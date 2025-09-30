Landmark Christian QB looks to Heisman runner-up dad as ‘main trainer’

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Landmark Christian quarterback Skylar Hamilton, whose team is 5-0 entering Friday’s game against B.E.S.T. Academy that marks the start of Region 5-A Division I play. Hamilton has passed for 1,067 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushed for 366 yards and five touchdowns. He became Landmark’s starting quarterback as a sophomore over the final three games of an 0-10 season. Landmark is 12-4 since then. Hamilton’s father is Joe Hamilton , the former Georgia Tech and NFL quarterback who was the 1999 Heisman Trophy runner-up. His mother is Kenya Hamilton, a former three-year starter on Georgia Tech’s women’s basketball team.

1. How would you describe yourself as a player? What are your strengths?

“I feel that I’m a dual threat. It’s a credit to my teammates and the playmakers around me. They can make a screen go for a 50-yard touchdown or a 5-yard hitch go for 25. It’s hard for the defense because they have to take away the rushing attack and me, and we have three great backs — Brady Robinson, Kamsi Ifeadi and Evan Bruni — or take away the passing attack with the playmakers on the outside — Jo’Van Freeney, Cole Pollock, Quinn Pollock and Christion Fenner. It’s pick your poison in terms of that.”

2. Landmark is improving quickly, but two years ago the team was 0-10. Many quarterbacks at a smaller school that’s not winning will find a bigger school or a better team. Your loyalty paid off, but why did you stay?

“It was two things really. One was academics. That’s a big thing for my family. Both of my parents graduated from Georgia Tech, and the student-athlete is always a priority. The other thing was finding God. I could’ve gone to Creekside or Langston Hughes, but every class here is tied to Jesus. That connection was a big thing that caused us to stay as a family. I’m not going to say it wasn’t a thought, but that and academics pushed us over the edge to stay.”

3. How has your father helped you on your football journey?

“He’s really my main trainer. He works with me on mechanics and accuracy, skills like that, but really more stuff off the field, about making good decisions. He’s helping me not only to become a better football player but a better man. He’s an X and O guy, definitely, but he always keeps his composure. I’ve hardly ever seen him get angry. I could miss every throw and he’d be the same, like I’d made every completion. It’s a next-play mentality, even when watching film. Having him and his football mind is like having another coach at home.”

4. How is recruiting going, and what advice would you give other high school players who want to play at the next level?

“I’m looking at UAB, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, Georgia State and Kennesaw State, and then Navy just offered me (on Sept. 19). Southeastern (in Florida) has offered, and I have an offer from Culver-Stockton. I’m just hoping to keep building film and stacking wins, keep doing what I’m doing, and I know God’s plan will work. My advice would probably just be to stay consistent. Don’t let anything discourage you. If you don’t get an offer from a camp, don’t let it get you down. There are always ways to pick up interest. I’d also say start early. Because of the transfer portal, it’s really important to pick up those relationships early so you won’t get behind.”

