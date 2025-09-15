How the new top-10 Georgia high school football teams fared in Week 5

Class 3A
1. (3) Sandy Creek (4-0)
Last week: Beat Upson-Lee 42-7. Amari Latimer rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and caught a 67-yard TD pass. Caleb Hill was 12-of-19 passing for 246 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Trinity Christian (2-2)
2. (4) Peach County (4-0)
Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Northside-Warner Robins (0-4)
3. (1) Calhoun (2-2)
Last week: Lost to Cambridge 52-42. Trace Hawkins was 17-of-24 passing for 330 yards and three touchdowns. Justin Beasley had eight receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown. Isiah Nalls rushed for 74 yards on 13 carries. Calhoun, which had a 21-7 lead in the first half, led 524-445 in total yards against Class 4A’s No. 9 team. Next: Sept. 26 at Adairsville (1-3)
4. (2) Jefferson (4-1)
Last week: Lost to North Oconee 35-0. Jefferson was limited to 153 total yards and seven first downs against Class 4A’s No. 1 team. Jefferson has been shut out twice since 2011, both against North Oconee, this season and last. Next: Sept. 26 at West Hall (2-2)
5. (5) Stephenson (5-0)
Last week: Beat Mount Zion-Jonesboro 22-17. Stephenson trailed 17-6 entering the fourth quarter. Jaylen Johnson, who finished with 112 rushing yards on 15 carries, scored on a 45-yard run with 10 minutes left. Zabrian Boler threw a TD pass to Noah Mahoney with four minutes left. Boler scored two two-point conversions. K.J. Green had five tackles for losses and ended the game with a sack. Anthony Booker rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Next: Sept. 26 at North Clayton (4-1)
6. (6) North Hall (4-0)
Last week: Beat Chestatee 51-7. Alex Schlieman was 18-of-22 passing for 282 yards and a touchdown. Ty Kemp had seven receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown. Justin Allen rushed for 76 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries. Next: Friday vs. White County (0-4)
7. (7) LaGrange (4-1)
Last week: Beat Fayette County 44-0. Dylan Barber was 8-of-9 passing for 170 yards and two touchdowns. Jamarion Johnson rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Next: Friday vs. Spalding (0-4)
8. (9) Troup (4-0)
Last week: Beat Mary Persons 49-34. Garrison Edwards was 12-of-17 passing for 134 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday at Fayette County (0-4)
9. (10) Cherokee Bluff (4-1)
Last week: Beat Banks County 24-21. Jackson Pirkle rushed for 252 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries, and Cherokee Bluff survived two interceptions in the red zone. Banks County got within 24-21 on Zykel Ingram’s 72-yard run with 9:02 left but got one more possession, and Cherokee Bluff forced a four-and-out. Cherokee Bluff led 407-307 in total yards. Next: Sept. 26 vs. Oconee County (3-2)
10. (NR) Harlem (3-0)
Last week: Beat Baldwin 41-18. Harlem had more than 250 yards both rushing and passing. Mercer Barton was 10-of-16 for 260 yards and two touchdowns. Joseph Clark had six catches for 174 yards and a touchdown. Malik Tyler rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. This is Harlem’s second week in the top 10 since 1981. The other time was last season, for one week. Next: Friday vs. West Laurens (4-0)
Out: No. 8 Monroe Area (3-1)
Class 2A
1. (1) Carver-Columbus (4-0)
Last week: Beat Northside-Columbus 31-12. Kelston Tarver rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Jakobe Caslin had 138 yards from scrimmage on 14 touches. Freshman Sebastian Heard was 11-of-15 passing for 193 yards. Freshman Zach Watts had 135 all-purpose yards. Next: Friday vs. Columbus (3-0)
2. (2) Pierce County (4-0)
Last week: Beat New Hampstead 39-14. Jaeveon Williams rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries. Drake Dowling rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Pierce County was 0-for-5 passing. Next: Friday vs. Brooks County (1-3)
3. (3) Carver-Atlanta (4-0)
Last week: Off. Next: Thursday at Washington (1-4)
4. (4) Morgan County (5-0)
Last week: Beat Cedar Shoals 46-20. Christian Monfort scored five touchdowns, rushed for 84 yards and scored on a 35- yard pass. Davis Strickland was 11-of-17 passing for 226 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Sept. 26 vs. Westside-Macon (1-3)
5. (5) Rockmart (3-1)
Last week: Beat Union County 35-0. Tucker Parson was 19-of-23 passing for 328 yards and three touchdowns. Gavin Green had eight receptions for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Nate Davis had 129 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 13 touches. Rockmart had 473 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Coahulla Creek (1-3)
6. (6) Callaway (2-2)
Last week: Beat Columbia 20-7. Blake Harrington was 10-of-20 passing for 142 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 64 yards on 11 carries. D.J. Mahone rushed for 102 yards on nine carries. Next: Thursday vs. Redan (2-3)
7. (7) Hapeville Charter (1-2)
Last week: Beat Heritage-Conyers 30-0. Traeven Jones rushed for more than 100 yards, and Xavier Crawford intercepted two passes. Next: Friday vs. Westlake (2-3)
8. (8) Burke County (4-1)
Last week: Beat Northside-Warner Robins 28-14. Burke County clinched the game with a 10-minute drive into the fourth quarter, though it got no points with a 28-6 lead. Qua Morris returned an interception 101 yards for a touchdown. Next: Sept. 26 vs. Glenn Hills (0-4)
9. (NR) Sumter County (4-0)
Last week: Beat Kendrick 56-0. Ishmael Jones was 16-of-23 passing for 318 yards and five touchdowns, two each to Omari Woodard and Natylli Lewis. Tyran Smith returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Shaw (1-3)
10. (NR) Ringgold (4-1)
Last week: Beat North Cobb Christian 34-27. Haddon Fries scored on a 7-yard run to break a 27-27 tie with 33 seconds left and helped avenge one of Ringgold’s 2024 losses. Bo Green rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Next: Friday at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (1-2)
Out: No. 9 Thomson (2-3), No. 10 Cook (3-2)
Class A Division I
1. (1) Worth County (4-0)
Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Fitzgerald (2-1)
2. (3) Toombs County (4-1)
Last week: Beat Charlton County 59-7. Toombs County led 32-0 in the first quarter. Justin Powell rushed for 111 yards on nine carries. Nick Carroll and Brandon Stevens each had TD receptions of more than 50 yards. Kyrell Williams returned a fumble for a touchdown. Next: Sept. 26 vs. Tattnall County (2-2)
3. (4) Thomasville (3-1)
Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Bacon County (3-1)
4. (5) Heard County (4-0)
Last week: Beat Bowdon 29-28. Ethan Tisdale was 7-of-13 passing for 117 yards, rushed for 75 yards on 16 carries and scored all four Heard County touchdowns, two in the fourth quarter, which Heard entered trailing 28-17. Darience Coleman rushed for 160 yards on 20 carries and had 232 all-purpose yards. Next: Sept. 26 at Haralson County (3-1)
5. (8) Swainsboro (5-0)
Last week: Beat Thomson 44-42. Matias Castillo made a 27-yard field goal with 50 seconds left, and Thomson missed a 38-yard field goal try on the final play after converting a fourth-and-10. Swainsboro’s Marco Danford rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and returned a kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown. Joshua Gray was 6-of-6 passing for 63 yards and a touchdown. Thomson’s Markevion Jones passed for 321 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 86 yards. Next: Friday vs. Crisp County (1-4)
6. (6) Rabun County (4-0)
Last week: Beat Bremen 14-3. Rabun County trailed 3-0 at halftime. Ty Truelove’s short TD pass to Dane Tyler midway in the fourth quarter made the score 14-3. Reid Giles rushed for 127 yards on 17 carries. Next: Friday vs. Banks County (0-4)
7. (7) Northeast (3-1)
Last week: Off. Next: Friday at ACE Charter (4-0)
8. (9) Dublin (3-1)
Last week: Beat East Laurens 37-13. Dublin trailed 13-0 at halftime and scored 21 points in the third quarter, 16 in the fourth. Jamarcus Knight rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and caught a 35-yard pass. Next: Friday vs. Jefferson County (0-4)
9. (2) Fitzgerald (2-1)
Last week: Lost to Brooks County 21-3. Fitzgerald led 191-152 in total yards but also in turnovers, 2-0, and Brooks County scored on a TD pass, a fumble return and an interception return, all longer than 70 yards. Next: Friday at Worth County (4-0)
10. (10) Jeff Davis (3-0)
Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Brantley County (0-4)
Class A Division II
1. (1) Lincoln County (3-0)
Last week: Beat Elbert County 24-17. Lincoln County led 24-10 in the fourth quarter and secured the victory by recovering Elbert County’s onside kickoff in the final minute. Lincoln County had 240 total yards with no individual player producing more than 50. Elbert County freshman Brody Baker was 33-of-47 passing for 305 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted twice. Next: Friday at Silver Bluff, S.C. (2-2)
2. (2) Clinch County (5-0)
Last week: Beat Mitchell County 21-6. Clinch County scored two third-quarter touchdowns after leading 7-0 at halftime. Traviian Miller passed for 56 yards and rushed for 136. Clinch County intercepted three passes, one by Fred Causey, his seventh this season. Next: Sept. 26 vs. Irwin County (1-3)
3. (3) Bowdon (3-2)
Last week: Lost to Heard County 29-28. Joshua Hopkins was 12-of-19 passing for 165 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Connor Daniel rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown. Kaiden Prothro had five receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns but left with an injured hamstring in the third quarter. Heard County scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to rally from down 28-17 to win. Next: Sept. 26 vs. Booker T. Washington, Alabama (2-1)
4. (4) Johnson County (5-0)
Last week: Beat Treutlen 28-13. Johnson County broke open a close game with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Jeremiah Scott rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown on five carries and caught a 90-yard TD pass, one of only two Johnson County completions in the game. Scott also returned a kickoff 42 yards. Next: Sept. 26 vs. Hancock Central (2-3)
5. (7) Brooks County (1-3)
Last week: Beat Fitzgerald 21-3. Brooks County scored on a 77-yard pass from Junior Burrus to Trae Stevenson, an 85-yard fumble return by Demarrion Washington and an 85-yard interception return by Marcus Hardwick. Brooks County won despite 139 yards in total offense. Next: Friday at Pierce County (4-0)
6. (6) Wilcox County (3-1)
Last week: Beat Turner County 29-20. Wilcox County trailed 12-0 in the first half and didn’t have the game in hand until Billy Evans’ 4-yard run on fourth down with 1:30 left. Deacon McDuffie was 11-of-16 passing for 90 yards and rushed for 30 yards and a touchdown on five carries. C.J. McAdoo rushed for 100 yards on 18 carries. Tyler Tisdol had nine receptions for 80 yards. Myles Davis had 13 tackles. Next: Friday at Treutlen (2-2)
7. (10) Seminole County (4-0)
Last week: Beat Pelham 31-14. Ellis Denham was 18-of-23 passing for 203 yards and a touchdown. Christian Kimble had eight receptions for 93 yards. Kamauri Smith rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Next: Sept. 26 at Early County (2-2)
8. (8) Metter (2-1)
Last week: Beat Savannah 28-6. Michael Ricks was 8-of-15 passing for 85 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Next: Friday vs. Portal (1-3)
9. (NR) Early County (2-2)
Last week: Beat Miller County 41-17. Kaden Kendrix returned a kickoff 74 yards for a touchdown and an interception 102 yards for a score. Evan Grist rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and passed for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Terrell County (1-2)
10. (NR) Emanuel County Institute (2-2)
Last week: Beat Jenkins County 35-34. ECI freshman Malcolm Steele tackled a Jenkins County back at the 1-yard line, stopping a two-point try in the final minute. Chase Johnson rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Jackson Kennedy was 9-of-17 passing for 119 yards. Next: Friday at Bryan County (3-1)
Out: No. 5 Manchester (1-3), No. 9 Jenkins County (2-2)
Class 3A-A Private
1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (3-1)
Last week: Beat Johns Creek 48-0. Ben Musser was 8-of-10 passing for 157 yards and three touchdowns, and Gavin Hollum was 7-of-9 for 73 yards and two touchdowns. Hudson Hill had four receptions for 68 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Westside, S.C. (0-3)
2. (2) Hebron Christian (2-1)
Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Blessed Trinity (3-1)
3. (3) Fellowship Christian (3-1)
Last week: Beat Savannah Christian 52-21. C.J. Givers rushed for 155 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. Kolton Driskell returned a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday at King’s Ridge Christian (4-0)
4. (4) Calvary Day (4-0)
Last week: Beat Windsor Forest 49-0. James Mobley was 15-of-22 passing for 217 yards and two touchdowns. Ca’Den Jones scored three touchdowns and rushed for 69 yards. Jeffrey McCormick had five sacks. Next: Friday at Jenkins (3-1)
5. (5) Aquinas (3-0)
Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Westside-Augusta (4-0)
6. (6) Savannah Christian (3-2)
Last week: Lost to Fellowship Christian 52-21. Savannah Christian led 353-309 in total yards and struck first on Blaise Thomas’ 61-yard TD pass to Cam Yeldell, but Fellowship Christian returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown and led 34-14 at halftime. Next: Sept. 26 vs. Blessed Trinity (3-1)
7. (7) Wesleyan (3-1)
Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Ambassador Christian, N.C. (2-1-1)
8. (8) Athens Academy (3-1)
Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Commerce (0-4)
9. (9) Lovett (3-1)
Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (4-1)
10. (10) Holy Innocents’ (3-1)
Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Therrell (1-3)
*(NR): Not ranked