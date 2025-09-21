Falcons Logo
Inactives: Falcons at Panthers

Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette among those on sideline with hamstring injury.
Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette, pictured running after a catch against the Falcons in January, will miss Sunday's game against Atlanta because of a hamstring injury. (Kevin C. Cox/TNS 2025)
By
Sept 21, 2025

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (hamstring) is inactive for the game against the Falcons today.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium.

Also, defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton, outside linebacker Patrick Jones II, wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., tight end James Mitchell and center Nick Samac are inactive.

The Falcons inactives are cornerback A.J. Terrell, returner Jamal Agnew, offensive tackle Jack Nelson, wide receiver Casey Washington and defensive lineman Sam Roberts.

