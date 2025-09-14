Falcons Logo
Inactives: Falcons at Vikings

Jordan Addison (3) of the Minnesota Vikings scores a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Minneapolis. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images/TNS)
Updated 23 minutes ago

MINNEAPOLIS -- With the Falcons leaving kicker Younghoe Koo at home and having declared four players out on Friday, didn’t have many surprises when the inactives were announced.

In addition to Koo and Jordan Fuller (knee), who was placed on injured reserve on Saturday, the inactives included return Jamal Agnew (groin), offensive tackle Jack Nelson (calf) and wide receiver Casey Washington (Concussion).

Kicker Parker Romo was promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Saturday. Also, Dee Alford will handle the punt return duties for Agnew.

Wide receiver David Sills V was promoted to take Washington’s spot on the roster.

Other inactives include cornerback Clark Phillips II and defensive tackle Sam Robert.

The Vikings declared offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw, linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (concussion) and backup cornerback Jeff Okudah (concussion) out on Saturday.

Also inactive for the Vikings are quarterback Max Brosmer (third quarterback), safety Harrison Smith, linebacker Austin Keys and guard Joe Huber.

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

