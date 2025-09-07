High school football rankings: Team claims No. 1 spot for first time since 1990

Two No. 1 teams lost last week. One kept its spot; the other did not.
Worth County is the new No. 1 in Class A Division I, replacing defending champion Toombs County, which lost 49-28 to Rome, the 10th-ranked Class 5A team.
Two No. 1 teams lost last week. One kept its spot; the other did not.
Worth County is the new No. 1 in Class A Division I, replacing defending champion Toombs County, which lost 49-28 to Rome, the 10th-ranked Class 5A team.
Worth County beat a top-10 Class A Division II team, Brooks County, 44-25. Worth, a quarterfinal team last season, has avenged two of its 2024 losses (Brooks, Irwin County). Toombs beat Rome last season.
The No. 1 ranking is Worth’s first since 1990. Moving up to No. 2 is Fitzgerald, which beat Worth twice last season but ultimately claimed the Region 1 title. The two meet again Sept. 19 at Worth County.
Maintaining its No. 1 ranking was Calhoun in Class 3A. Calhoun lost to Class 4A’s No. 4 team, Cartersville, 38-35 on a field goal with 12 seconds left. Calhoun won 3A last season.
Walton, despite two losses, entered the Class 6A rankings after its 24-21 victory over previous No. 9 Norcross. Walton’s losses have come to No. 4 Douglas County and No. 5 McEachern.
Also out of the rankings are River Ridge in 5A, Dodge County in A Division I and Charlton County in A Division II. In are Rome, Jeff Davis and Seminole County.
1. (1) Grayson (4-0)
2. (2) Buford (3-0)
3. (4) Carrollton (4-0)
4. (3) Douglas County (3-1)
5. (5) McEachern (3-0)
6. (6) Lowndes (4-0)
7. (7) North Gwinnett (2-1)
8. (8) Valdosta (4-0)
9. (10) Colquitt County (1-1)
10. (NR) Walton (2-2)
Out: No. 9 Norcross (2-1)
1. (1) Hughes (3-0)
2. (3) Thomas County Central (4-0)
3. (2) Gainesville (3-0)
4. (4) Milton (2-1)
5. (5) Lee County (3-0)
6. (7) Sprayberry (4-0)
7. (8) Houston County (4-0)
8. (9) Sequoyah (4-0)
9. (6) Roswell (2-1)
10. (NR) Rome (1-2)
Out: No. 9 River Ridge (2-1)
1. (1) North Oconee (3-0)
2. (2) Creekside (3-0)
3. (3) Blessed Trinity (3-0)
4. (4) Cartersville (4-0)
5. (5) Benedictine (1-2)
6. (7) Ware County (4-0)
7. (8) Marist (1-1)
8. (9) Central (Carrollton) (4-0)
9. (6) Cambridge (3-1)
10. (10) Eastside (2-2)
1. (1) Calhoun (2-1)
2. (2) Jefferson (4-0)
3. (3) Sandy Creek (3-0)
4. (4) Peach County (4-0)
5. (6) Stephenson (4-0)
6. (5) North Hall (3-0)
7. (7) LaGrange (3-1)
8. (8) Monroe Area (3-0)
9. (9) Troup (3-0)
10. (10) Cherokee Bluff (3-1)
1. (1) Carver (Columbus) (3-0)
2. (2) Pierce County (3-0)
3. (4) Carver (Atlanta) (4-0)
4. (5) Morgan County (4-0)
5. (3) Rockmart (2-1)
6. (6) Callaway (1-2)
7. (7) Hapeville Charter (0-2)
8. (8) Burke County (3-1)
9. (9) Thomson (2-2)
10. (10) Cook (3-1)
1. (2) Worth County (4-0)
2. (4) Fitzgerald (2-0)
3. (1) Toombs County (3-1)
4. (3) Thomasville (3-1)
5. (5) Heard County (3-0)
6. (6) Rabun County (3-0)
7. (7) Northeast (3-1)
8. (8) Swainsboro (4-0)
9. (10) Dublin (2-1)
10. (NR) Jeff Davis (3-0)
Out: No. 9 Dodge County (2-1)
1. (1) Lincoln County (3-0)
2. (2) Clinch County (4-0)
3. (3) Bowdon (3-1)
4. (6) Johnson County (4-0)
5. (5) Manchester (1-2)
6. (7) Wilcox County (2-1)
7. (4) Brooks County (0-3)
8. (8) Metter (1-1)
9. (9) Jenkins County (2-1)
10. (NR) Seminole County (3-0)
Out: No. 10 Charlton County (2-2)
1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (2-1)
2. (2) Hebron Christian (2-1)
3. (3) Fellowship Christian (2-1)
4. (5) Calvary Day (3-0)
5. (6) Aquinas (3-0)
6. (4) Savannah Christian (3-1)
7. (7) Wesleyan (3-1)
8. (8) Athens Academy (3-1)
9. (9) Lovett (3-1)
10. (10) Holy Innocents (3-1)