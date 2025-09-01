AJC Varsity Maxwell summary after Week 3: New leader emerges in all-class ratings New team enters all-class top 10 following Colquitt County’s loss. There weren't many shake-ups atop the Maxwell Ratings, though Grayson moved to No. 1 in the Class 6A ratings and Creekside Christian is now atop the ratings among teams in the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools. (Jason Getz / AJC 2024)

By Loren Maxwell 1 hour ago link copied

Throughout the 2025 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 459 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association, and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs. Georgia HS football rankings: Few upsets and Georgia teams strong in interstate games Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage. For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 536 of 567 total games including 0 tie(s) (94.53%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 10.37 points and all game margins within 14.31 points. All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association. Home Advantage: 1.47