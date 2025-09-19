How to watch Georgia Tech football vs. Temple | TV channel, streaming info

No. 18 Georgia Tech will look to keep its impressive start to the season going at 4:30 p.m. Saturday when it faces Temple at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (3-0) have won seven straight home games and are ranked inside the top 20 for the first time since 2015.

“We understand the complications that can come with this, but I believe in this football team and I continually tell them I believe in them,” Tech coach Brent Key said this week about being on the national radar. “And I believe in the 27 seniors we have. I believe in the guys that have been here for the last three years working to build this. And every opportunity we get for the next, however many weeks it is, is gonna be bigger and bigger than the week before.”

