AJC Varsity

Landmark Christian QB looks to Heisman runner-up dad as ‘main trainer’

Skylar Hamilton is the son of former Georgia Tech star Joe Hamilton, who finished 2nd in the Heisman race in 1999.
Landmark Christian is 5-0 heading into Region 5-A Division I play, thanks in large part to quarterback Skylar Hamilton, who has passed for 1,067 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushed for 366 yards and five TDs. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)
Landmark Christian is 5-0 heading into Region 5-A Division I play, thanks in large part to quarterback Skylar Hamilton, who has passed for 1,067 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushed for 366 yards and five TDs. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)
By
1 hour ago

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Landmark Christian quarterback Skylar Hamilton, whose team is 5-0 entering Friday’s game against B.E.S.T. Academy that marks the start of Region 5-A Division I play. Hamilton has passed for 1,067 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushed for 366 yards and five touchdowns. He became Landmark’s starting quarterback as a sophomore over the final three games of an 0-10 season. Landmark is 12-4 since then. Hamilton’s father is Joe Hamilton, the former Georgia Tech and NFL quarterback who was the 1999 Heisman Trophy runner-up. His mother is Kenya Hamilton, a former three-year starter on Georgia Tech’s women’s basketball team.

RELATED
Photo flashback: Georgia Tech football great Joe Hamilton

1. How would you describe yourself as a player? What are your strengths?

“I feel that I’m a dual threat. It’s a credit to my teammates and the playmakers around me. They can make a screen go for a 50-yard touchdown or a 5-yard hitch go for 25. It’s hard for the defense because they have to take away the rushing attack and me, and we have three great backs — Brady Robinson, Kamsi Ifeadi and Evan Bruni — or take away the passing attack with the playmakers on the outside — Jo’Van Freeney, Cole Pollock, Quinn Pollock and Christion Fenner. It’s pick your poison in terms of that.”

2. Landmark is improving quickly, but two years ago the team was 0-10. Many quarterbacks at a smaller school that’s not winning will find a bigger school or a better team. Your loyalty paid off, but why did you stay?

“It was two things really. One was academics. That’s a big thing for my family. Both of my parents graduated from Georgia Tech, and the student-athlete is always a priority. The other thing was finding God. I could’ve gone to Creekside or Langston Hughes, but every class here is tied to Jesus. That connection was a big thing that caused us to stay as a family. I’m not going to say it wasn’t a thought, but that and academics pushed us over the edge to stay.”

3. How has your father helped you on your football journey?

“He’s really my main trainer. He works with me on mechanics and accuracy, skills like that, but really more stuff off the field, about making good decisions. He’s helping me not only to become a better football player but a better man. He’s an X and O guy, definitely, but he always keeps his composure. I’ve hardly ever seen him get angry. I could miss every throw and he’d be the same, like I’d made every completion. It’s a next-play mentality, even when watching film. Having him and his football mind is like having another coach at home.”

4. How is recruiting going, and what advice would you give other high school players who want to play at the next level?

“I’m looking at UAB, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, Georgia State and Kennesaw State, and then Navy just offered me (on Sept. 19). Southeastern (in Florida) has offered, and I have an offer from Culver-Stockton. I’m just hoping to keep building film and stacking wins, keep doing what I’m doing, and I know God’s plan will work. My advice would probably just be to stay consistent. Don’t let anything discourage you. If you don’t get an offer from a camp, don’t let it get you down. There are always ways to pick up interest. I’d also say start early. Because of the transfer portal, it’s really important to pick up those relationships early so you won’t get behind.”

RELATED
Running back’s 8-touchdown night leads high school football top performances

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

More Stories

The Latest

High school sports

Running back’s 8-touchdown night leads high school football top performances

Three teams shake up region races with upsets in high school football Week 7

South Georgia team becomes fifth GHSA program with midseason coaching change

Keep Reading

Ex-Milton running back earns 1st 100-yard game against dad’s alma mater

Georgia team captain ready to ‘play right now’ after Alabama loss

No. 16 Georgia Tech has come a long way since last trip to Wake Forest

Featured

Georgia Access

Report: Georgia health sector to lose $3.7B in 2026 as ACA subsidies end

Synovus CEO says $8.6B merger is ‘all about growth’ for Atlanta, Columbus

Another Buc-ee’s breaks ground in Georgia. Are you on the beaver bandwagon?