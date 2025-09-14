High school football rankings: New No. 1 emerges; Sequoyah makes biggest jump

Sequoyah strong safety Asa Goings (#11) celebrates with teammates after making an interception during the second half against Sprayberry at Skip Pope Stadium in Canton, GA on Friday, Sept. 12th, 2025. (Oscar Guevara Saenz for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

In Class 3A, previous No. 1 Calhoun lost its second straight game last week, to Class 4A’s No. 9 team, Cambridge, 52-42. Calhoun lost to another top-10 4A team, Cartersville, 38-35 the week before.

Sandy Creek is the new No. 1 team in Class 3A after two teams ahead of the Patriots lost last week, and Sequoyah was the biggest riser in all classifications, going from No. 8 to No. 4 in Class 5A.

Sandy Creek is 4-0 with a victory over LaGrange, the team that eliminated Sandy Creek in the 2024 second round. Sandy Creek, a state champion in 2021, is accustomed to high rankings and spent most of the 2024 regular season No. 1 before a late region loss to Mary Persons.

Dropping from No. 2 was Jefferson, which lost 35-0 to Class 4A’s No. 1 team, North Oconee. Peach County moved to No. 2 from No. 4.

Sequoyah moved up four spots in Class 5A after beating previous No. 6 Sprayberry 63-20. Sequoyah spent two weeks at No. 4 in 2018, the only other time the Chiefs have held a ranking that high.

Number in parentheses denotes previous ranking.