AJC Varsity

High school football rankings: Team claims No. 1 spot for first time since 1990

Walton enters rankings; Norcross out
A football is shown before a kickoff in the game between North Gwinnett and Colquitt County at Tom Robinson Field at North Gwinnett High School, Friday, August 29, 2025, in Suwanee, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)
A football is shown before a kickoff in the game between North Gwinnett and Colquitt County at Tom Robinson Field at North Gwinnett High School, Friday, August 29, 2025, in Suwanee, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
54 minutes ago

Two No. 1 teams lost last week. One kept its spot; the other did not.

Worth County is the new No. 1 in Class A Division I, replacing defending champion Toombs County, which lost 49-28 to Rome, the 10th-ranked Class 5A team.

Hughes holds off Douglas County’s late-game rally: ‘We finally finished’

Worth County beat a top-10 Class A Division II team, Brooks County, 44-25. Worth, a quarterfinal team last season, has avenged two of its 2024 losses (Brooks, Irwin County). Toombs beat Rome last season.

The No. 1 ranking is Worth’s first since 1990. Moving up to No. 2 is Fitzgerald, which beat Worth twice last season but ultimately claimed the Region 1 title. The two meet again Sept. 19 at Worth County.

Maintaining its No. 1 ranking was Calhoun in Class 3A. Calhoun lost to Class 4A’s No. 4 team, Cartersville, 38-35 on a field goal with 12 seconds left. Calhoun won 3A last season.

Walton, despite two losses, entered the Class 6A rankings after its 24-21 victory over previous No. 9 Norcross. Walton’s losses have come to No. 4 Douglas County and No. 5 McEachern.

Also out of the rankings are River Ridge in 5A, Dodge County in A Division I and Charlton County in A Division II. In are Rome, Jeff Davis and Seminole County.

Class 6A

1. (1) Grayson (4-0)

2. (2) Buford (3-0)

3. (4) Carrollton (4-0)

4. (3) Douglas County (3-1)

5. (5) McEachern (3-0)

6. (6) Lowndes (4-0)

7. (7) North Gwinnett (2-1)

8. (8) Valdosta (4-0)

9. (10) Colquitt County (1-1)

10. (NR) Walton (2-2)

Out: No. 9 Norcross (2-1)

Class 5A

1. (1) Hughes (3-0)

2. (3) Thomas County Central (4-0)

3. (2) Gainesville (3-0)

4. (4) Milton (2-1)

5. (5) Lee County (3-0)

6. (7) Sprayberry (4-0)

7. (8) Houston County (4-0)

8. (9) Sequoyah (4-0)

9. (6) Roswell (2-1)

10. (NR) Rome (1-2)

Out: No. 9 River Ridge (2-1)

Class 4A

1. (1) North Oconee (3-0)

2. (2) Creekside (3-0)

3. (3) Blessed Trinity (3-0)

4. (4) Cartersville (4-0)

5. (5) Benedictine (1-2)

6. (7) Ware County (4-0)

7. (8) Marist (1-1)

8. (9) Central (Carrollton) (4-0)

9. (6) Cambridge (3-1)

10. (10) Eastside (2-2)

Class 3A

1. (1) Calhoun (2-1)

2. (2) Jefferson (4-0)

3. (3) Sandy Creek (3-0)

4. (4) Peach County (4-0)

5. (6) Stephenson (4-0)

6. (5) North Hall (3-0)

7. (7) LaGrange (3-1)

8. (8) Monroe Area (3-0)

9. (9) Troup (3-0)

10. (10) Cherokee Bluff (3-1)

Class 2A

1. (1) Carver (Columbus) (3-0)

2. (2) Pierce County (3-0)

3. (4) Carver (Atlanta) (4-0)

4. (5) Morgan County (4-0)

5. (3) Rockmart (2-1)

6. (6) Callaway (1-2)

7. (7) Hapeville Charter (0-2)

8. (8) Burke County (3-1)

9. (9) Thomson (2-2)

10. (10) Cook (3-1)

Class A Division I

1. (2) Worth County (4-0)

2. (4) Fitzgerald (2-0)

3. (1) Toombs County (3-1)

4. (3) Thomasville (3-1)

5. (5) Heard County (3-0)

6. (6) Rabun County (3-0)

7. (7) Northeast (3-1)

8. (8) Swainsboro (4-0)

9. (10) Dublin (2-1)

10. (NR) Jeff Davis (3-0)

Out: No. 9 Dodge County (2-1)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Lincoln County (3-0)

2. (2) Clinch County (4-0)

3. (3) Bowdon (3-1)

4. (6) Johnson County (4-0)

5. (5) Manchester (1-2)

6. (7) Wilcox County (2-1)

7. (4) Brooks County (0-3)

8. (8) Metter (1-1)

9. (9) Jenkins County (2-1)

10. (NR) Seminole County (3-0)

Out: No. 10 Charlton County (2-2)

Class 3A-A Private

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (2-1)

2. (2) Hebron Christian (2-1)

3. (3) Fellowship Christian (2-1)

4. (5) Calvary Day (3-0)

5. (6) Aquinas (3-0)

6. (4) Savannah Christian (3-1)

7. (7) Wesleyan (3-1)

8. (8) Athens Academy (3-1)

9. (9) Lovett (3-1)

10. (10) Holy Innocents (3-1)

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

More Stories

The Latest

082925 colquitt north gwinnett

High school football rankings: Team claims No. 1 spot for first time since 1990

54m ago

Hughes holds off Douglas County’s late-game rally: ‘We finally finished’

Sandy Creek RB looking forward to brother’s guidance next season at Wisconsin

Keep Reading

Football rankings: Few upsets and Georgia teams strong in interstate games

Top 10 Georgia high school football games of Week 4

WRs put up big numbers, lead top performances from HS football Week 3

Featured

Immigration Raid Hyundai Plant

Hundreds detained in immigration raid at Georgia’s Hyundai Metaplant site

Words of Muscogee (Creek) take prominent perches on Macon street signs

The Atlanta airport Plane Train’s employees have voted to unionize