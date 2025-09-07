AJC Varsity

Maxwell summary after Week 4: Hughes on top of 5A

The Panthers powered past 6A Douglas County.
The Maxwell Ratings have been updated for Week 4 of the Georgia high school football season. (Jason Getz / AJC 2024)
The Maxwell Ratings have been updated for Week 4 of the Georgia high school football season.
By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago

Throughout the 2025 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 459 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association, and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA football ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

Georgia HS football rankings: Team claims top spot for 1st time since 1990

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 693 of 735 total games including 0 tie(s) (94.29%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.98 points and all game margins within 13.36 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.15

By class

AAAAAA AAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Grayson4-0 107.221Hughes3-0100.33
2Buford3-0 106.362Thomas County Central4-096.50
3Carrollton4-0 96.873Milton2-196.22
4Douglas County3-1 92.254Gainesville3-089.46
5North Gwinnett2-1 89.615Roswell2-189.27
6Colquitt County1-1 85.546Lee County3-088.13
7McEachern3-0 84.317Sequoyah4-085.45
8Camden County4-0 83.868Houston County4-084.80
9Collins Hill2-2 83.809Woodward Academy1-281.87
10Walton2-2 80.7710Coffee1-281.42
11Newton2-2 80.5211Rome1-280.18
12Valdosta4-0 80.4112Brunswick2-175.67
13Norcross2-1 80.3613Sprayberry4-074.58
14Lowndes4-0 79.5014Lanier2-170.26
15Mill Creek2-2 79.2415Newnan3-070.23



AAAA AAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Creekside3-090.241Jefferson4-086.64
2Cartersville4-089.152Calhoun2-178.18
3Ware County4-089.013Peach County4-077.45
4Blessed Trinity3-087.924Sandy Creek3-077.28
5North Oconee3-087.525Troup3-074.66
6Marist1-186.056LaGrange3-172.90
7Benedictine1-282.657Stephenson4-070.79
8Central (Carrollton)4-078.588Cedar Grove2-165.23
9Perry1-274.039Monroe Area3-064.84
10Kell3-173.3010Douglass2-264.76
11Stockbridge3-171.1311Upson-Lee3-064.33
12Cass3-170.8012Oconee County2-263.38
13Jonesboro2-269.4913Cherokee Bluff3-162.52
14Warner Robins2-268.9114Whitewater1-262.51
15Cambridge3-168.4215North Hall3-062.01



AA A Divison I
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Carver (Columbus)3-077.281Thomasville3-172.87
2Pierce County3-073.172Fitzgerald2-069.29
3Carver (Atlanta)4-071.933Swainsboro4-068.58
4Morgan County4-069.614Toombs County3-167.75
5Rockmart2-168.965Worth County4-067.29
6Callaway1-266.466Northeast3-164.78
7Appling County1-265.117Dublin2-164.40
8Hapeville Charter0-263.098Rabun County3-062.67
9Burke County3-163.069Jeff Davis3-055.87
10Cook3-161.7110Bleckley County3-155.50
11Sumter County3-059.6811Lamar County3-054.29
12Thomson2-259.3612Heard County3-053.66
13Ringgold3-158.5113Elbert County0-352.16
14Stephens County2-257.5214Fannin County1-252.02
15East Jackson4-056.4115Dodge County2-151.88



A Division II Smaller Private
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Bowdon3-165.281Prince Avenue Christian2-178.70
2Brooks County0-359.912Calvary Day3-074.79
3Lincoln County3-059.553Hebron Christian2-174.64
4Clinch County4-058.974Fellowship Christian2-170.03
5Manchester1-256.475Savannah Christian3-167.32
6Irwin County0-355.896Holy Innocents3-161.51
7Early County1-254.237Athens Academy3-160.03
8Metter1-153.608Lovett3-159.42
9Wilcox County2-149.289Greater Atlanta Christian2-159.31
10Trion2-247.8810Aquinas3-057.82
11Johnson County4-047.3711Wesleyan3-156.49
12Seminole County3-047.2812Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)1-256.42
13Emanuel County Institute1-246.9013Whitefield Academy2-155.58
14Jenkins County2-146.1414North Cobb Christian3-153.49
15Charlton County2-245.6915Savannah Country Day1-347.56



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA-A
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Brookstone4-055.861Brentwood School4-045.70
2First Presbyterian3-152.282Southwest Georgia Academy2-136.84
3Valwood School2-150.313Briarwood Academy3-033.75
4Deerfield-Windsor4-049.164Edmund Burke Academy2-133.17
5John Milledge Academy2-148.515Trinity Christian (Dublin)3-132.79



GAPPS
Rank Team Rec Rating
1Lanier Christian2-129.31
2Creekside Christian3-126.90
3Cherokee Christian1-210.68
4Skipstone Academy0-21.24



All-class

Classification rankings are shown in brackets. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Grayson4-AAAAAA4-0107.2283.8012 [5]43.55-14.90
2 [2]Buford8-AAAAAA3-0106.3689.381 [1]40.85-16.75
3 [1]Hughes3-AAAAA3-0100.3376.2324 [5]42.35-9.21
4 [3]Carrollton2-AAAAAA4-096.8766.0373 [28]37.88-10.22
5 [2]Thomas County Central2-AAAAA4-096.5063.3489 [22]36.16-11.57
6 [3]Milton7-AAAAA2-196.2280.6516 [4]32.58-14.88
7 [4]Douglas County2-AAAAAA3-192.2584.998 [4]32.45-11.04
8 [1]Creekside4-AAAA3-090.2480.1818 [3]34.39-7.09
9 [5]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAA2-189.6185.686 [3]28.30-12.55
10 [4]Gainesville7-AAAAA3-089.4670.4444 [11]31.48-9.22
11 [5]Roswell7-AAAAA2-189.2785.935 [2]34.91-5.60
12 [2]Cartersville7-AAAA4-089.1566.3771 [9]34.51-5.88
13 [3]Ware County1-AAAA4-089.0167.6660 [8]33.18-7.07
14 [6]Lee County2-AAAAA3-088.1366.9766 [17]33.46-5.90
15 [4]Blessed Trinity6-AAAA3-087.9261.71103 [17]27.23-11.93
16 [5]North Oconee8-AAAA3-087.5256.30156 [31]30.88-7.87
17 [1]Jefferson8-AAA4-086.6467.4763 [7]28.31-9.57
18 [6]Marist5-AAAA1-186.0584.2611 [2]28.08-9.20
19 [6]Colquitt County1-AAAAAA1-185.5486.134 [2]30.66-6.12
20 [7]Sequoyah6-AAAAA4-085.4562.1594 [25]28.85-7.83
21 [8]Houston County2-AAAAA4-084.8070.5043 [10]31.73-4.31
22 [7]McEachern3-AAAAAA3-084.3172.6234 [17]27.59-7.95
23 [8]Camden County1-AAAAAA4-083.8675.6725 [13]33.05-2.04
24 [9]Collins Hill8-AAAAAA2-283.8081.3714 [6]26.17-8.87
25 [7]Benedictine1-AAAA1-282.6584.997 [1]28.70-5.18
26 [9]Woodward Academy4-AAAAA1-281.8788.902 [1]26.82-6.28
27 [10]Coffee2-AAAAA1-281.4272.7333 [6]25.99-6.66
28 [10]Walton5-AAAAAA2-280.7780.8315 [7]28.27-3.74
29 [11]Newton4-AAAAAA2-280.5264.0987 [31]29.47-2.29
30 [12]Valdosta1-AAAAAA4-080.4148.74239 [51]29.75-1.90
31 [13]Norcross7-AAAAAA2-180.3676.7623 [12]27.02-4.58
32 [11]Rome5-AAAAA1-280.1884.959 [3]29.22-2.19
33 [14]Lowndes1-AAAAAA4-079.5051.21219 [48]29.19-1.55
34 [15]Mill Creek8-AAAAAA2-279.2477.7622 [11]28.48-2.00
35 [1]Prince Avenue Christian8-AA #2-178.7068.4555 [1]29.79-0.15
36 [8]Central (Carrollton)3-AAAA4-078.5855.86161 [32]27.27-2.55
37 [16]Harrison3-AAAAAA3-078.5464.3585 [30]26.60-3.18
38 [2]Calhoun7-AAA2-178.1869.1749 [6]26.88-2.53
39 [17]Westlake2-AAAAAA2-277.5173.8429 [15]27.38-1.36
40 [3]Peach County1-AAA4-077.4556.96146 [19]27.52-1.17
41 [1]Carver (Columbus)1-AA3-077.2854.61175 [13]25.74-2.78
42 [4]Sandy Creek2-AAA3-077.2861.9296 [11]24.74-3.77
43 [18]North Paulding5-AAAAAA3-177.2468.9751 [23]27.48-1.00
44 [19]Hillgrove3-AAAAAA3-075.7854.05184 [43]23.63-3.38
45 [12]Brunswick1-AAAAA2-175.6765.4774 [19]25.98-0.92
46 [20]Brookwood7-AAAAAA2-175.4368.9053 [25]23.38-3.28
47 [2]Calvary Day3-AAA #3-074.7945.62275 [15]26.340.32
48 [5]Troup2-AAA3-074.6659.41123 [16]25.80-0.10
49 [3]Hebron Christian8-AA #2-174.6467.5961 [2]25.78-0.09
50 [13]Sprayberry6-AAAAA4-074.5852.17207 [51]25.37-0.45
51 [9]Perry1-AAAA1-274.0374.0127 [5]22.05-3.21
52 [21]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAA3-073.9955.98160 [38]22.04-3.19
53 [22]North Cobb5-AAAAAA2-273.7172.4336 [19]23.55-1.40
54 [10]Kell6-AAAA3-173.3065.1176 [10]25.130.60
55 [2]Pierce County3-AA3-073.1734.11369 [41]23.03-1.38
56 [23]West Forsyth6-AAAAAA2-172.9466.4369 [27]24.280.11
57 [6]LaGrange2-AAA3-172.9064.6881 [9]22.82-1.31
58 [1]Thomasville1-A Division I3-172.8764.3884 [1]24.950.85
59 [3]Carver (Atlanta)5-AA4-071.9352.09209 [15]22.03-1.13
60 [24]Archer4-AAAAAA2-271.7269.9147 [21]24.982.03
61 [25]Parkview7-AAAAAA1-271.1677.9921 [10]25.352.96
62 [11]Stockbridge2-AAAA3-171.1359.56122 [21]23.721.35
63 [12]Cass7-AAAA3-170.8056.65150 [30]23.421.39
64 [7]Stephenson5-AAA4-070.7955.12173 [23]22.350.33
65 [26]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAA2-170.6769.0350 [22]22.590.69
66 [14]Lanier7-AAAAA2-170.2664.7880 [21]21.46-0.03
67 [15]Newnan3-AAAAA3-070.2356.34154 [41]24.062.60
68 [4]Fellowship Christian5-A Division I #2-170.0358.29132 [5]22.561.29
69 [27]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAA2-169.9762.1893 [34]19.25-1.96
70 [28]Denmark6-AAAAAA1-269.9273.9528 [14]20.87-0.29
71 [4]Morgan County2-AA4-069.6146.62265 [23]25.174.32
72 [13]Jonesboro3-AAAA2-269.4958.69129 [23]20.64-0.08
73 [29]Lambert6-AAAAAA1-269.3673.2232 [16]22.361.76
74 [2]Fitzgerald1-A Division I2-069.2954.53178 [6]20.790.26
75 [5]Rockmart7-AA2-168.9667.8158 [5]22.362.16
76 [30]Tift County1-AAAAAA3-168.9264.5282 [29]25.024.87
77 [14]Warner Robins1-AAAA2-268.9164.8079 [13]21.191.04
78 [16]Lovejoy3-AAAAA3-068.9053.70188 [49]21.060.92
79 [17]East Paulding5-AAAAA2-168.7258.84128 [34]22.612.66
80 [3]Swainsboro3-A Division I4-068.5857.51141 [2]20.320.50
81 [15]Cambridge6-AAAA3-168.4252.54203 [37]21.912.26
82 [18]Jackson County8-AAAAA2-168.1869.7448 [13]19.680.26
83 [19]River Ridge6-AAAAA3-167.9961.26107 [28]18.50-0.72
84 [4]Toombs County3-A Division I3-167.7551.85212 [11]21.212.22
85 [16]Eastside8-AAAA2-267.6159.76121 [20]21.202.35
86 [5]Savannah Christian3-A Division I #3-167.3250.77225 [11]20.261.70
87 [5]Worth County1-A Division I4-067.2947.88248 [16]23.324.79
88 [6]Callaway2-AA1-266.4670.2145 [3]19.251.56
89 [17]Jones County2-AAAA2-265.7959.07127 [22]20.383.35
90 [18]Ola2-AAAA3-165.6457.59139 [26]19.612.74
91 [1]Bowdon7-A Division II3-165.2852.97196 [11]20.854.34
92 [8]Cedar Grove5-AAA2-165.2359.84119 [14]21.975.51
93 [31]North Forsyth6-AAAAAA2-165.1763.7788 [32]17.951.55
94 [32]North Atlanta6-AAAAAA1-265.1560.72111 [36]20.193.80
95 [7]Appling County3-AA1-265.1168.8354 [4]18.422.07
96 [9]Monroe Area8-AAA3-064.8440.93314 [46]19.423.35
97 [6]Northeast2-A Division I3-164.7848.65240 [14]18.722.70
98 [10]Douglass5-AAA2-264.7666.1572 [8]17.041.05
99 [7]Dublin2-A Division I2-164.4053.11193 [8]18.372.74
100 [11]Upson-Lee2-AAA3-064.3350.14230 [32]17.551.98
101 [20]Effingham County1-AAAAA1-263.6571.9038 [8]20.215.33
102 [33]Campbell3-AAAAAA3-063.6254.59176 [42]18.353.50
103 [12]Oconee County8-AAA2-263.3864.5183 [10]16.511.89
104 [34]Marietta5-AAAAAA0-463.3780.6217 [8]17.613.00
105 [21]Northgate3-AAAAA3-063.3455.67164 [45]17.022.44
106 [8]Hapeville Charter5-AA0-263.0988.643 [1]16.221.89
107 [9]Burke County4-AA3-163.0645.47278 [28]20.025.72
108 [35]East Coweta2-AAAAAA0-462.8972.5335 [18]21.747.62
109 [19]Locust Grove2-AAAA3-162.6957.90136 [24]18.975.04
110 [8]Rabun County8-A Division I3-062.6747.45254 [18]19.185.28
111 [36]Wheeler5-AAAAAA1-362.6270.5442 [20]21.067.20
112 [13]Cherokee Bluff8-AAA3-162.5252.58201 [26]19.205.45
113 [14]Whitewater2-AAA1-262.5170.7039 [4]19.675.92
114 [37]Dacula8-AAAAAA2-162.3355.40169 [41]19.946.38
115 [15]North Hall6-AAA3-062.0153.41190 [24]19.896.65
116 [16]Jenkins3-AAA2-161.9248.58242 [34]18.555.39
117 [10]Cook3-AA3-161.7157.00144 [10]15.582.63
118 [6]Holy Innocents5-AA #3-161.5151.26217 [9]15.863.11
119 [17]Cairo1-AAA1-261.1184.6910 [1]17.925.58
120 [22]Woodstock6-AAAAA3-160.8547.34256 [56]16.504.42
121 [23]Veterans2-AAAAA2-160.5561.11109 [30]16.424.63
122 [18]Mary Persons2-AAA3-060.5231.51381 [58]16.734.97
123 [38]Etowah5-AAAAAA2-260.4161.8199 [35]20.198.55
124 [20]Flowery Branch8-AAAA3-160.2554.57177 [33]17.856.36
125 [21]Starr's Mill3-AAAA0-360.1662.1395 [15]17.265.87
126 [22]St. Pius X5-AAAA3-060.0440.19320 [51]16.104.83
127 [7]Athens Academy8-A Division I #3-160.0347.74250 [13]18.687.41
128 [23]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA2-259.9461.71102 [16]15.944.77
129 [2]Brooks County2-A Division II0-359.9167.2965 [2]15.764.61
130 [24]Hampton2-AAAA3-159.8157.64138 [25]15.614.57
131 [19]Baldwin4-AAA2-159.7751.24218 [28]17.096.08
132 [25]Harris County3-AAAA2-259.7164.8378 [12]15.294.34
133 [11]Sumter County1-AA3-059.6846.64263 [22]16.275.36
134 [39]Cherokee5-AAAAAA1-359.6666.9567 [26]20.489.59
135 [20]Westover1-AAA2-059.6152.59200 [25]16.085.23
136 [3]Lincoln County8-A Division II3-059.5546.14268 [16]16.605.82
137 [8]Lovett5-AA #3-159.4251.16221 [10]14.764.10
138 [12]Thomson4-AA2-259.3651.98211 [16]17.236.64
139 [9]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAA #2-159.3161.9097 [3]16.706.15
140 [24]Dutchtown3-AAAAA0-359.1970.6340 [9]16.846.41
141 [40]Grovetown4-AAAAAA3-159.1953.33191 [44]16.506.08
142 [25]Seckinger7-AAAAA3-159.0950.16229 [54]17.477.15
143 [41]Duluth7-AAAAAA2-159.0255.60166 [40]17.787.53
144 [4]Clinch County2-A Division II4-058.9743.98288 [17]16.966.75
145 [26]Mays4-AAAA0-358.9278.6319 [4]15.735.58
146 [13]Ringgold7-AA3-158.5146.46266 [24]16.476.72
147 [26]Creekview6-AAAAA1-358.4265.3275 [20]15.125.46
148 [21]Harlem4-AAA2-058.2840.61317 [47]14.514.99
149 [27]Clarke Central8-AAAAA1-358.1570.1146 [12]15.045.66
150 [27]Madison County8-AAAA3-058.0547.91247 [46]17.468.17
151 [28]Southwest DeKalb5-AAAA2-157.9838.91332 [53]15.346.13
152 [10]Aquinas4-AAA #3-057.8247.19258 [14]17.498.44
153 [14]Stephens County8-AA2-257.5259.12125 [9]14.685.93
154 [28]South Paulding5-AAAAA1-257.4468.3856 [14]16.728.04
155 [29]Statesboro1-AAAAA2-157.4055.15172 [46]16.447.80
156 [22]West Laurens4-AAA3-057.3936.64349 [51]16.417.78
157 [23]Spalding2-AAA0-357.2170.6141 [5]14.746.30
158 [30]Glynn Academy1-AAAAA1-256.7556.98145 [40]15.257.27
159 [29]Eagle's Landing2-AAAA3-156.5554.30182 [36]15.447.66
160 [11]Wesleyan5-A Division I #3-156.4941.85309 [17]14.526.79
161 [5]Manchester7-A Division II1-256.4755.16171 [8]14.516.81
162 [24]Bainbridge1-AAA0-456.4675.2726 [2]15.687.98
163 [12]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)2-AAA #1-256.4256.72148 [6]16.478.82
164 [15]East Jackson8-AA4-056.4145.83272 [26]15.868.21
165 [25]Lumpkin County6-AAA2-156.3855.31170 [22]16.028.40
166 [30]Maynard Jackson4-AAAA3-056.2334.76363 [57]15.247.77
167 [26]Pickens6-AAA3-056.2248.65241 [33]15.838.37
168 [16]Laney4-AA3-156.2245.87271 [25]14.867.41
169 [27]Monroe1-AAA1-256.0573.6731 [3]13.756.46
170 [31]Villa Rica5-AAAAA0-356.0072.2037 [7]15.027.79
171 [32]Northside (Warner Robins)2-AAAAA0-355.9261.74100 [26]12.545.39
172 [6]Irwin County2-A Division II0-355.8960.45112 [4]14.387.25
173 [9]Jeff Davis1-A Division I3-055.8744.93282 [23]14.567.45
174 [1]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA4-055.8642.51304 [2]15.928.82
175 [31]Cedartown7-AAAA2-255.7749.77233 [44]16.409.40
176 [13]Whitefield Academy5-A Division I #2-155.5851.54214 [8]15.718.89
177 [33]Decatur4-AAAAA0-355.5567.3464 [16]15.138.35
178 [10]Bleckley County2-A Division I3-155.5041.10312 [29]16.119.37
179 [17]Columbia6-AA0-355.2483.5913 [2]14.047.57
180 [32]New Hampstead1-AAAA1-355.2261.63104 [18]14.347.88
181 [42]South Forsyth6-AAAAAA2-155.1850.41227 [49]15.869.45
182 [34]New Manchester5-AAAAA2-054.9717.79438 [61]13.267.06
183 [28]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAA3-154.9448.02245 [36]14.328.14
184 [43]Alpharetta6-AAAAAA0-354.9378.2520 [9]13.307.14
185 [35]Habersham Central8-AAAAA2-254.8155.81163 [44]14.268.21
186 [33]Allatoona7-AAAA1-354.6157.25142 [27]14.188.34
187 [34]Hiram7-AAAA1-354.3864.9577 [11]14.548.93
188 [11]Lamar County4-A Division I3-054.2939.91327 [31]11.996.46
189 [35]Tucker5-AAAA1-254.2857.19143 [28]15.8910.37
190 [7]Early County1-A Division II1-254.2359.09126 [5]13.658.19
191 [29]Southeast Bulloch3-AAA1-254.1651.18220 [29]12.797.39
192 [18]North Murray7-AA3-054.0047.45253 [20]14.319.07
193 [30]Luella5-AAA1-253.8159.97117 [13]11.816.77
194 [12]Heard County6-A Division I3-053.6622.58427 [44]14.9510.06
195 [8]Metter3-A Division II1-153.6054.75174 [9]12.077.24
196 [14]North Cobb Christian7-AA #3-153.4940.68315 [18]15.6910.96
197 [36]Evans1-AAAAA1-253.4656.10158 [43]12.127.43
198 [37]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAA1-253.1863.3291 [24]13.769.34
199 [19]Crisp County3-AA0-453.1866.4668 [6]12.367.95
200 [36]Lithonia5-AAAA3-052.9643.10296 [49]12.258.06
201 [31]Westside (Augusta)4-AAA3-052.8635.41358 [54]10.346.24
202 [20]Hart County8-AA1-352.7756.71149 [11]12.238.22
203 [32]Northwest Whitfield7-AAA2-152.7445.92269 [38]13.569.59
204 [37]Centennial6-AAAA3-152.5743.01298 [50]13.389.58
205 [2]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA3-152.2840.20319 [5]13.049.52
206 [13]Elbert County8-A Division I0-352.1655.59167 [5]13.289.88
207 [33]Gilmer7-AAA2-152.1650.89224 [30]14.5111.12
208 [14]Fannin County7-A Division I1-252.0253.08194 [9]13.8310.57
209 [38]Shiloh4-AAAAA0-351.9268.1457 [15]10.257.09
210 [15]Dodge County2-A Division I2-151.8840.03325 [30]12.539.42
211 [16]Temple6-A Division I4-051.5931.27386 [36]15.4012.58
212 [21]Westside (Macon)2-AA1-350.9561.74101 [8]14.5912.40
213 [34]Dougherty1-AAA1-350.9255.65165 [21]11.299.13
214 [38]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAA1-250.8452.16208 [40]12.5410.46
215 [39]Greenbrier1-AAAAA1-250.7458.29133 [36]11.949.97
216 [40]Dunwoody4-AAAAA1-250.6353.80187 [48]12.0510.19
217 [3]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-150.3144.68283 [1]14.0812.54
218 [39]Walnut Grove8-AAAA3-050.3036.79348 [55]10.258.71
219 [40]East Forsyth8-AAAA3-150.2944.95281 [48]10.088.56
220 [41]Woodland (Stockbridge)2-AAAA3-150.2948.77238 [45]10.849.31
221 [41]Alexander5-AAAAA1-250.0859.95118 [32]12.2610.95
222 [42]McIntosh3-AAAAA1-249.9861.14108 [29]11.3810.16
223 [42]Pace Academy4-AAAA1-249.9452.52204 [38]9.017.84
224 [35]Long County3-AAA3-049.8930.15393 [59]12.5711.44
225 [17]ACE Charter2-A Division I3-049.8730.99387 [37]12.0110.91
226 [43]Lakeside (Evans)1-AAAAA0-349.7656.32155 [42]12.1711.17
227 [22]Sonoraville7-AA2-149.6049.21236 [18]13.4412.61
228 [18]Putnam County4-A Division I2-249.5654.01185 [7]12.2011.41
229 [44]Lassiter6-AAAAA3-149.5239.03331 [59]15.1814.43
230 [19]Bremen6-A Division I2-149.4730.51391 [38]11.3010.60
231 [44]Pebblebrook3-AAAAAA1-249.3949.52234 [50]10.599.96
232 [45]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAA1-149.3345.00280 [53]10.169.59
233 [9]Wilcox County4-A Division II2-149.2840.94313 [22]10.8910.37
234 [4]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA4-049.1631.83379 [12]11.1910.79
235 [43]Griffin3-AAAA1-248.9856.73147 [29]12.6012.38
236 [44]Wayne County1-AAAA0-448.8967.6859 [7]12.0911.96
237 [20]Haralson County6-A Division I3-148.8437.69344 [35]10.3210.24
238 [46]Mountain View8-AAAAAA0-448.7968.9552 [24]11.2311.20
239 [47]Rockdale County4-AAAAAA3-048.5535.16361 [56]11.8812.10
240 [5]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-148.5141.51310 [4]11.1711.42
241 [48]Chapel Hill2-AAAAAA1-248.1953.00195 [46]9.159.73
242 [21]Washington County2-A Division I1-348.1952.86198 [10]9.5910.17
243 [22]Commerce8-A Division I0-448.1656.19157 [4]11.9912.59
244 [45]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA1-148.0651.69213 [53]13.2613.96
245 [10]Trion7-A Division II2-247.8842.74302 [20]10.7311.61
246 [23]Gordon Lee7-A Division I2-147.5846.62264 [21]10.3911.57
247 [15]Savannah Country Day3-A Division I #1-347.5660.03116 [4]8.529.72
248 [11]Johnson County5-A Division II4-047.3727.31408 [43]9.5510.95
249 [46]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAA2-147.3645.78273 [58]11.6613.06
250 [45]Dalton7-AAAA0-447.3664.2386 [14]15.3516.75
251 [12]Seminole County1-A Division II3-047.2833.23373 [37]8.8010.29
252 [47]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA1-347.1252.07210 [52]13.2214.86
253 [36]North Clayton5-AAA3-146.9239.09330 [49]11.5413.38
254 [13]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II1-246.9052.64199 [13]9.6611.52
255 [48]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA1-246.8466.4170 [18]11.8613.78
256 [49]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA1-246.8257.80137 [38]11.1813.12
257 [23]Miller Grove6-AA3-146.7740.07324 [36]11.2713.27
258 [37]Liberty County3-AAA2-146.6345.51276 [40]8.4910.62
259 [6]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-046.4525.71415 [18]9.8412.15
260 [7]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA3-046.4131.36384 [14]11.3113.67
261 [24]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-AA3-146.4041.94308 [33]9.8512.21
262 [14]Jenkins County3-A Division II2-146.1437.96341 [29]10.6013.23
263 [24]Social Circle4-A Division I2-246.0443.28294 [27]11.5214.24
264 [25]Franklin County8-AA3-045.7830.21392 [44]8.4711.45
265 [50]Riverwood6-AAAAA1-345.7257.58140 [39]8.6011.65
266 [1]Brentwood SchoolGIAA District 4-AA-A4-045.7025.69416 [8]10.9514.01
267 [16]Darlington6-A Division I #2-145.7042.81299 [16]11.0914.15
268 [15]Charlton County2-A Division II2-245.6938.42335 [26]13.3516.42
269 [25]Bacon County1-A Division I2-145.5544.18284 [24]8.3111.53
270 [46]Eagle's Landing Christian2-AAAA1-345.4454.34181 [35]11.1014.42
271 [26]Berrien1-A Division I2-245.1647.16259 [20]13.8117.42
272 [38]Chestatee6-AAA2-145.1343.02297 [43]10.6714.30
273 [39]Dawson County6-AAA1-245.0745.78274 [39]9.5813.27
274 [51]Pope6-AAAAA0-444.9963.3290 [23]9.9113.68
275 [52]Tri-Cities4-AAAAA1-244.9258.62130 [35]8.5812.43
276 [49]Paulding County3-AAAAAA0-344.9162.7592 [33]9.8513.71
277 [16]Schley County6-A Division II1-344.7650.22228 [14]10.3214.32
278 [17]Landmark Christian5-A Division I #3-044.7537.06346 [20]8.8812.89
279 [26]Jackson2-AA1-244.6945.51277 [27]7.3811.46
280 [27]Union County7-AA1-244.4344.07286 [30]9.6113.94
281 [27]Pepperell6-A Division I1-344.1949.44235 [13]9.6214.20
282 [18]Christian Heritage7-A Division I #1-243.7347.96246 [12]9.9014.94
283 [28]Jasper County4-A Division I3-043.6427.72405 [40]8.5213.64
284 [17]Hawkinsville4-A Division II3-043.4830.63389 [39]9.1414.42
285 [40]Howard4-AAA1-243.3947.20257 [37]9.2514.62
286 [41]Richmond Academy4-AAA0-343.3058.43131 [17]9.6415.11
287 [42]White County6-AAA0-342.9657.96135 [18]7.1912.99
288 [47]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-342.8860.17115 [19]6.3912.27
289 [53]Loganville8-AAAAA0-442.7859.14124 [33]7.3813.36
290 [18]Screven County3-A Division II3-042.7328.48402 [41]7.3813.42
291 [29]Southwest2-A Division I1-342.5656.53151 [3]8.5414.74
292 [50]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAA0-342.5052.55202 [47]8.5214.78
293 [43]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAA1-242.3960.21113 [12]6.3612.74
294 [28]Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-AA1-242.2647.54251 [19]9.2115.71
295 [44]Hephzibah4-AAA1-242.1148.17244 [35]8.8115.47
296 [45]Adairsville7-AAA1-342.0651.40215 [27]8.9915.69
297 [51]South Cobb3-AAAAAA2-141.8941.36311 [55]7.8114.68
298 [19]Telfair County4-A Division II1-341.7842.79300 [19]8.1715.15
299 [29]Spencer1-AA0-341.5961.9098 [7]7.3514.52
300 [54]South Effingham1-AAAAA0-241.5761.49106 [27]7.2814.47
301 [48]M.L. King4-AAAA2-141.5535.72353 [56]7.0114.23
302 [19]Mount Paran Christian5-A Division I #2-141.5039.83328 [19]6.0513.31
303 [55]Banneker3-AAAAA1-241.4548.78237 [55]7.9115.22
304 [20]Macon County6-A Division II0-441.4452.92197 [12]9.8017.12
305 [21]Greene County8-A Division II0-341.3656.00159 [7]7.5614.96
306 [30]Mount Bethel Christian5-A Division I †4-041.3126.90410 [41]1.458.91
307 [20]Mount Vernon5-A Division I #0-341.2752.38206 [7]8.4615.96
308 [46]East Hall8-AAA2-241.2336.62350 [52]11.8919.42
309 [8]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA2-141.2032.96374 [11]7.2114.77
310 [49]Mundy's Mill3-AAAA0-341.0173.7530 [6]6.4914.24
311 [22]Turner County2-A Division II1-140.9853.85186 [10]8.0015.78
312 [30]Tattnall County3-AA2-240.9242.13306 [32]8.0015.85
313 [31]Therrell5-AA1-340.7954.42179 [14]4.8412.81
314 [23]Mitchell County1-A Division II1-140.4033.57371 [35]6.2814.65
315 [24]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II4-040.3525.40417 [48]6.5014.92
316 [25]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II1-240.0637.98340 [28]5.8314.53
317 [26]Pelham1-A Division II0-339.9961.59105 [3]8.2817.06
318 [50]McDonough2-AAAA1-339.8450.01231 [42]6.1515.07
319 [9]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA4-039.6112.54452 [25]5.6814.83
320 [27]Bryan County3-A Division II2-139.4233.34372 [36]5.1914.54
321 [21]King's Ridge Christian5-A Division I #4-039.0513.14450 [24]3.9113.62
322 [52]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAA0-239.0155.86162 [39]7.2617.01
323 [31]Oglethorpe County8-A Division I2-238.9643.49290 [26]6.2116.01
324 [28]Wheeler County4-A Division II3-038.8923.42425 [50]5.7615.63
325 [32]South Atlanta6-AA1-338.5546.64262 [21]3.6113.82
326 [10]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA2-238.5333.84370 [10]5.8016.03
327 [56]Chamblee4-AAAAA0-338.1954.06183 [47]5.7616.33
328 [11]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA2-238.1831.50382 [13]5.3815.97
329 [32]Vidalia3-A Division I1-338.1438.21337 [33]5.9316.55
330 [33]Model6-A Division I1-337.9348.25243 [15]7.2718.11
331 [33]Pike County2-AA2-237.7540.68316 [34]5.4816.50
332 [57]Morrow3-AAAAA1-237.5547.02260 [57]4.8616.07
333 [58]Apalachee8-AAAAA1-337.1153.69189 [50]4.7316.38
334 [59]Chattahoochee7-AAAAA1-237.1137.77343 [60]7.3919.04
335 [47]Beach3-AAA1-137.0750.67226 [31]5.4217.11
336 [34]Shaw1-AA0-337.0755.44168 [12]4.0315.73
337 [48]LaFayette7-AAA2-137.0335.38360 [55]3.7215.45
338 [2]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A2-136.8429.71394 [3]5.6217.55
339 [60]Johns Creek7-AAAAA0-336.8358.06134 [37]5.6417.57
340 [51]Union Grove2-AAAA0-436.7449.98232 [43]3.4915.51
341 [34]East Laurens2-A Division I1-236.7139.20329 [32]5.8117.86
342 [35]Coahulla Creek7-AA1-236.3843.64289 [31]5.0017.38
343 [52]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAA0-336.0151.07222 [41]6.2419.00
344 [53]Heritage (Conyers)4-AAAAAA0-235.9344.16285 [54]4.7617.59
345 [29]Miller County1-A Division II1-235.9238.20338 [27]4.2217.06
346 [54]Berkmar7-AAAAAA0-335.8760.19114 [37]4.0716.96
347 [12]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA3-135.0912.68451 [24]7.5321.20
348 [53]Druid Hills5-AAAA2-135.0132.25377 [58]2.9716.72
349 [55]Osborne3-AAAAAA0-334.9753.22192 [45]2.7116.51
350 [30]Dooly County4-A Division II0-234.7467.5262 [1]3.9317.95
351 [13]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-234.7035.76352 [7]4.6918.75
352 [36]Columbus1-AA2-034.6631.42383 [43]4.3418.45
353 [14]Calvary ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA3-034.3820.57433 [21]3.8218.20
354 [35]Dade County7-A Division I0-333.8847.81249 [17]2.7917.68
355 [3]Briarwood AcademyGIAA District 4-AA-A3-033.7517.71439 [11]3.4818.50
356 [49]Ridgeland7-AAA2-233.6732.45376 [57]5.0420.14
357 [37]Rutland2-AA0-333.2651.06223 [17]1.6317.14
358 [4]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA District 4-AA-A2-133.1722.42428 [9]0.3115.91
359 [31]Taylor County6-A Division II1-232.9931.28385 [38]3.7419.51
360 [50]West Hall8-AAA2-232.9935.42356 [53]3.8919.66
361 [5]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA District 3-AA-A3-132.7926.56411 [7]0.3216.29
362 [32]Portal3-A Division II1-232.7834.30367 [33]5.7121.70
363 [51]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA1-232.7236.88347 [50]1.8417.88
364 [61]Alcovy8-AAAAA0-432.4060.88110 [31]3.3319.69
365 [33]Warren County8-A Division II0-432.1656.52152 [6]3.2119.81
366 [36]McNair4-A Division I1-332.0443.12295 [28]4.0920.81
367 [34]Treutlen4-A Division II2-131.7927.61406 [42]3.4720.45
368 [52]Riverdale5-AAA1-331.6443.30292 [41]1.6818.81
369 [22]Providence Christian8-A Division I #1-331.0635.14362 [21]3.2520.96
370 [6]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A2-230.7032.95375 [1]1.8619.93
371 [37]Banks County8-A Division I0-330.6344.03287 [25]1.8920.02
372 [35]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II1-330.4846.45267 [15]2.7821.07
373 [56]Discovery8-AAAAAA0-330.4746.66261 [52]2.6120.90
374 [53]Fayette County2-AAA0-330.3559.81120 [15]2.8521.27
375 [7]Flint River AcademyGIAA District 1-AA-A3-030.3420.52434 [10]-0.9517.48
376 [36]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II1-330.0837.50345 [30]-1.0117.68
377 [15]Bethlehem ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-329.8136.25351 [6]-0.1218.83
378 [16]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-129.7024.81420 [19]1.8820.94
379 [37]Atkinson County2-A Division II †3-029.685.37456 [58]3.3622.45
380 [1]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA2-129.3128.45403 [2]-0.2319.22
381 [17]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA2-228.5830.80388 [15]1.4621.64
382 [18]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA3-128.4422.93426 [20]1.2521.57
383 [38]Crawford County6-A Division II2-128.4422.08429 [51]3.2623.59
384 [38]Redan6-AA1-328.1840.12323 [35]0.9721.55
385 [39]Murray County7-AA2-228.0535.59354 [39]-0.9319.79
386 [38]Gordon Central7-A Division I3-027.9714.08448 [47]2.4223.21
387 [54]Drew4-AAAA0-327.4740.15322 [52]0.3921.68
388 [39]Wilkinson County5-A Division II0-426.9640.18321 [24]1.4023.20
389 [40]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II0-1-126.9134.66364 [31]-1.4620.40
390 [2]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA3-126.9029.32396 [1]0.3522.22
391 [54]Windsor Forest3-AAA1-226.5534.34366 [56]1.0723.29
392 [39]Jefferson County2-A Division I0-426.3751.39216 [12]-0.2722.12
393 [40]Salem6-AA1-226.3138.39336 [37]2.0024.46
394 [19]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-426.1942.10307 [3]-0.4022.18
395 [41]Lanier County2-A Division II0-426.1542.71303 [21]0.3722.98
396 [42]Greenville7-A Division II2-125.7621.95430 [52]1.9124.91
397 [20]Riverside PrepGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-125.0911.89453 [26]0.1723.84
398 [41]Washington5-AA1-325.0935.38359 [40]-2.4521.23
399 [55]Midtown4-AAAA0-325.0438.86333 [54]-2.7021.03
400 [56]North Springs5-AAAA0-324.9452.46205 [39]-1.5422.29
401 [40]Coosa7-A Division I1-224.7229.10398 [39]0.4324.47
402 [41]Chattooga7-A Division I0-324.6837.92342 [34]-0.7223.36
403 [55]Cross Creek4-AAA1-223.7843.30293 [42]-2.6722.32
404 [43]Towns County8-A Division II †2-123.7324.62422 [49]-1.9023.14
405 [8]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A1-323.4528.96400 [4]-0.5824.74
406 [57]Forest Park4-AAAA1-123.3121.42432 [61]-2.3923.06
407 [44]Hancock Central5-A Division II2-223.2021.87431 [53]-2.3323.24
408 [58]Northview5-AAAA0-322.5947.52252 [47]-2.1524.03
409 [23]Mount Pisgah Christian5-A Division I #1-322.1131.62380 [22]-5.1621.50
410 [42]Hardaway1-AA0-321.7031.85378 [42]-3.2823.78
411 [45]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II1-221.7027.28409 [44]-2.6524.42
412 [46]Glascock County5-A Division II1-221.5428.93401 [40]-1.8925.33
413 [56]Islands3-AAA0-321.3442.31305 [45]-0.5926.83
414 [21]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-221.1916.31442 [22]-1.8825.69
415 [42]Towers4-A Division I2-121.0618.37436 [45]-3.0524.66
416 [47]Marion County6-A Division II0-420.9840.60318 [23]0.0527.83
417 [48]Claxton3-A Division II0-320.9143.37291 [18]-3.2024.65
418 [49]Montgomery County4-A Division II1-220.8925.93413 [46]-0.9826.90
419 [9]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA District 1-AA-A1-320.5727.45407 [6]-5.1323.06
420 [10]Gatewood SchoolGIAA District 4-AA-A0-420.4630.57390 [2]-2.8125.50
421 [57]Groves3-AAA0-319.6056.40153 [20]0.9730.14
422 [43]Butler4-AA0-319.4845.29279 [29]-4.6224.67
423 [43]Brantley County1-A Division I0-419.3245.89270 [22]-7.3022.14
424 [22]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-319.0235.45355 [8]-1.9627.78
425 [23]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-418.5835.42357 [9]-0.5329.66
426 [24]Athens ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-217.6115.61445 [23]-5.6425.52
427 [25]King's AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-317.3229.06399 [17]-0.8430.60
428 [44]Kendrick1-AA2-117.1615.83444 [47]-5.9225.68
429 [44]Armuchee7-A Division I0-217.1124.68421 [43]-5.6825.98
430 [50]Terrell County1-A Division II1-216.9425.95412 [45]-5.6826.15
431 [59]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA †1-315.7024.46423 [59]-7.6625.40
432 [26]Piedmont AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-115.009.85455 [27]-7.7426.02
433 [58]Johnson (Gainesville)6-AAA0-314.8840.00326 [48]-6.8127.08
434 [45]Central (Macon)2-A Division I0-414.7347.34255 [19]-5.5828.45
435 [24]Walker5-A Division I #2-213.9620.50435 [23]-4.9329.87
436 [51]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II0-411.3134.20368 [34]-9.9927.46
437 [27]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA1-311.0229.16397 [16]-2.4135.34
438 [3]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA1-210.6817.32440 [3]-8.8329.26
439 [59]Stone Mountain5-AAA †0-410.5042.75301 [44]-5.7532.52
440 [52]Twiggs County5-A Division II0-310.3234.48365 [32]-4.9033.54
441 [53]Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II †1-110.2614.95446 [55]-4.5233.98
442 [54]Savannah3-A Division II0-29.4938.80334 [25]-11.7227.56
443 [11]Thomas JeffersonGIAA District 4-AA-A1-37.6416.06443 [13]-7.2033.93
444 [45]Josey4-AA0-37.0624.98419 [46]-7.7933.91
445 [12]Augusta PrepGIAA District 4-AA-A1-36.9117.29441 [12]-9.0432.82
446 [46]Glenn Hills4-AA0-36.7138.03339 [38]-11.3030.75
447 [60]Clarkston5-AAAA0-36.6154.41180 [34]-8.7833.37
448 [55]Calhoun County1-A Division II †0-16.4125.76414 [47]-11.6930.67
449 [13]Rock Springs ChristianGIAA District 1-AA-A1-05.77-23.43458 [15]-10.8232.18
450 [46]Utopian Academy4-A Division I1-25.2814.12447 [46]-11.7331.75
451 [47]B.E.S.T. Academy5-A Division I0-45.0825.26418 [42]-15.1128.57
452 [4]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA0-21.24-14.5732.95
453 [56]Baconton Charter1-A Division II †0-20.7317.95437 [54]-16.9031.14
454 [14]Windsor AcademyGIAA District 1-AA-A1-3-2.784.91457 [14]-17.5434.01
455 [47]Jordan1-AA0-3-5.8029.37395 [45]-11.8342.73
456 [57]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-1-6.9510.26454 [57]-22.7033.02
457 [15]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 1-AA-A0-4-8.0128.20404 [5]-15.2441.54
458 [58]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †0-3-16.1113.45449 [56]-17.5647.32
459 [61]Cross Keys5-AAAA †0-4-23.4323.49424 [60]-24.4147.79

† - Plays a nonregion schedule / # - Qualifies for the smaller private school playoffs

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
12-AAAAA685.0577.89
22-AAAAAA584.4575.54
31-AAAAAA681.9378.70
47-AAAAA779.6568.32
54-AAAAAA778.8167.59
68-AAAAAA778.0165.76
71-AAAA676.8269.78
86-AAAA575.0668.43
97-AAAAAA873.8665.14
105-AAAAAA772.6368.26
113-AAAAA871.6361.37
126-AAAAA868.1060.94
133-AAAAAA868.0559.18
142-AAA867.7562.47
158-AAA667.5158.60
168-AA467.3553.12
178-AAAA767.0059.56
186-AAAAAA866.3861.89
191-AAA665.0360.27
203-AAAA764.5458.40
213-AA564.1358.82
225-AAAAA864.0858.43
233-A Division I363.7658.16
247-AAAA763.3058.30
251-A Division I761.8453.62
262-AAAA1060.8355.39
271-AAAAA960.3455.23
285-AA559.5849.46
294-AAAAA859.1552.16
304-AAAA857.9746.59
312-AA657.7350.45
327-AAA757.5450.11
335-AAA757.1453.65
348-AAAAA754.7048.65
357-AA854.2147.77
364-AAA853.9547.61
376-AAA753.8446.09
387-A Division II553.7947.15
392-A Division I1052.6245.50
408-A Division I552.2746.52
415-AAAA951.9344.49
422-A Division II651.6647.93
433-AAA951.4638.88
446-A Division I649.9647.61
455-A Division I148.275.08
461-AA847.5535.42
474-AA647.5035.31
48GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA545.4441.01
49GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA544.7738.39
506-AA544.7439.01
514-A Division I743.5735.99
523-A Division II942.9036.89
538-A Division II542.6738.72
54GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA542.4936.58
554-A Division II741.3337.26
567-A Division I739.9732.57
57GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA437.4531.06
581-A Division II734.1137.38
59GIAA District 3-AA-A433.6930.95
606-A Division II733.5026.20
61GIAA District 4-AA-A631.9124.60
625-A Division II630.2123.45
63GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA828.5724.26
64GAPPS Region 1-AA422.7117.03
65GIAA District 1-AA-A516.649.18

Least likely results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/29Irwin CountySchley County6 - 2012.2880.3%0.249
09/04Bulloch AcademyRobert Toombs Academy38 - 3621.8592.4%0.305
08/22Jones CountyWoodland (Stockbridge)16 - 2014.3583.8%0.306
09/05North HallEast Hall51 - 4919.6290.4%0.334
08/29McEachernMarietta16 - 1319.7990.6%0.354
09/05Peach CountyCrisp County30 - 2425.4294.8%0.358
08/15Tift CountyGriffin35 - 3121.0991.8%0.360
09/05Bethlehem ChristianRiverside Prep6 - 265.8766.2%0.360
09/05ManchesterMacon County47 - 4616.1986.5%0.361
09/05Lamar CountyRutland19 - 1422.1992.7%0.371
09/05Calvary DaySoutheast Bulloch28 - 2419.4890.3%0.381
09/05Glynn AcademyBradwell Institute28 - 357.5470.3%0.388
08/16Clarke CentralCedar Shoals13 - 1214.1183.4%0.389
08/15SequoyahDenmark24 - 2116.6887.1%0.394
09/05CedartownPepperell28 - 2712.7381.1%0.408

Highest rated matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
98.6508/14BufordMilton20 - 1311.2978.5%
94.6309/05HughesDouglas County44 - 319.2374.2%
94.5109/12BufordDouglas County - 15.2685.2%
94.2110/31CarrolltonDouglas County - 5.7765.9%
92.6609/12CarrolltonGainesville - 6.2667.2%
92.4010/31MiltonRoswell - 5.8066.0%
91.7410/10MiltonGainesville - 7.9171.2%
91.2809/05BufordRoswell65 - 2118.2489.0%
90.7308/16Douglas CountyNorth Gwinnett21 - 72.6457.5%
90.5209/26Thomas County CentralLee County - 9.5274.8%
90.3209/12MiltonBlessed Trinity - 9.4574.7%
89.8910/24GainesvilleRoswell - 1.3453.8%
87.6509/12JeffersonNorth Oconee - 0.2750.8%
87.4008/29North GwinnettColquitt County21 - 75.2264.5%
87.2010/24Thomas County CentralHouston County - 12.8581.3%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell

