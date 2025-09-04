Atlanta Falcons Injury report: Darnell Mooney remains limited with shoulder soreness Mooney hopes to play, but ‘it’s a game-time decision.’ Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney runs the ball during the first half of a game against the New York Giants in Atlanta. (Danny Karnik/AP 2024)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney was listed as limited in practice for the second day in a row Thursday. He reinjured his right shoulder at the start of training camp in August and returned to practice Aug. 28.

“I’ve been like a ghost for the last month, but I’ll be back,” Mooney said. The Falcons are set to play the Bucs at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mooney is not sure if he’ll play in the game. “We’ll see,” he said. “It’s a game-time decision. Got some things we have to look at, at the end of the week. But I’m feeling good.”

Mooney would not go into detail about the injury when asked if it was a dislocated shoulder.

“It was just soreness and having a good bit of stiffness in a lot ways,” he said. “I don’t really want to go too much into detail about that, but I’m feeling good.” He caught 64 passes for 982 yards and five touchdowns last season. By missing most of training camp, he didn’t get much practice time with new starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. They did play catch on a players trip to California. “A great time there. We got to talk a little bit more about some things we like to do,” Mooney said. “Things we want to do in the upcoming season. We got some reps in, so I don’t feel too uncomfortable with that area and stuff like that.”