.63 68.26
11 3-AAAAA 8 71.63 61.37
12 6-AAAAA 8 68.10 60.94
13 3-AAAAAA 8 68.05 59.18
14 2-AAA 8 67.75 62.47
15 8-AAA 6 67.51 58.60
16 8-AA 4 67.35 53.12
17 8-AAAA 7 67.00 59.56
18 6-AAAAAA 8 66.38 61.89
19 1-AAA 6 65.03 60.27
20 3-AAAA 7 64.54 58.40
21 3-AA 5 64.13 58.82
22 5-AAAAA 8 64.08 58.43
23 3-A Division I 3 63.76 58.16
24 7-AAAA 7 63.30 58.30
25 1-A Division I 7 61.84 53.62
26 2-AAAA 10 60.83 55.39
27 1-AAAAA 9 60.34 55.23
28 5-AA 5 59.58 49.46
29 4-AAAAA 8 59.15 52.16
30 4-AAAA 8 57.97 46.59
31 2-AA 6 57.73 50.45
32 7-AAA 7 57.54 50.11
33 5-AAA 7 57.14 53.65
34 8-AAAAA 7 54.70 48.65
35 7-AA 8 54.21 47.77
36 4-AAA 8 53.95 47.61
37 6-AAA 7 53.84 46.09
38 7-A Division II 5 53.79 47.15
39 2-A Division I 10 52.62 45.50
40 8-A Division I 5 52.27 46.52
41 5-AAAA 9 51.93 44.49
42 2-A Division II 6 51.66 47.93
43 3-AAA 9 51.46 38.88
44 6-A Division I 6 49.96 47.61
45 5-A Division I 1 48.27 5.08
46 1-AA 8 47.55 35.42
47 4-AA 6 47.50 35.31
48 GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 5 45.44 41.01
49 GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 5 44.77 38.39
50 6-AA 5 44.74 39.01
51 4-A Division I 7 43.57 35.99
52 3-A Division II 9 42.90 36.89
53 8-A Division II 5 42.67 38.72
54 GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 5 42.49 36.58
55 4-A Division II 7 41.33 37.26
56 7-A Division I 7 39.97 32.57
57 GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 4 37.45 31.06
58 1-A Division II 7 34.11 37.38
59 GIAA District 3-AA-A 4 33.69 30.95
60 6-A Division II 7 33.50 26.20
61 GIAA District 4-AA-A 6 31.91 24.60
62 5-A Division II 6 30.21 23.45
63 GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 8 28.57 24.26
64 GAPPS Region 1-AA 4 22.71 17.03
65 GIAA District 1-AA-A 5 16.64 9.18 Least likely results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team and the likelihood of the on-field result.
Date
Favorite
Underdog
Score
Diff
Prob
Likelihood
08/29 Irwin County Schley County 6 - 20 12.28 80.3% 0.249
09/04 Bulloch Academy Robert Toombs Academy 38 - 36 21.85 92.4% 0.305
08/22 Jones County Woodland (Stockbridge) 16 - 20 14.35 83.8% 0.306
09/05 North Hall East Hall 51 - 49 19.62 90.4% 0.334
08/29 McEachern Marietta 16 - 13 19.79 90.6% 0.354
09/05 Peach County Crisp County 30 - 24 25.42 94.8% 0.358
08/15 Tift County Griffin 35 - 31 21.09 91.8% 0.360
09/05 Bethlehem Christian Riverside Prep 6 - 26 5.87 66.2% 0.360
09/05 Manchester Macon County 47 - 46 16.19 86.5% 0.361
09/05 Lamar County Rutland 19 - 14 22.19 92.7% 0.371
09/05 Calvary Day Southeast Bulloch 28 - 24 19.48 90.3% 0.381
09/05 Glynn Academy Bradwell Institute 28 - 35 7.54 70.3% 0.388
08/16 Clarke Central Cedar Shoals 13 - 12 14.11 83.4% 0.389
08/15 Sequoyah Denmark 24 - 21 16.68 87.1% 0.394
09/05 Cedartown Pepperell 28 - 27 12.73 81.1% 0.408 Highest rated matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
Game Rating
Date
Team
Opponent
Score
Diff
Prob
98.65 08/14 Buford Milton 20 - 13 11.29 78.5%
94.63 09/05 Hughes Douglas County 44 - 31 9.23 74.2%
94.51 09/12 Buford Douglas County - 15.26 85.2%
94.21 10/31 Carrollton Douglas County - 5.77 65.9%
92.66 09/12 Carrollton Gainesville - 6.26 67.2%
92.40 10/31 Milton Roswell - 5.80 66.0%
91.74 10/10 Milton Gainesville - 7.91 71.2%
91.28 09/05 Buford Roswell 65 - 21 18.24 89.0%
90.73 08/16 Douglas County North Gwinnett 21 - 7 2.64 57.5%
90.52 09/26 Thomas County Central Lee County - 9.52 74.8%
90.32 09/12 Milton Blessed Trinity - 9.45 74.7%
89.89 10/24 Gainesville Roswell - 1.34 53.8%
87.65 09/12 Jefferson North Oconee - 0.27 50.8%
87.40 08/29 North Gwinnett Colquitt County 21 - 7 5.22 64.5%
87.20 10/24 Thomas County Central Houston County - 12.85 81.3%