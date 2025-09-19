Georgia Tech Logo
How to watch Georgia Tech football vs. Temple | TV channel, streaming info

The Yellow Jackets host Temple at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-0) have won seven straight home games and are ranked inside the top 20 for the first time since 2015. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

No. 18 Georgia Tech will look to keep its impressive start to the season going at 4:30 p.m. Saturday when it faces Temple at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (3-0) have won seven straight home games and are ranked inside the top 20 for the first time since 2015.

“We understand the complications that can come with this, but I believe in this football team and I continually tell them I believe in them,” Tech coach Brent Key said this week about being on the national radar. “And I believe in the 27 seniors we have. I believe in the guys that have been here for the last three years working to build this. And every opportunity we get for the next, however many weeks it is, is gonna be bigger and bigger than the week before.”

Temple (2-1) began its season by going to Massachusetts and winning 42-10, a victory for first-year coach K.C. Keeler in his Temple debut. The Owls then opened the home portion of their schedule with a 55-7 win over Howard.

No. 11 Oklahoma paid a visit to Philly on Saturday and handled Temple rather easily, winning 42-3 and holding the Owls to 104 yards of total offense. But a win for Temple this Saturday would make the Owls 2-0 against Tech.

Temple at No. 18 Georgia Tech TV channel, streaming info, game time

When: 4:30 p.m. Saturday

Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium (51,913 capacity)

TV: The CW

Streaming: None

Broadcast crew: Thom Brennaman (play-by-play), Will Blackmon (analyst) and Wes Bryant (sideline)

Radio info for Temple at No. 18 Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Sports Network

Announcers: Andy Demetra (play-by-play), Andrew Gardner (analyst) and Chris Mooneyham (sideline)

On-air time: 2:30 p.m.

Affiliates: 680 AM, 93.7 FM in Atlanta

Satellite: SiriusXM 194 and 384; SiriusXM online 956 and 974

Streaming audio: Georgia Tech Gameday app, 680 The Fan app

Temple at No. 18 Georgia Tech weather forecast, series history

Weather: 85 degrees at kickoff, 14% chance of rain

Series history: Tech and Temple have met once previously, a 2019 matchup in Philadelphia in what was the fourth game of former coach Geoff Collins’ tenure.

Played at Lincoln Financial Field, Tech lost 24-2. The Jackets lost two fumbles and threw an interception, went 2 of 14 on third down and only scored on a third quarter safety. Tech fumbled going into the Temple end zone in the first quarter, fumbled inside the Temple 30 in the third quarter and threw an interception inside the red zone in the fourth quarter.

Temple and Tech signed an agreement July 31, 2017, to play a home-and-home football series. Temple has been allotted 400 free tickets for Saturday’s matchup and 3,000 tickets to sell to its fans.

