Georgia high school football rankings: No. 1 team drops; 6 teams join top 10
East Jackson (5-0) ranked for first time in school history.
Prince Avenue Christian, with quarterback Ben Musser pictured running Aug. 13 against Callaway, was passed by Hebron Christian for the top spot in the Class 3A-A Private rankings this week. (Jason Getz/AJC)
One football team lost its No. 1 spot in this week despite winning, and six entered the top 10 — one for the first time in school history.
Prince Avenue Christian of Class 3A-A Private was demoted to No. 2 in the AJC rankings after a 59-34 victory Friday night against Westside, an Anderson, South Carolina, team that reached that state’s Class 4A championship game last season.
Prince Avenue Christian of Class 3A-A Private was demoted to No. 2 in the AJC rankings after a 59-34 victory Friday night against Westside, an Anderson, South Carolina, team that reached that state’s Class 4A championship game last season.
The new No. 1 team is defending champion 3A-A Private champion Hebron Christian, which now has an indirect win over Prince Avenue. Hebron defeated Blessed Trinity 22-17 on Friday. Blessed Trinity, a top-10 Class 4A team, beat Prince Avenue 28-13 on Aug. 29.
Hebron’s only loss is to McCallie, a reigning Tennessee champion, 24-8. Hebron and Prince Avenue played in the state final last season, with Hebron winning 56-28.
New to the rankings this week are Northgate, Cass, Jenkins, East Jackson, Hawkinsville and Screven County.
East Jackson (5-0) is ranked for the first time. The school opened in Jackson County in 2007. East Jackson’s next opponent is Hebron Christian.
Most of the other newly ranked teams haven’t been ranked in years. Hawkinsville (4-0), a Class A Division II team, was ranked most recently in 2015. Northgate (5-0) in Class 4A and Screven County (4-0) in A Division II are ranked for the first time since 2017.
Cass (5-1) of 4A was ranked last season. Jenkins (4-1) of 3A was ranked in 2020.
Jenkins more than the others moved into the top 10 for its most recent win. The Warriors defeated Calvary Day 41-33 in a game between Savannah rivals. Calvary Day dropped one spot to No. 4 in the 3A-A Private rankings.
Here are the latest Georgia high school football rankings, with last week’s ranking noted in parentheses.
Class 6A
1. (1) Grayson (5-0)
2. (2) Buford (5-0)
3. (3) Carrollton (6-0)
4. (4) McEachern (5-0)
5. (5) Lowndes (5-0)
6. (6) Douglas County (3-2)
7. (7) North Gwinnett (4-1)
8. (8) Valdosta (5-0)
9. (9) Colquitt County (4-1)
10. (10) Camden County (5-0)
Class 5A
1. (1) Hughes (5-0)
2. (2) Thomas County Central (5-0)
3. (3) Milton (4-1)
4. (5) Gainesville (4-1)
5. (6) Houston County (5-0)
6. (7) Lee County (4-1)
7. (8) Roswell (4-1)
8. (9) Rome (3-2)
9. (4) Sequoyah (5-1)
10. (NR) Northgate (5-0)
Out: No. 10 Sprayberry (5-1)
Class 4A
1. (1) North Oconee (5-0)
2. (2) Creekside (5-0)
3. (3) Cartersville (6-0)
4. (5) Benedictine (2-2)
5. (6) Ware County (5-0)
6. (7) Marist (3-1)
7. (8) Central (Carrollton) (5-0)
8. (4) Blessed Trinity (3-2)
9. (9) Cambridge (4-1)
10. (NR) Cass (5-1)
Out: No. 10 Eastside (2-2)
Class 3A
1. (1) Sandy Creek (5-0)
2. (2) Peach County (5-0)
3. (3) Calhoun (2-2)
4. (4) Jefferson (4-1)
5. (5) Stephenson (5-0)
6. (6) North Hall (5-0)
7. (7) LaGrange (5-1)
8. (8) Troup (5-0)
9. (NR) Jenkins (4-1)
10. (9) Cherokee Bluff (4-1)
Out: No. 10 Harlem (3-1)
Class 2A
1. (1) Carver (Columbus) (5-0)
2. (2) Pierce County (5-0)
3. (3) Carver (Atlanta) (5-0)
4. (4) Morgan County (5-0)
5. (5) Rockmart (4-1)
6. (6) Callaway (3-2)
7. (8) Burke County (4-1)
8. (9) Sumter County (5-0)
9. (7) Hapeville Charter (1-3)
10. (NR) East Jackson (5-0)
Out: No. 10 Ringgold (4-2)
Class A Division I
1. (1) Worth County (5-0)
2. (2) Toombs County (4-1)
3. (3) Thomasville (4-1)
4. (4) Heard County (4-0)
5. (5) Swainsboro (6-0)
6. (6) Rabun County (5-0)
7. (7) Northeast (4-1)
8. (8) Dublin (4-1)
9. (10) Jeff Davis (4-0)
10. (9) Fitzgerald (2-2)
Class A Division II
1. (1) Lincoln County (4-0)
2. (2) Clinch County (5-0)
3. (3) Bowdon (3-2)
4. (4) Johnson County (5-0)
5. (5) Brooks County (1-4)
6. (7) Seminole County (4-0)
7. (8) Metter (3-1)
8. (9) Early County (3-2)
9. (NR) Hawkinsville (4-0)
10. (NR) Screven County (4-0)
Out: No. 6 Wilcox County (3-2), No. 10 Emanuel County Institute (3-2)