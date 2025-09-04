Injury report: Darnell Mooney remains limited with shoulder soreness

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney was listed as limited in practice for the second day in a row Thursday.
He reinjured his right shoulder at the start of training camp in August and returned to practice Aug. 28.
“I’ve been like a ghost for the last month, but I’ll be back,” Mooney said.
The Falcons are set to play the Bucs at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mooney is not sure if he’ll play in the game.
“We’ll see,” he said. “It’s a game-time decision. Got some things we have to look at, at the end of the week. But I’m feeling good.”
Mooney would not go into detail about the injury when asked if it was a dislocated shoulder.
“It was just soreness and having a good bit of stiffness in a lot ways,” he said. “I don’t really want to go too much into detail about that, but I’m feeling good.”
He caught 64 passes for 982 yards and five touchdowns last season.
By missing most of training camp, he didn’t get much practice time with new starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. They did play catch on a players trip to California.
“A great time there. We got to talk a little bit more about some things we like to do,” Mooney said. “Things we want to do in the upcoming season. We got some reps in, so I don’t feel too uncomfortable with that area and stuff like that.”
He believes he would be fine if he’s cleared to play.
“It’s always nice to go from the first year to the second year having the same playbook and play-caller,” he said. “We’re comfortable with a lot of the guys. I think last year, you didn’t get to know who you were on the field with until that first game.
“We are not really tackling, but as far as making plays, when someone makes a play in the actual game, you’re like OK, this guy’s is consistent. I can trust him down the road.”
Cornerback Clark Phillips (rib), Cornerback A.J. Terrell (rest/not injury related) and wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (rest/not injury related) also were listed as limited on the injury report.
Safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) and offensive tackle Jack Nelson (calf) did not practice.