How the new top 10 teams in each GHSA classification fared in Week 6

Hebron Christian Academy captains walk out for the coin flip in August. On Friday, Hebron defeated Blessed Trinity 22-17. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

The new Georgia high school football rankings were released Sunday. Here’s a look at how each of the ranked teams fared in Week 6 and who they play next.

Last week: Beat Discovery 71-7. Dayton Raiola was 6-of-7 passing for 93 yards and three touchdowns. Silas Nuckles returned an interception for a touchdown. Braylon Williams intercepted a pass and blocked a punt that resulted in a touchdown. Next: Oct. 3 at Collins Hill (3-2)

Last week: Beat Grovetown 51-0. Deuce Smith, playing only a half, was 12-of-15 passing for 158 yards and four touchdowns. Tyler Atkinson had 10 total tackles and three tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Newton (3-2)

Last week: Beat Parker, Alabama, 43-7. Peyton Zachary had 11 receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Mason Holtzclaw was 12-of-16 passing for 181 yards and a touchdown. C.J. Cypher was 9-of-16 passing for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Kadan Spratling intercepted a pass and blocked a punt. Next: Oct. 3 at Westlake (3-3)

Last week: Beat Paulding County 60-0. McEachern scored six touchdowns in the second quarter. Henry Pullen rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns. Calvin Pittman rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns on four carries and passed for 100 yards and a touchdown. Next: Oct. 3 at Harrison (5-0)

Last week: Beat Parkview 53-6. North Gwinnett led 36-0 at halftime. Kalil Mazone rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Elam Rahman (6-of-8, 138 yards, three touchdowns) and Banks Halcomb (6-of-7, 104 yards, two touchdowns) split time at quarterback. Ethan Robinson returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Berkmar (0-5)

Last week: Beat Royal Palm Beach, Florida, 37-20. Antwan Williams rushed for 120 yards on nine carries. William Jackson was 9-of-13 passing for 192 yards with TD passes to three receivers. DeQuan Edwards had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Valdosta (5-0)

Last week: Beat Rickards, Florida, 31-19. Colquitt County trailed 7-3 after three first-half turnovers but led 31-7 by the fourth quarter. Gavin Henderson set up two Colquitt County touchdowns on punt returns of 41 and 57 yards. Colquitt County had 140 yards rushing and 140 passing. Colquitt also won a Tuesday game against Monroe 45-10. Next: Friday at Lowndes (5-0)

Last week: Beat Chattahoochee 50-0. Milton led 43-0 at halftime. Bentley Hickman rushed for 139 yards on seven carries. Sheldon Atchison rushed for 126 on five carries. Ben Halevi was 9-of-10 passing for 110 yards. Next: Friday vs. Seckinger (3-2)

Last week: Beat Dutchtown 56-13. Hughes led 49-6 at halftime. Carsyn Baker rushed for 97 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Next: Friday vs. Newnan (4-1)

Last week: Beat Lanier 57-30. Gainesville trailed 27-23 at halftime but outscored Lanier 34-3 from there. Xavier Griffin had five tackles for losses. Jamarion Matthews had four. Nigel Newkirk rushed for 169 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Dwight Lewis rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Kharim Hughley was 15-of-24 passing for 224 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Johns Creek (0-4)

Last week: Beat Alexander 59-7. J.J. Winston had seven receptions for 156 yards and a touchdown and threw a 31-yard TD pass. Darnell Collins opened the scoring with a 49-yard reception and finished it with a 55-yard kickoff return. Aidan McPherson was 11-of-13 passing for 244 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Oct. 3 vs. Villa Rica (2-3)

Last week: Beat Seckinger 35-10. Trey Smith was 9-of-21 passing for 163 yards and three touchdowns, two to Wills Campbell. Smith rushed for 72 yards. Nick Peal rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Brody Duffy had 21 total tackles, five tackles for losses and a sack. Next: Oct. 3 at Johns Creek (0-4)

Last week: Beat Banneker 31-0. Woody Schettini rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. Northgate is in the top 10 for the first time since 2017. Next: Friday at McIntosh (2-3)

Last week: Lost to River Ridge 28-21. Camden Cox scored on an 80-yard run on River Ridge’s first play from scrimmage, then on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter to break a 21-21 tie. Cox finished with 161 yards rushing as River Ridge won despite only 12 passing yards. Sequoyah’s Will Rajecki rushed for 101 yards on 21 carries and had three receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown. Sequoyah led 319-243 in total yards. Next: Oct. 3 vs. Lassiter (4-2)

Last week: Beat Mays 56-0. Creekside held Mays to minus-39 rushing yards and minus-31 total yards. Decari Farley had 10 tackles, one sack and one tackle for a loss. Ced Kelley had 107 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. Next: Thursday at M.L. King (5-0)

Last week: Beat East Forsyth 41-6. North Oconee led 38-6 at halftime. Harrison Faulkner was 6-of-8 passing for 130 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 64 yards on seven carries. Dallas Dickerson had five receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Cedar Shoals (0-5)

Last week: Beat Lincoln, Florida, 42-9. Tayshaun Franklin rushed for 183 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. Isaiah White was 7-of-8 passing for 102 yards. Lincoln beat Ware County 10-0 last season and was ranked No. 10 in Florida’s Class 5A rankings coming in. Next: Friday vs. Benedictine (2-2)

Last week: Beat Westminster 56-7. Bubba Frazier scored a touchdown apiece rushing, receiving and returning a punt, and had 185 all-purpose yards on six touches, all in the first half. Stanley Smart Jr. rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Benedictine had seven sacks. Next: Friday at Ware County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Woodland-Cartersville 44-7. Cartersville led 30-0 in the first quarter and used 15 rushers and receivers in the game. Nate Russell was 6-of-8 passing for 122 yards and a touchdown in limited duty. Next: Oct. 3 at Cass (5-1)

Last week: Beat Mundy’s Mill 56-0. J.R. Harris was 7-of-8 passing for 134 yards and three touchdowns. Jonaz Walton rushed for 61 yards and two touchdowns. The shutout was Central’s third of the season. Next: Thursday at Jonesboro (3-2)

Last week: Beat Druid Hills 55-0. Marist scored on its first eight possessions, held Druid Hills to minus-3 yards rushing and used 13 ball carriers. Jack Richerson returned a pass he batted and intercepted for a touchdown. Tyler Baradel kicked field goals of 40 and 46 yards. Next: Friday at Southwest DeKalb (4-1)

Last week: Beat Cedartown 44-17. Malachi Harris returned a fumble 35 yards for a touchdown, and Naz Fleurine scored on a 27-yard interception return and a safety. Kalil Charles rushed for 108 yards. Brodie McWhorter passed for 123 yards and four touchdowns, two to Jahlil Abdullah-Kortney. Next: Friday at Woodland-Cartersville (0-4)

Last week: Lost to Hebron Christian 22-17. Blessed Trinity got down 15-0 in the first quarter by allowing two TD runs of more than 50 yards and never led, though it held Hebron to 90 total yards otherwise. Ty Page was 20-of-40 passing for 259 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions. Quinn Davis had eight receptions for 107 yards. Ahmontae Pitts rushed for 80 yards on 16 carries. Next: Friday at Savannah Christian (3-2)

Out: No. 10 Eastside (2-3)

Class 3A

1. (1) Sandy Creek (5-0)

Last week: Beat Trinity Christian 43-10. Amari Latimer rushed for 145 yards and three touchdowns on six carries and caught a 25-yard TD pass. Omari Jackson scored on an 80-yard run. Caleb Hill was 17-of-24 passing for 206 yards and a touchdown. Next: Oct. 3 vs. Spalding (0-5)

2. (2) Peach County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Northside-Warner Robins 19-6. The game was tied 6-6 at halftime. Zion Hudson rushed for 68 yards on 11 carries and had five receptions for 60 yards, and his 16-yard run midway in the fourth quarter gave Peach County a 12-6 lead. Deandre Stinson rushed for 95 yards on 10 carries. Samuel Sands Jr., a backup quarterback, was 9-of-19 passing for 118 yards. Next: Thursday at Westover (3-1)

3. (3) Calhoun (2-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Adairsville (2-3)

4. (4) Jefferson (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at West Hall (2-3)

5. (5) Stephenson (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at North Clayton (4-1)

6. (6) North Hall (5-0)

Last week: Beat White County 56-14. Alex Schlieman was 20-of-25 passing for 385 yards and three touchdowns. Cole Cable had eight receptions for a school-record 214 yards. Ty Kemp had seven receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Dalton Hulsey had two tackles for losses and two forced fumbles. Not counting yards lost in victory formation, North Hall has surpassed 500 total yards in all five games. Next: Friday at Pickens (5-0)

7. (7) LaGrange (5-1)

Last week: Beat Spalding 41-14. Cason McGill was 9-of-16 passing for 107 yards. Jamarion Johnson rushed for 63 yards on 16 carries. Cooper Metcalf kicked a 48-yard field goal. Spalding scored its first touchdown on a fumble return and crossed midfield only once until the game was decided late in the third quarter. Next: Oct. 3 at Whitewater (2-2)

8. (8) Troup (5-0)

Last week: Beat Fayette County 44-0. Troup scored all 44 points in the first half and scored five touchdowns on 29 plays, which netted 349 total yards. Garrison Edwards was 3-of-4 passing for 60 yards and two touchdowns, and scored on a 61-yard run. Next: Oct. 3 vs. Upson-Lee (3-2)

9. (NR) Jenkins (4-1)

Last week: Beat Calvary Day 41-33. Demetrius Holloway put Jenkins in control with a 19-yard TD run with 54 seconds left. Holloway was 7-of-14 passing for 161 yards and rushed for 47 yards. Ryan Scott rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Jaylon Elliott had 121 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on four touches. Dominique Johnson had four receptions for 83 yards and intercepted a pass. Next: Oct. 3 at Windsor Forest (1-4)

10. (9) Cherokee Bluff (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Oconee County (3-2)

Out: No. 10 Harlem (3-1)

Class 2A

1. (1) Carver-Columbus (5-0)

Last week: Beat Columbus 63-7. Sebastian Heard was 7-of-8 passing for 217 yards and two touchdowns. Kelston Tarver rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns on three carries. Next: Friday at Hardaway (0-5)

2. (2) Pierce County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Brooks County 28-16. Jaeveon Williams rushed for 192 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries, and his 24-yard run in the fourth quarter gave Pierce County a 28-16 lead. Next: Friday vs. Vidalia (1-4)

3. (3) Carver-Atlanta (5-0)

Last week: Beat Washington 44-0. Terrious Favors had four receptions for 109 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown on four carries and returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. Corey Fletcher was 8-of-11 passing for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Michael Johnson had six tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Hapeville Charter (1-3)

4. (4) Morgan County (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Westside-Macon (1-4)

5. (5) Rockmart (4-1)

Last week: Beat Coahulla Creek 41-0. Tucker Parson was 14-of-20 passing for 245 yards and two touchdowns, both to Gavin Green, who had five receptions for 153 yards. Devin McCoy rushed for 95 yards on 10 carries. Next: Friday at Sonoraville (4-1)

6. (6) Callaway (3-2)

Last week: Beat Redan 50-0. Callaway rushed for 249 yards and four touchdowns, with Kaden Lee leading the way with 69 yards. Next: Friday vs. Pike County (3-2)

7. (8) Burke County (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Glenn Hills (0-5)

8. (9) Sumter County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Shaw 55-7. Quay’shaun Tatum rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Ishmael Jones was 8-of-17 passing for 144 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 72 yards on two carries. Next: Friday vs. Jordan (0-5)

9. (7) Hapeville Charter (1-3)

Last week: Lost to Westlake 13-7. Hapeville led 7-6 entering the fourth quarter against a Class 6A opponent but finished with less than 100 total yards and committed four turnovers. Next: Friday at Carver-Atlanta (5-0)

10. (NR) East Jackson (5-0)

Last week: Beat East Hall 52-38. Drew Richardson was 16-of-28 passing for 269 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 213 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Branturan Callahan had eight receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns. East Jackson is ranked for the first time in history. Next: Friday at Hebron Christian (3-1)

Out: No. 10 Ringgold (4-2)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Worth County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Fitzgerald 30-7. Lyndon Worthy was 15-of-21 passing for 165 yards and two touchdowns, both to Jaquaveon Nelson. Treshaun Jones rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Worth County held Fitzgerald to 2-of-6 passing for 25 yards and an interception. Worth ended an 11-game losing streak in the series. Next: Friday at Brantley County (0-5)

2. (2) Toombs County (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Tattnall County (2-3)

3. (3) Thomasville (4-1)

Last week: Beat Bacon County 74-13. Thomasville led 35-0 in the first quarter. Cam Hill was 9-of-16 passing for 190 yards and four touchdowns, two to Nigel Pittman, and rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown. Cam Hill now has 63 career TD passes, a school record. Roosevelt Holland (9-yard fumble return) and Karter Walker (47-yard interception return) scored defensive touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Jeff Davis (4-0)

4. (4) Heard County (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Haralson County (4-1)

5. (5) Swainsboro (6-0)

Last week: Beat Crisp County 21-14. With Swainsboro trailing 14-13, Christian Tarver blocked a punt in Crisp County’s end zone, and Ashton McCastle recovered for a touchdown. Swainsboro later stopped two fourth-down tries from its 20-yard line to secure the victory, one with 30 seconds left. Kyle Johnson rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Next: Oct. 3 vs. Toombs County (4-1)

6. (6) Rabun County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Banks County 35-0. Ty Truelove was 9-of-17 passing for 99 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns on three carries. Reid Giles had 80 yards rushing and 66 receiving. Jakaden Fruster had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Providence Christian (1-3)

7. (7) Northeast (4-1)

Last week: Beat ACE Charter 29-0. Jordan Wiggins was 18-of-24 passing for 313 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 32 yards on five carries. Scottavian Thomas had four receptions for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Amari White had six tackles for losses. Isaiah Stubbs had three. The shutout was Northeast’s third straight. Next: Thursday vs. Dublin (4-1)

8. (8) Dublin (4-1)

Last week: Beat Jefferson County 42-13. Dublin rushed for 323 yards and five touchdowns on 38 carries and attempted only two passes. Travion Bostic rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Dublin scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns, starting with Bennett Lake’s 81-yard kickoff return, to blow open what had been a competitive game. Next: Thursday at Northeast (4-1)

9. (10) Jeff Davis (4-0)

Last week: Beat Brantley County 31-0. Kobe Hill rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Mark Durden rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, was 3-of-4 passing for 17 yards, intercepted a pass and forced a fumble. Next: Friday at Thomasville (4-1)

10. (9) Fitzgerald (2-2)

Last week: Lost to Worth County 30-7. Fitzgerald drove 80 yards on 10 plays to open the second half and cut the lead to 17-7 but got no closer. Fitzgerald rushed for 193 yards and passed for 24. Victor Copeland rushed for 59 yards on 10 carries. Next: Friday vs. Appling County (2-3)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Lincoln County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Silver Bluff, South Carolina, 48-14. Lincoln County rushed for 295 yards and passed for 36. Kelby Glaze rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Next: Friday vs. Strom Thurmond, South Carolina (3-1)

2. (2) Clinch County (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Irwin County (1-4)

3. (3) Bowdon (3-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Booker T. Washington, Ala. (3-1)

4. (4) Johnson County (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Hancock Central (2-3)

5. (5) Brooks County (1-4)

Last week: Lost to Pierce County 28-16. Damari Baynard rushed for 156 yards on 17 carries. Junior Burrus was 11-of-20 passing for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Trae Stevenson had six receptions for 95 yards. Stevenson’s 57-yard TD reception got Brooks County within 21-16 in the fourth quarter, but Pierce responded with a touchdown. Brooks County led 300-292 in total yards against Class 2A’s No. 2 team. Next: Friday at Turner County (1-2)

6. (7) Seminole County (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Early County (3-2)

7. (8) Metter (3-1)

Last week: Beat Portal 31-0. Michael Ricks rushed for 135 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries and was 4-of-9 passing for 20 yards. Metter led 31-0 at halftime. Next: Friday at Emanuel County Institute (3-2)

8. (9) Early County (3-2)

Last week: Beat Terrell County 45-12. Early County rushed for 439 yards and six touchdowns. Devonis Lee rushed for 142 yards on 10 carries. Ra’keevian Lee had four tackles for losses and three sacks. Next: Friday vs. Seminole County (4-0)

9. (NR) Hawkinsville (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Wheeler County (5-0)

10. (NR) Screven County (4-0)

Last week: Beat McIntosh County Academy 27-0. A.B. Hilton rushed for 235 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Screven County allowed 54 total yards on 39 defensive snaps. Screven County is ranked for the first time since 2017. Next: Friday vs. Jenkins County (3-2)

Out: No. 6 Wilcox County (3-2), No. 10 Emanuel County Institute (3-2)

Class 3A-A Private

1. (2) Hebron Christian (3-1)

Last week: Beat Blessed Trinity 22-17. Devon Caldwell scored on runs of 51 and 75 yards in the first quarter for a 15-0 lead. Caldwell finished with 144 rushing yards on 19 carries. Blessed Trinity led 369-216 in total yards, but Hebron Christian intercepted three passes, two by Max Steve, who had 16 solo tackles. Hebron Christian jumped Prince Avenue Christian in the rankings because Blessed Trinity beat Prince Avenue 23-21 last month. Next: Friday vs. East Jackson (5-0)

2. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (4-1)

Last week: Beat Westside, South Carolina, 59-34. Ben Musser was 18-of-25 passing for 260 yards and four touchdowns. Andrew Beard rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. C.J. Dockery had five receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Knox Blocker had 10 tackles and two tackles for losses. Westside, of Anderson, was South Carolina's Class 4A runner-up last season, though 0-4 this season. Next: Friday at Hart County (1-4)

3. (3) Fellowship Christian (4-1)

Last week: Beat King’s Ridge Christian 51-7. C.J. Givers rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Jonathan Granby passed for 90 yards and scored two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Mount Vernon (2-3)

4. (4) Calvary Day (4-1)

Last week: Lost to Jenkins 41-33. Calvary Day kicked a 26-yard field goal with 11 seconds left in hopes of winning on an onside kick and Hail Mary, but Jenkins recovered the kickoff. Zay Middleton rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. James Mobley was 12-of-26 passing for 236 yards and a touchdown. M.J. Knight had four receptions for 120 yards and one touchdown. Next: Oct. 3 vs. Long County (4-1)

5. (5) Aquinas (3-1)

Last week: Lost to Westside-Augusta 20-14. After falling behind 20-0 in the third quarter, Aquinas got within 20-14 and ran a play from Westside’s 1-yard line, failed to get in, then threw incomplete from the 12 on the game’s final play after a penalty and sack set the team back. Turner Stevenson was 16-of-34 passing for 271 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted twice. Jack Rhodes had eight receptions for 170 yards and two touchdowns. Westside’s Tamari Curry rushed for 173 yards. Next: Friday vs. Howard (1-4)

6. (6) Savannah Christian (3-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Blessed Trinity (3-2)

7. (8) Athens Academy (4-1)

Last week: Beat Commerce 49-28. Athens Academy took a 21-0 first-quarter lead and never trailed. PayTon Prince rushed for 245 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries. Chap Chapman was 13-of-20 passing for 292 yards and three touchdowns. Keyon Standifer had seven receptions for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Oglethorpe County (2-3)

8. (7) Wesleyan (3-2)

Last week: Lost to Ambassador Christian, North Carolina 24-21. Ambassador Christian blocked Wesleyan's 42-yard field goal attempt late in the third quarter, and that proved to be the difference. Maddox Gartland rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. Eli Rickell intercepted a pass and forced a fumble. Next: Friday at Mount Pisgah Christian (1-4)

9. (10) Holy Innocents’ (4-1)

Last week: Beat Therrell 44-0. Holy Innocents’ led 44-0 at halftime. Brayden Bailey and Carson James returned interceptions for touchdowns in the second quarter. Ryan Woods threw TD passes to Khalid Worthy and Sam Chasteen. Next: Friday at Lovett (4-1)

10. (9) Lovett (4-1)

Last week: Beat KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 10-7. Thomas Strang caught a 23-yard TD pass gave Lovett a 10-0 lead in the fourth quarter, then recovered an onside kick in the final minute after KIPP had cut the lead to 10-7. Lovett won with 196 total yards while forcing three turnovers. Burns Crotty made a 31-yard field goal. Will Forte had 18 tackles. Next: Friday vs. Holy Innocents’ (4-1)