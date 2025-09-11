Georgia Bulldogs Kyron Jones: From high school running back to starting safety for Georgia Once Jones decided to play for the Bulldogs, he never looked back. Georgia safety Kyron Jones started Saturday's game against Austin Peay despite a heavily taped club on his right hand. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

ATHENS — Kyron Jones was never going to have a straightforward path to playing time at the University of Georgia. Being a high school running back recruited as a defensive back, he understood the challenge when he turned down an offer from the NC State Wolfpack to attend Georgia.

There’s a scouting element involved in projecting what Georgia wants. Certain size and speed measurements must be met, along with possessing key intangible traits.

"Toughness would be in there, too," Smart said. "I think it's hard to get a kid that plays quarterback and moving to defensive positions if he's just a quarterback. Todd had some physicality to him. Kyron had physicality to him for being a running back. It's a requirement that you've got to be able to tackle. So, everybody thinks a good athlete quarterback can play anything. It doesn't always equate if that's all the kids played growing up. But most of these kids that play quarterback nowadays have played multiple positions growing up." It also takes time, something Jones knew when he went into decision-making mode. He couldn't microwave his way into becoming a high-caliber defensive back. It helped Jones tremendously that he got to learn the position by playing alongside Tykee Smith, Javon Bullard, Dan Jackson and Malaki Starks. He never wavered from the idea of playing at Georgia.