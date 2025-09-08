How the new top-10 HS football teams in each classification fared in Week 4

Buford running back D.J. McCoy (7) is tackled by Milton’s Blaize Battaglia (44, center) and Jordin Williams (17) on a run by McCoy during the second half at Phillips Beard Stadium, Thursday, August, 14, 2025, in Buford, Ga. Buford won 20-13. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Last week: Beat Mallard Creek, N.C. 63-13. Deuce Smith was 19-of-25 passing for 244 yards and three touchdowns. Jonathan Stafford had eight receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown. London Goggans returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown. Mallard Creek entered ranked as MaxPreps’ No. 5 overall team in North Carolina. Next: Sept. 19 at Grovetown (3-1)

Last week: Beat Lithia Springs 63-0. Carrollton led 37-0 after nine minutes, with Peyton Zachary scoring on an 88-yard kickoff return and a 41-yard punt return. Ryan Mosley had five receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Mason Holtzclaw was 8-of-8 passing for 93 yards. C.J. Cypher was 6-of-7 for 147 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday at Gainesville (3-0)

Last week: Beat Roswell 65-21. Tyriq Green scored on a 30-yard interception return, 66-yard punt return and 22-yard run and put up 231 all-purpose yards. Dylan Raiola was 15-of-23 passing for 209 yards and four touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Douglas County (3-1)

Last week: Beat Manatee, Fla. 42-7. Lowndes led 42-0 at halftime. Jaye Johnson was 7-of-10 passing for 123 yards and two touchdowns, both to Khalil Williams, for 44 and 24 yards. Mason Woods rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries. Next: Friday vs. Kell (3-1)

Last week: Lost to Hughes 44-31. Douglas County surrendered five scoring plays of 50 yards or more and got down 31-9 early in the second half. Aaron Gregory had 11 receptions for 210 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Buford (3-0)

Last week: Beat Jesuit, Fla. 21-14. With Valdosta trailing 14-13 midway in the fourth quarter, Marquis Fennell scored on a 38-yard run, and Valdosta led 21-14 after a two-point conversion. Jesuit is No. 23 in MaxPreps’ all-class Florida rankings. Valdosta led 549-149 in total yards but had four turnovers and allowed a punt-return touchdown. Deron Foster rushed for 147 yards. Fennell rushed for 81 and had nine receptions for 121 yards. Two Valdosta passers were 18-of-26 passing for 255 yards but were intercepted three times. Next: Friday vs. South Gwinnett (2-1)

Last week: Beat Mill Creek 21-7. Banks Halcomb was 13-of-27 passing for 183 yards and two touchdowns and had a team-leading 56 rushing yards. Halcomb’s 25-yard pass to Braylon Jackson midway in the third quarter broke a 7-7 tie. Wilson Taylor’s 22-yard run made it 21-7 with 9:14 left. Next: Friday at Brookwood (2-1)

Last week: Beat Norcross 24-21. Christion Peacock threw a 22-yard TD pass to brother Jordan Peacock with 1:46 remaining for the final margin. Walton forced an immediate turnover on downs to clinch the win. Noriega Thompson rushed for 131 yards on 32 carries and had four catches for 48 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. North Cobb (2-2)

Last week: Beat Thomasville 55-7. Thomas County Central led 45-7 at halftime. Jaylen Johnson was 16-of-26 passing for 270 yards and four touchdowns, two to Rodney Dunbar. Jordan McNeil rushed for 122 yards on 10 carries. Next: Friday at Bainbridge (0-4)

Last week: Beat Douglas County 44-31. Hughes scored on six plays of 50 yards or more. Qwantavius Wiggins scored on a 72-yard run for a 24-9 lead late in the first half and returned the second-kickoff 99 yards for a 31-9 lead. Carsyn Baker scored on runs of 84 and 79 yards. Darnell Kelly threw TD passes of 54 yards to Julian Kendrick and 69 to Xavier Tiller. Kelly was 8-of-11 passing for 140 yards. Baker rushed for 173 yards on seven carries. Next: Friday vs. Banneker (1-2)

Last week: Beat Hapeville Charter 28-13. The first half of the game, played Aug. 22, was scoreless before being stopped by lightning. The remainder was played Tuesday. Jaylon Carolina had 13 tackles and five tackles for losses. Canton Williams rushed for 70 yards on 11 carries. Using two quarterbacks, Lee County was 5-of-11 passing for 112 yards. Next: Friday vs. Colquitt County (1-1)

Last week: Beat Riverwood 56-0. Sequoyah led 42-0 at halftime. Kolby Martin was 7-of-7 passing for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Will Rajecki rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Jack Ripley had four receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Sprayberry (4-0)

Last week: Beat Warner Robins 48-14. Houston County intercepted five passes. Jercorien McCoy got two of those. Jeff Thomas and Westen Ard returned theirs for touchdowns, each also scoring a touchdown on offense. Zion Paul had three tackles for losses. Colin Anderson rushed for 133 yards. Ryan Maxwell was 10-of-21 passing for 162 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Tift County (3-1)

Last week: Beat Pope 49-7. Jaiden Duckett was 8-of-13 passing for 189 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 48 yards. Jrue Keeling rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns on four carries. Jorden Edmonds had three receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Sequoyah (4-0)

Last week: Beat Toombs County 49-28. Rome scored five touchdowns in the third quarter after trailing 21-7 at halftime. Aidan McPherson was 19-of-23 passing for 345 yards and four touchdowns and had two 100-yard receivers — Jeremy Winston (seven catches, 138 yards, one touchdown) and Darnell Collins (3-100-2). Winston also threw a 23-yard TD pass to Jeremy Ferguson. Next: Friday at East Paulding (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Buford 65-21. Wills Campbell had seven receptions for 143 yards and a touchdown. Trey Smith was 15-of-23 passing for 266 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted four times against Class 6A’s No. 2 team. Next: Friday at Westlake (2-2)

Last week: Beat Clarke Central 40-0. Harrison Faulkner was 10-of-14 passing for 208 yards and three touchdowns, one an 80-yarder to Khamari Brooks, two to Dallas Dickerson. North Oconee led 37-0 at halftime and had 24 offensive players touch the ball on 51 snaps. Next: Friday at Jefferson (4-0)

Last week: Beat Calhoun 38-35. Ramsey Rowell kicked a 26-yard field goal with 17 seconds left to break a 35-35 tie. Cartersville led 35-14 entering the fourth quarter. Nate Russell was 16-of-29 passing for 311 yards and two touchdowns. Brady Marchese had nine receptions for 194 yards and two touchdowns. Cartersville led 438-377 in total yards. Next: Friday at Dalton (0-4)

Last week: Beat Bartram Trail, Fla. 21-14. Jamir Boyd rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, and his 57-yard TD run gave Ware County a 21-7 lead in the fourth quarter. Isaiah White was 8-of-12 passing for 150 yards. Next: Sept. 19 vs. Lincoln, Fla. (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Archer 44-20. Eastside led 20-14 late in the first half but was routed in the second half against a Class 6A opponent. Eastside’s Myles Mims rushed for 187 yards. Next: Sept. 19 at Flowery Branch (3-1)

Last week: Lost to Denmark 30-14. Playing a Class 6A opponent, Cambridge led 422-364 in total yards but committed three turnovers. Connor Langford was 21-of-33 passing for 329 yards. Craig Dandridge had five receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown. Grant Campbell had seven receptions for 102 yards. Brooks Malone rushed for 91 yards on 15 carries. Next: Friday at Calhoun (2-1)

Last week: Beat Villa Rica 45-7. Central led 38-0 at halftime. J.R. Harris was 8-of-10 passing for 231 yards and TD passes to Alanson Simmons and Avery Tanner. Next: Sept. 19 vs. Mundy’s Mill (0-3)

Class 3A

Last week: Lost to Cartersville 38-35. Calhoun scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to tie the score 35-35 and lost on a field goal with 17 seconds left. Trace Hawkins was 20-of-36 passing for 234 yards and two touchdowns. Justin Beasley had six receptions for 102 yards. Isaiah Nalls rushed for 71 yards on 20 carries. Next: Friday vs. Cambridge (3-1)

Last week: Beat Stephens County 42-14. Jefferson led 28-0 at halftime, and Dylan Berardinelli returned an interception 76 yards for a touchdown after Stephens County cut the lead to 28-21. Max Brown rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Jefferson was 10-of-14 passing for 105 yards but intercepted twice. Next: Friday vs. North Oconee (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Upson-Lee (3-0)

Last week: Beat Crisp County 30-24. Peach County led 21-0 in the first quarter, was tied 21-21 after Crisp County returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown, then went ahead for good, 27-21, on Ashton Barton’s 21-yard run. Barton rushed for 129 yards. Caiden Ivory was 15-of-27 passing for 224 yards and two touchdowns, both to Zion Hudson, who had 10 receptions for 182 yards. Peach overcame three interceptions. Next: Sept. 19 at Northside-Warner Robins (0-3)

Last week: Beat Decatur 27-17. Nasir Dale scored the clinching touchdown on a 15-yard run with a minute left. Jayden Johnson rushed for 254 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. K.J. Green had five tackles for losses and four sacks and forced a fumble. Next: Friday at Mount Zion-Jonesboro (1-2)

Last week: Beat East Hall 51-49. Alex Schlieman threw a 27-yard Hail Mary to Ty Kemp on the game’s final play. East Hall had taken a 49-45 lead with 32.3 seconds left. Kemp returned the kickoff to the East Hall 44, and he scored four plays later. Schlieman was 23-of-32 passing for 416 yards. Three North Hall receivers had more than 100 yards — Colex Cole (159), Dawson Gray (108) and Kemp (114). Smith McGarvey rushed for 108 yards. East Hall’s Jamarcus Harrison, who is committed to Kennesaw State, passed for 257 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 97 yards. North Hall was a 20-point favorite. Next: Friday vs. Chestatee (2-1)

Last week: Beat Trinity Christian 35-23. LaGrange trailed 10-0 in the first quarter but took the lead for good, at 14-10, after Javier Easter blocked a punt that Cornelius Brown returned for a touchdown. Dylan Barber was 8-of-16 passing for 172 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Fayette County (0-3)

Last week: Beat Apalachee 55-0. Jitt Carr had seven receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown and rushed for three touchdowns. Ezra Harrison was 9-of-11 passing for 197 yards and a touchdown. Dacian Davis had six tackles for losses in the first half. Next: Friday vs. Walnut Grove (3-0)

Last week: Beat Whitewater 44-7. Troup rushed for 383 yards. Trenton Hodo rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Mon’ty Heard rushed for 113 yards on 17 carries. Javarris Warner rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown and caught a 65-yard TD pass. Next: Saturday vs. Mary Persons (3-0)

Last week: Beat Habersham Central 35-14. Cherokee Bluff scored 14 points in the first 89 seconds, one on Tony Rushin’s 3-yard return of a punt blocked by Connor Cook, another on Cooper Dean’s 39-yard pass to Jackson Pirkle. Pirkle rushed for 106 yards on 19 carries. Next: Friday at Banks County (0-3)

Class 2A

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Northside-Columbus (1-2)

Last week: Beat Wayne County 42-0. Jaeveon Williams rushed for 165 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries. Pierce County held Wayne County to minus-19 rushing yards. Next: Thursday at New Hampstead (1-3)

Last week: Beat Mundy’s Mill 68-0. Corey Fletcher was 6-of-8 passing for 202 yards and four touchdowns. Lataious Stepp rushed for 146 yards on 12 carries. Next: Sept. 18 vs. Washington (1-3)

Last week: Beat Greene County 62-20. Zeki Locus returned an interception for a touchdown and a 55-0 lead in the second quarter. Davis Strickland was 10-of-11 passing for 244 yards and four touchdowns. Christian Monfort rushed for 96 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries. Next: Friday vs. Cedar Shoals (0-3)

Last week: Beat Ringgold 38-32. Devin McCoy scored on a 5-yard run in overtime after Rockmart forced and recovered a fumble on Ringgold’s overtime possession. It was Rockmart’s second overtime victory over Ringgold in two seasons, both saving what is now a 60-game region winning streak. Tucker Parson was 18-of-28 passing for 216 yards and a touchdown. Nate Davis rushed for 169 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Gavin Green returned a punt for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Union County (1-2)

Last week: Beat Cook 17-3. Blake Harrington threw an 80-yard TD pass on the first play from scrimmage in the second half for a 17-3 lead, and Callaway held Cook to 136 total yards. Xae Anderson had two tackles for losses and forced a fumble. Next: Thursday vs. Columbia (0-3)

Last week: Lost to Lee County 28-13. Hapeville shut out Lee County in the first half but finished with only 126 total yards against Class 5A’s No. 5 team. Next: Friday vs. Heritage-Conyers (0-2)

Last week: Beat Warren County 31-6. Burke County led 21-0 at halftime. Rashad Carter had 63 yards and three touchdowns on nine touches. Next: Friday at Northside-Warner Robins (0-3)

Last week: Lost to Grovetown 22-21. Grovetown matched Thomson’s touchdown in overtime and ran in a conversion for the win. Thomson’s Markevion Jones was 9-of-17 passing for 117 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Next: Friday at Swainsboro (4-0)

Last week: Lost to Callaway 17-3. Cook was limited to 137 yards and Brooks Moore’s 27-yard field goal. Next: Friday at Cairo (1-2)

Class A Division I

Last week: Beat Brooks County 44-25. Worth County led 31-7 early in the third quarter. Lyndon Worthy was 13-of-21 passing for 272 yards and two touchdowns. Kaden Chester had five receptions for 111 yards, rushed for 72 yards on 17 carries and scored two touchdowns. Worth County is ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1990. Next: Sept. 19 vs. Fitzgerald (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Brooks County (0-3)

Last week: Lost to Rome 49-28. Toombs County led 21-7 at halftime but committed four turnovers against Class 5A’s No. 10 team. Joseph Owens was 20-of-33 passing for 391 yards and four touchdowns. Brandon Stevens had seven receptions for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Slade McDonald had three receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown. Justin Powell rushed for 144 yards. Next: Friday vs. Charlton County (2-2)

Last week: Lost to Thomas County Central 55-7. Playing against Class 5A’s No. 2 team, Thomasville got down 45-7 in the first half. Cam Hill was 19-of-38 passing for 152 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. Lavonte Cole was held to minus-7 yards on five carries. Next: Sept. 19 at Bacon County (2-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Bowdon (3-1)

Last week: Beat Dalton 49-42. Reid Giles scored on a 22-yard run to break a 42-42 tie with just more than a minute left. Giles had seven receptions for 204 yards, rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries and returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown. Ty Truelove was 15-of-27 passing for 299 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Bremen (2-1)

Last week: Beat Jefferson County 38-0. Freshman Jordan Wiggins was 18-of-24 passing for 266 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 48 yards on four carries. Reggie Glover had 162 all-purpose yards. Amari White had three sacks. Next: Sept. 19 at ACE Charter (3-0)

Last week: Beat Appling County 14-0. Ja’Bios Smith rushed for 99 yards on 18 carries and scored both Swainsboro touchdowns.

﻿Next: Friday vs. Thomson (2-2)

Last week: Beat Washington County 14-7. Dublin did not complete a pass (0-for-3) but intercepted three of Washington County’s and won with 267 rushing yards. Kye Young’s interception at the Dublin 9-yard line in the final minute clinched the victory. Ja’Karian Jones intercepted the other two. Dontavious Cannon rushed for 188 yards on 16 carries. His 59-yard run late in the third quarter broke a 7-7 tie. Next: Friday at East Laurens (1-2)

Last week: Beat Tattnall County 63-21. Jeff Davis rushed for 521 yards and eight touchdowns on 35 carries and was 4-of-4 passing for 82 yards and a touchdown. R.J. Sims rushed for 145 yards, Ian Griffin for 110 and Kobe Hill for 137. Next: Sept. 19 vs. Brantley County (0-4)

Out: No. 9 Dodge County (2-1)

Class A Division II

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Elbert County (0-3)

Last week: Beat Berrien 48-43. Traviian Miller threw an 18-yard pass to Jakyri Posley for the winning touchdown with 37 seconds left. Miller was 10-of-18 passing for 262 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Kamarion Johnson had five receptions for 201 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Mitchell County (1-1)

Last week: Beat Westside-Macon 42-22. Josh Hopkins was 12-of-18 passing for 115 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Kaiden Prothro had four receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown. Connor Daniel and K.K. Patterson each intercepted passes and returned fumbles for touchdowns. Next: Friday at Heard County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Butler 41-8. Johnson County led 34-0 at halftime. Tayshawn Norris had 41 rushing yards and 76 receiving yards and two touchdowns on nine touches. Nate Tuberville was 4-of-6 passing for 92 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday at Treutlen (2-1)

Last week: Beat Macon County 47-46. Dre McGhee scored on a 7-yard run with 15 seconds left, and Brady Daniel kicked the extra point for the lead. Darrius Favors rushed for 235 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries. Devouris Favors and Kartavis Gamble recovered fumbles. Gamble returned his 36 yards for a touchdown. Macon County’s Jakeyveon Parker rushed for 215 yards. Macon County’s 14-0 lead midway in the first quarter was the biggest advantage for either team. Next: Thursday at Spencer (0-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Turner County (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Worth County 44-25. Trae Stevenson had three receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns, one for 80 yards. He also threw a 37-yard TD pass. Brooks County played without all-state wide receiver George Lamons. Brooks County is 0-3 for the first time since 2007. Next: Friday at Fitzgerald (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Savannah (0-2)

Last week: Beat Portal 48-33. Justin Wright passed for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Calvin Adams rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown. Marion Young had eight tackles and returned a punt for a touchdown. Camren Shingleton had 14 tackles and three tackles for losses. Portal returned two kickoffs for touchdowns. Next: Friday at Emanuel County Institute (1-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Pelham (0-3)

Class 3A-A Private

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Johns Creek (0-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Sept. 19 at Blessed Trinity (3-0)

Last week: Beat Osborne 50-7. Fellowship Christian led 37-0 at halftime. Jonathan Granby was 7-of-8 passing for 75 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. C.J. Givers scored two touchdowns, giving him 64 for his career, breaking the school record of 62 held by Murphy Reeves. Next: Friday at Savannah Christian (3-1)

Last week: Beat Southeast Bulloch 28-24. James Mobley scored on a 10-yard run for a 28-24 lead late in the fourth quarter, and Southeast Bulloch failed to get a first down on its final possession. Mobley was 15-of-23 passing for 158 yards and a touchdown. Zay Middleton rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Jalen Hicks had nine receptions for 99 yards. Next: Friday vs. Windsor Forest (1-2)

Last week: Beat Hephzibah 41-20. Turner Stevenson was 22-of-23 passing for 292 yards and four touchdowns. Jack Rhodes had eight receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Christian Kate had eight catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Sept. 19 vs. Westside-Augusta (3-0)

Last week: Lost to Oceanside Collegiate, S.C. 41-21. Savannah Christian lost to South Carolina’s defending Class 3A champion, a team that Calvary Day beat the previous game. Blaise Thomas was 14-of-18 passing for 166 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries, accounting for 33 of Savannah Christian’s 48 plays and 241 of its 312 yards. Next: Friday vs. Fellowship Christian (2-1)

Last week: Beat B.E.S.T. Academy 55-0. Wesleyan led 38-0 at halftime. Walker Kirkland was 9-of-17 passing for 148 yards and a touchdown. Kyle Baxley rushed for 72 yards on four carries. Next: Sept. 19 vs. Ambassador Christian, N.C. (2-0-1)

Last week: Beat John Milledge Academy 28-14. Chap Chapman was 14-of-21 passing for 245 yards and two touchdowns. Keyon Standifer had six receptions for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Zay Prince rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. Next: Sept. 19 vs. Commerce (0-4)

Last week: Beat Pace Academy 16-0. Lovett held Pace to 47 total yards and minus-15 rushing. Fielding Dunn and Henry Slagle had two sacks apiece. Knox Thomason rushed for 116 yards on 18 carries. Sam Abney was 8-of-15 passing for 124 yards. Next: Sept. 19 vs. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (3-1)

Last week: Beat Allatoona 19-14. Holy Innocents’ took a 19-0 lead in the third quarter and recovered an onside kick and went into victory formation after Allatoona got within 19-14. Ryan Woods was 6-of-12 passing for 117 yards and rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Denin Stevens rushed for 75 yards on 27 carries. Holy Innocents’ led 275-237 in total yards against a Class 4A opponent. Next: Sept. 19 vs. Therrell (1-3)