AJC Varsity

Georgia high school football rankings: No. 1 team drops; 6 teams join top 10

East Jackson (5-0) ranked for first time in school history.
Prince Avenue Christian, with quarterback Ben Musser pictured running Aug. 13 against Callaway, was passed by Hebron Christian for the top spot in the Class 3A-A Private rankings this week. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Prince Avenue Christian, with quarterback Ben Musser pictured running Aug. 13 against Callaway, was passed by Hebron Christian for the top spot in the Class 3A-A Private rankings this week. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
Sept 21, 2025

One football team lost its No. 1 spot in this week despite winning, and six entered the top 10 — one for the first time in school history.

Prince Avenue Christian of Class 3A-A Private was demoted to No. 2 in the AJC rankings after a 59-34 victory Friday night against Westside, an Anderson, South Carolina, team that reached that state’s Class 4A championship game last season.

RELATED
Friday football recap: No. 1 Worth County ends 11-game series losing streak

The new No. 1 team is defending champion 3A-A Private champion Hebron Christian, which now has an indirect win over Prince Avenue. Hebron defeated Blessed Trinity 22-17 on Friday. Blessed Trinity, a top-10 Class 4A team, beat Prince Avenue 28-13 on Aug. 29.

Hebron’s only loss is to McCallie, a reigning Tennessee champion, 24-8. Hebron and Prince Avenue played in the state final last season, with Hebron winning 56-28.

New to the rankings this week are Northgate, Cass, Jenkins, East Jackson, Hawkinsville and Screven County.

East Jackson (5-0) is ranked for the first time. The school opened in Jackson County in 2007. East Jackson’s next opponent is Hebron Christian.

Most of the other newly ranked teams haven’t been ranked in years. Hawkinsville (4-0), a Class A Division II team, was ranked most recently in 2015. Northgate (5-0) in Class 4A and Screven County (4-0) in A Division II are ranked for the first time since 2017.

Cass (5-1) of 4A was ranked last season. Jenkins (4-1) of 3A was ranked in 2020.

RELATED
Columbia falls 0-5 against brutal schedule. ‘These games will pay dividends.’

Jenkins more than the others moved into the top 10 for its most recent win. The Warriors defeated Calvary Day 41-33 in a game between Savannah rivals. Calvary Day dropped one spot to No. 4 in the 3A-A Private rankings.

Here are the latest Georgia high school football rankings, with last week’s ranking noted in parentheses.

Class 6A

Class 5A

Out: No. 10 Sprayberry (5-1)

Class 4A

Out: No. 10 Eastside (2-2)

Class 3A

Out: No. 10 Harlem (3-1)

Class 2A

Out: No. 10 Ringgold (4-2)

Class A Division I

Class A Division II

Out: No. 6 Wilcox County (3-2), No. 10 Emanuel County Institute (3-2)

Class 3A-A Private

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

More Stories

The Latest

081624 hs milton

Maxwell summary after Week 6: Hebron Christian rises to private schools No. 1

Region front-runners emerge, long losing streaks end in high school football Week 6

Jenkins’ win shows public school progress in private school-dominated area

Keep Reading

Region front-runners emerge, long losing streaks end in high school football Week 6

A look at the GHSA football teams that remain unbeaten through Week 5

Friday football recap: No. 1 Worth County ends 11-game series losing streak

Featured

Monday’s Courthouse Scene Standalone Photo

Georgia election case, once seen as strongest against Trump, hits the skids

Meet the Atlanta firm that just got a $2.3 billion investment

Fall is here and some leaves are dropping early. But when will it cool off?