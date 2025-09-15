How the new top-10 Georgia high school football teams fared in Week 5

Sequoyah strong safety Asa Goings (11) celebrates with teammates after making an interception during the second half against Sprayberry at Skip Pope Stadium in Canton, on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Oscar Guevara Saenz for the AJC)

Here’s how each ranked Georgia high school football team fared in Week 5, with a look ahead to their Week 6 opponent. The numbers on the extreme left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses next to those numbers are last week’s rankings.

Last week: Beat Douglas County 34-26. Buford scored on drives of 3 and 10 yards in the first half after forcing fumbles and led 24-6. Bryce Perry-Wright forced the first on Douglas County’s first possession, and Silas Nuckles returned it 18 yards to the 3. The second fumble came on a punt return. Deion Miller and Dre Quinn had two tackles for losses apiece, and Joshua Echols had two sacks. Dylan Raiola was 9-of-13 passing for 103 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Discovery (0-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Grovetown (3-1)

Last week: Beat Gainesville 43-21. Carrollton scored three unanswered touchdowns after carrying a 22-21 lead into the fourth quarter. Cam Wood rushed for 145 yards and four touchdowns. C.J. Cypher was 14-of-17 passing for 161 yards. Peyton Zachary had nine receptions for 122 yards and returned an interception 84 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Parker, Alabama (4-0)

Last week: Beat Kell 38-7. Lowndes led 24-0 at halftime. Jayce Johnson was 8-of-11 passing for 167 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Mason Woods rushed for 92 yards on 23 carries. Lowndes limited Kell’s Moonie Gipson, who entered as Class 4A’s leading rusher, to 55 yards on 13 carries. Next: Sept. 26 at Colquitt County (2-1)

Last week: Beat Campbell 34-7. Henry Pullen rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. McEachern rushed for 346 yards as a team and held Campbell to 119 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Paulding County (1-3)

Last week: Beat South Gwinnett 41-3. Marquis Fennell rushed for 114 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries, and Deron Foster rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. Two quarterbacks were 13-of-15 passing for 188 yards. Prince Jean had seven receptions for 121 yards. South Gwinnett was held to 124 total yards. Kaden Holmes had three tackles for losses. Next: Sept. 26 at Camden County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Brookwood 37-14. Kalil Mazone rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Elam Rahman and Banks Halcomb were a combined 10-of-15 passing for 115 yards. Jake Godfree had two sacks and threw a 33-yard pass. Next: Friday at Parkview (2-2)

Last week: Lost to Buford 34-26. Douglas County outgained Buford by more than 150 yards but lost two fumbles deep in its territory, each cashed for Buford touchdowns, and never got back in the game after going down 24-6 in the first half. Michael Johnson was 16-of-27 passing for 208 yards. Cam Anderson was 8-of-10 passing for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Zamarcus Lindley rushed for 80 yards on seven carries and scored on a 61-yard run. Devin Carter had seven receptions for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Sept. 26 vs. Columbia (0-4)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Royal Palm Beach, Fla. (4-0)

Last week: Beat Lee County 43-36. Colquitt County led 43-12 entering the fourth quarter, setting off a running clock, which was worked as a weapon as Lee County scored its 24th point with 1:39 left but failed to recover an onside kickoff. Jae Lamar rushed for 162 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries and caught two TD passes. Cohen Lawson was 9-of-16 passing for 169 yards. Next: Tuesday vs. Monroe (1-2)

Last week: Beat Bainbridge 49-0. Thomas County Central led 42-0 at halftime. Jaylen Johnson was 9-of-11 passing for 160 yards and three touchdowns, two to Rodney Dunbar. Deuce Lawrence rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Next: Sept. 26 vs. Lee County (3-1)

Last week: Beat Banneker 42-0. Hughes held Banneker to 86 total yards. Carsyn Baker rushed for 89 yards on seven carries. Darnell Kelly was 6-of-15 passing for 68 yards and a touchdown. Prince Aminu was 5-of-5 for 66 yards. Next: Friday at Dutchtown (0-4)

Last week: Lost to Carrollton 43-21. Gainesville got within 22-21 on Darryn Williams’ 12-yard interception return for a touchdown with five minutes left in the third quarter but surrendered three fourth-quarter touchdowns. Kharim Hughley was 22-of-37 passing for 273 yards and two touchdowns. Gainesville led 360-345 in total yards. Next: Friday at Lanier (3-1)

Last week: Beat Sprayberry 63-20. Will Rajecki rushed for 256 yards and seven touchdowns on 27 carries. Sequoyah scored three touchdowns in the final eight minutes of the first half to take a 35-13 lead. Jedadieah Marshal returned an interception 91 yards for a touchdown in that run. Next: Friday at River Ridge (4-1)

Last week: Beat Blessed Trinity 21-10. Milton trailed 10-0 after the first quarter, but Ben Halevi threw two TD passes to Jordan Carrasquillo, and Billy Weivoda returned a punt, blocked by Lawson Estes, 31 yards for a touchdown. Halevi was 7-of-11 passing for 152 yards. Milton was held to 74 rushing yards. Next: Friday at Chattahoochee (1-3)

Last week: Lost to Colquitt County 43-36. Lee County trailed 43-12 entering the fourth quarter and pulled within seven before failing to recover an onside kick with less than two minutes left. Jaden Upshaw had eight receptions for 114 yards. Marcus Snipes passed for 192 yards. Jordan Bush rushed for 77. Next: Friday vs. North Florida Educational (1-2)

Last week: Beat Tift County 57-14. Ryan Maxwell was 23-of-28 passing for 326 yards and five touchdowns. M.J. Mathis had eight receptions for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Colin Anderson rushed for 137 yards on nine carries. Next: Sept. 26 vs. Veterans (2-2)

Last week: Lost to Sequoyah 63-20. Jayden Duckett was 16-of-36 passing for 209 yards and a touchdown and was intercepted three times. He was injured in the first half but returned. Jorden Edmonds had seven receptions for 75 yards. Next: Friday vs. Riverwood (1-4)

Last week: Beat East Paulding 31-14. Aiden McPherson was 11-of-19 passing for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Darnell Collins had five receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Jeremy Ferguson rushed for 88 yards on 15 carries. Jeremy Winston returned a punt 68 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Alexander (1-3)

Last week: Beat Westlake 50-30. Nick Peal rushed for 155 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries and had three receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown. Trey Smith was 11-of-22 passing for 248 yards and two touchdowns, though with three interceptions. Smith rushed for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Wills Campbell had six receptions for 97 yards. Next: Friday at Seckinger (3-1)

Last week: Beat Forest Park 70-0. Creekside led 581-8 in total yards and 24-2 in first downs. Cayden Benson was 14-of-19 passing for 245 yards and three touchdowns. Ced Kelley scored three touchdowns. Next: Friday at Mays (1-3)

Last week: Beat Jefferson 35-0. Harrison Faulkner was 12-of-15 passing for 201 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 53 yards on eight carries. Charlie Hawkins had four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown and intercepted a pass. Dallas Dickerson had three receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown and blocked a field goal. Khamari Brooks had four receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns. North Oconee is the first team to shut out Jefferson in back-to-back seasons since Banks County in 1991-92. Next: Friday vs. East Forsyth (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Westminster (2-3)

Last week: Lost to Milton 21-10. Blessed Trinity led 10-0 after one quarter but couldn’t hold on against Class 5A’s No. 3 team. Blessed Trinity had a blocked punt returned for a touchdown with 3:17 left. Ahmontae Pitts rushed for 63 yards. Milton led 232-206 in total yards. Next: Friday vs. Hebron Christian (2-1)

Last week: Beat Dalton 45-14. Braylon Hill rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown on six carries and caught a 40-yard TD pass. Nat Russell was 7-of-10 passing for 127 yards. Tyon Coe returned an interception for a touchdown. Dalton led Cartersville 406-320 in total yards and 68-28 in offensive plays but trailed 38-7 in the third quarter. Next: Friday vs. Woodland-Cartersville (0-3)

Last week: Beat Northview 70-6. Marist scored touchdowns on its first 10 possessions and scored the most points for a Marist team since 1922. Hayes Rollauer rushed for 93 yards on five carries. Bobby Harpring rushed for 90 yards on six carries. Marist beat Atlanta’s Commercial High 74-0 in the War Eagles’ most recent 70-point game. Next: Friday at Druid Hills (2-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Lincoln, Fla. (2-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Flowery Branch (3-1)

Last week: Beat Calhoun 52-42. Cambridge scored four unanswered touchdowns after getting down 21-7 in the second quarter. Connor Langford was 27-of-34 passing for 374 yards and six touchdowns. Craig Dandridge had 11 receptions for 166 yards and three touchdowns. Hudson Cocchiara had seven receptions for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Sept. 26 vs. East Coweta (0-4)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Mundy’s Mill (0-4)

Class 3A

1. (3) Sandy Creek (4-0)

Last week: Beat Upson-Lee 42-7. Amari Latimer rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and caught a 67-yard TD pass. Caleb Hill was 12-of-19 passing for 246 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Trinity Christian (2-2)

2. (4) Peach County (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Northside-Warner Robins (0-4)

3. (1) Calhoun (2-2)

Last week: Lost to Cambridge 52-42. Trace Hawkins was 17-of-24 passing for 330 yards and three touchdowns. Justin Beasley had eight receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown. Isiah Nalls rushed for 74 yards on 13 carries. Calhoun, which had a 21-7 lead in the first half, led 524-445 in total yards against Class 4A’s No. 9 team. Next: Sept. 26 at Adairsville (1-3)

4. (2) Jefferson (4-1)

Last week: Lost to North Oconee 35-0. Jefferson was limited to 153 total yards and seven first downs against Class 4A’s No. 1 team. Jefferson has been shut out twice since 2011, both against North Oconee, this season and last. Next: Sept. 26 at West Hall (2-2)

5. (5) Stephenson (5-0)

Last week: Beat Mount Zion-Jonesboro 22-17. Stephenson trailed 17-6 entering the fourth quarter. Jaylen Johnson, who finished with 112 rushing yards on 15 carries, scored on a 45-yard run with 10 minutes left. Zabrian Boler threw a TD pass to Noah Mahoney with four minutes left. Boler scored two two-point conversions. K.J. Green had five tackles for losses and ended the game with a sack. Anthony Booker rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Next: Sept. 26 at North Clayton (4-1)

6. (6) North Hall (4-0)

Last week: Beat Chestatee 51-7. Alex Schlieman was 18-of-22 passing for 282 yards and a touchdown. Ty Kemp had seven receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown. Justin Allen rushed for 76 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries. Next: Friday vs. White County (0-4)

7. (7) LaGrange (4-1)

Last week: Beat Fayette County 44-0. Dylan Barber was 8-of-9 passing for 170 yards and two touchdowns. Jamarion Johnson rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Next: Friday vs. Spalding (0-4)

8. (9) Troup (4-0)

Last week: Beat Mary Persons 49-34. Garrison Edwards was 12-of-17 passing for 134 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday at Fayette County (0-4)

9. (10) Cherokee Bluff (4-1)

Last week: Beat Banks County 24-21. Jackson Pirkle rushed for 252 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries, and Cherokee Bluff survived two interceptions in the red zone. Banks County got within 24-21 on Zykel Ingram’s 72-yard run with 9:02 left but got one more possession, and Cherokee Bluff forced a four-and-out. Cherokee Bluff led 407-307 in total yards. Next: Sept. 26 vs. Oconee County (3-2)

10. (NR) Harlem (3-0)

Last week: Beat Baldwin 41-18. Harlem had more than 250 yards both rushing and passing. Mercer Barton was 10-of-16 for 260 yards and two touchdowns. Joseph Clark had six catches for 174 yards and a touchdown. Malik Tyler rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. This is Harlem’s second week in the top 10 since 1981. The other time was last season, for one week. Next: Friday vs. West Laurens (4-0)

Out: No. 8 Monroe Area (3-1)

Class 2A

1. (1) Carver-Columbus (4-0)

Last week: Beat Northside-Columbus 31-12. Kelston Tarver rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Jakobe Caslin had 138 yards from scrimmage on 14 touches. Freshman Sebastian Heard was 11-of-15 passing for 193 yards. Freshman Zach Watts had 135 all-purpose yards. Next: Friday vs. Columbus (3-0)

2. (2) Pierce County (4-0)

Last week: Beat New Hampstead 39-14. Jaeveon Williams rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries. Drake Dowling rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Pierce County was 0-for-5 passing. Next: Friday vs. Brooks County (1-3)

3. (3) Carver-Atlanta (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Thursday at Washington (1-4)

4. (4) Morgan County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Cedar Shoals 46-20. Christian Monfort scored five touchdowns, rushed for 84 yards and scored on a 35- yard pass. Davis Strickland was 11-of-17 passing for 226 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Sept. 26 vs. Westside-Macon (1-3)

5. (5) Rockmart (3-1)

Last week: Beat Union County 35-0. Tucker Parson was 19-of-23 passing for 328 yards and three touchdowns. Gavin Green had eight receptions for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Nate Davis had 129 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 13 touches. Rockmart had 473 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Coahulla Creek (1-3)

6. (6) Callaway (2-2)

Last week: Beat Columbia 20-7. Blake Harrington was 10-of-20 passing for 142 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 64 yards on 11 carries. D.J. Mahone rushed for 102 yards on nine carries. Next: Thursday vs. Redan (2-3)

7. (7) Hapeville Charter (1-2)

Last week: Beat Heritage-Conyers 30-0. Traeven Jones rushed for more than 100 yards, and Xavier Crawford intercepted two passes. Next: Friday vs. Westlake (2-3)

8. (8) Burke County (4-1)

Last week: Beat Northside-Warner Robins 28-14. Burke County clinched the game with a 10-minute drive into the fourth quarter, though it got no points with a 28-6 lead. Qua Morris returned an interception 101 yards for a touchdown. Next: Sept. 26 vs. Glenn Hills (0-4)

9. (NR) Sumter County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Kendrick 56-0. Ishmael Jones was 16-of-23 passing for 318 yards and five touchdowns, two each to Omari Woodard and Natylli Lewis. Tyran Smith returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Shaw (1-3)

10. (NR) Ringgold (4-1)

Last week: Beat North Cobb Christian 34-27. Haddon Fries scored on a 7-yard run to break a 27-27 tie with 33 seconds left and helped avenge one of Ringgold’s 2024 losses. Bo Green rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Next: Friday at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (1-2)

Out: No. 9 Thomson (2-3), No. 10 Cook (3-2)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Worth County (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Fitzgerald (2-1)

2. (3) Toombs County (4-1)

Last week: Beat Charlton County 59-7. Toombs County led 32-0 in the first quarter. Justin Powell rushed for 111 yards on nine carries. Nick Carroll and Brandon Stevens each had TD receptions of more than 50 yards. Kyrell Williams returned a fumble for a touchdown. Next: Sept. 26 vs. Tattnall County (2-2)

3. (4) Thomasville (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Bacon County (3-1)

4. (5) Heard County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Bowdon 29-28. Ethan Tisdale was 7-of-13 passing for 117 yards, rushed for 75 yards on 16 carries and scored all four Heard County touchdowns, two in the fourth quarter, which Heard entered trailing 28-17. Darience Coleman rushed for 160 yards on 20 carries and had 232 all-purpose yards. Next: Sept. 26 at Haralson County (3-1)

5. (8) Swainsboro (5-0)

Last week: Beat Thomson 44-42. Matias Castillo made a 27-yard field goal with 50 seconds left, and Thomson missed a 38-yard field goal try on the final play after converting a fourth-and-10. Swainsboro’s Marco Danford rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and returned a kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown. Joshua Gray was 6-of-6 passing for 63 yards and a touchdown. Thomson’s Markevion Jones passed for 321 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 86 yards. Next: Friday vs. Crisp County (1-4)

6. (6) Rabun County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Bremen 14-3. Rabun County trailed 3-0 at halftime. Ty Truelove’s short TD pass to Dane Tyler midway in the fourth quarter made the score 14-3. Reid Giles rushed for 127 yards on 17 carries. Next: Friday vs. Banks County (0-4)

7. (7) Northeast (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at ACE Charter (4-0)

8. (9) Dublin (3-1)

Last week: Beat East Laurens 37-13. Dublin trailed 13-0 at halftime and scored 21 points in the third quarter, 16 in the fourth. Jamarcus Knight rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and caught a 35-yard pass. Next: Friday vs. Jefferson County (0-4)

9. (2) Fitzgerald (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Brooks County 21-3. Fitzgerald led 191-152 in total yards but also in turnovers, 2-0, and Brooks County scored on a TD pass, a fumble return and an interception return, all longer than 70 yards. Next: Friday at Worth County (4-0)

10. (10) Jeff Davis (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Brantley County (0-4)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Lincoln County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Elbert County 24-17. Lincoln County led 24-10 in the fourth quarter and secured the victory by recovering Elbert County’s onside kickoff in the final minute. Lincoln County had 240 total yards with no individual player producing more than 50. Elbert County freshman Brody Baker was 33-of-47 passing for 305 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted twice. Next: Friday at Silver Bluff, S.C. (2-2)

2. (2) Clinch County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Mitchell County 21-6. Clinch County scored two third-quarter touchdowns after leading 7-0 at halftime. Traviian Miller passed for 56 yards and rushed for 136. Clinch County intercepted three passes, one by Fred Causey, his seventh this season. Next: Sept. 26 vs. Irwin County (1-3)

3. (3) Bowdon (3-2)

Last week: Lost to Heard County 29-28. Joshua Hopkins was 12-of-19 passing for 165 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Connor Daniel rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown. Kaiden Prothro had five receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns but left with an injured hamstring in the third quarter. Heard County scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to rally from down 28-17 to win. Next: Sept. 26 vs. Booker T. Washington, Alabama (2-1)

4. (4) Johnson County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Treutlen 28-13. Johnson County broke open a close game with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Jeremiah Scott rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown on five carries and caught a 90-yard TD pass, one of only two Johnson County completions in the game. Scott also returned a kickoff 42 yards. Next: Sept. 26 vs. Hancock Central (2-3)

5. (7) Brooks County (1-3)

Last week: Beat Fitzgerald 21-3. Brooks County scored on a 77-yard pass from Junior Burrus to Trae Stevenson, an 85-yard fumble return by Demarrion Washington and an 85-yard interception return by Marcus Hardwick. Brooks County won despite 139 yards in total offense. Next: Friday at Pierce County (4-0)

6. (6) Wilcox County (3-1)

Last week: Beat Turner County 29-20. Wilcox County trailed 12-0 in the first half and didn’t have the game in hand until Billy Evans’ 4-yard run on fourth down with 1:30 left. Deacon McDuffie was 11-of-16 passing for 90 yards and rushed for 30 yards and a touchdown on five carries. C.J. McAdoo rushed for 100 yards on 18 carries. Tyler Tisdol had nine receptions for 80 yards. Myles Davis had 13 tackles. Next: Friday at Treutlen (2-2)

7. (10) Seminole County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Pelham 31-14. Ellis Denham was 18-of-23 passing for 203 yards and a touchdown. Christian Kimble had eight receptions for 93 yards. Kamauri Smith rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Next: Sept. 26 at Early County (2-2)

8. (8) Metter (2-1)

Last week: Beat Savannah 28-6. Michael Ricks was 8-of-15 passing for 85 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Next: Friday vs. Portal (1-3)

9. (NR) Early County (2-2)

Last week: Beat Miller County 41-17. Kaden Kendrix returned a kickoff 74 yards for a touchdown and an interception 102 yards for a score. Evan Grist rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and passed for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Terrell County (1-2)

10. (NR) Emanuel County Institute (2-2)

Last week: Beat Jenkins County 35-34. ECI freshman Malcolm Steele tackled a Jenkins County back at the 1-yard line, stopping a two-point try in the final minute. Chase Johnson rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Jackson Kennedy was 9-of-17 passing for 119 yards. Next: Friday at Bryan County (3-1)

Out: No. 5 Manchester (1-3), No. 9 Jenkins County (2-2)

Class 3A-A Private

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (3-1)

Last week: Beat Johns Creek 48-0. Ben Musser was 8-of-10 passing for 157 yards and three touchdowns, and Gavin Hollum was 7-of-9 for 73 yards and two touchdowns. Hudson Hill had four receptions for 68 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Westside, S.C. (0-3)

2. (2) Hebron Christian (2-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Blessed Trinity (3-1)

3. (3) Fellowship Christian (3-1)

Last week: Beat Savannah Christian 52-21. C.J. Givers rushed for 155 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. Kolton Driskell returned a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday at King’s Ridge Christian (4-0)

4. (4) Calvary Day (4-0)

Last week: Beat Windsor Forest 49-0. James Mobley was 15-of-22 passing for 217 yards and two touchdowns. Ca’Den Jones scored three touchdowns and rushed for 69 yards. Jeffrey McCormick had five sacks. Next: Friday at Jenkins (3-1)

5. (5) Aquinas (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Westside-Augusta (4-0)

6. (6) Savannah Christian (3-2)

Last week: Lost to Fellowship Christian 52-21. Savannah Christian led 353-309 in total yards and struck first on Blaise Thomas’ 61-yard TD pass to Cam Yeldell, but Fellowship Christian returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown and led 34-14 at halftime. Next: Sept. 26 vs. Blessed Trinity (3-1)

7. (7) Wesleyan (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Ambassador Christian, N.C. (2-1-1)

8. (8) Athens Academy (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Commerce (0-4)

9. (9) Lovett (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (4-1)

10. (10) Holy Innocents’ (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Therrell (1-3)

*(NR): Not ranked