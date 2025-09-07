High school football rankings: Team claims No. 1 spot for first time since 1990

A football is shown before a kickoff in the game between North Gwinnett and Colquitt County at Tom Robinson Field at North Gwinnett High School, Friday, August 29, 2025, in Suwanee, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Worth County is the new No. 1 in Class A Division I, replacing defending champion Toombs County , which lost 49-28 to Rome , the 10th-ranked Class 5A team.

Worth County is the new No. 1 in Class A Division I, replacing defending champion Toombs County , which lost 49-28 to Rome , the 10th-ranked Class 5A team.

Two No. 1 teams lost last week. One kept its spot; the other did not.

Worth County beat a top-10 Class A Division II team, Brooks County, 44-25. Worth, a quarterfinal team last season, has avenged two of its 2024 losses (Brooks, Irwin County). Toombs beat Rome last season. The No. 1 ranking is Worth’s first since 1990. Moving up to No. 2 is Fitzgerald, which beat Worth twice last season but ultimately claimed the Region 1 title. The two meet again Sept. 19 at Worth County. Worth County beat a top-10 Class A Division II team, Brooks County, 44-25. Worth, a quarterfinal team last season, has avenged two of its 2024 losses (Brooks, Irwin County). Toombs beat Rome last season. The No. 1 ranking is Worth’s first since 1990. Moving up to No. 2 is Fitzgerald, which beat Worth twice last season but ultimately claimed the Region 1 title. The two meet again Sept. 19 at Worth County.

Maintaining its No. 1 ranking was Calhoun in Class 3A. Calhoun lost to Class 4A’s No. 4 team, Cartersville, 38-35 on a field goal with 12 seconds left. Calhoun won 3A last season.

Walton, despite two losses, entered the Class 6A rankings after its 24-21 victory over previous No. 9 Norcross. Walton’s losses have come to No. 4 Douglas County and No. 5 McEachern.

Also out of the rankings are River Ridge in 5A, Dodge County in A Division I and Charlton County in A Division II. In are Rome, Jeff Davis and Seminole County.