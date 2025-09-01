Maxwell summary after Week 3: New leader emerges in all-class ratings

AJC Varsity New team enters all-class top 10 following Colquitt County’s loss.
There weren't many shake-ups atop the Maxwell Ratings, though Grayson moved to No. 1 in the Class 6A ratings and Creekside Christian is now atop the ratings among teams in the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools. (Jason Getz / AJC 2024)
By Loren Maxwell 1 hour ago
Throughout the 2025 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 459 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association, and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 536 of 567 total games including 0 tie(s) (94.53%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 10.37 points and all game margins within 14.31 points.
All data is courtesy of the
Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.47
By Class All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in brackets. Each team links to its page at the
Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Rank
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Sch Str
Rank
Offense
Defense
1 [1] Grayson 4-AAAAAA 3-0 104.90 82.60 20 [10] 39.80 -13.45
2 [2] Buford 8-AAAAAA 2-0 104.85 90.27 6 [2] 37.09 -16.10
3 [3] Carrollton 2-AAAAAA 3-0 97.97 74.80 43 [21] 37.35 -8.97
4 [1] Milton 7-AAAAA 2-1 96.06 81.59 22 [3] 31.86 -12.55
5 [2] Hughes 3-AAAAA 2-0 94.96 69.77 75 [16] 34.88 -8.43
6 [4] Douglas County 2-AAAAAA 3-0 94.50 81.31 23 [12] 30.58 -12.26
7 [3] Lee County 2-AAAAA 2-0 93.72 70.97 61 [12] 35.97 -6.10
8 [1] Creekside 4-AAAA 3-0 92.66 82.68 19 [4] 35.08 -5.93
9 [4] Thomas County Central 2-AAAAA 3-0 92.32 59.32 153 [42] 32.34 -8.33
10 [5] Gainesville 7-AAAAA 3-0 91.43 74.74 44 [8] 31.03 -8.75
11 [2] Cartersville 7-AAAA 3-0 90.54 65.00 108 [17] 31.68 -7.21
12 [3] Ware County 1-AAAA 3-0 90.28 71.91 55 [7] 31.93 -6.70
13 [6] Roswell 7-AAAAA 2-0 89.66 75.80 38 [7] 32.72 -5.30
14 [5] North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAA 1-1 89.38 90.51 5 [1] 28.51 -9.22
15 [4] Blessed Trinity 6-AAAA 3-0 88.87 63.60 121 [19] 26.23 -10.99
16 [6] McEachern 3-AAAAAA 3-0 88.43 77.88 29 [16] 28.21 -8.57
17 [5] North Oconee 8-AAAA 2-0 87.99 58.54 165 [32] 29.37 -6.97
18 [6] Marist 5-AAAA 1-1 87.11 84.99 12 [2] 27.21 -8.25
19 [1] Jefferson 8-AAA 3-0 87.05 73.03 49 [6] 26.57 -8.83
20 [7] Norcross 7-AAAAAA 2-0 87.00 78.74 27 [14] 28.71 -6.64
21 [8] Colquitt County 1-AAAAAA 1-1 86.52 86.93 9 [4] 28.81 -6.06
22 [9] Newton 4-AAAAAA 2-1 84.55 71.15 60 [25] 30.37 -2.53
23 [7] Benedictine 1-AAAA 1-2 84.49 86.12 10 [1] 28.38 -4.46
24 [7] Sequoyah 6-AAAAA 3-0 84.22 68.46 79 [20] 26.99 -5.58
25 [8] Houston County 2-AAAAA 3-0 83.98 73.47 48 [9] 29.33 -2.99
26 [10] Mill Creek 8-AAAAAA 2-1 83.53 76.72 33 [18] 29.85 -2.02
27 [9] Coffee 2-AAAAA 1-2 83.32 75.99 37 [6] 25.53 -6.14
28 [11] Valdosta 1-AAAAAA 3-0 83.30 53.74 212 [46] 28.64 -3.02
29 [10] Woodward Academy 4-AAAAA 1-2 82.92 89.23 8 [2] 25.59 -5.68
30 [12] Camden County 1-AAAAAA 3-0 82.88 74.57 45 [22] 30.06 -1.17
31 [13] North Cobb 5-AAAAAA 2-1 82.80 76.66 34 [19] 25.96 -5.19
32 [11] Rome 5-AAAAA 0-2 82.68 95.32 1 [1] 26.84 -4.19
33 [14] Collins Hill 8-AAAAAA 1-2 82.60 84.90 13 [6] 24.41 -6.54
34 [2] Calhoun 7-AAA 2-0 80.97 65.80 101 [13] 25.99 -3.33
35 [15] Lowndes 1-AAAAAA 3-0 80.71 53.40 220 [47] 28.11 -0.95
36 [16] Walton 5-AAAAAA 1-2 80.36 83.21 18 [9] 26.90 -1.82
37 [1] Prince Avenue Christian 8-AA # 2-1 80.14 70.40 67 [2] 28.68 0.19
38 [3] Sandy Creek 2-AAA 3-0 80.00 65.19 106 [14] 24.68 -3.67
39 [1] Carver (Columbus) 1-AA 3-0 79.92 59.32 154 [10] 25.48 -2.79
40 [17] Harrison 3-AAAAAA 3-0 79.92 65.81 100 [33] 25.80 -2.47
41 [4] Peach County 1-AAA 3-0 79.65 60.98 142 [20] 26.58 -1.42
42 [18] Westlake 2-AAAAAA 1-2 78.99 83.91 16 [8] 26.44 -0.89
43 [8] Central (Carrollton) 3-AAAA 3-0 78.83 61.14 139 [26] 25.23 -1.95
44 [9] Cambridge 6-AAAA 3-0 78.76 53.42 218 [43] 25.63 -1.48
45 [19] North Paulding 5-AAAAAA 2-1 77.99 74.47 46 [23] 26.56 0.22
46 [20] Brookwood 7-AAAAAA 2-1 76.78 70.25 69 [28] 22.63 -2.50
47 [21] Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAA 2-0 76.76 64.78 109 [35] 21.15 -3.96
48 [2] Hebron Christian 8-AA # 2-1 76.65 69.97 74 [3] 25.18 0.18
49 [10] Eastside 8-AAAA 2-1 76.42 62.98 124 [21] 23.12 -1.65
50 [22] West Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 2-1 76.19 70.30 68 [27] 24.61 0.07
51 [11] Perry 1-AAAA 1-2 75.60 75.16 41 [6] 21.45 -2.50
52 [1] Thomasville 1-A Division I 3-0 75.59 58.37 168 [4] 24.77 0.83
53 [12] Warner Robins 1-AAAA 2-1 75.55 62.64 128 [23] 22.42 -1.48
54 [3] Calvary Day 3-AAA # 2-0 75.20 36.66 373 [22] 23.52 -0.02
55 [23] Parkview 7-AAAAAA 1-1 75.08 77.09 31 [17] 24.71 1.28
56 [12] Brunswick 1-AAAAA 1-1 74.57 68.94 78 [19] 24.01 1.09
57 [2] Pierce County 3-AA 2-0 74.56 31.28 405 [45] 22.24 -0.67
58 [13] River Ridge 6-AAAAA 3-0 74.42 63.89 117 [31] 21.43 -1.34
59 [14] Lanier 7-AAAAA 2-1 73.95 69.70 76 [17] 21.52 -0.78
60 [4] Savannah Christian 3-A Division I # 3-0 73.80 54.41 204 [9] 22.28 0.13
61 [15] Sprayberry 6-AAAAA 3-0 73.72 54.78 201 [48] 23.07 1.00
62 [13] Kell 6-AAAA 2-1 73.43 67.58 85 [12] 22.96 1.18
63 [5] LaGrange 2-AAA 2-1 73.39 67.27 87 [10] 21.25 -0.48
64 [24] Hillgrove 3-AAAAAA 2-0 73.01 52.84 229 [50] 20.21 -1.14
65 [16] Newnan 3-AAAAA 3-0 72.87 59.44 151 [40] 23.98 2.76
66 [6] Stephenson 5-AAA 3-0 72.24 57.50 176 [28] 21.63 1.05
67 [3] Carver (Atlanta) 5-AA 3-0 72.03 57.97 169 [11] 20.27 -0.12
68 [5] Fellowship Christian 5-A Division I # 1-1 71.95 71.95 54 [1] 21.79 1.49
69 [25] South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAA 2-1 71.82 64.23 114 [37] 18.60 -1.56
70 [7] Troup 2-AAA 2-0 71.82 60.79 143 [21] 22.89 2.73
71 [26] Archer 4-AAAAAA 1-2 71.63 74.86 42 [20] 23.28 3.30
72 [2] Fitzgerald 1-A Division I 2-0 71.58 56.70 186 [9] 20.39 0.46
73 [27] Lambert 6-AAAAAA 0-2 71.53 81.95 21 [11] 21.00 1.12
74 [14] Jones County 2-AAAA 2-1 71.50 58.86 162 [30] 20.87 1.02
75 [4] Rockmart 7-AA 1-1 71.47 76.40 35 [4] 21.29 1.48
76 [28] Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAA 1-1 71.24 89.66 7 [3] 21.23 1.64
77 [3] Toombs County 3-A Division I 3-0 70.79 45.62 304 [28] 20.02 0.88
78 [5] Appling County 3-AA 1-1 70.71 72.63 50 [5] 20.12 1.06
79 [29] Marietta 5-AAAAAA 0-3 70.48 85.35 11 [5] 19.08 0.24
80 [6] Morgan County 2-AA 3-0 70.15 50.69 246 [21] 22.76 4.26
81 [15] Jonesboro 3-AAAA 1-2 70.00 70.15 70 [9] 19.76 1.41
82 [30] East Coweta 2-AAAAAA 0-3 69.91 78.56 28 [15] 22.74 4.48
83 [16] Stockbridge 2-AAAA 2-1 69.52 61.11 140 [27] 21.35 3.48
84 [17] Jackson County 8-AAAAA 2-1 69.26 69.99 73 [15] 19.12 1.51
85 [31] North Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 2-1 68.69 67.92 82 [31] 18.59 1.55
86 [18] East Paulding 5-AAAAA 1-1 68.42 63.15 123 [32] 20.44 3.68
87 [17] Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 2-1 68.06 66.12 95 [14] 17.84 1.43
88 [19] Effingham County 1-AAAAA 1-1 68.03 72.48 51 [10] 20.72 4.34
89 [32] North Atlanta 6-AAAAAA 1-2 67.98 63.74 120 [38] 20.28 3.95
90 [4] Northeast 2-A Division I 2-1 67.40 59.12 158 [3] 18.47 2.72
91 [33] Denmark 6-AAAAAA 0-2 67.26 79.32 26 [13] 17.74 2.13
92 [1] Bowdon 7-A Division II 2-1 67.26 56.58 188 [9] 20.28 4.68
93 [5] Dublin 2-A Division I 1-1 67.08 56.84 185 [8] 18.78 3.35
94 [20] Northgate 3-AAAAA 3-0 67.00 59.90 148 [38] 17.32 1.97
95 [7] Burke County 4-AA 2-1 66.98 53.28 224 [17] 20.42 5.09
96 [8] Cedar Grove 5-AAA 1-1 66.86 62.85 125 [16] 21.04 5.83
97 [18] Cass 7-AAAA 2-1 66.83 54.15 210 [41] 18.56 3.38
98 [9] Whitewater 2-AAA 1-1 66.52 71.53 57 [9] 20.11 5.25
99 [6] Swainsboro 3-A Division I 3-0 66.40 57.04 184 [7] 18.55 3.80
100 [34] Tift County 1-AAAAAA 2-1 66.39 70.91 63 [26] 20.66 5.92
101 [35] Wheeler 5-AAAAAA 1-2 66.27 72.20 53 [24] 20.25 5.64
102 [10] Oconee County 8-AAA 1-2 66.23 73.62 47 [5] 16.73 2.15
103 [8] Callaway 2-AA 0-2 66.19 80.14 24 [3] 18.13 3.59
104 [21] Lovejoy 3-AAAAA 1-0 65.88 60.45 145 [37] 16.86 2.63
105 [11] Monroe Area 8-AAA 2-0 65.76 46.61 297 [40] 17.88 3.77
106 [9] Cook 3-AA 3-0 65.64 57.81 173 [12] 17.23 3.24
107 [12] Douglass 5-AAA 1-2 65.33 71.91 56 [8] 16.22 2.54
108 [10] Thomson 4-AA 2-1 65.32 49.72 266 [25] 18.91 5.25
109 [36] Campbell 3-AAAAAA 3-0 65.27 56.39 190 [42] 17.75 4.13
110 [2] Brooks County 2-A Division II 0-2 65.06 70.61 66 [2] 15.98 2.57
111 [13] Upson-Lee 2-AAA 2-0 65.05 51.39 239 [32] 17.37 3.97
112 [22] Glynn Academy 1-AAAAA 1-1 64.78 65.87 99 [27] 17.17 4.04
113 [11] Hapeville Charter 5-AA 0-1 64.75 90.54 4 [2] 15.76 2.67
114 [37] Cherokee 5-AAAAAA 1-2 64.67 70.07 71 [29] 19.50 6.48
115 [7] Rabun County 8-A Division I 2-0 64.56 51.74 237 [14] 17.90 4.98
116 [19] Ola 2-AAAA 2-1 64.52 55.95 193 [35] 17.42 4.55
117 [14] Cairo 1-AAA 0-2 64.03 83.95 15 [2] 17.43 5.05
118 [8] Worth County 1-A Division I 3-0 63.94 45.79 301 [26] 18.80 6.51
119 [20] St. Pius X 5-AAAA 2-0 63.81 52.98 228 [44] 15.71 3.55
120 [23] Creekview 6-AAAAA 0-3 63.54 76.14 36 [5] 15.15 3.27
121 [38] Duluth 7-AAAAAA 2-0 63.36 56.10 192 [43] 17.79 6.08
122 [24] Veterans 2-AAAAA 2-1 63.25 64.35 111 [30] 16.72 5.12
123 [21] Starr's Mill 3-AAAA 0-3 63.14 65.59 102 [16] 17.04 5.55
124 [15] Mary Persons 2-AAA 2-0 63.02 37.28 371 [56] 16.35 4.98
125 [16] North Hall 6-AAA 2-0 62.85 60.60 144 [22] 17.55 6.36
126 [25] Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 1-2 62.71 66.48 90 [23] 16.16 5.10
127 [6] Lovett 5-AA # 2-1 62.53 57.48 177 [7] 15.48 4.60
128 [3] Lincoln County 8-A Division II 2-0 62.49 50.28 253 [16] 16.54 5.70
129 [22] Harris County 3-AAAA 1-2 62.46 70.96 62 [8] 15.04 4.23
130 [17] Westover 1-AAA 2-0 62.32 55.56 195 [29] 15.82 5.15
131 [23] Cedartown 7-AAAA 1-2 62.27 54.76 202 [38] 17.44 6.83
132 [7] Athens Academy 8-A Division I # 2-1 62.25 50.32 251 [14] 18.63 8.04
133 [18] Jenkins 3-AAA 1-1 62.25 50.52 248 [34] 16.49 5.89
134 [4] Clinch County 2-A Division II 3-0 62.03 47.16 286 [20] 16.39 6.01
135 [12] Stephens County 8-AA 2-1 62.00 53.60 216 [16] 15.28 4.94
136 [19] Baldwin 4-AAA 1-1 61.86 67.17 88 [11] 16.05 5.85
137 [24] Hiram 7-AAAA 1-2 61.84 67.85 83 [11] 17.69 7.50
138 [20] Cherokee Bluff 8-AAA 2-1 61.77 53.38 221 [31] 17.19 7.06
139 [21] Bainbridge 1-AAA 0-3 61.70 79.74 25 [3] 16.33 6.27
140 [25] Hampton 2-AAAA 2-1 61.69 65.89 97 [15] 15.34 5.30
141 [26] Flowery Branch 8-AAAA 2-1 61.65 58.58 164 [31] 16.78 6.78
142 [27] Tucker 5-AAAA 1-1 61.54 62.75 127 [22] 17.98 8.09
143 [39] Dacula 8-AAAAAA 1-1 61.25 56.45 189 [41] 16.56 6.96
144 [13] Sumter County 1-AA 3-0 61.21 47.13 287 [30] 15.69 6.13
145 [5] Manchester 7-A Division II 0-2 61.15 63.76 119 [6] 14.08 4.59
146 [8] Holy Innocents 5-AA # 2-1 61.07 54.19 208 [10] 15.06 5.64
147 [22] Harlem 4-AAA 2-0 61.06 45.03 307 [44] 14.51 5.10
148 [28] New Hampstead 1-AAAA 1-2 60.98 62.29 132 [24] 15.69 6.36
149 [26] Dutchtown 3-AAAAA 0-3 60.95 71.19 59 [11] 16.06 6.76
150 [29] Locust Grove 2-AAAA 2-1 60.69 62.15 136 [25] 15.38 6.35
151 [9] North Cobb Christian 7-AA # 3-0 60.59 42.91 325 [19] 16.09 7.15
152 [30] Mays 4-AAAA 0-3 60.54 77.51 30 [5] 14.87 5.98
153 [23] Spalding 2-AAA 0-2 60.45 72.36 52 [7] 15.65 6.85
154 [27] South Paulding 5-AAAAA 1-1 60.20 66.58 89 [22] 16.05 7.51
155 [31] Allatoona 7-AAAA 1-2 59.73 60.37 146 [28] 15.60 7.52
156 [32] Southwest DeKalb 5-AAAA 1-1 59.56 57.12 182 [34] 14.98 7.08
157 [10] Wesleyan 5-A Division I # 2-1 59.43 57.07 183 [8] 14.71 6.93
158 [33] Maynard Jackson 4-AAAA 2-0 59.38 42.70 327 [53] 14.96 7.23
159 [28] Habersham Central 8-AAAAA 2-1 59.36 57.47 178 [46] 15.06 7.35
160 [34] Eagle's Landing 2-AAAA 3-0 59.25 50.73 245 [48] 14.76 7.16
161 [29] Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 0-2 59.11 69.41 77 [18] 14.95 7.49
162 [14] Ringgold 7-AA 3-0 58.91 40.42 347 [37] 13.66 6.40
163 [35] Madison County 8-AAAA 2-0 58.86 51.70 238 [47] 15.50 8.29
164 [15] Columbia 6-AA 0-2 58.79 94.26 2 [1] 14.76 7.62
165 [30] Northside (Warner Robins) 2-AAAAA 0-3 58.73 65.55 103 [28] 12.51 5.43
166 [11] Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 2-AAA # 1-1 58.52 50.19 256 [15] 14.97 8.10
167 [12] Aquinas 4-AAA # 2-0 58.50 52.48 232 [12] 15.60 8.76
168 [31] Statesboro 1-AAAAA 1-1 58.40 59.69 150 [39] 13.77 7.02
169 [32] New Manchester 5-AAAAA 2-0 58.33 25.58 428 [61] 13.65 6.97
170 [40] Alpharetta 6-AAAAAA 0-2 58.33 84.74 14 [7] 13.82 7.15
171 [41] Etowah 5-AAAAAA 1-2 58.28 65.23 105 [34] 16.82 10.19
172 [33] Seckinger 7-AAAAA 2-1 58.25 53.60 215 [50] 14.89 8.29
173 [36] East Forsyth 8-AAAA 3-0 58.23 50.10 258 [49] 12.89 6.31
174 [42] South Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 2-1 58.08 53.35 223 [49] 15.67 9.24
175 [24] Pickens 6-AAA 3-0 58.01 49.75 264 [35] 15.44 9.09
176 [6] Irwin County 2-A Division II 0-3 57.98 62.40 131 [7] 13.79 7.47
177 [34] Decatur 4-AAAAA 0-2 57.73 64.72 110 [29] 14.75 8.68
178 [9] Lamar County 4-A Division I 2-0 57.72 46.96 289 [23] 12.34 6.26
179 [10] Dodge County 2-A Division I 2-0 57.57 40.23 349 [34] 14.26 8.34
180 [37] Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAA 1-1 57.44 53.96 211 [42] 14.16 8.37
181 [16] East Jackson 8-AA 3-0 57.42 52.09 233 [19] 15.39 9.62
182 [13] Greater Atlanta Christian 6-AAA # 1-1 57.41 65.30 104 [4] 13.85 8.08
183 [25] Lumpkin County 6-AAA 1-1 57.38 59.04 159 [24] 14.50 8.77
184 [38] Centennial 6-AAAA 2-1 57.24 52.50 231 [45] 14.26 8.67
185 [11] Jeff Davis 1-A Division I 2-0 57.21 50.12 257 [18] 12.50 6.94
186 [12] Heard County 6-A Division I 3-0 56.95 26.65 420 [42] 14.75 9.46
187 [13] Bleckley County 2-A Division I 2-1 56.72 43.55 321 [29] 14.41 9.34
188 [35] Woodstock 6-AAAAA 2-1 56.70 44.20 313 [57] 13.89 8.84
189 [43] Grovetown 4-AAAAAA 2-1 56.69 54.61 203 [44] 14.23 9.19
190 [36] Lakeside (Evans) 1-AAAAA 0-2 56.66 56.69 187 [47] 13.64 8.64
191 [26] Luella 5-AAA 1-2 56.64 62.27 133 [17] 11.83 6.84
192 [1] First Presbyterian GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 3-0 56.55 40.73 342 [6] 13.71 8.81
193 [14] Whitefield Academy 5-A Division I # 1-1 56.48 58.53 166 [6] 13.32 8.50
194 [17] Hart County 8-AA 1-2 56.31 57.18 181 [13] 12.97 8.31
195 [18] Westside (Macon) 2-AA 1-2 56.15 64.34 112 [8] 15.26 10.76
196 [27] Southeast Bulloch 3-AAA 1-1 56.13 43.54 322 [46] 12.46 7.98
197 [7] Metter 3-A Division II 1-1 55.86 55.02 198 [12] 11.83 7.63
198 [19] Laney 4-AA 2-1 55.85 49.45 268 [26] 12.56 8.36
199 [20] North Murray 7-AA 2-0 55.48 53.16 226 [18] 13.18 9.35
200 [28] Northwest Whitfield 7-AAA 2-1 55.46 49.29 270 [36] 13.70 9.88
201 [21] Crisp County 3-AA 0-3 55.43 65.11 107 [7] 11.37 7.60
202 [29] Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAA 2-1 55.41 49.21 272 [37] 12.99 9.23
203 [14] Elbert County 8-A Division I 0-3 55.29 59.25 156 [2] 13.09 9.45
204 [37] Dunwoody 4-AAAAA 1-1 55.04 57.69 174 [45] 12.44 9.05
205 [39] Wayne County 1-AAAA 0-3 54.99 70.02 72 [10] 12.90 9.56
206 [8] Early County 1-A Division II 0-2 54.97 67.85 84 [3] 12.56 9.23
207 [38] Shiloh 4-AAAAA 0-3 54.97 70.65 65 [14] 10.37 7.05
208 [30] Gilmer 7-AAA 2-1 54.94 53.57 217 [30] 14.21 10.91
209 [40] Pace Academy 4-AAAA 1-1 54.87 55.13 197 [36] 10.21 6.99
210 [2] Brookstone GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 3-0 54.81 43.90 317 [5] 13.16 10.00
211 [15] Fannin County 7-A Division I 1-2 54.72 55.84 194 [10] 13.63 10.57
212 [31] West Laurens 4-AAA 2-0 54.61 33.69 388 [58] 12.58 9.63
213 [32] Monroe 1-AAA 0-2 54.60 92.32 3 [1] 11.85 8.90
214 [33] Dougherty 1-AAA 1-2 54.14 59.28 155 [23] 11.98 9.49
215 [39] Evans 1-AAAAA 0-2 53.88 61.00 141 [36] 10.85 8.62
216 [40] Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 1-2 53.57 54.26 206 [49] 14.01 12.10
217 [41] Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 3-0 53.52 40.46 346 [54] 10.20 8.34
218 [34] Long County 3-AAA 2-0 53.49 38.26 366 [55] 12.33 10.49
219 [44] Mountain View 8-AAAAAA 0-3 53.41 68.40 80 [30] 12.20 10.44
220 [41] Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 1-1 53.29 58.87 161 [43] 10.43 8.79
221 [42] Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAA 0-2 53.18 76.82 32 [4] 11.84 10.31
222 [16] Commerce 8-A Division I 0-3 53.09 57.83 170 [5] 12.24 10.81
223 [35] Westside (Augusta) 4-AAA 2-0 52.94 33.81 387 [57] 9.71 8.42
224 [17] Temple 6-A Division I 3-0 52.94 31.42 402 [38] 14.06 12.77
225 [43] Alexander 5-AAAAA 1-2 52.88 62.56 129 [34] 12.83 11.60
226 [45] Chapel Hill 2-AAAAAA 1-1 52.81 53.37 222 [48] 10.44 9.28
227 [46] Pebblebrook 3-AAAAAA 0-2 52.40 54.31 205 [45] 10.78 10.03
228 [18] Haralson County 6-A Division I 3-0 52.32 38.58 364 [35] 11.42 10.76
229 [44] McIntosh 3-AAAAA 1-2 52.27 62.83 126 [33] 11.16 10.54
230 [19] Bremen 6-A Division I 1-1 52.26 36.17 376 [36] 10.94 10.32
231 [47] Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAA 1-1 52.15 47.60 280 [52] 9.99 9.49
232 [3] John Milledge Academy GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 2-0 52.04 40.59 345 [7] 11.61 11.22
233 [9] Wilcox County 4-A Division II 2-1 51.88 42.25 329 [28] 10.61 10.39
234 [45] Lassiter 6-AAAAA 3-0 51.69 34.64 384 [60] 12.34 12.31
235 [10] Schley County 6-A Division II 1-2 51.67 52.59 230 [13] 12.47 12.45
236 [42] Woodland (Stockbridge) 2-AAAA 2-1 51.64 57.25 180 [33] 11.37 11.39
237 [46] Pope 6-AAAAA 0-3 51.57 66.16 93 [25] 12.19 12.27
238 [15] Savannah Country Day 3-A Division I # 1-2 51.54 62.25 134 [5] 9.00 9.11
239 [11] Trion 7-A Division II 1-2 51.47 46.69 295 [23] 11.16 11.34
240 [12] Seminole County 1-A Division II 3-0 51.45 38.89 361 [33] 9.24 9.44
241 [4] Valwood School GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 1-1 51.00 46.86 292 [3] 12.50 13.15
242 [47] Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 1-2 50.99 62.55 130 [35] 11.68 12.34
243 [48] Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAA 2-1 50.93 49.75 265 [55] 12.38 13.10
244 [5] Bulloch Academy GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 2-0 50.86 31.27 406 [16] 9.50 10.29
245 [43] Dalton 7-AAAA 0-3 50.86 66.31 92 [13] 13.53 14.33
246 [36] Howard 4-AAA 1-1 50.56 45.23 305 [43] 11.04 12.13
247 [37] Liberty County 3-AAA 2-0 50.50 42.05 330 [48] 8.78 9.94
248 [20] Washington County 2-A Division I 1-2 50.43 51.15 241 [15] 10.56 11.78
249 [13] Jenkins County 3-A Division II 1-1 50.28 43.86 318 [27] 10.33 11.71
250 [21] Gordon Lee 7-A Division I 2-0 49.95 46.32 298 [25] 9.74 11.44
251 [14] Charlton County 2-A Division II 2-1 49.81 44.99 308 [25] 13.35 15.19
252 [38] Dawson County 6-AAA 0-2 49.61 57.83 171 [26] 9.17 11.21
253 [6] Stratford Academy GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 2-0 49.60 37.86 368 [11] 10.14 12.19
254 [49] Tri-Cities 4-AAAAA 1-1 49.59 66.44 91 [24] 8.42 10.48
255 [15] Johnson County 5-A Division II 3-0 49.55 33.02 392 [44] 8.41 10.51
256 [7] Deerfield-Windsor GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 3-0 49.47 32.97 393 [14] 10.25 12.43
257 [22] Putnam County 4-A Division I 1-2 49.44 57.32 179 [6] 11.48 13.70
258 [50] Riverwood 6-AAAAA 1-2 48.97 51.85 234 [51] 8.59 11.27
259 [22] Spencer 1-AA 0-2 48.97 71.23 58 [6] 9.24 11.93
260 [16] Darlington 6-A Division I # 2-1 48.92 45.96 300 [18] 11.35 14.08
261 [23] Social Circle 4-A Division I 2-1 48.91 41.35 336 [33] 10.29 13.03
262 [39] White County 6-AAA 0-2 48.77 61.96 137 [19] 9.32 12.20
263 [24] Bacon County 1-A Division I 2-1 48.73 47.59 281 [21] 8.25 11.17
264 [44] Eagle's Landing Christian 2-AAAA 1-2 48.64 54.23 207 [39] 9.23 12.24
265 [16] Hawkinsville 4-A Division II 3-0 48.32 38.05 367 [36] 10.01 13.34
266 [48] Paulding County 3-AAAAAA 0-3 48.32 66.08 96 [32] 9.86 13.19
267 [17] Emanuel County Institute 3-A Division II 0-2 48.18 59.14 157 [8] 8.94 12.41
268 [23] Jackson 2-AA 1-2 48.17 49.99 260 [23] 7.52 11.01
269 [24] Sonoraville 7-AA 1-1 48.14 50.30 252 [22] 9.98 13.50
270 [25] Franklin County 8-AA 3-0 48.12 32.45 398 [44] 8.33 11.86
271 [45] Griffin 3-AAAA 0-2 48.09 63.80 118 [18] 9.87 13.44
272 [26] Union County 7-AA 0-2 48.00 54.83 200 [14] 9.84 13.49
273 [51] Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 1-1 47.94 49.94 261 [54] 10.43 14.14
274 [25] ACE Charter 2-A Division I 2-0 47.93 26.29 423 [43] 10.33 14.05
275 [27] Miller Grove 6-AA 2-1 47.68 40.71 343 [36] 9.49 13.46
276 [46] Lithonia 5-AAAA 2-0 47.48 39.23 357 [56] 8.14 12.31
277 [52] Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 0-1 47.37 50.50 249 [53] 10.79 15.07
278 [26] Southwest 2-A Division I 1-2 47.28 60.00 147 [1] 9.36 13.74
279 [49] Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAA 0-3 47.13 57.82 172 [40] 9.32 13.84
280 [53] Loganville 8-AAAAA 0-3 47.08 59.38 152 [41] 8.58 13.15
281 [40] North Clayton 5-AAA 2-1 47.06 42.36 328 [47] 9.67 14.26
282 [27] Jasper County 4-A Division I 3-0 46.95 31.37 403 [39] 9.04 13.74
283 [54] Banneker 3-AAAAA 1-1 46.90 43.63 320 [58] 9.13 13.88
284 [17] Landmark Christian 5-A Division I # 3-0 46.82 38.63 363 [20] 8.33 13.17
285 [28] Berrien 1-A Division I 2-1 46.67 48.29 276 [20] 11.22 16.20
286 [18] McIntosh County Academy 3-A Division II 1-1 46.48 39.24 356 [31] 7.69 12.85
287 [41] Adairsville 7-AAA 0-3 46.48 57.58 175 [27] 8.91 14.08
288 [29] Pepperell 6-A Division I 1-2 46.18 50.20 255 [17] 8.81 14.29
289 [47] Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-3 46.14 63.49 122 [20] 6.43 11.94
290 [18] Christian Heritage 7-A Division I # 1-2 46.11 49.47 267 [16] 9.54 15.08
291 [19] Pelham 1-A Division II 0-2 46.03 75.59 39 [1] 9.26 14.88
292 [20] Greene County 8-A Division II 0-2 45.96 50.88 244 [15] 7.22 12.91
293 [42] Hephzibah 4-AAA 1-1 45.96 46.31 299 [41] 8.98 14.67
294 [43] Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAA 1-2 45.80 62.19 135 [18] 6.32 12.18
295 [50] South Cobb 3-AAAAAA 2-1 45.80 45.20 306 [54] 8.14 14.00
296 [19] Mount Paran Christian 5-A Division I # 2-1 45.77 47.31 283 [17] 6.48 12.36
297 [21] Telfair County 4-A Division II 0-3 45.76 51.04 242 [14] 8.70 14.59
298 [22] Mitchell County 1-A Division II 1-0 45.66 33.47 390 [42] 8.03 14.03
299 [44] Richmond Academy 4-AAA 0-2 45.56 66.15 94 [12] 8.48 14.57
300 [48] Mundy's Mill 3-AAAA 0-1 45.55 83.30 17 [3] 6.34 12.45
301 [23] Macon County 6-A Division II 0-3 45.51 55.15 196 [11] 8.54 14.68
302 [1] Brentwood School GIAA District 4-AA-A 3-0 45.47 26.56 421 [6] 8.83 15.01
303 [55] Johns Creek 7-AAAAA 0-2 45.16 68.00 81 [21] 8.07 14.56
304 [28] South Atlanta 6-AA 1-2 45.04 51.00 243 [20] 6.52 13.14
305 [56] South Effingham 1-AAAAA 0-2 45.03 65.89 98 [26] 7.44 14.06
306 [8] St. Anne-Pacelli GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 1-2 44.55 47.86 278 [1] 7.08 14.18
307 [29] KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 5-AA 2-1 44.51 43.42 323 [34] 7.14 14.29
308 [51] Rockdale County 4-AAAAAA 2-0 44.48 34.96 382 [56] 8.59 15.76
309 [9] Westfield School GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 2-1 44.01 36.39 374 [12] 6.88 14.52
310 [49] M.L. King 4-AAAA 2-1 44.00 37.09 372 [58] 7.40 15.05
311 [45] Chestatee 6-AAA 1-1 43.97 41.94 332 [50] 7.90 15.57
312 [52] Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAA 0-1 43.64 61.25 138 [39] 8.22 16.23
313 [30] Tattnall County 3-AA 2-1 43.64 41.19 338 [35] 5.55 13.56
314 [10] George Walton Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 3-0 43.47 16.64 449 [24] 6.09 14.27
315 [24] Screven County 3-A Division II 2-0 43.27 35.08 380 [39] 6.04 14.43
316 [20] Mount Vernon 5-A Division I # 0-3 43.26 53.40 219 [11] 8.08 16.47
317 [46] East Hall 8-AAA 2-1 43.23 32.17 399 [59] 9.55 17.97
318 [30] Oglethorpe County 8-A Division I 2-1 43.14 42.97 324 [30] 7.36 15.88
319 [31] Therrell 5-AA 1-2 43.11 48.35 275 [28] 4.65 13.19
320 [25] Bryan County 3-A Division II 1-1 42.71 46.84 293 [22] 5.67 14.61
321 [32] Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 7-AA 1-1 42.61 44.72 310 [31] 7.41 16.46
322 [31] Model 6-A Division I 1-2 42.58 48.79 273 [19] 7.41 16.48
323 [57] Alcovy 8-AAAAA 0-3 42.55 70.65 64 [13] 6.76 15.86
324 [58] Chamblee 4-AAAAA 0-3 42.20 58.66 163 [44] 6.07 15.53
325 [32] Mount Bethel Christian 5-A Division I † 3-0 42.20 28.97 415 [40] 0.83 10.28
326 [26] Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-A Division II 3-0 42.02 33.24 391 [43] 5.71 15.34
327 [50] McDonough 2-AAAA 1-2 41.84 49.31 269 [50] 5.70 15.51
328 [27] Wheeler County 4-A Division II 2-0 41.76 33.59 389 [41] 6.16 16.05
329 [28] Turner County 2-A Division II 0-1 41.67 63.94 115 [5] 7.63 17.61
330 [51] Union Grove 2-AAAA 0-3 41.63 51.84 236 [46] 5.42 15.45
331 [33] Coahulla Creek 7-AA 1-2 41.54 49.81 263 [24] 6.22 16.33
332 [53] Osborne 3-AAAAAA 0-2 41.46 49.86 262 [51] 3.89 14.09
333 [33] Vidalia 3-A Division I 0-3 41.33 46.80 294 [24] 6.01 16.34
334 [47] LaFayette 7-AAA 2-1 41.18 40.17 350 [53] 4.35 14.83
335 [52] Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAA 0-2 40.98 54.17 209 [40] 5.36 16.03
336 [34] Shaw 1-AA 0-3 40.92 59.85 149 [9] 4.35 15.09
337 [29] Miller County 1-A Division II 0-2 40.88 50.21 254 [17] 4.48 15.25
338 [11] Tiftarea Academy GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 1-1 40.81 39.34 355 [9] 6.07 16.91
339 [2] Southwest Georgia Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 2-0 40.77 24.58 431 [10] 6.31 17.19
340 [59] Morrow 3-AAAAA 1-2 40.37 49.25 271 [56] 4.70 15.98
341 [12] Bethlehem Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 1-2 40.37 44.11 315 [4] 3.94 15.22
342 [60] Chattahoochee 7-AAAAA 1-2 40.24 41.09 339 [59] 7.45 18.87
343 [54] Berkmar 7-AAAAAA 0-3 39.93 64.28 113 [36] 4.42 16.14
344 [61] Apalachee 8-AAAAA 1-2 39.90 51.84 235 [52] 4.47 16.23
345 [55] Heritage (Conyers) 4-AAAAAA 0-1 39.43 44.00 316 [55] 4.43 16.65
346 [13] Frederica Academy GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 1-2 38.91 30.41 413 [18] 4.06 16.81
347 [34] East Laurens 2-A Division I 0-2 38.77 53.13 227 [13] 5.37 18.25
348 [21] King's Ridge Christian 5-A Division I # 3-0 38.75 15.58 451 [24] 2.57 15.47
349 [35] Columbus 1-AA 2-0 38.39 35.80 377 [41] 4.72 17.98
350 [22] Providence Christian 8-A Division I # 0-3 38.28 50.48 250 [13] 6.47 19.85
351 [36] Pike County 2-AA 1-2 37.89 48.39 274 [27] 3.86 17.62
352 [30] Dooly County 4-A Division II 0-2 37.71 67.37 86 [4] 3.84 17.79
353 [14] Strong Rock Christian GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 2-1 37.64 26.22 424 [21] 5.91 19.93
354 [15] Tattnall Square GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 0-3 37.42 47.61 279 [2] 3.93 18.16
355 [31] Taylor County 6-A Division II 0-2 37.26 44.35 311 [26] 3.14 17.53
356 [35] Dade County 7-A Division I 0-3 37.19 50.52 247 [16] 2.91 17.37
357 [3] Briarwood Academy GIAA District 4-AA-A 2-0 37.04 25.94 427 [8] 2.99 17.60
358 [32] Washington-Wilkes 8-A Division II 0-3 36.77 50.05 259 [18] 4.02 18.91
359 [48] Windsor Forest 3-AAA 1-1 36.73 40.89 340 [52] 3.49 18.41
360 [37] Washington 5-AA 1-2 36.68 44.19 314 [33] 0.27 15.24
361 [49] Beach 3-AAA 0-1 36.66 75.20 40 [4] 2.51 17.50
362 [33] Warren County 8-A Division II 0-3 36.41 56.20 191 [10] 4.38 19.63
363 [34] Lake Oconee Academy 8-A Division II 1-2 36.22 38.72 362 [34] 0.51 15.94
364 [35] Portal 3-A Division II 1-1 36.15 31.94 400 [47] 3.82 19.32
365 [36] Banks County 8-A Division I 0-2 35.89 45.68 303 [27] 2.10 17.86
366 [50] Riverdale 5-AAA 1-2 35.85 44.98 309 [45] 2.95 18.75
367 [51] West Hall 8-AAA 1-2 35.75 42.04 331 [49] 4.89 20.79
368 [4] Edmund Burke Academy GIAA District 4-AA-A 2-1 35.68 25.05 429 [9] 0.09 16.05
369 [52] Fayette County 2-AAA 0-2 35.48 63.91 116 [15] 3.40 19.58
370 [53] Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 0-2 35.18 48.10 277 [38] 0.61 17.08
371 [5] Southland Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 1-2 35.17 40.83 341 [1] 2.07 18.54
372 [36] Treutlen 4-A Division II 2-1 34.99 30.56 412 [49] 4.08 20.74
373 [53] Druid Hills 5-AAAA 1-1 34.54 37.42 370 [57] 0.87 17.98
374 [37] McNair 4-A Division I 1-2 34.54 41.54 333 [31] 3.25 20.36
375 [6] Trinity Christian (Dublin) GIAA District 3-AA-A 2-1 34.49 34.76 383 [2] 0.69 17.85
376 [37] Greenville 7-A Division II 2-0 34.49 21.41 438 [53] 3.86 21.02
377 [56] Discovery 8-AAAAAA 0-2 34.41 46.88 291 [53] 2.47 19.71
378 [38] Rutland 2-AA 0-2 34.30 53.64 214 [15] 1.60 18.94
379 [16] Terrell Academy GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 1-1 34.29 32.65 396 [15] 1.28 18.65
380 [54] Ridgeland 7-AAA 1-2 34.02 39.81 353 [54] 3.69 21.32
381 [38] Lanier County 2-A Division II 0-3 33.47 46.89 290 [21] 2.11 20.29
382 [38] Chattooga 7-A Division I 0-2 33.38 41.36 335 [32] 1.91 20.19
383 [54] North Springs 5-AAAA 0-2 33.33 58.89 160 [29] 0.92 19.24
384 [39] Gordon Central 7-A Division I 3-0 32.14 18.86 444 [47] 3.03 22.53
385 [23] Mount Pisgah Christian 5-A Division I # 1-2 31.90 37.73 369 [21] 0.48 20.23
386 [7] Flint River Academy GIAA District 1-AA-A 2-0 31.83 23.12 434 [11] -0.89 18.93
387 [39] Atkinson County 2-A Division II † 2-0 31.74 18.94 443 [56] 2.52 22.43
388 [40] Crawford County 6-A Division II 2-1 31.65 24.93 430 [52] 3.17 23.17
389 [40] Coosa 7-A Division I 1-1 31.42 28.49 417 [41] 2.30 22.53
390 [41] Brantley County 1-A Division I 0-3 31.28 53.70 213 [11] -2.45 17.92
391 [17] Pinewood Christian GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 1-2 31.18 40.02 351 [8] 1.63 22.10
392 [41] Randolph-Clay 1-A Division II 0-1-1 30.72 38.39 365 [35] -1.16 19.77
393 [55] Drew 4-AAAA 0-3 30.63 42.90 326 [52] 0.23 21.25
394 [39] Redan 6-AA 1-2 30.52 35.02 381 [42] 0.33 21.46
395 [42] Wilkinson County 5-A Division II 0-3 29.91 41.23 337 [29] -0.52 21.21
396 [55] Cross Creek 4-AAA 1-1 29.80 41.39 334 [51] -0.60 21.25
397 [18] Calvary Christian GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 2-0 29.33 18.13 446 [23] -0.02 22.31
398 [40] Hardaway 1-AA 0-3 29.22 39.78 354 [39] -0.31 22.13
399 [43] Marion County 6-A Division II 0-3 29.00 46.68 296 [24] 1.19 23.84
400 [1] Creekside Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 2-1 28.97 31.35 404 [1] -0.13 22.55
401 [42] Jefferson County 2-A Division I 0-3 28.84 47.21 285 [22] -0.78 22.03
402 [56] Islands 3-AAA 0-2 28.68 51.31 240 [33] -1.35 21.62
403 [41] Murray County 7-AA 2-1 28.65 32.60 397 [43] -1.54 21.46
404 [43] Armuchee 7-A Division I 0-1 27.91 34.02 386 [37] -1.08 22.66
405 [56] Forest Park 4-AAAA 1-1 27.30 26.20 425 [60] -1.96 22.40
406 [19] Loganville Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 2-1 27.21 26.82 419 [20] 0.49 24.93
407 [57] Midtown 4-AAAA 0-3 27.16 40.26 348 [55] -2.68 21.82
408 [44] Hancock Central 5-A Division II 1-2 26.93 31.64 401 [48] -2.01 22.71
409 [2] Lanier Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 2-1 26.72 22.00 437 [2] -4.36 20.58
410 [8] Central Fellowship Christian GIAA District 1-AA-A 1-2 26.64 31.18 408 [4] -2.20 22.81
411 [45] Claxton 3-A Division II 0-2 26.39 47.25 284 [19] -2.60 22.66
412 [42] Butler 4-AA 0-2 26.38 47.58 282 [29] -3.04 22.22
413 [46] Chattahoochee County 6-A Division II 1-2 26.12 32.85 395 [46] -2.22 23.31
414 [44] Towers 4-A Division I 2-1 25.26 23.16 433 [44] -2.24 24.15
415 [47] Glascock County 5-A Division II 1-2 25.24 32.89 394 [45] -1.27 25.14
416 [20] Athens Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 2-1 25.24 16.16 450 [25] -2.20 24.22
417 [9] Robert Toombs Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 1-2 24.98 26.30 422 [7] -2.83 23.84
418 [21] Brookwood School GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 0-3 24.53 39.15 359 [10] -0.03 27.09
419 [48] Towns County 8-A Division II † 1-1 24.51 26.13 426 [51] -3.50 23.64
420 [58] Northview 5-AAAA 0-2 23.89 43.72 319 [51] -4.26 23.51
421 [49] Montgomery County 4-A Division II 1-2 23.88 28.57 416 [50] -0.85 26.92
422 [45] Central (Macon) 2-A Division I 0-3 23.75 53.21 225 [12] -3.57 24.33
423 [22] Lakeview Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 1-2 23.61 23.30 432 [22] -1.65 26.39
424 [10] Gatewood School GIAA District 4-AA-A 0-3 23.12 31.18 407 [3] -4.59 23.94
425 [43] Kendrick 1-AA 2-1 22.92 22.27 436 [47] -4.06 24.67
426 [44] Salem 6-AA 0-2 22.24 44.24 312 [32] -4.88 24.53
427 [23] King's Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 1-2 20.51 27.37 418 [19] -1.72 29.42
428 [57] Groves 3-AAA 0-2 20.32 58.43 167 [25] -1.90 29.43
429 [24] Walker 5-A Division I # 2-1 20.07 17.47 447 [23] -4.06 27.53
430 [24] Mount de Sales GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 0-3 19.72 35.34 379 [13] -4.03 27.90
431 [25] Piedmont Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 2-1 18.66 13.36 454 [26] -7.43 25.56
432 [58] Johnson (Gainesville) 6-AAA 0-2 17.49 45.68 303 [42] -4.26 29.90
433 [50] Terrell County 1-A Division II 0-2 16.54 40.60 344 [30] -7.27 27.84
434 [45] Josey 4-AA 0-2 15.80 30.97 410 [46] -6.05 29.81
435 [26] St. Andrew's School GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 1-2 15.67 31.16 409 [17] -3.74 32.24
436 [46] B.E.S.T. Academy 5-A Division I 0-3 15.09 22.28 435 [45] -12.31 24.25
437 [51] Southwest Georgia STEM 1-A Division II † 1-1 14.88 19.18 442 [55] -3.87 32.90
438 [59] Stone Mountain 5-AAA † 0-3 14.48 47.00 288 [39] -6.08 31.09
439 [59] Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA † 0-3 14.39 30.74 411 [59] -9.81 27.45
440 [3] Cherokee Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 1-2 14.38 20.51 441 [3] -7.98 29.29
441 [52] Georgia Military Prep 5-A Division II 0-3 13.99 36.29 375 [37] -10.65 27.01
442 [53] Calhoun County 1-A Division II † 0-1 13.61 34.49 385 [40] -8.94 29.10
443 [4] Skipstone Academy GAPPS Region 1-AA 0-1 13.31 -8.46 29.87
444 [54] Twiggs County 5-A Division II 0-2 13.02 35.57 378 [38] -5.31 33.32
445 [11] Thomas Jefferson GIAA District 4-AA-A 1-2 12.04 15.07 452 [13] -7.37 32.24
446 [47] Utopian Academy 4-A Division I 1-2 12.02 20.82 440 [46] -9.52 30.11
447 [46] Glenn Hills 4-AA 0-2 11.76 39.93 352 [38] -10.04 29.84
448 [12] Augusta Prep GIAA District 4-AA-A 1-2 11.35 17.35 448 [12] -8.85 31.45
449 [55] Savannah 3-A Division II 0-1 9.82 38.91 360 [32] -13.12 28.71
450 [13] Rock Springs Christian GIAA District 1-AA-A 1-0 9.21 -23.74 458 [15] -10.55 31.89
451 [60] Clarkston 5-AAAA 0-2 8.26 54.94 199 [37] -10.96 32.43
452 [47] Jordan 1-AA 0-2 5.07 39.19 358 [40] -7.63 38.95
453 [56] Baconton Charter 1-A Division II † 0-2 4.42 21.27 439 [54] -16.66 30.58
454 [27] Riverside Prep GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 1-1 3.63 1.49 457 [27] -11.18 36.83
455 [14] Windsor Academy GIAA District 1-AA-A 1-2 1.57 4.44 455 [14] -15.91 34.18
456 [15] Heritage (Newnan) GIAA District 1-AA-A 0-3 -0.50 29.75 414 [5] -14.40 37.75
457 [57] Central (Talbotton) 6-A Division II 0-1 -2.40 14.88 453 [57] -21.89 32.16
458 [58] Pataula Charter 1-A Division II † 0-2 -10.07 1.57 456 [58] -17.12 44.60
459 [61] Cross Keys 5-AAAA † 0-3 -23.74 18.77 445 [61] -27.56 47.83
† - Plays a non-region schedule / # - Qualifies for the smaller private school playoffs
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
Rank
Region
Teams
Comp Rating
Avg Rating
1 2-AAAAAA 5 87.09 78.84
2 2-AAAAA 6 85.89 79.22
3 1-AAAAAA 6 82.85 79.43
4 7-AAAAA 7 81.12 70.68
5 1-AAAA 6 79.74 73.65
6 6-AAAA 5 78.93 73.27
7 8-AAAAAA 7 78.88 67.46
8 4-AAAAAA 7 78.69 67.64
9 7-AAAAAA 8 76.44 68.30
10 5-AAAAAA 7 75.95 71.55
11 3-AAAAA 8 71.19 62.65
12 8-AAAA 7 70.32 63.26
13 3-AAAAAA 8 70.19 61.83
14 8-AA 4 69.52 55.96
15 6-AAAAA 8 69.48 63.10
16 2-AAA 8 69.16 64.46
17 6-AAAAAA 8 68.57 64.40
18 8-AAA 6 68.52 59.97
19 1-AAA 6 67.43 62.74
20 3-AA 5 67.25 61.99
21 3-A Division I 3 66.60 59.51
22 3-AAAA 7 66.31 60.79
23 5-AAAAA 8 65.93 60.34
24 7-AAAA 7 65.84 61.86
25 1-A Division I 7 63.54 56.43
26 1-AAAAA 9 62.83 58.00
27 2-AAAA 10 62.05 57.09
28 4-AAAAA 8 62.01 55.55
29 5-AA 5 61.00 52.22
30 4-AAAA 8 60.89 49.57
31 7-AAA 7 60.08 52.64
32 2-AA 6 58.98 52.14
33 5-AAA 7 58.93 55.68
34 8-AAAAA 7 58.64 53.49
35 7-A Division II 5 57.36 51.28
36 7-AA 8 56.53 49.35
37 8-A Division I 5 55.66 50.39
38 4-AAA 8 55.54 50.29
39 2-A Division I 10 55.31 48.58
40 2-A Division II 6 55.20 51.67
41 6-AAA 7 55.00 48.30
42 5-AAAA 9 53.90 46.61
43 3-AAA 9 53.71 42.21
44 6-A Division I 6 52.65 50.54
45 1-AA 8 51.90 40.83
46 4-AA 6 51.79 40.35
47 5-A Division I 1 50.96 15.09
48 GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 5 49.05 43.07
49 6-AA 5 47.24 40.85
50 8-A Division II 5 46.70 43.57
51 GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 5 46.32 42.07
52 4-A Division I 7 46.30 39.26
53 3-A Division II 9 45.76 39.90
54 GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 5 44.83 40.02
55 4-A Division II 7 44.75 40.61
56 7-A Division I 7 43.97 38.10
57 GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 4 40.52 34.16
58 6-A Division II 7 38.68 31.26
59 1-A Division II 7 38.05 40.89
60 GIAA District 3-AA-A 4 36.74 33.85
61 GIAA District 4-AA-A 6 34.01 27.45
62 5-A Division II 6 33.07 26.44
63 GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 8 31.36 25.34
64 GAPPS Region 1-AA 4 24.63 20.85
65 GIAA District 1-AA-A 5 20.52 13.75 Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team and the likelihood of the on-field result.
Date
Favorite
Underdog
Score
Diff
Prob
Likelihood
08/22 Jones County Woodland (Stockbridge) 16 - 20 18.39 89.8% 0.236
08/29 Irwin County Schley County 45828 7.79 71.5% 0.330
08/15 Sequoyah Denmark 24 - 21 18.43 89.8% 0.366
08/28 Cedartown Alexander 31 - 34 10.86 78.3% 0.368
08/16 Clarke Central Cedar Shoals 13 - 12 15.10 85.6% 0.370
08/15 Tift County Griffin 35 - 31 19.78 91.2% 0.372
08/29 Darlington Ridgeland 44 - 42 16.38 87.4% 0.372
08/29 Lee County Tift County 41 - 33 28.80 96.8% 0.373
08/29 McEachern Marietta 16 - 13 16.48 87.5% 0.392
08/15 Long County Vidalia 28 - 27 10.69 77.9% 0.430
08/22 Banneker South Cobb 45836 2.58 57.6% 0.434
08/29 Stockbridge Locust Grove 21 - 20 10.31 77.2% 0.435
08/29 Pebblebrook Lithia Springs 21 - 35 2.99 58.7% 0.437
08/15 Norcross Lanier 16 - 12 14.52 84.8% 0.439
08/15 Athens Academy Aquinas 34 - 52 2.28 56.7% 0.446 Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
Game Rating
Date
Team
Opponent
Score
Diff
Prob
98.41 08/14 Buford Milton 20 - 13 10.26 77.1%
96.84 09/12 Buford Douglas County - 11.82 80.2%
96.27 10/31 Carrollton Douglas County - 4.95 64.2%
95.35 09/05 Hughes Douglas County - 1.94 55.7%
94.70 09/12 Carrollton Gainesville - 5.07 64.5%
93.76 09/26 Thomas County Central Lee County - 0.07 50.2%
93.43 10/10 Milton Gainesville - 6.10 67.3%
92.90 10/31 Milton Roswell - 4.93 64.1%
91.71 09/05 Buford Roswell - 16.65 87.7%
91.19 08/16 Douglas County North Gwinnett 21 - 7 5.12 64.7%
91.16 09/12 Milton Blessed Trinity - 8.66 73.6%
90.98 10/24 Gainesville Roswell - 3.24 59.5%
88.90 10/24 North Gwinnett Norcross - 0.90 52.7%
88.81 09/12 Lee County Colquitt County - 8.67 73.6%
88.25 09/12 Jefferson North Oconee - 0.54 51.6%