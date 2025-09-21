Georgia high school football rankings: No. 1 team drops; 6 teams join top 10

Prince Avenue Christian, with quarterback Ben Musser pictured running Aug. 13 against Callaway, was passed by Hebron Christian for the top spot in the Class 3A-A Private rankings this week. (Jason Getz/AJC)

East Jackson (5-0) ranked for first time in school history.

East Jackson (5-0) ranked for first time in school history.

Prince Avenue Christian of Class 3A-A Private was demoted to No. 2 in the AJC rankings after a 59-34 victory Friday night against Westside, an Anderson, South Carolina, team that reached that state’s Class 4A championship game last season.

Prince Avenue Christian of Class 3A-A Private was demoted to No. 2 in the AJC rankings after a 59-34 victory Friday night against Westside, an Anderson, South Carolina, team that reached that state’s Class 4A championship game last season.

One football team lost its No. 1 spot in this week despite winning, and six entered the top 10 — one for the first time in school history.

The new No. 1 team is defending champion 3A-A Private champion Hebron Christian, which now has an indirect win over Prince Avenue. Hebron defeated Blessed Trinity 22-17 on Friday. Blessed Trinity, a top-10 Class 4A team, beat Prince Avenue 28-13 on Aug. 29.

Hebron’s only loss is to McCallie, a reigning Tennessee champion, 24-8. Hebron and Prince Avenue played in the state final last season, with Hebron winning 56-28.

New to the rankings this week are Northgate, Cass, Jenkins, East Jackson, Hawkinsville and Screven County.

East Jackson (5-0) is ranked for the first time. The school opened in Jackson County in 2007. East Jackson’s next opponent is Hebron Christian.