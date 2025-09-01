AJC Varsity

Maxwell summary after Week 3: New leader emerges in all-class ratings

New team enters all-class top 10 following Colquitt County’s loss.
There weren't many shake-ups atop the Maxwell Ratings, though Grayson moved to No. 1 in the Class 6A ratings and Creekside Christian is now atop the ratings among teams in the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools. (Jason Getz / AJC 2024)
By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago

Throughout the 2025 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 459 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association, and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Georgia HS football rankings: Few upsets and Georgia teams strong in interstate games

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 536 of 567 total games including 0 tie(s) (94.53%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 10.37 points and all game margins within 14.31 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.47

By Class

AAAAAA AAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Grayson3-0 104.901Milton2-196.06
2Buford2-0 104.852Hughes2-094.96
3Carrollton3-0 97.973Lee County2-093.72
4Douglas County3-0 94.504Thomas County Central3-092.32
5North Gwinnett1-1 89.385Gainesville3-091.43
6McEachern3-0 88.436Roswell2-089.66
7Norcross2-0 87.007Sequoyah3-084.22
8Colquitt County1-1 86.528Houston County3-083.98
9Newton2-1 84.559Coffee1-283.32
10Mill Creek2-1 83.5310Woodward Academy1-282.92
11Valdosta3-0 83.3011Rome0-282.68
12Camden County3-0 82.8812Brunswick1-174.57
13North Cobb2-1 82.8013River Ridge3-074.42
14Collins Hill1-2 82.6014Lanier2-173.95
15Lowndes3-0 80.7115Sprayberry3-073.72



AAAA AAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Creekside3-092.661Jefferson3-087.05
2Cartersville3-090.542Calhoun2-080.97
3Ware County3-090.283Sandy Creek3-080.00
4Blessed Trinity3-088.874Peach County3-079.65
5North Oconee2-087.995LaGrange2-173.39
6Marist1-187.116Stephenson3-072.24
7Benedictine1-284.497Troup2-071.82
8Central (Carrollton)3-078.838Cedar Grove1-166.86
9Cambridge3-078.769Whitewater1-166.52
10Eastside2-176.4210Oconee County1-266.23
11Perry1-275.6011Monroe Area2-065.76
12Warner Robins2-175.5512Douglass1-265.33
13Kell2-173.4313Upson-Lee2-065.05
14Jones County2-171.5014Cairo0-264.03
15Jonesboro1-270.0015Mary Persons2-063.02



AA A Divison I
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Carver (Columbus)3-079.921Thomasville3-075.59
2Pierce County2-074.562Fitzgerald2-071.58
3Carver (Atlanta)3-072.033Toombs County3-070.79
4Rockmart1-171.474Northeast2-167.40
5Appling County1-170.715Dublin1-167.08
6Morgan County3-070.156Swainsboro3-066.40
7Burke County2-166.987Rabun County2-064.56
8Callaway0-266.198Worth County3-063.94
9Cook3-065.649Lamar County2-057.72
10Thomson2-165.3210Dodge County2-057.57
11Hapeville Charter0-164.7511Jeff Davis2-057.21
12Stephens County2-162.0012Heard County3-056.95
13Sumter County3-061.2113Bleckley County2-156.72
14Ringgold3-058.9114Elbert County0-355.29
15Columbia0-258.7915Fannin County1-254.72



A Division II Smaller Private
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Bowdon2-167.261Prince Avenue Christian2-180.14
2Brooks County0-265.062Hebron Christian2-176.65
3Lincoln County2-062.493Calvary Day2-075.20
4Clinch County3-062.034Savannah Christian3-073.80
5Manchester0-261.155Fellowship Christian1-171.95
6Irwin County0-357.986Lovett2-162.53
7Metter1-155.867Athens Academy2-162.25
8Early County0-254.978Holy Innocents2-161.07
9Wilcox County2-151.889North Cobb Christian3-060.59
10Schley County1-251.6710Wesleyan2-159.43
11Trion1-251.4711Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)1-158.52
12Seminole County3-051.4512Aquinas2-058.50
13Jenkins County1-150.2813Greater Atlanta Christian1-157.41
14Charlton County2-149.8114Whitefield Academy1-156.48
15Johnson County3-049.5515Savannah Country Day1-251.54



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA-A
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1First Presbyterian3-056.551Brentwood School3-045.47
2Brookstone3-054.812Southwest Georgia Academy2-040.77
3John Milledge Academy2-052.043Briarwood Academy2-037.04
4Valwood School1-151.004Edmund Burke Academy2-135.68
5Bulloch Academy2-050.865Southland Academy1-235.17



GAPPS
Rank Team Rec Rating
1Creekside Christian2-128.97
2Lanier Christian2-126.72
3Cherokee Christian1-214.38
4Skipstone Academy0-113.31



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in brackets. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Grayson4-AAAAAA3-0104.9082.6020 [10]39.80-13.45
2 [2]Buford8-AAAAAA2-0104.8590.276 [2]37.09-16.10
3 [3]Carrollton2-AAAAAA3-097.9774.8043 [21]37.35-8.97
4 [1]Milton7-AAAAA2-196.0681.5922 [3]31.86-12.55
5 [2]Hughes3-AAAAA2-094.9669.7775 [16]34.88-8.43
6 [4]Douglas County2-AAAAAA3-094.5081.3123 [12]30.58-12.26
7 [3]Lee County2-AAAAA2-093.7270.9761 [12]35.97-6.10
8 [1]Creekside4-AAAA3-092.6682.6819 [4]35.08-5.93
9 [4]Thomas County Central2-AAAAA3-092.3259.32153 [42]32.34-8.33
10 [5]Gainesville7-AAAAA3-091.4374.7444 [8]31.03-8.75
11 [2]Cartersville7-AAAA3-090.5465.00108 [17]31.68-7.21
12 [3]Ware County1-AAAA3-090.2871.9155 [7]31.93-6.70
13 [6]Roswell7-AAAAA2-089.6675.8038 [7]32.72-5.30
14 [5]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAA1-189.3890.515 [1]28.51-9.22
15 [4]Blessed Trinity6-AAAA3-088.8763.60121 [19]26.23-10.99
16 [6]McEachern3-AAAAAA3-088.4377.8829 [16]28.21-8.57
17 [5]North Oconee8-AAAA2-087.9958.54165 [32]29.37-6.97
18 [6]Marist5-AAAA1-187.1184.9912 [2]27.21-8.25
19 [1]Jefferson8-AAA3-087.0573.0349 [6]26.57-8.83
20 [7]Norcross7-AAAAAA2-087.0078.7427 [14]28.71-6.64
21 [8]Colquitt County1-AAAAAA1-186.5286.939 [4]28.81-6.06
22 [9]Newton4-AAAAAA2-184.5571.1560 [25]30.37-2.53
23 [7]Benedictine1-AAAA1-284.4986.1210 [1]28.38-4.46
24 [7]Sequoyah6-AAAAA3-084.2268.4679 [20]26.99-5.58
25 [8]Houston County2-AAAAA3-083.9873.4748 [9]29.33-2.99
26 [10]Mill Creek8-AAAAAA2-183.5376.7233 [18]29.85-2.02
27 [9]Coffee2-AAAAA1-283.3275.9937 [6]25.53-6.14
28 [11]Valdosta1-AAAAAA3-083.3053.74212 [46]28.64-3.02
29 [10]Woodward Academy4-AAAAA1-282.9289.238 [2]25.59-5.68
30 [12]Camden County1-AAAAAA3-082.8874.5745 [22]30.06-1.17
31 [13]North Cobb5-AAAAAA2-182.8076.6634 [19]25.96-5.19
32 [11]Rome5-AAAAA0-282.6895.321 [1]26.84-4.19
33 [14]Collins Hill8-AAAAAA1-282.6084.9013 [6]24.41-6.54
34 [2]Calhoun7-AAA2-080.9765.80101 [13]25.99-3.33
35 [15]Lowndes1-AAAAAA3-080.7153.40220 [47]28.11-0.95
36 [16]Walton5-AAAAAA1-280.3683.2118 [9]26.90-1.82
37 [1]Prince Avenue Christian8-AA #2-180.1470.4067 [2]28.680.19
38 [3]Sandy Creek2-AAA3-080.0065.19106 [14]24.68-3.67
39 [1]Carver (Columbus)1-AA3-079.9259.32154 [10]25.48-2.79
40 [17]Harrison3-AAAAAA3-079.9265.81100 [33]25.80-2.47
41 [4]Peach County1-AAA3-079.6560.98142 [20]26.58-1.42
42 [18]Westlake2-AAAAAA1-278.9983.9116 [8]26.44-0.89
43 [8]Central (Carrollton)3-AAAA3-078.8361.14139 [26]25.23-1.95
44 [9]Cambridge6-AAAA3-078.7653.42218 [43]25.63-1.48
45 [19]North Paulding5-AAAAAA2-177.9974.4746 [23]26.560.22
46 [20]Brookwood7-AAAAAA2-176.7870.2569 [28]22.63-2.50
47 [21]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAA2-076.7664.78109 [35]21.15-3.96
48 [2]Hebron Christian8-AA #2-176.6569.9774 [3]25.180.18
49 [10]Eastside8-AAAA2-176.4262.98124 [21]23.12-1.65
50 [22]West Forsyth6-AAAAAA2-176.1970.3068 [27]24.610.07
51 [11]Perry1-AAAA1-275.6075.1641 [6]21.45-2.50
52 [1]Thomasville1-A Division I3-075.5958.37168 [4]24.770.83
53 [12]Warner Robins1-AAAA2-175.5562.64128 [23]22.42-1.48
54 [3]Calvary Day3-AAA #2-075.2036.66373 [22]23.52-0.02
55 [23]Parkview7-AAAAAA1-175.0877.0931 [17]24.711.28
56 [12]Brunswick1-AAAAA1-174.5768.9478 [19]24.011.09
57 [2]Pierce County3-AA2-074.5631.28405 [45]22.24-0.67
58 [13]River Ridge6-AAAAA3-074.4263.89117 [31]21.43-1.34
59 [14]Lanier7-AAAAA2-173.9569.7076 [17]21.52-0.78
60 [4]Savannah Christian3-A Division I #3-073.8054.41204 [9]22.280.13
61 [15]Sprayberry6-AAAAA3-073.7254.78201 [48]23.071.00
62 [13]Kell6-AAAA2-173.4367.5885 [12]22.961.18
63 [5]LaGrange2-AAA2-173.3967.2787 [10]21.25-0.48
64 [24]Hillgrove3-AAAAAA2-073.0152.84229 [50]20.21-1.14
65 [16]Newnan3-AAAAA3-072.8759.44151 [40]23.982.76
66 [6]Stephenson5-AAA3-072.2457.50176 [28]21.631.05
67 [3]Carver (Atlanta)5-AA3-072.0357.97169 [11]20.27-0.12
68 [5]Fellowship Christian5-A Division I #1-171.9571.9554 [1]21.791.49
69 [25]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAA2-171.8264.23114 [37]18.60-1.56
70 [7]Troup2-AAA2-071.8260.79143 [21]22.892.73
71 [26]Archer4-AAAAAA1-271.6374.8642 [20]23.283.30
72 [2]Fitzgerald1-A Division I2-071.5856.70186 [9]20.390.46
73 [27]Lambert6-AAAAAA0-271.5381.9521 [11]21.001.12
74 [14]Jones County2-AAAA2-171.5058.86162 [30]20.871.02
75 [4]Rockmart7-AA1-171.4776.4035 [4]21.291.48
76 [28]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAA1-171.2489.667 [3]21.231.64
77 [3]Toombs County3-A Division I3-070.7945.62304 [28]20.020.88
78 [5]Appling County3-AA1-170.7172.6350 [5]20.121.06
79 [29]Marietta5-AAAAAA0-370.4885.3511 [5]19.080.24
80 [6]Morgan County2-AA3-070.1550.69246 [21]22.764.26
81 [15]Jonesboro3-AAAA1-270.0070.1570 [9]19.761.41
82 [30]East Coweta2-AAAAAA0-369.9178.5628 [15]22.744.48
83 [16]Stockbridge2-AAAA2-169.5261.11140 [27]21.353.48
84 [17]Jackson County8-AAAAA2-169.2669.9973 [15]19.121.51
85 [31]North Forsyth6-AAAAAA2-168.6967.9282 [31]18.591.55
86 [18]East Paulding5-AAAAA1-168.4263.15123 [32]20.443.68
87 [17]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA2-168.0666.1295 [14]17.841.43
88 [19]Effingham County1-AAAAA1-168.0372.4851 [10]20.724.34
89 [32]North Atlanta6-AAAAAA1-267.9863.74120 [38]20.283.95
90 [4]Northeast2-A Division I2-167.4059.12158 [3]18.472.72
91 [33]Denmark6-AAAAAA0-267.2679.3226 [13]17.742.13
92 [1]Bowdon7-A Division II2-167.2656.58188 [9]20.284.68
93 [5]Dublin2-A Division I1-167.0856.84185 [8]18.783.35
94 [20]Northgate3-AAAAA3-067.0059.90148 [38]17.321.97
95 [7]Burke County4-AA2-166.9853.28224 [17]20.425.09
96 [8]Cedar Grove5-AAA1-166.8662.85125 [16]21.045.83
97 [18]Cass7-AAAA2-166.8354.15210 [41]18.563.38
98 [9]Whitewater2-AAA1-166.5271.5357 [9]20.115.25
99 [6]Swainsboro3-A Division I3-066.4057.04184 [7]18.553.80
100 [34]Tift County1-AAAAAA2-166.3970.9163 [26]20.665.92
101 [35]Wheeler5-AAAAAA1-266.2772.2053 [24]20.255.64
102 [10]Oconee County8-AAA1-266.2373.6247 [5]16.732.15
103 [8]Callaway2-AA0-266.1980.1424 [3]18.133.59
104 [21]Lovejoy3-AAAAA1-065.8860.45145 [37]16.862.63
105 [11]Monroe Area8-AAA2-065.7646.61297 [40]17.883.77
106 [9]Cook3-AA3-065.6457.81173 [12]17.233.24
107 [12]Douglass5-AAA1-265.3371.9156 [8]16.222.54
108 [10]Thomson4-AA2-165.3249.72266 [25]18.915.25
109 [36]Campbell3-AAAAAA3-065.2756.39190 [42]17.754.13
110 [2]Brooks County2-A Division II0-265.0670.6166 [2]15.982.57
111 [13]Upson-Lee2-AAA2-065.0551.39239 [32]17.373.97
112 [22]Glynn Academy1-AAAAA1-164.7865.8799 [27]17.174.04
113 [11]Hapeville Charter5-AA0-164.7590.544 [2]15.762.67
114 [37]Cherokee5-AAAAAA1-264.6770.0771 [29]19.506.48
115 [7]Rabun County8-A Division I2-064.5651.74237 [14]17.904.98
116 [19]Ola2-AAAA2-164.5255.95193 [35]17.424.55
117 [14]Cairo1-AAA0-264.0383.9515 [2]17.435.05
118 [8]Worth County1-A Division I3-063.9445.79301 [26]18.806.51
119 [20]St. Pius X5-AAAA2-063.8152.98228 [44]15.713.55
120 [23]Creekview6-AAAAA0-363.5476.1436 [5]15.153.27
121 [38]Duluth7-AAAAAA2-063.3656.10192 [43]17.796.08
122 [24]Veterans2-AAAAA2-163.2564.35111 [30]16.725.12
123 [21]Starr's Mill3-AAAA0-363.1465.59102 [16]17.045.55
124 [15]Mary Persons2-AAA2-063.0237.28371 [56]16.354.98
125 [16]North Hall6-AAA2-062.8560.60144 [22]17.556.36
126 [25]Clarke Central8-AAAAA1-262.7166.4890 [23]16.165.10
127 [6]Lovett5-AA #2-162.5357.48177 [7]15.484.60
128 [3]Lincoln County8-A Division II2-062.4950.28253 [16]16.545.70
129 [22]Harris County3-AAAA1-262.4670.9662 [8]15.044.23
130 [17]Westover1-AAA2-062.3255.56195 [29]15.825.15
131 [23]Cedartown7-AAAA1-262.2754.76202 [38]17.446.83
132 [7]Athens Academy8-A Division I #2-162.2550.32251 [14]18.638.04
133 [18]Jenkins3-AAA1-162.2550.52248 [34]16.495.89
134 [4]Clinch County2-A Division II3-062.0347.16286 [20]16.396.01
135 [12]Stephens County8-AA2-162.0053.60216 [16]15.284.94
136 [19]Baldwin4-AAA1-161.8667.1788 [11]16.055.85
137 [24]Hiram7-AAAA1-261.8467.8583 [11]17.697.50
138 [20]Cherokee Bluff8-AAA2-161.7753.38221 [31]17.197.06
139 [21]Bainbridge1-AAA0-361.7079.7425 [3]16.336.27
140 [25]Hampton2-AAAA2-161.6965.8997 [15]15.345.30
141 [26]Flowery Branch8-AAAA2-161.6558.58164 [31]16.786.78
142 [27]Tucker5-AAAA1-161.5462.75127 [22]17.988.09
143 [39]Dacula8-AAAAAA1-161.2556.45189 [41]16.566.96
144 [13]Sumter County1-AA3-061.2147.13287 [30]15.696.13
145 [5]Manchester7-A Division II0-261.1563.76119 [6]14.084.59
146 [8]Holy Innocents5-AA #2-161.0754.19208 [10]15.065.64
147 [22]Harlem4-AAA2-061.0645.03307 [44]14.515.10
148 [28]New Hampstead1-AAAA1-260.9862.29132 [24]15.696.36
149 [26]Dutchtown3-AAAAA0-360.9571.1959 [11]16.066.76
150 [29]Locust Grove2-AAAA2-160.6962.15136 [25]15.386.35
151 [9]North Cobb Christian7-AA #3-060.5942.91325 [19]16.097.15
152 [30]Mays4-AAAA0-360.5477.5130 [5]14.875.98
153 [23]Spalding2-AAA0-260.4572.3652 [7]15.656.85
154 [27]South Paulding5-AAAAA1-160.2066.5889 [22]16.057.51
155 [31]Allatoona7-AAAA1-259.7360.37146 [28]15.607.52
156 [32]Southwest DeKalb5-AAAA1-159.5657.12182 [34]14.987.08
157 [10]Wesleyan5-A Division I #2-159.4357.07183 [8]14.716.93
158 [33]Maynard Jackson4-AAAA2-059.3842.70327 [53]14.967.23
159 [28]Habersham Central8-AAAAA2-159.3657.47178 [46]15.067.35
160 [34]Eagle's Landing2-AAAA3-059.2550.73245 [48]14.767.16
161 [29]Villa Rica5-AAAAA0-259.1169.4177 [18]14.957.49
162 [14]Ringgold7-AA3-058.9140.42347 [37]13.666.40
163 [35]Madison County8-AAAA2-058.8651.70238 [47]15.508.29
164 [15]Columbia6-AA0-258.7994.262 [1]14.767.62
165 [30]Northside (Warner Robins)2-AAAAA0-358.7365.55103 [28]12.515.43
166 [11]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)2-AAA #1-158.5250.19256 [15]14.978.10
167 [12]Aquinas4-AAA #2-058.5052.48232 [12]15.608.76
168 [31]Statesboro1-AAAAA1-158.4059.69150 [39]13.777.02
169 [32]New Manchester5-AAAAA2-058.3325.58428 [61]13.656.97
170 [40]Alpharetta6-AAAAAA0-258.3384.7414 [7]13.827.15
171 [41]Etowah5-AAAAAA1-258.2865.23105 [34]16.8210.19
172 [33]Seckinger7-AAAAA2-158.2553.60215 [50]14.898.29
173 [36]East Forsyth8-AAAA3-058.2350.10258 [49]12.896.31
174 [42]South Forsyth6-AAAAAA2-158.0853.35223 [49]15.679.24
175 [24]Pickens6-AAA3-058.0149.75264 [35]15.449.09
176 [6]Irwin County2-A Division II0-357.9862.40131 [7]13.797.47
177 [34]Decatur4-AAAAA0-257.7364.72110 [29]14.758.68
178 [9]Lamar County4-A Division I2-057.7246.96289 [23]12.346.26
179 [10]Dodge County2-A Division I2-057.5740.23349 [34]14.268.34
180 [37]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAA1-157.4453.96211 [42]14.168.37
181 [16]East Jackson8-AA3-057.4252.09233 [19]15.399.62
182 [13]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAA #1-157.4165.30104 [4]13.858.08
183 [25]Lumpkin County6-AAA1-157.3859.04159 [24]14.508.77
184 [38]Centennial6-AAAA2-157.2452.50231 [45]14.268.67
185 [11]Jeff Davis1-A Division I2-057.2150.12257 [18]12.506.94
186 [12]Heard County6-A Division I3-056.9526.65420 [42]14.759.46
187 [13]Bleckley County2-A Division I2-156.7243.55321 [29]14.419.34
188 [35]Woodstock6-AAAAA2-156.7044.20313 [57]13.898.84
189 [43]Grovetown4-AAAAAA2-156.6954.61203 [44]14.239.19
190 [36]Lakeside (Evans)1-AAAAA0-256.6656.69187 [47]13.648.64
191 [26]Luella5-AAA1-256.6462.27133 [17]11.836.84
192 [1]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA3-056.5540.73342 [6]13.718.81
193 [14]Whitefield Academy5-A Division I #1-156.4858.53166 [6]13.328.50
194 [17]Hart County8-AA1-256.3157.18181 [13]12.978.31
195 [18]Westside (Macon)2-AA1-256.1564.34112 [8]15.2610.76
196 [27]Southeast Bulloch3-AAA1-156.1343.54322 [46]12.467.98
197 [7]Metter3-A Division II1-155.8655.02198 [12]11.837.63
198 [19]Laney4-AA2-155.8549.45268 [26]12.568.36
199 [20]North Murray7-AA2-055.4853.16226 [18]13.189.35
200 [28]Northwest Whitfield7-AAA2-155.4649.29270 [36]13.709.88
201 [21]Crisp County3-AA0-355.4365.11107 [7]11.377.60
202 [29]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAA2-155.4149.21272 [37]12.999.23
203 [14]Elbert County8-A Division I0-355.2959.25156 [2]13.099.45
204 [37]Dunwoody4-AAAAA1-155.0457.69174 [45]12.449.05
205 [39]Wayne County1-AAAA0-354.9970.0272 [10]12.909.56
206 [8]Early County1-A Division II0-254.9767.8584 [3]12.569.23
207 [38]Shiloh4-AAAAA0-354.9770.6565 [14]10.377.05
208 [30]Gilmer7-AAA2-154.9453.57217 [30]14.2110.91
209 [40]Pace Academy4-AAAA1-154.8755.13197 [36]10.216.99
210 [2]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA3-054.8143.90317 [5]13.1610.00
211 [15]Fannin County7-A Division I1-254.7255.84194 [10]13.6310.57
212 [31]West Laurens4-AAA2-054.6133.69388 [58]12.589.63
213 [32]Monroe1-AAA0-254.6092.323 [1]11.858.90
214 [33]Dougherty1-AAA1-254.1459.28155 [23]11.989.49
215 [39]Evans1-AAAAA0-253.8861.00141 [36]10.858.62
216 [40]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA1-253.5754.26206 [49]14.0112.10
217 [41]Walnut Grove8-AAAA3-053.5240.46346 [54]10.208.34
218 [34]Long County3-AAA2-053.4938.26366 [55]12.3310.49
219 [44]Mountain View8-AAAAAA0-353.4168.4080 [30]12.2010.44
220 [41]Greenbrier1-AAAAA1-153.2958.87161 [43]10.438.79
221 [42]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAA0-253.1876.8232 [4]11.8410.31
222 [16]Commerce8-A Division I0-353.0957.83170 [5]12.2410.81
223 [35]Westside (Augusta)4-AAA2-052.9433.81387 [57]9.718.42
224 [17]Temple6-A Division I3-052.9431.42402 [38]14.0612.77
225 [43]Alexander5-AAAAA1-252.8862.56129 [34]12.8311.60
226 [45]Chapel Hill2-AAAAAA1-152.8153.37222 [48]10.449.28
227 [46]Pebblebrook3-AAAAAA0-252.4054.31205 [45]10.7810.03
228 [18]Haralson County6-A Division I3-052.3238.58364 [35]11.4210.76
229 [44]McIntosh3-AAAAA1-252.2762.83126 [33]11.1610.54
230 [19]Bremen6-A Division I1-152.2636.17376 [36]10.9410.32
231 [47]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAA1-152.1547.60280 [52]9.999.49
232 [3]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-052.0440.59345 [7]11.6111.22
233 [9]Wilcox County4-A Division II2-151.8842.25329 [28]10.6110.39
234 [45]Lassiter6-AAAAA3-051.6934.64384 [60]12.3412.31
235 [10]Schley County6-A Division II1-251.6752.59230 [13]12.4712.45
236 [42]Woodland (Stockbridge)2-AAAA2-151.6457.25180 [33]11.3711.39
237 [46]Pope6-AAAAA0-351.5766.1693 [25]12.1912.27
238 [15]Savannah Country Day3-A Division I #1-251.5462.25134 [5]9.009.11
239 [11]Trion7-A Division II1-251.4746.69295 [23]11.1611.34
240 [12]Seminole County1-A Division II3-051.4538.89361 [33]9.249.44
241 [4]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-151.0046.86292 [3]12.5013.15
242 [47]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA1-250.9962.55130 [35]11.6812.34
243 [48]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAA2-150.9349.75265 [55]12.3813.10
244 [5]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA2-050.8631.27406 [16]9.5010.29
245 [43]Dalton7-AAAA0-350.8666.3192 [13]13.5314.33
246 [36]Howard4-AAA1-150.5645.23305 [43]11.0412.13
247 [37]Liberty County3-AAA2-050.5042.05330 [48]8.789.94
248 [20]Washington County2-A Division I1-250.4351.15241 [15]10.5611.78
249 [13]Jenkins County3-A Division II1-150.2843.86318 [27]10.3311.71
250 [21]Gordon Lee7-A Division I2-049.9546.32298 [25]9.7411.44
251 [14]Charlton County2-A Division II2-149.8144.99308 [25]13.3515.19
252 [38]Dawson County6-AAA0-249.6157.83171 [26]9.1711.21
253 [6]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-049.6037.86368 [11]10.1412.19
254 [49]Tri-Cities4-AAAAA1-149.5966.4491 [24]8.4210.48
255 [15]Johnson County5-A Division II3-049.5533.02392 [44]8.4110.51
256 [7]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA3-049.4732.97393 [14]10.2512.43
257 [22]Putnam County4-A Division I1-249.4457.32179 [6]11.4813.70
258 [50]Riverwood6-AAAAA1-248.9751.85234 [51]8.5911.27
259 [22]Spencer1-AA0-248.9771.2358 [6]9.2411.93
260 [16]Darlington6-A Division I #2-148.9245.96300 [18]11.3514.08
261 [23]Social Circle4-A Division I2-148.9141.35336 [33]10.2913.03
262 [39]White County6-AAA0-248.7761.96137 [19]9.3212.20
263 [24]Bacon County1-A Division I2-148.7347.59281 [21]8.2511.17
264 [44]Eagle's Landing Christian2-AAAA1-248.6454.23207 [39]9.2312.24
265 [16]Hawkinsville4-A Division II3-048.3238.05367 [36]10.0113.34
266 [48]Paulding County3-AAAAAA0-348.3266.0896 [32]9.8613.19
267 [17]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II0-248.1859.14157 [8]8.9412.41
268 [23]Jackson2-AA1-248.1749.99260 [23]7.5211.01
269 [24]Sonoraville7-AA1-148.1450.30252 [22]9.9813.50
270 [25]Franklin County8-AA3-048.1232.45398 [44]8.3311.86
271 [45]Griffin3-AAAA0-248.0963.80118 [18]9.8713.44
272 [26]Union County7-AA0-248.0054.83200 [14]9.8413.49
273 [51]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA1-147.9449.94261 [54]10.4314.14
274 [25]ACE Charter2-A Division I2-047.9326.29423 [43]10.3314.05
275 [27]Miller Grove6-AA2-147.6840.71343 [36]9.4913.46
276 [46]Lithonia5-AAAA2-047.4839.23357 [56]8.1412.31
277 [52]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA0-147.3750.50249 [53]10.7915.07
278 [26]Southwest2-A Division I1-247.2860.00147 [1]9.3613.74
279 [49]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAA0-347.1357.82172 [40]9.3213.84
280 [53]Loganville8-AAAAA0-347.0859.38152 [41]8.5813.15
281 [40]North Clayton5-AAA2-147.0642.36328 [47]9.6714.26
282 [27]Jasper County4-A Division I3-046.9531.37403 [39]9.0413.74
283 [54]Banneker3-AAAAA1-146.9043.63320 [58]9.1313.88
284 [17]Landmark Christian5-A Division I #3-046.8238.63363 [20]8.3313.17
285 [28]Berrien1-A Division I2-146.6748.29276 [20]11.2216.20
286 [18]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II1-146.4839.24356 [31]7.6912.85
287 [41]Adairsville7-AAA0-346.4857.58175 [27]8.9114.08
288 [29]Pepperell6-A Division I1-246.1850.20255 [17]8.8114.29
289 [47]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-346.1463.49122 [20]6.4311.94
290 [18]Christian Heritage7-A Division I #1-246.1149.47267 [16]9.5415.08
291 [19]Pelham1-A Division II0-246.0375.5939 [1]9.2614.88
292 [20]Greene County8-A Division II0-245.9650.88244 [15]7.2212.91
293 [42]Hephzibah4-AAA1-145.9646.31299 [41]8.9814.67
294 [43]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAA1-245.8062.19135 [18]6.3212.18
295 [50]South Cobb3-AAAAAA2-145.8045.20306 [54]8.1414.00
296 [19]Mount Paran Christian5-A Division I #2-145.7747.31283 [17]6.4812.36
297 [21]Telfair County4-A Division II0-345.7651.04242 [14]8.7014.59
298 [22]Mitchell County1-A Division II1-045.6633.47390 [42]8.0314.03
299 [44]Richmond Academy4-AAA0-245.5666.1594 [12]8.4814.57
300 [48]Mundy's Mill3-AAAA0-145.5583.3017 [3]6.3412.45
301 [23]Macon County6-A Division II0-345.5155.15196 [11]8.5414.68
302 [1]Brentwood SchoolGIAA District 4-AA-A3-045.4726.56421 [6]8.8315.01
303 [55]Johns Creek7-AAAAA0-245.1668.0081 [21]8.0714.56
304 [28]South Atlanta6-AA1-245.0451.00243 [20]6.5213.14
305 [56]South Effingham1-AAAAA0-245.0365.8998 [26]7.4414.06
306 [8]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA1-244.5547.86278 [1]7.0814.18
307 [29]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-AA2-144.5143.42323 [34]7.1414.29
308 [51]Rockdale County4-AAAAAA2-044.4834.96382 [56]8.5915.76
309 [9]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA2-144.0136.39374 [12]6.8814.52
310 [49]M.L. King4-AAAA2-144.0037.09372 [58]7.4015.05
311 [45]Chestatee6-AAA1-143.9741.94332 [50]7.9015.57
312 [52]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAA0-143.6461.25138 [39]8.2216.23
313 [30]Tattnall County3-AA2-143.6441.19338 [35]5.5513.56
314 [10]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA3-043.4716.64449 [24]6.0914.27
315 [24]Screven County3-A Division II2-043.2735.08380 [39]6.0414.43
316 [20]Mount Vernon5-A Division I #0-343.2653.40219 [11]8.0816.47
317 [46]East Hall8-AAA2-143.2332.17399 [59]9.5517.97
318 [30]Oglethorpe County8-A Division I2-143.1442.97324 [30]7.3615.88
319 [31]Therrell5-AA1-243.1148.35275 [28]4.6513.19
320 [25]Bryan County3-A Division II1-142.7146.84293 [22]5.6714.61
321 [32]Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-AA1-142.6144.72310 [31]7.4116.46
322 [31]Model6-A Division I1-242.5848.79273 [19]7.4116.48
323 [57]Alcovy8-AAAAA0-342.5570.6564 [13]6.7615.86
324 [58]Chamblee4-AAAAA0-342.2058.66163 [44]6.0715.53
325 [32]Mount Bethel Christian5-A Division I †3-042.2028.97415 [40]0.8310.28
326 [26]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II3-042.0233.24391 [43]5.7115.34
327 [50]McDonough2-AAAA1-241.8449.31269 [50]5.7015.51
328 [27]Wheeler County4-A Division II2-041.7633.59389 [41]6.1616.05
329 [28]Turner County2-A Division II0-141.6763.94115 [5]7.6317.61
330 [51]Union Grove2-AAAA0-341.6351.84236 [46]5.4215.45
331 [33]Coahulla Creek7-AA1-241.5449.81263 [24]6.2216.33
332 [53]Osborne3-AAAAAA0-241.4649.86262 [51]3.8914.09
333 [33]Vidalia3-A Division I0-341.3346.80294 [24]6.0116.34
334 [47]LaFayette7-AAA2-141.1840.17350 [53]4.3514.83
335 [52]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAA0-240.9854.17209 [40]5.3616.03
336 [34]Shaw1-AA0-340.9259.85149 [9]4.3515.09
337 [29]Miller County1-A Division II0-240.8850.21254 [17]4.4815.25
338 [11]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-140.8139.34355 [9]6.0716.91
339 [2]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A2-040.7724.58431 [10]6.3117.19
340 [59]Morrow3-AAAAA1-240.3749.25271 [56]4.7015.98
341 [12]Bethlehem ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-240.3744.11315 [4]3.9415.22
342 [60]Chattahoochee7-AAAAA1-240.2441.09339 [59]7.4518.87
343 [54]Berkmar7-AAAAAA0-339.9364.28113 [36]4.4216.14
344 [61]Apalachee8-AAAAA1-239.9051.84235 [52]4.4716.23
345 [55]Heritage (Conyers)4-AAAAAA0-139.4344.00316 [55]4.4316.65
346 [13]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA1-238.9130.41413 [18]4.0616.81
347 [34]East Laurens2-A Division I0-238.7753.13227 [13]5.3718.25
348 [21]King's Ridge Christian5-A Division I #3-038.7515.58451 [24]2.5715.47
349 [35]Columbus1-AA2-038.3935.80377 [41]4.7217.98
350 [22]Providence Christian8-A Division I #0-338.2850.48250 [13]6.4719.85
351 [36]Pike County2-AA1-237.8948.39274 [27]3.8617.62
352 [30]Dooly County4-A Division II0-237.7167.3786 [4]3.8417.79
353 [14]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA2-137.6426.22424 [21]5.9119.93
354 [15]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-337.4247.61279 [2]3.9318.16
355 [31]Taylor County6-A Division II0-237.2644.35311 [26]3.1417.53
356 [35]Dade County7-A Division I0-337.1950.52247 [16]2.9117.37
357 [3]Briarwood AcademyGIAA District 4-AA-A2-037.0425.94427 [8]2.9917.60
358 [32]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II0-336.7750.05259 [18]4.0218.91
359 [48]Windsor Forest3-AAA1-136.7340.89340 [52]3.4918.41
360 [37]Washington5-AA1-236.6844.19314 [33]0.2715.24
361 [49]Beach3-AAA0-136.6675.2040 [4]2.5117.50
362 [33]Warren County8-A Division II0-336.4156.20191 [10]4.3819.63
363 [34]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II1-236.2238.72362 [34]0.5115.94
364 [35]Portal3-A Division II1-136.1531.94400 [47]3.8219.32
365 [36]Banks County8-A Division I0-235.8945.68303 [27]2.1017.86
366 [50]Riverdale5-AAA1-235.8544.98309 [45]2.9518.75
367 [51]West Hall8-AAA1-235.7542.04331 [49]4.8920.79
368 [4]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA District 4-AA-A2-135.6825.05429 [9]0.0916.05
369 [52]Fayette County2-AAA0-235.4863.91116 [15]3.4019.58
370 [53]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA0-235.1848.10277 [38]0.6117.08
371 [5]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A1-235.1740.83341 [1]2.0718.54
372 [36]Treutlen4-A Division II2-134.9930.56412 [49]4.0820.74
373 [53]Druid Hills5-AAAA1-134.5437.42370 [57]0.8717.98
374 [37]McNair4-A Division I1-234.5441.54333 [31]3.2520.36
375 [6]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA District 3-AA-A2-134.4934.76383 [2]0.6917.85
376 [37]Greenville7-A Division II2-034.4921.41438 [53]3.8621.02
377 [56]Discovery8-AAAAAA0-234.4146.88291 [53]2.4719.71
378 [38]Rutland2-AA0-234.3053.64214 [15]1.6018.94
379 [16]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-134.2932.65396 [15]1.2818.65
380 [54]Ridgeland7-AAA1-234.0239.81353 [54]3.6921.32
381 [38]Lanier County2-A Division II0-333.4746.89290 [21]2.1120.29
382 [38]Chattooga7-A Division I0-233.3841.36335 [32]1.9120.19
383 [54]North Springs5-AAAA0-233.3358.89160 [29]0.9219.24
384 [39]Gordon Central7-A Division I3-032.1418.86444 [47]3.0322.53
385 [23]Mount Pisgah Christian5-A Division I #1-231.9037.73369 [21]0.4820.23
386 [7]Flint River AcademyGIAA District 1-AA-A2-031.8323.12434 [11]-0.8918.93
387 [39]Atkinson County2-A Division II †2-031.7418.94443 [56]2.5222.43
388 [40]Crawford County6-A Division II2-131.6524.93430 [52]3.1723.17
389 [40]Coosa7-A Division I1-131.4228.49417 [41]2.3022.53
390 [41]Brantley County1-A Division I0-331.2853.70213 [11]-2.4517.92
391 [17]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA1-231.1840.02351 [8]1.6322.10
392 [41]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II0-1-130.7238.39365 [35]-1.1619.77
393 [55]Drew4-AAAA0-330.6342.90326 [52]0.2321.25
394 [39]Redan6-AA1-230.5235.02381 [42]0.3321.46
395 [42]Wilkinson County5-A Division II0-329.9141.23337 [29]-0.5221.21
396 [55]Cross Creek4-AAA1-129.8041.39334 [51]-0.6021.25
397 [18]Calvary ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA2-029.3318.13446 [23]-0.0222.31
398 [40]Hardaway1-AA0-329.2239.78354 [39]-0.3122.13
399 [43]Marion County6-A Division II0-329.0046.68296 [24]1.1923.84
400 [1]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA2-128.9731.35404 [1]-0.1322.55
401 [42]Jefferson County2-A Division I0-328.8447.21285 [22]-0.7822.03
402 [56]Islands3-AAA0-228.6851.31240 [33]-1.3521.62
403 [41]Murray County7-AA2-128.6532.60397 [43]-1.5421.46
404 [43]Armuchee7-A Division I0-127.9134.02386 [37]-1.0822.66
405 [56]Forest Park4-AAAA1-127.3026.20425 [60]-1.9622.40
406 [19]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-127.2126.82419 [20]0.4924.93
407 [57]Midtown4-AAAA0-327.1640.26348 [55]-2.6821.82
408 [44]Hancock Central5-A Division II1-226.9331.64401 [48]-2.0122.71
409 [2]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA2-126.7222.00437 [2]-4.3620.58
410 [8]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA District 1-AA-A1-226.6431.18408 [4]-2.2022.81
411 [45]Claxton3-A Division II0-226.3947.25284 [19]-2.6022.66
412 [42]Butler4-AA0-226.3847.58282 [29]-3.0422.22
413 [46]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II1-226.1232.85395 [46]-2.2223.31
414 [44]Towers4-A Division I2-125.2623.16433 [44]-2.2424.15
415 [47]Glascock County5-A Division II1-225.2432.89394 [45]-1.2725.14
416 [20]Athens ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-125.2416.16450 [25]-2.2024.22
417 [9]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A1-224.9826.30422 [7]-2.8323.84
418 [21]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA0-324.5339.15359 [10]-0.0327.09
419 [48]Towns County8-A Division II †1-124.5126.13426 [51]-3.5023.64
420 [58]Northview5-AAAA0-223.8943.72319 [51]-4.2623.51
421 [49]Montgomery County4-A Division II1-223.8828.57416 [50]-0.8526.92
422 [45]Central (Macon)2-A Division I0-323.7553.21225 [12]-3.5724.33
423 [22]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-223.6123.30432 [22]-1.6526.39
424 [10]Gatewood SchoolGIAA District 4-AA-A0-323.1231.18407 [3]-4.5923.94
425 [43]Kendrick1-AA2-122.9222.27436 [47]-4.0624.67
426 [44]Salem6-AA0-222.2444.24312 [32]-4.8824.53
427 [23]King's AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-220.5127.37418 [19]-1.7229.42
428 [57]Groves3-AAA0-220.3258.43167 [25]-1.9029.43
429 [24]Walker5-A Division I #2-120.0717.47447 [23]-4.0627.53
430 [24]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-319.7235.34379 [13]-4.0327.90
431 [25]Piedmont AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-118.6613.36454 [26]-7.4325.56
432 [58]Johnson (Gainesville)6-AAA0-217.4945.68303 [42]-4.2629.90
433 [50]Terrell County1-A Division II0-216.5440.60344 [30]-7.2727.84
434 [45]Josey4-AA0-215.8030.97410 [46]-6.0529.81
435 [26]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA1-215.6731.16409 [17]-3.7432.24
436 [46]B.E.S.T. Academy5-A Division I0-315.0922.28435 [45]-12.3124.25
437 [51]Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II †1-114.8819.18442 [55]-3.8732.90
438 [59]Stone Mountain5-AAA †0-314.4847.00288 [39]-6.0831.09
439 [59]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA †0-314.3930.74411 [59]-9.8127.45
440 [3]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA1-214.3820.51441 [3]-7.9829.29
441 [52]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II0-313.9936.29375 [37]-10.6527.01
442 [53]Calhoun County1-A Division II †0-113.6134.49385 [40]-8.9429.10
443 [4]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA0-113.31-8.4629.87
444 [54]Twiggs County5-A Division II0-213.0235.57378 [38]-5.3133.32
445 [11]Thomas JeffersonGIAA District 4-AA-A1-212.0415.07452 [13]-7.3732.24
446 [47]Utopian Academy4-A Division I1-212.0220.82440 [46]-9.5230.11
447 [46]Glenn Hills4-AA0-211.7639.93352 [38]-10.0429.84
448 [12]Augusta PrepGIAA District 4-AA-A1-211.3517.35448 [12]-8.8531.45
449 [55]Savannah3-A Division II0-19.8238.91360 [32]-13.1228.71
450 [13]Rock Springs ChristianGIAA District 1-AA-A1-09.21-23.74458 [15]-10.5531.89
451 [60]Clarkston5-AAAA0-28.2654.94199 [37]-10.9632.43
452 [47]Jordan1-AA0-25.0739.19358 [40]-7.6338.95
453 [56]Baconton Charter1-A Division II †0-24.4221.27439 [54]-16.6630.58
454 [27]Riverside PrepGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-13.631.49457 [27]-11.1836.83
455 [14]Windsor AcademyGIAA District 1-AA-A1-21.574.44455 [14]-15.9134.18
456 [15]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 1-AA-A0-3-0.5029.75414 [5]-14.4037.75
457 [57]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-1-2.4014.88453 [57]-21.8932.16
458 [58]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †0-2-10.071.57456 [58]-17.1244.60
459 [61]Cross Keys5-AAAA †0-3-23.7418.77445 [61]-27.5647.83

† - Plays a non-region schedule / # - Qualifies for the smaller private school playoffs

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
12-AAAAAA587.0978.84
22-AAAAA685.8979.22
31-AAAAAA682.8579.43
47-AAAAA781.1270.68
51-AAAA679.7473.65
66-AAAA578.9373.27
78-AAAAAA778.8867.46
84-AAAAAA778.6967.64
97-AAAAAA876.4468.30
105-AAAAAA775.9571.55
113-AAAAA871.1962.65
128-AAAA770.3263.26
133-AAAAAA870.1961.83
148-AA469.5255.96
156-AAAAA869.4863.10
162-AAA869.1664.46
176-AAAAAA868.5764.40
188-AAA668.5259.97
191-AAA667.4362.74
203-AA567.2561.99
213-A Division I366.6059.51
223-AAAA766.3160.79
235-AAAAA865.9360.34
247-AAAA765.8461.86
251-A Division I763.5456.43
261-AAAAA962.8358.00
272-AAAA1062.0557.09
284-AAAAA862.0155.55
295-AA561.0052.22
304-AAAA860.8949.57
317-AAA760.0852.64
322-AA658.9852.14
335-AAA758.9355.68
348-AAAAA758.6453.49
357-A Division II557.3651.28
367-AA856.5349.35
378-A Division I555.6650.39
384-AAA855.5450.29
392-A Division I1055.3148.58
402-A Division II655.2051.67
416-AAA755.0048.30
425-AAAA953.9046.61
433-AAA953.7142.21
446-A Division I652.6550.54
451-AA851.9040.83
464-AA651.7940.35
475-A Division I150.9615.09
48GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA549.0543.07
496-AA547.2440.85
508-A Division II546.7043.57
51GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA546.3242.07
524-A Division I746.3039.26
533-A Division II945.7639.90
54GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA544.8340.02
554-A Division II744.7540.61
567-A Division I743.9738.10
57GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA440.5234.16
586-A Division II738.6831.26
591-A Division II738.0540.89
60GIAA District 3-AA-A436.7433.85
61GIAA District 4-AA-A634.0127.45
625-A Division II633.0726.44
63GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA831.3625.34
64GAPPS Region 1-AA424.6320.85
65GIAA District 1-AA-A520.5213.75

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/22Jones CountyWoodland (Stockbridge)16 - 2018.3989.8%0.236
08/29Irwin CountySchley County458287.7971.5%0.330
08/15SequoyahDenmark24 - 2118.4389.8%0.366
08/28CedartownAlexander31 - 3410.8678.3%0.368
08/16Clarke CentralCedar Shoals13 - 1215.1085.6%0.370
08/15Tift CountyGriffin35 - 3119.7891.2%0.372
08/29DarlingtonRidgeland44 - 4216.3887.4%0.372
08/29Lee CountyTift County41 - 3328.8096.8%0.373
08/29McEachernMarietta16 - 1316.4887.5%0.392
08/15Long CountyVidalia28 - 2710.6977.9%0.430
08/22BannekerSouth Cobb458362.5857.6%0.434
08/29StockbridgeLocust Grove21 - 2010.3177.2%0.435
08/29PebblebrookLithia Springs21 - 352.9958.7%0.437
08/15NorcrossLanier16 - 1214.5284.8%0.439
08/15Athens AcademyAquinas34 - 522.2856.7%0.446

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
98.4108/14BufordMilton20 - 1310.2677.1%
96.8409/12BufordDouglas County - 11.8280.2%
96.2710/31CarrolltonDouglas County - 4.9564.2%
95.3509/05HughesDouglas County - 1.9455.7%
94.7009/12CarrolltonGainesville - 5.0764.5%
93.7609/26Thomas County CentralLee County - 0.0750.2%
93.4310/10MiltonGainesville - 6.1067.3%
92.9010/31MiltonRoswell - 4.9364.1%
91.7109/05BufordRoswell - 16.6587.7%
91.1908/16Douglas CountyNorth Gwinnett21 - 75.1264.7%
91.1609/12MiltonBlessed Trinity - 8.6673.6%
90.9810/24GainesvilleRoswell - 3.2459.5%
88.9010/24North GwinnettNorcross - 0.9052.7%
88.8109/12Lee CountyColquitt County - 8.6773.6%
88.2509/12JeffersonNorth Oconee - 0.5451.6%

Loren Maxwell

